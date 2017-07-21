Duchess Kate wore Markus Lupfer and got to meet Jaqen H’ghar in Berlin

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Clarchens Ballhaus

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed their last night in Germany by attending an event at Clärchens Ballhaus in Berlin. Clärchens Ballhaus is believed to be the last original dancehall, and now the space is used for parties and raves and such. DJ Goldierocks deejayed the event and a fun time was had by all. I’m assuming that William and Kate actually got to meet some regular German people, finally. It seemed like all of their events in Germany we geared towards the British citizens living and working in Germany. As far as I know, even though this event was a “dance party,” William did not do any awkward dad-dancing.

For this fun night out – perhaps we would even call it a date night? – Kate wore another German designer. This dress is by Markus Lupfer and it probably retails for something like £520, according to The Telegraph. I saw that a lot of fashion people were thrilled about this choice, but I am… underwhelmed. Am I underwhelmed because of the dress or because of the woman? I don’t know. I actually like Kate in these darker jewel tones, and she usually looks good in a dark green. I don’t even mind the bird print. But altogether, this look is a snooze, right? She paired the dress with one of her relatively new pair of Prada heels. She bought the same shoe in a few different colors.

Earlier in the day, Kate wore a Hugo Boss top which got some criticism… because Hugo Boss designed clothes for the Nazis. I’d just like to point out that a lot of people wear Hugo Boss these days and I would bet that few of them know about the Nazi connection, nor should we believe that wearing Hugo Boss suddenly makes someone a Nazi sympathizer. Plus, other labels have connections to the Nazis too, including Chanel, Balenciaga, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton. I’m just sayin’.

PS… HOLY SH-T JAQEN H’GHAR WAS THERE. Game of Thrones star Thomas Wlaschiha – aka The Man aka Jaqen H’ghar – was there, at the party. And Kate didn’t go home with him. GIRL. The Man wants to know how The Duchess can see him in real life and not end up going home with him.

The Duke William and Duchess Kate at Claerchens Ballhaus in Berlin

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Clarchens Ballhaus

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

64 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore Markus Lupfer and got to meet Jaqen H’ghar in Berlin”

  1. Sayrah says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:28 am

    He looks good!

    Reply
  2. Escondista says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Shoe FAIL every damn time. Smh, waity.

    Reply
  3. CidyKitty says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:31 am

    ah, she looks fine. The tones are nice on her and even though the shoes are a little too bright for the look they go fine enough. This length of hair is the best I’ve seen on her, I would say she could even go a little shorter. She’s starting to do that thing were she cakes on the eye make up a little bit, and it’s fine for this look but I hope she doesn’t go back to doing that, it definitely ages her. Is she a smoker?

    Reply
  4. Anna says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Currently in the crowd awaiting their arrival in Hamburg. The crowd isn’t in the thousands as was reportedly expected…

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Kaiser, it’s the woman wearing the dress. That’s why we are all under whelmed. The dress is really beatutiful but Kate is worn by the the dress not vice versa. This is the norm for our Katie, dresses wear her and thus why a lot of us are never wowed by her choices. Anyone else wearing them would be a different story.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:32 am

    A girl is jealous that the Duchess met Jaqen H’ghar. A girl would pick him over Prince William any day of the week. Harry? Not so much, but William? Hell yes.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:33 am

    A woman is not pleased!! A Duchess had best leave A Man alone!

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Never realized how lopsided his face is.

    Reply
  9. CidyKitty says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

    William’s trousers always look weird. Not that I’m staring but they always seem like they fit strangely or are too high up, or something. I don’t know. I feel like his outfit always seems off. He’s also got a real weird smile, like a Kindergarten picture-day smile, clenching your mouth and showing both top and bottom sets of teeth. A shark smile. His fake smile isn’t very good because you can tell it’s totally and completely false.

    Reply
  10. India says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Willy has corn teeth and Cath has horn toes.

    Reply
  11. Becks says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I like this look overall, actually. I have been really underwhelmed by her fashion choices this tour (and her purple dress from today is so boring) but I like this one. It’s outside her comfort zone a bit I think with the pattern and the color looks good on her. The shoes are just okay with it but win some, lose some.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:43 am

    A Duchess best keep her mitts off a Man or a Woman will have something to say about it!

    Reply
  13. NoKiddingCats says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The dress is almost as dull and uninspiring as the wearer and the shoes are tragic.

    Reply
  14. cindyp says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:50 am

    First of all, I have nothing against women with long hair. That being said, her hair has got to go. It ruins every look she’s trying to achieve. Sausage curls with a boho dress, etc, etc. She needs a shorter modern style that will complement her outfits. And don’t get me started on those shoes…She desperately needs a professional stylist. And William needs to wear trousers that fit.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Yes, the hair just too girlish. Get a decent cut, appropriate for a 35 year old in her position.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:15 am

      She always wears her hair parted in the middle and it doesn’t look good on her. She has an asymmetrical face, especially when the Botox fades, and the middle part highlights this.

      I agree that she needs to cut her hair even more, and have a blunt cut along with layers. Her 1970s do makes her look old.

      I don’t find the dress fits her well. The way the sleeves land seem to exaggerate the width or her already wide shoulders and since she has no hips to balance that, she looks like a line backer. The original dress was sleeveless and she should have kept that look to balance off her body type better. It’s like she doesn’t look in a mirror when she dresses.

      Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:33 am

      She looks best with beach waves, wish she would stick with it. But as you say, she keeps doing sausage curls and they are not as current or flattering.

      Reply
  15. bluhare says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    You missed the best dressed person of the night. Silver shoes guy! He rocked his outfit.

    Reply
  16. BearcatLawyer says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Not a fan of this outfit at all. And Bill looks weird too.

    Reply
  17. SolitaryAngel says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:09 am

    A Duchess, you in *danger* girl! A Woman will not have A Duchess breathing the same air as A Man. Off to The Facement with you…

    Reply
  18. milla says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I thought everyone knew abou Boss… The label is presented on NyFW and it is popular.

    Reply
  19. frisbee says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:15 am

    The shots of them together, the totally fake ‘Lady and the Tramp’ smile, all they need is the plate of Spaghetti – hilarious.

    Reply
  20. Inge says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:16 am

    A total snooze. So many of her outfits, like the purple dress from today or the orange flower dress from yesterday, would wow with more thought going into the accessories. A jewelled necklace, shoes that colour contrast, earrings or lipstick that pops. I mean it’s not like she can’t afford these things. Why must almost every outfit have a sheen of dullness to it??

    Reply
  21. martina says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Another day another moan, quelle surprise!

    Reply
  22. smcollins says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Damn, he is one beautiful man that’s for sure 😍

    Reply
  23. L84Tea says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:21 am

    As soon as I saw her dress I actually made a “yichhh” sound to myself. I can usually find a little something about the DOC’s outfits to like, but everything about this is a no for me. I find the colors and print too drab (they remind me of a couch from the late 80′s) and the length is weird. And the shoes don’t go. I cannot find anything positive here….except that Thomas Wlaschiha is rather yummy to look at.

    Reply
  24. Starlight says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    One dignitary there nicely said she looked like little wild sparrow

    Reply
  25. zinjojo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I think she looks pregnant — the DM had shots of her from the side and she really looks pregnant. Maybe she’s just gained a few pounds, but she’s so compulsive about her weight that it seems odd. I realize she’s been photographed all week with beer and wine, but is she actually drinking it, or just holding the glass?

    Reply
    • Tyrant Destroyed says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:07 am

      I don’t think she is pregnant. Travelling causes some digestive distress for many women so it could possible be that she is swollen. The face has been looking fuller since a couple of months ago but it might be for other reasons (cosmetic or treatments).

      Reply
  26. seesittellsit says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Second the underwhelmed vote. The only thing I hate more than dowdy sleeves are just-above-the-ankle dresses meeting up with sandal pumps with ankle straps (or gladiator pumps) – is is THE most awkward proportion on the planet, and cuts the legs in the most unflattering way. The dress is perfectly nice – very pretty print and muted colors – how pretty would this have been if she just let it be a full length dress with the strappy pumps peeping out? Ugh.

    Reply
  27. SolitaryAngel says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I looked closely at her feet; there is a raised red welt across the top in the exact place where a pump would line up. I have had the same thing happen to me with new heels. Her bunions look swollen too. I think she changed her shoes right before these photos were taken.

    Reply
  28. Maria says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I’ve noticed that she seldom wears an outfit twice. So if that’s the case, why doesn’t she auction her dresses and donate the proceeds to her favourite charity. It would bring in tons of monney and would justify this exorbitant sum she spends on clothes every year. This dress, she has several like it and heck there’s nothing great about it.

    Reply
  29. Dani says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    If the dress were shorter, say knee length, and properly sleeveless, it would be so much more flattering. Another misstep with the shoes. Le sigh.

    Reply
  30. Rianic says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I know him as Sebastian from Crossing Lines! That’s a great, smart crime drama.

    Reply
  31. Joannie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I think she’s accessorized the best she can with this dress. I dont like it at all. The length and cut look awkward.

    Reply
  32. KiddVicious says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I didn’t like the dress when I first saw it, thought it was an ugly print, but when I read it was for a rave I thought it was perfect. LOL It looks good on her and fits her well.

    I can’t believe it but I liked all of her outfits for this trip. Yes, she could have done better, but there wasn’t anything that was a total mess-up. I give her a B score.

    Reply
  33. Vinot says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:41 am

    God their body chemistry could not be more off this entire trip. They’ve looked pretty miserable (or Xanaxed to the hilt) and William looks like he’s walking away from her as fast as possible in every picture.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment