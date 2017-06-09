Katy Perry: Taylor Swift tried to ‘assassinate my character with little girls’

Katy Perry leaves Le Meurice Hotel in Paris

Katy Perry has finally taken it to Taylor Swift. It’s just coming years after Taylor “started it,” as Katy said to James Corden. To be fair, Katy hasn’t had a new album until now, her first since Taylor devoted “Bad Blood” to their Mean Girl War of Attrition. Even though all of the Tay-stans cry on every post that Katy is “over” and that “her album sucks,” that’s not really here nor there, as far as I’m concerned: Katy has a right to finally tell her side of the story. So spare me the tales of how Taylor “wants no part” of Katy’s drama, or that Taylor thinks Katy is “using her for publicity.” This whole thing just feels like the chickens have come home to roost. So, Katy has given yet another interview where she dares to mention her nemesis. Some highlights from her NME piece:

Why she talked about the Swift drama with James Corden: “Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”

Why she didn’t let it go: “I mean, I’m not Buddha—things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

How both she and Swift have worked with producer Max Martin: “I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know [who 'Bad Blood' was about]. I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices. I love Max. I’ve been working with Max my whole career. I’m not his mother and he was fine before I met him, you know what I’m saying? He’ll be fine continuing.”

[From NME via Elle]

I love this: “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.” Is that shade? Can I get a ruling on that? Because while the entire interview is too direct to be considered shade – Katy is clearly talking sh-t about Taylor, as opposed to “shading” her – I feel like the “little girls” thing is shade, or at the very least, shady. Katy is saying that Taylor told her hissing snake lies to the only people who would listen, Taylor’s fanbase of little girls.

As for the Max Martin thing… what’s funny to me is that we’ve been told for years that Taylor is this one-of-a-kind singer-songwriter and everything she touches is golden and she does it all on her own. While Tay is a lot more savvy than her image suggests, and while she has a lot of input into everything about her career, she still owes a lot of her biggest hits to co-writers and producers like Max Martin.

Also: because Taylor is so “over” Katy’s drama, Taylor decided to re-release her music on streaming services on the same day Katy’s album, Witness, was released. So subtle, Snake Emoji.

A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on

Photos courtesy of WENN, NME’s Instagram.

 

82 Responses to “Katy Perry: Taylor Swift tried to ‘assassinate my character with little girls’”

  1. Prince says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Katy’s new music is dreadful and she needs all the publicity she can get, that’s why she keeps mentioning Taylor.

    Reply
  2. Anna nuttall says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Bad Blood part 2 – this is gonna be good! I’m personally team Katy as Taylor swift is nothing but a nasty childish girl. I was reading report earlier this week on people who went to HS with Taylor and said she was horrible then as is now. Look like she hasn’t changed much.

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I used to like Perry but I just can’t with her anymore.

    Reply
  4. anonymous says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:20 am

    They both need to grow up now and move on, this beef is getting childish.

    Reply
  5. Anya says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:21 am

    This haircut does nothing for her.

    Reply
  6. Indira says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:21 am

    That haircut doesn’t do her any favors.

    Reply
  7. No name says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Well Katy has an album to sell and if Swish Swish is any indication, it’s a poor one at that.

    Reply
  8. Lolo86lf says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:24 am

    So it appears both Ms. Perry and Ms. Swift are using each other to promote their albums by stirring a feud between them that may or may not be real. Perhaps their feud is real but they are exaggerating it to stir controversy. To be quite honest, I do not appreciate this kind of media manipulation. I like both ladies’ work and I do not need to be lied to in order to buy their music.

    Reply
  9. Ayra. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Taylor was truly petty by releasing all her music on spotify a few hours before Katy’s album. I find this whole thing to be so incredibly childish, but lord…I’m here for it. I’m all for celebrity drama.
    Taylor ended up getting more publicity than Katy, lol

    Reply
  10. Carol Hill says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Can these two high schoolers please go to college so this will end?

    Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:27 am

    When does their “frenemies” contract expire? This is not a good look for either of them.

    Reply
  12. Sassback says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:29 am

    No, it’s not shade! Omg, Kara Brown, get over here!

    Anyway, I think Katy is basically the point that Taylor tried to turn her fans against her. Taylor and Katy share a demographic, which is tween girls. Little girls are very impressionable-I don’t blame Katy coming after Taylor even though it’s been awhile, because she really did her dirty.

    Reply
  13. nemera77 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:30 am

    It amazes me that grown women are getting involved in such childish drama. Really. Neither of them are teens. Hell in a few years they will be old enough to have daughters who are teens. Katy is already to be exact. So once again women are taking sides in silliness. I’m Team Taylor. I’m Team Katy. What exactly does that mean. What game are they playing. Who wins. And what do they win. They are singers. People that sings songs. Their audience is girls. Girls that watch the back and forth and participate and take that mess into adulthood. They both need to STOP. Make music that people can enjoy. You don’t have to like each other. That is not a requirement. But you can act like adults and stop acting less than children.

    Reply
    • AnneC says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:55 am

      Exactly. We’ve got a 70 year old man running the country that insults and feuds with people continually. Don’t care about two entertainment multi millionaires beef with each other. Keep it to yourself and try to act like role models to the little girls you reference. We certainly need mature behavior, now more than ever.

      Reply
  14. Vex says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:36 am

    lmaoooo I thought by ‘little girls’ she meant Taylor’s squad?!

    Reply
  15. iris west-allen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Katy is such a loser.

    Her singles suck and now she can’t stop talking about Taylor?

    Reply
  16. Jessi says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Well done to Swifty with the streaming services thing. Her old albums won’t get more streams than Katy’s, buy she is taking the spotlight out of her, and that’s how you clapback, with actions. I hope she embraces this side of her, instead of being always the victim. It has gotten old

    Reply
    • Jaii says:
      June 9, 2017 at 8:15 am

      This! I find this whole thing hilarious compared to the shit show of everything else going on in the world, and i want TSwift to embrace the petty , own it and be proud of it! And , I only wish Katy was up to bite back better than bloody swish swish rubbish

      Reply
  17. FishBeard says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:08 am

    They’re both insufferable. But I give more respect to Katy, because Taylor used racism in attempt to smear a black man’s credibility and character. I hope no one forgets that.

    Reply
  18. wheneight says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I’m so here for Taylor releasing her old music on Katy’s album drop day. Great shade. I am really hoping she starts leaning into this shady boss version of herself going forward rather than going back to playing the victim.

    Reply
  19. Alex says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I mean that is direct hit after hit. Taylor often requires loyalty from people and Katy is the antithesis of that (hence the backup dancer drama). I mean Taylor deserves it because I find her to be an awful person who plays nice nice for her idiot fans that think she’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.
    But let’s be real the real winner is still Kim. Say what you want (I don’t like her) but she will defend her family.

    Reply
  20. Ninks says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:20 am

    This morning I was laughing at how petty this whole thing is. Taylor is such a snake but I can’t feel any sympathy for Katy after learning she is still working with dr. Luke.

    Reply
  21. akua says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Lol, what she last night was petty, oh well now I can add a few of her song to my Playlist. She won’t get more stream from her old album. But also dead at her getting the spotlight from katy. Now that is what I called her a SNAKE. Also let not forget Kary did the same to lady gaga.

    Reply
  22. Keaton says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:34 am

    They are a little bit like Bette vs Joan aren’t they? lol Taylor reminds me of Joan: Obsessed with her image, overly devoted to her fans, borderline sociopathic. I guess that makes Katy the Bette? She’s not as talented as Bette but she shares some similarities: Earthier, but capable of being childish and petty.

    Reply
  23. Fresh2death says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Taylor should record a cover of Mariah’s Obsessed song from a few years back. Katy, honey, your career is over. Stop calling out Taylor to stay relevant. You look beyond desperate.

    Reply
  24. serena says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:41 am

    So dramatic. Actually Perry and Swift are so petty and childish, they deserve each other.

    Reply
  25. Dashauna11 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I love how you get so mad when people in the comment section express their opinions.
    I have no horse in this race, but telling people that Thier opinions are “neither here nor there” or calling them “Tay-Stans” who are “crying” is more childish then what both these women are doing at this point.
    If people think her album sucks they think it sucks. I don’t see that as crying or being a Stan.
    I’m just saying. I find it odd that every Katy post is…Always..you calling out people in the comments for speaking their opinions. If people like Tay then they like her, if they like Katy, then they like Katy.
    This whole thing is stupid honestly.
    (I dislike both by the way)

    Reply
  26. Skins says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Not a fan of either, but at least Swifty puts out a decent tune every once in a while. Katy’s stuff is so bad I can’t believe people buy it.

    Reply
  27. QueenB says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:59 am

    As much as I dont want to admit it but I honestly love how petty that streaming stunt was that Taylor pulled.

    But I also dont understand why she is doing it, I assumed she would try to reinvent her image at least a little bit.

    Reply
  28. browniecakes says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Rolling Stone gave Katy’s album 3 of 5 stars. Both artists are under a lot of pressure with their new releases since their last albums were huge sellers. Taylor will be under the same scrutiny as Katy with her new stuff.

    Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeOfStars says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Face it, both of them are out of their golden girl who can do no wrong stage. They are both at the point where the world has changed, the culture is at a different place, and consequently the schticks that made them famous have worn thin. What next? It’s a question that both will do well to ask.

      Reply
  29. Chicken N pastry says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Katy has little girl fans too. I went to a concert a few years back and it was full of 10-15 year olds. Some even younger.

    Reply
  30. Tallia says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Swifty and Katy – please go away. After watching Katy on the Ellen show, I need to know – what are you on, girl? YIKES.

    Reply
  31. OhDear says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I don’t care for Katy Perry, but Swift’s streaming thing crossed the line to overly vindictive. Perry’s album wasn’t looking to do all that well, and it’s not as if people would remember what Perry said about her by the end of the year anyway. Swift could have just reveled in the schadenfreude of that. But no, she went ahead to try to sabotage sales.

    Reply
    • wolfpup says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:18 am

      Taylor is “overly vindictive” and she should be ashamed.

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:06 pm

      I’ve been firmly Team No One while watching these two try to out-petty each other, but TayTay’s streaming stunt really did cross a line. It passes petty without even slowing down and rams full speed into straight-up vindictive sabotage. Terms like narcissist and sociopath are thrown around far too much in gossip-land, but I’m starting to think that in Taylor’s case they might be accurate. The girl is scary, and that is not a compliment.

      Reply
  32. jugil1 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Both of these WOMEN are so immature. Grow up! Katy is 32 years old for FFS.

    Reply
  33. QQ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:25 am

    https://media.giphy.com/media/10lSuA9bMlAVfa/giphy.gif

    JUST.Collect.ALL. Your. B*ckys MY F*CKING GOD, are these supposed to be Adult *ss women?? Fr!?!? Fussing publicly about “dancers” (the limp d*ck Hemophiliac looking dude they both porked to poor results?) STOP IT STOP IT ALREADY!

    Reply
    • Cherise says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I know right. Becky feuds are so boring. If they must do this in public at least be entertaining.

      Reply
      • Stacey Dresden says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:20 am

        Right. If they don’t do a televised Celebrity amateur MMA fight, consider me not interested.

      • Qweenie says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:27 am

        Well this is CB. The place where people will stick up for a white man for saying the N word, but gets pissed when some basic women acts basic.
        I mean, I guess since Katy is taking the side the site likes, they’ll just ignore all the racists shtttt she has been accused of recently.
        Then again the Bill Maher thing sealed the deal that people here are subjectively woke.

        Not all but some.
        They are so boring, and I think that the only immature people are the ones who keep cheering these women on to fight over something so old.

  34. Madly says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

    The snake strikes again….with old pretend boyfriend routine and old music. WHile Katy is more direct with the juice. Piss off snake.

    Reply
  35. Loo says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I am so sick of hearing Katy talk about Taylor for publicity. This feud is the opposite of interesting.

    Reply
  36. Madly says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I am laughing at all the snake stans who think TS is winning here. Neither of them are winning. And so much for the narrative that the snake is above this feud and Katy should have responded years ago. The snake just responded to the feud herself and is clearly intent on keeping it going. Your queen bee is no queen.

    Reply
  37. tw says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Taylor Swift is neck and neck with Goop for the prize of worst, most insufferable celebrity.

    Reply
  38. paranormalgirl says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Let it go already. Femspawn weighed in on it and said “really? REALLY? She’s still going on about this? If Taylor Swifts starts up again, I’m seriously gonna lose my shit. This feud has made me dislike BOTH of them immensely.” Femspawn is wise.

    Reply
  39. OhDear says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:42 am

    [Obligatory "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women" comment here]

    Reply
  40. sara says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:48 am

    poor katy… I almost feel sorry for her.

    Reply
  41. Saks says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I like Taylor better but I used to like katy’s music (like teenage dreams album is full of great bops) yet her new album is… interesting?… Anyway, I think Katy has taken this feud thing too far recently in the sense that nobody is talking about her music but just about that feud. And sorry, but I find hilarious/brilliant Taylor’s move, she was a tt worldwide yesterday

    Reply
  42. Mary says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Katy has spent almost her entire press tour for this album talking about Taylor, which is unfortunate, because it makes her look as petty as Taylor. She knows this is what will get her headlines and she is using it just like Taylor uses all her silly crap. These women are how old and they are saying things like, she started it. I crack up laughing every time because it’s so silly. Now listen, Taylor is a PR machine and is as fake and petty as they come but I call bullcrap on Katy talking about her reputation to little girls. Katy has said some horrible, racist, and down right bullying remarks about people. She also claims she wants all of this to end but will not stop talking about it and decided her first song off her new album should be the one about Taylor. You don’t think that was a calculated move? Thsese women know how to play the game. If Taylor writes another song about this she will one up Katy as the bigger loser in this situation. These women need to grow up because right now they both suck!

    Reply
  43. Happy21 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    When the whole thing came down and it was said Bad Blood was about Katy stealing her back up dancers, etc I thought TS was being so immature and childish that I couldn’t like the song no matter how much I loved 1989. That being said, it’s been almost 2 years since 1989 dropped (or has it been almost 3?) and now Katy is using every opportunity to go on and on and on about it ad nauseum, I’d have to think that she is just as immature, if not more than TS. They are both grown ass women and one of them have to take the high road STFU about it!

    Reply
  44. LMB says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Are they still in high school?

    Reply

