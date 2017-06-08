The Duchess of Cambridge did a handful of events in May. She went to a farm. She went to a garden show. She made a day trip to Luxembourg. And she acted as the kind-of matron of honor for her sister’s wedding. That’s about it. But that looks like so much “work” compared to her June schedule. She hasn’t done anything so far this month. Her staff won’t even confirm if she’s attending Trooping the Colour this year (but, to be fair, it’s possible it could be canceled). So the only thing she has booked is an event next Friday. She’s going to spend HOURS with Sir Ben Ainslie. Someone’s going to need a fresh cut, color and blowout!

In her role as Patron of the 1851 Trust Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge will be at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on Friday 16 June to attend the charity’s last Land Rover BAR Roadshow event. Using the inspiration of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup Challenge, the 1851 Trust roadshows aim to inspire primary and secondary school pupils to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects at degree level. The roadshow utilises practical applications encountered by the team as they prepared to compete in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The roadshows also provided students with an opportunity to take to the water themselves with sessions carefully designed to enrich each pupil’s school curriculum. Students from four East London schools will join the Duchess of Cambridge at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre for the final roadshow. During the event they will all see real-life examples from within the Land Rover BAR team employed to engage and inspire young people. During the visit the Duchess will take part in an educational treasure hunt which will see her work with a small group of young people to answer science and technology questions as well as questions about Land Rover BAR and the America’s Cup. Her Royal Highness will also take part in an oceans plastics activity which highlights the damage caused by single use plastics and promotes sustainability, a cause which has been at the heart of the team and Trust operations. The Duchess will then be reunited with Sir Ben Ainslie, whom she has undertaken engagements in the past with. In his role as Team Principal and Skipper of Land Rover BAR Sir Ben will talk to Kate and some of the school children about the team’s experiences in the America’s Cup, which is currently underway in Bermuda.

She’ll always show up for Ben Ainslie. I think her patronage of the 1851 Trust is probably her favorite – and the one she’s most consistent in her support – mostly because of Sir Ben. She always seems happier when she’s with him. Now we know what it takes to get Kate to do anything these days: Charles has to buy her $3000 earrings, or a $2000 dress, or she’ll only get out of bed for Sir Ben Ainslie.