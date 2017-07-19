Caitlyn Jenner considers a run for a California senate seat in 2018

Since the 2016 election, everything has been awful, clearly. But I’ve been following, with some interest, all of the stories about the women who now want to run for office. The side-effect of Trump’s P-ssygrabbing America is that the p-ssy wants to grab back, electorally. Women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond are showing a new interest in not just working for campaigns and re-engaging in the political system, but they want to run for office themselves. This is a good thing. What’s not a good thing is that Caitlyn Jenner is one of those women. Caitlyn chatted with a radio show on Sunday about her Republican politics and what she sees for her future. Apparently, she’s very interested in running for a Senate seat in California. Some quotes from the radio interview:
Whether she would run for office: “I have considered it. I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”
She plans to meet with Nikki Haley. Haley is the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss the international ramifications for being involved with the LGBTQ community. “I hope to change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality,” she said, adding that she believes the GOP would be unstoppable if it kept its small-government, fiscally conservative values while being more accepting of people who have not traditionally been part of the party.
This is just a reminder that Caitlyn is a gigantic a–hole, by the way. She pissed away all of her goodwill. She pissed away her opportunity to use her position for good. And she pissed it all away because she’s still the entitled a–hole she always was. It’s all well and good for Caitlyn to talk about how she would “work in the system” for her community, but she literally spent the last year backing candidates who loathe her community. She doesn’t regret voting for Trump and she thought it was important to mention that she looked “fabulous” when she met Mike Pence. She keeps saying that she’ll “stand up” to transphobes and anti-LGBTQ politicians, but she never does.
As for the reality of whether she could actually run for a Senate seat… Dianne Feinstein will maybe-possibly be running for re-election in 2018. Feinstein hasn’t announced if she will seek re-election (she’s 84). If decides to retire, then it will be an open seat and I would be more interested in hearing about the celebrities running as Democrats. George Clooney?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Delusional is the only word that comes to my mind right know, I wonder if she even lives in the same world as the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this even shocking. No. trump is president, come on, what can possibly top that. Mickey and Minnie in the White House is still a strong possibility. Our new normal is a cartoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The election has opened up the field for every moron to run. Awesome. I look forward to being the laughing stock of the international community for the next decade or so
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Enough with the celebrity candidates. We need qualified and experienced lawmakers who can govern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, like the Rock, he has a good heart but no experience. I would like to see running for office Ashley Judd or Scarlett Johanssen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although I would like to see a trans person win such an important seat…not this person. She is an utter POS with no respect for anyone, including her own damn community. Ugh.
Having said that – the way the country is going, it wouldn’t surprise me if she won. Even after orange Voldemort and the outrage, we’ve seen an a-hole actually assault someone and THEN get elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have a seat please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not as bad as Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she can name ten issues that affect the lgbt community and also name ten Republican policies that will actually help her commnuity I will actually go out and stump for her.
This woman is a twit that is unintentionally doing more harm than good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly who does Caitlyn really consider her “community” ? The LGBT community or the wealthy high profile people she spends most of her time with?
It would be great to see a trans woman run for the senate and win, but Caitlyn is not the one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stay home, Caitlyn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wake up every morning hoping I just had a really long and twisted bad dream, but nope, this is our reality in the U.S. now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But of course. Represent the party that will deny women medical care in any way it can, let alone sex reassignment. No doubt Jenner considers herself to be taking a higher roard than such low concerns. She really is bizarre, yet too banal to be genuinely compelling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one is so out of touch that I foresee her supporting anti-LGBTQI stuff just to gain more support. Is Carli a more ‘open-minded’ state?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I fully express all the “f*ck this b*tch” in my heart, I will be banned from this site forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t we suffered enough?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I realize that poll tests are unconstitutional and I agree that they should be banned but , at this point, I think there should be a basic test for running for Congress and the Presidency. Like can you identify five differences between Medicaid and Medicare? When does Social Security pay old age and SSDI benefits and when does it pay SSI benefits, and yes, I mean which days of the month but if you can break down the eligibility differences, go for it. What is TriCare? How does something become a law? If really is incumbent upon our media to start asking these questions in debates so that we know who really gets what the job is. When Mitt Romney challenged Ted Kennedy for the Senate, they had a debate in which Romney said he could easily pass some idea of his and Kennedy basically shredded him by asking him what steps he needed to take to even get it voted on in the Senate. That is basic knowledge they need to know and I doubt Caitlyn Jenner has it. I’m pretty sure Donald Trump doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Americans should stop voting for celebrities, regardless of their political and personal beliefs. Embrace candidates who have at least some basic political experience! It’s because of things like this that the rest of the world treats the US with contempt and ridicule, which is unfortunate because I have so many wonderful and intelligent American friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is about as helpful to the LGBTQ community as Ben Carson is the black community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. And as a lesbian who came out eons ago at the age of 16, I am really sick of her using the LGBT community as a talking point. The right-wing GOP is her community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse