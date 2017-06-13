Naomi Watts: ‘People don’t like it if you succeed, it makes them feel bad’

Naomi Watts is promoting her new movie, The Book of Henry, in which she plays a single mom to a genius son. The trailer makes it look like a Lifetime movie and I won’t give away the twist but you can watch the trailer here if you want. She’s trudging along and promoting her films and projects, she’s also in the Twin Peaks remake on Showtime, and in the Netflix series Gypsy, which is out at the end of this month. I’m looking forward to this one. I’m going to quote primarily from her Parade cover interview this week, but she had also a Jess Cagle interview that didn’t get interesting until the end. Naomi is very good at conducting decent interviews without being highly quotable. I’m sure that’s by design, because before she announced a split with Liev Schreiber she dropped some hints that they were having problems. She’s otherwise very noncontroversial.
Parade: On her relationship with Liev Schreiber
We are in a good place. We’re very close friends, and we’re raising two beautiful boys.
Parade: on her friendship with Nicole Kidman
We’ve kind of known each other for 30 years now. We still always check in and spend as much time together as we can when we’re in the same city, and we just take off where we left off.
Parade: on her career plans
The big thing I wanna do is theater, although I’ve heard, you know, it’s much scarier in New York. I’d love to do London. I am terrified. I’m not good in front of live audiences.
Parade: on TV roles for women
I love that there’s all this room for female-driven stories. t’s a great time for women—all the fantastically complicated women. TV’s not afraid of it.
Jess Cagle asked about the “tall poppy syndrome,” which she’s said is endemic to Australia
People don’t like it if you succeed too much. It makes them feel bad. I’m not living there all the time [now], but I do remember experiencing it. I remember some friends, we were rooming together. I was dressed up for an audition. I remember them going ‘wow, you’re really dressed up, you like really glamorous.’ You’re not supposed to try hard or have any ambition. You can of stand out if you are slightly ambitious or goal-oriented. I got over it.
[From Parade and People.com video]
I only heard of this “tall poppy syndrome” when Rebel Wilson cited it as a reason she got called out for fibbing about her age, so the term is at least somewhat specific to Australia. I mean I’m sure it’s a phenomenon that happens all over, but I do think that ambition is generally appreciated in America, although that may vary by region. Again Naomi doesn’t say much about her personal life and what she does say is general and positive. She’ll talk about her career but she has her personal life on lockdown. She’s not trying to control the narrative so much as trying to ensure that people aren’t that interested in it.
photos credit: WENN.com
People want you to do well, but never better than them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I recently got promoted and my old boss was real cool with it until he realised I would have more $ and a higher classification grade. Then he was petty Betty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats and make the best out if it ! Ignore him !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that’s just human nature. I know we should all pretend we’re happy for others all the time, but that’s a hard thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tall poppy syndrome exists in the Western culture (that I know as European) especially in Scandinavia (Law of Jante’s or Janteloven) though it appears in some form in Japan or other community-oriented cultures.
I have some sort of a personal struggle with it – especially at the workplace. On the one hand we are expected to achieve and overachieve yet we are so played down sometimes. Then bullying and mobbing happens. There are so many examples I could give – it’s happened to me and to people close to me and I keep reading about it in articles about job performance, etc. Sometimes the struggle is so real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that jacket she’s wearing in the picture with her sons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most will never admit it, but all over the world success breeds contempt. Americans for the most part will forgive your ambitions if you make a big show of “keeping it real” and “never forgetting your roots”, aka using poor grammar and paying everyone way. I feel for women, especially, that other women can be very cruel if you’re too thin, put-together, and successful. Goop wasn’t totally off base on her assumption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It goes the other way too though in terms of weight. Some women love to make fun of overweight women or put them down for being so “lazy”, but the minute those women start running 5k’s and start looking great and feel confident and want to post side-by-side photos of themselves on instagram, the wolves come out, as if to say how dare you do something to better yourself–get back on that lower wrung where you belong, where you weren’t shining a spotlight on the fact that you did something that many think isn’t possible. It goes all kinds of ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s talked a lot about in psychology circles because it’s a big cultural difference, frequently between east and west. I usually see it I reference to Asian cultures.
In the west, we tend to value independence, drive, ambition versus the Easts vision of communal growth, humbleness and cooperation.
The interesting part is the focus on certain traits creates unique psychologies, certain disorders show in larger proportions, or not at all, based on location.
For example, because of the focus on ambition and success, we select or encourage these traits. As such we end up with more narcissists and psychopaths, the unhealthy extreme of these traits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And also a difference between more capitalist/individualist societies and social-democratic/communitarian societies. Hence Janteloven being mentioned above. I very much tend to the communitarian naturally so am often a fish out of water in relatively individualist Britain. For example, whenever I hear a celeb moaning about tall poppy syndrome, I think “Oh, stop trying to silence any criticism of yourself by the peasants, you annoying twit. You’re not perfect. Like the rest of us.”
I remember someone once saying that there are no poor people in (white? working class?) America, only “temporarily embarrassed millionaires”. Made me laugh, but it goes a long way to explaining the seemingly inexplicable fact that Trump has a support base. Flaunting is admirable to some?
But always hard to talk about this stuff without generalising to the extent that you insult a lot of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience I was targeted by ‘envy’ – I don’t have another word for this, in individualistic and community oriented societies. It occured at several stages in my life so far, and I got to the point where I almost subconsciously sold myself short and now I feel that I sabotaged myself at times in terms of my own potential so I did not offend other people. But that is over. I believe in progress and improvement and I do not allow any kind of internal or external obstacles in my evolution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is right.
I first learnt about the tall poppy syndrome in an article about Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it in the comments sections all the time. It seems to be a thing aimed at women by men and other women except that the women are especially blatant about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed, so much about ‘sisterhood’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My (obviously very generalised) experience of America is that people will be very supportive of extremely lofty goals and major ambitions…until you’re actually doing it and succeeding and talking about it. Then people go looking for something to attack. I studied in America and people were super supportive of my very bold career goals when it sounded like a crazy pipe dream. Like almost weirdly enthusiastic about something that had very little chance of working out. But when I actually put the hours in and started surpassing other people the knives came out. Again, speaking generally, Americans like to think they personally can do anything, and someone actually doing it can piss them off if it serves to show them that they actually don’t have what it takes.
In my country talking yourself up before you’ve actually proven you’re up to the challenge is seen as sort of tacky and misguided, but if you do actually succeed you’ll be lauded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An American guy I know who lives here said that in America, people will encourage you, but won’t help you, but here, people will tell you you will fail every step of the way, but will do everything in their power to help you. That is of course his view, it may or may not be true.
The talking yourself up before you did something is weird.
Speaking personally, I have to say that being happy for others when I was in a bad place was hard. I was envious. I was resentful. I just was. Does that make me a bad person? Maybe. Now that I’m doing okay it’s easier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad you are doing ok!!!! Being envious or resentful is not necessarily bad. You were in a bad place and it’s kind of natural to feel resentment etc. Now talking just in general and not aiming at you at all, feeling resentment or envy is one thing, acting upon in is different. I’ve been there and I know it. Had very hard times and felt a lot of negativity towards other people but I just pretended to be ok with things and did not act against those people in a better place. Wish you the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaw, thank you, you’re so nice.
I guess youre right. It’s the action that counts. I never did anything apart from feeling bad about myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watts was in the business a long time before she achieved any level of success. People like that are usually much cannier about how they handle their PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse