Duchess Kate repeated a McQueen coatdress for a somber ceremony in Belgium

Official commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

I forgot that this was on the royal agenda this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Belgium on Sunday, where they marked the centenary anniversary of the World War I Battle of Passchendaele, which is where 54,000 British soldiers gave their lives on Belgian soil. William and Kate went to The Menin Gate to pay their respects – the Menin Gate is “covered with the names of over 54,000 British dead who have no known grave, according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Two hundred descendants whose ancestors are named on the Gate were also in attendance.” William gave a speech too.

For the ceremony, Kate repeated an Alexander McQueen coatdress. This ivory coatdress was worn to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. I liked it a lot then, and I actually wondered why Kate had not repeated it, especially when she’s spending thousands of dollars on other white coatdresses that look a lot like it. She paired the repeated coat with Balenciaga faux-pearl earrings, a John Lock & Company “plate” headpiece/hat and Gianvito Rossi heels.

William and Kate were joined at the ceremony by Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Mathilde wore a pleasant shade of blue-grey and a delicate lace “coat.” I was going to say something about Kate not wearing a more somber color, but I’ll leave it. Other people were wearing lighter colors, and some women wore white and black. It does feel like this repeated McQueen would have been more at home at a garden party or a trip to Ascot. I still think Kate dresses to “stand out” during somber, mournful occasions, but hey… at least she didn’t wear hot pink or floral this time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate during Passchendaele 100

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate during Passchendaele 100

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate during Passchendaele 100

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeated a McQueen coatdress for a somber ceremony in Belgium”

  1. Nicole says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I actually like this outfit. Seems appropriate.

    Reply
  2. JennyJenny says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Also, she wore her hair back! Baby steps…

    Reply
  3. Louise says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

    As for a sombre colour, Prince Charles is there wearing a summer suit. I kid you not. My mum is appalled. It looks terrible. What goes through their minds? oh I know, I will wear THIS. Its not like they have anything else to decide or do.

    Disrespectful and embarrassing. Skint for brains the lot of them.

    Reply
  4. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I think the color of the outfit is too bright = totally inappropriate for such an sombre occasion. And I’ve seen pics where she and Queen Mathilde smiled a lot. Not appropriate, imo of course.
    When I watched the ceremony marking a year after the terrorist attacks at the Brussels airport, most of the ministers while smiling and looking happy to see each other. Two of them noticed they were on camera and immediately got super-composed.
    None of them knows any better.

    Reply
  5. Lahdidahbaby says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I like it. And in some cultures, white is a color of mourning.

    Okay, I think I just made up that last bit.

    Reply
  6. Karen says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:10 am

    She really cares more about popping out in photos than being appropriate. She has 700 navy, grey, and black coats… all white is not appropriate for this event.

    (The other lady in white is wearing a white jacket over a black dress with a black hat. So not all white and completely appropriate.)

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:11 am

    She has zero style. Access to some of the loveliest clothes/accessories in the world, a fairly nice figure, but nooooo idea how to select/style occasion appropriate outfits.

    You know how Rihanna elevates basically anything she wears? Waity has the exact opposite effect.

    Reply
  8. CidyKitty says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:11 am

    It’s okay, it’s monotone and plain and okay for a ceremony such as this one.

    Reply
  9. Royalsparkle says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:12 am

    KM needs to learn from other royals and listen when to wear appropriate colours for such heart wrenching global occassion. This is more than a grin and wave dress up.

    Its also insincere for such a person to be present in such status of representing a bation, who is and her family are entitled- couldnt careless about the less fortunate much less the suffering from wars servive to mankind (have never shown interest in potential King Henry’s Invictus Games), and more than ever is forced ordered to perform duties to a country that fund her lifestyle. She is nit tbe wife of someone who decide to run for ofgice. Such status from birth demands a better partner as royalty – such as Queen Maxima, Leticia, CP Mary , who appreciates their position.

    Reply
  10. SoulSPA says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I don’t like the choice of colour for the outfit.That was a mourning event. Did she wear the same outfit in the occasion of the christening of Charlotte? From celebrating a positive rite of passage to commemorating loss of lives? She should have worn a more sombre colour.

    Plus I cannot erase from my mind her grins from all the pics I’ve seen on dm and ig. She gets nervous, still after 6 years of marriage, officially in the spotlight. Not all outings are joyful social events.

    Reply
  11. Maria says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She also wore that dress last year ar the trooping of the colour, on the palace balcony, holding Charlotte who also wore white. So, three times wearing the same dress is good. All in all she looks ok, but she had aged a bit. Queen Mathilde has aged too but heck, she is 44, not 35.

    Reply
  12. Goats on the Roof says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I don’t understand the over-sized faux pearls. They’re tacky as hell.

    Reply
  13. Becks says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I like this coat – she has so many white coat dresses or just dresses, or at least it feels that way by this point – but I think this one is my favorite. I like the neckline and collar.

    Hate the hat.

    Reply
  14. Kristi says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Ooh she just can’t NOT be the centre of attention. DARK clothing should be used here for respect and remembering such a scene of death and destruction. Pathetic woman, feeling she has to compete with dead young boys for the limelight…

    Reply
  15. Penguin84 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:28 am

    This is probably one of her more appropriate outfits she’s worn for a memorial. White would be a half-mourning colour historically. Plus her hair is back and she looks professional. Plus the white coat is nicely cut. If you compare it to the last coat she wore to a WW1 memorial where she was pictured with queen Mathilde, this is much more professional. The previous one had a Peter Pan collar that made her look like a teenager hanging out with the dignitaries (until you looked up close)

    Reply
  16. Who ARE these people? says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:30 am

    William seems to be locked into a perpetually tense, resentful expression. Resting bitch face indeed.

    Reply
  17. Alexandria says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Personally I think she looks nice and appropriate. In case you’re wondering, I still don’t fancy both of them.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment