Brandi Glanville: LeAnn is ‘checking social media all day long, it’s ridiculous’

I know some of you have been complaining about the fact that Brandi Glanville, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are still sniping at each other after all these years. But you know what? I’m enjoying it. Celebrity gossip has been struggling this year, and we’re blessed to have LeAnn, Brandi and Eddie these days. The world may burn but these three will still be focused on their own drama. And there’s so much of it! I won’t do an exhaustive recap, but here are the basics: longtime stalker LeAnn stalked Brandi and when Brandi called her out, Eddie tried to show some receipts and make some excuses but Brandi is not having any of it. Now Brandi has given an extensive interview/statement to Us Weekly, which you can read here. Some highlights:
On LeAnn following her to Nobu: “They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns.”
How everything has changed since she met her boyfriend Donald “DJ” Friese: “Since I met him, it’s been amplified to the utmost. I realized it’s time to speak up and say, ‘You don’t get to triangulate my children.’ LeAnn follows DJ on Snapchat and shows up where we’re at. She’s checking social media all day long. It’s ridiculous. Now that I have a partner, I can handle it, but it’s not fair to him. I’m like, ‘You’ve been in [your] relationship for nine years, leave me alone.’”
Her sons: “They love her and they love me. But being in a restaurant when Eddie and LeAnn come in, the kids are uncomfortable running back and forth between tables.”
Eddie’s priority: “He’s a kept man. He’s worked on a show for the past few seasons, but over the eight years, he hasn’t made much. He was refusing to pay me child support.” But it’s not just about the money. “I want Eddie to be responsible for our boys. I’m very happy right now and only ask for he and LeAnn to let me live my life.”
On Eddie’s “Brandi was drunk” story: “[That] does not explain why Leann and her assistant were both viewing my boyfriend’s Snapchats prior to our arrival at the restaurant. To justify your wife’s stalking of my boyfriend’s social media as you were ‘concerned’ as to what we might post seems a bit far fetched. I am not interested in this back and forth game. I am asking for them to leave us alone and not monitor our lives through social media and other methods.”
Yeah, I think what Brandi is saying is dead-on. This Uncool Bermuda Triangle had ebbs and flows, and for a while, Brandi and LeAnn were not having a lot of drama. But I could totally see how LeAnn would start acting extra crazy all of a sudden once Brandi developed a serious relationship. LeAnn would feel a mix of jealousy and… I don’t even know. LeAnn has issues, so I don’t even understand how her mind works, quite honestly. Anyway… on this, I’m still Team Brandi.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lmao. Brandi came out with the receipts, in my opinion it hurts Leann badly to be calling out like this, she can’t even defends herself properly it’s not like she isn’t guilty of that behaviour. She is being strangely silent. Maybe she didn’t predicts that Brandi would responds and exposes her in the press ?
She did it in one of the larger gossip magazines, too. No ignoring this article, LovE. LMAO
Why wouldn’t the boyfriend just block MeAnn on social media? If anyone says anything, the response is a clear winner: he doesn’t feel like being stalked.
I mean he could… but Leann is notorious for having multiple accounts on a single platform. Nothing to stop her from just creating another one.
It’s probably better that they know which account is hers? So that they’re aware of when she’s watching their snaps.
This has been bizarre. Leann tried to hire Brandis personal trainer, drs, and so on. I wonder what happened to make her be this way.
He didn’t block her because she wasn’t following his Snapchat acct. Apparently, you don’t have to follow someone to see their Snaps. They only discovered that she watching after she showed up at Nobu.
Anyway, LeAnn and her abusive Twitter posse, like Ginger, and others, have been blocked when discovered in his private social media accts. His Twitter and IG accts were both unlocked but LeAnn was stalking those and SWF his posts. So he made them private. For a short time he even deleted his Twitter acct he was so disturbed by her behavior and her fans.
Just yesterday, LeAnn’s mom was discovered following Brandi’s IG and Dean’s sister’s Facebook accounts.
It’s like a creepy family trait to stalk ex’s in that family.
But yes, he did feel stalked. Who wouldn’t? As stated earlier, LeAnn has been SWFing his pics, topics, wording, emojis, since last year. Mostly, he feels for Brandi to have dealt with this type of harassment for so long. His main concern, is her and the boys.
Oh, I forgot to add this, LeAnn even SWF one of his cars, a Tesla. She’s obsessed.
I don’t think Leann, nor her assistant, knew you can see who views your snapchats, at the time DJ discovered them watching his. No doubt Leann is now watching via a fake account.
Seems like Leann has dirt bags that friend others. Guess when you don’t work, you can play on a computer all day, so can idiot.
Can’t Fight The Moonlight I guess.
Leann can’t fight the moonshine
The moonshine is probably hidden in the tequila bottles.
She should just be her authentic hillbilly self, instead of trying to be something she’s not. She’s more Hee Haw than LA pop singer/model material, and there is nothing wrong with that.
Leann couldn’t work herself out of a wet paper bag. What a loser she married, he’s no prize, they deserve to be miserable together. Soon the boys will be old enough not to have to deal with her.
Look! She is imitating the way Brandi is standing in that photo!
But of course.
LeCrazy wants to feel like the “better” woman, she wants Brandi to stay stuck focused on losing Eddie. In her head I bet she thinks/wants Brandi to still be in love with Eddie and hung up and jealous, so the evidence of this not being the case is eating her up. How can can she rub her “victory” in Brandi’s face if Brandi isn’t paying attention?
Ding ding ding! I think you’re dead-on with why this relationship has riled up LeAnne’s crazy.
In Leann’s silly mind, she has the man, she is equal to the kids’ mom. Now Eddie is dealing with another father figure, and DJ has kids, so it’s a true blended family, and out of their control. Leann and Eddie are about power and manipulation. They don’t get to go to the parties Brandi and DJ have, or go on the vacations, or attend the family things Brandi and DJ do. It’s what they have done to Brandi for years, and now that the shoe is on the other foot, they can hardly stand it. It reminds me of Charlie Sheen, and how he made Denise Richards look crazy and like a golddigger, but at some point the truth comes out (especially with how much evidence they have left over the years). The truth always does.
Don’t know all the details but LeeAnn & Eddie cheated, lied about it, now they’re together. Fine. Did they bring the kids to a restaurant where Brandi was on a date? That’s trashy and they should know better. If they show up there with the kids and Brandi’s on a date, have some class and quietly excuse yourselves.
Leann and her assistant didn’t know that who follows your snapchats shows up, and got caught stalking Brandi’s boyfriend’s social media over the course of several days. They saw where Brandi and her guy were going for dinner, and followed them there with the boys. The boys were really upset. Then Leann had their photos taken by Brandi’s guy’s car. SICK.
I’d be so embarrassed if I was acting like LeAnn. Being caught always spying on by man’s ex and following and copying everything thing she does would make me look bizarre, creepy, and insecure. Thank goodness I’m not insecure like LeAnn. She’s a weirdo and wouldn’t want her around kids . Team Brandi
Charo face.
’cause looks are what counts, amiright?
LeAnn looks like what a fart would look like if it was a person.
😂 Rotflmao!!!
lmao
Yea her explanation is exactly what I said yesterday. To stalk someone out of “concern”‘for what they MAY post is completely stupid.
But lol that she called him a kept man. And shame on Eddie if he’s not paying his child support.
My brother-in-law’s fiance is like this. She contributed to helping break up my bro-in-law and sister-in-law’s marriage (because my bro in law did a lot of running around), and ever since she is OBSESSED with his ex-wife. She stalks her social media, she drives by her house, and even did a couple other things so shady I won’t even mention. It’s insane. I don’t understand the obsession. But I’m feeling that maybe part of the appeal of banging a slightly older (15 years difference) married man for her was the hurting his wife?? It’s just nuts. Luckily I only have to see this nutcase about once a year.
Serious question, but does Leann record or tour anymore? They seem to live a rather lavish lifestyle and Eddie hardly works. Where is the money coming from?
GOOD QUESTION! I was about to write down below, they are probably on the same page financially, I don’t buy this Leanne bank rolls everything, when was her last hit…like 17-18 years ago? She isn’t exactly Taylor Swift and her catalogue is nothing special, the only sings I know of hers are Blue and Cant Fight The Moonlight.
Purely a guess, but I think she plays just enough dates to keep the casa going and the tequila flowing.
I would guess their budget is tighter than a few years ago. Both her dad and her ex claimed she spends a lot, and Ed doesn’t seem frugal, either, so it will be interesting to see if they have to downsize at some point.
She does performances at casinos and fairs. Her last few albums have completely flopped.
Since she only does small performances and none of her albums sell,you’d think she’d be a little more careful with spending all her money.
Surely they have started a business outside of their acting and singing by now. A car dealership, a fried chicken outlet or something. If for nothing else, to give Eddie his own income and somewhere to go during the day.
Her old 2 hits, royalties. ROTF.
I think it’s hilarious that Brandi is calling them out, you can tell she’s kept her mouth shut long enough and just lost it and let it all out when LeAnn used the boys. I’d be doing the same thing, immature as hell but screw it, LeAnn lives for social media so you have to use her outlets right?
LeAnn is obviously a nutter, but how about not posting your plans and whereabouts on social media? If Brandi and her bloke are on a date, there’s no necessity for her ex and LR to know when or where this is taking place. And as Izzy said, the boyfriend could just block unwanted followers. I don’t even have social media, but still know these things. It’s not hard if you really don’t want the drama.
Evidently LeAnn has many Twitter accounts under many names, so blocking the one that has her actual name doesn’t stop a rather unhinged person determined to stalk.
I do agree that perhaps announcing where you are going to dinner could be done later, like a ” we had a great evening tonight at (insert restaurant)” and maybe the stalking wouldn’t be so bad. Maybe.
Really!? They are supposed to anticipate that LeAnn would stalk Brandi’s boyfriends’ Snapchat account. And that she would show up with the kids in tow?
Come on. Normal people wouldn’t think of something like that. To steal a meme, they aren’t the crazy whisperers.
They knew she was stalking, and from fake accounts. They’ve tried to block those accounts when discovered. That’s all normal people can do.
Brandi called her out when LeAnn brought the kids into the mix. Because bringing it to the public’s attention is the only thing that has temporarily stopped their crazy in the past.
And what’s being lost in all of this too. Is LeAnn and Ed blocked Brandi from attending an event, three hours before going. Why are they STILL messing with her career? These events are stupid papz opportunities but it keeps Brandi out in the public eye. And in eye of producers and casting agents.
Once again, Ed is unemployed, and apparently, still hates paying child support. Even after finally having a job for a season.
So why are they blocking the only working parent?
Does anyone else think LeAnn and Eddie kind of look alike?
Oh my god yes with their squinty eyes .. Eddie aged so much.
I realize this has been messy on all sides, but somehow it has a boring-yet-fascinating appeal. I can’t explain it.
And I still think jealousy is at the root of this latest round of nonsense. When the boyfriend situation went past a few months, reality has set in for both L and E, and they can’t handle it (for whatever reason).
Lol give ‘em hell, Brandi!
IMO Brandi should make a legal request so that MeAnn is not allowed contact with the children. And Eddiot, only supervised visits. She has plenty of evidence to support her request.
Someone above had it correct: LeAnn’s crazy has been released because Brandi getting a new boyfriend means that LeAnn’s snagging of Ediot from her has become relevant. Her “victory” loses its appeal when it becomes irrelevant to the ‘losing’ party.
It probably won’t happen but I’m 100% sure that Lele would try to flirt with or even steal that new boyfriend. Not because she wants him, but because she wants to achieve yet another ‘victory’ over Brandi.
Good on you, B. She plays the social game too but good on her for taking a strong stance against Lele crossing the line like this.
I’ve had the same thought about trying to lure away the boyfriend or set up some type of ‘he’s cheating’ scenario, for the sake of hurtful competition. In their reality show, she was determined to beat her own ‘friends’ to the point of cheating.
Edna and Meann are like the dullest douches around. Even their lame retort was lamer than lame.
Meann did Brandi a favour by taking this overgrown greaseball off her hands.
I think that is the real problem. Deep down inside LeAnn is regretting being saddled with Eddie and his sons. Her “victory” over Brandi has turned out to be a hollow one because Brandi is now doing well for a 40-something ex-model in Hollywood and is more famous as a result of her divorce. She has her TV shows, podcast, and a new, wealthy boyfriend. Meanwhile LeAnn has been on a downward spiral throughout her marriage to Eddie.
OH I think you are onto something. It can’t possibly be Leann’s fault that her career is in the toilet, it must be Darrell’s fault. She isn’t being lauded as the bestest step-mommy ever, that has to be someone’s fault also. Parenting isn’t easy, I imagine step parenting is even harder, especially when you don’t have the tools to be a normal happy human being in society. That’s her parents’ fault. Eddie isn’t the hot and in-demand actor she thought he would be, instead he’s an unemployed actor who drinks all day. That’s Eddie’s fault. She isn’t the workout queen she envisions herself to be, that’s got to be someone else’s fault. Probably her trainer’s fault. If she had one ounce of self awareness, she really could have it all. Remember the Patsy Cline tribute? The girl is/was so talented, it’s such a waste.
I hope you’re right, BearcatLawyer. She is stuck with him, because her massive ego couldn’t handle all the I-told-you-so’s, should she initiate divorce. She even lets him screw around at his leisure rather than divorce him. Gee, who wouldn’t envy Leanne?
It’s simple: Leann and Eddie like when Brandi is alone, and (in their sick minds) powerless. They don’t want her to have a partner, or provide the boys with another family, because it threatens them. They would like to create a lot of tension and misery and ruin Brandi’s relationship. She is with a good man who has a great job and his own kids. All the BS they’ve spewed over the years about blended families? They want Brandi on her own, like some accessory to her own sons’ lives. Sick and evil.
LeAnn is the forever homely girl always after the man out of her league, fame or not. She only snagged Ed because Brandi refused to allow him to come home once Scheana was added to the mix. He was cheating with Scheana at the same time he was sleeping with both his wife and Leann. What a life for him. Three women on the hook. Except Brandi threw in the towel and said I am out of here, and his ego couldn’t deal with a woman not wanting him. I really think he loved Brandi as much as he is capable of loving anyone, with an ego as big as his. Leann got him by default. She and everyone else paying attention knows it. Second, or even third choice. Gotta rankle the old “I am the special one” persona she carries around. Except for Dean, every man she’s ever been involved with cheated on her. She definately has a personality disorder, especially obvious as even though she’s been caught SWFing numerous time, she just cannot stop despite the humilation.
Mason had his Grade 8 graduation yesterday and of course LeAnn posted up a storm. They interfered with his 14th birthday celebrations and cut out his Mother. I hope that they didn’t make this special day uncomfortable for Brandi or Mason. It isn’t Brandi’s responsibility to take their crap to keep the peace and the kids happy and in the dark. There’s absolutely no scenario where allowing yourself to be continually abused, is better for the children involved and what Eddie and LeAnn are doing to Brandi, is definitely abuse. Brandi finding a loving, wealthy, handsome, successful man seems to have pushed both of these losers over the edge.
Remember aalllll those people you mocked, harmed, and tried to destroy on your way to a happy life with Ediot, Leanne? They say be nice to people you meet on your way up because you will meet them again on your way down. I wonder how many people will welcome either of these two with open arms after their implosion? I’m sure she has loyal and true friends, you know, the friends she didn’t have to buy, who will be there for her, and he will have couches available to him everywhere he goes, or he should, right?
