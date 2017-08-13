FKA Twigs was looking cozy with a male model last week in Ibiza, huh

All of last week, we were talking about whether Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs had broken up. Two Saturdays ago, Robert Pattinson was in LA, doing promotion for Good Time, and he went out to dinner with Katy Perry and some other friends. Sources claimed that Katy and Sparkles peeled off from their friends, and were looking cozy and flirty in some dark corner. There were photos too, photos which got a few servers at the Sunset Tower Bar fired. E! News followed up the story with the strange announcement that Rob and FKA Twigs were still sort of together but not really, and that Sparkles had one foot out the door and he might be starting something with Katy. Gossip Cop followed up and claimed that none of that was true and that Twigs and Sparkles were still happening and still engaged.
Except maybe not? These photos came out on Friday:
FKA Twigs smoulders as male model snuggles her hair https://t.co/K5is5Hxj1U
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2017
In those photos, the guy totally looks like Tomas Berdych, but it’s not. This guy’s name is Brieuc Breitenstein, and he’s French. Brieuc and Twigs were in Ibiza together, looking snuggly and cozy and coupled-up. Some people – Twigs-fans/Sparkle-stans? – have suggested that Brieuc is gay and that they’re just affectionate BFFs. Um… that’s one theory, for sure. Another theory is that Twigs and Sparkles are broken up or on some kind of break and they’re both exploring their options. Rob’s options include Katy Perry. Twigs’ options include rando male models in Ibiza.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She is so stunningly beautiful. That is all.
Nope
Yeah me too. I think she’s got nice skin and a lovely smile but I don’t see this stunning beauty. Weird cos she’s my mom’s girl crush
I agree. I don’t find her beautiful at all. She’s just another famous person who’s regular and normal looking.
Yeah she is pretty but she is not stunning. Just like Robert never was Mr Super Perfect Looking.
Pretty, very nice figure, not beautiful IMO.
She’s one of my girl crushes so I’m with you. Absolutely beautiful.
Great skin, not pretty face at all though.
@Hikaru . And ur comment proves you have something missing too… absolutely disgraceful comment .
If Cri du chat offends you, I can’t help you with that.
Stunningly beautiful? I’d say average at best – just like him.
She looks stoned and that stupid nose ring/chain isn’t doing her any favors.
She looks so exhausted or high. It looks like she’s about to fall asleep. That nose ring and chain look tacky and silly
She has what is called Bedroom eyes. Kstew has the same. They also both have front teeth that makes their mouths slightly open. Just mother nature people! Unless you think they both should get plastic surgery to please society?
Original T.C. what in the world are you talking about? I commented about her looking tired and her face jewelry, not her teeth. Plastic surgery? Who said they think these two need that?
why is a nose ring stupid?! it’s traditional jewelry in india.its not worse than stupid 5 inch heels women totter around in
Well she is not in India, is she? And she is not an Asian woman. She’s like every other tumblr snowflake except without being called a racist for appropriating.
France for the win!
Brieuc is not gay tho. If you go to his Instagram there are photos celebrating his anniversary with his ex girlfriend.
I dunno what the situation is between Rob and Twigs but I wish them luck and I think she’s lovely.
I want to fight Rob but it would make more sense to go back to Stewart than be with Perry…. They’re all boring as hell tho
I don’t think Stewart would be down for sausage again, she can call herself bi all she wants I’m like yeah…no.
Stewart may be all for reuniting with Sparkles, just for the fun and hype of it all… and just for awhile.
Stewart has never called herself anything right? Bi-erasure is a thing. Stop
.
Aw, this makes me a little sad. I liked them together, but it looks like they couldn’t make it work. Looking back on Rob’s Howard Stern interview a few weeks ago, some of his answers make a bit more sense now.
He just did a ton of promo, and he didn’t look like a guy going through a difficult break up, so hopefully it’s amicable enough and a no-drama split. I think the Katy Perry stuff is bunk though – they have been friends for years. Going to dinner with 6 other people in a group is hardly a sign of a “more than friends” relationship.
We were (almost) all convinced that Ellen Page and Alex Skarsgard were a hot item with all the snuggle pics we got. I’m going to wait this one out a bit.
Anname- it makes me a little sad too. I like them as a couple – but this doesn’t look very promising.
Either way, I think it’s great that he and the movie are getting such high praise from critics and it doesn’t seem like any issues in his personal life are overshadowing for him. He look really good and happy.
She’s lovely, but her expression is always so … I dunno, just … um … hum … zzzzzzz. She always looks the same in her photos, eyes half-lidded, mouth parted, face almost blank — as if she were about to fall asleep or as if she’s just woken up and isn’t sure where she is. Makes her look rather less attractive than she is. If there’s such a thing as resting bitch face, does she have resting snooze face?
Your comment is both funny and accurate. lol
Revealing her boytoy to the world on the day of his movie premiere when the spotlight on him was at its max makes me think the break-up wasn’t that amicable. It was kinda petty and probably a vindictive act toward Katy’s story. Team Sparkles!
You’d have to believe Twigs is a calculating b!tch to do that. 🙄
Yeah. When I saw this on Friday I kinda thought the same because to me, the pictures of FKA Twigs with the guy look staged. It just seemed odd that she’s rarely paped when she’s not with Pattinson and then here are pics with a guy on the day of his movie opening.
I don’t think she’s a vindictive person, maybe just a person with feelings. It’s not far fetched to think she might be punching back at something. I still don’t think it is about Perry, so I wonder if he called a break and she’s not that cool with it.
Those pics do look staged. And for two people in the early stages of their romance they aren’t that snuggly or touchy. When my man nuzzles my hair from behind he has his arms around me and buries his nose in it – it looks like that guy just came up from behind to tell her something. And I’m not the delusional Twigbert, I do believe Rob and her broke up, but I’m not buying this couple. She’s not papped for months and never in Ibiza although she’s a regular there – and suddenly these pics on the day of his premiere and just two days after E!’s Katy story? Something IS shady.
Ohhhh deidra you’re good! You sound like lainey. That piece of the situation (his premiere) escaped me.
Unless it’s all to get more publicity for the show hes in. But if they are over I’m with u it’s not amicable
If they are broken up-and sure looks that way-wonder when the split up occurred? They looked fine at Cannes in May, and goodness knows this past week/ten days, he has looked great and seemingly in a good place. Still not buying Katy P as anything other than a pal-guess time will tell!
Except they weren’t that fine at Cannes. They were in a big group of people and there was a dining pic where Rob and twigs were sitting at different sides of the table. Considering she was working with the guy who did a soundtrack for the movie and was there too, I got a feeling she was there just to hang out, not as Rob’s other half. And they were involved in separate activities there – he went to see other movies and she went clubbing.
That guy is a model???
MTE… I think he has cheek implants, eh… Going from Sparkles to this lurch-looking guy who is “a model”, lol? But it’s probably just a hook-up or rebound.
I read both that he is gay AND that he has a long term girlfriend who also was there with them. (while he was sniffing FKAs hair??)
Personally I am SHOCKED. Shocked that a man with that face can be a model.
FKA Twigs has a type. White guy with a face like a foot.
Face-wise Rpatz is 12 to this guy’s – 4, LOL
Robert is better looking but lets not pretend he doesnt look like a foot.
Honestly, Rob has been looking spectacular lately, better than he did in ages, IMO. The new found success looks good on him, but I can’t help thinking the break-up looks good on him as well.
Yea not surprised. This is what I was reading about a few months ago. That they had broken up and already moved on
Welp, they are over!
She must be mad at rob about something cuz she is throwing this in his face
I don’t get that idea at all. If they broke up, there is no reason why she can’t do her own thing.
Twigs and this guy were part of a big group of friends in Ibiza, based on all the Instagram photos out there. If twigs and this guy got together there, who cares, if she is no longer with Rob? She doesn’t have to hide herself away just in case there happens to be someone sneaking a photo or two. If she wanted to be vindictive, why wouldn’t she totally make out with this guy, or get the pics in People or some other high level tabloid?
It would’ve been thoughtful of her to make out with that guy in private while his promo is still going. It was obvious he wasn’t keen on discussing their relationship to distract from his movie and probably that’s why the announcement in People still isn’t up. She certainly can do whatever she wants, but she was with that man for three years, she knows how gossip has always hurt his professional endeavors, it would’ve been nice of her to show some respect for the last time.
Same answer from me, I don’t think she did anything disrespectful. They broke up, she moves on with her life. Taking a walk with a guy now is not a big deal. And I think it’s a bit of a reach to assume she is doing is purposely because of Rob. There are much better ways to get back at him if that was her aim.
Queenb You made me LOL. But I don’t think one is that much better or worse than the other. There are some cool photos on this guys instagram. But in the pic here and others he looks like tom Brady which is not my flavour.
The meh thing is that she went for a male model in Ibiza which is a cliche in itself. A male with cheek implants who models female dresses and foiled nipples (go see those pics on dailymail), the gossip angle would’ve been different if she was hooking up with some accomplished, not necessarily good-looking or famous, guy. So I’m saying downgrade.
