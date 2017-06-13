Donald Trump is ‘considering perhaps terminating the special counsel’

I said yesterday that it was more than possible that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Independent Counsel Robert Mueller could all be fired very soon. I still believe that. Emperor Baby Fists’ friends/associates/surrogates have been saying for days now that Trump is currently considering firing Mueller in particular. Yesterday, Christopher Ruddy (the CEO of Newsmax Media) went on PBS and said that Trump is “considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option.” CNN’s Jim Acosta says that his sources tell him that Trump is being advised by “many” in the White House to NOT fire Mueller. But as we’ve seen before, Trump loves to be contrarian. Here is some other stuff going down in The Land of Bigly.

The Cabinet meeting. What happens when a egomaniac lunatic is POTUS? He makes Cabinet meetings all about how great he is, like his cabinet is his sycophantic board of directors. Usually, the media pool is invited in to take some photos and get a few soundbites from the president and perhaps one or two of the department heads. But yesterday, Trump made the media pool wait inside the room and go around the table as every cabinet member praised Trump and his bigly agenda and his magnificence. This is the kind of thing that happens in banana republics and dictatorships. This is the kind of thing that would happen in North Korea. You can see the full video here.

Another giant fail for Bigly’s Muslim Ban. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals knocked down the Muslim Ban yet again, and yet again, the federal judges used Trump’s unhinged tweets in their ruling. This isn’t going to stop until it gets to the Supreme Court, you know.

The Secret Service says there are no tapes. After Trump tweet-insinuated that there could be tapes of his conversations with James Comey, he has actually refused to answer the “are there tapes?” question. Sean Spicer has refused, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has refused, and the whole “no comprende” line helped stoke the conspiracy that Trump has been taping his White House conversations. Well, the Secret Service put an end to the “Are There Tapes?” reality show. There are no tapes, according to the Secret Service.

Donald Trump tweeted about Pulse. Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre. Last year at this time, Trump was on Twitter, congratulating himself for being “right” about terrorism. A year later, the orange monster is president and he tweeted a “never forget” message. People dragged him. HARD. It was well deserved. People compiled a bunch of responses here.

Keep your eye on healthcare. While everyone was wrapped up with James Comey, Jeff Sessions, treason, obstruction of justice and more, the Senate has quietly been working to pull together all of the pieces to eliminate Obamacare. The House’s bill was largely believed to be DOA at the Senate, but the Senate has worked through their own bill and guess what? They’re not releasing it. To media, to the public, to anybody. They’re literally about to throw millions of Americans off of affordable healthcare in complete silence, with no public discussion.