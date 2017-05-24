Melania Trump refused to hold the Baby Fist for the second time in two days

I was pleasantly surprised to see Melania Trump’s hand-swat go viral earlier this week. The hand-swat happened on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, just as the Trumps arrived in Israel. The Israelis organized a big welcoming ceremony and the Trumps had to be moved around a lot. Emperor Bigly extended his baby fist, reaching for his wife’s hand – she was a half-step behind him – and she totally swatted away his baby fist. It was an amazing moment.

What’s followed has been amazing too. “Sources” ran to Politico to say that Melania and Baby Fists are totally fine and she’s such a loving wife and she’s his “watchdog.” She’s going to give him a list of people to fire and the couple that fires staffers together is the couple that stays together. White House staffers must have said something to Melania, because as they were leaving Israel, Melania made sure to gently embrace his baby-sized Orb Clasper and the photos went out for the world to see. But then something terrible happened. The Trumps flew to Rome. And as they were exiting the plane, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.

Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017

People Magazine got in even closer:

Oops she did it again?! Melania Trump appears to reject Donald’s attempt to hold her hand for the 2nd time in 2 days https://t.co/SYZWB9PI5k pic.twitter.com/GIAY0M6fQB — People Magazine (@people) May 23, 2017

This might seem like a silly and fun waste of time, but let’s also remember that Donald Trump has a history of “weaponizing” his enemies’ marriages and spouses. He mocked Ted Cruz’s wife. He mocked Hillary Clinton for staying with a man who cheated. He mocked Khizr Khan’s wife for being too overcome with emotion about her dead son. Donald Trump is being repeatedly shaded by his trophy wife. What a loser.