Donald Trump happily suggests we ‘study’ war crimes against Muslims

On Thursday, Islamic-State-associated terrorists drove a van into a crowd in Barcelona in what has become an increasingly frequent and terrifying occurrence in Europe (and now, America): murder by vehicle, terrorism with deadly and macabre simplicity. More than a dozen people died in the attack, and more than a hundred are injured. This was also a coordinated attack which also involved some kind of explosion in another area of Barcelona. We knew pretty quickly that this was an Islamic State attack because it was the same thing the Islamic State did in France, and because the Islamic State took credit for the Barcelona attack within a few hours. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Barcelona and all Spanish people.
All of us here in America knew exactly what would happen when Donald Trump learned of the attack. This is a man who waited two days after the neo-Nazis brought their tiki torches to Charlottesville before he came out and squealed that “many sides” were to blame. This is the man who explained his tortured back-and-forth condemnation-and-embrace of white supremacists over the course of five days thusly:
“I didn’t wait long. I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement. The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement but you don’t make statements that direct unless you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don’t know the facts. It is a very, very important process to me. It is a very important statement. So I don’t want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement. I want to know the facts….When I make a statement, I like to be correct. I want the facts. This event just happened. A lot of the event didn’t happen yet as we were speaking. This event just happened. Before I make a statement, I need the facts. I don’t want to rush into a statement. So making the statement when I made it was excellent.
That’s how he feels about terrorism committed by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. He wants to take his time, get all the facts in, really commit to making an excellent and correct statement that the alt-left “came charging” at the poor white supremacists. Trump lives in a world where brown people, black people and Muslims have inherent guilt, inherent criminality. That’s what it amounts to. But I digress – this is about Barcelona and how we knew that as soon as there was a terrorist attack committed by Islamic State terrorists, Donald Trump would wait, and cautiously take his time before issuing any statements, right? Of course! This is what he tweeted just a few hours after the initial Barcelona attack:
Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
What Trump wants us to “study” is a story that has been widely debunked by historians, a story that involved Gen. Pershing – who served as governor of the Philippines from 1903 to 1913 – catching “50 terrorists,” and punishing those fifty men by dipping bullets in pig’s blood and then shooting 49 out of 50 of those men. Someone told Trump that story a while ago, and he repeated it on the campaign trail in February 2016. Historians are extremely skeptical that the incident ever happened, and even if it did happen… it did not end the violence, for the love of God. And if it did happen today, IT WOULD BE A WAR CRIME. That’s what Trump is using Twitter to advocate – he’s saying that we should be fighting the Islamic State with pigs’-blood-dipped bullets to stop this carnage. Don’t you guys just adore how he took his time to get all of the facts in before he suggested fighting the Islamic State with war crimes?
Pershing didn't dip bullets in pig's blood, Muslims in NJ didnt celebrate 9-11 & Trump didn't condemn Charlottesville terrorism for 2 days.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 17, 2017
I wonder what Gen. McMaster, Gen. Kelly and Gen. Mattis think about the president's false accusation of a war crime by 6-star Gen. Pershing
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 17, 2017
Gormless feck. That’s the nicest thing I can say about him.
I need to borrow that! The usual American phrases aren’t nearly as effective as Gormless Feck! (What does gormless mean?)
I think he’s getting this pig blood thing from something the BRITISH did in India in the 1850′s.
It is literally the only verified instance of using porcine blood/fat on weapons to subdue Muslims that I can think of. (As with everything else, I may be completely wrong)
Also, nice way to make Muslims feel like America hates them. Nice one, arsehole.
When i was living in India, we were taught something similar,my mind is a little fuzzy now..basicly they did something to the arsenal of the hindus(containing beef) and muslim(containing pork) soldiers.
They (the British) asked Muslim and Hindu soldiers to grease their weapons using porcine and bovine fat. It was one of the things that lead to the Mutinty/Rebellions (depending on who you ask) in 1857.
Yes. One cause of the Sepoy rebellion. Greased paper for Enfield rifle cartridges. Tallow was the grease and could have contained both beef and pork fat – thus offensive to both Muslims and Hindus.
The British had ordered no grease on the cartridge papers once realising the problem – but, for obvious reasons given British colonial behaviour, many of the sepoys believed the paper was still greased with animal fat regardless of the order.
He’s talking to his base. Many of the people who elected him DO hate Muslims.
And since he was elected there’s been a new explosion of Islamophobia, the likes of which I haven’t seen since 9/11.
Of course, we can’t forget the racism and Islamophobia projected onto Obama for eight years but that’s another story…
This country is so f*cked right now.
This is exactly what I think because it sounds like them. I mean, it’s obviously coming out of the mouth of our elected President (vomitus mass), but it’s surely targeted to that uneducated, knee-jerk, bassackwards base of his and his alone.
@Kitten – look at the way some commenters have referred to Muslims on the comments to this very post. I want to be shocked, but I’m not.
@Clare, I’m not shocked either. A friend on my FB posted an article about one of the suspects and made the comment: “Tell me again how Islamists are peaceful…” and my response to her was: “Just because a person is Islamic does not mean that person is a terrorist or is not peaceful. That is like saying all white male Christians are members of the KKK and are racists.”. Lumping a group of people into a cubbyhole is not okay. And I too am appalled as I read some of the comments. Your responses to them are spot on.
@swak i agree that it is wrong and ridiculous to lump all Muslims in with the god awful terrorists – absolutely!
But what i cant get past is that many posts here and many commentors lump in all republican white man and white women in with the disgusting violent racist bigots in this country.
It smacks of hypocricy.
I just want to smack him with a history book. Also if we want t study terrorism that affects the US we should start with your brethren. They commit the most mass murders here.
And he picks the most base, gross, FUCKING UNCIVILISED urban myths to promulgate, doesn’t he? He is a vile, vile, vile man. He thinks we’re all troglodytes, like him.
Every time he opens his mouth is to spew vile lies.
Well the guy is an idiot. I doubt he would know the truth or history if it hit him in the face. Plus you can’t whip up a base based on facts
Completely, Sixer.
But this is why he is so beloved by David Duke, the KKK, and all the other Nazi orgs in our country.
And they were obsessed with him before he won and everyone knew that, but voted for him anyway.
Just disgusting.
He does. He is. He does. Slightly off topic, my favorite tweet this morning so far: “As a historian the hardest part of my job is that I am constantly building statues, as statues are the only way people learn about history.” Lol. Sigh.
He is just so… CRUDE. You know? Lowest common denominator person.
Sixer, yes. I know. I was just thinking this morning how the nicest thing he can say about someone, even his own son, is that he/she is a “high quality person.” Anyone with any humanity can muster up more adjectives than that, and tailor them to the individual, because that’s how typical emotional responses work. He can’t even relate on a normal, human level. I’d say it’s sad but I have zero sympathy for the guy.
Exactly. I mean, even if we take all the terrible political opinions and ignore them, just the man, the person – he’s that bloke in the pub everyone tries to avoid because he brings everything down to the lowest possible standard and just will not stop forcing his shit down your throat.
He is the drunk at the wedding that picks fights until a brawl breaks out and ruins the reception.
Yes, and he chooses statements that signal directly to his base of extremists. We are all rightly shocked at these bizarre verbal missiles, but when you even just do a simple google of them, you find that they are just everyday catechism of white supremacist/Nazi on many of their propaganda sites. He’s rousing them all to protect him when the rule of law puts an end to his illicit rule.
CNN had an article yesterday pointing out the similarities between ISIS and the Neo Nazis. Basically since 9/11 the vast majority of attacks in America have been from white supremacists. And this fool stands up and stokes the flames of hate. I am out of words for him. Sending my love to the people in Barcelona.❤
I doubt je knows that. It’s easier to blame the “other”.
I wonder if he knows that, for an example, the biggest war crime in Europe since WW2 was commited against Muslims ( Srebrenica massacre)? I wonder if he even knows there are European Muslims. I wonder if he even knows anything.
He doesn’t. Plus, it’s so much more convenient if he makes up “alternative” facts. The true terminology for that is that he lies. All day, every day, this foolish and dangerous man lies.
what a timely incident in Barcelona. Came just at the right time for him to deflect from his racist domestic debacle.
Also, it is noteworthy that again it was not a refugee, but somebody that lived in Spain for years (attended high school) and was radicalised here.
I lived in NY during 9/11 and have been wondering for years, why it is so quiet in the US. I can only come to the conclusion that a lot of possible cells are infiltrated undercover and possible attacks are being prevented at an early stage? Especially now when this low cost terrorism is so easy to realise.
I am from Barcelona and sadly was close there when it happened (still in schock, I thought it was a car crash, never thought it was a terrorist attack).
Of course, Trump is a stupid opportunist which takes any chance to spit his hateful message, but OTH I understand how easy is to fall under this populistic message in times like these.
I don’t understand and never will, how someone who has come to another country searching for a better life and even their sons, decide to go against the land that embraced them, to the point of becoming a mass murderer. You have to be an ungrateful b**rd, hateful POS. I am the third generation of a Latin american family who came to Spain running away from a terrible dictartorship and we have nothing but love and gratitude for this country. I am sorry but I do not accept excuses for these people. They have problems in every other place of the world, don’t adapt to other cultures and expect us to change for them. If it’s not PC to say that, well sorry not sorry, right now we don’t give a s***t
I totally agree. And I am waiting for moderate muslims to come out and protest against these attacks. If they stay at home and do not make their voices heard against these crazy radicals, they make themselves complicit. We can only live together if we can trust each other.
Solidarity to you, Spaniard.
@MariaF – It isn’t ‘moderate’ Muslim’s job to speak out against these attacks or be seen as complicit!
The anti-semetism of the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville is rooted in Christian beliefs. It the job of every Christian in America to speak out against what they did or be complicit?
How about just assuming that ANY reasonable person, regardless of their religious beliefs, thinks that terrorism is bad, and just leave it at that.
Also, calling some Muslim’s ‘moderate’ is like calling someone a moderate Buddhist or a moderate feminist…what does it mean? It’s a combination of offensive and meaningless.
Moderate Muslims tend to softly denounce the crimes by saying they are not truly muslim, it is not true islam instead of taking ownership of the fact that something is not right.
Unless it is a terrible act, they hardly protest. They don’t see the problem when extemist become too many, they bring danger to everyone.Pakistan ans Bangladesh have been systematically drained of the minortiy Hindus through forced conversion, rape and general third class citizen treatment. In India, whereever there is Muslim Majority like bordering area of Bangladesh in West Bengal, there is rampant religious tyranny. And the moderates of the community do not protest. This is seen as tacit support to spread the Holy Religion. Only when something huge blows up on their face, they take temporary notice.
Collectively they try to isolate the extremist instead of acknowledging it as a problem on the whole
Same can be said about other terrorisms too. Unfortunately the frequency at which ISlamic terrorists attack different parts of the world, brings them to focus even more
@Tan then surely you will also speak of the ‘religious tyranny’ of Hindu’s beating people to death in parts of India, for eating beef, right? My point is, aggression and subjugation is not limited to Muslims. Everyone is in on it.
And since you have specifically mentioned Pakistan and Bangladesh, let me bring your attention to the dozens (literally dozens) of vigils and protests that have taken place in both countries in the last 2-3 years.
Look, I know it sounds like I am being defensive, but I am sick of this barrage of misinformation and seemingly educated people referring to over 1 billion people of different races, ethnicities, nationalisites, cultural and social background as ‘them’. My Muslim neighbor probably has as much in common with one of these asshats as I do with f-ing gumby.
@Tarl – I can’t speak to the other stuff, but kindly shut it about West Bengal – I’m from there, and the state (yes, including border areas) is majority Hindu.
And FYI, West Bengal was communist for 30 years until less than a decade ago -violence in the districts (and there is no shortage of it) tends to be because of party politics, not religion. I see you’ve conveniently ignored that Indian Muslims in the recent past have been lynched for eating beef, but it’s much more fun to pretend they’re always the aggressors.
MariaF and Tan are just burying their heads in the sand as a lot of Muslims denounce these attacks but you know since it’s not to their liking it doesn’t exist? What should “moderate” Muslims (what *is* a moderate Muslim? Is it someone not murdering others? Because if that’s the definition, well that’s kind of most Muslims out there) do to stop COMPLETELY ILLOGICAL HUMAN BEINGS from committing atrocities? Are YOU stopping the lunatics in YOUR groups from being lunatics? If so, please tell us how to do it so we can singlehandedly fight them off!
Speaking of which as usual let’s forget that many Muslims are victims of ISIS, even more so than non-Muslims, because that doesn’t really coincide with your black-and-white reality and your black-and-white definitions of “moderate” or “extremist.”
@ Tan That is not true what you wrote. Many Muslims are upset about the terrorists. 99 percent of Muslims are busy living their lives and aren’t equipped to sniff out terrorists all the time. They do help when they can that is why so many plots are thwarted.
There are 8 different subsets with very different beliefs. They aren’t all from the same country, they are individuals with all the same hopes, dreams, flaws, strengths, and problems that all people possess. They have suffered unjustly through no fault of their own.
Do you know how many Muslims died in the American Gulf Wars falsely started on ridiculous lies? Families, people with talents we desperately need, innocent babies, children, women and, men who have left this earth and loved ones through no fault of their own. How about the Syrian refugees that no one wants. Should we forget the little boy washed up on the beach because some as holes want revenge on the West? Or the little boy in the rubble in Syria? How about him?
WE start the unrest and they suffer. Now they have to deal with racism and violence after fleeing from unspeakable violence.
What nationality are you? Are your people responsible for any atrocities or violence in the past hundred years? Plenty of white people have done disgusting horrible things in the name of colonizing and religion. Christians have done terrible things. My tribe, the Jews have done wrong. Read about the history between Japan, China, and Korea. Who were the aggressors in the Bosnian War?
If we have a conscience and want to rid ourselves of any trace of what makes Nazis and terrorists excuse their actions we have to start with empathy and truth. We need at this time, more than ever, to see the human being and not their qualifiers.
I’m a Muslim woman who had an active Twitter account where I called out these extremists all the time and was met with death threats, calls for r*ping me, etc. etc. I’d fight back with logic, a little bit of humor, Qur’an and hadith and OMG THEY DIDN’T CHANGE! WHAT A SURPRISE!
But WAIT! THERE’S MORE!
And as I’m there PUBLICLY CALLING OUT AND DENOUNCING THESE JERKS I’d have non-Muslims chime in on the action and call for MY death and MY r*pe because why not disrespect a Muslim woman while she’s doing the very same thing you said I should be doing? Oh apparently it’s not enough for me to publicly denounce them on Twitter I have to also endure white supremacists and faux feminists telling me that no matter what I do I will NEVER belong to what they consider a “civil” society and that my PUBLIC DENOUNCEMENT OF TERRORISM is not enough because apparently I’m supposed to somehow control people and force them not to act on their desires while simultaneously calling my religion one that forces and controls people. Isn’t that funny? Seems to me the problem isn’t that “moderate” Muslims (again WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN? Because when you say that, you’re pretty much saying that anybody who is religious in Islam is a terrorist)
AND I STILL FOUGHT BACK BY LIVING MY LIFE REMEMBERING THE VERSES OF THE QUR’AN THAT CALL FOR PATIENCE IN THE FACE OF DISRESPECT AND THAT CALL FOR PEACE EVEN WITH YOUR ENEMIES AND REMEMBERING THE DUAS THAT REMIND ALL OF US THAT THE GREATER J*HAD (THERE GOES THAT WORD) IS THE FIGHT AGAINST YOUR OWN EGO/SELF! Am I supposed to suddenly stop living my life to stop Sal from down the block who suddenly picked up a Qur’an 3 days ago and decided “j*had” is now his thing from doing stuff like this? Is YOUR community safe? What are YOU doing to stop extremism? And how exactly are you supporting ME from stopping the terrorists in my group when you sound pretty darn condescending? Enlighten me.
A few months ago there were two filmmakers on The Daily Show with a movie about the civil war in Syria.
They also discussed the attacks in Europe compared to those in the US. And they gave as a reason that Muslims are more integrated in the US compared to Europe where they in general live more secluded. And while this is true in Belgium, where i live in a neigbourhood where +80% are Muslims, I have no idea if this is an explanation and if it’s that different in the US.
With everything that happens in the US I would think that Muslims would feel the need to as well to spend more time with likeminded people.
I don’t know, I don’t really understand what’s happening anymore…
Which Muslims in Europe? Muslims in the Balkans have been integrated for centuries. Arabs are not the only Muslim people.
But I do agree that integration has been a major problem in some Western European countries.
It is true about Muslims being more assimilated, there are 2nd and 3rd generation families in American. There are large communities in LA, Michigan, New York and Florida as well as throughout America. Quite a few come to go to college and then end up staying. They exist in all segments of society. If someone like Tangerine had been in power for the past century we wouldn’t have Apple because Steve Job’s biological father was Syrian. There would be several industries that would have never existed including entertainment, DJ Khaled is Palestinian, Iman would have never been a super of supermodels. If immigrant Jews weren’t allowed then no Google either.
Not to mention all the delicious foods that are now rather common in America. For vegans like me, Middle Eastern and Turkish restaurants are at least a once a week experience. lol They are very much a part of our culture even if idiots don’t want to admit it.
One thing I totally abhor is that Islam is perceived by many as a unified religion, and that Muslim became pretty much a label. There are several branches/sects within Islam, and the same applies to Christianity. Another thing that some people fail to see is that within these large religions, sects have fought each other for hundreds of years. While states and societies with a predominant Christian population have evolved tremendously due to the separation of religion from the state, that is, religion is no longer *the* state, individuals and groups belonging to certain Muslim sects and branches continue to kill and massacre each other. But as far as I know Islam never had religious figures that could have led – as in leadership – the believers – I am not talking here about individuals that lived more than a thousand years ago. And IMO this is where Islam sort of “failed” when it comes to the role religious leaders and institutions can play in advancing moderate values in a society.
And yes, there are Muslims that integrate in their new societies, and I am happy that Muslims can find refuge in European countries where they are safe from persecution from other Muslims. Yet, not all of them are the same. They can find refuge but some refuse to integrate, and continue practices such as informal child marriage, and there are men who do not allow their female family members to leave their home without a burka, or don’t allow them to have contact with persons outside their community. And I have an issue with that.
@Maria F ‘moderate’ Muslims HAVE and DO come out to protest these attacks, all over the world. They just do not get the kind of press coverage that would make us aware. I would find you links to protests and vigils, but you have google for that. I do hope, though, that you are also holding each and every white Christian who hasn’t come out to protest the KKK/Neo-Nazi violence and murder in the US equally responsible.
@Spaniard – I know you are hurting, as are we all (I am a Londoner by choice and American by bith and sadly know how you are feeling – all too often), but I am very very uncomfortable with the ‘these people’ narrative. Who are ‘these people’? Conflating all Muslims with a handful of dickheads and expecting all Muslims to have to come out and defend their faith EVERY time one of these monsters commits an act of terrorism, is, in my opinion, unfair and unreasonable. We cannot hold over 1 billion people responsible. We can’t point the finger at them all. That just divides us. ALL humans, ALL of us, should be condemning this shit. ALL OF US. Not just Muslims. Not just Spaniards. Each and every one of us.
Singling out Muslim’s to protest/apologise for this insanity is basically forcing them to take ownership of something than doesn’t belong to them. In singling them out you are othering them.
I don’t mean to be insensitive, but what I am seeing here is a tone of Us and Them, with ‘Muslims’ as a whole being rendered the other – this is 1. not true and 2. not helpful. On the one hand we are talking about integration, on the other we are singling them out and asking them to prove their allegiance by protesting.
Yes.
I grew up in a mixed white/Sikh/Muslim London suburb. Aside from a very few outbreaks of bad feeling by a very few obnoxious white supremacist types (or NF/EDL/BNP as we call them in the UK), it was completely integrated. And that’s back in the 1980s.
99.9% of people FROM ALL COMMUNITIES are horrified by white nationalist terrorism. 99.9% of people FROM ALL COMMUNITIES are horrified by Islamist terrorism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying this Clare.
My family lives both in Barcelona and in Brussels. So within in a year I had to worry twice about family members.
A lot of people of Muslim faith have found refuge and a home in Western Europe. And yes I do expect them to take to the street whenever something horrible happens in their new country. Only that way they can fight the xenophobia. What do you expect people to feel if every few weeks some crazy person kills loved ones including innocent kids in the name of their religion? People will be irrational in their grief and rage and lash out. So I do believe that the only way to combat those feelings is to go to the streets and show solidarity, not with your religion, but with the victims.
People are tired of the carnage and you can rally and shout ‘we have no fear’, but fact is that it gets harder to be the reasonable voice and try to make people understand that a few mad men do not represent the religion and culture.
I strongly believe in immigration, my parent’s found a new home in Germany, so I am an immigrant myself and have witnessed xenophobia and that is the reason I want people to come together and take a stand. So we do not have a rise of Neo Nazis and right wing parties.
And yes, I do expect Christians to go out and protest in the same way.
@ Maria F
You seem to be saying two different things
1, that we should all be heartbroken and taking a stand agaisnt this violence (which I agree with)
2, that Muslims specifically should take ownership of this shit (which I disagree with).
Yes many millions of Muslims have migrated to the ‘west’ and found ‘refuge’ – but lets not forget that many many many of us went to THEIR homelands. That our ancestors, in many instances ravaged THEIR homelands. That our ancestors raped and pillaged THEIR ancestors and their homes (this applies not only to Muslims, but many of the poorest and most desperate immigrants/refugees). Let’s not forget that our cities, our industry, our ‘normal’ was in many (many!) instances built on the backs of the people you seem to view as the ‘other’. This is certainly true for Britain and the US. Before we start talking about how the wonderful west gave ‘these people’ a ‘new home’ let’s also acknowledge the havoc we (yes we, we all advantage from it to this day) caused that to this day is, in part, the root for the desperation is many parts of the world.
I agree that there is a problem and we should acknowledge it – all of us. But to imply that immigrants (Muslim or otherwise) should be somehow falling at our feet with gratitude is insane to me. We should ALL be grateful for our homes and our neighbors – and also mindful of how we ended up here. I can promise you it wasn’t by the ‘west’ having clean or bloodless hands.
Look I understand that you are upset and angry – and we can get into a race about who has more links to victims of terror. But I think your anger is misdirected, misinformed and misjudged.
Thank you @Claire , and you @Sixer . I understand feelings are running high, and justifiably so, however I’m used to hearing comments like some of these on the street, or other social media, but I didn’t expect to hear them here . But it’s the same old thing, we are told to apologise for what these monsters do, and yet I never once read on the comment section about what has happened recently with the Alt-Right anyone demanding white people apologise.
“And yes I do expect them to take to the street whenever something horrible happens in their new country. Only that way they can fight the xenophobia. What do you expect people to feel if every few weeks some crazy person kills loved ones including innocent kids in the name of their religion? People will be irrational in their grief and rage and lash out. So I do believe that the only way to combat those feelings is to go to the streets and show solidarity, not with your religion, but with the victims.”
I can’t believe what I just read. With all due respect, you’re a little dense.
@ Clare.
I never said that they should take ownership, but that they should distance themselves. I do not find that unreasonable whatsoever.
I am not sure how I gave you the impression that I feel superior, as I mentioned I am an immigrant myself and I witnessed people saying to us ‘foreigners have to leave’ or ‘if you are in Germany you speak German’ when they overheard us speak in our native Spanish. Plus the passive aggressive xenophobia of pretending that they did not understand my mom when she was doing her shopping and had to repeat her order at the butcher or baker about 7 times until the shop assistant finally said ‘oh, you want XYZ’. And having her turn to me and wondering if her German was really that bad. And we are Europeans. Imagine how bad people of other skin colours might be treated. So trust me, I do feel for immigrants and I personally believe that immigration is a god given right. Why not leave horrible conditions and go somewhere where you can build a life?
But I also have to say that I have a fairly liberal family. And in the last years there has been a shift to the right in their views and attitudes.
And you can argue about past history, but at the end of the day we have to solve the current problems. And if this wave of terrorism continues there will be a shift to the right, there will and is a rise of right wing parties, there will be a rise in crimes against immigrants and there will be cry for immigration to stop. And I would hate for it to come to that.
@Maria F – immigrants do not need you to ‘feel’ for them. They don’t need your pity. They need you to stop lumping ‘them’ (your word, repeatedly) into one group. They need you to stop othering them. They need you to stop implying that they should forever be grateful for living in Europe or wherver. Frankly, I think your rhetoric is part of the ‘current problem’.
Also your assumption that all immigrants come from ‘horrible conditions’ is patently false, and demeaning.
Look, I don’t want to get into a back and forth with you – I genuinly think you are coming from a good place…but truly, think about the words you are using ‘ they’ ‘they’ ‘moderate muslims’ ‘immigrants’. All these words lump a HUGE number of people into one group. Its othering. Its not helpful. Its unkind. And, its ignorant.
“I never said that they should take ownership, but that they should distance themselves. I do not find that unreasonable whatsoever.”
They have. Others (cough LIKE YOU cough) keep conflating them.
Donal Trump is a racist. Point Blank
More than that. Donald Trump is a Nazi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the president of all Nazis and white supremacists.
Trump is a car carrying Nazi racist from way back. He will do and say anything to save his racist ass.
And things are about to get uglier. Trump & Bannon are sowing the seeds to use “saving & preserving confederate statues” as a wedge issue. Classic textbook tactics to change the narrative when you know you are dead wrong.
The Daily 202: Trump’s embrace of Confederate statues as a wedge issue underscores Bannon’s enduring influence
The president was not always so fond of Confederate symbols.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/daily-202/2017/08/18/daily-202-trump-s-embrace-of-confederate-statues-as-a-wedge-issue-underscores-bannon-s-enduring-influence/59965f8030fb0433811d69dc/
He is a Nazi. He hates everyone but white men and a few select white women.
Trump is pathological. He is a true narcissist and does not like ANYONE but himself.
How about we study your crimes and those of your darling offspring, eh, Trump?
LOL, I was going to post the same thing !
Yes! And he may graduate from mere felonies to war crimes.
No General is going to allow his men to commit war crimes on his behalf. If they do they should receive whatever punishment he gets. They know better. They are better. And yes, they would be required to disobey the Comander in Chief. (Sickening he holds that title)
I can’t wait until Mueller and Schneiderman drop bombs on the cadre of fools in and around the WH. No pardons for state crimes!
No one is immune from the scrutiny of the army of lawyers looking into the Russia probe. Eyes on the prize!
But can they hurry up? Be thorough but my god, hurry up. Because the longer this goes on, the more hate-filled assh*les feel safe to come out from under their rocks and wave goddamn swastika flags in the streets. And you know that they will not simply go back to their computers if 45 is removed. Quite the opposite, possibly.
I also wonder what Führer Bigly would do afterwards. I guess it depends on whether he lands himself in prison but I highly doubt that, whatever the outcome of the investigation. I don’t think prison is in the cards. Which means he will still be an insanely rich crazy person with Twitter access. His approval ratings are at what, 34%? That’s low but I wonder how insane the people who do support him now must be and how they will react to impeachment.
Pandora’s box comes to mind.
I was worried for a while about how the deplorables would react to impeachment but other than the neo-Nazis I don’t think they’re capable of mobilizing in any way. Not to minimize the potential danger of neo-Nazis, as Charlottesville demonstrated. But they are a pretty small minority who would be crushed, I hope, if they planned some kind of larger scale insurgency.
Think about how pathetic any grass roots type rallies have been for him (not the “official” ones organized by Trump’s team). Maybe it’s wishful thinking but hopefully they’ll go back under the rocks they crawled out of and go back to complaining about the left from the safety of their keyboards.
In reading an article yesterday, the person who helped him write “The Art of the Deal” thinks he will resign by the years end. Also Al Gore is calling on Trump to resign. A little bit of sunshine amongst the storm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sh!te this c0ck womble spews makes me sick , and sometimes I wonder if he’s working for “Daesh” cos he only seems to go out of his way to help them with the western world hates us crap they sprout in their propaganda . It’s like they are both working together to cause these bloody divides in our society cos it gets them both what they want. .
My heart, and prayers go to every person caught up or effected by the atrocities committed by these utter cowards in Barcelona.
Actually had a hopeful moment yesterday when I read that his ” biographer” said he thinks he’ll resign very soon. IF THERE’S A GOD IN HEAVEN….PLEASE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only part of it that did seem plausible to me was the idea that he would resign rather than be impeached after Mueller’s investigation is concluded.
But if he does resign you’re all invited to a party at Chez Kitten
Report this comment as spam or abuse
P.S. I can’t remember if I told you but my friend got us tickets to see the Pod Save guys live in Oct! I think their tour sold out completely during he pre-sale period, yay for them. I’m almost giddy (and geeky, I know) with anticipation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Celebitchies, can someone assist or point me in the right direct of the US goverment organisation chart/power structure. I googled but so many popped up and i would like a simple version eg President, the Vice President,then Attorney General, Secretary of State etc thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please bear in mind that should one of these individuals leave, for whatever reason, there is a process of replacement that would begin immediately. So, the only way Paul Ryan becomes President would be if both Trump and Pence left at the exact same time – like they both die of some sort of plague on the same day and there’s no time to nominate someone to replace either. In the more likely situation of Trump resigning or being removed from office, Pence moves into the Presidency and immediately nominates a new Vice President, whom Congress must then confirm or reject. Ryan doesn’t move up to VP, he stays Speaker. Only if something happened to Pence during that time Congress is reviewing the nomination would Ryan become President. Pence can also replace Cabinet members or they could resign if they don’t want to work for him.
The best example of what happens is the transition from Nixon/Agnew administration to the Ford/Rockefeller administration.
Fighting back waves of violent nausea I declare…my fingers refuse to type it but… Please let Pence take over immediately. Mother wants it and so do I. *runs to the bathroom* Sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence is a monster but at least he can conduct himself with basic civility. I truly fear for our safety with Orange Cat Vomit at the helm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The US Govt flows thusly; we have a wannabe dictator, Emperor Zero, at the helm of a wayward ship and a bunch of impotent minions under him, including prime positions for his SIL Jared mealy-mouth and First Lady Ivanka the Terrible. VP Mike “Mother” Pence is a reflection-free vampire and the SoS is a money-grubbing Putin ally named Rexxon. The Chief of Staff is a jellyfish named Kelly. Hope Hicks is the new interim comm director who revels in adultery with some guy named Corey. The Attorney General is a racist collusionist who is currently recused from the Russia prove but is working on taking all civil liberties away. Pres pro tem is Orrin Hatch who is Nosferatu reincarnate. Senate Majority Leader McConnell is a turtle and Speaker of the House is Eddie Munster. Congress is made up of either whataboutists or enablers (the GOP) and the powerless (Dems).
Hope this helps!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really complicated because there are SUPPOSED to be the separate but equal branches of government with different sets of powers and responsibilities that check and balance one another. The POTUS is head of the Executive Branch but even that can be in name only as per rumor Dick Cheney and Nancy Regan and her astrologer were. Beyond that the president’s favorite? The one that knows the most about a given subject? Names drawn from a hat? Could all quitely assume #2 without anyone knowing.
HAHAHAHA! This is probably the best way I’ve ever heard this explained. Thank you sincerely for the chuckle! #ericforhighschooltextbookedits
All these innocent people were murdered by terrorist in another country, so he comments right away. That’s a lot different than what he did for his country! He just said he doesn’t comment until he has all the facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were white. Only brown Muslims can be terrorist, silly. Those were fine people with permits and a few bad apples. No worries /s
It’s sad when the Tiki torch company responds more appropriately and with more gravity in a more timely manner than the damn President of the United States.
Trump has still not called the act in Charlottesville an act of terrorism. He immediately called the same type of attack in Barcelona an act of terrorism. Just shows more of his racist tendencies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
STATEMENT. Word of the week.
New drinking game?
But yeah, the transcripts are even more painful than listening to his words, if that’s even possible.
I can’t read his words. They either give me a headache or makes me dizzy. He never really says anything.
I was reading 📖 on the net they are saying anytime Ivanka and Jared goes on vacation he goes off the rail. So, are ivanka and Jered on vacation every other weekend. #45 has been Office for seven months and he has been having meltdown every week or other week, what the f $&@@. How often is this are these people on vacation in his White House. I hope those that voted for 45 can now acknowledge they made a big mistake. Another thing he did not even get the majority of votes in the election and the majority of the people in the country have to live with this kkk white supremes, just like his daddy. Let’s see how they react when the stock market crash knowing it’s their own doing putting a conman in charge.
Ivanka and Jared are strict orthodox Jews who observe shabbat every weekend. That means no work of any sort, including domestic work, from Friday sunset to Saturday sunset. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shabbat
ETA: whether they are genuinely strict in their religion is up for debate, but they follow this is an ironclad rule for their family. They appear to spend time together as a family unit during this time. And Trump doesn’t appear to have convinced them to abandon this rule except in very rare exceptions eg tour of Europe that passed through Italy.
It’s become a joke (not a funny joke mind) that whenever his babysitters are not around, whether Ivanka and Jared at the weekend or in the early hours of the morning when they are asleep, he tweets or does something batshit.
He does plenty of batshit things when she is around and she is NOT the moderating influence people want to believe she is. She fully supports his behavior. Also, Ivanka and Jared seem to have no problem flying on Friday nights, which they have done quite a few times now, attending inaugural balls on Friday nights, or traveling in cars and making speeches in Saudi Arabia or pretending to be president at the G20 summit on Saturdays.
@LAK Funny you said that. We had dinner with our Rabbi and his family last night and this subject came up. We haven’t been in New York for a while, the atmosphere is different.
He had another take on Ivanka and Jared in relation to Judaism. He knows their Rabbi, and he is of course livid. He said Ivanka really is Jewish and tries her best but her asinine father makes it difficult. The pattern he thinks is because he wants to disrupt their Shabbat and passive aggressively punish them for leaving him alone.
I felt a little sheepish for being so judgmental but Tangerine drives me insane and I lose sight of being kind and compassionate. His wife also had another point of view. She thinks she is a victim as much as anyone else and trapped emotionally and mentally by an abusive Narcissist. She made the point what kind of father would say what he said knowing his daughter is Jewish. He has destroyed her reputation, and she reminded me how Tangerine humiliated her at her own wedding. My husband thinks that Tangerine took over Jared to keep her under his control. He puts her in positions to be ridiculed and part of her identity was being a business woman, and he trashed that.
My sister said she is submissive, and I guess when I think of it, it seems true. He alienated her from friends she really liked like Georgina Bloomberg and basically destroyed her friendship with Chelsea Clinton. Someone else had the theory that she dated so many Jewish men as a rebellion and to separate. I am not a psychologist, so I have no idea if that could be a possibility.
I wonder if paranormal girl or anyone who has grown up with a Narcissistic parent has any insight about that.
Lightpurple: we are discussing the *extra* batshit things he does or tweets which seem to occur when his babysitters aren’t around. That doesn’t negate the batshit things he does when they are around on a day to day basis.
Regarding your other points about Ivanka, i’m not sure why anyone ever thought She was or could be a moderating influence when her entire history has been about sucking up to her father no matter what. This is a woman who told the world years ago that her character was formed when her parents divorced and the overriding concern for her was staying a Trump at all costs which she achieved by immediately adopting a strategy of sucking up to her father to keep his good graces. Her parents divorced when she was 11yrs old. A lifetime of creepy sucking up behaviour that she thinks is perfectly normal. From her pov, it’s paid dividends. Why change the habit of a lifetime?
Ivanka/Jared PR is always at pains to point out that these exceptions were granted by their rabbi. They fly to Mar-a-lago on friday afternoons with Trump and their children. They have never disclosed where they spend their timeout, so my assumption is they are not location specific.
…BUT i’ve made it very clear that no one knows for sure how truly strict they are, however, they are at pains to propagate that image and appear to adhere to it for the most part.
The media joke about Trump being at his worst when they aren’t around has alot of mileage, but it is also media mocking Trump because he has no self control and needs handlers at all times.
ETA: magnaliarose: i hear you. I see someone who made a choice as a child and is sticking to that choice. Unfortunately, that choice involves a narcissistic buffoon of a parent who is malicious, petty and wouldn’t hesitate to do something horrible if she displeased him. I wonder if she truly knows herself without her father’s influence and control. An umbilical cord that she willingly reattached at 11yrs old.
@magnoliarose Although I admire your compassion, I cannot find it in me to believe the ‘Ivanka is a victim’ narrative. I know victims come in all shapes and sizes, but in my opinion she has always (always!) benefited from being her father’s favorite. She has consistently used her father’s insanity to her own advantage. I do believe that Trump is a volatile child, who would not think twice before humiliating his family; but I don’t believe that Ivanka is one of his victims. I think she is ad bad as him; worse, possibly for not standing up for the community which welcomes her when she converted to Judaism.
Her and Jared have stood by, mostly quiet, while their father has called Nazi’s ‘fine people’. No compassion for her, here. They have stood by while he has beat his chest about breaking apart families. I could go on….So No. No compassion here.
@magnoliarose – this is really interesting. I have to admit I’m pretty fascinated how Trump manages to keep such a close relationship with his 3 eldest children, especially Ivanka. He has humiliated her so many times (“if she wasn’t my daughter we’d be dating” “we have sex in common”) and he was obviously an almost absent, even abusive parent when they were young. Now that she’s married and with a family of her own, why does she keep letting him ruin her life?
And Jared? What the hell is he thinking? What is he getting out of this now? Maybe when Trump first won, he was blinded by the power he thought he’d have. But now??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Louisa, Ivanka has not been quiet since Sunday morning. She tweeted Monday about how much she enjoys working with Betsy DeVoes and she tweeted yesterday to congratulate Hope Hicks on her new job.
@LAK, the G20 summit was a second trip and she WORKED on that Sabbath by traveling to the summit meetings, attending them, and then substituting for her daddy when she had no legal authority to do so. They also flew on that Saturday afternoon. A month ago, she and jared also attended weekend business conferences on Saturday out in the Rockies. If she were supposedly Jewish Reformed or jewish Conservative, that wouldn’t matter but they claim to be Jewish Orthodox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose
That’s interesting. I have said many times I think a psychiatrist would have a field day with this family. I think Ivanka is complicit and in it to make money for her brand, but I do have some compassion for her also. I also have a parent with a severe personality disorder, and the damage it does is severe. I can’t imagine growing up with this monster and what it would do to a young impressionable girl. As we have said many times victims do not need to be perfect. While Trump himself is not accepted by the old money elites his children were and he’s blown that out the window. If only Ivanka could find the inner courage to denounce her father and stand up for what’s right this country would applaud her. But I think she’s worried about getting cut out of the will, not to mention brainwashed/manipulated going along always with her father.
Just here to tag on that Ivanka and Jared are not observant. Read an entire article about how they go golfing during shabbat, which is a big no no as modern orthodox. Golfing inherently creates work because you will create divets in the Earth, so you are digging in a way. Also, if they are so orthodox, you are supposed to not do any work, including turning on lights, driving a car, cooking, etc. Those business and international weekend trips are certainly not allowed. Speaking as the partner of a conservative Jew, we don’t maintain these rules, but modern orthodox is barely a step up from hasidic communities in terms of strictness, so I cannot for the life of me understand how they do half the things they do. Don’t pretend to be super onservant if you aren’t, don’t claim a hyper conservative sect if you can’t meet the rules and Jewish laws. There is no shame in living a less strict religious lifestyle.
She just bugs me, as she is complicit in allowing her family to play the “look, I have a Jewish friend, so I can say racist sh*t!” role in Trump’s world.
trump is nativist scum (slightly redundant).
Trump is those chain emails your once racist uncle sends that go straight to your spam folder, come to life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am afraid that with a statement like “study war crimes against Muslims” Drumpf gives way to legitimize terrorist acts committed by Daesh. I am really afraid that his statement could be interpreted like this. POTUS, I mean the President of a powerful country affected by 9/11 with all the imaginary that the attack entailed (committed by Muslims) and troops in Muslim countries (less in Afghanistan and more in Iraq), diminishes the credibility of fight of the USA against radical Muslim elements.
I think it’s a lot easier for the USA to protect themselves against terrorist attacks. Don’t know how much stronger the EU is in addressing those elements, but we had so many attacks in France, UK, Germany, Belgium, Sweden. And now Spain, two in the same day. I believe that the US is much safer than EU.
It is not. Al Queda was able to hijack four airplanes and fly them into buildings because our airport security was a joke. They would not have been able to do that in Europe because you couldn’t bring knives on planes in Europe.
Now, how many mass shootings has Europe had in the past ten years? How many here? Again, which is safer?
Except the mass shootings are a domestic problem. The US is incredibly safe from terrorist attacks statistically. The damage done by our own hand is a totally different problem.
Not understanding what you are saying, Lindsey. A terrorist attack isn’t a terrorist attack if it is from citizens? If it isn’t committed by foreigners, it isn’t a terrorist attack? There was a terrorist attack last Saturday in Charlottesville. There was a terrorist attack on a mosque in Minnesota a few weeks ago. Eric Rudoph committed several terrorist attacks. Timothy McVeigh committed a terrorist attack. And if you bring a gun into a public place and start shooting people, you are committing a terrorist attack.
Terrorism-related deaths for the whole of Western Europe haven’t surpassed 200 in a year since the Lockerbie bombing claimed 270 lives in 1998.
The US gun death toll (homicide) averages 12-15,000 a year.
You’re far, far, far more likely to get shot by a white, straight, cis-gendered American-born male in the US, then you ever are to be killed by Islamic terrorists in Western Europe.
That seems to be his or her point with such a high gun death rate why does the US have any right to go on and on about terrorism? That is what’s killing us, it isn’t hit us as hard as it hits the Middle East or even the EU. We devote billions to it and want to prevent war crimes to stop it but it seems in relation to the rest of the world we don’t have room to complain and a bigger problem to tackle. Although I don’t think they were headed to the gun thing.
As lightpurple and Elkie have said, it’s not safer. Islamic terror receives the most media attention, it sparks the most heated political debates and therefore scares people the most. “Security” is a hot topic in any election. That doesn’t mean that it is actually the biggest threat to our security (I would argue that’s climate change but I won’t digress). It’s just the biggest threat to our feeling of security.
Aside from gun violence in the US, there are the more mundane dangers in modern life. In 2016, there were over 3,000 road fatalities in Germany. It is MUCH much more likely that you die in a car crash than being killed by a terrorist (any terrorist). Still, nobody’s afraid to drive.
I’m not saying let’s not worry at all and ignore the issue. It’s an issue and it needs to be addressed on many levels. But perspective is important. And I like numbers for that. Because the media will have you believe that terror is the no. 1 threat to the individual. It is not.
The white nationalists in Europe don’t get to “protest” by taking along militias fully-armed with assault rifles and multiple hand guns. That’s why the European wankpants generally stand there looking like the tragic detritus of toxic, racist masculinity that they are and why nobody gets killed.
On almost every count, including terrorism, you are far safer from violence in Western Europe than you are in the United States.
We might have similar problems – we do have similar problems – but GUNS make those problems far more acute in the US. At some point, one of these “free speech protests” is going to erupt into a bloodbath of bullets.
Not that I disagree with you but anything like that can happen anytime in the US and anywhere, really. It can happen in a movie theater or on a touristy bridge or on a busy street.
It’s not a reason to live in fear and frankly, I don’t.
Also, I just have to remind our EU friends that Virginia is NOT Massachusetts.
I’m going to the “free speech rally” on Saturday to counter-protest. With Massachusetts being the state with the strictest gun laws in the country, we will NOT be seeing people walking around with assault rifles strapped to themselves. We do not allow open-carry here.
Also, you must have a MA gun license here to legally operate or carry a gun, so racists travelling from other states will be sh*t out of luck on Saturday.
So again, just a gentle reminder to our EU friends: every state is different. That does NOT mean that we don’t have a gun problem though.
Here is an interesting link that breaks it down by state: https://www.thoughtco.com/gun-owners-percentage-of-state-populations-3325153
Obviously a direct correlation between lax gun laws and increased gun ownership per state.
Be careful kitten. They may bring them from out of state and there are so many other weapons they use. Let us know how it goes.
Be safe and thanks for your voice, Kitten.
Noted.
Also worth pointing out that while the US is generally more dangerous than Western Europe by most hazard counts from murder to traffic to workplace, ALL people in developed nations are safer than at any time in human history. Terrorism makes headlines. Murders make headlines. But, generally speaking, we live much, much safer lives than any of our ancestors.
Kitten, that awesome that you’re going, I wish I could too. Be wicked careful! Massachusetts is one of the best /safest states, but those wackos don’t care about laws
Kitten, be safe tomorrow. I have a family commitment out near Gardner or some bizarre far-away place in the woods that my dad’s family seem to seek out, so I can’t attend any of the counter-protests. My paralegal’s husband is BPD and he says they are dreading tomorrow but they’re prepared. There was also a cosplay event scheduled for the Parkman Bandstand tomorrow. I wonder if they have rescheduled that in light of what else will be happening there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“ALL people in developed nations are safer than at any time in human history. Terrorism makes headlines. Murders make headlines. But, generally speaking, we live much, much safer lives than any of our ancestors.”
This SO much, Sixer. With all the hand-wringing about terrorism, I think so many of us forget that we are indeed far safer than we’ve ever been.
Thanks, guys. We actually just decided to do the BLM march that starts at 10AM because we think that’s more important than the rally. We’ll go to the rally too because the march ends there. But I think this should be more about supporting the movement and less about confronting racists.
#solidarity and #resist. Always.
Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols orchestrated the Oklahoma City bombing that killed almost 170 people and injured hundreds including babies and children.
Nazis commit hate crimes and murders every single year.
I would rather live in a Muslim neighborhood than in some small all white town in Idaho or Montana. I am afraid of white racists with guns looking to become martyrs for the cause, not Muslims.
This is a dangerous country but the things that need to be done won’t because of money and powerful lobby.
Years ago, i went on a trip to visit family members in Montana and Idaho. When we crossed the state border into Idaho, the first buildings we saw were the Aryan Nations compound. The buildings were all painted with giant swastikas. It was chilling. My two great aunts were in the car, they lost a brother in WW2, and they both started crying.
Totally, Magnoliarose.
I was thinking something similar yesterday when I saw the predictable right-wing reaction to the tragedy in Barcelona.
Reading these asinine comments about how EU is too soft and this is what happens without strong anti-terrorism tactics and on and on. So much bullshit and the whole time I’m reading this crap I’m thinking that I’d rather live in any country in the EU right now than in this one. I will take my risk being a victim of Islamic terrorism over being a victim of that terrorist in the White House.
@LP that must have been terrifying. I heard that Portland has a really strong Nazi presence as well.
The “I need facts” thing had me spinning, checking for cameras around me with Ashton popping up. It is NOT true that “the bigger the lie…”
We ALL know he doesn’t give a flying f..k about facts. Why keep up the charade? Just say nothing but STOP lying about lying! Truthful hyperbole is not cute anymore…(never was)
Obviously my thoughts go out to the people in Spain and all the people who were affected by this horrible act. What a tragedy.
I also want to say that, had that tweet come from any private citizen, we would not just talk about the “fake story” thing. We would call this tweet for what it is: an incitement to violence. He’s not talking to his generals or the people in the military. He is sending a message to his base and hate crimes will continue. That is completely inappropriate and reckless. Just stick with the condolences.
@mel, he cleared up that “I need facts before commenting” crap on Tuesday. He was told to say that on Monday, but on Tuesday he let his hate flag fly high. He was so angry 😡 they told him to call out his neo nazi, kkk and white supremacy friends he had a meltdown. Now we know who he stands with and he sure is not standing with the majority of decent Americans. I’m not sure if he had called Heather’s family to give his condolences as yet. Hell, he says it’s her fault, in other words, for marching without a permit. That’s who our Commander in Chief is, shame, shame, shame.
So much to be spinning over right now, but (for this moment anyway) I’m going to choose to be super petty. I can’t with his language repetition. Seriously, WTF?? I’m highly anticipating the rise of a 1 credit course at a sketchy online university called “trump linguistics: The art of total disregard for sentence structure.”
What a hateful suggestion. He is truly a person without conscience or any discernible education.
I don’t feel capable of commenting on this Piece of Shit without echoing that Missouri legislator and I don’t want to be that way, so I won’t.
My TN senator finally said a few words yesterday about how unstable and incompetent this sham seems to be. We await whatever ugly nickname he’ll be given one morning in a 6am tweetstorm.
Any rational person can see it, yet our elected folks mostly seem to just ignore how dangerous it is.
I couldn’t agree more with what the Tennessee senator said,and I’m so glad he said it on camera
Clearly, Trump’s insane vitriol is amping up. Even Bannon is out there stirring the pot in a public interview this week. All their foaming at the mouth has succeeded in shoving the story of their criminal partnerships with Putin, et. al. off the front pages of the newsapers. They want to disrupt and weaken our ability to protest, so they can stay in power. Don’t fall for it. We need to stop scanning his twitter for the latest provocative statement–this is what he wants. We keep letting him control the daily conversation. We need action and answers so on many critical things right now, such as who exactly is funding all this rise of Nazi media propaganda and groups in the U.S. and other countries? And how does that funding tie to Putin? Who is coordinating hate messaging and attacks? Who benefits most from Americans tearing each other asunder?
If some Republican(of course)lawmakers have their way, using a vehicle as a deadly weapon against protestors will be legal.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/opinions/the-republicans-who-want-to-legalize-running-over-protesters/2017/08/17/f01b7da2-834e-11e7-902a-2a9f2d808496_story.html
My god. “The moral rot in the Republican Party runs deep.” Apparently, it does. It would explain why they still stand behind him. Nobody notices their wallet being stolen while they’re watching fireworks.
I know he was glad the terrorist attack occurred so the focus would come off this past weekend. He loves to demonize Muslims even though Muslims condemn terrorism.
I hate him so much
And he’s off! Today’s tweet attack subjects are: democrats, the courts, and Muslims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Trump said Heather’s mom had reached out to him and was okay with what he said. Trump is such a lying POS.
I wonder if he even knows when he’s lying.
@honey
Just read too that Heather Heyer’s mom had received death threats and does not want to speak to Trump. What kind of country are we??? I feel like one of the white people on election night in SNL episode. My God. I would love to move to Australia or Canada but my family business is here. What more will it take for people of good conscience to allow this? I think we all need to march peacefully in Washington DC because we are the only ones that can save ourselves from the evil of this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s lots of things Donald Trump needs to study. Some things, like treating people with dignity and how not to bully or cheat, he should have learned at home and in kindergarten. History lessons and cultural lessons: he should have learned… but obviously did not … in elementary grades. When he yells “we need to find out what’s going on” he should be saying HE needs to find out what’s going on. All this unfit so-called president really knows is the fake stories he tells in his own head and his over inflated sense of self. So sad!
