FKA Twigs was looking cozy with a male model last week in Ibiza, huh

All of last week, we were talking about whether Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs had broken up. Two Saturdays ago, Robert Pattinson was in LA, doing promotion for Good Time, and he went out to dinner with Katy Perry and some other friends. Sources claimed that Katy and Sparkles peeled off from their friends, and were looking cozy and flirty in some dark corner. There were photos too, photos which got a few servers at the Sunset Tower Bar fired. E! News followed up the story with the strange announcement that Rob and FKA Twigs were still sort of together but not really, and that Sparkles had one foot out the door and he might be starting something with Katy. Gossip Cop followed up and claimed that none of that was true and that Twigs and Sparkles were still happening and still engaged.

Except maybe not? These photos came out on Friday:

FKA Twigs smoulders as male model snuggles her hair https://t.co/K5is5Hxj1U — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2017

In those photos, the guy totally looks like Tomas Berdych, but it’s not. This guy’s name is Brieuc Breitenstein, and he’s French. Brieuc and Twigs were in Ibiza together, looking snuggly and cozy and coupled-up. Some people – Twigs-fans/Sparkle-stans? – have suggested that Brieuc is gay and that they’re just affectionate BFFs. Um… that’s one theory, for sure. Another theory is that Twigs and Sparkles are broken up or on some kind of break and they’re both exploring their options. Rob’s options include Katy Perry. Twigs’ options include rando male models in Ibiza.