Kim Kardashian Snapchatted close to some mysterious white powder ‘lines’

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but she’s never been a cracked-out mess. Never. You can call her tacky, graceless, talentless, plastic, fake-assed, cat-faced, superficial and cheap. But she’s never been the kind of celebrity who falls out of nightclubs, half in the bag or high as a kite. She’s way too controlled and controlling for that kind of stuff, I think. I’ve always suspected that the reason why she rarely drinks is because she doesn’t want the empty calories, plus she probably doesn’t want to lose control for even a moment.

Well, on Tuesday, Kim was Snapchatting the day away, as she does. And people noticed some weird, white, powdery “lines” on the table behind her. Look at the Snapchat screen-grab above – the white lines are on the right side of the image, just past Kim’s shoulder. Now, I’ve never done cocaine, but I have been in rooms where people are doing lines. The “lines” in this photo could be cocaine. But it could be something else entirely, like sugar or something. If it’s sugar or powder, it’s weird to leave it out in “lines.” If it’s cocaine, that’s a messy way to leave it out. Someone hand me a credit card so I can straighten out those lines before I go crazy! No, I jest.

Anyway, does Kim deserve the benefit of the doubt, especially considering she’s never been a Lohan-esque mess? I think she does deserve the benefit of the doubt about this. When someone wrote to her on Twitter, Kim shut it down. Someone wrote, “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy.” Her response:

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

So… her claim is that it’s just sugar, basically. Sure. If North was in the room with her during this Snap, I’ll say that it probably was just sugar. Now, if Khloe was in the room? I don’t know what I would believe.

