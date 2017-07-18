“Jamie Bell & Kate Mara had a secret wedding at some point” links
  • July 18, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell got surprise-married at some point. [LaineyGossip]
An update on this awful R. Kelly situation. Ugh. [Dlisted]
Moe Jackson is experiencing some issues! Stay strong. [Moe Jackson]
Lily-Rose Depp is taking Kardashian-esque selfies. [Popoholic]
Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was problematic. [Buzzfeed]
I’m sorry, but how can you forget about that many contact lens? I wear disposable contacts too and it’s not hard to remember that you’re wearing them. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne is still hanging around Scott Disick. [JustJared]
Sharon Tate’s sister is kind of petty (and funny). [IDLY]
Jimmy Fallon shaved his ‘stache. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Sam Heughan’s dog is gorgeous!! OMG. [Socialite Life]

Paris Fashion Week - Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 Show - Arrivals

 

1 Response to ““Jamie Bell & Kate Mara had a secret wedding at some point” links”

  1. Nem says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Congratulations as i will always love billy Elliott and i kept good memories from kate in Bobby and jack and house of cards.
    Hope the second wedding will be the good one for the first…

    Reply

