Sofia Coppola’s still explaining why she excised The Beguiled’s slave character

Sofia Coppola’s press tour to promote The Beguiled turned out to be surprisingly controversial. The problem was that Sofia used well-known source material, in the form of a bestselling novel, and it was a novel which had already been made into a popular film in the 1970s starring Clint Eastwood. The problem was that people already knew that the source material and the first film included a significant supporting role for an African-American actress, that of a former slave who was “left behind” during the Civil War, just like all of the white women. Sofia adapted her own script, and she excised the character.
In the past month, Sofia has struggled to explain her decision to excise the character, and that struggle is what I found particularly offensive. It’s one thing to excise a character you find problematic and two-dimensional in the service of telling a larger story. It’s another thing altogether to excise the only woman of color from the story because you lack the imagination to add depth and dimension to a character. The way Sofia explained her decision made it seem like she truly believed that only white women get to be part of “universal” stories, or that erasure of a black character was her only option… instead of merely using her writer’s skills to fill out the character. Well, Sofia is still thinking about the backlash she got, and she decided to address it head-on, in a statement to IndieWire. Here’s what she wrote:
There have been some questions regarding my approach to my new film, “The Beguiled.” More specifically, there have been objections to my decision not to include the slave character, Mattie, in Thomas Cullinan’s book on which my film is based. I would like to clarify this.
My film is set in a Southern school for girls at the point in the Civil War when the men had been away fighting for some time and the Union had gained momentum. According to historians and several women’s journals from the time, many slaves had departed, and a great number of white women of the South were left in isolation, holding on to a world whose time had rightly come to an end—a world built on slave labor.
I wanted to tell the story of the isolation of these women, cut off from the world and in denial of a changing world. I also focused on how they deal with repression and desire when a man comes in to their abandoned world, and how this situation affects each of them, being at different stages of their life and development. I thought there were universal themes, about desire and male and female power dynamics that could relate to all women.
The circumstances in which the women in my story find themselves are historically accurate—and not a distortion of history, as some have claimed.
From “Mothers of Invention” by Drew Gilpin Faust: “War and emancipation revealed that many white women felt themselves entirely ignorant about how to perform basic functions of everyday life…A war that had at the outset made so many women feel useless and irrelevant soon demanded significant labor and sacrifice from even the most privileged southern females…”
Throughout the film, we see students and teachers trying to hold on to their crumbling way of life. Eventually, they even lock themselves up and sever all ties to the outside world in order to perpetuate a reality that has only become a fantasy. My intentions in choosing to make a film in this world were not to celebrate a way of life whose time was over, but rather to explore the high cost of denial and repression.
In his 1966 novel, Thomas Cullinan made the choice to include a slave, Mattie, as a side-character. He wrote in his idea of Mattie’s voice, and she is the only one who doesn’t speak proper English—her voice is not even grammatically transcribed. I did not want to perpetuate an objectionable stereotype where facts and history supported my choice of setting the story of these white women in complete isolation, after the slaves had escaped. Moreover, I felt that to treat slavery as a side-plot would be insulting.
There are many examples of how slaves have been appropriated and “given a voice” by white artists. Rather than an act of denial, my decision of not including Mattie in the film comes from respect. Some have said that it is not responsible to make a film set during the Civil War and not deal directly with slavery and feature slave characters. I did not think so in preparing this film, but have been thinking about this and will continue to do so. But it has been disheartening to hear my artistic choices, grounded in historical facts, being characterized as insensitive when my intention was the opposite. I sincerely hope this discussion brings attention to the industry for the need for more films from the voices of filmmakers of color and to include more points of views and histories.
Don’t get me wrong, I partly understand her point, that she felt uncomfortable trying to give the character a voice, and she felt uncomfortable treating Mattie as a subplot, or coming across as a patronizing towards America’s history of actual human bondage. But in her desire to simply avoid patronizing a complicated subject and a problematic character (in the source material), she’s once again making her central point, which is also pretty awful: that white artists believe that only white stories get to be universal. She keeps emphasizing that the story she wanted to tell was about “these women” – as in, only the white women. The former slave is denied her womanhood even in fictional representation. As for the historical accuracy – many, many slaves abandoned the plantations during the war, that’s true. But some stayed. And as a writer, she could have made it work.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sofia managed to get Versailles as a filming location when she was making Marie Antoinette. It doesn’t hold water that she was so helplessly unable to tell a story about a character who wasn’t a white woman. To argue that it wasn’t that she didn’t care, but that she actually cared too much is disingenuous. She’s only interested in the stories of privileged white women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a shame she made such a blind, boneheaded decision because the rest of the movie was a great look at the way men project their rage and inadequacies on women. A character study on the intersection of racism and sexism would have fit right in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just finished the book, haven’t seen the movie yet. In the book Kirsten Dunst’s character (Edwina) is of mixed race with darker hair and skin. She fears her black ancestry becoming known and it is central to her struggle. So I guess that character plot line is altered significantly in the movie. In the book only one character has blonde hair, seems like lots of blonde ladies in the movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Sofia’s world, only blonde white women matter. As she struggled with a non white character, so she would struggle with a dark haired white woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that this will come as a shock, Sofia-but did you know that actual black people fought and died in the Civil War and that the women left behind in isolation weren’t all white?
Every time she tries to defend this she just makes it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw this movie on the 4th when I tried seeing Megan Leavy and it was sold out. This movie was b-o-r-i-n-g. B-O-R-I-N-G. The entire time I kept thinking how much more interesting it would have been if the cast was diverse. If I spent more than my $5 I would have been angry at the waste of money. The only highlight was when Colin Farrell went crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah WOM has been meh big-time.
It’s not going to make the $20 million domestic once considered a given for a small scale movie with this level of attention/famous names.
According to awards watch it’s going to need overseas booty to make profit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t want to have to address the fact that her protagonists were also the foundation of white supremacy. It was to protect their delicate hands that little girls were ripped from their mothers breasts and sold to service their kitchens and husbands beds.
The fact is THAT’S a much more interesting story to tell. How do these white women respond when the white soldier in their midst that they are all pining after, puts his attention on the black girl. Whats the black girls response to this attention? Is it too reminiscent of old abuses Is she finally in a position to give free consent? In what other ways are the womens different generational and racial experiences of this man similar or different? Sophia lacks vision. She told the blandest story possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?!?
…she’s a black character!!
Can’t compute! can’t compute! can’t compute!
(Inside Sofia’s brain)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” Moreover, I felt that to treat slavery as a side-plot would be insulting.”..it’s more insulting to erase the character. The character had a powerful voice. She was central and not a side-plot. Just say i didn’t want anything to do with Black history and focus on white women. Because thought the movie was kind of beautiful you i couldn’t help but feel the absence of the voice of the slave woman. it’s a slap in the face for Black women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea she can still have all the seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, the woman admitted she doesn’t have the range. There’s a nuance, sensitivity, and openness one has to exhibit in order to tell some stories. Coppolla said she doesn’t have it (that’s fine for me) – though she’s wrapping that truth in ahistorical longwinded nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest, I also found this movie pretty sexist. Was I supposed to find a deeper message in these women competing for Colin Farrell’s attention and acting reprehensibly as a result?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! I sat there watching, thinking – “Really?! This is a feminist perspective?!” The scene where they were all dressed up in their best, happy to have a “gentlemen caller” in the house was cringe worthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The director should be able to make whatever movie he or she wants, any way she wants. If someone doesn’t like something about it – make your own movie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s saying that by giving these white women a slave woman would give them some piece of the former way of life, and they could still depend on her as a servant for the things they have never had to do. If they’re left totally alone, they have no resources but themselves, sink or swim. She wanted to remove that safety net.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She still does not get it and more than likely never will because then she would have to confront her own biases. If she was trying to be historically accurate then she should have kept Mattie in the story. The Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery and neither did the end of the Civil War . Some blacks did not even know about either event for several years after they happened. If we are honest, slavery did not end in the United States for blacks until 1964.
It is like I said a few posts ago about this same issue. She only wanted to make a film where the white women could be the perfect victims to Colin Farrell’s character. She inadvertently touches on that in that stupid letter. No one said she was celebrating antebellum life and for her to take the criticism that way shows that she is not really listening to what people have been saying. White women in this country, especially during the time that this story is set, are both victims and bullies. That quote she used sums up everything that she wanted to portray in this film and is the exact problem we have been trying to address with her.
“War and emancipation revealed that many white women felt themselves entirely ignorant about how to perform basic functions of everyday life…A war that had at the outset made so many women feel useless and irrelevant soon demanded significant labor and sacrifice from even the most privileged southern females…”
She wants to infantalize white women. Only mention how they were victims of white male patriarchy who now have to take care of themselves for the first time in their lives. But, she doesn’t mention WHO had to take care of those women before, what happened to those people, and why they may have left. Her story is incomplete. If she mentions white women’s part in keeping up slavery and institutional racism in the south, those white women are no longer pure victims but willing or unwilling accomplices in the oppression of blacks and other minorities. No one would feel sorry for those women, so she removed Mattie.
She and a lot of people who are siding with her on this subject need to read “Slavery By Another Name: the Re-Enslavement of Black Americans From the Civil War to World War II”
Report this comment as spam or abuse