Katy Perry: Taylor Swift tried to ‘assassinate my character with little girls’

Katy Perry has finally taken it to Taylor Swift. It’s just coming years after Taylor “started it,” as Katy said to James Corden. To be fair, Katy hasn’t had a new album until now, her first since Taylor devoted “Bad Blood” to their Mean Girl War of Attrition. Even though all of the Tay-stans cry on every post that Katy is “over” and that “her album sucks,” that’s not really here nor there, as far as I’m concerned: Katy has a right to finally tell her side of the story. So spare me the tales of how Taylor “wants no part” of Katy’s drama, or that Taylor thinks Katy is “using her for publicity.” This whole thing just feels like the chickens have come home to roost. So, Katy has given yet another interview where she dares to mention her nemesis. Some highlights from her NME piece:

Why she talked about the Swift drama with James Corden: “Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.” Why she didn’t let it go: “I mean, I’m not Buddha—things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!” How both she and Swift have worked with producer Max Martin: “I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know [who 'Bad Blood' was about]. I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices. I love Max. I’ve been working with Max my whole career. I’m not his mother and he was fine before I met him, you know what I’m saying? He’ll be fine continuing.”

[From NME via Elle]

I love this: “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.” Is that shade? Can I get a ruling on that? Because while the entire interview is too direct to be considered shade – Katy is clearly talking sh-t about Taylor, as opposed to “shading” her – I feel like the “little girls” thing is shade, or at the very least, shady. Katy is saying that Taylor told her hissing snake lies to the only people who would listen, Taylor’s fanbase of little girls.

As for the Max Martin thing… what’s funny to me is that we’ve been told for years that Taylor is this one-of-a-kind singer-songwriter and everything she touches is golden and she does it all on her own. While Tay is a lot more savvy than her image suggests, and while she has a lot of input into everything about her career, she still owes a lot of her biggest hits to co-writers and producers like Max Martin.

Also: because Taylor is so “over” Katy’s drama, Taylor decided to re-release her music on streaming services on the same day Katy’s album, Witness, was released. So subtle, Snake Emoji.

