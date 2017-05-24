People: Taylor Swift started up with Joe Alwyn a month after the end of Tiddles

You guys know how I feel about Taylor Swift and her many relationships. I don’t care if Taylor dates dozens of dudes, I don’t care if she moved through men like Kleenex, picking them off in steady succession. I think Tay should get hers, sexually, romantically, financially, and whatever else. But here’s the problem: you can’t be a maneater AND the biggest victim in the world. You can’t show the world that you’re “on to the next one,” or that you’ve got a jumpoff waiting in the wings, and then write blind-item songs about how those guys did you wrong. That’s the cognitive dissonance known as Taylor Swift.

I feel strongly that Taylor wanted us to know about her new boyfriend. I feel like information got leaked to The Sun, and then information got leaked about how she was “bummed” that her private relationship became oh-so-public. Just as I’m sure that she’s bummed that Joe Alwyn is moving to LA to be closer to her (and to help his career). But just when did JoeTay begin? People Magazine has a suspicious new story in their latest issue:

After a public split from Calvin Harris and high-profile romance with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift decided to make a change when it came to her romance with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively about the couple, who have been dating for several months. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.” Jetting in under the radar and reportedly renting a house in North London, Swift is determined to keep her relationship out of the spotlight — and so is Alwyn. The Grammy winner, 27, was first spotted publicly hanging out with Alwyn, 26, after a Kings of Leon concert last October with a group of girlfriends, including Martha Hunt and Lorde. One month later, she caught a showing of his film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in L.A. with the Haim sisters and her mom Andrea. “Joe’s a very normal, down-to-earth guy,” says another insider of the rising star, who just wrapped his film The Favourite. “He’s private and low-key.” And though the relationship is now public, “they’re on the same page on how to handle the attention,” adds the insider.

[From People]

I’ve said before that time has no meaning under Emperor Bigly, but really… how is that JoeTay has only been together for “several months” and she’s been hanging out with him since October 2016? Even if they weren’t super-serious and exclusive in the first months, that’s still EIGHT MONTHS that they’ve been dealing with each other. If their first hangout was in October, that was also barely a month after the End of the Tiddlebanging. Remember this when Taylor’s album comes out later this year and there are a dozen blind-item songs about how Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston screwed her over. She moved from Calvin to Tom very quickly, and then within weeks of the end of Tiddles, she was already spending time with Joe. Again: I don’t give a sh-t if she’s a maneater. Good for her. But don’t whine about boys in your new album.