Ivanka Trump ‘desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve’

If you want to have a laugh today, please read this Politico story about Ivanka Trump. Daddy’s precious angel is having a bad year, you guys. Poor baby! Precious Ivanka moved all the way down to Washington so she could soothe her father’s ill temper full-time, and as it turns out, it’s WAY harder to control daddy now. She had an easier time when he was just a reality star. Well, considering the series of neverending disasters from the Baby Fists administration, this Politico story wants you to know that Ivanka is no longer really trying to be a moderating influence on her father. She’s now trying to lower expectations so that no one blames her for anything, and she’s also trying to save her own reputation so she can go to the cool parties in New York when all of this is over. Some highlights (note: I’m using “Javanka” as “Jared & Ivanka”).
Javanka succeeded in ousting Reince Priebus. President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law had been double-teaming for weeks to persuade him to oust chief of staff Reince Priebus, pushing for a new chief who could “professionalize the West Wing,” according to multiple White House officials. That victory followed Trump’s appointment a week earlier of financier Anthony Scaramucci, a campaign surrogate and donor, as communications director, a move the couple also strongly supported.
Javanka was blindsided by the transgender tweets. Politico says she learned of Bigly’s statements on Twitter, like everybody else. She didn’t know her dad was going to do that.
This is what she cares about now: Ivanka is staking out her reputation on getting a child care tax credit passed in a Republican Congress as part of tax reform, and fighting for paid family leave to be included in the budget. She has told allies that she wants to be held accountable solely on those issues she is actively working on — uphill battles that will count as major victories if she is successful — and the success of a World Bank fund she helped start, geared at helping female entrepreneurs gain access to capital. She has also said she wants to make ending human trafficking a White House priority.
She doesn’t want to ruin her credibility. Ivanka Trump has explained to critics that she doesn’t want to ruin her credibility with Republicans, whose support she will need, by being perceived as what she sometimes refers to as a “super-lib” and expressing her personal disagreement with the administration’s most conservative policies.
Lowered expectations. Meanwhile, she desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve in an administration where she views herself as one person on a large team — even though other White House officials said she still has access to the president whenever she desires it. Allies have bucked up her spirits by telling her that her legacy will look better in hindsight if she is successful in moving the needle on her stated issues. And as she navigates the unique role of working-daughter-in-the-White House, she is reading Eleanor Roosevelt’s biography for guidance and inspiration.
She’s worried about how she’ll be received in New York. One well-known socialite who was friendly with Ivanka Trump put it bluntly: “Everyone knew that Jared’s father was a felon and her father was a buffoon, but you looked past that because they stood on their own two feet and were sophisticated and presentable. They were accepted despite their parents. Now, there’s no separating the two.”
[From Politico]
“Meanwhile, she desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve…” Poor baby! She thought she would be the centerpiece of the administration, the most precious jewel, and that her father would submit to her every whim. Now she’s actually, like, trying to broker for power like a peasant, like someone who is not precious! And here’s what I really love: that Ivanka is actually worried about how she’ll be remembered when her father is out of office. Like, she thinks this is going to end in some way other than impeachment, indictments, treason charges and public shame. Like, she thinks that she’ll just be able to return to New York and pick up her life unscathed, without anyone remembering her complicity.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Her childcare tax is BS too. Because it only benefits wealthy parents.
Nah you can continue to be dragged. And trump is persona non grata in NYC too. So good luck there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her leave policy guts FMLA so people would no longer be able to take time to care for a sick spouse, child or elder. And it wouldn’t apply to gay couples or single moms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. So Ivanka is full of it. Never mind the fact that she still has her businesses and working for the WH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey now….hey now…the “working class” would get at least a $5 tax refund with her child care credit plan, so yeah. Five freaking bucks, that will pay for almost half of your yearly health care payment of $12. And you thought the Trump family knew nothing about living in the real world….Ivanka will be waiting for your apology because she architected a great plan that will help because she knows what it is like to be a working mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are being sarcastic, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I only have one setting when dealing with the Trump family and that is sarcastic. It doesn’t translate well through text (unless you know that) but how else do can you deal with the mind-numbing stupidity. Also, I have been trying so hard to use the work “architecting” in as many ways as possible since I heard her use it so many times to promote her stupid brand. Who knew you could just make up words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t apologize, that was very obviously sarcastic to anyone that follows these stories regularly. I mean you even quoted the much laughed at $12/year figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About expectations… Had none, so if she achieves anything, it would be miraculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? How can you lower your expectations when you never believed she would do jack shit? Full of hot air just like daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Jared thought Mooch would “professionalize the WW?!” Her judgment is as bad as that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. and that dress is pretty damn bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must be really distraught and distracted. She only put self tanner on one of her calves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might be the fever, but I like that dress. Does nothing for her waistline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I read it wrong. They were talking about Kelly/Priebus, not Mooch/Spicer. Her judgment still sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They just want credit for every single thing that didn’t result in a huge backlash. I doubt they had anything to do with Priebus’ resignation, they just got their lackeys to claim they did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly, who “joked” with the Orange Idiot that he should use a sword he was given on the press? Got caught on a hot mic.
Our march toward a banana republic continues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wore that thing to an event for kids doing science experiments. Because kids really need to see her cleavage
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lace for science experiments??? OK….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’ve never seen an Orthodox Jewish woman show as much skin as Ivanka does every day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that a dress? I thought it was a cheap lace tablecloth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t. Think. They all make my brain hurt. I shake my head so much my children think I’m developing a medical condition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My problem is sighing when I read the latest Trump news or tweets. I’ve been sighing so much it’s practically part of my breathing pattern now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re better than me. I should concentrate on slow, deliberate releases. As it is, I’m seriously considering medication lol. I can’t make it through one sentence of his in any circumstance. Speeches (if you can call them that), interviews, clips, et al…my body can’t handle any input whatsoever from him or anyone defending him and this scary cartoon administration!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mabs, I’ve been taking meds since before Trump but my anxiety and depression have been flaring up since the inauguration. My body and brain can’t handle him and his goons either. I met with my doc last week and instead of recommending any med changes, she said I have got to find a way to not read so much about Trump. Much easier said than done when every day brings something new to agonize over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My teenaged nephews have asked me if I’m going crazy because of how much I sigh and shake head. They’ve asked why I’m obsessed with the Trumps and have told me to relax. Not that easy, kids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That women has no idea how to dress for the white house, let alone how to work in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Inappropriate and unprofessional at all times
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cocktail waitress chic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh honey. There were never any expectations of competent governing from your family. That’s the entire problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I predict she and Jared will be heading back to NYC by the end of the year for “family reasons.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump would see that as a betrayal. He could not care less about the position he has put her in. She’s expected to blindly support him even as he completely ignores her advice.
All this to say, I don’t thinking she’s strong enough or mature enough to realize it’s a borderline emotionally abusive relationship. She’s been conditioned all her life to admire her Dad no matter what. She’s as much of a Trump sycophant as everyone else he surrounds himself with. She won’t leave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmhmmm! From what I hear from my college friends who are Fancy New York People, they can forget about the cool parties (or any parties, really) when they get there. Pour one out for Poor Precious!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. The fact that she considers herself a “public servant” in any way, shape or form is ludicrous, a joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts as well – who had expectations she could get anything done? Who thought she should’ve been there doing anything in the first place anyway?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure expectations are already extremely low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She got attacked, rightly so, last week after the tweet banning transgender soldiers. She’s tainted her reputation but she made her choice. She’s going to stay quiet while her trash father continues to be trash, kind of makes her trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still believe her main job in the White House is to handle and make excuses for Trump whenever his developing dementia becomes too apparent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Primary caregiver. Hopefully they can make accommodations so she can continue that role in prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Consecutive sentences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have thought that from the beginning. She not only moved to D.C., she moved right into the WH. She needs to be in close proximity to manage his dementia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And to handle the bribes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My grandfathers dementia started when he was younger than Trump and got bad fast. We never let him out of our sight. I couldn’t imagine allowing a family member showing these signs of dementia have the most powerful job where he could start wars with a push of a button or a thoughtless bullying tweet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So is her new title going to be, ‘Special Advisor to the President Not Responsible for Anything He Does That Is Unpopular’?
Either you’re in the WH or you’re not. And when this thing goes down in flames, you’re not getting away unscathed, sweetie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her legacy? She needs to be worried about her husband not going to jail. It’s really bizarre reading that folks that have so much sway with the President are worried about if other rich people like them so then can hang out. Not about the country but if Susan and Ted think they’re cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to worry about HERSELF not going to prison. She is in as deep as Jared, probably deeper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When is the dirt on her coming out? How come there is nothing there yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, totally. This ends with criminal charges, tears, and jail for more than a handful of these people.
Also, who knew a job for which you have no experience or skills would be so HARD??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her involvement in the Azerbaijan hotel was pretty shifty and the connections to Russian oligarch are direct. She hired her own separate lawyer from Jared for a reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read a bit about that hotel project – thanks for sharing that info btw.
I am surprised? NOT !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Per usual, any losses and the Kushners show happy family pics of them leaving town.
I think they are realizing that it’s more difficult for her to separate her brand from the Dad’s craziness and racism. This moves is the start of of her exit. Give it until January next year.
Her hair is atrocious. That weave on the is awful not to mention the color. The bottom of the weave is too bulky and give her face and teeth a chipmunky appearance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking the same, Shelley. As time goes on, she’s watching her brand go down the drain because of her association with the Orange A**hole’s administration. The fact that her corrupt husband is also in the middle of whatever happens in the WH, puts even more attention on her since she’s related to two possible felons. Throw in the fact that she’s also not fully divested from her own businesses, the Mueller enquiry probably has her under investigation as well IMO. Imagine explaining to the Kushner kids that Mommy, Daddy and Orange Grampa are all going away for a long time. What a family!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bet is August for Ivanka to move back to NYC. Some of her kids must be in some sort of school by now. She can say she wants to get them settled in school.
The guano is hitting the fan too fast and furiously now. She needs to distance herself from The Felon in the Oval Office. For starters, she is probably in the same kind of trouble Jared is for lying on the security clearance form. You’re supposed to disclose contacts of family members as well as your own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just another dilettante playacting at being important.
You’ve already tarnished any credibility you had, and I’m sure the bar was set extremely low for that both in DC and New York society. White wealthy people are going to come out ahead no matter what, so nothing you do (or pretend to do) is going to make a big difference.
Attempt to be grateful that neither you, nor anyone in your family will EVER have to suffer the deprivations that your father is going to be dealing to the people this nation for the next four years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, what’s that smell???
Oh … desperation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sister perfume to Complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerusha, you are one hot shit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless her heart. Honey, consider them lowered. Don’t worry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can you go lower than rock bottom?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My expectations for them were already in the basement, and they have exceeded them spectacularly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This gem from the Politico piece:
‘And as she navigates the unique role of working-daughter-in-the-White House, she is reading Eleanor Roosevelt’s biography for guidance and inspiration.’
She’s not reading it, she’s just carrying it with her so people think she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That noise you just heard is Eleanor Roosevelt spinning in her grave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eleanor Roosevelt wasn’t a daughter in the White House. She was First Lady. Princess Nagini needs to sit her pompous ass down with the Johnson women, Tricia Nixon Cox, Susan Ford and her brothers, the Carter sons but not Amy, the Reagans, and the Bush men & Dorothy to learn the proper place for an adult child of a president
ETA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s also an employee of the White House! She doesn’t have some ceremonial position with largely ceremonial duties like first ladies and daughters of the past. She has a job and an office that could be filled by someone far more capable to actually DO THINGS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I omitted Chelsea Clinton, the Obama girls, the Bush twins, Amy Carter, and Caroline Kennedy because they were kids who didn’t have established careers, as Nagini supposedly does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes indeed, Eleonor Roosevelt was not a daughter in the WH. So this clearly shows how Nagini sees her role in the WH. It’s so obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precious Ivanka can read the autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt all she wants. She will never be the incredible and intelligent role model that the former First Lady was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never had anything but low, shallow expectations of her.
Grifter Barbie’s and Jailbird Jared’s closest friends are people like the Mooch, and Wendy and Rup Murdoch so the’ve always been just barely tolerated in the more liberal NYC society. As stated, Barbie’s main concern is not being any more marginalized than she is now. She was shunned at the Sun Valley meeting by every one except the Murdock party.
She is happy to play the part of woman everyone should emulate when it suited to sell a vapid book, her sweat shop fashion, and to use the presidency as an IG op to sell herself. Now she’s exposed as a hapless but compliant member of baby fists’ thuggish mentality.
Sorry ‘Vank, you have always been one of the deplorables dressed up in Barbie fashion. And everyone knows it and never expected that you would have any substance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was warned; she was given an explanation; nevertheless, she asked to lower expectations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine the reaction if Michelle Obama saying that people should lower expectations of the First Lady office. The fact that Ivanka even thought that could be said out loud says a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty interesting top photo. If she was looking at another man people would say she looking longing at him. Tells you how pictures can lie.
Also nice going Ivanka. I dont even know whats worse. Trump himself who is unhinged and insane or Ivanka who understands it all and still takes part in it. He certainly has more responsiblity for all of it but she is really only caring about herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the exact same thought. That smoldering gaze at Daddydearest. You have to wonder what their twisted relationship really is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw her eyes first when I clkd on this story. I thought it was going to be a picture of her staring at Trudeau again. Surprise, surprise, it’s daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Complicit. That’s Ivanka’s real claim to fame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s Melania?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My question too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s actually going to Toronto in September to be some official dogsbody at the opening of the Invictus Games with Prince Harry. Her first *real* job since becoming 1st lady. Hey, maybe she’ll do a bunk and ask to stay in Canada as a refugee!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go Melania, go!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, we don’t want her here. She made her bed when she married that Orange Thing and she can live with the consequences. As far as I see it, she’s just as complicit as Ivanka since she too, actively fed the Birther nonsense, participated in the Republican Convention with her stolen speech and God knows what else her lord and master wants of her. Besides she would’t leave her son and parents behind, would she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Princess Nagini, I never had any expectations that you would even attempt to exert positive influence on issues such as climate change or civil rights or women’s health care. You made it crystal clear long ago that you support everything Orange Voldy says and does, especially when your response to the “grab them by …” tape was to say he supports women because he always encouraged you. No. You are find with all he does. Your job is to polish the brand and sell product. Your daily pap stroll for the Fail, photo-ops with people whose programs daddy is gutting, and posting pictures of your kids whenever daddy does wrong are all just to shore up the brand. Your “advocate for women & girls” claim is just a distraction to make you seem better than you are while daddy pursues policies to hurt women. Stop stealing my tax $$, learn to dress like a professional, and get the hell out of the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s Melanie? Back in NYC with her boyfriend. Hope so, 😂.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend of mine was a recipient of a prestigious award on behalf of her library a couple of weeks ago. This award is traditionally given by the first lady. Not this year. She couldn’t be bothered. Not that my friend really wanted to hear her try to speak some words about something I doubt she knows much about, but it did sting. This was a major highlight of her career.
FYI, it was Cokie Roberts who ultimately spoke and presented the awards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would rather have Cokie (or most anyone else) present an award to me. Usually the FL is accomplished and/or admirable in some way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Javanka was blindsided by the transgender tweets. Politico says she learned of Bigly’s statements on Twitter, like everybody else. She didn’t know her dad was going to do that.”
And did she ever comment on it and say it was wrong? Did I miss something? So, as long as she stays silent on this, she is worse than Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka knows better than to stand up to her authoritarian father. She gave up on trying to steer her dad in the right direction months ago. She is really powerless. Confront her father! Yeah right like she wants to get disinherited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but I don’t believe steering daddy was ever part of her goal or job description. Her response to the Muslim ban, as 5 year olds and frail elders were being detained at airports for hours, was to post a picture of herself in evening wear with her husband’s hand groping her ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nagini is there for herself and I am sure she supports Drumpf 100%. How much she’d get for an inheritance given that Drumpf if not as rich as he pretends to be, who knows? But Javanka are supposedly worth 600milion. And money gives power – not prestige – and they want more. There are many filthy rich persons in this world who don’t give a crap about prestige.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prior to Daddy’s anti-trans tweets, Ivanka had claimed to be a LGBTQ ally.
Post anti-trans tweets she was showing her disgust and support for the community by fundraising for Mike Pence.
Then again this is the utterly loathsome woman who pays her MadeInChinawear manufacturers far less than even average sweatshop wages, whilst claiming to be an advocate for “women who work”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…that open mic conversation between the 2 senators was so telling…wasnt Ivanka always there just to soothe her 70 yo Dad…
…she churns through outfits at a tremendous rate…never seen any repeats on her…from that point of view this dress is perfectly respectable with a dash of something different…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was that open mic conversation about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GTFOH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like what she spends her day doing is fashion pap walks and lots and lots of PR pap shots with her children.
She is a grifter and stands by her father’s policies because she went to work for him in The White House. She can’t hide behind these leaks put out by her about how she disagrees with his horrible policies but is twwyyyying soooo very hard.
Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now Jared and Ivanka are throwing The King of Lies and Fake News under the bus. Jared’s testimonies before the Senate and House must not have gone as great as The King of Lies and Fake News claimed. Could Ivanka’s victim play also be a response to the Senate/House asking to review her security clearance forms to see if she too “forgot” to include meetings with the Russians?
Ivanka and Jared claim that they were blindsided by The King of Lies and Fake News decision to ban transgenders from the military, yet neither of them made a public statement condemning her father’s tweets. He made this statement on July 26, it’s now the 31, why did it take 4 days for her address the issue? When Ivanka finally decided to respond to what her father did, she made it all about herself and how much she and her reputation are suffering. Now she wants us to believe that she is too busy doing important things to babysit her father? Ivanka’s one and only job in the WH is to sell stories to the press and make a profit from being the president’s daughter. Her father had a bad week due entirely to his own poor decisions, and her response is to put out a positive article about herself. As one person said, the apple doesn’t fall too short from the orange! If Ivanka is suffering so much, then why doesn’t she just give up her security clearance and her office in the WH?
I figured that it was Jared’s idea to get rid of Sessions(if Sessions is fired, then they can put someone in his place who will fire Rosenstein and then eventually someone in place who will fire Mueller to bring the Trump Russian investigation to a stand still) and Reince. Remember how CNN had to retract that story about Scaramucci meeting with Russians? With Jared and Ivanka pushing for The King of Lies and Fake News to “personalize” the WH(hire Scaramucci), you have to wonder if that story was true afterall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except congress, led by Lindsay Graham, is drafting a bill that will bar orangino from firing Mueller. A lot of pols are against firing Mueller and Sessions. Mueller was a genius choice all along. A GOP loyalist that has bipartisan support. He’s also a great attorney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t trust Lindsey Graham. He says one thing and does another. Lindsey admitted that he talks to The King of Lies and Fake News every day. The King of Lies and Fake News tweeted that the GOP needed to ask Sally Yates who leaked to the WaPo and then during Sally Yates’ testimony, Lindsey Graham did just that. Lindsey Graham is another puppet. I don’t believe for one minute that he is trying to stop The King of Lies and Fake News from firing Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should ask Ruth madoff how her life is going. Honey you should have told your daddy to withdraw after pussy gate instead of crying and asking him to apologize. It would have saved us a lot of grief. I hope she’s a pariah when all this is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A sleazy, incompetent, fraud just like Daddy Dearest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched Maya Rudolph’s take on Invanka and how she speaks as if she has a sexy secret. It is hilarious.
‘Lowering’ seems to be the theme of the Trump presidency. It doesn’t matter how low you set the bar, they will always find a way to walk right underneath without even bumping their heads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Javanka’s (great job Kaiser) odd voices irritate me to no end. It’s like she has a naturally masculine voice and she tries to sound more feminine (she must have had some voice coach at some point?). Yet his voice sounds feminine, but no matter how hard he tries he doesn’t sound like a grown-up man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jared looks so feminine, to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘She doesn’t want to ruin her credibility’ what credibility??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From zero?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I never did think she could do anything in the first place so I guess job well done you vapid hussy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Major damage control, but it won’t work. Now she won’t be the first woman president after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I guess, Ivanka is discovering, maybe for the first time in her life, that physical attributes and unlimited access to money won’t allow her a free pass or free reign in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, honey- our expectations of you and your shite family couldn’t possibly be any lower than they already are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whenever a perfume is a bestseller, the designer in question soon rolls out a follow-up. So where the heck is the commercial for “Even more Complicit” ?
Dear Scarlett Johansson, you must have made enough popcorn by now. Please report back for Resistance duty ASAP, we badly need something to laugh about.
Please? [Desperate Begging Emoji]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops looks like Scarry Mooch is gone. After 10 days. Nyt said john Kelly demanded his removal. The mob family was also embarrassed by the Scarry Mooch tirade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…my head is starting to hurt….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was appalled to see Ivanka Trump’s pocketbook line in Lord and Taylor in New York. I told the employee to tell management that I’m offended that they carry her line. How can I get them not to carry her shitty stuff? Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If expectations of her were any lower, they’d be at the same level as her neanderthal father
Report this comment as spam or abuse