Louise Linton will be shunned from fashion events following her IG tantrum

Earlier this week, we discussed the curious case of Louise Linton, the second wife (trophy wife) of Steve Mnuchin, Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. Mnuchin brought his wife along for a day trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Linton posted a Marie Antoinette-esque Instagram about all of the designer clothes she wore on the taxpayer-provided plane and trip. When another IG user called her “deplorable,” Linton then looked at the woman’s IG page and patronizingly slammed the IG user’s middle class life. Linton later deleted the IG, turned her Instagram page “private” and issued this apology: “I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive.”

The woman who was on the receiving end of Linton’s “let them wear #TomFord” hissy fit was a healthcare worker from Oregon named Jennifer Miller. Miller wrote an op-ed for CNN, and she’s been doing interviews about how out-of-touch and crazy Louise Linton is, and how this moment encapsulated the ridiculousness of this administration – go here to read. A watchdog group is also interesting in learning if Mnuchin and Linton took a government plane on a trip that had zero to do with the government – they apparently took a fun tour of Fort Knox, stroked some gold bullion, then went somewhere in Kentucky to view the eclipse (Kentucky was in the path of totality).

And finally, please enjoy this:

Luxury fashion labels are distancing themselves from Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, after she posted a picture of herself stepping off a government plane in designer clothes and then went on a condescending rant at a critic who called her out.

An administration insider told us, “Louise loves the spotlight. At the Inauguration, she looked like a Barbie doll. You would never see Melania post a photo of herself striding in front of her husband, name-dropping expensive designer labels, especially on a government trip to discuss tax policy. She needs to exercise more discretion.”

Valentino quickly denied any ties to Linton, as did Tom Ford. A Valentino rep told WWD, “Louise Linton did not receive any gifted merchandise, compensation or loans from Valentino.”

Linton’s been a past guest at events such as the Vanity Fair Oscar party as well as Fashion Week’s Dressed to Kilt Benefit and the Public Library’s Library Lions gala. But she won’t make the front rows at September’s New York Fashion Week thanks to her Instagram indiscretion.

One top fashion insider added, “Louise won’t be invited to Fashion Week or the big galas. And she certainly won’t be appearing in Vogue, if her wedding pictures [with Trump] hadn’t already killed her chances with Anna Wintour.”

Honestly though, this is what will upset Linton the most. It’s not that she won’t be able to flaunt her #Valentino and #TomFord anymore. It’s not that she was forced into apologizing to a peasant. It’s not that a watchdog group is about to crawl up her ass. It’s that Anna Wintour doesn’t want to know her. It’s that designers have no interest in dressing her. As for the side-by-side comparison between how Lindon conducts herself versus Melania Trump… god help us. Battle of the Trophy Wives. #VogueHatesYou #NoDiscount #TomFordWontTakeYourCall #MarieAntoinette #ShopAtTargetBitch

  1. Alix says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Leave Marie Antoinette out of this!

    Reply
  2. Enny says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Looks like all the good hairstylists already stopped doing her color, too.

    Reply
  3. Jennifer Hennessy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:53 am

    She is third wife. He is the one who got blasted by Maxine Waters during a hearing saying “I want to reclaim my time!”, when he tried to obfuscate his answer to her questions.

    Reply
  4. naomipaige says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

    How trashy can you get!!??!!?? What a piece of work?

    Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Aaaw, I’m sure steve and louise married for love, though.
    http://twitter.com/sambronkowitz/status/900116268488941568

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

    She looks so cliché and uninteresting.

    Reply
  7. Electric Tuba says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Hahahaha #shopattargetbitch. Thank you for that! But stop by Sally’s beauty supply to get you some blue rinse for your brassy hair while your there.

    Reply
  8. greenmonster says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

    She reminds me so much of Heidi Montag.

    Reply
  9. anniefannie says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

    NYT had an amazingly snarky editorial yesterday entitled “The right way to brag on Instagram” I’m sure she was hoping this would die down but this broads, entitled, self serving bitchiness has struck a cord and this has legs. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving chick….

    Reply
  10. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

    So she’s shunned for having a tantrum. Yes, this makes sense, because the old white man who is president does it all the time and well, you know the rest.

    Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

    No, we wouldn’t catch Melania doing that but Princess Nagini has the Daily Mail do it for her every single time she steps out of her house.

    Reply
  12. Birdix says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:07 am

    She’s silly, petty, and ill-informed (bragging about all the taxes she pays? First of all that’s your husband, second of all the only reason he’s paying those taxes is the government saving Goldman). But I see meaner takedowns on CB every day–and why are we holding up a trophy wife as a paragon of kindness?

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

      You know what? The taxes thing has bothered me since the first time I read her post.
      We don’t know that he pays more taxes.
      We haven’t seen the returns (sounds familiar 😂) and no, I don’t want to see them but in terms of proportionality to his earnings, he fits just the profile of the uber rich who gets to escape taxes as opposed to being just below and having to pay them no questions asked.
      You know what I mean?
      I’m sure he gets plenty of tax cuts…
      Maybe NOT but either way I’m not shedding tears for him…

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Trophy wife of fifth in line to the presidency. That means you control yourself and your responses, even if you are a spawn of X in private. The oh-so-measured response was no doubt written by the scrambling White House PR team.

      Reply
  13. MarionC says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Apparently she has taken her bit role on CSI-NY, where she dressed up as Marie Antoinette in one scene, a bit too literally. https://www.google.com/amp/www.thewrap.com/louise-linton-marie-antoinette-csi-ny/amp/

    Reply
  14. anonymous says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I am sorry but she looks very cheap for someone who has that much money, I guess money really doesn’t buy class.

    Reply
  15. Shijel says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Talk shit get hit Louise.

    Reply
  16. Nancy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Who is she, Anne Coulter’s evil twin. What a nasty bitch. Good for Jennifer Miller for calling her out. Karma at its finest. For some reason this reminds me of the real housewife who crashed President Obama’s dinner. Trashy women Trump style.

    Reply
  17. GiBee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Hey Louise,
    I wear Roland Mouret too. And I don’t have to f*ck Steve Mnuchin.
    Love,
    GiBee

    Reply
  18. IlsaLund says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I loved this quote from Jennifer Miller. Such shade….lol

    “Once I found out about the response, I was a little bit amused and a little bit horrified, but mostly just confused as to why she would take the time or effort or energy to put together such a response. If I had any respect for her, it probably would have been hurtful, because she was very condescending and very – she made a lot of assumptions about me and my husband and my life and my family.” CNN

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Melania may be a trophy wife, but she’s never really been pretentious as far as her wardrobe and accessories etc., as far as name-dropping designers ad nauseum like this woman seems to do. It’s pathetic that this woman was accompanying her husband on a government trip, but she was so shallow and pretentious that she felt the need to hashtag every designer she was going to be wearing. That’s just someone who is classless.

    Reply
    • emma33 says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:35 am

      I see Melania as someone who has a lot of street smarts but isn’t pretentious. I think she’s probably pretty intelligent too. She certainly knows how to keep her head down and never steal focus!

      For some reasons I don’t hate her as much as I should (given that she supported all that birther stuff etc). I really despise Jivanka, but can’t muster the same hate for Melania.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:49 am

        ITA. But I cannot forget the sound of her giggling on I don’t remember on what radio show ages ago. When asked what or if she was wearing anything, she said she was n*ked. Classic. And she is FLOTUS. For now.

      • ameliazc says:
        August 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm

        The correct response to that question is, “I’m wearing Chanel No. 5,” attributed to Marilyn Monroe (who knows?) There are so many individuals to despise in this “administration” that Melania is low on my list. Off-topic, I just covered a bunch of periodicals from Ibiza in the 80′s, and wow did they make it clear that (very) young women were available for purchase. The ladies didn’t look too thrilled. I was lucky to be sheltered from that as a model back in the day, but willing to bet that Melania wasn’t. You make yer choices…

    • Lightpurple says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:40 am

      There was the Gucci flower jacket that cost over $50k, yes 50k, not 5k, that she wore once and wanted us all to know the cost was no problem for her

      Reply
    • Parigo says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I think Melania is actually smarter and much more self aware than Ivanka or this budget bimbo. Don’t get me wrong, she still married Cheeto for the money, but she’s been smart not to flaunt anything and stay discreet. She can never be Michelle Obama and knows better than to even try.

      Reply
  20. Enough Already says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Those bolt-ons look uneven as hell and all those cheeks are missing are Italian bread crumbs. But I’ll bet she’s got that pink plastic condo with tbe hand cranked elevator!

    Reply
  21. Neelyo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Louise is just so basic in every way.

    And her website is still up: http://www.louiselinton.com

    The gallery is hilarious. She is trying so hard to be interesting and just fails. No wonder she never made it as an actress. Plus she has pretty bad legs.

    Reply
    • H says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:32 am

      I went to her site and viewed her pictures (I like the one of her in a kilt with the eagle. My momma always taught me to say something nice first). Otherwise she looks like a typical bleach blonde actress, nothing special.

      I was surprised she has a law degree, but then since my mother has one and got hers in 1973 when it was difficult for women to be taken seriously as an attorney, yeah, not impressed, Louise.

      The About Me section is a hoot though. I grew up in an upper middle class area, went to a ‘good’ school and boy does she remind me of some of the twits I met there. Self absorbed and convinced on her own importance in the world. All i have to say is: I hope she got a good pre-nup!

      Reply
    • Froma says:
      August 24, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      That gallery is tragicomic! 😂

      Reply
  22. tcbc says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I cannot tell these blonde plastic surgery faces apart.

    Reply
  23. Beth says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:24 am

    She looks like she has 2 fluffy rabbits sitting on her shoulders. Tacky!

    Reply
  24. Casi says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:24 am

    She’s an awful person and her invite to the Met Gala is permanently lost in the mail.

    But let’s be clear: her husband’s money is still green. Fashion houses will still make no ey off her.

    Reply
  25. Bejkie says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I must have a very different idea of high fashion because this women and her Barbie doll ilk just look basic and porn adjacent to me.
    Her IG tantrum and attitude, soaked with entitlement, is no surprise (though the state of her hair is, eek!!) and I’m sure she’s just mortified at having to apologise for being such a classless brat to someone she considers less than her trophy wife self.

    Reply
  26. vanna says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    She’s actually his third wife. And a massive deplorable see you next tuesday.

    Reply
  27. Barrett says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I’m getting sick of how out of touch people like her are but I’m also getting sick of how many people think they are Instagram models. I long for a time where people did take photos and post them.
    This nut is out of control. I read a study that other people don’t get satisfaction from seeing your selfie and photos, it only really gives YOU an endorphin rush.
    It’s like take the photo of yourself and fing delete it once you check your hair and outfit!

    Reply
  28. Tiffany says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    And to think, all of this could have been avoided if they just rented a private plane. Creepy Moneybags can afford it.

    Reply
    • abby says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

      ITA
      I could not care less who she is or how ridiculous she is. How she and her husband spend their money or his money is their business. As long as no laws/ethics are broken I try to live and let live.
      As long as it’s tbeir money.
      The minute tax payer money is involved in any respect then you need to watch yourself. That plane was a stupid move. He should have known better.
      Her need to flaunt on IG was even stupider.
      Political spouse 101.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:52 am

        That’s it for me too, abby. If they want to blow their cash on designer stuff, I don’t care, but don’t you dare use taxpayer dollars to go frolicking around for fun.
        People can lose their jobs and go to jail for abusing the system. Maybe these two need to be looked into carefully (assuming there is anyone left in the government to review ethics violations).

  29. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:02 am

    She looks like her own parody.

    Reply
  30. tracking says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:07 am

    No way she wrote that apology. It’s grammatically correct and sounds like an adult wrote it rather than a semi-literate middle school mean girl.

    Reply
  31. PinkCoconutIce says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    “You would never see Melania post a photo of herself striding in front of her husband, name-dropping expensive designer labels, especially on a government trip to discuss tax policy. She needs to exercise more discretion.”

    That’s because Melanoma is trying to put as much distance between herself and her husband/the office of the First Lady as possible, not because she’s some inherently classy broad with unparalleled respect for protocol and propriety.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:31 am

      Please just call her Melania – it’s her name. Whenever I see people do this I get major second-hand embarrassment – it’s as cringey as “O-bummer” and “No-bama”.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:41 am

        How about calling her ‘Birtheress’. Or’ I was in the country legally and I did everything I was suppose to’. Or ‘I put in my lawsuit of Daily Mail that my brand as First Lady took a hit financially because of a article’. Or ‘I contributed to the Secret Service exhausting their budget because I refused to move to D.C. for six months’.

        Will any of those work. What, they are too long. Then I will go with Pink and stick with Melanoma.

      • GiBee says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:10 am

        It’s not about whether you like her or not – I don’t like her at all, though I think she has a great wardrobe.
        It makes us on the left look as childish and idiotic as those who referred to Michelle as “Moochie Obama”, etc.
        Use the person’s name, then make your point. We don’t need to join certain facets of the right in a race to the poorly-educated bottom of the barrel.

      • PinkCoconutIce says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

        @GiBee, but you have no problems with all the nicknames for Donald Trump? I’m not sure why Melania should get a free pass since she has cost taxpayers millions of dollars and has stood by Trump and tacitly supported him through all his unhinged racist, misogynistic, ableist, etc. crap even before he ran for President. She’s as complicit as Ivanka. As far as I’m concerned, the only one that’s off limits is Barron.

      • GiBee says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        Calm down, love. She doesn’t “get a free pass” for any of those things. See my post. She should be called on it. But when one side uses childish nicknames, it’s easy to dismiss points they make because you’ve already dismissed them as childish.

        If someone tries to engage me in conversation but starts talking about Shillary (or Killary) or O-bummer, there’s no point in listening. This goes both ways.

        And the nicknames for Donald are embarrassing as well. He’s Donald Trump. She’s Melania. Michelle Obama. Barack Obama. It’s not complicated.

      • bluhare says:
        August 24, 2017 at 3:42 pm

        Telling people to calm down is as bad as calling people names, which you just said you don’t like. And I totally agree with you there. But it’s not your place to regulate people’s emotions for them and call them “love”. Makes you sound smug and pretentious, which is probably not what you were going for.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm

        @ Gibee:

        Does that mean I now have to start callling the Deranged-Mouldy-Orange-With-No-Soul by name??!!

        😦😦😦

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        I am fully aware it is childish and that is why I do it. When other people do it I giggle at their creativity in a time when levity is welcome. At least for me. He is so over the top and extreme, low brow nicknames seem appropriate.

  32. Lucy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I hate myself for saying this, but Mnuchin reminds me of John Oliver. Poor John.

    Reply
  33. Annetommy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:49 am

    According to Wikepedia, she lived in Murrayfield, a classy but castle-free suburb of Edinburgh. The castle – Melville Castle – was according to Wikepedia empty by the 1980s, and fell into disrepair. In 1991 it was bought by William Hay (Linton’s daddy, her real name is Hay) who extensively restored the property before opening it as a luxury hotel and wedding venue. I’m not sure that really fits the definition of being brought up in a castle. But wherever she was brought up, she hasn’t turned out very well. And I’m sure there’s a bad joke to be made about Hay and her hair…

    Reply
  34. thaliasghost says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Serious question: what does she do for a living? In her reply she was all over the woman stating just HOW incredibly hard she works and is thus able to pay so much more tax, holding up the economy much more than a lowly healthcare worker. But what does she work? From what I understand she used to be an actress. Albeit, one with a private acting coach as she comes from a very rich family. Now she is …accompanying her husband doing his job? Apparently not because he wasn’t working?

    Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:57 am

      Not sure she does much or is just a place holder, but when Mnuchin took his current role, he gave his CEO title of his film company, Dune Entertainment, to Louise. Deadline has an article about if interested.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        August 24, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        She got rid of the role, I believe – but I couldn’t find much info on what’s going on with that. People started to question how much he’d really divested if he just handed it off to his fiancee in title only. Dems stopped that one quickly. After, she claimed it was only meant to be temporary. Sure, Jan.

  35. Tan says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    This is uncanny

    I read the post here yesterday only and I was thinking how did she namedrop Tom Ford and get away with it. Ford has vociferously criticized everything about deplorables. Maybe he will issue a statement so that louisa cannot buy anything Tom Ford. And Maybe she will ask someone else to buy for her and make IG posts about tricking Ford

    Can it be called deja vu if I imagine this horrible woman being boycotted from the very fashion scene she aspires to be part of and it sort of happens?

    Reply
  36. Joh says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:53 am

    The blind items are flying about this ones past.
    Keep your ears open.

    Reply
  37. The Voice says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Now she’s getting all the press she’s always wanted, Just not the type she’s wanted. Delicious. I hope she’s cut off from all the things she desperately wants. No more fancy parties. No more designer clothes and accessories. What in the world all she do now?

    Reply
  38. Cee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:28 am

    She can still purchase these items, but yes, knowing she is now blacklisted will kill her fragile ego.

    Reply
  39. Veronica says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Melania understands that a trophy wife’s primary responsibility is to look good and achieve Zen-like detachment for the two minutes and thirty-five seconds it takes before your husband rolls off you. That’s the only reason she’s better as playing the “game” than Louise Linton. Really, I wouldn’t even care about her bragging about her wealth, but it’s the fact that she is – as Miller points out – in a position of government and, really…it’s not even her money. She didn’t accomplish anything but provide a window for dressing. Earned wealth from people who don’t come from illustrious backgrounds can be admirable because it often takes a lot of work and business savvy to procure it. Gifted or persistent wealth is just dull and uninteresting. Old money knows that – hence why they can intrinsically believe they’re better than you without having to drive the Lamborghini straight from the dealer to prove it.

    Reply
    • Lisa says:
      August 24, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      I agree. Louise just comes across as a nouveau-riche princess who probably lived off her family while failing as an actress and then progressed to living off her husband’s wealth. She probably has never had to work for anything meaningful, has accomplished nothing except for a self-congratulatory self-published “memoir” and a law degree from a non-accredited college. All this bragging is just a result of her feeling like she’s hit the jackpot while probably thinking of herself as a fraud IMO. She better be careful as all this negative press could tank her future as a trophy wife with her new hubby. He may not have looks but he does hold all the power and pursestrings in that relationship.

      Reply
    • JennyJenny says:
      August 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      Do you really think it takes that long? LOL

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 24, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      There is nothing elegant or sophisticated about her. Her ostentatious bragging is always a sign of someone who is not used to luxury but feels it makes them seem superior. The places where there is serious family wealth you rarely see a Louise in public. Greenwich CT or Palm Beach (island not the county) are examples.
      Her phony family history would be a source of derision and humor since there are always tells, and she wouldn’t know them. Pointed questions would be asked, and she wouldn’t even know she had just been publicly exposed. It is much better to be genuine and sincere. Charm and likability go a long way no matter the economic or social status of the people someone associates with.

      Reply
  40. holly hobby says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Government employees are required to take commercial airlines and to travel on coach. Any other class that requires more money other than coach is the financial responsibility of said employee. Just saying Cardboard Mnuchin and his plastic Barbie did not have to take AFO to Kentucky.

    As a taxpayer, I want my money back. Someone should make sure Mnuchin “sacrifices” and pays for the gas on AFO.

    Reply
  41. Neelyo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    The day this story hit Mnuchin’s Twitter feed was full of the backlash. Yesterday i checked and all of it had been deleted. I’m sure Mnuchin forced that apology out of her.

    Reply
  42. Franny says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I love that someone responded to her post by asking her to please not add a hashtag to a Hermes scarf.

    Reply
  43. Brittney B. says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    It would be hilarious — how much money she spends to look SO cheap — if it weren’t taxpayer money funding those jet-setting adventures.

    Reply
  44. island_girl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Are we certain that she is only 36 years old?

    Reply
  45. Jennie Hix says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Wait…WAIT.

    I just read that Louise-y poo is supposed to be 36.

    Hahahahahahahaha

    Reply
  46. CynicalCeleste says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I guess the valentino rockstud line has jumped the shark then? For years I admired them and planned to eventually splurge on a pair, alas I think it must be too late…

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      August 24, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Eh, I still love them and will splurge on a pair eventually. I still have a pair of Pradas from the stud collection from several years back that I wear because they’re a good workhorse shoe and go with pretty much everything. (Do not take this to come across like bragging – my total collection of designer shoes tops out at four, and most of those were bought on serious sale. I fill them in my shoe rack among my Payless and Target shoes for the satisfaction of knowing that somewhere Anna Wintour is clutching her pearls with unexplained dread, filled with a terrible sense that a pair of designer shoes has cried out and then were suddenly silenced.)

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 24, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      Something so many people do when something is trendy and will be dated quickly is to buy a good knock off. Unless someone wrestles the shoes off and looks, they never know. Those with outrageous wealth even do this. The key is a good knockoff, not something slapped together in Chinatown.

      Reply
  47. Tess says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Lol, even MOMS trolled her: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJ-_IrFG0B/?taken-by=whatsupmoms

    Reply
  48. Cee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    She comes across as someone who envied those IG profiles of rich, privileged women showing off their outfits and now that she can finally join that world, she does it wrong. Her “fashion” is so generic she had to tag the brands/items for them to be recognised as such. You don’t tag Hermes FFS.

    Reply
  49. Penelope says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Just Googled his first wife–she is MUCH prettier than this trash and they looked so happy with their three kids. I wonder what happened there.

    BTW LL’s website (thanks for posting it upthread) has to be seen to be believed. She is totally delusional as to her looks, her fame, her importance, and her accomplishments.

    Reply
  50. Jaded says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Completely low-rent airhead. Maybe all that cheap hair dye has permeated her brain cells. As my dear old dad used to say…”measure twice cut once”. Louise…always think twice before you post some idiotic drive on IG. You WILL be measured for it.

    Reply
  51. Skylark says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    151 almost predominantly negative responses about some random, vapid woman who has no power, no influence and is ultimately of no importance?

    No wonder America is in the state it is.

    #priorities.

    Reply
  52. hogtowngooner says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    You should read about her “book” about her gap year in Zambia. This woman is the most delusional, self-absorbed white saviour ever. Utterly useless and ridiculous, but her wealth has made her think she’s soooooo above the rest of us poors.

    Reply
  53. Ironmaidenform says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    ^^ these comments above & #VogueHatesYou have made my day!

    Reply
  54. Joannie says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    She’s very pretty! All governments and their employees/family pull rankism and take freebies at the expense of the peons. This isnt anything new.

    Reply
  55. Neelyo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    By the end of the week, I bet a former classmate comes forth with her real age.

    Reply
  56. susan says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    she is actually wife #3 for Steve “buy me a vowel” Mnuchin. Apparently it helps the vetting if you are gonna work for Trump. Family values, y’all.

    Reply
  57. Spike says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I realize this has probably been cleared up but libt*rd is a specific term used by whackadoodles toward liberals, Dems progressives – anyone who rebels against current ruling lack of values. That and deplorables need to be retired immediately. It reduces people to stereotypes. By deploying this terminology we are participating & strengthening the divides that Pinocchio & his ilk are using to destroy us all.

    There are so many amazing posts about this pretensious twit. I apologize for duplicates.
    Gap Yah
    https://youtu.be/eKFjWR7X5dU

    The woman Linton insulted on Twitter responds:
    http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/23/opinions/linton-instagram-opinion-miller/index.html

    Reactions to her racist, fictitious book –
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/05/zambians-hit-back-at-white-saviour-gap-yah-memoir

    https://qz.com/723430/africans-are-ridiculing-this-white-savior-memoir-by-an-actress-who-spent-a-gap-year-in-zambia/

    https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/LintonLies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/1522708049/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_jPYNzbRR1T3SY

    I’m glad the fashion elite have publicly said bye Felicia to her trashy ass.

    Reply
  58. Katherine says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Not to throw any more superficiality into this hot mess, but IMO, his first wife was even more beautiful than Linton. Trophy wife? Uh no- homeboy downgraded!

    https://www.google.com/search?q=Steve+Mnuchin+first+wife&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwih_ZDb1vDVAhUEWCYKHUcwBRMQ_AUICygC&biw=1440&bih=794#imgrc=d3rHb-qWpxn8mM:

    Reply
  59. madonami says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I love every b*tchy second of this. LOVE. IT.

    Louise? Girl, bye.

    Reply
  60. SF says:
    August 24, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I tweeted that I read LL’s tweet in my #GapJeans, #WhoTShirt and #PaylessGymShoes.

    Reply
  61. GingerBarker says:
    August 24, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    She must have friends at Vanity Fair. They have posted an article basically saying its ridiculous that Jen Miller (the working mom and subject of Louise’s ire) is continuing to milk the story by publishing an Op Ed where poor Louise has apologized, moved on and everyone has already forgotten about it. Crazy right? #boycottvanityfair ?

    Reply

