The only thing on Duchess Kate’s schedule is a rendezvous with Ben Ainslie

The Duchess of Cambridge did a handful of events in May. She went to a farm. She went to a garden show. She made a day trip to Luxembourg. And she acted as the kind-of matron of honor for her sister’s wedding. That’s about it. But that looks like so much “work” compared to her June schedule. She hasn’t done anything so far this month. Her staff won’t even confirm if she’s attending Trooping the Colour this year (but, to be fair, it’s possible it could be canceled). So the only thing she has booked is an event next Friday. She’s going to spend HOURS with Sir Ben Ainslie. Someone’s going to need a fresh cut, color and blowout!
In her role as Patron of the 1851 Trust Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge will be at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on Friday 16 June to attend the charity’s last Land Rover BAR Roadshow event. Using the inspiration of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup Challenge, the 1851 Trust roadshows aim to inspire primary and secondary school pupils to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects at degree level. The roadshow utilises practical applications encountered by the team as they prepared to compete in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.
The roadshows also provided students with an opportunity to take to the water themselves with sessions carefully designed to enrich each pupil’s school curriculum. Students from four East London schools will join the Duchess of Cambridge at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre for the final roadshow. During the event they will all see real-life examples from within the Land Rover BAR team employed to engage and inspire young people.
During the visit the Duchess will take part in an educational treasure hunt which will see her work with a small group of young people to answer science and technology questions as well as questions about Land Rover BAR and the America’s Cup. Her Royal Highness will also take part in an oceans plastics activity which highlights the damage caused by single use plastics and promotes sustainability, a cause which has been at the heart of the team and Trust operations.
The Duchess will then be reunited with Sir Ben Ainslie, whom she has undertaken engagements in the past with. In his role as Team Principal and Skipper of Land Rover BAR Sir Ben will talk to Kate and some of the school children about the team’s experiences in the America’s Cup, which is currently underway in Bermuda.
She’ll always show up for Ben Ainslie. I think her patronage of the 1851 Trust is probably her favorite – and the one she’s most consistent in her support – mostly because of Sir Ben. She always seems happier when she’s with him. Now we know what it takes to get Kate to do anything these days: Charles has to buy her $3000 earrings, or a $2000 dress, or she’ll only get out of bed for Sir Ben Ainslie.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He’s a good looking dude, Ainslie. I can understand why she likes being around him. He probably treats her better than Wills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he is rather yummy. So much more so than Wallace ( of Wallace and Gromit).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIP Peter Sallis, voice of Wallace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep seeing him in Land Rover commercials on MSNBC in the US. Everytime I see the commercial I say “Oh, there goes Kate’s boyfriend.” That is all I have. Time for the Comey Hearing!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Melania are starting to seem the same. Not really into royal/presidential duties
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But unlike Melania, Kate knew what she was getting into when she married William. Melania signed up to be a private citizen’s trophy wife. Kate signed up to be the future Queen of England. The trade off for that is doing charity work and representing the UK at ceremonial events. I understand Melania’s reluctance, but not Kate’s at all. She knew the responsibilities that came with the position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point, hadn’t thought of that aspect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sooo agree with you about Melania: Melania had a schedule, she didn’t sign for being a first Lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love reading her schedule above. Wow. Poor Kate. She could put forth some effort but always the bare minimum, ALWAYS. i read the fluff piece People did with Charlotte on the cover. They painted a nice picture that Kate is doing it on her own. And the sad part is people expect more, but she has shown us over and over again what she will do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
24 four days since she last showed up? But remember, “Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I think we need their definition of KEEN, because it’s not the same as everyone else’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
K.E.E.N. = Keeping Every Excuse Not
As in “Keeping Every Excuse Not” to increase their royal workload.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang! I think NOTA cracked their code!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty bad she didn’t take any time to see the victims of either Manchester or London. She has no excuse to have been silent on this issue, even ignoring her completely empty schedule and total laziness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what can really help kids process their feelings after a traumatic event? Art therapy. How hard would it have been to rounded up some art supplies and visited the Ariana Grande concert attack victims for a little drawing time? How bloody difficult is it to stop thinking of oneself and think of others?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great idea BearcatLawyer!!! I wish you were in charge of the Duchess’ scheduling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She would not like it one bit if I were in charge of her schedule!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s busy cooking and cleaning and chasing after two kiddos. I hear she makes her own chutney too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget she gardens and sketches too Seraphina! With this kind of schedule no wonder she can’t find the time to support her charities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a disappointment this woman is. She is in a position to do so much good, and yet she chooses to sit on her ass all day long and do nothing. Does she ever feel ashamed of herself, I wonder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In answer to your last question, I very much doubt it. Kate impresses as a selfish woman who does what she likes. What irks is the press writing such rubbish about her – it enables her laziness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no respect for this woman. It’s one thing for your marriage to give u a title, another thing to earn the respect to go with the title. She hasn’t because she’s lazy and cold, the coldness is why Willis friend didn’t like her, not that nonsense about her being middleclass, it’s easy to see she is cold. No hospital visits or anything since her tacky sisters wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this Royal Central site is implying Kate will actually meet Sir Ben on June 16 in London?
Do they know something all sailors don’t? Team BAR hasn’t crashed out of the challenger qualifications yet, although it’s not looking good. If they manage to qualify, the actual races for the Cup start on June 17 – in Hamilton, Bermuda.
So either Katie Keen will have to cancel due to unforeseen reasons, or the poor dear will have to do without Sir Ben – unless he doesn’t make it to the finals .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go Team New Zealand – would love to see them take out BAR!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always team NZ!!! Go Kiwis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of ship these two together. I just looked up Ben Ainslie, he’s married and just had a kid last year but in another world I feel like Kate would really enjoy being a competitive sailor’s wife. Oh well, she’s stuck with William for the time being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I distinctly remember reading right after their wedding, while they were living at Anglesey, about her declared intention to be a housewife, and while the article implied it was going to be for a limited period until they’re ready to move into their royal roles, I think she just meant permanently. And every time she does a public appearance I can’t help thinking how much she doesn’t want to do this, she’d rather be at home making chutney or shopping or playing with the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is HOT and has a full head of hair (bonus for her)!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an odd combo- beige wedges with a racing uniform? Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo truly makes her look like a Bratz doll, it’s ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile, Wills hasn’t worked much either, has he? The only thing that makes Kate’s laziness stand out is the obscene price tag attached to her infrequent appearances. But the future monarch’s chronic work avoidance is a MUCH bigger issue than Kate’s empty schedule. I hope whoever wins the election starts to demand a better return on investment from this guy, stat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole royal contract needs to be redrawn. Ridiculous level of compensation for doing so little. No-one in a public job needs to live so extravagantly, and interestingly, the royals couldn’t afford their lifestyle either if they relied on their private funds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse