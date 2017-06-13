Gremlin Jeff Sessions will be lying his ass off in a Senate hearing today

Did you know that I try to do impressions? It’s true. I’m not going to say that I’m a world-class mimic, but I can do some accents and impressions pretty well. I’ve been working on my Jeff Sessions impression, which is basically an exaggerated Scarlett O’Hara mixed with a dash of Foghorn Leghorn. I’ll need to watch Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee today to get it just right. Sessions apparently wanted/agreed to this Senate appearance being an open hearing (as opposed to closed to the public). Everyone seems to feel like Sessions’ appearance won’t be the bombshell, must-watch hearing like James Comey’s testimony last week. But I bet Sessions still makes a lot of news. Here’s some stuff to look for:

Sessions has already perjured himself. During his Senate confirmation, Sessions lied his ass off about meetings with various Russian officials, including Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. James Comey heavily insinuated last week that Sessions had further undisclosed meetings with Kislyak. The Atlantic has the breakdown and timeline of the Sessions-Kislyak stuff here. Sessions will be getting a lot of questions about these meetings specifically.

Will Sessions resign? Eh. Sessions has already “recused” himself from involvement in the DOJ/FBI investigation into Trump-Russia. Of course, that recusal means next to nothing, especially considering Sessions was part of the decision-making process to fire James Comey. Sessions has reportedly offered his resignation to Trump a few times already, and reportedly Trump is considering firing Sessions anyway. You know why? Because Trump is still pissed that Sessions recused himself and that Sessions can’t single-handedly shut down the investigation into Mike Flynn and Russia.

What will Sessions say about Comey? Comey had some really harsh things to say about Sessions in the open hearing and closed hearing. According to Axios, Sessions will likely dispute Comey’s accounts of several of those conversations, like the time Comey asked Sessions to never leave him alone with Trump.

The Preet Bharara situation. Bharara was a US Attorney/federal prosecutor fired by Trump and Sessions (as Bharara was investigating Trump). He went on a Sunday show this weekend to describe how Trump tried to cozy up to him and call him (just like Trump did to Comey). I imagine Sessions will be getting several questions about Bharara’s claims. I imagine they’ll also ask Sessions about the new ProPublica story about how Trump’s personal lawyer has been bragging about how he got Trump to fire Bharara.