Jessica Alba has lost two dogs in just two weeks: ‘It’s been a rough two weeks’

This story really hit me in the feelings. On Monday, Jessica Alba, who recently announced she was pregnant with her third child with husband Cash Warren, posted on Instagram that her bulldog, Bowie, passed away. Along with an adorable photo of the dog, she wrote, “Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It’s been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”
If losing one dog wasn’t bad enough, less than two weeks ago, Jessica’s pug, Sid, passed away, right after Jessica and her family returned from a Hawaiian vacation. The dog appeared with Jessica in the 2003 film Honey. Jessica revealed on Facebook that Sid has passed, posting a photo montage of the camera-loving pooch with the sad details.
Jessica’s latest announcement comes on the heels of a promotional event for her company, The Honest Company, a new diaper collaboration with The Great. The pregnancy glow was doing wonders for her, as she posed for pictures and did some arts and crafts with her daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5. As for baby number three, Jessica told Jimmy Fallon that she has “amnesia” about having a baby and says her daughters are “stoked” for the new arrival. As for the name of the baby, she said the name had to match her girls’ “unusual” names, but has to start with an “H” and has to be a word. You can watch their brainstorming session here.
I had to put my pooch down in April and I’m still hurting over it, so I can only imagine what Jessica feels like right now, but soon, she’ll have a new bundle of joy in her life, so that’s a good thing.
Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
This is just heartbreaking. She seems like a fabulous pet owner. Poor girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dogs mourn for each other. I’ve always had two or three dogs, and they do know when one is sick and are depressed when one dies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so sad!
I hope when they are ready they adopt another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rip for both of her pet pooches, the only consolation is knowing they had a great life, so many unfortunately have a terrible time at the hands of callous people. This story reminded me of my much loved and very much missed doggie besties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her oldest daughter is ridiculously cute. I wonder if she’ll have a boy? If so, I wonder what kind of unique starts with an H that kid will have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is really cute, looks just like her Dad. The younger daughter is a little ginger version of her mom, also super cute! They are definitely genetically blessed children.
Sad about her dogs. 🙁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We lost 2 dogs within 6 days of each other. They were both 12 years old and had been together since we rescued them as puppies. When our first passed and the other then died we took her to the vet who said she should have died months earlier based on her internal scan but obviously she’d held on as she knew she was the stronger of the 2 and our other dog wouldn’t have coped without her. It broke my heart and even though it was 6 years ago I still get a little misty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, the older daughter really grew into her looks. She looked like a carbon copy of dad as a baby/toddler and not in a good way. Now she has both of their best features.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, good that I’m not the only one who thought that. (I’m sure they’re warming up a tiny section in hell for me for not finding all kids cute.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dogs are the best. This made me think of Where The Red Fern Grows. Now I need to hug my dog and let her lick my tears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I follow her on IG and I was so sad to see this. I lost both of my dogs within a few months of each other… the older one from old age, the younger one from bone cancer, which was a huge shock. We are still not over it and it’s been about 5 years now and we’re only just getting to the point where we can talk about them. People tell you what it’s like when they lose their dog(s), but you just don’t get it till you go through it first hand. They are family and those years together are never long enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse