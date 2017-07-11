Celine Dion is still killing it in couture in Paris: amazing or exhausting?

Céline Dion’s ongoing Parisian fashion parade is the gift that keeps on giving, and the 49-year-old singer is working the streets of Paris as if they were her own personal runway.
Céline’s stylist, Law Roach, has been working overtime to keep his client in eye-catching fashions, and he has failed to disappoint. On Thursday, Céline rocked a tweed, Victorian-inspired outfit by Dior haute couture for a photo shoot for Vogue. The magazine has been documenting her Parisian exploits on Instagram. The magazine posted a snap from the shoot and said that Céline had one request for the shoot, telling the editorial team, “I want to be treated like a model.”
"I want to be treated like a model," was the one condition Céline Dion set for the Vogue.com team at the outset of the week. And so today she is having her wish: right now, under the watchful eye of director Gordon von Steiner (@gvsgvs) and fashion editor Jorden Bickham (@jordenbickham), Céline is posing mightily and beautifully in the most exquisite and directional ensembles, such as this one from @dior haute couture. Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) and Julien D'Ys (@juliendys), the ultimate model transformers, are working their magic. Pepe Munoz is also hard at work, illustrating every look, every move. In the words of Queen Pat, "It is MAJOR darling, MAJOR." (And it is quite possibly the first time the haute couture has been shot exclusively for digital, so that's also MAJOR!) Soon Céline and the Vogue.com team will be back at the Ritz to finish the shoot. If you happen to pass the Place Vendôme, do as Katy Perry did and say hello. And please come to @voguemagazine and Vogue.com later this month to see all that transpired when the brilliance of Céline met the ineffable beauty of couture on a sunny day in Paris. #CélineTakesCouture Photographed by @alvarocdc
I’m sure she was treated like a model, because she was sure posing like one. She was giving us 90s supermodel realness, striking poses that would made Vogue-era Madonna jealous and even artistically pruning a bush in a few shots. Back in the day, when I was into my 90s Sheena Easton/Karyn White/Pop Diva phase, I loved Céline’s song “Misled” (it’s actually the only song of hers I’ve ever liked.) I like to think that’s playing in the background during the shoot. I do love the coat, skirt and (of course) the boots, it’s fun fashion, certainly not practical, but it’s not supposed to be. Not crazy about the chapeau though.
Also on Thursday, Céline was spotted in this pouty-sleeved, checkered blouse with an enormous black silk bow at the shoulder. She paired this with slim-legged pants and heels. It’s not my taste, but I have to admit it looks elegant on Ms. Dion.
Céline channeled her inner Sergeant Pepper on Saturday while greeting her throngs of fans, donning an elaborate, embellished gold jacket with lilac bows at the shoulders. She blew her proverbial fashion wad with that jacket, wearing it with high-waisted, acid washed and distressed Mom jeans, which she wore rolled up to highlight her tie-up gold sandals. I know I could never get away with it, but is it wrong that I kind of love that jacket? I’m a sucker for the military-influenced vibe, and the design on the back of the piece is pretty cool as well. The Mom jeans though…that’s a trend that never needed to come back.
On Sunday, Céline once again emerged from her Parisian hotel, the Royal Monceau, in another eclectic, elegant example of high fashion. She greeted fans in an asymmetrical tangerine-hued blouse and a metallic pencil skirt with beaded abstract embellishments. The blouse featured a thin collar, a plunging neckline and full, puffed sleeves. She tied up the look with a silk belt and retro, rounded sunglasses (just like my Mom used to wear.) The blouse is interesting. I’m not a fan of the color, and I’d be so scared something would pop out with that generous neckline. The skirt, however, I adore. Céline can definitely work a pencil skirt.
After all of this elaborate fashion, it was almost off-putting to see Céline in a simple black corset top, jeans and boots on Monday. But, this is the most relatable thing she’s worn on her entire trip and I am 100% on board for this ensemble – and I’m sure she didn’t mind the break from the acute couture either. Brava.
In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Law said of Céline’s fashion choices, “There’s no plan, there’s no reason to it, it’s all about the way we feel. We try to do things that make sense for her and she’s fearless, she’s a risk-taker, she really doesn’t care what people think.” As for critics who questioned Céline’s omnipresence at Couture Week, Law defended her, stating, “She’s a fashion girl. She buys couture, so it was only right for her to be at the couture shows.” He went on to add, “she is definitely a visionary. She’s been doing this for 30 years. I’m a baby compared to her, you know I’m happy to be along for all her fashion journey.”
Love her or hate her, Céline has definitely kept us entertained during her French jaunt – even wearing those god awful leather overalls. She’s been through a lot, and she looks so happy, so good on her. And, if you want to unload any of your shoes Céline, I am a 7.5 and would be more than happy to take them off your hands.
Photos: WENN.com, Pacific Coast News, Backgrid
It’s great.
She deserves some fun.
She was the best part of PFW and, apparently, the only one who had some fun.
Let Celine be Celine!
I love that she is having fun with fashion, rather than trying to be dour too-cool-for-school. Rock on Celine.
Not great. Isn’t it hot outside in Paris?
I’m pretty sure she’s not spending that . much time outside
Today is nice, but she would have burnt last week with the sun
Yes, I bet it’s like SEVENTY-FIVE DEGREES there most days! Hahahah
That first outfit look like she belongs on the set of Lonesome Dove. WTF. But some of the other outfits are killer. Like that skirt with the orange top. Wow.
Seeing Celine out and about is actually fun to watch. More interesting than some of the orger woman who we look to be fashion forward.
Channeling mary poppins
Yes, a fierce Mary Poppins!
The hat looks like a flying saucer
Once she lost the hat, I realized that I love rest of the outfit!
Who could hate her?? Her music is not my taste, but she’s lovely, professional and earnest so I still love her
I respect her but this seems boring . Its not chic its just labels.
I like that she takes risks and has fun. Even when it doesn’t work she’s not afraid to go big or go home.
Give me this instead of anothe boring nude dress, or unlined evening gown, or poofy princess dress. Fashion should be daring and not always ‘pretty’
Yes, I like it too. It’s daring and interesting, each outfit unique and special. I’m loving the instragram feed on this, it’s fun to watch
@Scal, IA!
I would love to have Celine as a friend. Dresses outrageously at times, but has a good heart and wants to get the most out of life. She looks like she is having a blast!
I know, she seems so sweet and sincere, and just fun.
Awe, somehow it mostly works, her personality is so over the top and these suit her, love it. She’s having fun so why not!
I realized I hadn’t seen her children in ages so I ran to Google and my god her boys are grown! The older one was especially shocking, he’s a handsome young man.
Bless her, don’t care what she wears because she hasn’t messed with her face or bionic-ed up her bod. You are ace Celine Dion.
She is posing like a real supermodel. Something these girls of the runway should take note. So do you Celine Dion do you
I’m kind of sad for her. I never bought the story that her hubby left his wife to manage her as a teen but didn’t touch her until she was “legal” and she initiated it but even if I did believe that narrative, its clear he kept her from doing exactly as she pleased.This is the real Celine blossoming
Agreed. Being married to the manager who came into your life at 14 as a married adult cant be good for self exploration. That man will never not disgust me.
My friend had a husband who was chronically ill for several years with a heart ailment. During the time he was ill she traveled for work but the farthest they traveled was as a family was about 3 hours away to see family and even that was an ordeal. The last six months they basically fell off the radar, though they warned is they were going to so so to enjoy the time they had left with the kids.
After his death, she was of course sad, but she told me one night that she had done a lot of her mourning while her husband was ill, for the loss of him as a father to their youngest, that they would not grow old together, etc., but that he had been so sick at the end that she would not have wished for more time. She also felt that they had had a wonderful marriage and she had been a good wife, but she was in her late 40s and she wasn’t going to be a career widow.
She now travels and gets up to all kind of adventures, and I begrudge neither or Celine any of it.
Oh wow, I like this Celine’s fashionable phase of her life. She looks daring, like she does not care what people will say about her. I LOVE IT. She is rocking those outfits. Good for her.
I don’t know if it’s odd that I don’t care for her music, but I like her. She’s a hoot on talk shows doing impressions of other singers. Great to see her having fun.
Extra Céline gives me life. Not my style at all but that’s the point isn’t it? It’s HER and that’s just so rare.
Beats the mint atrocity Pippa was wearing at Wimbledon any day and in so many ways.
I like the fact she’s an older woman who looks her age (or in the ballpark of it), and she isn’t trying to be sexxxxxxy.
She looks like she’s having a blast, and wears some challenging pieces with aplomb. She looks chic, and really cool –the exact opposite of her music lol.
totally out of character for the Celine we’re used to- normally such a private person.
but with all the tragedy she has had to endure, how can we begrudge her coming out and FINALLY living for herself and enjoying her life?
she certainly is doing it far more tastefully than any of today’s reality celebs
I don’t care for her music but I love her personality and it thrills me to see a woman who is over 40 who has not messed with her face. She is natural and beautiful. God bless her!
I can’t wait for the Vogue cover. Does anyone know it if’s August or September issue?
Mm it’s probably for October. They shoot their covers months in advance and try to keep the September cover star a secret since that’s their big issue. Also based on the clothes she’s been wearing during the shoot, I’d say it’s more fall focused.
Celine can wear whatever the hell she wants!
I am loving all of this and what I think is a renewed life for her! Carry on Celine!
She’s so extra and I love it!
I love that she hasn’t had any work done.
I am glad she’s having fun…a tiny part of me worries that she is trying to numb her pain with excessive consumerism but hey, don’t we all???
I think it’s for a photoshoot so it looks great. But i still hate ankle length dresses, they make tall skinny women look short and squat (1st pic), so why would i bother. Proportions and darting are the lost arts within the fashion world.
*The other photos are taken from below giving additional length, but the 1st pic is a streetshot and more realistic of what it looks like in person.
I think this is just great. I love Celine, and I love that she’s going crazy about fashion and taking risks. This makes me happy, seeing her have fun with her wardrobe.
It brings me joy to see Celine living her best life. I don’t begrudge her any of the fame and money she’s earned because she is talented and has WORKED since she was a teenager. She’s extra, but in such a positive and inspirational way. She also seems to have such a good sense of humor about being “Celine Dion, Yodeling French Canadian Superstar”. I definitely want to spend an afternoon with her in the limo driving around AbFab style while wearing couture and doing karaoke while drinking champagne and eating whatever it is that French Canadians eat while living their best lives.
OMG, let her have her fun!! At least she looks high-end and dignified, and not slutty or strung out.
She is exhausting, but that’s part of her charm!
That picture with the pruning shears is giving me giggle fits this morning. I’ve already texted it to several friends. I think she looks amazing (except for the cover pic–not flattering) and I really love that she’s doing her kooky self and having a good time.
I can definitely see a model there, she has the attitude, personality, and even real talent to back it all up.
She’s stunning, and that’s what makes all those horrible clothes work.
This is very inspiring, nobody was expecting it, but she could easily become a fashion icon.
I just love her. She’s had an awful time recently, and now seems to have a lot of fun with fashion. I like that she isn’t getting any ridiculous plastic surgery on her face to fight her age and instead dresses up – very inspiring attitude!
I adore her
