The only thing on Duchess Kate’s schedule is a rendezvous with Ben Ainslie

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at BAR racing to visit the crew of BAR Land Rover America’s Cup team with Sir Ben Ainslie

The Duchess of Cambridge did a handful of events in May. She went to a farm. She went to a garden show. She made a day trip to Luxembourg. And she acted as the kind-of matron of honor for her sister’s wedding. That’s about it. But that looks like so much “work” compared to her June schedule. She hasn’t done anything so far this month. Her staff won’t even confirm if she’s attending Trooping the Colour this year (but, to be fair, it’s possible it could be canceled). So the only thing she has booked is an event next Friday. She’s going to spend HOURS with Sir Ben Ainslie. Someone’s going to need a fresh cut, color and blowout!

In her role as Patron of the 1851 Trust Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge will be at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on Friday 16 June to attend the charity’s last Land Rover BAR Roadshow event. Using the inspiration of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup Challenge, the 1851 Trust roadshows aim to inspire primary and secondary school pupils to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects at degree level. The roadshow utilises practical applications encountered by the team as they prepared to compete in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

The roadshows also provided students with an opportunity to take to the water themselves with sessions carefully designed to enrich each pupil’s school curriculum. Students from four East London schools will join the Duchess of Cambridge at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre for the final roadshow. During the event they will all see real-life examples from within the Land Rover BAR team employed to engage and inspire young people.

During the visit the Duchess will take part in an educational treasure hunt which will see her work with a small group of young people to answer science and technology questions as well as questions about Land Rover BAR and the America’s Cup. Her Royal Highness will also take part in an oceans plastics activity which highlights the damage caused by single use plastics and promotes sustainability, a cause which has been at the heart of the team and Trust operations.

The Duchess will then be reunited with Sir Ben Ainslie, whom she has undertaken engagements in the past with. In his role as Team Principal and Skipper of Land Rover BAR Sir Ben will talk to Kate and some of the school children about the team’s experiences in the America’s Cup, which is currently underway in Bermuda.

[From Royal Central]

She’ll always show up for Ben Ainslie. I think her patronage of the 1851 Trust is probably her favorite – and the one she’s most consistent in her support – mostly because of Sir Ben. She always seems happier when she’s with him. Now we know what it takes to get Kate to do anything these days: Charles has to buy her $3000 earrings, or a $2000 dress, or she’ll only get out of bed for Sir Ben Ainslie.

The America’s Cup World Series Races

The America’s Cup World Series Races

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “The only thing on Duchess Kate’s schedule is a rendezvous with Ben Ainslie”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    June 8, 2017 at 9:51 am

    He’s a good looking dude, Ainslie. I can understand why she likes being around him. He probably treats her better than Wills.

    Reply
  2. TheOtherOne says:
    June 8, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I keep seeing him in Land Rover commercials on MSNBC in the US. Everytime I see the commercial I say “Oh, there goes Kate’s boyfriend.” That is all I have. Time for the Comey Hearing!!!

    Reply
  3. astrid says:
    June 8, 2017 at 9:58 am

    She and Melania are starting to seem the same. Not really into royal/presidential duties

    Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I love reading her schedule above. Wow. Poor Kate. She could put forth some effort but always the bare minimum, ALWAYS. i read the fluff piece People did with Charlotte on the cover. They painted a nice picture that Kate is doing it on her own. And the sad part is people expect more, but she has shown us over and over again what she will do.

    Reply
  5. notasugarhere says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:06 am

    24 four days since she last showed up? But remember, “Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work”

    Reply
  6. Nic919 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:12 am

    It’s pretty bad she didn’t take any time to see the victims of either Manchester or London. She has no excuse to have been silent on this issue, even ignoring her completely empty schedule and total laziness.

    Reply
  7. Ravenna says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

    What a disappointment this woman is. She is in a position to do so much good, and yet she chooses to sit on her ass all day long and do nothing. Does she ever feel ashamed of herself, I wonder?

    Reply
  8. Andrea says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I have no respect for this woman. It’s one thing for your marriage to give u a title, another thing to earn the respect to go with the title. She hasn’t because she’s lazy and cold, the coldness is why Willis friend didn’t like her, not that nonsense about her being middleclass, it’s easy to see she is cold. No hospital visits or anything since her tacky sisters wedding.

    Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

    So this Royal Central site is implying Kate will actually meet Sir Ben on June 16 in London?

    Do they know something all sailors don’t? Team BAR hasn’t crashed out of the challenger qualifications yet, although it’s not looking good. If they manage to qualify, the actual races for the Cup start on June 17 – ​in Hamilton, Bermuda.

    So either Katie Keen will have to cancel due to unforeseen reasons, or the poor dear will have to do without Sir Ben – unless he doesn’t make it to the finals .

    Reply
  10. Amelie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I kind of ship these two together. I just looked up Ben Ainslie, he’s married and just had a kid last year but in another world I feel like Kate would really enjoy being a competitive sailor’s wife. Oh well, she’s stuck with William for the time being.

    Reply
  11. Anitas says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I distinctly remember reading right after their wedding, while they were living at Anglesey, about her declared intention to be a housewife, and while the article implied it was going to be for a limited period until they’re ready to move into their royal roles, I think she just meant permanently. And every time she does a public appearance I can’t help thinking how much she doesn’t want to do this, she’d rather be at home making chutney or shopping or playing with the kids.

    Reply
  12. Kate says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:04 am

    He is HOT and has a full head of hair (bonus for her)!

    Reply
  13. JustJen says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:11 am

    What an odd combo- beige wedges with a racing uniform? Ugh

    Reply
  14. Ravine says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Meanwhile, Wills hasn’t worked much either, has he? The only thing that makes Kate’s laziness stand out is the obscene price tag attached to her infrequent appearances. But the future monarch’s chronic work avoidance is a MUCH bigger issue than Kate’s empty schedule. I hope whoever wins the election starts to demand a better return on investment from this guy, stat.

    Reply
    • addie says:
      June 8, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      The whole royal contract needs to be redrawn. Ridiculous level of compensation for doing so little. No-one in a public job needs to live so extravagantly, and interestingly, the royals couldn’t afford their lifestyle either if they relied on their private funds.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment