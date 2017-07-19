Caitlyn Jenner considers a run for a California senate seat in 2018

Since the 2016 election, everything has been awful, clearly. But I’ve been following, with some interest, all of the stories about the women who now want to run for office. The side-effect of Trump’s P-ssygrabbing America is that the p-ssy wants to grab back, electorally. Women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond are showing a new interest in not just working for campaigns and re-engaging in the political system, but they want to run for office themselves. This is a good thing. What’s not a good thing is that Caitlyn Jenner is one of those women. Caitlyn chatted with a radio show on Sunday about her Republican politics and what she sees for her future. Apparently, she’s very interested in running for a Senate seat in California. Some quotes from the radio interview:

Whether she would run for office: “I have considered it. I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.” She plans to meet with Nikki Haley. Haley is the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss the international ramifications for being involved with the LGBTQ community. “I hope to change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality,” she said, adding that she believes the GOP would be unstoppable if it kept its small-government, fiscally conservative values while being more accepting of people who have not traditionally been part of the party.



[From The LA Times]

This is just a reminder that Caitlyn is a gigantic a–hole, by the way. She pissed away all of her goodwill. She pissed away her opportunity to use her position for good. And she pissed it all away because she’s still the entitled a–hole she always was. It’s all well and good for Caitlyn to talk about how she would “work in the system” for her community, but she literally spent the last year backing candidates who loathe her community. She doesn’t regret voting for Trump and she thought it was important to mention that she looked “fabulous” when she met Mike Pence. She keeps saying that she’ll “stand up” to transphobes and anti-LGBTQ politicians, but she never does.

As for the reality of whether she could actually run for a Senate seat… Dianne Feinstein will maybe-possibly be running for re-election in 2018. Feinstein hasn’t announced if she will seek re-election (she’s 84). If decides to retire, then it will be an open seat and I would be more interested in hearing about the celebrities running as Democrats. George Clooney?