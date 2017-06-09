Katy Perry: Taylor Swift tried to ‘assassinate my character with little girls’

Katy Perry has finally taken it to Taylor Swift. It’s just coming years after Taylor “started it,” as Katy said to James Corden. To be fair, Katy hasn’t had a new album until now, her first since Taylor devoted “Bad Blood” to their Mean Girl War of Attrition. Even though all of the Tay-stans cry on every post that Katy is “over” and that “her album sucks,” that’s not really here nor there, as far as I’m concerned: Katy has a right to finally tell her side of the story. So spare me the tales of how Taylor “wants no part” of Katy’s drama, or that Taylor thinks Katy is “using her for publicity.” This whole thing just feels like the chickens have come home to roost. So, Katy has given yet another interview where she dares to mention her nemesis. Some highlights from her NME piece:
Why she talked about the Swift drama with James Corden: “Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”
Why she didn’t let it go: “I mean, I’m not Buddha—things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”
How both she and Swift have worked with producer Max Martin: “I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know [who 'Bad Blood' was about]. I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices. I love Max. I’ve been working with Max my whole career. I’m not his mother and he was fine before I met him, you know what I’m saying? He’ll be fine continuing.”
I love this: “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.” Is that shade? Can I get a ruling on that? Because while the entire interview is too direct to be considered shade – Katy is clearly talking sh-t about Taylor, as opposed to “shading” her – I feel like the “little girls” thing is shade, or at the very least, shady. Katy is saying that Taylor told her hissing snake lies to the only people who would listen, Taylor’s fanbase of little girls.
As for the Max Martin thing… what’s funny to me is that we’ve been told for years that Taylor is this one-of-a-kind singer-songwriter and everything she touches is golden and she does it all on her own. While Tay is a lot more savvy than her image suggests, and while she has a lot of input into everything about her career, she still owes a lot of her biggest hits to co-writers and producers like Max Martin.
Also: because Taylor is so “over” Katy’s drama, Taylor decided to re-release her music on streaming services on the same day Katy’s album, Witness, was released. So subtle, Snake Emoji.
Katy’s new music is dreadful and she needs all the publicity she can get, that’s why she keeps mentioning Taylor.
So then what was Taylor’s excuse for starting this whole thing? And let’s not pretend Bad blood is any better than Katy’s new music.
The only winner vs. Taylor is Kim Kardashian and her recepeits. Katy had 2 years to pop a song and wrote the most ridiculous one, calling Nicki Minaj to it. Nicki, who was anihilated by Remy Ma on their feud. So I’m expecting Taylor to come up with a good pop song and Remy on the rap.
This x1000.
It’s Britney vs Christina with 10x more mediocre performances. Whoever deliver the hits will “win”. But Donald Trump is drowning out the media scene and pushing these bubble gum celebrities and their manufactured beefs to the irrelevant category. Notice how all the major female artists keep flopping after he comes to power. They should thank God for the EDM-wave that they lasted this long with this child-ish stuff. Even Britney and Christina were forced to evolve their materials and image after 1-2 albums while upgrading their performances. You can’t sing about exes, “dear diary” etc forever.
Agree. Katy’s music is just so awful to me. Roar makes my skin crawl.
Agree, specially her diss track has been really underwhelming
Bad Blood part 2 – this is gonna be good! I’m personally team Katy as Taylor swift is nothing but a nasty childish girl. I was reading report earlier this week on people who went to HS with Taylor and said she was horrible then as is now. Look like she hasn’t changed much.
Tell us where the article is so your fellow teammates can read it!
I used to like Perry but I just can’t with her anymore.
They both need to grow up now and move on, this beef is getting childish.
Seriously. I see only one person engaging who apparently hazard crappy album to promote.
This haircut does nothing for her.
I agree. Her new look is not the best for her. She lost weight and cut her hair short and bleach it like Miley Cyrus a few years ago, but it doesn’t quite enhance her looks. I like Perry with dark hair and curves. Perry somehow reminds me of a young Delta Burke with gorgeous black hair and sensual curvy hips.
My gosh Delta Burke is gorgeous!! Did you know she’s married to the ‘Major Dad’ dude?
https://surgeryvip.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/Delta-Burke-Miss-america.jpg
Now this I can agree on. Katy is a very pretty girl but that haircut and color does nothing for her. It reminds me of when kaley cuoco cut her hair.
That haircut doesn’t do her any favors.
Well Katy has an album to sell and if Swish Swish is any indication, it’s a poor one at that.
So are we now assuming that Taylor must be releasing a new album this year? And is really trying to hurt Katy’s sales so as to help her own statistics later in the year? If so I applaud her ingenuity.
Lainey has a good article on Taylor’s streaming move – if Taylor’s old music can be more relevant than Katie’s new music, Taylor comes out on top.
So it appears both Ms. Perry and Ms. Swift are using each other to promote their albums by stirring a feud between them that may or may not be real. Perhaps their feud is real but they are exaggerating it to stir controversy. To be quite honest, I do not appreciate this kind of media manipulation. I like both ladies’ work and I do not need to be lied to in order to buy their music.
Taylor was truly petty by releasing all her music on spotify a few hours before Katy’s album. I find this whole thing to be so incredibly childish, but lord…I’m here for it. I’m all for celebrity drama.
Taylor ended up getting more publicity than Katy, lol
Can these two high schoolers please go to college so this will end?
When does their “frenemies” contract expire? This is not a good look for either of them.
No, it’s not shade! Omg, Kara Brown, get over here!
Anyway, I think Katy is basically the point that Taylor tried to turn her fans against her. Taylor and Katy share a demographic, which is tween girls. Little girls are very impressionable-I don’t blame Katy coming after Taylor even though it’s been awhile, because she really did her dirty.
I was going to say the same thing! Submit to Shade court!
Yes Kara Brown’s Shade Court is my everything glad she’s finally catching on here!!!!
It amazes me that grown women are getting involved in such childish drama. Really. Neither of them are teens. Hell in a few years they will be old enough to have daughters who are teens. Katy is already to be exact. So once again women are taking sides in silliness. I’m Team Taylor. I’m Team Katy. What exactly does that mean. What game are they playing. Who wins. And what do they win. They are singers. People that sings songs. Their audience is girls. Girls that watch the back and forth and participate and take that mess into adulthood. They both need to STOP. Make music that people can enjoy. You don’t have to like each other. That is not a requirement. But you can act like adults and stop acting less than children.
Exactly. We’ve got a 70 year old man running the country that insults and feuds with people continually. Don’t care about two entertainment multi millionaires beef with each other. Keep it to yourself and try to act like role models to the little girls you reference. We certainly need mature behavior, now more than ever.
lmaoooo I thought by ‘little girls’ she meant Taylor’s squad?!
That’s what I thought too – the Squad pretty much were Swifty’s flying monkeys but they came across as very “little girl” the entire time.
Katy is such a loser.
Her singles suck and now she can’t stop talking about Taylor?
Well done to Swifty with the streaming services thing. Her old albums won’t get more streams than Katy’s, buy she is taking the spotlight out of her, and that’s how you clapback, with actions. I hope she embraces this side of her, instead of being always the victim. It has gotten old
This! I find this whole thing hilarious compared to the shit show of everything else going on in the world, and i want TSwift to embrace the petty , own it and be proud of it! And , I only wish Katy was up to bite back better than bloody swish swish rubbish
They’re both insufferable. But I give more respect to Katy, because Taylor used racism in attempt to smear a black man’s credibility and character. I hope no one forgets that.
Katy is no innocent in that department either. Both as bad as each other , but at least TSwift can still produce some songs you want to listen too.
Never heard a TSwift song that I want to listen to to the end. Ever. Not-a-one. But then again I am not a 12 year old suburban pop obsessed white girl either, so I am not her demo.
Umm you do know Katy has been blasted lately for racism right? Both about a Obama joke and a former employee who exposed her ‘ways’?
Anyway although I was Team Katy as far as I’m concerned these two can devour eachother for my entertainment because they are equally crappy people.
I’m so here for Taylor releasing her old music on Katy’s album drop day. Great shade. I am really hoping she starts leaning into this shady boss version of herself going forward rather than going back to playing the victim.
Totally agree. I’m so here for Diabolical Taylor. I think I’ll go stream some 1989 right now and grab some popcorn.
I mean that is direct hit after hit. Taylor often requires loyalty from people and Katy is the antithesis of that (hence the backup dancer drama). I mean Taylor deserves it because I find her to be an awful person who plays nice nice for her idiot fans that think she’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.
But let’s be real the real winner is still Kim. Say what you want (I don’t like her) but she will defend her family.
defend for what? She might defend her man, but you cannot deny how misogynistic his work is, in relation to the women in his life and in general.
I cannot stand these bozos, but particularly anything Kimye related.
Defend her husband from a girl that blatantly lied about him? A girl that used two damaging narratives against Kanye so the public would believe her?
Like I said I’m not a fan but I can respect defending your family against a liar and a wolf in sheeps clothing.
This morning I was laughing at how petty this whole thing is. Taylor is such a snake but I can’t feel any sympathy for Katy after learning she is still working with dr. Luke.
Lol, what she last night was petty, oh well now I can add a few of her song to my Playlist. She won’t get more stream from her old album. But also dead at her getting the spotlight from katy. Now that is what I called her a SNAKE. Also let not forget Kary did the same to lady gaga.
Katy sure did so she shouldn’t get mad someone did the same thing.
They are a little bit like Bette vs Joan aren’t they? lol Taylor reminds me of Joan: Obsessed with her image, overly devoted to her fans, borderline sociopathic. I guess that makes Katy the Bette? She’s not as talented as Bette but she shares some similarities: Earthier, but capable of being childish and petty.
Taylor should record a cover of Mariah’s Obsessed song from a few years back. Katy, honey, your career is over. Stop calling out Taylor to stay relevant. You look beyond desperate.
Umm….but Taylor wouldn’t even have a career if she didn’t make it off the backs of other people. Your funeral party is premature.
So dramatic. Actually Perry and Swift are so petty and childish, they deserve each other.
I love how you get so mad when people in the comment section express their opinions.
I have no horse in this race, but telling people that Thier opinions are “neither here nor there” or calling them “Tay-Stans” who are “crying” is more childish then what both these women are doing at this point.
If people think her album sucks they think it sucks. I don’t see that as crying or being a Stan.
I’m just saying. I find it odd that every Katy post is…Always..you calling out people in the comments for speaking their opinions. If people like Tay then they like her, if they like Katy, then they like Katy.
This whole thing is stupid honestly.
(I dislike both by the way)
Everything you said.
(Except, I’m ok with some of their songs. Nothing special but sometimes that’s good enough.)
Not a fan of either, but at least Swifty puts out a decent tune every once in a while. Katy’s stuff is so bad I can’t believe people buy it.
So true. Taylor’s early stuff was not my style at all and I’ve never bought a full album of hers but I will admit to having a few of her more recent singles on my itunes…but Katy’s? It’s just so bad that I am honestly confused.
Katy Perry has had nine number ones in ten years time. She’s also the only artist other than Michael Jackson to have five number ones off the same album. Clearly millions of people like her.
Okay those 5 #1 came off a re-released album. Not the same feat as MJ.
But I agree with the rest
As much as I dont want to admit it but I honestly love how petty that streaming stunt was that Taylor pulled.
But I also dont understand why she is doing it, I assumed she would try to reinvent her image at least a little bit.
Yes I was laughing so hard at that. So, so, so petty.
Rolling Stone gave Katy’s album 3 of 5 stars. Both artists are under a lot of pressure with their new releases since their last albums were huge sellers. Taylor will be under the same scrutiny as Katy with her new stuff.
Face it, both of them are out of their golden girl who can do no wrong stage. They are both at the point where the world has changed, the culture is at a different place, and consequently the schticks that made them famous have worn thin. What next? It’s a question that both will do well to ask.
Katy has little girl fans too. I went to a concert a few years back and it was full of 10-15 year olds. Some even younger.
Swifty and Katy – please go away. After watching Katy on the Ellen show, I need to know – what are you on, girl? YIKES.
I don’t care for Katy Perry, but Swift’s streaming thing crossed the line to overly vindictive. Perry’s album wasn’t looking to do all that well, and it’s not as if people would remember what Perry said about her by the end of the year anyway. Swift could have just reveled in the schadenfreude of that. But no, she went ahead to try to sabotage sales.
Taylor is “overly vindictive” and she should be ashamed.
I’ve been firmly Team No One while watching these two try to out-petty each other, but TayTay’s streaming stunt really did cross a line. It passes petty without even slowing down and rams full speed into straight-up vindictive sabotage. Terms like narcissist and sociopath are thrown around far too much in gossip-land, but I’m starting to think that in Taylor’s case they might be accurate. The girl is scary, and that is not a compliment.
Both of these WOMEN are so immature. Grow up! Katy is 32 years old for FFS.
https://media.giphy.com/media/10lSuA9bMlAVfa/giphy.gif
JUST.Collect.ALL. Your. B*ckys MY F*CKING GOD, are these supposed to be Adult *ss women?? Fr!?!? Fussing publicly about “dancers” (the limp d*ck Hemophiliac looking dude they both porked to poor results?) STOP IT STOP IT ALREADY!
I know right. Becky feuds are so boring. If they must do this in public at least be entertaining.
Right. If they don’t do a televised Celebrity amateur MMA fight, consider me not interested.
Well this is CB. The place where people will stick up for a white man for saying the N word, but gets pissed when some basic women acts basic.
I mean, I guess since Katy is taking the side the site likes, they’ll just ignore all the racists shtttt she has been accused of recently.
Then again the Bill Maher thing sealed the deal that people here are subjectively woke.
Not all but some.
They are so boring, and I think that the only immature people are the ones who keep cheering these women on to fight over something so old.
The snake strikes again….with old pretend boyfriend routine and old music. WHile Katy is more direct with the juice. Piss off snake.
I am so sick of hearing Katy talk about Taylor for publicity. This feud is the opposite of interesting.
I am laughing at all the snake stans who think TS is winning here. Neither of them are winning. And so much for the narrative that the snake is above this feud and Katy should have responded years ago. The snake just responded to the feud herself and is clearly intent on keeping it going. Your queen bee is no queen.
LoL, right? This is such a bad look for TayTay, she continues to make terrible PR decisions.
Taylor Swift is neck and neck with Goop for the prize of worst, most insufferable celebrity.
Let it go already. Femspawn weighed in on it and said “really? REALLY? She’s still going on about this? If Taylor Swifts starts up again, I’m seriously gonna lose my shit. This feud has made me dislike BOTH of them immensely.” Femspawn is wise.
[Obligatory "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women" comment here]
poor katy… I almost feel sorry for her.
I like Taylor better but I used to like katy’s music (like teenage dreams album is full of great bops) yet her new album is… interesting?… Anyway, I think Katy has taken this feud thing too far recently in the sense that nobody is talking about her music but just about that feud. And sorry, but I find hilarious/brilliant Taylor’s move, she was a tt worldwide yesterday
Katy has spent almost her entire press tour for this album talking about Taylor, which is unfortunate, because it makes her look as petty as Taylor. She knows this is what will get her headlines and she is using it just like Taylor uses all her silly crap. These women are how old and they are saying things like, she started it. I crack up laughing every time because it’s so silly. Now listen, Taylor is a PR machine and is as fake and petty as they come but I call bullcrap on Katy talking about her reputation to little girls. Katy has said some horrible, racist, and down right bullying remarks about people. She also claims she wants all of this to end but will not stop talking about it and decided her first song off her new album should be the one about Taylor. You don’t think that was a calculated move? Thsese women know how to play the game. If Taylor writes another song about this she will one up Katy as the bigger loser in this situation. These women need to grow up because right now they both suck!
When the whole thing came down and it was said Bad Blood was about Katy stealing her back up dancers, etc I thought TS was being so immature and childish that I couldn’t like the song no matter how much I loved 1989. That being said, it’s been almost 2 years since 1989 dropped (or has it been almost 3?) and now Katy is using every opportunity to go on and on and on about it ad nauseum, I’d have to think that she is just as immature, if not more than TS. They are both grown ass women and one of them have to take the high road STFU about it!
Are they still in high school?
