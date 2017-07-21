Duchess Kate wore Markus Lupfer and got to meet Jaqen H’ghar in Berlin

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed their last night in Germany by attending an event at Clärchens Ballhaus in Berlin. Clärchens Ballhaus is believed to be the last original dancehall, and now the space is used for parties and raves and such. DJ Goldierocks deejayed the event and a fun time was had by all. I’m assuming that William and Kate actually got to meet some regular German people, finally. It seemed like all of their events in Germany we geared towards the British citizens living and working in Germany. As far as I know, even though this event was a “dance party,” William did not do any awkward dad-dancing.
For this fun night out – perhaps we would even call it a date night? – Kate wore another German designer. This dress is by Markus Lupfer and it probably retails for something like £520, according to The Telegraph. I saw that a lot of fashion people were thrilled about this choice, but I am… underwhelmed. Am I underwhelmed because of the dress or because of the woman? I don’t know. I actually like Kate in these darker jewel tones, and she usually looks good in a dark green. I don’t even mind the bird print. But altogether, this look is a snooze, right? She paired the dress with one of her relatively new pair of Prada heels. She bought the same shoe in a few different colors.
Earlier in the day, Kate wore a Hugo Boss top which got some criticism… because Hugo Boss designed clothes for the Nazis. I’d just like to point out that a lot of people wear Hugo Boss these days and I would bet that few of them know about the Nazi connection, nor should we believe that wearing Hugo Boss suddenly makes someone a Nazi sympathizer. Plus, other labels have connections to the Nazis too, including Chanel, Balenciaga, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton. I’m just sayin’.
PS… HOLY SH-T JAQEN H’GHAR WAS THERE. Game of Thrones star Thomas Wlaschiha – aka The Man aka Jaqen H’ghar – was there, at the party. And Kate didn’t go home with him. GIRL. The Man wants to know how The Duchess can see him in real life and not end up going home with him.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
He looks good!
Will Jaqen be back this season? That’s all I wanna know.
Second and third this. I find him so attractive. All man. Great hair. Fluent in a bazillion languages, smart. Sigh…That VOICE
Shoe FAIL every damn time. Smh, waity.
The shoes are definitely too bright for the look. cute shoes, and would have been cute with this in maybe a different color. This look would have even gone cute with some heeled sandals.
Yes. Either black or silver. It is not true that beige goes with everything. The belt and clutch are surprisingly good choices for her, though.
@graymatters-either of those colors would have been amazing. She’s never quite there-if she had an actual stylist it would really help.
Total fail on the shoes. I have to say though her arms are looking quiet good here and less spindly like they usually do. Prepping for baby number three perhaps?
Yes!!! I really love the dress, it is a great dress AND looks great on her! Would prefer the front of her hair back to show her earrings, but it is fine as is. But those shoes!!!! They look like dirty white canvas sandals. Ugh! A strappy silver sandal, Kate? It wont kill you.
ah, she looks fine. The tones are nice on her and even though the shoes are a little too bright for the look they go fine enough. This length of hair is the best I’ve seen on her, I would say she could even go a little shorter. She’s starting to do that thing were she cakes on the eye make up a little bit, and it’s fine for this look but I hope she doesn’t go back to doing that, it definitely ages her. Is she a smoker?
She’s been a smoker at some point im pretty sure. Also, suns herself
Also, has spent some time breathing London air – I swear that’s aged me more than anything else.
With the thousands of dollars she spends on every dress, I dint get why she won’t hire a makeup artist, at least for evening events. I hired one for my wedding, and I havent been that beautiful before or after. I would hire one for every big thing if I could.
Currently in the crowd awaiting their arrival in Hamburg. The crowd isn’t in the thousands as was reportedly expected…
let us know how it is!
Yes, let us know what happens!
Kaiser, it’s the woman wearing the dress. That’s why we are all under whelmed. The dress is really beatutiful but Kate is worn by the the dress not vice versa. This is the norm for our Katie, dresses wear her and thus why a lot of us are never wowed by her choices. Anyone else wearing them would be a different story.
The only good point is she’s wearing Diana’s pearl bracelet instead of her Cartier watch.
A girl is jealous that the Duchess met Jaqen H’ghar. A girl would pick him over Prince William any day of the week. Harry? Not so much, but William? Hell yes.
+10000
Love your post!!!
A woman is not pleased!! A Duchess had best leave A Man alone!
Never realized how lopsided his face is.
William’s trousers always look weird. Not that I’m staring but they always seem like they fit strangely or are too high up, or something. I don’t know. I feel like his outfit always seems off. He’s also got a real weird smile, like a Kindergarten picture-day smile, clenching your mouth and showing both top and bottom sets of teeth. A shark smile. His fake smile isn’t very good because you can tell it’s totally and completely false.
Willy has corn teeth and Cath has horn toes.
I like this look overall, actually. I have been really underwhelmed by her fashion choices this tour (and her purple dress from today is so boring) but I like this one. It’s outside her comfort zone a bit I think with the pattern and the color looks good on her. The shoes are just okay with it but win some, lose some.
A Duchess best keep her mitts off a Man or a Woman will have something to say about it!
The dress is almost as dull and uninspiring as the wearer and the shoes are tragic.
I hate the dress, the length, the belt, the pattern–it’s not Kate, I would hate it on anybody.
Ugh – I agree! It’s dreary.
First of all, I have nothing against women with long hair. That being said, her hair has got to go. It ruins every look she’s trying to achieve. Sausage curls with a boho dress, etc, etc. She needs a shorter modern style that will complement her outfits. And don’t get me started on those shoes…She desperately needs a professional stylist. And William needs to wear trousers that fit.
Yes, the hair just too girlish. Get a decent cut, appropriate for a 35 year old in her position.
She always wears her hair parted in the middle and it doesn’t look good on her. She has an asymmetrical face, especially when the Botox fades, and the middle part highlights this.
I agree that she needs to cut her hair even more, and have a blunt cut along with layers. Her 1970s do makes her look old.
I don’t find the dress fits her well. The way the sleeves land seem to exaggerate the width or her already wide shoulders and since she has no hips to balance that, she looks like a line backer. The original dress was sleeveless and she should have kept that look to balance off her body type better. It’s like she doesn’t look in a mirror when she dresses.
She looks best with beach waves, wish she would stick with it. But as you say, she keeps doing sausage curls and they are not as current or flattering.
You missed the best dressed person of the night. Silver shoes guy! He rocked his outfit.
Those shoes are amazing, they could only have been improved by spats.
I don’t think the could have been improved at all. That guy brought his A game!
Yes, the silver shoes are super cool.
Not a fan of this outfit at all. And Bill looks weird too.
A Duchess, you in *danger* girl! A Woman will not have A Duchess breathing the same air as A Man. Off to The Facement with you…
I thought everyone knew abou Boss… The label is presented on NyFW and it is popular.
The shots of them together, the totally fake ‘Lady and the Tramp’ smile, all they need is the plate of Spaghetti – hilarious.
Hahaha!! You always crack me up, frisbee! I bet they were to counter the stony faced shots from the other night. Kate did not look pleased.
Yes I thought that too, methinks Poor Jason or a flunky is keeping an eye on the blogs…
I wouldn’t be surprised. Plus weren’t they on the Mirror’s front page too? Got to get on top of that!
A total snooze. So many of her outfits, like the purple dress from today or the orange flower dress from yesterday, would wow with more thought going into the accessories. A jewelled necklace, shoes that colour contrast, earrings or lipstick that pops. I mean it’s not like she can’t afford these things. Why must almost every outfit have a sheen of dullness to it??
Another day another moan, quelle surprise!
Change that – two chances to moan today!
Damn, he is one beautiful man that’s for sure 😍
As soon as I saw her dress I actually made a “yichhh” sound to myself. I can usually find a little something about the DOC’s outfits to like, but everything about this is a no for me. I find the colors and print too drab (they remind me of a couch from the late 80′s) and the length is weird. And the shoes don’t go. I cannot find anything positive here….except that Thomas Wlaschiha is rather yummy to look at.
One dignitary there nicely said she looked like little wild sparrow
It’s a wild sparrow print.
are those feather-shaped earrings to go with the bird-print? weird.
Anna – I had to go look, and cannot tell, but she loves a theme. Enlarging the pics made me really notice how her belt does not go with the zig zag leather straps of her shoes. She should only wear the Pradas with color block stuff, not prints or boho ruffles.
I think she looks pregnant — the DM had shots of her from the side and she really looks pregnant. Maybe she’s just gained a few pounds, but she’s so compulsive about her weight that it seems odd. I realize she’s been photographed all week with beer and wine, but is she actually drinking it, or just holding the glass?
I don’t think she is pregnant. Travelling causes some digestive distress for many women so it could possible be that she is swollen. The face has been looking fuller since a couple of months ago but it might be for other reasons (cosmetic or treatments).
Second the underwhelmed vote. The only thing I hate more than dowdy sleeves are just-above-the-ankle dresses meeting up with sandal pumps with ankle straps (or gladiator pumps) – is is THE most awkward proportion on the planet, and cuts the legs in the most unflattering way. The dress is perfectly nice – very pretty print and muted colors – how pretty would this have been if she just let it be a full length dress with the strappy pumps peeping out? Ugh.
I looked closely at her feet; there is a raised red welt across the top in the exact place where a pump would line up. I have had the same thing happen to me with new heels. Her bunions look swollen too. I think she changed her shoes right before these photos were taken.
I’ve noticed that she seldom wears an outfit twice. So if that’s the case, why doesn’t she auction her dresses and donate the proceeds to her favourite charity. It would bring in tons of monney and would justify this exorbitant sum she spends on clothes every year. This dress, she has several like it and heck there’s nothing great about it.
If the dress were shorter, say knee length, and properly sleeveless, it would be so much more flattering. Another misstep with the shoes. Le sigh.
I know him as Sebastian from Crossing Lines! That’s a great, smart crime drama.
I think she’s accessorized the best she can with this dress. I dont like it at all. The length and cut look awkward.
I didn’t like the dress when I first saw it, thought it was an ugly print, but when I read it was for a rave I thought it was perfect. LOL It looks good on her and fits her well.
I can’t believe it but I liked all of her outfits for this trip. Yes, she could have done better, but there wasn’t anything that was a total mess-up. I give her a B score.
God their body chemistry could not be more off this entire trip. They’ve looked pretty miserable (or Xanaxed to the hilt) and William looks like he’s walking away from her as fast as possible in every picture.
