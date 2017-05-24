People: Taylor Swift started up with Joe Alwyn a month after the end of Tiddles

You guys know how I feel about Taylor Swift and her many relationships. I don’t care if Taylor dates dozens of dudes, I don’t care if she moved through men like Kleenex, picking them off in steady succession. I think Tay should get hers, sexually, romantically, financially, and whatever else. But here’s the problem: you can’t be a maneater AND the biggest victim in the world. You can’t show the world that you’re “on to the next one,” or that you’ve got a jumpoff waiting in the wings, and then write blind-item songs about how those guys did you wrong. That’s the cognitive dissonance known as Taylor Swift.
I feel strongly that Taylor wanted us to know about her new boyfriend. I feel like information got leaked to The Sun, and then information got leaked about how she was “bummed” that her private relationship became oh-so-public. Just as I’m sure that she’s bummed that Joe Alwyn is moving to LA to be closer to her (and to help his career). But just when did JoeTay begin? People Magazine has a suspicious new story in their latest issue:
After a public split from Calvin Harris and high-profile romance with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift decided to make a change when it came to her romance with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively about the couple, who have been dating for several months. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”
Jetting in under the radar and reportedly renting a house in North London, Swift is determined to keep her relationship out of the spotlight — and so is Alwyn. The Grammy winner, 27, was first spotted publicly hanging out with Alwyn, 26, after a Kings of Leon concert last October with a group of girlfriends, including Martha Hunt and Lorde. One month later, she caught a showing of his film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in L.A. with the Haim sisters and her mom Andrea.
“Joe’s a very normal, down-to-earth guy,” says another insider of the rising star, who just wrapped his film The Favourite. “He’s private and low-key.” And though the relationship is now public, “they’re on the same page on how to handle the attention,” adds the insider.
I’ve said before that time has no meaning under Emperor Bigly, but really… how is that JoeTay has only been together for “several months” and she’s been hanging out with him since October 2016? Even if they weren’t super-serious and exclusive in the first months, that’s still EIGHT MONTHS that they’ve been dealing with each other. If their first hangout was in October, that was also barely a month after the End of the Tiddlebanging. Remember this when Taylor’s album comes out later this year and there are a dozen blind-item songs about how Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston screwed her over. She moved from Calvin to Tom very quickly, and then within weeks of the end of Tiddles, she was already spending time with Joe. Again: I don’t give a sh-t if she’s a maneater. Good for her. But don’t whine about boys in your new album.
Does her manager do matchmaking? No seriously, how did she meet him?
They hung out before his break-out film came out. So she met him while he was a lower-key actor? How, where?
I think Emma stone introduced them from what I read. Not sure if that is true or not though.
He also did a photoshoot with Gigi Hadid last summer, I think.
I like her music but honestly I couldn’t give a F$ck less about her personal life. These stories BORE me no end!
Seriously. Its like same sh*t different day in her world. YAWN.
Quelle surprise!
In that it is not surprising in any way. Wasnt this timeline of her moving on already established? Taylor appears to never want to be single long.
I don’t think she actually has relationships. She just seems to need a guy to help her image and find new drama for her songs. Frankly she should keep feuding with Kanye West and maybe both of them can make some good music out of it
So is this presumably to continue the narrative that SHE was the one who dumped Tom because he wasn’t private enough and that she is NOT a media Svengali?
Tom was just a tool to make Calvin jealous. Soon as she realised it wasn’t working, Tom’s much publicised bum was dumped. She was able to move on to Joe so quickly because she never had real feelings for Tom in the first place.
She wanted her affair with Tom to be very public so Calvin would be unable to avoid seeing it. I think Tay did want him back but it all backfired.
Who believes this crap???? I’m seriously starting to think she’s gay now – why else would she have these weird publicised relationships?
Why not? Just because she’s in a relationship doesn’t mean she’s happy. She could be hurt by one guy and still jump into a new relationship.
But I’m not sure I get the outrage about her blind item songs. Why has it been fine for male novelists to mine their personal life but not Taylor Swift? Katy Perry was hardly home crying over Bad Blood–they’re both laughing their way to the bank.
Not to be a conspiracy theorist, but I think this will fit into her new album perfectly. I honestly think she’s gay. She will write about hiding her romance, which she has with Karlie Kloss. Who suspiciously looks just like her new man.
That makes sense. I mean, I guess it is a theory (conspiracy), but that’s a good one. I love her songs and she is so good at writing about these relationships. She reminds me a bit of George Michael and his music before he came out.
But if she was gay and wanted to hide it shouldnt she not be this attention seeking with her love life? Wouldnt staying under the radar be way better?
I understand that she is way more succesful with dating famous men than she would be if she was private but if its about keeping your sexuality a secret it would be smarter.
It also makes it way more difficult to come out. If she was with one guy for longer and then said “I realized I am gay” Im sure the majority of people would embrace her. But if every men you dated ended up in your songs and all relationships that were all very short were sold as The One and Taylor as the victim, there is going to be backlash.
But she likes the attention that her beards give her. She’s dated guys that have big followings because she likes the spotlight. She likes having people guess her blind items. She likes that people are jealous that she’s dating the big names. All of this narcissistic behavior doesn’t stop because she’s gay. Which I believe she definitely is. She enjoys being seen as desirable.
The pictures of them hanging out in October were discovered by her fans on Tumblr, the press picked up the story from there.
I agree with what Laney said the other day. She needs to embrace her man-eater, heartbreaker, player persona for her next album.
Personally I think she will. The last campaigns of her were different. Red’s promotion was all about the heartbreak, 1989′s was all about her friends and the single life… I hope this time around she finally embraces her manipulative, player persona. It would be a nice change
They have friends in common too don’t they , as in Lilly Aldridge’s husband or he’s a friend of a friend. I really hope she owns it too , and I may not like TSwift , but she does pop up in my running playlist a lot, and I need fresh material
Is there a possibility that they were maybe just friends when they first met in October? Acquaintances and then they started to get closer in the past few months? I mean it sounds like a big group were hanging out back in October. Perhaps he was friends with some of those people and that was the first time he met Taylor. And maybe they didn’t see each other for a while after that and then started dating. Shockingly people can meet a few times before they become an item.
I agree though, she should stop playing the victim in her songs. If she is such a good songwriter then she can certainly write about things other then how people screwed her over.
Taylor is a trophy collector. I’m surprised that whatever she had with Calvin Harris lasted as long as it did because of Taylor’s collecting habit.
I think Tom will get at least one “famewhore” song – the PR line in all those Sun articles is that Tom was using her. In fact the original article breaking the Joe story was downright libel “the former couple split as Taylor became increasingly aware that Tom was using her fame to boost his profile and standing in Hollywood” – and got changed. Now Sun articles just say that her former boyfriends did exactly that with no name mentioned. Her line has always been that he was “falling in love with her for the wrong reasons” from back in September and it’s what is being pushed now. So I think he’s going to get some kind of song. As I said yesterday, just in time for Thor 3 promo.
Falling in love… for all the wrong reassssooooons.
This is totally going to be a song.
I’d bet a year’s salary that line will come up somewhere in a song. Someone will have to let me know tho as I won’t be listening to it.
I’m not a pop or country music fan at all,but I know she has written many songs about her exes and breakups. Will any guy one day realize she’s not there for a relationship, just something to write a song about
The first couple of guys might not know
But it was pretty clear Tom knew ans Joe too
They are also using hi profile relationship with her now for their own gains
“He’s private and low-key.”
Nothing says private and low-key like dating Taylor Swift!
I have enjoyed not seeing or hearing from her for the past several months. I find her to be extremely childish and annoying.
Maybe the maneater is part of her new image for her new album. After all that happened in 2016 (Calvin calling her out on Twitter, her world tour with that English guy and especially Kim and the receipts) the forever victim image wasn’t working anymore, she needed some rebranding.
Everything about her seems to be calculated, meticulously thought, a strategy, even her dating life.
Her new relationships mysteriously leaks by the same tabloid that leaked her previous relationship just when her “enemy” is promoting a song about her and his ex is promoting his first solo album.
Whose ex?
It’s funny that Taylor is considered by many of her parents’ fans as a pure, untouched pop star but Beyonce, who’s been with the same man forever, is basically a sl*t.
Interesting timing of this People exclusive (a day or so after Katy Perry answered a question about their feud)…
And her “friends” doth protest too much about how ‘private’ he/she/they is/are.
Granted, she’s annoying and this is the same exact Taylor Swift Boyfriend rollout from time immemorial. But it’s weirdly comforting to know that no matter what happens in the world, Swifty will always be out there, drawing up contractual relationships for music material.
Why can’t she do both? The men get away with it all the time in music. In fact most of my favorite songs/ albums I love have been written about someone and we know who it’s about. Pink for example has written some of the most amazing songs and they are about her current husband but at the time was her ex. There is so much to dislike about Taylor but this is not one of them for me. She can be hurt and write a song about it but still move on but then again it’s probably all fake and all for publicity. I like Harry styles but he is even using his very brief Taylor relationship for his new album.
