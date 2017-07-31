Duchess Kate repeated a McQueen coatdress for a somber ceremony in Belgium

I forgot that this was on the royal agenda this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Belgium on Sunday, where they marked the centenary anniversary of the World War I Battle of Passchendaele, which is where 54,000 British soldiers gave their lives on Belgian soil. William and Kate went to The Menin Gate to pay their respects – the Menin Gate is “covered with the names of over 54,000 British dead who have no known grave, according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Two hundred descendants whose ancestors are named on the Gate were also in attendance.” William gave a speech too.
For the ceremony, Kate repeated an Alexander McQueen coatdress. This ivory coatdress was worn to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. I liked it a lot then, and I actually wondered why Kate had not repeated it, especially when she’s spending thousands of dollars on other white coatdresses that look a lot like it. She paired the repeated coat with Balenciaga faux-pearl earrings, a John Lock & Company “plate” headpiece/hat and Gianvito Rossi heels.
William and Kate were joined at the ceremony by Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Mathilde wore a pleasant shade of blue-grey and a delicate lace “coat.” I was going to say something about Kate not wearing a more somber color, but I’ll leave it. Other people were wearing lighter colors, and some women wore white and black. It does feel like this repeated McQueen would have been more at home at a garden party or a trip to Ascot. I still think Kate dresses to “stand out” during somber, mournful occasions, but hey… at least she didn’t wear hot pink or floral this time.
I actually like this outfit. Seems appropriate.
Love the coast dress, but I just can’t with that hat. It reminds me of a bedpan.
Bedpan is pretty tame. I always think of the “sponge-worthy” episode of Seinfeld.
Also, she wore her hair back! Baby steps…
As for a sombre colour, Prince Charles is there wearing a summer suit. I kid you not. My mum is appalled. It looks terrible. What goes through their minds? oh I know, I will wear THIS. Its not like they have anything else to decide or do.
Disrespectful and embarrassing. Skint for brains the lot of them.
I think the color of the outfit is too bright = totally inappropriate for such an sombre occasion. And I’ve seen pics where she and Queen Mathilde smiled a lot. Not appropriate, imo of course.
When I watched the ceremony marking a year after the terrorist attacks at the Brussels airport, most of the ministers while smiling and looking happy to see each other. Two of them noticed they were on camera and immediately got super-composed.
None of them knows any better.
I like it. And in some cultures, white is a color of mourning.
Okay, I think I just made up that last bit.
It is, actually – in South Asian cultures (some not all), you wear white to funerals (and never to your own wedding!).
White is a colour of mourning in my culture but not the shade of white she wore. It had too much ecru.
No you did not make it up, white is a “mourning” color for Buddhists. Not that much of mourning, but celebrating the deceased next life through reincarnation.
The last bit is true. Only red is universally frowned upon (no mention of hot pink though) as a color for those in mourning. It would make more sense if she was from a culture that commonly wore white or if we had reason to believe she knew about it at all.
She followed this white coat dress with a fussy top that fights for attention with the poppy with ANOTHER white floral coat dress with a fussy top to visit a cemetery. This woman…
But white is not the mourning color of her culture or the host’s.
So what is more likely: She just wants to wear white? Or she is appropriating another culture to show respect that most of her subjects and the host won’t immediately associate with mourning?
Errr, I’d go with either
a) She is clueless/careless
b) She knew others would be wearing lack/grey/blues in keeping with western culture, and wanted to stand out.
Frankly, I don’t know which is worse and more insulting.
Actually (and I have no idea if Kate knows this – probably not) white was the Medieval mourning color for queens. http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2012/03/flashback-friday-white-wardrobe.html
You didn’t. I believe white is the color of mourning in many Muslim societies. I don’t think this was inappropriate – it was tasteful and given the fact that we’re talking about an event that took place a century ago, I think black would have been too much.
She really cares more about popping out in photos than being appropriate. She has 700 navy, grey, and black coats… all white is not appropriate for this event.
(The other lady in white is wearing a white jacket over a black dress with a black hat. So not all white and completely appropriate.)
If all she cares about is popping out why even have dresses in all those colours you mentioned?
She has occasions she has to wear black too and she doesn’t need to really pop when she’s the only Royal. They’ll photograph her alone.
Most of her black coats come from royal events where everyone must wear black and the Queen is present.
She has zero style. Access to some of the loveliest clothes/accessories in the world, a fairly nice figure, but nooooo idea how to select/style occasion appropriate outfits.
You know how Rihanna elevates basically anything she wears? Waity has the exact opposite effect.
It’s okay, it’s monotone and plain and okay for a ceremony such as this one.
KM needs to learn from other royals and listen when to wear appropriate colours for such heart wrenching global occassion. This is more than a grin and wave dress up.
Its also insincere for such a person to be present in such status of representing a bation, who is and her family are entitled- couldnt careless about the less fortunate much less the suffering from wars servive to mankind (have never shown interest in potential King Henry’s Invictus Games), and more than ever is forced ordered to perform duties to a country that fund her lifestyle. She is nit tbe wife of someone who decide to run for ofgice. Such status from birth demands a better partner as royalty – such as Queen Maxima, Leticia, CP Mary , who appreciates their position.
I don’t like the choice of colour for the outfit.That was a mourning event. Did she wear the same outfit in the occasion of the christening of Charlotte? From celebrating a positive rite of passage to commemorating loss of lives? She should have worn a more sombre colour.
Plus I cannot erase from my mind her grins from all the pics I’ve seen on dm and ig. She gets nervous, still after 6 years of marriage, officially in the spotlight. Not all outings are joyful social events.
Spot on !
She also wore that dress last year ar the trooping of the colour, on the palace balcony, holding Charlotte who also wore white. So, three times wearing the same dress is good. All in all she looks ok, but she had aged a bit. Queen Mathilde has aged too but heck, she is 44, not 35.
I don’t understand the over-sized faux pearls. They’re tacky as hell.
something tells me they are not faux. can you imagine? I think they are so ugly.
I like freshwater, personally.
They’ve been ID’ed as balenciaga, and they are faux.
Diana cos-play?
+1
This is himanity changing sacrifice – her grins wave and dress up or repeats means NOTHING to her small entitled selfish brain compare to these young people and families – who GAVE Life ans Limb so she/we can live free (and lazy and entitled!).
Goid to see substance – Sir Timothy and the dedicated workhorse hardworking geniune POW.
I like this coat – she has so many white coat dresses or just dresses, or at least it feels that way by this point – but I think this one is my favorite. I like the neckline and collar.
Hate the hat.
Ooh she just can’t NOT be the centre of attention. DARK clothing should be used here for respect and remembering such a scene of death and destruction. Pathetic woman, feeling she has to compete with dead young boys for the limelight…
Especially the first day as Pm May and Qn Mathlide.
This is probably one of her more appropriate outfits she’s worn for a memorial. White would be a half-mourning colour historically. Plus her hair is back and she looks professional. Plus the white coat is nicely cut. If you compare it to the last coat she wore to a WW1 memorial where she was pictured with queen Mathilde, this is much more professional. The previous one had a Peter Pan collar that made her look like a teenager hanging out with the dignitaries (until you looked up close)
William seems to be locked into a perpetually tense, resentful expression. Resting bitch face indeed.
Personally I think she looks nice and appropriate. In case you’re wondering, I still don’t fancy both of them.
