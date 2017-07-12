Kim Kardashian Snapchatted close to some mysterious white powder ‘lines’

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but she’s never been a cracked-out mess. Never. You can call her tacky, graceless, talentless, plastic, fake-assed, cat-faced, superficial and cheap. But she’s never been the kind of celebrity who falls out of nightclubs, half in the bag or high as a kite. She’s way too controlled and controlling for that kind of stuff, I think. I’ve always suspected that the reason why she rarely drinks is because she doesn’t want the empty calories, plus she probably doesn’t want to lose control for even a moment.
Well, on Tuesday, Kim was Snapchatting the day away, as she does. And people noticed some weird, white, powdery “lines” on the table behind her. Look at the Snapchat screen-grab above – the white lines are on the right side of the image, just past Kim’s shoulder. Now, I’ve never done cocaine, but I have been in rooms where people are doing lines. The “lines” in this photo could be cocaine. But it could be something else entirely, like sugar or something. If it’s sugar or powder, it’s weird to leave it out in “lines.” If it’s cocaine, that’s a messy way to leave it out. Someone hand me a credit card so I can straighten out those lines before I go crazy! No, I jest.
Anyway, does Kim deserve the benefit of the doubt, especially considering she’s never been a Lohan-esque mess? I think she does deserve the benefit of the doubt about this. When someone wrote to her on Twitter, Kim shut it down. Someone wrote, “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy.” Her response:
I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017
So… her claim is that it’s just sugar, basically. Sure. If North was in the room with her during this Snap, I’ll say that it probably was just sugar. Now, if Khloe was in the room? I don’t know what I would believe.
Everyone: Kim what was that white line on your Snapchat?
Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/vITSKnfSnu
— Jes (@CuriousWonderrr) July 11, 2017
weird that she claims its sugar b/c on IGStories she said it was the marbling of the table (black with white veins). so while I would be surprised if it was cocaine, is it sugar or the marbling of the table? also I doubt she does cocaine but I would not put it past Kanye or some of her sisters/friends.
Doesn’t matter if it is sugar or coke, the important thing is that the attention is back on HER and not Socks Kardashian.
yeah right. some left over of sweets lined with a credit card .. yes she had to shut it down quickly because she has to draw the line before her empire suffers on this one. Liar liar liar.. I mean who “lines” sugar?????
She said it was actually the marble pattern of the table. IDK I believe her, I dont think shes into that.
Yeah, I saw a on twitter that she did another video where she showed clearly it was lines on the marble table. Even if she did drugs, I think she’s too image conscious and controlling to accidentally have it in the background of a picture she uploaded
I dislike this girl but she did usher out the era of the messy crotch flashing party girls ala Paris and that crew. I suspect the reason Khloe and Kylie are so careful with their “partying” is that Kim built a drug-free brand and so thats the fashion now.
True. Now being a perfectly sober, yet thirsty, talentless, attention-seeker is where it is at.
I know that is truly an improvement but oh how low can the bar go? *shakes with fear at possible answers*
She wasn’t home when it all came out so she assumed it was sugar. Then when she got back she looked closely and it was the marble pattern. She showed it a couple of times on her instagram stories.
So I think she’s well and truly in the clear with this one.
Does she NEVER tire of taking selfies? What an abominably dull hobby.
May I just say that if I took a picture looking like that, I would delete it immediately, not post it for a discussion of whether that was sugar, cocaine, marbling or whatever on the table behind me. She looks like a giant fish.
It looks like marbling to me. I’m
Going to echo the sentiment that if it were Khloe or Kylie I’d be like ummmm okay nosecandy queens, but Kim is such a control freak that her addiction is attention and body modifications.
I don’t think it’s drugs but she knew what she was doing when she posted that picture. These people analyse and photoshop their pictures before posting and she knew her fans were going to notice the ‘sugar’ next to a credit card.
This is all about diverting the conversation from Rob because we are now talking about her not her brother.
Of course she knows what she is doing !!
Very good point on her diverting the conversation from what that asshole BUT we don’t have short memory.
I mean if there is one thing I believe when it comes to her, is that she is not into drugs or alcohol at all. They all party/partied hard but how many times has she been drunk in public? If she has been, it must’ve been a long time ago. I think she would flip if anyone brought drugs around her kids.
Agree..and that’s why the cynic in me sez maybe this is just to get some attention..she’s no longer a topic of any conversation, and the public is immune to her usual outrages, so why not try a new way to get some coverage?
I know I know its on trend to hate on the Karadashians (perhaps rightfully so), but to senselessly accuse someone of using class A drugs is really dark. I mean not only will this shit will stay on the internet for ever, for her kids to look up (and boy will they have a lot to look up), she is clearly surrounded by people with substance abuse problems and had never really shown any indication if being inclined to enjoy drugs/alcohol.
I mean, keep the pitchforks out, but save them for when these fools actually do something wrong – it shouldn’t be long.
I’ve done more than my share of drugs.
That is two cut up lines of SOMETHING.
And I 100% believe she staged it so people would talk about it and she could deny it.
Guys, get real. Just because she has never been drunk in public does NOT mean she wouldn’t do drugs. Alcohol has calories and makes you get messy, so she wouldn’t partake in that as it would be bad for her so called “brand” and image. Cocaine in smaller doses (like the lines on the table) would just give you a small jolt of energy and a good feeling. You can still be high functioning unless you do a larger amount. Also, the amount there would be just enough to suppress your appetite, and we all know how important that effect would be to this fake woman. Her ass is built on lies, why on earth would she not lie about this? It is obviously cocaine. It is a very common drug these days, especially among celebs. I don’t get the shock or denial about this.
Hmmm….is it possible she posted that photo knowing people would talk about it and think it was cocaine lines? Kim is so image conscious and uses Photoshop to erase any perceived imperfections before a photo is posted. I doubt a rumour about using drugs will affect the reputation of a person whose rise to fame was based on a sex tape. This family is losing its influence and any publicity keeps them in the public eye.
Agreed. It is cocaine, plain and simple. No one lines up anything else like that. And if it was “marbling”, more than 2 lines would show on the whole table. Have none of you been to a party where cocaine was being done? Its not like anyone would be “losing control”. You would barely act unusual using that amount of cocaine. It would be a mood and energy boost, and it would kill appetite. So many women use amounts like that to lose a bit of weight or stay thin. It is unfortunately prevalent. As unhealthy as it is, it does not surprise me in the least. What surprises me is how many people think she WOULDN’T do it. Ridiculous.
It was marbling on the table. Weird but true. Check her Twitter.
