Chrissy Teigen compares herself to Instagram models, cries & thinks she’s inadequate

Most of us here are rather meh on Chrissy Teigen. (With the exception of Corey! She usually covers Chrissy as she appreciates her a lot.) Although we like her politics and sometimes her candor in general, she goes too far and she’s often trying to drum up controversy on social media for headlines. That’s her bread and butter and so I get it somewhat, but she can be exhausting. I came away from these brief quotes she gave, at Beautycon in LA recently, with a better understanding of why she does that. My God is she insecure. I mean kudos to her for admitting it but this goes beyond what I would imagine. Chrissy admitted that, even though she knows Instagram photos are photoshopped and filtered, she still compares her body to the models there. She’s also said that she’s cried over it and that she finds herself “insanely inadequate.” Ok I do feel like I get her a little more now.
Chrissy admitted that even she gets jealous about other people’s bodies when she sees them on social media.
“I’m in a weird phase where I’m jealous of those bodies, but I also really want to be cool with my own body. I really want to be that person for you all, that says, “You don’t need that f—— s—,” Teigen said.
“My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps — and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo — and I feel insanely inadequate,” Chrissy said.
You know those times when you’re online and you say to yourself, “I wish I had her body,” or “If I just lost five pounds, I could look like that”? Chrissy has been there, saying, “There have been times I’ve cried to [husband] John [Legend], where I felt like I would just never have ‘that’ body. I’ve definitely been really upset with…you know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that’s not me…
“I’ve been on shoots, I’ve been naked-to-naked with people, and I will say that everyone has a stretch mark. Every time I see that other stretch mark, I’m like, ‘Girl, yes!’ It makes me feel better, and if more of us did that kind of s—, how many people would feel better?”
We’re right there with you, girl!
But, of course, Chrissy lightened the mood a bit by sharing more wisdom. When she’s not on Instagram, Snapchat, or Twitter, she and John Legend take cooking classes together, she doesn’t take off her makeup at night (another GASP), and she loves doing facials on herself and her husband when they travel.
I don’t do Instagram, but I will admit that I’ve unfriended that one acquaintance on Facebook who was always posting bikini selfies. I wasn’t comparing myself to her so much as getting annoyed, at least that’s what I told myself. (Who does she think she is, being proud of her body?) I’m finally mostly ok with my shape because I lost the weight I wanted to, so instead when I see photos of myself I nitpick my hands, my face and my neck. Oh and my butt needs more muscle. It’s always something. You might assume that a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who constantly goes on vacation with her loving, multi-platinum, nearly EGOT-winning husband and their adorable daughter has a charmed life. She superficially looks happy about everything, including her body. Just look at her, she’s got those legs, those boobs, she’s lovely. Instead she cries over other women’s posed and perfectly lit photos, thinking she’s never going to look that good. She also got lipo on her armpits, which is not an area most people obsess over. I guess we never truly know what’s going on with someone, even the richest, most photographed and most vocal. Also I’m reminded that Chrissy suffered postpartum depression after Luna was born in April of last year. I wonder if she’s still recovering from that and if that’s what’s behind her response.
As for the fact that she doesn’t take off her makeup at night – I bet she does that to always be selfie-ready. I’m not even kidding, she needs the validation.
Photos credit: Getty, Instagram/Chrissy Teigen and Backgrid
She’s sounds incredibly sad. I envy the financial aspect of her life, the opportunity to take lavish vacays and raise your child without support as you dont work 40hr weeks. But I do not envy her life or the constant need to look like perfection. I like not giving a crap some days and living in my workout gear and knowing my husband loves me and the opinions of others won’t destroy me. Again she sounds very pathetic…we all have insecurities but she lives everyday by them!!
Ugh. All I have to say is I feel you, girl. And I’m not a model by any means.
She looks absolutely stunning in the black off-the-shoulder blouse and pants. The purse, earrings, lipstick, hair…everything is perfect. Wow!
Feel free to yell at me, but I have a really hard time with these insanely beautiful women talking about how hard it is for them to love their bodies.
It’s hard for everyone, but for the average woman there is much more pressure to conform and os much more judgement. Chrissy is already there. She’s in the 1% of most beautiful people, and she’s anxious because she’s not what she sees as 0.1%. She still reaps all the benefits of being seen as beautiful, and therefore as a woman – worthwhile, regardless of how she sees herself.
I dunno if I’m explaining it right, but its almost like when white women jump on WoC comments with – i’ve also been teased about my skin tone. Obviously not to the same level, i’m just struggling to describe this. Its akin to Ratajkowski’s don’t hate the sexy b*tch schtick.
I fully agree.
The “Beauty comes from the inside” said by physically perfect people is pretty much the “I dont see color” said by white people.
Instagram models with inspirational quotes about inner beauty and how looks don’t matter annoy me to no end.
Yes, they might get picked apart for putting themselves out there, but they will never know the shame and pain that women who don’t fit into the standard are made to feel every day.
What for me seems to be really different is that anonymous women don’t deal with the scrutiny someone famous does. On top of it, she uses social media a lot and is/was a model which will exacerbate her insecurities. In her context, she doesn’t seem to be good enough, pretty enough, skinny enough… In our contexts with “normal” women just looking like her and having the choices she as (makeup, clothing….) would put us “ahead” of others.
This reminds of the concept of being rich. For someone to feel rich in New York is very different from being rich in small town. The perspective is totally different.
Even non famous women face scrutiny, without the praise these celebrities get.
Try being a fat woman on a bus stop on a saturday night. It’s not scrutiny, it’s usually full on abuse.
@Detritus I get what you’re trying to say, but I don’t think that because she’s beautiful and rich that means she can’t still have insecurities. She might be seen as worthwhile because she is young and gorgeous and takes fab vacations and etc, but inside she doesn’t feel the way others see her. Of course we average women face pressure too, but it doesn’t make hers any less valid, at least not IMHO.
I’ll use myself as an example: I’m on the taller side and thin-ish, and I’ve been lucky to not have any weight issues. My friends always say “oh, I hate you, you’re so lucky, you can eat anything you want and you never gain weight!” but they don’t see me at home getting upset over cellulite on my thighs or trying to deal with my borderline disordered eating habits. When you see what’s on the surface only, it’s easy to say that someone has it good.
We all struggle with insecurities, is basically what I was taking forever to say, lol.
Don’t yell at me, but I don’t believe her. Body positivity is the new it topic, and all these celebrities are jumping on board. Do I think she has insecurities? Yes, everyone does. Do I believethey are so huge she cries about them? No. But her whole persona is being down to earth and regular, and this is just another part of the PR.
I totally agree. A) I just don’t have sympathy if it is true. Get a damn grip. B) I think she’s saying it because it’s part of her brand. “I’m soooo likeable and real- I cry about my model body too.” Give me a break. Or get some therapy.
I think for me, its more – recognize your privilege, Chrissy.
There is a specific type of privilege associated with being beautiful, and she is making bank on that. Her entire platform is based on her beauty, her entire career and all her success. If she couched any of this in the terms of her career, to what other women face, to beauty standards and insta modelling as a whole, well then I’d be much more sympathetic.
Right now its just a wah wah fest because she doesn’t think she has a thin waist and curves and a booty. She is literally upset because shes not the hottest.
It used to irritate me a lot when beautiful people do that too, I’m pretty plain myself and I think that when you’re not really beautiful you have to sort of accept yourself or live a very difficult life full of insecurities. But beautiful people live a very different life and maybe they’re not even aware of how they get treated differently because of their beauty. It must be really difficult when the constant validation slows down or stops. I see this with my sister in law, who has always been the most beautiful person in the room and is now having a really hard time aging. She feels it so much more acutely than I do, because it actually makes a great difference in her life.
Anyway, I really like Chrissy Teigen. She’s flawed, but I like that about her. She seems like a really nice person.
Okay, I get what she’s saying and I do feel sorry for her, but my God, boo frickety hoo, Chrissy. Maybe I’m just feeling cranky because I can’t afford to go on all these lovely vacations, and I don’t mean to sound condescending, but her whole life revolves around the fact that she looks pretty on (instagram) photos, you know? That’s her job. It pays. Millions. If she can’t handle it she needs to stop staring at other people’s bikini selfies and, I dunno, go read a book or something.
EDIT: I guess I’m feeling you, detritus. Your comment just popped up at the same time as mine.
I’m with you cherry and detritus- my heart isn’t exactly bleeding for her 🙄
I think she’s being mostly self deprecating. I don’t see her as super insecure, just human in an abnormal environment. We all have our moments and I expect they are tenfold when you’re being judged by millions constantly. I like that she talks about real issues regarding her appearance.
I guess I’m supposed to think she’s just like me, but instead I think STFU. She gets to cry to John Legend while the rest of us don’t look like her and have real issues. She would kill herself if she had my thick thighs.
+1
She is part of the super-rich, beautiful, successful 1% and I have a really hard time feeling sorry for her.
Her interview sounds like she is trying to say what she assumes others expect her to say.
Odd choice of outfit for Venice in the afternoon.
I’m from around there, nobody dresses like that. Like ever.
It just shows you can be pretty, rich, married to a nice man and have a gorgeous child and still be unhappy. Whether she is getting upset about politics or complaining about her looks in social media, she just doesn’t seem to be a happy person. Happiness comes from within and she is struggling.
Maybe she should pull back and live a more private life and take a break from social media. It apparently is not making her happy.
Getting bored of her. I don’t buy her insecurity that much. Nobody said, “you need to pose almost naked” after you gave birth. You don’t need to have your boobs constantly haning out (and blame your kid! Did you hear that one?).
I personally don’t feel like my body compares to models out there, and feel awful about it even if I logically know that there’s all those filters at work, and in return I don’t post certain pictures, end of story. I might take a lovely selfie or whatnot, but I definitely don’t pose in the exact same poses as the ones I envy! Ugh, she’s not relatable.
I kind of get it, she is in an industry where she’s surrounded by tall leggy young girls. So it’s hard not to have moments of insecurity. Working on your self esteem is almost always a work in progress. Sometimes you have bad days. Sometimes you think you’re alright. If it gets bad, unfollow on social media as a first step. There are already studies that suggest social media envy is real and unhealthy.
She has the problem and needs therapy. She has an insane cycle of wanting and not wanting attention. I follow Doutzen on IG and while she’s pretty not every picture is perfect etc. I question CT to walk around constantly on vacay with her boobs hanging out and heels while husband is always comfortable in flat shoes. You see this in her red carpet appearances where it’s always about her even though the husband is getting the award. Part of her problem, CT is not the supermodel material of the past (Christy, Naomi) that makes folks excited about their pictures because they have “it”. CT needs to find her niche like Klum did and make it her own.
I think Chrissy is adorable, I have her on instagram and snapchat. I wish she had her own show. I wanted to watch the fab life but it got cancelled before being available in my country.
People feel the way they feel in a specific context. Which is their context and probably very different from ours. Just because in my world she would be seen as a goddess I don’t feel the need to invalidate what she is sharing. Yeah, if I had her money and looked like her I think I would be happy, but she lives in a context where beauty is scrutinized at a level most women don’t deal with so I guess that it is natural to lose perspective, because she doesn’t compare herself to the regular woman on the street, but the super models.
Regardless of whether I like her or not, I get what she’s saying. First of all, depression is relative only to you–when you are clinically depressed, it doesn’t matter if the sun is shining or you have perfect teeth or make good money. It’s intrinsic, and it’s devastating. Second of all, her world is not the common person’s world. She’s not surrounded by normals; she’s surrounded by people who are “technically more perfect-looking”, have their lives seemingly totally together, are incredibly wealthy, and have even more opportunities than she does. It’s like a scenario in which the more gorgeous, smartest person in Nowheresville is usually just going to be another footnote in an metropolitan city (most of the time). I think she does understand she has immense privilege, but she’s not going to come out and say she would be the hottest person in your spin class in Ohio. Because that’s not her environment, that’s not her competitions, those are not her rivals or peers. *Note: not saying she is better than anyone, just pointing out how different her world is.
I kind of hate that some posters here make the assertion that because Chrissy is a SI model, she can’t be insecure and that she must be making this up to make herself seem relatable. Everyone has insecurities. I think it’s kind of cruel to try to say hers are invalid because some people may view them as less of an issue than others.
I’m a millennial, and I think most people think I’m weird or boring because I can’t say enough bad things about social media. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely love Instagram, but I tend to keep my account pretty private and I only follow things that I love and/or can learn from. Occasionally on what I assume is a “suggestions page” a Kardashian/Jenner or a clone of them will pop up and it just makes me feel like shit. Not about myself, but about society as a whole. Everyone wants to look like Kim K or one of her sisters now and it’s so sad and pathetic. Instagram models all look exactly the same. I find it really troubling that young girls are saving their money up for lip injections instead of just learning to love themselves. To me, learning to really accept and love yourself is such a crucial part of the human experience and it’s important for all of us… we struggle with it especially in our youth but as we grow older, we tend to grow comfortable in our skin and I just think that’s important and it’s beautiful. I honestly blame the Kardashians for the amount of young people who think they need injections and surgery before their bodies are even done forming.
tl;dr Social media sucks and I blame the Kardashians for the IG model craze, where every young woman looks like a 5th Kardashian sister.
I find her so annoying. With everything going on in the world, she is crying about aesthetics. She is screaming for attention, oh I’m so ugly…..no you’re beautiful Chrissy. Another Kardashian with a different name, same agenda. Go away.
