Melania Trump refused to hold the Baby Fist for the second time in two days

I was pleasantly surprised to see Melania Trump’s hand-swat go viral earlier this week. The hand-swat happened on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, just as the Trumps arrived in Israel. The Israelis organized a big welcoming ceremony and the Trumps had to be moved around a lot. Emperor Bigly extended his baby fist, reaching for his wife’s hand – she was a half-step behind him – and she totally swatted away his baby fist. It was an amazing moment.
What’s followed has been amazing too. “Sources” ran to Politico to say that Melania and Baby Fists are totally fine and she’s such a loving wife and she’s his “watchdog.” She’s going to give him a list of people to fire and the couple that fires staffers together is the couple that stays together. White House staffers must have said something to Melania, because as they were leaving Israel, Melania made sure to gently embrace his baby-sized Orb Clasper and the photos went out for the world to see. But then something terrible happened. The Trumps flew to Rome. And as they were exiting the plane, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017
People Magazine got in even closer:
Oops she did it again?! Melania Trump appears to reject Donald’s attempt to hold her hand for the 2nd time in 2 days https://t.co/SYZWB9PI5k pic.twitter.com/GIAY0M6fQB
— People Magazine (@people) May 23, 2017
This might seem like a silly and fun waste of time, but let’s also remember that Donald Trump has a history of “weaponizing” his enemies’ marriages and spouses. He mocked Ted Cruz’s wife. He mocked Hillary Clinton for staying with a man who cheated. He mocked Khizr Khan’s wife for being too overcome with emotion about her dead son. Donald Trump is being repeatedly shaded by his trophy wife. What a loser.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think she’s enjoying it that she can humiliate him with that in front of the cameras
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first hand slap I was amused at but thought she just forgot to keep the facade up for a second. But now that she did it again?!? Hahahahahaha….. she is totally trying to make him look like the idiot fool that he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really think she enjoys it, can’t blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that she’s only willing to go so far in the loving wife farce. Get off the plane, and wave and smile at the crowd. Try to hold my hand, don’t touch me you evil bastard!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is her power-rejecting the loving wife facade and doing it on the world stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giddy, doncha mean “evil loser,” lol?
Also, LMAO at baby-sized Orb Clasper. Can you imagine what the right would’ve done if Obama had touched the orb??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been reported that 45 has problems with his balance. Which makes it even funnier that she would imply, nah, you’re on your own. No love between these two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect that she is pissed at him. Maybe because Ivanka was allowed to walk home with a giant bag of Saudi-money while Melania wasn’t given anything? Maybe because Melania had to spend multiple days in close proximity to EasyD? Or away from her parents and child? I don´t know — but if the Orange One doesn’t give her whatever it is that she wants, she will end him by sunday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sendepause–”She will end him by Sunday”
Your wording made my day! May I sit beside you as we marvel at her displeasure?
Perhaps tomorrow he will appear with a big chunk of hair missing from the back side of his head and she’ll swat him away with her hand, revealing a telltale broken fingernail?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I can’t stop laughing. IMO She can’t stand him.
Also ,She basically has to constantly take a back seat to the daughter who Donald pushes to the forefront of everything and Donald never seems very nice to Melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haaaa, twice!! That is awesome public shading. Who knew she had it in her. I am impressed.
That header picture of her though…her lower mouth/jawline. Yikes. Living with him must make her so super sad….It is written all over her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was confirmed fairly late to be a part of this trip. I think with all the bad press and investigations he wanted a nice family image. He could never be president as a bachelor, he knows he needs her. I think she was pissed she had to come. I think she’d rather be home with her son and living separate lives like their old arrangement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched that clip a few times; I actually chortled out loud lol. I’m sure she got lambasted when they got into a private room, but man, her swat downs are glorious. I *never* thought I’d like *anything* this wannabe grifter does, but keep it up, Melania!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So his purchased piece is acting out, he must have mentioned 35 being the age cut off too many times.
It’s interesting because he seems to be leaning on her for emotional comfort, which she is denying. Guess that’s not what you paid for 45.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emotional support is clearly not in the original contract. I doubt Trump can afford to renegotiate at this point. Her demands would be astronomical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s probably holding the cards for the first time in her life, and i don’t think she knows what to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too think that the Orange Loser is feeling a bit vulnerable right now, what with his Presidency tanking, his stupidity under the microscope and reports that his various hosts are having to dumb down any meetings scheduled. Too bad hand-holding wasn’t in the contract. He better be careful that he doesn’t push Melania under the bus. She knows too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair is full of secrets. He’d best watch it. One hand hold per month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s just trying to fake a happy marriage so he has one positive area the media can report on, but she ain’t playing that crap. I love it, I giggled so much watching these, the hand swat is hilarious and you have to be extremely peeved with someone to slap their affection away, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think he’s not used to being denied anything. He is starting to realise its because no one has spoken up before, not because hes awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During the campaign the press thought they were separated. There are rumors that a divorce had been negotiated for after the campaign- but then he won. Wonder what she got for sticking with him? He’s so obviously needy now and she’s so obviously repulsed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God yes. Now her whole behaviour makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was word on the street that she was outta there as soon as election was over, but he won.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a clause stating if he got presidency she has to stay for his term. I have no clue, but she seems to want out pretty bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I now believe the rumors they were living separate lives / done with the marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Melania has never heard the expression, “you gotta dance with them what brung you.”
P.S. I miss Molly so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We really could use a good jolt of Molly’s wit right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh gosh, yes!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see what she would make of this. As long as we have to suffer through him, why can’t we have Molly to help us? Can you imagine her on Twitter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
guys, who’s molly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Molly Ivens, great columnist from Texas. She was the first to call Bush II, Shrub. Hilarious, while being deadly serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Molly Ivans. A lovely woman with a great sense of humor and a thorough knowledge of politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they might be referring to Molly Ivins, a famously witty political columnist from Texas who died several years ago of cancer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The great, late Molly Ivins, bitingly sarcastic and brilliant. Dubbed W Shrub and Rick Perry Governor Goodhair. Her articles about Texas gerrymandering, while covering an infuriating topic, are hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it. At this point it’s safe to say she’s trolling him LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you reckon they have an iron clad NDA? OR will we have the mother of all tea spills soon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That will come when(and if) Melania moves into the White House. With all the leaks coming out about the Trump administration ties to Russia, I would bet there are also sources willing to spill some tea over the Trump marriage. This is the calm before the storm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RBC, do you think she will move into the WH this summer or will she invent another excuse to delay the move? With Bankrupcy Batista’s presidency already in turmoil, I would stay in NYC if I were in her shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate
I heard their son is now enrolled in a school in the Washington DC area and the whole point of her staying in NYC was so Barron would not have to change schools mid term. But with all the turmoil with Trump, I could easily see Melania and Barron staying put in NYC. Not living with Trump is one reason, but also why subject Barron to all that turmoil in Washington?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate, I think she will find some excuse not to move in to the White House. JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’ll appear to move in. WH Staff will prepare her suite, reports will say she loves living in the WH, for awhile, then she will find excuses to go back and forth to NYC on a weekly basis, until they finally come up with another excuse that Baron was uncomfortable with the move to D.C. and needs to move back to NYC.
No way she’s going to live w DT on a regular basis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He must have something on her. Something that would destroy her. No other explanation. I mean, if she is staying for the money, wouldn’t she get money in a divorce? And if she is staying for the fame, wouldn’t she be much more famous (and respected) if she divorced him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have we ever known about a pre-nup?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she seems to be very close to her son, so maybe she is scared of possible issues with custody in case of a divorce?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would Don the Con really ask the custody? He does not strike me as very interested in child-rearing or in children for that matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t parent his older kids, he left that to the wives, so I doubt at almost age 71 he would want custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he wouldn’t do it for the love and care for Barron. He’d do it to torment Melania. And he’s the type of person I’d actually believe would be capable of something like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is 99% of the issue. All (or most) of her money comes from him. We’ve seen how spiteful and petty he can be. She doesn’t have the connections or the money to face Trump down in court when he would drag it out for years just to he a sick. I really think Barron is the only reason she sticks around-it’s obvious she dotes on him, but hopefully once Trump is impeached, more help will be offered to her. I think she’s stuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wants to divorce him, during the next three and half years while he’s president, would be a good time IMO Donald would not want the bad press and give her enough of what she wants in a divorce, to get her out of his hair and to spare leaky intimate bad press….LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We never got a solid answer to the immigration records issue. Perhaps there is a clue there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While all this is undeniably petty, it’s a welcome distraction from the horrors brought about by Trump, the latest of which is a budget plan that gives a huge middle finger to the old and poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did not mean to say anyone here was petty. I am enjoying the comments?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I know what you mean. Laughter is a safety valve, right?
In a similar vein, #BritishThreatLevels is currently trending in the UK. It’s just a load of Britishers mocking their own so-called stiff upper lips and punning on the terror threat level which was raised yesterday. Tasteless in the wake of a terror attack? Or a much-needed safety valve reducing stress levels? I think the latter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best to everyone in the UK. After 9-11, on SNL Tina Fey did a hilarious satire on our then color-coded threat levels, basically making everyone laugh about how we could not possibly become more alert or watchful. We had reached our limit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly it. Bubbles of tension need to be popped and better with laughter than many other things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people process these horrors in different ways and should not be judged for it, as long they do not offend or hurt other people.
If humor is the way to go, so be it. One has to find the strength to go on, which is the only way you can ‘win’ over the terrorists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wags here came up with a version of the color-coded threat level scheme based on Sesame Street characters. Level red was Elmo, level yellow was maybe Ernie? Is he yellow? Cookie Monster was level blue. Forget the rest. We seemed to always be on Elmo alert at the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, humor can indeed reduce stress. The first two issues of The Onion after 9/11 were brilliant. I still go back and read them occasionally. At a time when no one in the media seemed to know what tone to strike, their approach managed to offer up a perfect combination of humor, intelligence and poignancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I can’t say I blame her. Would you want to hold his hand?? God knows where those tiny little paws have been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka probably knows where ; )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow that is a serious insinuation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. He is the one who groped her on stage and says disgusting things like they have sex in common and that he would date her if she wasn’t his daughter etc.
http://img.usmagazine.com/480-width/donald-trump-ivanka-trump-hug-105b10eb-16d2-4086-9564-83856240f11c.gif
http://www.slate.com/content/dam/slate/blogs/the_slatest/2016/07/21/donald_trump_almost_gives_daughter_butt_pat_on_national_tv/screen_shot_20160721_at_11.10.23_pm.png.CROP.promo-xlarge2.10.23_pm.png
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hip groping is revolting. I cannot imagine Bill Clinton, Bush or Obama ever doing that.
Ivanka is a self-serving asshole and a fraud in her own right but growing up with him as a father must have been challenging to say the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine what the Republicans would have said if Obama would have done something like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Loopy. He’s had his tiny hands on ivanka since she was a preteen. Plenty of pictures out there to prove it. Google images is your friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, there’s a pic of her at age 12-13 (?) where she’s sitting on his lap, he’s got his hand on her thigh and she is caressing his face.
it’s creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was shocked when he said they had sex in common. It was a joke, but boy oh boy is he GROSS and disgusting to make a joke like that about his daughter or with his daughter sitting there.
I don’t for a moment believe any of the gossip , I think he just likes that Ivanka the blonde goddess daughter makes him look good in the eyes of his Male fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania despises him, she never wanted to be First Lady, she hates her new life. She wants to be back in NYC where she can do what she wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania’s wave technique is awkward. I totally get not wanted to hold Trump’s tiny grublike hand… he probably has sweaty palms, sweaty tiny palms… but I don’t understand waving like a robot whose operating system has started glitching out. It’s like she got her hand up there, and then forgot what she was supposed to do with it.
These people make every single thing terrible and awkward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“These people make every single thing terrible and awkward.” A perfect summary! Lol! Even the most minute of things they seem to turn into something uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Donald. I bet his daughter-wife Ivanka would hold hands with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In response to the hand swat, the pig groped her butt.
Will we have pictures of the Vatican visit later? They clearly never got the memo that Vatican II happened and are tricked out like Jackie Kennedy goes to Jack’s funeral/wayward nuns/brides of Frankenstein. And the facial expressions are killer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just saw some pictures. Melania definitely has the Jackie look. Reportedly, the Holy Father [lapsed RC here] joked about Trump’s diet and what Melania feeds him. Francis blessed a rosary for her. She will need it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his question was full of shade, basically calling Trump chubby.
Not very Christian of the Pope
Report this comment as spam or abuse
their official foto with the pope is hilarious. befuddled (drugged?) Ivanka and spooked Melania, the oblivious Donald is all happy slappy, and poor Francis looks like, I have lost all faith just shoot me now.
and on a vocabulary note: Melania is not throwing shade, she’s straight up dissing him, see HRH Judge Kara Brown for more explication
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is one of the most insanely ghastly and crazy photos I’ve seen as of late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle Obama wore black with a black veil as well. What do you think they should have worn?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/people/melania-ivanka-trump-stuck-traditional-vatican-dress-codes-meeting/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. If you’re trying to imply that the Obamas and the Trumps are in any way equal in terms of decorum and knowledge of protocol (not to mention natural grace and in the case of Donald, basic human decency and empathy), just nope. Nope, nope, nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pope Francis has eased the dress code considerably recently. Women are encouraged to forego the head coverings. Last month, Camilla wore a beige suit and no hat. And Ivanka’s look is ludicrous. She’s wearing a black wedding veil!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it. So enjoyable to watch. Now she needs to kick him for those cruel budget cuts. Kick him in the stomach, Melania!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Melania. She’s having to actually work for the money/lifestyle he has afforded her. Sucks to be a gold digger sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to see Melania trolling that clown. A little off topic, but can someone explain to me how or why Melania & Ivanka are suddenly God’s gift to the world?
Melania and Ivanka Trump show the world what feminine power looks like
Bareheaded and beautiful, they made a lasting impression on Saudi women:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/melania-and-ivanka-trump-show-the-world-what-feminine-power-looks-like/2017/05/23/60205088-3fec-11e7-8c25-44d09ff5a4a8_story.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doubt most Saudi women paid any attention to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a conservative columnist who while criticizing Trump, wants to stay on good terms with other conservatives. It is an obvious and creepy balancing act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way Ivanka is treated by the press compared to Chelsea Clinton is eye-opening. Shows that many men still love their women pretty and dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. There’s always comments on their looks. Part of the reason why Hillary did not get elected, she’s not dumb. I think Hillary is attractive but her smarts and experiences are threatening to men who do not want women to be more than some trophy bimbo. I work in sales and anytime us women are are aggressive, and go for it, there are jokes about being a man. Old school men, imo, do not like women who are aggressive like a man. Electing Hillary would have shown women, hey, you can do it too. And they didn’t want that to happen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every legitimate newspaper tries to have balance on the editorial page. Kathleen Parker is one of WaPo’s conservatives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course. But in the article, she insults Trump but praises Ivanka and Melania. I did not express this well. Sorry. Kathleen Parker is definitely legitimate and respected. I just found the essay odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I was just differentiating WaPo from the ultra right rags who have no liberal or even middle of the road columnists whatsoever, not taking issue with your comment.😊😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SusanneToo. Always enjoy your posts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yours, too!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle Obama was everything a First Lady should be: intelligent, educated, stylish, beautiful, humanitarian, feminist. Unfortunately she didn’t meet the conservative agenda. Melania & Ivanka however are textbook examples of what conservatives deem the perfect woman. In the conservative world, First Ladies are only supposed to look and behave like those two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, Minute Maid Mussolini did so many stomach-turning stuff during the campaign I had forgotten about him mocking a Gold star family. He is revolting and so are all the racist scumbags who voted for him. Economic anxiety my ass
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate, I mentioned this on another thread. A new study reveals that economic concerns were not the major factor for Trump voters. It was “cultural anxiety.” So, what you just said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@third ginger, good to know. I am not surprised. Exist studies already showed that the economy was the main concern of Clinton voters but that Lord Orange’s voters were more concerned about terrorism and immigration. The media and a growing part of the Democratic party just refuse to accept this FACT. Better to chase the mythical white working class voter I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was largely “What was a Black family doing in OUR White House? Never again.” IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SusanneToo, after Obama’s reelection, my aunt said that as a response, the GOP would chose the most racist candidate ever. Didn’t think he would win though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susanne Too, I agree and never knew the extent of this feeling until Nov. 8.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But doncha know, she’s just moving her hair out of her eyes. Don’t believe me? Just check twitter, the Deplorables were all over it last night.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised. His supporters claim they are happily married. I once wrote that they are only married because he wanted a beautiful wife by his side and she a man with money. One of his supporters got really angry then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a palate cleanser, check Pete Souza’s IG. Every single day he has a photo that trolls Loser-in-Chief. Yesterday, it was a lovely pic of Barack and Michelle holding hands. Just as there’s a vintage trump tweet that contradicts everything he says now, there’s an Obama photo that trolls everything trump does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today, pictures of Obama meeting with Pope Francis are circulating. Both men are all smiles and seem very comfortable with one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Pete Souza has been a genius with his trolling of 45! All the Frank Underwood inserts between the Obama pics – what a message. Brilliant, just brilliant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been thinking about this. Even, if she did not see the hand, it shows that they are not very in sync as a couple. Other couples instinctively know where the other one’s hand is, because that is how they go through life. None of this awkwardness.
And on top of it, it is amateur hour. If you mess up like that, would you not discuss the next occasions and prepare ‘doors open, we hold hands’ ?
Basically I have come to the conclusion that she is definitely doing it on purpose whatever her reasons might be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. She’s doing it on purpose.
I remember seeing pics of Melania and Donald Trump when they first got together a long time ago and thought there was something genuine there. Sadly it has deteriorated over the years to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the black coat Melania is wearing. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the power dynamic in their relationship has changed? Before, he was the wealthy businessman who probably would have made her life hell if she’d left him, and she really had no power. Now that he needs her to stay with him during the presidency and would have a lot to lose if she went for divorce, she probably feels like she has the upper hand, and is using it to humiliate him a bit.
I always saw her as being very canny and shrewd; she isn’t a stupid person. She sold out totally for this marriage, and has probably been treated like crap for most of it, so now she’s taking her advantage while she has it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well this imperial processional must be holy hell for Ivanka. Being her most perfect self on display in public while wrangling lovable old dads in private, 24 hours a day, day after day, in full knowledge that the FBI & Congress beavering away back home are preparing subpoenas for her husband the slumlord. No wonder she looks ill, tragique.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tacitly a wife enjoys holding hands with her husband. They must have had a fight and she is still mad at him. Maybe she is upset because she could not excuse herself from going on that trip. I cannot blame her much. Can you all imagine what it must be like being trapped in a plane with DJ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also I can’t imagine he would be in a good mood these days. That would be a flight from hell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Her fingers are longer than his! (Waving pic.)
Also, I love the fact that she has taught Barron to speak her native language (since he was little) and when they speak it together around Trump, he doesn’t know what the hell they’re saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a Fresh Air interview with an Obama staffer a few weeks back about just how uncomfortable and cramped AF1 is. Apparently there’s very few beds and almost everyone besides the president sleeps on the floor. So I’m thinking they are just plain miserable. In overly cramped quarters and he’s probably so cruel and rude when there are no cameras around and immediately expects her to be nice for the cameras
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard that one, too. Good point. They’ve been forced into close physical proximity over long stretches of time, probably more than they’ve had to spend together in years! Definitely must be stressful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she plans it. It’s instinctive, which makes it all the more glorious. And it must drive Donald even bat-sh*t crazier, that the world is mocking him in the macho man dept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see it now behind closed doors… Dawnny: “Melania, I’m not going to deal with this nonsense. You better prepare to hold my hand when I take yours…” Mel: “Try me and play yourself.” I bet it’s an ongoing argument and she tells him to piss off. Lmaooooooo
Report this comment as spam or abuse