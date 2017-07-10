Lena Dunham’s dog trainer comes to her defense, but questions linger

As we discussed last Friday, Lena Dunham’s story about the circumstances around her dog Lamby just didn’t add up – go here for my story about it. Long story short, special snowflake and forever-victim Lena Dunham lied about her dog Lamby. She adopted him from a shelter, and she claimed that he was an abused dog, a dog who always had behavioral problems, and that she, Selfless, Compassionate Lena, had taken him in and tried everything to heal him. The shelter was basically like “the dog was fine when she adopted him,” and they called her out for not bringing him back to their no-kill shelter, as she was contractually obligated to do. She just gave Lamby away and immediately adopted two more dogs.
The problem wasn’t that Lena claimed Lamby had behaviorial issues. I take her at her word that the dog was causing problems, that he bit her, that he had issues. I just take issue with her lies about when those problems started, and why they started. But Lamby’s dog trainer is trying to fluff around those issues by making the conversation about how Lamby really was a pain in the ass:
The Los Angeles dog trainer who spent a year working with Lena Dunham and her dog Lamby when his behavioral issues became too much for the actress to handle, tells PEOPLE that Dunham did everything possible before making the “very painful” decision to “re-home” her beloved pet. Matt Beisner, who runs The Zen Dog, tells PEOPLE that some rescue animals are so traumatized that it sometimes takes months before they begin exhibiting behavioral problems.
Beisner, who says he has “nothing but respect and admiration for those who work in the shelter world,” explains that Lamby’s change of temperament wasn’t that unusual.
“The dog that we see in the shelter is often not that the dog that we see in the home,” he says. “And often the dog in the home on day one is different than the dog that we see at the six-month mark. It’s so predictable that I can almost put it on the calendar. When someone tells me they adopted a dog, I’m waiting for them to call.”
Lamby, he says, was already “really aggressive” when Dunham reached out to him for help last year after working with six other trainers. “She was at her wit’s end,” he says. Beisner and his staff quickly learned why. “He didn’t want to be touched and he didn’t want to be handled,” he says. “When he came to us that there were days where we had to carry his crate out to the yard and open it to let him come out because we couldn’t safely put our hands near him to get a leash on him to walk him.”
Besides biting, Lamby, who stayed at Beisner’s facility for extended periods of time, would drink his own urine. “That’s pretty typical for dogs that come from breeding houses or breeding farms where they live in crates that are just stacked on top of each other,” he says.
“He was really rattled, but he was also a great dog and if you set him up in a life that is tolerable, he’s actually a real joy and that’s what we were working towards.” Dunham, who Beisner describes as a “really proactive, diligent” pet owner, was initially unable to to consider finding another home for Lamby when her trainer first broached the subject. But she eventually changed her mind and one of Beisner’s staff members, who’d fallen in love with the troubled dog, jumped at the chance to adopt him in March. The adoption was handled quietly and received no publicity. Beisner had nearly forgotten about the incident until he received an email from Dunham on June 20, informing him that she was going to “break the silence” on Lamby. The controversy which soon erupted, Beisner says, was ultimately a waste of time and energy — that could have been better used trying to find ways to help animals like Lamby.
“I think if we spent less time and energy attacking this individual owner — who I get it, is a lightning rod — and more energy talking about how we could help dogs,” he says, “we would have made a big difference in the past week.”
Again, the issue isn’t really that Lamby had behavioral issues. It’s about Lena’s lies and lack of responsibility for those issues. Lamby was a normal dog at the shelter, in need of love and a stable home environment, which Lena lied about, casting Lamby as a “problem dog” from the moment they met. Six months with Lena, and that normal dog is a neurotic mess. We all would be, honestly. Imagine living with her. Now imagine you’re a dog and you can’t get away from her. THAT is the issue. She made a mess out of this dog and then she threw him away because he didn’t fit in with her life. I’m glad Lamby has a good home now and he’s probably grateful to be away from her, and that’s the happy ending. But what happens when Lena’s two new dogs have behavioral issues a few months from now?
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
Why the need to “break the silence” on Lamby in the first place?
No one needed to break the silence, but Dunham feels the burning need to make herself into the perpetual victim and doesn’t know how to exist without turning every minute into an exhaustive navel-gazing op-ed.
Something nice — she has lovely eyes.
Why did she have to speak out about this? It just invites criticism and condemnation as evidenced here. Although I think her actions were justified, she should have kept this to herself. She seems to crave attention, negative or otherwise.
Yeah, why even say anything at all. Geez Lena
CBS Sunday Morning did a piece on Jack Antonoff this weekend, which ended with his mother saying she wanted grandchildren. So, yeah.
We rescued a dog from a high kill shelter. When we brought him home he was shy, quiet, loving and docile.
A year later he is active, high energy, a little mouthy, and he has a completely different personality. We love him just the same.
She may not have been able to handle Lamby. That does not make her a bad person. Get off her back.
we are on her back because she didn’t bring the “bad” dog back to the no kill shelter like she agreed to do when she got Lamby
I adopted a cat from a couple that were moving out of the country. They likely had some clause in their initial adoption papers about bringing her back to the shelter if they could no longer care for her, but they loved her and that would not have been good for her, so they found a home for her. As sweet as she was, she was sick, so there was legitimate concern about whether she’d ever be adopted from the shelter. The first few months I had her, she would look at me with these big, trusting eyes and I would shudder at how close she came to going back to the shelter and living in a cage.
So, if Lena Dunham could no longer care for her dog, I can’t fault her finding a loving place for Lamby to live.
I think the real truth of this is probably somewhere in between Lena is a Selfless Saint and Lena is a Selfish Snowflake. To me, what matters is that she placed the dog in a stable, safe home and that she can continue to monitor and ensure his well-being.
One of my pets is a Katrina kitty — and while a very lively, affectionate cat — she has some PTSD-type behaviors — maybe from the storm and aftermath. She’s also now 15 or 16, with the beginning of renal issues. In short, she’s most likely unadoptable from the shelter I got her from. (I actually fostered her for a friend who brought back two carloads of cats from NOLA. The shelter had screwed up and the promised place for the cats was unavailable when my friend arrived in Colorado with 5 cats — so the shelter’s “approval” was a formality anyway.)
If I was unable to care for my girl anymore, I would cheerfully break the contract with the shelter if I could ensure a good home for her.
Not a fan of Lena but I understand this situation, I think she’s handling it like she handles all things (like a spoiled brat).
I have an aggressive rescue dog, he was neglected and abused. I didn’t know he about his behavior problems until a few weeks in. I almost turned him over to an animal rescue but I was afraid they would put him down and I couldn’t bare the thought. He’s a aggressive and is a biter, not with me or people he gets use to but with kids (which I don’t have) and strangers. So I keep him away from kids and strangers. If I do have to introduce a new person to him it’s done slowly. It takes a lot of patience, a saintly amount but its doable.
Let’s just hope she doesn’t adopt a child someday and then decide it’s too hard.
Ladybird, you should consider a session with a dog behaviour specialist. I was brought up with rescue dogs when I adopted a lurcher 4 years ago, I wasn’t expecting any problems. About 2 weeks in, he stated attacking me so badly that the charity said they would have to destroy him if I i returned him because they couldn’t take the risk knowing he had bitten me many times. He would also try to drag me to the floor by the arm or neck, so seriously worrying. The behaviouralist was really his last chance and after a 3 hour session, he never attacked me or anyone again. In fact he’s the mOst gentle handsome beast ever and it changed my mind about dog behaviour experts.
I wish people who hated Lena would stop pretending to be experts on dog behavior. I want my CCPDT but i don’t have enough hours yet here on the internet everyone and their mother has the answer.
*professional dog training cert, i need to teach more free group classes
No one is getting onto Lena for not being able to handle her dog, though. The issue is, she 100% lied about her dog being an abused animal, and that’s f*cked up. She’s not a victim here, and she’s the person who decided to tell the world this story anyway.
Agreed. SHE publicized the fact that she gave the dog up; SHE rambled on and on about how the dog had problems and all.
As I said in another thread, I don’t think anyone doubts that she loved that dog, plus I think she’s doing the responsible thing by giving him up. However, if she owned up to her part in this (living a lifestyle that’s stressful to a pet, likely not giving the dog proper exercise, routine, and discipline) it wouldn’t be such an issue.
Plus she didn’t return him to the rescue as she agreed upon adoption to do, AND brought 2 puppies into the mix while having issues with the dog.
No. She’s also not your average person ,she’s a flipping multi millionaire she could have hired the best trainers and help for this dog, if the trainer she was using wasn’t making progress find another one that understands the dog and his behavior better. instead she just got rid of him, she’s a scum bag.
A friend of mine recently went through this with a rescue dog, he was becoming very aggressive and she was pregnant with twins, she went through 4 trainers before she found the right one that her dog took to and listened and worked with and now he’s such an amazing dog and soooo gentle with her newborns.
um….. she had 6+ dog trainers.
I’m not a Lena Dunham fan. I think she is brash and a publicity hound trying to pose as a know it all do-gooder. The way she handled this situation is stupid. However, the dog trainer above has a point that people need to listen to when it comes to adopting or getting dogs. The dog in the kennel is generally not the dog you end up with at home, and it may take months to a year to know that. I say this as a happy rescue dog owner, but my dog that I have had for almost a year is not the dog I adopted. According to the the rescue, the dog I adopted was quiet, laid back low energy dog, and didn’t chase cats or other small animals, and my dog loves to bark a lot usually at nothing or the wind, hasn’t found an animal smaller than him that he doesn’t want to try to chase, and generally runs a couple of miles a day with my daughter. I am happy as I only thought I wanted a low energy dog, as I had an older dog who died, and I wanted something similar, but my energizer bunny dog is really a good fit for us, but I could see how others might have an issue. Most likely Lena’s lifestyle just doesn’t fit with this dog’s needs, she didn’t get a “bad dog” nor did her behavior create one. Her career and lifestyle and maybe even her house isn’t the best fit for this dog. Yes, as she agreed to return to the rescue she should have done that, but reality is someone who works for the trainer took the dog, and it was probably a good fit and would save the rescue the time of finding another placement that might not work out either. From the quote from the trainer it sounds like the trainer realized early that they weren’t a good fit, and he encouraged it. Hopefully, they contacted the rescue and let them know about this adoption transfer, and it works out for Lamby.
Lena is stupid for blaming the dogs behavior on past abuse that she doesn’t know about, and now people are blaming her behavior. Reality is it is probably neither.
“The dog that we see in the shelter is often not that the dog that we see in the home,” he says. “And often the dog in the home on day one is different than the dog that we see at the six-month mark. It’s so predictable that I can almost put it on the calendar. When someone tells me they adopted a dog, I’m waiting for them to call.”
I take issue with this. It’s so predictable I can put in on the calendar? No. My family had three rescues growing up, and after training none of them were issues. We were lucky and good at choosing temperament sure, but that’s only a part of it. Lena failed this dog, because she wasn’t prepared. She’s making the best choice in this situation, but it’s not because the dog was deeply broken, it’s because she couldn’t handle the responsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. I volunteer at a shelter and that is complete bs. Are most animals different once they get home and settle in? Yes. Is it always (at the 6 month mark) predictable? No. Most animals improve immensely (with training and care) over time. A few have behavior issues but it’s rare. I hate those generalized statements to justify her irresponsibility. Can’t stand that woman, pertetual victim.
agreed. You may find some issues, but most shelters are really intensive with their checks to make sure they aren’t putting a family at risk.
All but one of the dogs I’ve had in my life have been rescues. That includes my dogs and my parents & siblings’ dogs. This has not been true of a single one of them. Maybe we’ve been lucky but considering that’s 14 dogs and counting I think we’d have had to have been extremely lucky.
I think you get really good at picking out dogs too, when you’ve had a few (or many in your case, thats awesome), you can figure out what types work best for you. Resonsible owners are responsbile about their choices and their training.
I think it’s a combo – I think there is a good deal of luck involved, but it’s also genetics, and circumstance.
Honestly, I’ve done so much reading and have grown up with dogs my whole life. Sometimes you have a dog that’s more prone to certain behavioral issues. Our pointer is prone to separation anxiety – she’s a wonderful dog and we’ve done what we could to give her a good, solid routine. When we brought her home, we had two cats. From day one she would get a strong “Leave it!” whenever she bothered with the cats. She was fine with them. Some days she’ll cuddle up with them and nap. In the last year or so she’s gotten really weird about the cats in certain circumstances. She’ll shake like a leaf when they walk into the room. She started growling at them if she was on the couch and they wanted to come up. She’ll literally burrow herself under blankets and hide from them. This was never the behavior she had as a puppy/younger dog. This started around 3 years old. We’ve been doing what we can to shift her association with the cats, but it’s a SUPER long process, and it can be completely heart breaking.
So I don’t know. I think it’s a bit unfair for it to be a case of “6mos with Lena and the dog is a neurotic mess”. Some dogs ARE neurotic, and it’s not really anyone’s fault – and sometimes it take a while for it to really be apparent. I do give her credit for hiring professionals to help, though – so many people don’t. I see so many people posting dogs to give away because they just don’t have the time for them, or because something about them was undesirable – when it was something that was pretty minor and typical of an issue with young dogs/puppies. And instead they shuffle it to someone else without even attempting anything.
For sure. I think its a combo of things for the dog, but also inexperienced owners are more likely to pick a dog for its look i think, and less likely to be able to deal with the outcome. Lena probably thought – I have the cash to get all the help I need, without thinking she is the main person resonsible and may have to be trained.
Collies herd, daschunds dig and hunt, retrievers go and get stuff, theres certain behaviours the dog has been bred for, and if you aren’t capable of dealing with those traits, you shouldn’t pick that dog. And then individual variations, puppies have personality!
Its a complicated issue for sure. I don’t think Lena is equipped to handle a dog by herself, and rehoming Lamby is the best choice for him and for her. She also did it way more respectfully than the Pratts, but this isn’t a guilt free sort of thing. She did fail, and she needs to not act like shes the victim of the dog here.
Yeah, I mentioned this on the last Lena dog post but my family bichon developed aggression towards bigger dogs as he got older. We had him since he was a puppy, he was never attacked by a bigger dog and got along with all dogs when he was young. I don’t know if it’s because maybe playing with a big dog one day he got hurt but just didn’t show it or has he got older and grumpier, he got arthritis and bigger dogs tend to cause way more damage when they rough house without realizing they could hurt smaller dogs. I really don’t know what it was and he was never consistent. He was fine with the golden retriever who lived two doors down, a calm, friendly dog. But any large dog that approached him, he’d snap and growl. Dogs his size he was totally fine with. This behavior developed over his lifetime so we just limited his interaction with big dogs and I warned owners with large dogs not to get close. Dogs are weird and their personalities can change. It happens.
I agree, Erinn.
THIS. To say this about EVERY single shelter dog that he knows that is rescue is irresponsible and just wrong. You know someone is going to use that as a excuse not to adopt a rescue in the future ‘well you never know’. The exact same thing is true of all dogs-because they are animals not accessories.
It makes me doubt the trainer completely tbh.
Plus it’s not as if people are going to call a dog trainer if they adopt a dog that was and continues to be well behaved. So he’s looking at a particular subset of adopters and not adopters as a whole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, its quite the biased statement. Also very self serving, a trainer, saying all shelter dogs need intensive training, no conflict there…
Agree. I suspect the dog was little more than an accessory. When you take in a rescue, you don’t know what you will be dealing with. If you aren’t okay with that, don’t adopt.
Her comment lauding her partner’s patience with the situation saying, “…loving him even more when he ruined floors, couches, and our lives” is pretty goddamned telling of her attitude and competency as a pet owner. Add the fact that she has two new dogs. Ugh.
I am a dog trainer and a lot of dogs don’t show their personality until 6 mos – 1 year in the new home. Maybe “putting it on the calendar” was a poor choice of words. Either way one simply cannot predict if a dog’s behavioral issues are going to be resolvable. Even with lots of very good training, it can be really hard for the owner and/or the dog to overcome certain challenging behaviors. I’ve worked with a lot of intelligent, kind people who struggled to fulfill their end of the training. As any good dog trainer can tell you, getting the dogs to behave is usually easier than getting the humans to be consistent. And I have really good relationships with my clients. It is just hard to explain to a non-expert how many well-meaning, good people struggle with their dogs.
I hope Lena goes away. And I am mainly hoping that for herself. All of this crap that she constantly brings into her own life by acting ignorant, racist, narcissistic etc cant be great for someone that already has so many issues. Let her live a quiet life and come to terms with herself.
I wonder how many trainers she had to burn through before she found one willing to defend her to the press. Hope he’s getting $$$$$ for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A family member of mine uses this trainer. He’s been really helpful and it’s because of his help they were able to keep their beloved dog. From what I know of him, he’s a good guy and I don’t get the impression he would spew out some b.s. just to defend her.
I think the trainer is probably right on much of that, but the “six months after the shelter” thing stuck out to me.
She’s had the dog for 4 years, I believe. In that time there’s tons of photos of her walking him on a leash and cuddling close to him, and she brought him all over the place. If he’s become that aggressive and unstable, isn’t it more likely that something happened while under her care?
Yea I don’t doubt that what the trainer said can be true for some, if not a lot of shelter dogs. But I don’t think it was true for Lena’s dog. I think she got neglectful, whether it be intentionally b/c he was no longer a cute little puppy or b/c of her work schedule, and she didn’t want to adjust her lifestyle for the dog. In the end, it’s really her selfishness that is to blame for all of this. You get a dog, you do/change what’s necessary to make sure the dog flourishes. I understand some dogs are beyond rehabilitation but I don’t believe Lena’s was. More like Lena is beyond rehabilitation. I just hope those poodle pups are re-homed sooner rather than later so she doesn’t create more dogs with behavioral problems.
Absolutely. Or lack of care.
How can someone like Lena Dunham function on a daily basis?! How can you crave for drama like that?! It’s good thing that Girls is over, hopefully she can take a pose and leave us alone for awhile.
I have a friend who is like that to a degree. Everything is drama, she’s constantly fighting with people, having huge blow ups with her family, can’t get along with anyone, has huge problems at work, etc, etc, etc. I spend very little time with her nowadays because it’s just exhausting. I imagine Lena is similar.
Sounds like Borderline Personality Disorder may be a large factor. Come to think of it , maybe it is for LD, too!
Just read the symptoms of BPD – nailed it.
God, she is just such an insufferable assh*ole!
The bottom line is that she was supposed to bring the dog back to the shelter, not re-home it and she ignored it, because like so many people she thought she knew better. And no doubt, wanted to get the “I was knowingly given an abused dog that had behavioral issues” narrative out before questions started being asked. If you can’t deal with an animal that might be having issues, fine. Fair enough. But ultimately it was more important to her to be the wronged party than it was to take care of her dog’s needs.
It’s possible that her energy isn’t good for being a dog owner. Dogs pick up vibes like people and act accordingly…I agree, she has told some whoppers on this one, so what do you expect? She seems to be a serial fabulist.
Is she blaming the dog for its issues? She is a piece of work. I can’t imagine being stuck with her for 4 minutes much less 4 years. Poor dog.
What makes it so questionable is the dogs issues suddenly became so insurmountable as to require rehoming after she got 2 puppies.
My take is that the dog had come earlier issues that came to the surface when he started having competition because of the new dogs.
I can not see why this discussion has to be so heated and vicious. And in the end it all worked out and she found a solution for Lamby that works out for him.
My grandfater used to have many dogs (he was a hunter) and they all had very distinct personalities.
After one of them was hit by a truck and barely survived, its personality changed completely, he became very passive and submissive. One of the other dogs did not like the injured dogs new personality and started viciously attacking this new “weak” companion every chance he got. People change the way they behave, so do animals.
Bullshit.
(Hi, Lena!)
I actually looked up this shelter and it has quite a few terrible reviews on Google with people saying similar things to what Lena said – so maybe she is telling the truth (but I also think she over dramatizes things)
When I adopted my first dog the contract had the clause that I would have to bring her back to the SPCA if there was a problem, but the representative told me it was boiler-plate and it would be best for me to find the new home if needed. So I always side-eye the shelter invoking that clause. And if a vet told me he/she thought my dog had been abused, I would believe him/her over the shelter.
I am not this woman’s fan (don’t know anything she has done beside some show I have never seen since we don’t have HBO), but I think she might be getting a bad rap here. It sounds like she took her dog to a good place for help and now he is in a good home with people prepared to deal with whatever needs he has.
Ggrrrrrrrrr ———- !
I have had two rescue dogs. No problems were reported to me by the rescue organization or humane society. One dog has a serious anxiety disorder and bites. The other ate it’s own poop and also had horrible anxiety. No amount of training changed the basic personality of these dogs.
It was suggested to me by the vet that one was abused and one probably was a puppy mill dog. No one will ever know the truth exactly.
If a dog bites, you are allowed to re-home it. There is nothing wrong with putting humans first. You don’t have to suffer and feel stressed out for the next 15 or so years of your life.
It is responsible to re-home. The shelter would pass an aggressive dog on to the next unsuspecting family. They could have kids. What Lena did was fine.
I have been thinking for awhile that something other than endometriosis is going on with Lena. Especially when she’s on the red carpet. Her eyes seem dead.
I volunteer a lot with various shelters. There are a lot of crappy ones out there that don’t do their due diligence and will straight up lie to get a dog a home. I’ve distanced myself from so many shelters over the years because of it. Sometimes it’s just that the people at the shelter are good-hearted but really not equipped or knowledgeable enough to be doing what they’re doing (running a shelter requires an awful lot more than simply loving animals), but sometimes the shelters are run for profit and they’ll say whatever they have to to get the adoption fee fast. Either way, someone being handed a very troubled dog and told it’s all good isn’t rare.
The dog may well have the history Lena claims. Lot’s of dogs go from shelter to shelter, and the last one often doesn’t have the full story or care to share it. The shelter where I got one of my dogs told me she came from a happy family home. Well as it turns out she did, once upon a time, but the dog-fighting scars and clear terror of other dogs (which they attempted to sell to me as a ‘gentle quiet nature’), told me that wasn’t the full story. She’d been microchipped the first time she went to a shelter, so it was easy to trace her back to other shelters she went through and piece together her story, which had little in common with the story I was initially told. This stuff happens. I knew enough about dogs to recognise what I was actually getting myself into, but most people don’t.
Lena tried to work with this dog for years and eventually found it the ideal home. There’s no better place for a dog like that to be than with a trainer that’s jumping at the chance to work on the dog. Taking it back to the shelter when she had the ideal owner in front of her would have been a terrible choice for the animal, and reasonable shelters actually appreciate when owners make the effort to seek out a suitable home themselves. The rule about bringing them back to the shelter is there to encourage dingbats not to dump them or post them on Craigslist for free, not to penalise responsible dog owners who go out of their way to find their dog a better living situation.
Anyway, I think Lena’s getting a hard time here. Nothing I’ve read about this shelter makes me think I should take them at face value.
Lena’s getting a hard time because she’s making it into such a drama, as she does with most everything. She has to be the hero/victim all.the.time.
Honestly we should all just be happy for Lamby because the little guy no longer has to live with her.
The dog was aggressive – what more do you need? Obviously not a fit with the owner, you can’t be mad at someone for giving up a dog that might bite them
LOL
lena straight up LIED. ‘three homes, three names, and now mine mine mine’ – LENA, you literally created that. that is fiction. thats not real. but you say its fact.
I hate this woman.
She lies like people breath air.
“He was really rattled, but he was also a great dog and if you set him up in a life that is tolerable, he’s actually a real joy and that’s what we were working towards.”
Ummm so did the trainer basically say Lena was the problem there?
Dogs have personalities. Some dogs need the outdoors. Some need extra physical contact. They’re not 1 size fits all. They’re not… toy breeds should be placed in bags, while larger dogs need farms to run around on.
My take… lamby needed an environment that lena didnt or couldn’t provide. You can train a dog for lots of rhings, but if the dog wants something and doesn’t get it they could act out. It is maybe as simple as that. No need to blame the dog. Why she did that I don’t get. Also, why she gave the troubled dog away to another family I don’t get. That sets the scene for lamby to have a full upheaval of surroundings and no guarantee that will be stable or proper for the dog.
She acted carelessly.
Some people shouldn’t have dogs.
