Melania Trump refused to hold the Baby Fist for the second time in two days

I was pleasantly surprised to see Melania Trump’s hand-swat go viral earlier this week. The hand-swat happened on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, just as the Trumps arrived in Israel. The Israelis organized a big welcoming ceremony and the Trumps had to be moved around a lot. Emperor Bigly extended his baby fist, reaching for his wife’s hand – she was a half-step behind him – and she totally swatted away his baby fist. It was an amazing moment.

What’s followed has been amazing too. “Sources” ran to Politico to say that Melania and Baby Fists are totally fine and she’s such a loving wife and she’s his “watchdog.” She’s going to give him a list of people to fire and the couple that fires staffers together is the couple that stays together. White House staffers must have said something to Melania, because as they were leaving Israel, Melania made sure to gently embrace his baby-sized Orb Clasper and the photos went out for the world to see. But then something terrible happened. The Trumps flew to Rome. And as they were exiting the plane, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.

People Magazine got in even closer:

This might seem like a silly and fun waste of time, but let’s also remember that Donald Trump has a history of “weaponizing” his enemies’ marriages and spouses. He mocked Ted Cruz’s wife. He mocked Hillary Clinton for staying with a man who cheated. He mocked Khizr Khan’s wife for being too overcome with emotion about her dead son. Donald Trump is being repeatedly shaded by his trophy wife. What a loser.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. guest says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I think she’s enjoying it that she can humiliate him with that in front of the cameras ;)

  2. detritus says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:30 am

    So his purchased piece is acting out, he must have mentioned 35 being the age cut off too many times.
    It’s interesting because he seems to be leaning on her for emotional comfort, which she is denying. Guess that’s not what you paid for 45.

  3. Megan says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Apparently Melania has never heard the expression, “you gotta dance with them what brung you.”

    P.S. I miss Molly so much.

  4. sarri says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I love it. At this point it’s safe to say she’s trolling him LOL

  5. Clare says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Do you reckon they have an iron clad NDA? OR will we have the mother of all tea spills soon?

    • RBC says:
      May 24, 2017 at 7:44 am

      That will come when(and if) Melania moves into the White House. With all the leaks coming out about the Trump administration ties to Russia, I would bet there are also sources willing to spill some tea over the Trump marriage. This is the calm before the storm

      • Kate says:
        May 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

        @RBC, do you think she will move into the WH this summer or will she invent another excuse to delay the move? With Bankrupcy Batista’s presidency already in turmoil, I would stay in NYC if I were in her shoes.

      • RBC says:
        May 24, 2017 at 8:49 am

        @Kate
        I heard their son is now enrolled in a school in the Washington DC area and the whole point of her staying in NYC was so Barron would not have to change schools mid term. But with all the turmoil with Trump, I could easily see Melania and Barron staying put in NYC. Not living with Trump is one reason, but also why subject Barron to all that turmoil in Washington?

      • swak says:
        May 24, 2017 at 8:51 am

        @Kate, I think she will find some excuse not to move in to the White House. JMO.

      • sondag says:
        May 24, 2017 at 9:19 am

        I think she’ll appear to move in. WH Staff will prepare her suite, reports will say she loves living in the WH, for awhile, then she will find excuses to go back and forth to NYC on a weekly basis, until they finally come up with another excuse that Baron was uncomfortable with the move to D.C. and needs to move back to NYC.

        No way she’s going to live w DT on a regular basis.

  6. Lenn says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:32 am

    He must have something on her. Something that would destroy her. No other explanation. I mean, if she is staying for the money, wouldn’t she get money in a divorce? And if she is staying for the fame, wouldn’t she be much more famous (and respected) if she divorced him?

  7. third ginger says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    While all this is undeniably petty, it’s a welcome distraction from the horrors brought about by Trump, the latest of which is a budget plan that gives a huge middle finger to the old and poor.

    • third ginger says:
      May 24, 2017 at 7:34 am

      Did not mean to say anyone here was petty. I am enjoying the comments?

    • Sixer says:
      May 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

      No, I know what you mean. Laughter is a safety valve, right?

      In a similar vein, #BritishThreatLevels is currently trending in the UK. It’s just a load of Britishers mocking their own so-called stiff upper lips and punning on the terror threat level which was raised yesterday. Tasteless in the wake of a terror attack? Or a much-needed safety valve reducing stress levels? I think the latter.

      • third ginger says:
        May 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

        Best to everyone in the UK. After 9-11, on SNL Tina Fey did a hilarious satire on our then color-coded threat levels, basically making everyone laugh about how we could not possibly become more alert or watchful. We had reached our limit.

      • Sixer says:
        May 24, 2017 at 8:01 am

        That’s exactly it. Bubbles of tension need to be popped and better with laughter than many other things.

      • Maria F. says:
        May 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

        I think people process these horrors in different ways and should not be judged for it, as long they do not offend or hurt other people.

        If humor is the way to go, so be it. One has to find the strength to go on, which is the only way you can ‘win’ over the terrorists.

      • jwoolman says:
        May 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Wags here came up with a version of the color-coded threat level scheme based on Sesame Street characters. Level red was Elmo, level yellow was maybe Ernie? Is he yellow? Cookie Monster was level blue. Forget the rest. We seemed to always be on Elmo alert at the time.

      • Esmom says:
        May 24, 2017 at 10:03 am

        Sixer, humor can indeed reduce stress. The first two issues of The Onion after 9/11 were brilliant. I still go back and read them occasionally. At a time when no one in the media seemed to know what tone to strike, their approach managed to offer up a perfect combination of humor, intelligence and poignancy.

  8. HK9 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Ha! I can’t say I blame her. Would you want to hold his hand?? God knows where those tiny little paws have been.

  9. MunichGirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Melania despises him, she never wanted to be First Lady, she hates her new life. She wants to be back in NYC where she can do what she wants.

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Melania’s wave technique is awkward. I totally get not wanted to hold Trump’s tiny grublike hand… he probably has sweaty palms, sweaty tiny palms… but I don’t understand waving like a robot whose operating system has started glitching out. It’s like she got her hand up there, and then forgot what she was supposed to do with it.

    These people make every single thing terrible and awkward.

  11. eXo says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Poor Donald. I bet his daughter-wife Ivanka would hold hands with him.

  12. Lightpurple says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:45 am

    In response to the hand swat, the pig groped her butt.

    Will we have pictures of the Vatican visit later? They clearly never got the memo that Vatican II happened and are tricked out like Jackie Kennedy goes to Jack’s funeral/wayward nuns/brides of Frankenstein. And the facial expressions are killer.

  13. Beth says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I love it. So enjoyable to watch. Now she needs to kick him for those cruel budget cuts. Kick him in the stomach, Melania!

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Poor Melania. She’s having to actually work for the money/lifestyle he has afforded her. Sucks to be a gold digger sometimes.

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Good to see Melania trolling that clown. A little off topic, but can someone explain to me how or why Melania & Ivanka are suddenly God’s gift to the world?

    Melania and Ivanka Trump show the world what feminine power looks like
    Bareheaded and beautiful, they made a lasting impression on Saudi women:
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/melania-and-ivanka-trump-show-the-world-what-feminine-power-looks-like/2017/05/23/60205088-3fec-11e7-8c25-44d09ff5a4a8_story.html

  16. Kate says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:57 am

    God, Minute Maid Mussolini did so many stomach-turning stuff during the campaign I had forgotten about him mocking a Gold star family. He is revolting and so are all the racist scumbags who voted for him. Economic anxiety my ass

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    But doncha know, she’s just moving her hair out of her eyes. Don’t believe me? Just check twitter, the Deplorables were all over it last night.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

    For a palate cleanser, check Pete Souza’s IG. Every single day he has a photo that trolls Loser-in-Chief. Yesterday, it was a lovely pic of Barack and Michelle holding hands. Just as there’s a vintage trump tweet that contradicts everything he says now, there’s an Obama photo that trolls everything trump does.

  19. Maria F. says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I have been thinking about this. Even, if she did not see the hand, it shows that they are not very in sync as a couple. Other couples instinctively know where the other one’s hand is, because that is how they go through life. None of this awkwardness.

    And on top of it, it is amateur hour. If you mess up like that, would you not discuss the next occasions and prepare ‘doors open, we hold hands’ ?

    Basically I have come to the conclusion that she is definitely doing it on purpose whatever her reasons might be.

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I like the black coat Melania is wearing. That is all.

  21. Emma33 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I wonder if the power dynamic in their relationship has changed? Before, he was the wealthy businessman who probably would have made her life hell if she’d left him, and she really had no power. Now that he needs her to stay with him during the presidency and would have a lot to lose if she went for divorce, she probably feels like she has the upper hand, and is using it to humiliate him a bit.

    I always saw her as being very canny and shrewd; she isn’t a stupid person. She sold out totally for this marriage, and has probably been treated like crap for most of it, so now she’s taking her advantage while she has it.

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Well this imperial processional must be holy hell for Ivanka. Being her most perfect self on display in public while wrangling lovable old dads in private, 24 hours a day, day after day, in full knowledge that the FBI & Congress beavering away back home are preparing subpoenas for her husband the slumlord. No wonder she looks ill, tragique.

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Tacitly a wife enjoys holding hands with her husband. They must have had a fight and she is still mad at him. Maybe she is upset because she could not excuse herself from going on that trip. I cannot blame her much. Can you all imagine what it must be like being trapped in a plane with DJ?

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Ha! Her fingers are longer than his! (Waving pic.)

    Also, I love the fact that she has taught Barron to speak her native language (since he was little) and when they speak it together around Trump, he doesn’t know what the hell they’re saying.

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 9:15 am

    There was a Fresh Air interview with an Obama staffer a few weeks back about just how uncomfortable and cramped AF1 is. Apparently there’s very few beds and almost everyone besides the president sleeps on the floor. So I’m thinking they are just plain miserable. In overly cramped quarters and he’s probably so cruel and rude when there are no cameras around and immediately expects her to be nice for the cameras

    Reply
    May 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I don’t think she plans it. It’s instinctive, which makes it all the more glorious. And it must drive Donald even bat-sh*t crazier, that the world is mocking him in the macho man dept.

  27. trtgfc17 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I can see it now behind closed doors… Dawnny: “Melania, I’m not going to deal with this nonsense. You better prepare to hold my hand when I take yours…” Mel: “Try me and play yourself.” I bet it’s an ongoing argument and she tells him to piss off. Lmaooooooo

