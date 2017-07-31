Ivanka Trump ‘desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve’

President Trump hosts a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station

If you want to have a laugh today, please read this Politico story about Ivanka Trump. Daddy’s precious angel is having a bad year, you guys. Poor baby! Precious Ivanka moved all the way down to Washington so she could soothe her father’s ill temper full-time, and as it turns out, it’s WAY harder to control daddy now. She had an easier time when he was just a reality star. Well, considering the series of neverending disasters from the Baby Fists administration, this Politico story wants you to know that Ivanka is no longer really trying to be a moderating influence on her father. She’s now trying to lower expectations so that no one blames her for anything, and she’s also trying to save her own reputation so she can go to the cool parties in New York when all of this is over. Some highlights (note: I’m using “Javanka” as “Jared & Ivanka”).

Javanka succeeded in ousting Reince Priebus. President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law had been double-teaming for weeks to persuade him to oust chief of staff Reince Priebus, pushing for a new chief who could “professionalize the West Wing,” according to multiple White House officials. That victory followed Trump’s appointment a week earlier of financier Anthony Scaramucci, a campaign surrogate and donor, as communications director, a move the couple also strongly supported.

Javanka was blindsided by the transgender tweets. Politico says she learned of Bigly’s statements on Twitter, like everybody else. She didn’t know her dad was going to do that.

This is what she cares about now: Ivanka is staking out her reputation on getting a child care tax credit passed in a Republican Congress as part of tax reform, and fighting for paid family leave to be included in the budget. She has told allies that she wants to be held accountable solely on those issues she is actively working on — uphill battles that will count as major victories if she is successful — and the success of a World Bank fund she helped start, geared at helping female entrepreneurs gain access to capital. She has also said she wants to make ending human trafficking a White House priority.

She doesn’t want to ruin her credibility. Ivanka Trump has explained to critics that she doesn’t want to ruin her credibility with Republicans, whose support she will need, by being perceived as what she sometimes refers to as a “super-lib” and expressing her personal disagreement with the administration’s most conservative policies.

Lowered expectations. Meanwhile, she desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve in an administration where she views herself as one person on a large team — even though other White House officials said she still has access to the president whenever she desires it. Allies have bucked up her spirits by telling her that her legacy will look better in hindsight if she is successful in moving the needle on her stated issues. And as she navigates the unique role of working-daughter-in-the-White House, she is reading Eleanor Roosevelt’s biography for guidance and inspiration.

She’s worried about how she’ll be received in New York. One well-known socialite who was friendly with Ivanka Trump put it bluntly: “Everyone knew that Jared’s father was a felon and her father was a buffoon, but you looked past that because they stood on their own two feet and were sophisticated and presentable. They were accepted despite their parents. Now, there’s no separating the two.”

“Meanwhile, she desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve…” Poor baby! She thought she would be the centerpiece of the administration, the most precious jewel, and that her father would submit to her every whim. Now she’s actually, like, trying to broker for power like a peasant, like someone who is not precious! And here’s what I really love: that Ivanka is actually worried about how she’ll be remembered when her father is out of office. Like, she thinks this is going to end in some way other than impeachment, indictments, treason charges and public shame. Like, she thinks that she’ll just be able to return to New York and pick up her life unscathed, without anyone remembering her complicity.

Ivanka Trump is all smiles in Washington D.C.

113 Responses to “Ivanka Trump ‘desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve’”

  1. Nicole says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Her childcare tax is BS too. Because it only benefits wealthy parents.
    Nah you can continue to be dragged. And trump is persona non grata in NYC too. So good luck there

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:04 am

    She and Jared thought Mooch would “professionalize the WW?!” Her judgment is as bad as that dress.

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I just can’t. Think. They all make my brain hurt. I shake my head so much my children think I’m developing a medical condition.

    Reply
    • Sullivan says:
      July 31, 2017 at 10:24 am

      My problem is sighing when I read the latest Trump news or tweets. I’ve been sighing so much it’s practically part of my breathing pattern now.

      Reply
      • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
        July 31, 2017 at 10:34 am

        You’re better than me. I should concentrate on slow, deliberate releases. As it is, I’m seriously considering medication lol. I can’t make it through one sentence of his in any circumstance. Speeches (if you can call them that), interviews, clips, et al…my body can’t handle any input whatsoever from him or anyone defending him and this scary cartoon administration!

      • Esmom says:
        July 31, 2017 at 10:54 am

        Mabs, I’ve been taking meds since before Trump but my anxiety and depression have been flaring up since the inauguration. My body and brain can’t handle him and his goons either. I met with my doc last week and instead of recommending any med changes, she said I have got to find a way to not read so much about Trump. Much easier said than done when every day brings something new to agonize over.

    • Beth says:
      July 31, 2017 at 10:55 am

      My teenaged nephews have asked me if I’m going crazy because of how much I sigh and shake head. They’ve asked why I’m obsessed with the Trumps and have told me to relax. Not that easy, kids

      Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:06 am

    That women has no idea how to dress for the white house, let alone how to work in it.

    Reply
  5. Veronica says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Oh honey. There were never any expectations of competent governing from your family. That’s the entire problem.

    Reply
  6. Sparkly says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I’m pretty sure expectations are already extremely low.

    Reply
  7. Persistent Cat says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:14 am

    She got attacked, rightly so, last week after the tweet banning transgender soldiers. She’s tainted her reputation but she made her choice. She’s going to stay quiet while her trash father continues to be trash, kind of makes her trash.

    Reply
  8. bread says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I still believe her main job in the White House is to handle and make excuses for Trump whenever his developing dementia becomes too apparent.

    Reply
  9. Neelyo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:15 am

    So is her new title going to be, ‘Special Advisor to the President Not Responsible for Anything He Does That Is Unpopular’?

    Either you’re in the WH or you’re not. And when this thing goes down in flames, you’re not getting away unscathed, sweetie.

    Reply
  10. Reef says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Her legacy? She needs to be worried about her husband not going to jail. It’s really bizarre reading that folks that have so much sway with the President are worried about if other rich people like them so then can hang out. Not about the country but if Susan and Ted think they’re cool.

    Reply
  11. Shelley says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Per usual, any losses and the Kushners show happy family pics of them leaving town.
    I think they are realizing that it’s more difficult for her to separate her brand from the Dad’s craziness and racism. This moves is the start of of her exit. Give it until January next year.

    Her hair is atrocious. That weave on the is awful not to mention the color. The bottom of the weave is too bulky and give her face and teeth a chipmunky appearance.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      I’m thinking the same, Shelley. As time goes on, she’s watching her brand go down the drain because of her association with the Orange A**hole’s administration. The fact that her corrupt husband is also in the middle of whatever happens in the WH, puts even more attention on her since she’s related to two possible felons. Throw in the fact that she’s also not fully divested from her own businesses, the Mueller enquiry probably has her under investigation as well IMO. Imagine explaining to the Kushner kids that Mommy, Daddy and Orange Grampa are all going away for a long time. What a family!!

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      My bet is August for Ivanka to move back to NYC. Some of her kids must be in some sort of school by now. She can say she wants to get them settled in school.

      The guano is hitting the fan too fast and furiously now. She needs to distance herself from The Felon in the Oval Office. For starters, she is probably in the same kind of trouble Jared is for lying on the security clearance form. You’re supposed to disclose contacts of family members as well as your own.

      Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Just another dilettante playacting at being important.

    You’ve already tarnished any credibility you had, and I’m sure the bar was set extremely low for that both in DC and New York society. White wealthy people are going to come out ahead no matter what, so nothing you do (or pretend to do) is going to make a big difference.

    Attempt to be grateful that neither you, nor anyone in your family will EVER have to suffer the deprivations that your father is going to be dealing to the people this nation for the next four years.

    Reply
  13. Pandy says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:19 am

    God, what’s that smell???
    Oh … desperation.

    Reply
  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Bless her heart. Honey, consider them lowered. Don’t worry.

    Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:23 am

    My expectations for them were already in the basement, and they have exceeded them spectacularly.

    Reply
  16. Neelyo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:24 am

    This gem from the Politico piece:

    ‘And as she navigates the unique role of working-daughter-in-the-White House, she is reading Eleanor Roosevelt’s biography for guidance and inspiration.’

    She’s not reading it, she’s just carrying it with her so people think she is.

    Reply
  17. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Never had anything but low, shallow expectations of her.

    Grifter Barbie’s and Jailbird Jared’s closest friends are people like the Mooch, and Wendy and Rup Murdoch so the’ve always been just barely tolerated in the more liberal NYC society. As stated, Barbie’s main concern is not being any more marginalized than she is now. She was shunned at the Sun Valley meeting by every one except the Murdock party.

    She is happy to play the part of woman everyone should emulate when it suited to sell a vapid book, her sweat shop fashion, and to use the presidency as an IG op to sell herself. Now she’s exposed as a hapless but compliant member of baby fists’ thuggish mentality.

    Sorry ‘Vank, you have always been one of the deplorables dressed up in Barbie fashion. And everyone knows it and never expected that you would have any substance.

    Reply
  18. Dizzie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:24 am

    She was warned; she was given an explanation; nevertheless, she asked to lower expectations.

    Reply
  19. OhDear says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Imagine the reaction if Michelle Obama saying that people should lower expectations of the First Lady office. The fact that Ivanka even thought that could be said out loud says a lot.

    Reply
  20. QueenB says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Pretty interesting top photo. If she was looking at another man people would say she looking longing at him. Tells you how pictures can lie.

    Also nice going Ivanka. I dont even know whats worse. Trump himself who is unhinged and insane or Ivanka who understands it all and still takes part in it. He certainly has more responsiblity for all of it but she is really only caring about herself.

    Reply
  21. robyn says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Complicit. That’s Ivanka’s real claim to fame.

    Reply
  22. Reef says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Where’s Melania?

    Reply
  23. Lightpurple says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Oh, Princess Nagini, I never had any expectations that you would even attempt to exert positive influence on issues such as climate change or civil rights or women’s health care. You made it crystal clear long ago that you support everything Orange Voldy says and does, especially when your response to the “grab them by …” tape was to say he supports women because he always encouraged you. No. You are find with all he does. Your job is to polish the brand and sell product. Your daily pap stroll for the Fail, photo-ops with people whose programs daddy is gutting, and posting pictures of your kids whenever daddy does wrong are all just to shore up the brand. Your “advocate for women & girls” claim is just a distraction to make you seem better than you are while daddy pursues policies to hurt women. Stop stealing my tax $$, learn to dress like a professional, and get the hell out of the White House.

    Reply
  24. B n A fn says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Where’s Melanie? Back in NYC with her boyfriend. Hope so, 😂.

    Reply
    • marcy says:
      July 31, 2017 at 11:30 am

      A friend of mine was a recipient of a prestigious award on behalf of her library a couple of weeks ago. This award is traditionally given by the first lady. Not this year. She couldn’t be bothered. Not that my friend really wanted to hear her try to speak some words about something I doubt she knows much about, but it did sting. This was a major highlight of her career.

      FYI, it was Cokie Roberts who ultimately spoke and presented the awards.

      Reply
  25. swak says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:58 am

    “Javanka was blindsided by the transgender tweets. Politico says she learned of Bigly’s statements on Twitter, like everybody else. She didn’t know her dad was going to do that.”

    And did she ever comment on it and say it was wrong? Did I miss something? So, as long as she stays silent on this, she is worse than Trump.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      July 31, 2017 at 11:19 am

      Ivanka knows better than to stand up to her authoritarian father. She gave up on trying to steer her dad in the right direction months ago. She is really powerless. Confront her father! Yeah right like she wants to get disinherited.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        July 31, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        Sorry but I don’t believe steering daddy was ever part of her goal or job description. Her response to the Muslim ban, as 5 year olds and frail elders were being detained at airports for hours, was to post a picture of herself in evening wear with her husband’s hand groping her ass.

      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        July 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        Nagini is there for herself and I am sure she supports Drumpf 100%. How much she’d get for an inheritance given that Drumpf if not as rich as he pretends to be, who knows? But Javanka are supposedly worth 600milion. And money gives power – not prestige – and they want more. There are many filthy rich persons in this world who don’t give a crap about prestige.

    • Pookie says:
      July 31, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Prior to Daddy’s anti-trans tweets, Ivanka had claimed to be a LGBTQ ally.

      Post anti-trans tweets she was showing her disgust and support for the community by fundraising for Mike Pence.

      Then again this is the utterly loathsome woman who pays her MadeInChinawear manufacturers far less than even average sweatshop wages, whilst claiming to be an advocate for “women who work”.

      Reply
  26. hey-ya says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

    …that open mic conversation between the 2 senators was so telling…wasnt Ivanka always there just to soothe her 70 yo Dad…

    …she churns through outfits at a tremendous rate…never seen any repeats on her…from that point of view this dress is perfectly respectable with a dash of something different…

    Reply
  27. Nev says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:29 am

    GTFOH.

    Reply
  28. Jayna says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:57 am

    It seems like what she spends her day doing is fashion pap walks and lots and lots of PR pap shots with her children.

    She is a grifter and stands by her father’s policies because she went to work for him in The White House. She can’t hide behind these leaks put out by her about how she disagrees with his horrible policies but is twwyyyying soooo very hard.

    Ugh.

    Reply
  29. why? says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Now Jared and Ivanka are throwing The King of Lies and Fake News under the bus. Jared’s testimonies before the Senate and House must not have gone as great as The King of Lies and Fake News claimed. Could Ivanka’s victim play also be a response to the Senate/House asking to review her security clearance forms to see if she too “forgot” to include meetings with the Russians?

    Ivanka and Jared claim that they were blindsided by The King of Lies and Fake News decision to ban transgenders from the military, yet neither of them made a public statement condemning her father’s tweets. He made this statement on July 26, it’s now the 31, why did it take 4 days for her address the issue? When Ivanka finally decided to respond to what her father did, she made it all about herself and how much she and her reputation are suffering. Now she wants us to believe that she is too busy doing important things to babysit her father? Ivanka’s one and only job in the WH is to sell stories to the press and make a profit from being the president’s daughter. Her father had a bad week due entirely to his own poor decisions, and her response is to put out a positive article about herself. As one person said, the apple doesn’t fall too short from the orange! If Ivanka is suffering so much, then why doesn’t she just give up her security clearance and her office in the WH?

    I figured that it was Jared’s idea to get rid of Sessions(if Sessions is fired, then they can put someone in his place who will fire Rosenstein and then eventually someone in place who will fire Mueller to bring the Trump Russian investigation to a stand still) and Reince. Remember how CNN had to retract that story about Scaramucci meeting with Russians? With Jared and Ivanka pushing for The King of Lies and Fake News to “personalize” the WH(hire Scaramucci), you have to wonder if that story was true afterall.

    Reply
    • Holly hobby says:
      July 31, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      Except congress, led by Lindsay Graham, is drafting a bill that will bar orangino from firing Mueller. A lot of pols are against firing Mueller and Sessions. Mueller was a genius choice all along. A GOP loyalist that has bipartisan support. He’s also a great attorney.

      Reply
      • why? says:
        July 31, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        I don’t trust Lindsey Graham. He says one thing and does another. Lindsey admitted that he talks to The King of Lies and Fake News every day. The King of Lies and Fake News tweeted that the GOP needed to ask Sally Yates who leaked to the WaPo and then during Sally Yates’ testimony, Lindsey Graham did just that. Lindsey Graham is another puppet. I don’t believe for one minute that he is trying to stop The King of Lies and Fake News from firing Mueller.

  30. Holly hobby says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    She should ask Ruth madoff how her life is going. Honey you should have told your daddy to withdraw after pussy gate instead of crying and asking him to apologize. It would have saved us a lot of grief. I hope she’s a pariah when all this is over.

    Reply
  31. Radley says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    A sleazy, incompetent, fraud just like Daddy Dearest.

    Reply
  32. greenmonster says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I just watched Maya Rudolph’s take on Invanka and how she speaks as if she has a sexy secret. It is hilarious.

    ‘Lowering’ seems to be the theme of the Trump presidency. It doesn’t matter how low you set the bar, they will always find a way to walk right underneath without even bumping their heads.

    Reply
  33. HK9 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    ‘She doesn’t want to ruin her credibility’ what credibility??

    Reply
  34. raincoaster says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    From zero?

    Reply
  35. Electric Tuba says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Well I never did think she could do anything in the first place so I guess job well done you vapid hussy

    Reply
  36. adastraperaspera says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Major damage control, but it won’t work. Now she won’t be the first woman president after all.

    Reply
  37. lower case lois says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Well I guess, Ivanka is discovering, maybe for the first time in her life, that physical attributes and unlimited access to money won’t allow her a free pass or free reign in life.

    Reply
  38. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Oh, honey- our expectations of you and your shite family couldn’t possibly be any lower than they already are.

    Reply
  39. Heidi says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Whenever a perfume is a bestseller, the designer in question soon rolls out a follow-up. So where the heck is the commercial for “Even more Complicit” ?

    Dear Scarlett Johansson, you must have made enough popcorn by now. Please report back for Resistance duty ASAP, we badly need something to laugh about.

    Please? [Desperate Begging Emoji]

    Reply
  40. Holly hobby says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Oops looks like Scarry Mooch is gone. After 10 days. Nyt said john Kelly demanded his removal. The mob family was also embarrassed by the Scarry Mooch tirade.

    Reply
  41. jferber says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I was appalled to see Ivanka Trump’s pocketbook line in Lord and Taylor in New York. I told the employee to tell management that I’m offended that they carry her line. How can I get them not to carry her shitty stuff? Thanks.

    Reply
  42. Julia says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    If expectations of her were any lower, they’d be at the same level as her neanderthal father

    Reply

