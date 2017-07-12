People: Jesse Williams & Minka Kelly are officially ‘dating’ now, how interesting

Most people didn’t read my post yesterday about Jay-Z’s 4:44, or the newly released “Footnotes on 4:44.” In the footnotes, Jay-Z and other men talk about marriage, toxic masculinity, their emotions and more. Jay-Z assembled a wide array of black men and men of color for the project, which is awesome. One of the assembled dudes was Jesse Williams, who left his wife Aryn Drake-Lee earlier this year. The rumor going around was that Jesse and Aryn’s marriage was over soon after he met Minka Kelly last year. Page Six and TMZ pretty much confirmed Minka’s role in Jesse’s divorce, but that didn’t stop Jesse from trying to, like, take the high road in the footnotes project. He says in “Footnotes on 4:44”:
“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years. All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship. Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”
Justifiable shade (towards the gossip press) or is he just shady as hell? I said yesterday that he can try to sound indignant all he wants, I am still convinced that he did exactly what he describes: he threw away 13 years with Aryn so that he could get with Minka Kelly. That’s not a thinkpiece, that’s a factual statement about what the f–k happened. Well, those comments came out late Monday. Mid-day Tuesday, People Magazine ran this story:
New couple alert! Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are dating, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
“They’re having a good time together,” adds the source of the pair, who are currently working on a video game together. The news comes three months after Grey’s Anatomy star Williams officially split from wife Aryn Drake-Lee.
Williams filed for divorce on April 11, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years of dating. Williams and Drake-Lee are currently in court regarding the custody agreement over their two young children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, who was born in 2015.
We’ve talked before about the culture of gossip and I’ve expressed some concerns that sometimes we “cancel” celebrities too soon, or that people are being canceled over some minor infraction or poor choice of words. But really, I feel like canceling Jesse Williams. He’s trying to have his cake and eat it too, in a lot of different ways. He wants to “get credit” for being with the same woman for 13 years, but he doesn’t want to take the hit for dumping his wife (and mother of his children) for another woman. He wants to revel in his own indignant self-regard for how no one really understands his personal business, all while attempting to rollout his new relationship with Minka in People Magazine. He’s a walking cliche but he believes he is the most special and misunderstood man ever. Sorry, guys. Cancel him.
Oh, here’s more evidence of Jesse’s attempted Girlfriend Rollout: he and Minka got pap’d together on a “date night” last night. Affleck-esque cliche.
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly's Date Night Photos https://t.co/BEubeMVgcT
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2017
I dunno, it seems like it’s because he’s positioning Minka as not just ‘cute’. He wouldn’t throw a person away for just a cute girl, but someone with substance.
It’s disengenuous, but true technically. Interesting to see if that’s his style going forward.
Also, he totally left Aryn for Minka. His marriage didn’t just happen to dissolve, there was a catalyst, whether it was physical or emotional.
I read yesterdays post, I agreed, and the same still stands today.
It’s clear that he’s hinting around that there’s more to it, but whether or not Minka was the final nail in the coffin – we’ll never know. Either way, he’s a cliché despite his attempts to paint it any differently.
Or the marriage dissolved before over other things and meeting Minka gave him impetus to finally pull the lever? Most marriages are dead and both partners know it long before one of them has the courage to tell the world.
HAHAHAHAHAHA! Time for Jay-Z to edit that video. Did you see this “exclusive” on a Just Jared: http://www.justjared.com/2017/07/11/minka-kelly-jesse-williams-are-strictly-friends-for-now-exclusive/#disqus_thread ?
Strickly friends huh, but dating in People magazine? Somebody’s people aren’t talking to somebody’s people. What a mess! Shady as hell. Gross that he’d try to play the victim.
The pics came out so they thought, let’s run with it. Then Instagram tore these 2 to damn shreds. Thank god he keeps his head shaven because otherwise he might have need those John Travolta plugs after his stans/fans snatched all of his hair, including the follicles. They grossly miscalculated how high they put him on a pedestal and he leaped off it himself. Damage control is in full mode and as soon as they think it’s OK to try and go legit again, there will be another round of pics. I think maybe after the summer. With any luck, they won’t last any longer anyway and then he can crawl back to Aryn maybe (I don’t know so many stories could develop from this stupidity, I love it).
5-7-13-20-40 years… it’s all the same. Cheating is cheating.
When are people going to learn that there no way to spin that?
Here, here.
Plus, he has two small children at home. He loses all credibility in my eyes.
Yup, gross and a total cliche.
What does she see in him?
she has a bad picker to be sure…
*smh* so cliche, so pathetic, so not worth any faux indignation on his part or, worse, real indignation.
Well wishes to his future ex-wife and their children. Hope she finds someone worthy of her.
I stopped caring when he supported Nate Parker. I don’t care whether he cheated on his wife or not, supporting a rapist is what made him trash to me.
Another black married man under Minka’s belt.
Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”
But that’s what you did, jackass. But maybe it will work put for you-you can have your “cute girl” without the burden of your wife and kids and Minka Kelly can get more of the press she always seems to be thirsting for.
Stop whining. You did a cowardly, selfish thing-buck the cheater trend and own up to it instead of behaving as if you’re the injured party that has gone through this tragic thing.
I get him although I’m sure I’ll be in the minority. He is saying he didnt “throw away his marriage”, it failed. Thats what he means by emphasizing the thirteen. They hang on for a long time through failure. And he is saying it didnt fail over a “pretty girl”. We rarely know the complete details in stories like these. Perhaps they were merely married by name only and stalling on filing the papers but he met someone that made him want to go that final step. Either way, he is saying this wasnt a happy marriage torn apart by a cute co-worker and in the absence of his wife explicitly disputing that, everything else is just stereotyping men.
That said, I thoroughly dislike his choice of new woman. She strikes me as peak white feminist.
I think it is more about cheaters in general, not just men. It is about the perception of “trading up” which, btw, it isn’t in this case or ever. If one can’t be faithful, one might should publically and officially separate before one par takes of the advantages of single life. It is only fair to the existing spouse and also assures that these questions about your character aren’t brought into it at all.
I know marriage and life are complicated, truly. This just seems to be a decision that you can choose not to make. Just because that door is open doesn’t mean you have to walk through it. If his wife had done that, people would tear her apart.
Seems though all his hard work to try to make the failing marriage stopped as soon as he became moderately famous and the cute hot white girl got interested in him.
Major side eye.
And this whole bring bandage babies to save marriage and leave them children of divorced parents when they r toddler seems really cruel and selfish of couples. Get a bandage plush toy instead of bringing a new life and then bickering over the responsibility
Who is Jesse Williams? Who is Minka Kelly? Could you name in the article some of the projects they have done?
He’s in Grey’s Anatomy. She’s a C (?) list actress in a bunch of crap.
Jesse is from Grey’s Anatomy. Minka is the daughter of Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay and has appeared in FridayNight Lights. She is often mistaken for LeightonMeester.
Don’t worry Kaiser, I read yesterday’s article, just didn’t have a comment. As for Jesse, meh I find him bland and uninteresting, not nearly as charismatic and relevant as the others included in Jay-Z’s video.
What a hypocrite! Yeah he’s cancelled’
Jesse Williams greys anatomy minka Kelly that football show, Blair waldorfs roommate in a horror movie and dated Derek jeter
I never ‘believed the hype’ anyway Jesse my boy but hmmm mmm, you are in the shitcan now LMAO. All his WOC stans, his activism he so heavily relied on for popularity, poof gone.
It’s one thing to leave your black wife for a white woman, things do happen and cheating is rife in Hwood but dude you literally went on Jay’s 4:44 Fuckboi Confessions Reloaded to say how you’re not cheating with that ‘cute girl’ from work. Aryn chuck them deuces up! And what girl is he actually referring to? It cannot be this 37 year old attentionseeker who’s only known in Hwood because of her dating more famous people right? Don’t make her into an innocent victim, it’s typical she’s the one staring at the camera of the paps, she’s got them on speed dial. Learn from this now Jesse.
Let’s hope Chris Evans doesn’t want to go for another round as she’ll dump Jesse’s weak ass in a second. Actually I want that to happen now, bring the drama please.
The evidence of his cheating is evident though. They worked together in January, he split from his wife end of April and she split from her boyfriend in March. People says they’ve been dating since May. Aryn’s sources says he just left her so it wasn’t that they were separated for a long time prior to the official break-up. Now Jesse trying to deny all of this saying ‘something might blossom’ but they’re ‘just friends’ for now Minka is a respectful person all of a sudden.. PR geniuses they are not.
The problem is that Jesse and Minka are two idiots who only saw the short-term advantages (their horny-ness) but neither have the career for this bad PR not to backfire or the personal life to offer their relationship to elevate them to higher stardom. Minka could teach him the ropes of generating PR but she can only generate PR due to her dating and she doesn’t have any game anyway so that’s a dud in this situation.
At least the summer is gearing up from some drama-filled PR. Ben Affleck, your turn again
See, to me, it is just like the Affleck situation with less fame. No pity for these guys from me, I’ll save that for their soon to be ex-wives and their children. Women really do get the short end of the stick in these situations and it isn’t fair. Both women seem to be instrumental to their husbands’ professional success and, assuredly, the stability of their families and this is the respect they get in return. You don’t have to stay married at all but you can do things with decency and respect.
If he cheats with you he will cheat on you. Why do so many think they’re better than the last one? Smh
He was into her in the beginning the same way too sis but congrats you got your prize.
