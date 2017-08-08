Jessica Alba has lost two dogs in just two weeks: ‘It’s been a rough two weeks’

Embed from Getty Images

This story really hit me in the feelings. On Monday, Jessica Alba, who recently announced she was pregnant with her third child with husband Cash Warren, posted on Instagram that her bulldog, Bowie, passed away. Along with an adorable photo of the dog, she wrote, “Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It’s been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”

If losing one dog wasn’t bad enough, less than two weeks ago, Jessica’s pug, Sid, passed away, right after Jessica and her family returned from a Hawaiian vacation. The dog appeared with Jessica in the 2003 film Honey. Jessica revealed on Facebook that Sid has passed, posting a photo montage of the camera-loving pooch with the sad details.

Jessica’s latest announcement comes on the heels of a promotional event for her company, The Honest Company, a new diaper collaboration with The Great. The pregnancy glow was doing wonders for her, as she posed for pictures and did some arts and crafts with her daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5. As for baby number three, Jessica told Jimmy Fallon that she has “amnesia” about having a baby and says her daughters are “stoked” for the new arrival. As for the name of the baby, she said the name had to match her girls’ “unusual” names, but has to start with an “H” and has to be a word. You can watch their brainstorming session here.

I had to put my pooch down in April and I’m still hurting over it, so I can only imagine what Jessica feels like right now, but soon, she’ll have a new bundle of joy in her life, so that’s a good thing.