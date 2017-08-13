FKA Twigs was looking cozy with a male model last week in Ibiza, huh

The Lost City of Z Premiere

All of last week, we were talking about whether Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs had broken up. Two Saturdays ago, Robert Pattinson was in LA, doing promotion for Good Time, and he went out to dinner with Katy Perry and some other friends. Sources claimed that Katy and Sparkles peeled off from their friends, and were looking cozy and flirty in some dark corner. There were photos too, photos which got a few servers at the Sunset Tower Bar fired. E! News followed up the story with the strange announcement that Rob and FKA Twigs were still sort of together but not really, and that Sparkles had one foot out the door and he might be starting something with Katy. Gossip Cop followed up and claimed that none of that was true and that Twigs and Sparkles were still happening and still engaged.

Except maybe not? These photos came out on Friday:

In those photos, the guy totally looks like Tomas Berdych, but it’s not. This guy’s name is Brieuc Breitenstein, and he’s French. Brieuc and Twigs were in Ibiza together, looking snuggly and cozy and coupled-up. Some people – Twigs-fans/Sparkle-stans? – have suggested that Brieuc is gay and that they’re just affectionate BFFs. Um… that’s one theory, for sure. Another theory is that Twigs and Sparkles are broken up or on some kind of break and they’re both exploring their options. Rob’s options include Katy Perry. Twigs’ options include rando male models in Ibiza.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

48 Responses to “FKA Twigs was looking cozy with a male model last week in Ibiza, huh”

  1. Clare says:
    August 13, 2017 at 7:42 am

    She is so stunningly beautiful. That is all.

    Reply
  2. Dolkite says:
    August 13, 2017 at 7:46 am

    She looks stoned and that stupid nose ring/chain isn’t doing her any favors.

    Reply
  3. Babs says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:06 am

    France for the win!

    Reply
  4. Blue says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Brieuc is not gay tho. If you go to his Instagram there are photos celebrating his anniversary with his ex girlfriend.
    I dunno what the situation is between Rob and Twigs but I wish them luck and I think she’s lovely.
    I want to fight Rob but it would make more sense to go back to Stewart than be with Perry…. They’re all boring as hell tho

    Reply
  5. Anname says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Aw, this makes me a little sad. I liked them together, but it looks like they couldn’t make it work. Looking back on Rob’s Howard Stern interview a few weeks ago, some of his answers make a bit more sense now.
    He just did a ton of promo, and he didn’t look like a guy going through a difficult break up, so hopefully it’s amicable enough and a no-drama split. I think the Katy Perry stuff is bunk though – they have been friends for years. Going to dinner with 6 other people in a group is hardly a sign of a “more than friends” relationship.

    Reply
  6. booboocita says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

    She’s lovely, but her expression is always so … I dunno, just … um … hum … zzzzzzz. She always looks the same in her photos, eyes half-lidded, mouth parted, face almost blank — as if she were about to fall asleep or as if she’s just woken up and isn’t sure where she is. Makes her look rather less attractive than she is. If there’s such a thing as resting bitch face, does she have resting snooze face?

    Reply
  7. Deidra says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Revealing her boytoy to the world on the day of his movie premiere when the spotlight on him was at its max makes me think the break-up wasn’t that amicable. It was kinda petty and probably a vindictive act toward Katy’s story. Team Sparkles!

    Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      August 13, 2017 at 9:55 am

      You’d have to believe Twigs is a calculating b!tch to do that. 🙄

      Reply
    • mia girl says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Yeah. When I saw this on Friday I kinda thought the same because to me, the pictures of FKA Twigs with the guy look staged. It just seemed odd that she’s rarely paped when she’s not with Pattinson and then here are pics with a guy on the day of his movie opening.

      I don’t think she’s a vindictive person, maybe just a person with feelings. It’s not far fetched to think she might be punching back at something. I still don’t think it is about Perry, so I wonder if he called a break and she’s not that cool with it.

      Reply
      • ElbaQ says:
        August 13, 2017 at 10:53 am

        Those pics do look staged. And for two people in the early stages of their romance they aren’t that snuggly or touchy. When my man nuzzles my hair from behind he has his arms around me and buries his nose in it – it looks like that guy just came up from behind to tell her something. And I’m not the delusional Twigbert, I do believe Rob and her broke up, but I’m not buying this couple. She’s not papped for months and never in Ibiza although she’s a regular there – and suddenly these pics on the day of his premiere and just two days after E!’s Katy story? Something IS shady.

    • Fiorucci says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:30 am

      Ohhhh deidra you’re good! You sound like lainey. That piece of the situation (his premiere) escaped me.
      Unless it’s all to get more publicity for the show hes in. But if they are over I’m with u it’s not amicable

      Reply
  8. Tig says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    If they are broken up-and sure looks that way-wonder when the split up occurred? They looked fine at Cannes in May, and goodness knows this past week/ten days, he has looked great and seemingly in a good place. Still not buying Katy P as anything other than a pal-guess time will tell!

    Reply
    • Stephy says:
      August 13, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Except they weren’t that fine at Cannes. They were in a big group of people and there was a dining pic where Rob and twigs were sitting at different sides of the table. Considering she was working with the guy who did a soundtrack for the movie and was there too, I got a feeling she was there just to hang out, not as Rob’s other half. And they were involved in separate activities there – he went to see other movies and she went clubbing.

      Reply
  9. Mel M says:
    August 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    That guy is a model???

    Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I read both that he is gay AND that he has a long term girlfriend who also was there with them. (while he was sniffing FKAs hair??)

    Personally I am SHOCKED. Shocked that a man with that face can be a model.

    FKA Twigs has a type. White guy with a face like a foot.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Yea not surprised. This is what I was reading about a few months ago. That they had broken up and already moved on

    Reply
  12. MRy says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Welp, they are over!

    She must be mad at rob about something cuz she is throwing this in his face

    Reply
    • Anname says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:45 am

      I don’t get that idea at all. If they broke up, there is no reason why she can’t do her own thing.

      Twigs and this guy were part of a big group of friends in Ibiza, based on all the Instagram photos out there. If twigs and this guy got together there, who cares, if she is no longer with Rob? She doesn’t have to hide herself away just in case there happens to be someone sneaking a photo or two. If she wanted to be vindictive, why wouldn’t she totally make out with this guy, or get the pics in People or some other high level tabloid?

      Reply
      • D. says:
        August 13, 2017 at 11:06 am

        It would’ve been thoughtful of her to make out with that guy in private while his promo is still going. It was obvious he wasn’t keen on discussing their relationship to distract from his movie and probably that’s why the announcement in People still isn’t up. She certainly can do whatever she wants, but she was with that man for three years, she knows how gossip has always hurt his professional endeavors, it would’ve been nice of her to show some respect for the last time.

      • Anname says:
        August 13, 2017 at 11:35 am

        Same answer from me, I don’t think she did anything disrespectful. They broke up, she moves on with her life. Taking a walk with a guy now is not a big deal. And I think it’s a bit of a reach to assume she is doing is purposely because of Rob. There are much better ways to get back at him if that was her aim.

  13. Fiorucci says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Queenb You made me LOL. But I don’t think one is that much better or worse than the other. There are some cool photos on this guys instagram. But in the pic here and others he looks like tom Brady which is not my flavour.

    Reply
    • D. says:
      August 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

      The meh thing is that she went for a male model in Ibiza which is a cliche in itself. A male with cheek implants who models female dresses and foiled nipples (go see those pics on dailymail), the gossip angle would’ve been different if she was hooking up with some accomplished, not necessarily good-looking or famous, guy. So I’m saying downgrade.

      Reply

