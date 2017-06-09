LA City Attorney: Dani Mathers didn’t reach out to her victim to apologize

Apparently Playboy playmate Dani Mathers is not only mean and entitled but she’s also a liar. I know, get the salts – I’m shocked. Dani is the former centerfold who took a picture of a 70-year old woman in a gym locker room and blasted it to Snapchat with a crude caption about the woman’s appearance. The case went to trial and although a stiffer penalty was sought, she got off with community service and restitution in a plea deal. Last week, Dani started her Victim Tour in which she tried to garner sympathy because she had to hide out at her mother’s house from all the people reminding her she’s a lousy human. Dani appeared on Good Morning America crying into her hanky about her mistreatment. But she also pressed the point that she has reached out to her septuagenarian victim and wished her nothing but healing rays of sunshine so that they can all move past this. Except LA City Attorney, Mike Feuer, said Dani did no such thing. Huh, who would have guessed? Feuer called the victim a few days after the trial to see how she was faring and to hear her feelings about the outcome of the trial.

LA Times: What has the impact been on this lady?
Feuer: This is an individual who had the courage to come forward and was prepared to testify to endure a trial. She cooperated throughout the preparation of this case. But you might imagine, she wanted nothing more than to try to turn the page in her life.

One thing that appears to be the case now is that Ms. Mathers is attempting to portray herself as the victim. She is not the victim. She is the perpetrator.

Ms. Mathers says that she didn’t intend to widely disseminate the photo. That ignores the fact that she invaded another woman’s privacy by taking a nude photo of her in a gym. And then, of course, once she took the photo, she added a cruel caption to it before she sent it out.

I saw Ms. Mathers on “Good Morning America.” She claims that she’s tried to contact the victim, I presume to apologize. I will share with you, that surprises the victim, who told me she is unaware of any attempt by Ms. Mathers to reach out to her.

The focus of our attention needs to be on the fact that invading people’s privacy and body shaming is so deeply injurious to the most basic levels of self-respect that one should have. Think today about the trans kid who is struggling with their identity. Think about members of the LGBTQ community, about disabled people. We are hearing more and more in the media about how horrific body shaming can be for its victims, and I hope that this case deters people from engaging in that kind of behavior in the future, because it is so deeply harmful.

LA Times: How was the sentence arrived at?
Feuer: The term “community service” really misstates what’s going on here. This is community labor. This is not a glamorous star turn someplace. This is erasing graffiti on the street. And I think that, combined with restitution, combined with the probationary terms here, which are fairly extensive, taken together is an appropriate sentence.

When I first became aware of this case, it was striking to me that the taking of the photo was a crime but that the subsequent dissemination of it was not. That gap in the law is a gap we are trying to close right now.

[From LA Times]

You can read the whole article here. Feuer is pissed at Dani and who can blame him? He’s become protective of the victim and I have to say, he’s impressed me. With the attention this trial got, he could have used it for career purposes but instead, pursued the best course of action for the victim. And I’m very happy he is speaking publicly for her while Dani tries to rewrite the story in her favor. A couple of you were wondering about the small amount of restitution – $60 – in the case, as was I. Feuer explained that amount and it’s just as heart-breaking as the rest. The victim sought $60 because she had to replace her backpack. Her backpack is visible in Dani’s photo and it helped people identify her so she had to replace it. That’s all she wanted.

As I mentioned in my first Dani post, the laws surrounding photos on social media is a quagmire right now. If anything good comes of this trial, it will be the ability to define those laws better. Feuer and California State Senator Cathleen Galginai authored a bill that enforces stricter laws on distribution of photos via social media. To oversimplify it, if you posted a cute pic of your family at Disneyland and someone in the background was recognizable, could they press charges? Up until now, the answer has been mostly no. Now common decency dictates that you shouldn’t post a naked photo of someone and mock them openly. Unfortunately, Dani proved that because there are people without any common decency, we need to write laws to govern them. Many laws are named after the person who inspired their creation but Feuer declined to do so on this one because he wanted to protect the victim’s anonymity. I wouldn’t be opposed to it being called the Dani Maters is a Jerk Bill, though.

46 Responses to "LA City Attorney: Dani Mathers didn't reach out to her victim to apologize"

  1. Dolkite says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:59 am

    If I were the old woman, I wouldn’t want Mathers to attempt to apologize and if she did so, I’d tell her to cram it. The only thing Mathers is sorry for is that she got caught.

    She may only get $60 from Mathers in the criminal case, but unless this woman has a really forgiving heart, Mathers is going to be shelling out plenty in a civil case.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 9, 2017 at 8:07 am

      My guess is that the victim may not want to drag this out any more. She’s 70 and likely wants to live out her life in peace. But if she did, I’d say more power to her.

      What will be true justice is watching the ‘hot’ young thing age. Because (as superficial is this is to say), DM looks like someone who will not age well.

      Reply
  2. Birdix says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:00 am

    My kid’s 12-yr-old classmates post bikini shots of themselves on insta and I see where it all starts, where they think their (and everyone else’s) worth is how alluring their body is. And they crave feedback, and get it in likes.

    Too bad this woman hasn’t moved beyond a middle-school mentality.

    Reply
  3. Dhianna says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:01 am

    How this ‘woman’ became a Playboy Bunny is beyond me. She is UGLY, inside and out. That mouth of hers looks like a cave. YUCK!!

    Reply
  4. Marigold says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:03 am

    The $60 part of this story made me want to cry. The worst part of this story to me is her defense-saying she meant to only send it to a friend. Yes, because the invasion of privacy with the addition of a gross insult wouldn’t have been bad if the audience with whom it was shared was small. Dani is a garbage human being. It makes my blood boil that she gets to go on a victim tour while this poor woman has to hide out because of what Dani did to her and understandably, does not want her identity known.

    Reply
  5. Christin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:03 am

    It’s no surprise that she hasn’t taken a break from her ‘I am a victim, too’ interviews to actually personally apologize.

    As the quote goes —When people show you who they are, believe them.

    Reply
  6. damejudi says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:04 am

    So, she is a lying liar who lies.

    Shocking.

    Reply
  7. Guppy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:05 am

    That photo of her bf and mom holding her walking to the courtroom as though she was the victim just disgusts me. I wish news outlets would stop giving this pos a platform to cry on.

    Reply
  8. Alex says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:06 am

    She’s a disgusting POS. I didn’t think she was sorry and now we know she’s a bigger liar than we thought.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Just watch, Dani will end up doing some reality show after she finishes her community service. She had no intention of apologizing to that woman. In Dani’s mind the whole situation is just a minor inconvenience in her quest to be famous. She is a pathetic excuse for a human being

    Reply
  10. SusanneToo says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Once upon a time, I never used this word because I thought it was disgusting, one of the worst ways you could describe a woman. These days, unfortunately, I do use it. Just like trump’s female supporters, Dani is a c*nt.

    Reply
  11. Barrett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:23 am

    What a loser. She is lowest of low. Mean girl times a million!

    Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:37 am

    i think the media is also responsible. As a poster before mentioned, why are they given this woman the opportunity to play the viction on prime time? Why are the not hitting her harder with critical questions?

    I am thankful that this interview came out at the same time, but I wonder if Good Morning America will mention it on their show.

    Reply
  13. Ninks says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    What a POS she is. Massive thanks to Feuer for being a really decent human being so at least this whole story comes with the reminder that there are good people out there too.

    Reply
  14. Redgrl says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Her response is typical entitled trash, which, considering she is a POS whose only claim to fame prior to this was showing the world her monkey, shouldn’t surprise anyone. The victim’s response has shown her to be way more classy and beautiful than this waste of space ever will be. And kudos to the prosecutor for speaking out.

    Reply
  15. EsS says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:36 am

    This a-hole should be absolutely MORTIFIED and instead she is kicking back laughing backstage. The victim’s request for a only a replacement backpack illustrates she is a class act. She deserves a monetary settlement for the humiliation she has endured. She had to change her backpack due to recognition. It’s absolutely cringe worthy thinking strangers have approached the victim.
    I wish Dani’s service included cleaning a nursing home. Instead, we will probably be subjected to pap shots of her in overalls, loose beachy pigtail braids and artistically soot smudged cheeks. Soldier on Dani!

    Reply
  16. Green Is Good says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The only good thing about this is that DM’s “career” is over. She’s going to have to get a real job. Or go back to hooking for a living. The Bunny Ranch is always hiring. She can be the jizz cleaner-upper.

    Reply
  17. Cee says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I can’t imagine what I would do if the victim had been my grandmother or mother.
    Dani Mathers is VILE.

    Reply
  18. BB says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:07 am

    This “body shaming” kick the media seem to be on is starting to cause the same eye-rolling jargon fatigue as the word “bullying.”

    We are literally drowning in a culture that values visual perfection above basically all else. We choose, size up, point out every flaw – we are CONSTANTLY judging each other.

    Think about it: There are people who feel, absolutely and 100%, that they are entitled to view the appearance of the people around them as some sort of deeply personal affront. We feed that monster. It’s not going away any time soon.

    So while it would be very nice if, after a good finger-wagging from the City of Los Angeles, Ms. Mathers woke up tomorrow and decided to NOT be a massive flaming turd of dog, it’s beside the point.

    Yeah, it’s well past time to stiffen those laws up, so by all means, get right on that. But appealing to human decency is a no-go, Mr. Feuer.

    Reply
  19. Pamela says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    1. I hope all the people in DM’s life that look more like the 70 year old victim than the 30 year Bunny are all considering what she must really think of them.

    2. If one good thing can come of this…maybe the laws will change. This case is the best chance we have, 70 year old woman, minding her own business in a gym locker room. No way to slut shame her. Now, distributing nude photos of anyone without their permission is ALWAYS a terrible, disgusting thing to do. BUT…when the pics were taken by a woman and sent willingly to say, a now ex boyfriend— well when he distributes them, there are currently too many assholes asking WHY she took the pics, or why she sent them and essentially saying she shouldn’t take naked pics if she doesn’t want the world to see them. That s wrong, but it is what happens all too often. Let ANYONE try to say that this 70 year old victim “deserved” it. I’m sad to say it— but this case could do wonders for getting laws in place against “revenge porn”. And I hope the victim gets to see that actualized and take some form of comfort in it.

    Reply

