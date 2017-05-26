Montanans voted for the violent psycho who ‘body slammed’ a journalist

I went to bed before the polls closed in Montana last night. I didn’t want to see the results. I’m not going to claim that I was some moody, all-knowing, prophetic Cassandra, but after the 2016 presidential election, I will never again doubt the ability of white people to vote against their own interests across the board. The reason I’m making “white people” take the L on this is because Montana is not a racially diverse state. Racial issues that come into play in a state like Virginia or South Carolina or Ohio don’t come into play in a state-wide election in Montana. So this election was largely just white folks deciding that they would rather elect a psychopath who violently assaults journalists for asking questions about healthcare. This was a vote for violence, for dishonesty, for punishing poor people for being poor, for punishing sick people for being sick. And when it all goes to hell, they’ll probably just blame Barry Obama, right?

The election was closer than people were expecting, but let’s not kid ourselves: Greg Gianforte won by a healthy margin. The vote was 51% for Gianforte and 44% for Rob Quist, the decent-seeming Democrat who talked openly about healthcare and never once violently assaulted a journalist on the eve of an election. Montanans told the rest of the country that they preferred to be represented in Congress by a violent bully who openly lies and blames his victim. Why is this not surprising?

Gianforte made a reference to his misdemeanor assault charge in his victory speech, saying that he “made a mistake” as his supporters laughed, like it was the funniest joke in the world. That makes me sick, but I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. After all, there were women defending Donald Trump about the “grab ‘em by the p-ssy” tape. What is wrong with these (white) people that they are literally voting for violence and assault?