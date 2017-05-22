Did Pippa Middleton not allow Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to sit together?

I’m still catching up on all of the gossip from Pippa Middleton’s weekend wedding, which some people are really trying to make into “the wedding of the year.” Apparently, no expense was spared, there was “£40,000 Russian caviar, supped magnums of expensive Champagne and some even enjoyed a game of ping-pong with seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.” Pippa also enforced a strict “no photos” policy for the reception, so we probably won’t see social media photos popping up, although my guess is that Pippa has already sold a bunch of exclusives to Hello Magazine. The Daily Mail broke down the alleged costs of the wedding – it probably set the Matthews family and the Middletons back something like £500,000, not including the rings.
As for the continued gossip about Meghan Markle’s appearance, sources tell The Sun that Meghan likely decided not to attend the church part of the wedding because of Prince Harry’s general fondness for Pippa…? Sources told The Sun: “Harry is extremely fond of his sister-in-law. They had a wonderful time at Kate and William’s wedding. He knew this was all about Pippa’s big day and he and Meghan jointly decided they didn’t want to upstage her. Harry went all the way back to London to get Meghan and bring her to the party.”
Sources also claim that Meghan made a “fashion faux pas” by wearing “a long black dress to the wedding with a white jacket.” As in, she wore black to a wedding (reception). Which… is that a problem? I don’t see why that would be a problem. There are also some sources claiming that for the formal dinner part of the reception, Pippa arranged the seating charts so that couples would not be seated next to each other. Meaning, Meghan and Harry didn’t get to sit next to each other? I’ve heard of that rule for events like state dinners, although the Obamas changed that rule when they were in office, and they allowed couples to be seated with each other. For a wedding though… I’m sorry, you should be allowed to sit with your date! Jesus.
Oh, and the Daily Mail now says that Harry did not in fact drive back to London to pick up Meghan. Their sources claim that Harry and Meghan drove to Berkshire together on Saturday morning and rented a suite at Engelfield House, the same place where Pippa’s “wedding breakfast” would happen. Sources claim that Harry simply drove to Engelfield House to pick up Meghan and take her to the reception. Which would make a lot more logistical sense.
So many sources, it’s hilarious.
Yes, they’re all just shooting hoping something sticks.
Truly, another “source” had MM in a backless maroon dress. Another “source” said Kate drew the pic of the church that was on the cover of the Order of Service (although considering the snail she painted (http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2013228/Kate-Middleton-races-ahead-painting-Inner-City-Arts-campus.html), I highly doubt it 😊
LOL @ all the hopeful comments regarding Kate and Wills – how times have changed.
Ohhhh more gossip. =The Percy clan, George, Duke and Duchess parents were invited months ago, but snubbed it. Instead they threw a big party for daughter Missy at the Castle. George Percy didn’t go to Pippa’s big day. LOL
That’s one family Carole hasn’t been able to crack , that she’s been chasing for years. The Percy’s.
George P went to the daytime church and reception before decamping to his sister’s blowout party in the evening.
Here he is at Pippa’s do:
https://previews.rexfeatures.com/preview/8825705cy.jpg?co=rex&wm=1&br=1&sb=rex&sr=59767350&pi=59767350&authorization=date-20170522T143021Z.expires-20170522T144521Z.company-rex.version-01.signature-ebf1ddb4173433448bf06c96935f07060524e6d5c8210c29cb34d77ef686eb39
For whatever reason, and possibly speaks to familial ability to remove images, many of the aristo friends in attendance were not posted to the usual tabloids sources. The Telegraph posted primarily the aristo friends and ignored the tabloidy, celeb friends. Half the pictures are gone today.
I’m hoping that George hooks up with Princess Bea.
Missy and Pippa are friends as well. Pippa was a guest at Missy’s ill-fated wedding. People ascribe a lot of bad blood between the Percy family and Pippa, but forget that she and George never dated, and the famous “wife material” quotes were from Alex Loudon’s mother. In this instance, I’m going to guess that as busy people this is simply the date that worked for the Percy family.
Bridget: Invitation to Melissa’s wedding could have come from George or the groom, Thomas Von Strawberry (sorry, his internet nickname is easier to remember). Pippa is friends with both, and they both turned up at her wedding.
That said, i’m not sure where the story vis a vis bad blood between Pippa and the Percys came from. As you say, people keep ascribing what happened with Alex Loudon and his mother to George P.
Maria: Me too.
Everyone said she was going to arrive in a horse drawn carriage, but I can’t recall seeing a photo of her in one. So now I’m not believing anything about Pippa’s wedding. Trying to believe any of the gossip seems pointless, since the big things said about her wedding turned out to be wrong. I get why the wedding is being covered from a gossip standpoint, but acting like any of it might be true seems somewhat futile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I’m personally glad this circus is over.
She married him for money, he married her for her royal connections. Social climbing as its best.
Everybody can sleep safe and sound now, especially Carole Middleton.
She only has to find a wife a for her failed marshmallow-businessman son now.
Couldn’t agree more.
I couldn’t disagree more. They looked completely in love to me.
Megan: all 3 things are not mutually exclusive. Love can exist in a mercenary marriage.
Not that I know anything about these people but isnt James gay? I thought he was out.
I hate blanket statements like this..yes its gossip but you’ve got no idea why or what anyone feels in their heart.
Agreed. I wonder if the marshmellow king will marry Donna Air. It is also almost shocking to me that a business like Party Pieces affords this lifestyle. Apparently the father inherited trust funds but my gosh, this wedding is on another level. I would guess that Hedge Fund James ponied up some of the money for this. Not many people have airplanes flying over and enormous glass enclosures erected on their property for their daughter’s wedding.
The fly past was done free of charge I believe, and there were probably a lot of other freebies and companies are getting free publicity. Carole Middleton should start up her own PR company.
Several sites claimed both families split the cost (of whatever it was after comps and reduced-for-advertising discounts). I’d believe that.
IAWY.
Will be really interesting to see who he will marry.
Read the articles, much of the wedding cost were on the back of generous friends and they were given many of the things, through deals, even the big greenhouse was a deal.
Carole the climber, knows how to barter. LOL
“failed Marshmallow salesman” ….. Drop mic! rotfl
Etiquette says the “rule” is that you seat married couples separately and non married couples together. Which I’ve always found hilarious. Regardless, I don’t think it’s a big deal they weren’t sitting together. I doubt anyone was!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan flew 3000 miles, only had a few hours to spend with Harry, it would have not been earthshattering if boss Carole made an exception and let her sit next to Prince Harry. Besides the reception was supposed to be informal setting, a change of clothes even to more casual.
I’m glad this wedding is over. The Daily Mail is now bashing it, calling it The Posh KARDASHIAN’S.
lol
She flew 3000 miles to attend a wedding. She may fly any other time to meet Harry.
I don’t have problem with this seating order-I separated my guests too. I think the general idea is keeping in touch with old friends or making new ones.
I have been to many weddings that seated couples separately. It’s pretty common.
The Telegraph also said that all of the waiters at the reception were models, so that everything looked absolutely perfect. (eyes roll)
I’m shallow enough to appreciate that detail.
It is indeed an old social rule – and not just for weddings – meant to ensure that nobody is left out of the conversation.
NO COUPLE were sat together. Why should Harry and Meghan be the exception?
I’ve never been to a wedding where married couples were separated. But then I’m just a pleb.
yea, the headline is pretty misleading. Sounds like mean Pippa is picking on Meghan, when this was the case for everyone. Not a big deal.
Okay in the absence of a horse drawn carriage this weekend, can we finally come to the conclusion that all of these stories are bull? Especially because all they’re trying to do is pit women against each other, it’s icky, and we’ve seen it 45 thousand times before?
i totally agree. It is sad that we as women cannot conceive that three other women like each other just fine or are at least fairly indifferent about each other, because they have their own thing going on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it simply must be the case that one alpha mean girl has it in for the other. Of course, that totally explains it!
This notion that grown-ass woman everywhere are one slight away from snatching off their earrings and throwing down in the parking lot is really getting tiresome.
I agree. I think all of the wedding gossip was made up. Very little of it was right.
^^^^THIS! Seriously, I’m sure they all have too much going on to be doing all this Macbethian backstabbing all the time!
I’m side-eyeing these “sources.” Sources also said Pippa and her “billionaire” husband would be honeymooning low key in Switzerland. Nope! Headed to some exclusive Tahitian paradise for their honeymoon.
I saw the photos on the DM. Pippa’s already looking like a bored housewife in those photos. Good for him that he is a wealthy man, so he can keep her happy.
That’s quite a different face she pulls when she’s unaware that cameras are on her. Now that she’s married, there’s no more need for fake smiles lol she can “work” now as a full-time trophy wife.
Your right. I noticed that too.
Somebody on the DM wrote that they have “the sexual chemistry of a cheese plant.” – it’s so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I would say 99% of the stories about this wedding was complete BS which I knew would happen. Nothing like pitting three women against each other
All couples were separated according to the source who talked to the Telegraph. No couples were allowed to sit together – including Harry and MM. I’m sure the seating plan and seat assignments were worked out a long time ago. I’m also sure that once the formalities were over and the dancing started, Harry and MM were able to get together and put on a few PDAs.
As for what MM wore, the Telegraph’s source said MM wore “a stunning backless maroon dress”. I suppose in the dim light s/he could have mistaken a deep maroon for black, but my understanding is it is a faux pas to wear black to a wedding service, but anything goes at a big fancy reception with dinner and dancing afterward.
Can I just say that I think The Sun is full of it and just makes things up to sell papers on a daily basis? Why are we ever listening to The Sun or PEOPLE ever again?
I think the colour black at weddings is subject to the country.
In Spain it is seen as an elegant colour, my british s-i-l freaked out when we wanted to wear black outfits to her wedding, for her it was a colour reserved for funerals.
But Meghan wore Black (printed black) erdem dress at the Jamcaican wedding too…so the tabloids are probably guessing based on that.
In the very low-res pic of Meghan and Harry in the car, she appears to have blue/purple earrings so a deep purple/maroon dress may be true after all.
She apparently also wore sunglasses…. with the modest long black dress and white jacket! To the wedding reception.
How could this make sense?
I am willing to bet that some idiot saw the pictures of MM at the polo and made up a quick story around that.
You know, I hate weddings with assigned seating anyway. If I went to a wedding where they seated me away from my husband?? Girl, bye. You’re asking people to come to your wedding and buy you sh*t from your overpriced registry. Don’t tell them they have to sit away from the one person they might know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duh I kept thinking w their security it made no logistical sense to drive to england. Also do they drive w enormous security detail so prince harry is driving w his people on cars ahead and behind him. This sounds weird, like a ruse where they think they are driving but they are really in a caravan of their own cars. Help an American understand? I don’t want them driving causing traffic jams and a ruckus.
Every wedding reception I’ve been to I sat with my SO if I had one at the time WTF.
I also don’t believe Megan decided to not come to the wedding. I think Pipoa didn’t want her to come because the spotlight would have been on the beautiful American TV actress instead of the bride.
The attention and next-day-discussion would have been about Harry and Meghan for sure. Carole and Pippa were never going to allow her there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V4Real – this. It wasn’t up to MM, it was up to Pippa and the Middletons, and I’m sure Harry and MM were too smart to argue the point. I’m sure Pippa said, no effing way, this is my wedding, not your non-public engagement announcement forum. Reception with no photogs, yes, yes; church with the photogs everywhere, no. It wasn’t MM who “decided” not to come to the church, it was Pippa who decided MM would not be invited to the church, and I’m sure both Harry and MM weren’t about to argue with it.
The little girl in me loved the first story better. The Prince leaves a ball to ride 1 1/2 hours just to pick her up *swoon*. Irl, I think Harry is probably a big knot of issues and his entire family is just the absolute worst but the fantasy is cool.
Me too…I like the Gallant, Officer and a Gentleman making the 100 mile round trip to London to collect her, when he has an army of chauffeurs at his disposal. Prince Charming Harry….”Meghan my beautiful Queen, you SHALL go to the ball!”. I am sticking with the fairy tale.
(But privately I really did not want my Harry risking driving miles back and forth down motorways).
I’m with you. I far prefer the fantasy.
I believe very little of the reporting on this wedding.
I understand not liking certain celebrities, I have my own problems with the Kardashians or G. Paltrow, but i hate how everybody has been pitched against each other for this event.
Not that I am particularly fond of Pippa, but I have to admit she looked really happy on her day. Maybe she did not think that much about MM? Not everything that she decided on for her special day was just geared towards them. If she wanted people to interact more and not just stick to their cliques (which I have seen at other weddings too), that did not just happen to Harry and Meghan.
Harry and Meghan probably did not want to deal with all this insane speculation and pressure and decided to stick to the private event. Kudos to them. I would not want to know how much she would have been talked about today. Every aspect of her outfit and interaction towards him becomes fanfiction, for the haters as well as all her devotees, who hardly know anything about her, but have become the next beyhive.
Thank you! At times you could think Pippa just got married to NOT invite Meghan Markle and make everything about her. Maybe, just maybe Meghan Markle was not that important to the bride and the groom. I totally believe Meghan and Harry didn’t want to attend the wedding together, because it would have caused a storm of “this basically confirms their engagement” in the british press. This would have been the case with any other woman. Harry bringing a girlfriend to a wedding is a big thing – actress or school teacher, it doesn’t matter.
Greenmonster,
I see what you are doing and it isn’t going to work! You, personally, invaded Pippa’s heart and made sure she wanted to marry so she could NOT invite Meghan. Shame on you.**
**sarcasm off now 😉
Tulip Garden,
I did. Then I called every gossip outlet and told them stories about rivalry, jealousy, horse drawn carriages. I also told them that Pippa would elope with Harry, turned out it was the only story they wouldn’t believe.
Yes agreed I find Pippa to be very annoying but it’s pretty clear that she wasn’t the Bridezilla the press made her out to be. So the tabs were gleefully fabricating details which have turned out to be completely false.
Exactly and a lot of people on here ate it up because Meghan is amazing and wonderful. And harry isn’t just as spoiled as his brother (he is). And the middletons are evil.
It couldn’t POSSIBLY be that the Sun and Daily Fail were full of it just like every other week. And that Pippa had other things to worry about other than Harry. Sounds like every single couple was separated. Honestly this is eye roll worthy
But anyway whatever the truth is Meghan upstaged Pippa quite effortlessly. All over the media it has been Meghan! Meghan! Meghan! Every inch of the way. If she had attended the church ceremony, she would have had as many pics in the papers as the bride herself. Meghan just can’t help it , if she is there people will talk, if she isn’t people will talk. When Harry finally does appear with Meghan in full public view at a royal event ( I am hoping it will be Ascot) it will be mega crazy!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nor did the New York Times.
I’ll say this: her dress was nice and she chose a hip designer. So that was surprising.
I was let down that we didn’t get one good pic of Harry and Meg. Oh, well…I’m sure it’s only a matter of time.
I am still laughing about the giant photos of them being beamed across Middleton Manor at the reception. Yes, I know people have that at weddings but it is pretty funny to see Pippa’s face flashing across the house one moment and all these crazy psychedelic images the next at this type of event. It just seems funny. I liked the part of the wedding at the church because it all looked very beautiful and quaint. The DM already has photos of them at LAX apparently on their way to some island for their honeymoon.
I thought it was tacky and reminded me of Halloween.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a bit of a David S.Pumpkins feel to it.
ROTFL
Based on the contents of those images (James in his hunting outfit, as if looking for Pippa, etc.), it is safe to assume they were meant exactly for that purpose: to make people laugh.
Oh man. Rules at weddings, I hate them. I’ve heard of the “no black” rule. I started shopping for my bff’s wedding a few years ago and asked her if she had a preference when it came to my clothes. “You can wear whatever you want, I’m totally chill.” Yay! “Well, except black and white of course.” Well thank you, all my more formal clothes are black or white so now I have to go shopping for … pastels? In autumn. I was not amused.
Yip, annoying but quite common rules, aren’t they? No black (funeral) or white (leave it to the bride) or red (because it is an attention seeking colour). Although I went to a wedding where the bride said “wear whatever you want” and she meant it.
But still, weddings are a pain in the butt. A real good friend would just say “I’m getting married, but you don’t have to come.”
Oh I forgot about the red. I found this gorgeous silk blouse/top in red and couldn’t buy it either. The season was the most difficult thing because think about the autumn colors. Yeah. Where the hell do I find wedding-appropriate clothes that aren’t black or white? I can’t wear green or apricot. So I went in frickin’ blue and gray. Horrible outfit but hey, at least not black. Her mom wore black in the end. Wouldn’t budge. I laughed so hard.
I basically wear black at all times and have never made exceptions for attendance at weddings (went to christening yesterday wearing black) – I don’t think people care so long as you looks smart / have made effort. I bucked the trend for my own wedding and wore cream though!
I wear black to weddings all of the time. Never white.
My bridesmaids all wore black dresses of their own choosing. After wearing satin pink, voluminous Wedgewood blue, and gold taffeta in the weddings of two of those ‘maids, I would never do that to anyone else.
I went to a wedding in fall. Since I had just been married recently I thought to myself “I’m not going to make the mistake of wearing black.” I wore this bad green and white dress. When I got to the wedding, every. damn. body was in black.
So, my point is there’s no winning.
That is one goofy looking dude. But then again, I’m sure she didn’t marry him for his looks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you know this how?
No oil painting, yes.
But he’s kinda cute in a goofy way as you say.
Importantly too, he has kind eyes. And looks as if he cares for her.
Dinner party etiquette usually has married couples sitting apart from each other to help the conversation flow and not stay between a couple. It’s common at state dinners too. But I’ve never seen this at a wedding. I mean they projected their faces onto a mansion they can’t claim tact as the reason.
As for wearing black at weddings, in some circles it’s seen in poor taste – that you’re wearing mourning clothes you a joyful celebration (obviously exception if you’re a widow). I imagine royal circles are part of the old gaurd that may still follow this rule.
Do we know what the bride gave as her “occupation” for the register? Because honestly said, “unemployed” would be the only accurate description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mail and The Sun are not reliable news sources in any way.
+1,000,000 they suckered us but good.
And not just them – remember when PEOPLE had it out that Hiddles was about to propose to Swifty? And not least because Swift had been seen at his family estate, WITH his Mum and little niece, for all the world as if she were already “part of the family”?
And we don’t know that she wore black, so people should stop fussing over that. The Telegraph “source” called it a “Stunning backless maroon gown.”
We don’t anything, is the truth, except that Pippa Middleton finally nailed a rich husband in an expensive wedding, and that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dating, likely seriously., and she was invited to the reception where not photogs were allowed, and not to the church, where photogs were probably hidden everywhere.
And that is ALL we know.
At first I was annoyed at Pippa’s (alleged) pettiness towards Meghan but now I’m like just let her have her moment. The day Meghan and Harry make their engagement announcement no one will remember Pippa’s wedding at all. And when they actually get married and Meghan has joined the royal family, people wont remember Pippa much at all (aside from the Daily Mail if they have free time after trashing Meghan) and she’ll be pushed to the background yet again (rightfully so imo but still…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exaggerated coverage (esp. from the DM) of Pippa and her NOT royal wedding for I don’t know many weeks.
Seriously, you can almost say that the House of Windsor has fallen and has been replaced by the House of Middleton.
Yeah. I don’t think it was a good idea to let the Middletons join the BRF and they will regret it one day. I just don’t get good vibes but whatever – I don’t live in the UK and have to pay for them. JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James had a Tintin-esque quiff of hair courtesy of the wind, LOL.
I do think he is smitten with Pippa, and I actually like that he personifies a pencil-necked geek.
I noticed that the Marshmellow King and Lady Carole were wearing their gold pinky rings with the family crest at the wedding ceremony.
“Sources” say “Harry very fond of his SIL”…. that is Kate Dolittle, not Pippa. Surprise, they are trying to make Pippa something she is not.
Are Carole and Mike still together, or separated?
No pics of the mother and father of the groom.
On CB or in the media? Plenty of pics of them in the picture agencies.
The media thing might not be deliberate. Looking at articles early, plenty of pics of various Mattews, but by the end of the day, pictures had been removed and article rewritten with no mention of the Matthews family. I suspect they pulled strings to remove mentions.
Question I keep asking myself about this wedding: was *any* person of color there? Would have been nice to see more of Markle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait to see what Meghan wore. She is stunning and has incredible style.
Don’t hold your breath: the Middletons made damned sure that no photos of the reception got out to the public. If any do, they’ll be formal ones taken by the selected photographer, and they aren’t likely to include MM – the only hope is paid informers among the waitstaff with phones who snuck a few – unless, of course, the waitstaff were ordered to empty their pockets before being allowed in . . .
It’s a faux-pas to wear black to a wedding in the UK and Ireland, definitely seen as more of a funeral colour. Also never wear white, cream, ivory or anything close to the bride’s dress. It should be a riot of colour and celebration!
Imagine my shock going to a New York wedding in a lime green and navy number when everyone else wore black!
