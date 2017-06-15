No, Senator Kamala Harris is not ‘hysterical.’ This is not even a debate.

I’ve had to write about Senator Kamala Harris putting up with some BS twice in the span of one week. At this point, I’m ready to declare Sen. Harris as The One. Let’s just start working to elect her president in 2020 right now, okay? Because I am here for it. Last week, Sen. Harris was questioning Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein when she was interrupted by the committee chairman and told to be “courteous.” She happened to be questioning Rosenstein about how independent the independent counsel really is, which is a subject that has come up repeatedly this week. Then, at the Jeff Sessions hearing, Sen. Harris was interrupted again when she had Ol’ Elf on the ropes. Well, Sen. Harris tweeted some stuff, including a fundraising link to re-elect more women to the Senate.

These tweets are excellent as stand-alone statements regarding Jeff Sessions’ testimony and all of the bulls–t Kamal Harris has put up with so far. But they also work as efficient non-reactions to a stupid controversy over whether or not Kamala Harris is “hysterical.” Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Sen. Harris was suffering from “hysteria” during the Senate hearing. The exact quote was that Sessions “knocked away some of the hysteria from Kamala Harris and some of the Democrats who wanted to make this a big partisan show.”

That word is the last refuge of misogynists and a–holes. You’re a bitch or a slut or you’re “hysterical.” Ugh. This world.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “No, Senator Kamala Harris is not ‘hysterical.’ This is not even a debate.”

  1. Alex says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Yea the host was not having it. Hysteria is rooted in misogyny if you know anything about psychology. Only women were diagnosed with hysteria which is code for “omg this woman has string feelings and is expressing them help”
    Also did we see the news that McCains wife is getting a position in the WH? So can we stop pretending McCain is anything but a GOP shrill?

    Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      June 15, 2017 at 7:46 am

      It was obvious long ago that McCain was “all hat, no cattle.” Sad!

      Reply
    • susanne says:
      June 15, 2017 at 7:55 am

      What year is this, 1850? Her uterus is roaming about her body and causing her to open her mouth? This is some hystery if you’re interested…https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3480686/
      Harris is a bright spot of hope for me in this mess…we need some heroes right now.

      Reply
    • DeniseMich says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

      So, I don’t think Kamala Harris should run for President in 2020. The Democrats need to win because nothing will be achieved in these 4 years.

      America still clearly has issues with women leading especially brown women. Combine that with the fact that she is a 1st generation born in America, the Republicans will make her life a misery.

      Let her continue to do great work where she is and let’s reduce the number of old misogynistic Republican males elected to any office.

      I think McCain and his wife are two separate entities. I read that Ivanka turned Daddy on to Cindy and he was only cordial to John to get to her. Cindy does good work for child sex trafficking. I see no negative in her working with any US president.

      Reply
      • Alba says:
        June 15, 2017 at 10:20 am

        @DeniseMich
        I hear your concerns but exactly who would be a guaranteed win for for the democrats? I am assuming you are saying it should be a white male? Who? Biden must be the only white male candidate who would probably be in with a great shot but I am not even convinced he will.
        Yes, America has an issue with women candidates but Clinton despite being a woman did win the popular vote and that was Clinton who lets face it has a lot of baggage and has been a divisive figure for decades. Apart from Obama many great qualities in part I also think he managed to break through the glass ceiling because he did not have as much political baggage as Clinton.. The longer Harris stays in the senate the more she, like most politicians will have to compromise and accumulate baggage that right wing demagogues and puritanical Bernie bros alike will attack her with. So am not so sure its necessarily better for her to wait until she is old like Clinton.

      • Alex says:
        June 15, 2017 at 10:38 am

        The issue is that again McCain is supposed to be a check to the POTUS. When family members start becoming part of their administration its a huge conflict

      • Birdix says:
        June 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Alba, I like Harris and would welcome her running for higher office. But she already has baggage for conservatives to unpack from her time in the DA’s office in San Francisco.

    • Megan says:
      June 15, 2017 at 9:56 am

      I think he meant Kamala Harris causes hysteria in white men.

      Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:39 am

    This tweet sums it up nicely:
    http://twitter.com/anandwrites/status/874770184082477056

    Those men, and so many others, aren’t fit to shine Ms Harris’ shoes.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 15, 2017 at 11:05 am

      Thanks for the link, SusanneToo. I’m not American and don’t have twitter, so it’s good to read what ordinary people (as opposed to politicians) are saying. There were some great tweets in there, as well as a few of the usual nasty comments from trumpsters. Always love reading your many posts, too!

      Kamala Harris is magnificent.

      Reply
  3. astrid says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Yup, 2020!

    Reply
  4. Honey says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:45 am

    That’s not hysterical. At the most, I’d say frustration and impatience. Nothing wrong with that

    Reply
  5. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Sessions was the one looking on the brink of hysteria practically fanning his sweating self as he was squirming when trying to get out of answering Senator Harris’ direct questions. He’s quite the antebellum character with his “I do declare you are making me nervous” and smelling salts at the ready while being asked which self proclaimed legal procedures allowed him to obfuscate.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I totally agree. You could see the panic and anger in his eyes at times and it was really unsettling to see him fight and scramble to stonewall. And what about his tantrum when Sen. Wyden was questioning him? Definitely bordering on “hysterical.”

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      June 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

      IKR. Beauregard is quite the actor, too. He could have played the stereotypical peevish, sociopathic little man with aspirations too big for his little pants in any of those 1940′s gangster movies.

      Reply
    • OhDear says:
      June 15, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Plus how he threw a tantrum during Senator Wyden’s questioning.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      June 15, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Exactly. I thought she was absolutely cool, calm, collected during the whole sh*tshow. She was prepared, she was not having it. “It” being his foolish display of “Oh I don’t recall.” She also got in a few “if you don’t know, maybe you’re not fit for the position” zingers that did not make him look good. He started to look like the put-upon little racist elf that he is about 3 minutes in. The mask slipped and it was glorious. I would happily spend the rest of my career making her coffee.

      I can’t even comment on the “hysterical”. It’s not 1890. Moving on.

      Reply
  6. Eric says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

    It’s an extremely rude comment from Mr Potato Jason Miller. The word derives from uterus (hysterectomy) and it’s very sexist to say at any time. Shut this clown down. Why the hell does CNN have this overripe sweaty-palmed imbecile on to shill for Emperor Zero?

    I only watch MSNBC because CNN has Mr Potato and Jeffrey Asshat Lord on.

    Reply
  7. rachel says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I can’t believe that in freaking 2017 they are still doing this. Actually I can believe it. Also Session racism was in full force during his exchange with Harris. He wanted to insult her so bad, you could see on his face the pure outrage of having to being talk like this by what he thinks is the lowest group of people in his racist fantasy world.

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Is it 18 f*cking 50?! We aren’t even regressing decades anymore. We’re regressing centuries into the past. Back when nobody cared about women’s mental or physical health at all, every single possible condition a woman could have was labeled as “hysteria,” because women don’t matter. What a completely archaic, blatantly sexist, and insulting thing to say.

    In the real world, Senator Harris is a no-bullshit empress of justice and logic, and the future president of the United States

    Reply
  9. Kate says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:01 am

    And note that McCain who was just there as a guest and did not even seem awake during Comey’s hearing took time out of his nap to scold Kamala because she was going too hard on Bigot Bilbo. Maverick, my a**!!

    Reply
  10. IlsaLund says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    #KamalaHarris2020

    And no one can say a damn thing about experience or qualifications after voting this moronic bozo the clown into the White House.

    Reply
  11. lizzie says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:14 am

    you would think the top lawyer in the country would be more deft at responding to even the most skillful of prosecutors. but as session’s idol foghorn leghorn once said “boy i say boy you are as twisted up as a feather in the wind”

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Another foghorn quote:
    “He’s more confused than a mouse at a burlesque show”

    That’s Sessions

    Reply
  13. Katherine says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Load of bs. I’ve met a lot of women like Harris, I always envied them because they could get appropriately aggressive without losing their cool. Funny thing, I’m becoming more like one of these women because sometimes things just don’t get going until you change your tone and press someone to acknowledge your interests. They haven’t seen hysterical if they think this is hysterical because this was professional, plenty of males in her position would use the same tone and manner. Like wth

    Reply
  14. EsS says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Senator Harris delivers.
    I love, love, love April Ruffin’s ‘How not to laugh at Sessions’. In my head, every time AG Jeff Sessions name is spoken, April’s voice over is automatically dubbed in. It’s the only way I made it through the testimony.
    https://youtu.be/IYeOCyNfdCg

    Reply
  15. lower-case deb says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Kamala Harris and Sally Yates should run together (Ted Cruz hightailing it out of the room after being given a thorough “education” was still a highlight of the year). and someone please give Ruth Bader Ginsburg an immortality pill already.

    …and that’s just for starters.

    Reply
  16. Jamie42 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

    What I loved about her response both times was that she just relentlessly went forward after being rebuked by the men–no argument, no response at all on her part, except to stay on her own line of questioning. And what she got out of Sessions was that he had absolutely no reason for refusing to answer the questions–no policy, no legal justification, whatsoever.

    Reply
  17. Kelly says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Kamala Harris and Sally Yates are among the few reasonable adults in Washington now. It’s telling that women of both parties in Congress are the ones committed to being civil and acting like adults. Their male counterparts, especially those on the right, could learn a thing or two from them.

    It’s the tangerine man toddler in chief, Sessions, Cruz, McCain, to name a few who are the actual hysterical snowflakes who need their safe spaces.

    Reply
  18. Mel says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:38 am

    You know what I hated ? The elf’s little smirky face when she got interrupted. I wanted to smack that grin off! He got all dude bro with the others. You could hear them think “that’s why women’s place is not in Washington.”
    F… you Beauregard for stonewalling! Poor soul got “nervous”?! I feel like Scarlet O’Hara could have kicked his butt at this point.

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Kamala is fabulous and I’d vote for her in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, I can already hear the smear campaign against her…. It’s already starting. I’m not sure my heart can take yet another awesome qualified woman suffering such public slander. It’s so disheartening.

    Reply
  20. Rapunzel says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Oh, and can we skip the word “hysteria” for a second and focus on how Miller phrased the rest of the statement? He said Sessions “knocked away some of the hysteria from” Harris. He’s basically implying Sessions gave the black lady a beat down. Substitute another, less misogynistic, word for hysteria and it’s still a gross statement. He could’ve said nonsense or rudeness. It’s still a white dude implying another white dude manhandled a black lady. It’s not just sexist; it’s racist and implies violence.

    Reply
  21. Anon says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:37 am

    As a former elected official, albeit on a much smaller stage, I dealt with this type of misogyny for years. Being interrupted is the norm, and having limited allies to back you when you persist is exhausting.

    I agree with Ms. Harris, we do need more women representatives in local, state, and federal offices, but the cost is much higher emotionally, socially, and professionally. Your spouses and children are targets for scrutiny, and your male peers have no regard for deadlines, and think nothing of being ill prepared and require much more time while in session to review information they should have otherwise been very familiar. Sessions and meetings always took four times longer than they should because my male colleagues couldn’t be bothered with preparing by reading materials that were delivered to their doorsteps weeks.

    Reply
  22. adastraperaspera says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Like Kamala, my life partner has been an attorney for many years. She constantly deals with male clients shouting her down in meetings and on con calls and telling her to speak faster “get to the point” or slow down “make this explanation more business friendly” (dumb down) and etc. Men often raise their voice to her, but never to her male colleagues. Sen. Harris knows this kind of treatment of women lawyers is everyday stuff. She swatted it out of the way like a fly. She has prosecuted many liars and knows what one looks like. She is a total pro! She also looks like she could be a leader on the Amazon island in “Wonder Woman.”

    Reply
  23. Dawnchild says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I think the first woman president will be a WOC. It takes more strength to withstand and thrive in spite of racism and sexism…builds the fighter even more. And I see more women of color who are able to stand on their own without deferring to a white patriarchy for a benchmark. After all, if only one Clinton had a shot at the presidency, why couldn’t it have been HRC who went first? But no, Bill (with all his political Achilles heels) had to go first. God forbid a male ego shouldn’t be put first.

    Reply
  24. Ann says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:19 am

    He does, what men have been doing for centuries: defensive projection. Have you ever noticed that anything women are alleged to be men are: men are terrible drivers (they cause most accidents), hell hath no fury like a man (scorned women rarely kill the men who reject them), men as a group are terrible at handling money (hello 2007), men overreact to any real or imagined slight with exaggerated emotions and violence (I’d call that hysterical). Bill Cosby, the greatest liar of them all, calls the 60 women accusing him “liars”. And so on.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment