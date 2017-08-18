Chrissy Teigen compares herself to Instagram models, cries & thinks she’s inadequate

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT



Most of us here are rather meh on Chrissy Teigen. (With the exception of Corey! She usually covers Chrissy as she appreciates her a lot.) Although we like her politics and sometimes her candor in general, she goes too far and she’s often trying to drum up controversy on social media for headlines. That’s her bread and butter and so I get it somewhat, but she can be exhausting. I came away from these brief quotes she gave, at Beautycon in LA recently, with a better understanding of why she does that. My God is she insecure. I mean kudos to her for admitting it but this goes beyond what I would imagine. Chrissy admitted that, even though she knows Instagram photos are photoshopped and filtered, she still compares her body to the models there. She’s also said that she’s cried over it and that she finds herself “insanely inadequate.” Ok I do feel like I get her a little more now.

Chrissy admitted that even she gets jealous about other people’s bodies when she sees them on social media. “I’m in a weird phase where I’m jealous of those bodies, but I also really want to be cool with my own body. I really want to be that person for you all, that says, “You don’t need that f—— s—,” Teigen said. “My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps — and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo — and I feel insanely inadequate,” Chrissy said. You know those times when you’re online and you say to yourself, “I wish I had her body,” or “If I just lost five pounds, I could look like that”? Chrissy has been there, saying, “There have been times I’ve cried to [husband] John [Legend], where I felt like I would just never have ‘that’ body. I’ve definitely been really upset with…you know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that’s not me… “I’ve been on shoots, I’ve been naked-to-naked with people, and I will say that everyone has a stretch mark. Every time I see that other stretch mark, I’m like, ‘Girl, yes!’ It makes me feel better, and if more of us did that kind of s—, how many people would feel better?” We’re right there with you, girl! But, of course, Chrissy lightened the mood a bit by sharing more wisdom. When she’s not on Instagram, Snapchat, or Twitter, she and John Legend take cooking classes together, she doesn’t take off her makeup at night (another GASP), and she loves doing facials on herself and her husband when they travel.

I don’t do Instagram, but I will admit that I’ve unfriended that one acquaintance on Facebook who was always posting bikini selfies. I wasn’t comparing myself to her so much as getting annoyed, at least that’s what I told myself. (Who does she think she is, being proud of her body?) I’m finally mostly ok with my shape because I lost the weight I wanted to, so instead when I see photos of myself I nitpick my hands, my face and my neck. Oh and my butt needs more muscle. It’s always something. You might assume that a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who constantly goes on vacation with her loving, multi-platinum, nearly EGOT-winning husband and their adorable daughter has a charmed life. She superficially looks happy about everything, including her body. Just look at her, she’s got those legs, those boobs, she’s lovely. Instead she cries over other women’s posed and perfectly lit photos, thinking she’s never going to look that good. She also got lipo on her armpits, which is not an area most people obsess over. I guess we never truly know what’s going on with someone, even the richest, most photographed and most vocal. Also I’m reminded that Chrissy suffered postpartum depression after Luna was born in April of last year. I wonder if she’s still recovering from that and if that’s what’s behind her response.

As for the fact that she doesn’t take off her makeup at night – I bet she does that to always be selfie-ready. I’m not even kidding, she needs the validation.

