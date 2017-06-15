No, Senator Kamala Harris is not ‘hysterical.’ This is not even a debate.

I’ve had to write about Senator Kamala Harris putting up with some BS twice in the span of one week. At this point, I’m ready to declare Sen. Harris as The One. Let’s just start working to elect her president in 2020 right now, okay? Because I am here for it. Last week, Sen. Harris was questioning Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein when she was interrupted by the committee chairman and told to be “courteous.” She happened to be questioning Rosenstein about how independent the independent counsel really is, which is a subject that has come up repeatedly this week. Then, at the Jeff Sessions hearing, Sen. Harris was interrupted again when she had Ol’ Elf on the ropes. Well, Sen. Harris tweeted some stuff, including a fundraising link to re-elect more women to the Senate.

The women of the United States Senate will not be silenced when seeking the truth. Fight back: https://t.co/5KpQ4wBykN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

It was a simple question. Can Sessions point to the policy, in writing, that allows him to not answer a whole host of our questions today. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

It's unacceptable that Sessions – the top law enforcement official in the country – cannot name his legal basis for evading questions. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

I questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The American people don’t deserve evasion – we deserve the truth. pic.twitter.com/rIcE6ATDcl — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

These tweets are excellent as stand-alone statements regarding Jeff Sessions’ testimony and all of the bulls–t Kamal Harris has put up with so far. But they also work as efficient non-reactions to a stupid controversy over whether or not Kamala Harris is “hysterical.” Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Sen. Harris was suffering from “hysteria” during the Senate hearing. The exact quote was that Sessions “knocked away some of the hysteria from Kamala Harris and some of the Democrats who wanted to make this a big partisan show.”

That word is the last refuge of misogynists and a–holes. You’re a bitch or a slut or you’re “hysterical.” Ugh. This world.