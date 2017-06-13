Donald Trump is ‘considering perhaps terminating the special counsel’

I said yesterday that it was more than possible that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Independent Counsel Robert Mueller could all be fired very soon. I still believe that. Emperor Baby Fists’ friends/associates/surrogates have been saying for days now that Trump is currently considering firing Mueller in particular. Yesterday, Christopher Ruddy (the CEO of Newsmax Media) went on PBS and said that Trump is “considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option.” CNN’s Jim Acosta says that his sources tell him that Trump is being advised by “many” in the White House to NOT fire Mueller. But as we’ve seen before, Trump loves to be contrarian. Here is some other stuff going down in The Land of Bigly.

The Cabinet meeting. What happens when a egomaniac lunatic is POTUS? He makes Cabinet meetings all about how great he is, like his cabinet is his sycophantic board of directors. Usually, the media pool is invited in to take some photos and get a few soundbites from the president and perhaps one or two of the department heads. But yesterday, Trump made the media pool wait inside the room and go around the table as every cabinet member praised Trump and his bigly agenda and his magnificence. This is the kind of thing that happens in banana republics and dictatorships. This is the kind of thing that would happen in North Korea. You can see the full video here.

Another giant fail for Bigly’s Muslim Ban. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals knocked down the Muslim Ban yet again, and yet again, the federal judges used Trump’s unhinged tweets in their ruling. This isn’t going to stop until it gets to the Supreme Court, you know.

The Secret Service says there are no tapes. After Trump tweet-insinuated that there could be tapes of his conversations with James Comey, he has actually refused to answer the “are there tapes?” question. Sean Spicer has refused, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has refused, and the whole “no comprende” line helped stoke the conspiracy that Trump has been taping his White House conversations. Well, the Secret Service put an end to the “Are There Tapes?” reality show. There are no tapes, according to the Secret Service.

Donald Trump tweeted about Pulse. Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre. Last year at this time, Trump was on Twitter, congratulating himself for being “right” about terrorism. A year later, the orange monster is president and he tweeted a “never forget” message. People dragged him. HARD. It was well deserved. People compiled a bunch of responses here.

Keep your eye on healthcare. While everyone was wrapped up with James Comey, Jeff Sessions, treason, obstruction of justice and more, the Senate has quietly been working to pull together all of the pieces to eliminate Obamacare. The House’s bill was largely believed to be DOA at the Senate, but the Senate has worked through their own bill and guess what? They’re not releasing it. To media, to the public, to anybody. They’re literally about to throw millions of Americans off of affordable healthcare in complete silence, with no public discussion.

42 Responses to “Donald Trump is ‘considering perhaps terminating the special counsel’”

  1. KJA says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:07 am

    If it was anyone else I might have said this would be enough to finally bring him down. I mean, how much more transparent can you be? But he’s gotten away with more than I thought possible and no one in his party is gonna do anything. What does he need to do before they start putting their country ahead of the party?

    Also, that praise circle was ridiculous, wtf?? I couldn’t even finish it.

    Reply
  2. PunkyMomma says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    YES! Keep your eyes on health care. Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini may fire Mueller as a distraction from the horrific AHCA that the Trublicans are fast-forwarding through the Senate.

    The cabinet meeting looked like a meeting of the Five Families. Kiss the ring, or be fired. Traitors, all of them.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    When I saw the video of the Cabinet meeting, I got the creeps. Were these people being held hostage? It was like an ass kissing competition. Fake admiration for the Carrot in Chief

    Reply
  4. Jenns says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Here’s a video of Chuck Schumer trolling Trump:

    https://twitter.com/SenSchumer/status/874327317748883456

    And now conservatives are gunning for Mueller. This is a man with an impeccable reputation, but now he’s becoming the enemy. Just look at these tweets from Newt Gingrich which were less than a month apart:

    https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/874268688651882497

    Reply
  5. Craven says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Please fire him, Trump. I would just love the shit storm that would trigger. THAT would be the end of presidency. Can we plant subliminal messages on Fox and Friends about how the bigliest leaders always fire special prosecutors

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    But he cannot outright fire Mueller, Rosenstein can though. Foolius can fire Rosenstein and then hire a stooge who can then fire Mueller.

    I wonder if he is getting this dumb legal advice from the same man who told him it was ok to sue a journalist for 5 billion dollars for saying that Trump was only worth 250 million dollars.

    Reply
  7. MunichGirl says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Can he fire Robert Mueller just like that?

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:21 am

      He can order Rod Rosenstein to do it. Rosenstein has 2 options: fire Mueller or quit.

      If he fires him, Congress has 3 options: hire Mueller back, hire someone else (both of whom would then be independent of the Executive branch), or ignore it.

      If Rosenstein quits, Trump can appoint someone in his place and go through the charade again. The replacement would presumably be more compliant.

      So it would be down to Rosenstein, who does not have the reputation for integrity that Mueller and Comey have, and/or to Congress, which in its present state is likely to let it go.

      I know Adam Schiff says Congress would reinstate Mueller but can only say, I hope he’s right but it seems like he’s trying to call someone’s bluff.

      Reply
  8. Eric says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Yes please fire Mr Mueller. Smart move. Bigly smart.

    And don’t expect my state’s Golden State Warriors to appear before you and your ring.

    Bahaha!

    Reply
  9. ArchieGoodwin says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Will there be an open post for the Jeff Sessions hearing today?

    I am not sure I am going to watch. I am already agitated just thinking about it, I know he will be smug, not answer, and I hate him.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:21 am

    He might fire Mueller, he might not. Will it really change anything either way? Nope.

    We’re stuck with this lunatic for the foreseeable future and no one is going to be able to rein him in unless things change drastically at the mid terms. Hopefully we don’t have another case of “Well, it’s so obvious that he’s terrible! I don’t have to worry about putting in any extra effort into voting etc”, but I’m not confident.

    That press conference praise a thon was obscene. For a man that insists that he never asked Comey for loyalty, that sure had all the earmarks of a set up of ” you WILL tell the press how great you think I am or there will be grave consequences”. The fact that he did it in front of the press is gross and a little terrifying.

    Reply
  11. Patricia says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    There are not enough failsafes in our government against the rise of an ignorant, racist, blatantly treasonous dictator rising to power. I guess founders thought the votes of the American people would keep someone like Trump from ever attaining the office, and keep a craven, abusive congress out of power.
    They underestimated the ignorance of the population we now have. It’s a scary time.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:24 am

      The fact that 40% remain supportive of Trump regardless of question…this is not a small minority, this is a strong minority. Nearly 1 of every 2 Americans surveyed are okay with this situation to some degree. It’s even a larger percentage than the estimated proportion of Americans leaning authoritarian in their personality type (about 30%?).

      Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

    the fact that the senate can pass such an important law without anybody seeing it, is terrifying.

    Also:

    http://m.dailykos.com/story/2017/6/12/1671161/-Republican-senators-say-their-phones-aren-t-ringing-to-save-the-ACA-so-here-s-the-contact-list

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

      They’re phones aren’t ringing cause they turned them off, or forwarded them to message services. They’re all ignoring reality.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:26 am

      But they were ringing before. They are required to at least tally votes and there likely has been a significant drop. People are tired, “hoping against hope” for the chimera of impeachement, or feeling hopeless. The media isn’t covering the health care bill partly because the Senate is hiding it.

      202 224 3121 for the Congressional switchboard, and you can ask for the health-care legislative assistant

      Colorado, Pennsylvania, Arizona are among the states with senators who might – might – be persuaded to vote “NO”

      Reply
  13. Rice says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Half expected to see Spicey hiding in the bushes behind Drumpf.

    Reply
  14. Persian says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

    This is too crazy , I need to go and scream into a pillow !

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      June 13, 2017 at 8:50 am

      Screaming into a pillow, howling at the moon, drinking too much vodka…nothing helps. The racist orange blob with glued-down cotton candy hair is still the occupant of the Oval Office. So I’m still resisting and boycotting any company that that supports Bigly. As for that nauseating video of the cabinet members praising Dear Leader, I hope that moment will be what they are remembered for.

      Reply
  15. Alex says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I hope he fires him because it might be enough to flip a ton of seats in midterms. Do I think the GOP is going to do anything? No but if we flip the house then yes

    That is if the Dems don’t sink themselves first (looking at you Sanders)

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:27 am

      And with Bloomberg reporting the Russians (attempted to) interfere with the electoral process in about 39 states… something has to be done NOW to keep that 2018 midterm election safe. Because they are still there and can still do it, and their techniques and targeting can only improve.

      Reply
  16. RBC says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Is trump trying to sow the seeds of another civil war in the US? On one side you have deep rooted ,widespread anger and disgust with this administration. Then on the other side you have his diehard supporters who reject any criticism of him and then go after his critics with such viciousness. It is frightening to watch what is happening in the US.

    Reply
  17. Monsi says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

    That video of him making the cabinet members take turns to praise him.. Wow. That massive yet fragile ego. That’s what happens when you don’t hug your child.

    I saw many people on Twitter trolling Trump saying he was too much of a coward or weak to fire Mueller, and it was funny, but have people thought what happens if Mueller is actually fired? He’s probably our best chance to know what happened… And if he fires him, sure it would be an undeniable sign of Trump’s guilt and the parallels between Watergate and this would be even more evident, but do you think the Republicans are going to do anything about it? They go out of their way to come up with excuses to defend him, no matter how stupid and silly they are, they literally have no shame. At best 4 of them will say it’s disturbing and that would be it. No chance of impeachment under Republican control.

    Republicans have embraced Trump because all the mess and the caos keep the world distracted of their( so far successful) reverse robin hood agenda.

    Reply
  18. Rainbowbubbles says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:10 am

    https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/06/12/donald-trump-has-said-100s-of-false-things-heres-all-of-them.html

    A great article from the Toronto Star newspaper

    Reply
  19. Tess says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Wow, a possible repeat of the Saturday Night Massacre… he is determined to out-do Nixon!

    Reply
  20. Rapunzel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:16 am

    He’s whining on twitter AGAIN about fake news and the travel ban being rejected. And retweeting random praise from a random follower. Typical.

    If he fires Mueller, there needs to be so much outrage and protests that Congress has no choice but to start impeachment proceedings.

    Reply
  21. Radley says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:19 am

    This is the epitome of privilege. When you’re completely batsh*t, also incompetent and pose an imminent threat to millions of people, but no one near you will say so. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama could never. The National Guard would have physically removed them from the oval office by now.

    His cabinet are the most shameless collection of sycophants I’ve ever seen. I have no respect for any of them. There’s more dignity in turning in your resignation at this point. Pathetic.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Covfefe Emperor Zero…covfefe

    Reply
  23. Rapunzel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Oy…he’s on his second fake news rant of the morning! And starting in on Loretta Lynch and “but Hillary”ing. Lord help us all.

    Reply

