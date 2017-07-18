“Jamie Bell & Kate Mara had a secret wedding at some point” links

Me & Mrs B pic.twitter.com/Z5nMq91h6w
— Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) July 17, 2017
Kate Mara & Jamie Bell got surprise-married at some point. [LaineyGossip]
An update on this awful R. Kelly situation. Ugh. [Dlisted]
Moe Jackson is experiencing some issues! Stay strong. [Moe Jackson]
Lily-Rose Depp is taking Kardashian-esque selfies. [Popoholic]
Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was problematic. [Buzzfeed]
I’m sorry, but how can you forget about that many contact lens? I wear disposable contacts too and it’s not hard to remember that you’re wearing them. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne is still hanging around Scott Disick. [JustJared]
Sharon Tate’s sister is kind of petty (and funny). [IDLY]
Jimmy Fallon shaved his ‘stache. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Sam Heughan’s dog is gorgeous!! OMG. [Socialite Life]
Congratulations as i will always love billy Elliott and i kept good memories from kate in Bobby and jack and house of cards.
Hope the second wedding will be the good one for the first…
