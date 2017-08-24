Louise Linton will be shunned from fashion events following her IG tantrum

Earlier this week, we discussed the curious case of Louise Linton, the second wife (trophy wife) of Steve Mnuchin, Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. Mnuchin brought his wife along for a day trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Linton posted a Marie Antoinette-esque Instagram about all of the designer clothes she wore on the taxpayer-provided plane and trip. When another IG user called her “deplorable,” Linton then looked at the woman’s IG page and patronizingly slammed the IG user’s middle class life. Linton later deleted the IG, turned her Instagram page “private” and issued this apology: “I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive.”
The woman who was on the receiving end of Linton’s “let them wear #TomFord” hissy fit was a healthcare worker from Oregon named Jennifer Miller. Miller wrote an op-ed for CNN, and she’s been doing interviews about how out-of-touch and crazy Louise Linton is, and how this moment encapsulated the ridiculousness of this administration – go here to read. A watchdog group is also interesting in learning if Mnuchin and Linton took a government plane on a trip that had zero to do with the government – they apparently took a fun tour of Fort Knox, stroked some gold bullion, then went somewhere in Kentucky to view the eclipse (Kentucky was in the path of totality).
And finally, please enjoy this:
Luxury fashion labels are distancing themselves from Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, after she posted a picture of herself stepping off a government plane in designer clothes and then went on a condescending rant at a critic who called her out.
An administration insider told us, “Louise loves the spotlight. At the Inauguration, she looked like a Barbie doll. You would never see Melania post a photo of herself striding in front of her husband, name-dropping expensive designer labels, especially on a government trip to discuss tax policy. She needs to exercise more discretion.”
Valentino quickly denied any ties to Linton, as did Tom Ford. A Valentino rep told WWD, “Louise Linton did not receive any gifted merchandise, compensation or loans from Valentino.”
Linton’s been a past guest at events such as the Vanity Fair Oscar party as well as Fashion Week’s Dressed to Kilt Benefit and the Public Library’s Library Lions gala. But she won’t make the front rows at September’s New York Fashion Week thanks to her Instagram indiscretion.
One top fashion insider added, “Louise won’t be invited to Fashion Week or the big galas. And she certainly won’t be appearing in Vogue, if her wedding pictures [with Trump] hadn’t already killed her chances with Anna Wintour.”
Honestly though, this is what will upset Linton the most. It’s not that she won’t be able to flaunt her #Valentino and #TomFord anymore. It’s not that she was forced into apologizing to a peasant. It’s not that a watchdog group is about to crawl up her ass. It’s that Anna Wintour doesn’t want to know her. It’s that designers have no interest in dressing her. As for the side-by-side comparison between how Lindon conducts herself versus Melania Trump… god help us. Battle of the Trophy Wives. #VogueHatesYou #NoDiscount #TomFordWontTakeYourCall #MarieAntoinette #ShopAtTargetBitch
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Leave Marie Antoinette out of this!
LOL !
I’m seriously pouting over here.
First they remove goddfella Scaramuchi, now Marie Antoinette Linton.
They are determined to take all our fun toys away.
Oh well, there is always saviour barbie IG and blog which my friend assumes was inspired by Marie Antoinette Linton after she wrote that deplorable book.
https://www.instagram.com/barbiesavior/?hl=en
It is very cruel LAK. Very cruel.
We could have had months of over the top comedy and memes. Moochie is gone. Spicey seems like a bygone era.
I read somewhere that she claims to have grown up in a Scottish castle. This is true but she neglects to mention it was a remodeled hotel venue and her real house was somewhere else.
Does she realize the joke of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is they try to invite a C-D list ditzy woman or two for no good reason except as sources of entertainment? 2015 was Louise’s year.
She is like a character from a Jackie Collins novel. Is she real?
She even has angel hair!
Magnoliarose – I didn’t realize the castle had been turned into a hotel etc. Reminds me of last night’s RHONY reunion, Bethany pointed out Luann’s ‘penthouse’ was actually just a 1 bedroom apartment on the top floor, not a sprawling, palatial, huge apartment. hahaha
magnoliarose: I need the Vanity Fair party 411, stat!
@lak
On Twitter: “Despacito” has been #1 song in America for 10.5 Scaramuccis. I’m so mad they fired him and denied us Mario Cantone on SNL!!!! Add that to the long list of criminal activities this horrid man has done!!!
Her post was just sooooooo………..superior. 😒
Entitlement, snobbery and haughtiness dripped and shimmered from that post like little pink bubbles twinkling in a chilled glass of Krug handed to an unworthy commoner.
Broken down, that whole paragraph was simply saying “Honey, I’m rich, you’re poor, get over it”. Even the use of the word “insensitive” in her apology let’s you know she regrets not being sensitive to mrs millers poverty stricken lifestyle.
Ruthless shade all round.
This is beyond delicious to watch. She is a desperate nouveau riche climber and she is getting called out on it. I know she was born in Scotland and grew up in a castle but you would think she would have learned some humility along the way but nope.
I think it was more likely no humility was learned. It’s not a skill to help those climbing pursuits. It’s almost viewed as a weakness.
You’re the best. You deserve the best. It’s not about being humble. It’s about gaining and flaunting. Humility would only come into play when those clothes and labels don’t matter the most.
She’s about to get the backlash of her life.
I’m sure her parents had a bob or two. She went to Fettes, which is the posh school that Tony Blair attended. I agree with you about the deliciousness of the schadenfreude though!
LOL! Those hashtags are the real gold!
Definitely!! #ShopAtTargetBitch, lol!!
I just quoted that whole hashtag paragraph in Facebook! Thank you, Belly Linton, for being such a dumb f–k. You’ve been entertaining me for two days now!
#ShopAtTargetBitch is my new favorite thing – and let me be clear i TOTALLY wear target clothes, all the time, so please don’t anyone think I’m putting anyone down but Linton!
Well of course she’s just some low-rent wannabe, I never believed that castle nonsense for a minute. Persons who belong don’t act like this obvious trollop. In one of those photos she looks like she just got off the pole at Scores. Ivanka should give her a few pointers on fitting in. Girls like her always do better when they don’t pretend about their antecedents. Like Trump, this person doesn’t really understand how to be presentable, but unlike him I think she probably does want to belong.
Mnuchin is the one that continues to amaze me–out of all the died-blonde merchandise for sale in New York, he selects THIS embarrassing mess? That book! So, what is he into that he has to settle for her because no one better will play along?
Check out photos of his previous wife and their three kids. He went from someone pretty and natural to fake and frozen. And even HE looked better and not so stiff-faced!
Maybe they share the same (bad) filler upper.
@ Christin : it reminds me of how someone described Henry Ford’s (of the Ford Motor Company) three successive wives. #1. Local debutant #2. Italian countess #3. Auto show convention model (stood beside cars and looked pretty)
“From class to brass to ass”.
I guess Louise Linton is #2 then?
@still-sarah – yup next stop is Miss Shirley Viagra from Starbutts Men’s club.
Also, it’s his third wife. Three is the magic number if you want to work in the trump administration!
This reminds me to watch a three-part automotive history docuseries about Henry. Wait until they docuseries this administration!
I see a 4th if not 5th Mrs. M in Stevie’s future.
Edit — I see it was Henry II (founder’s grandson) who had three wives (each 10 years younger than the previous).
Looks like all the good hairstylists already stopped doing her color, too.
IKR? I thank my colorist every day for keeping me a beautiful brunette. And I buy some of my clothes at Target!
I’m screwed when my hairstylist retires (which may be soon). He is the best and makes sure I look my best. Love shopping at Target!
Box color done at home would have better results that crayon yellow tone. I’d love to know how much she pays a hairdresser.
I couldn’t believe that people thought the brands had given her anything. These are top brands, first of all… they don’t need to. Second, nobodies with money are the people they advertise to – those are the people they need to sell items to, not give away things to!
That’s just their excuse. I think even they know that’s not true. But since liberals are talabout it, they have to refute aboutit
Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Linton is so refined and exquisitely turned-out, couldn’t she manage to match the extensions to her actual hair? That hank of longer, darker hair looks like it fell out of the sky and landed on her, and it wasn’t from an angel….
She is third wife. He is the one who got blasted by Maxine Waters during a hearing saying “I want to reclaim my time!”, when he tried to obfuscate his answer to her questions.
Oh yes he was. I forgot that was him. I love Maxine even more now.
@Jennifer Hennessy, that clip was everything and I loved it. Rep. Waters reclaiming her time was the cherry on top – did you see her also repel his slimy attempts at flattery? It was amazing and I cherished it. I want to go rewatch it.
Yes! The. Best. Evah.
“I am reclaiming my time” was so brilliant.
Oh! I had forgotten that was him too! That was hilarious, go Maxine!
How trashy can you get!!??!!?? What a piece of work?
More than trashy, she also wrote a fraudulent, racist memoir.
http://jezebel.com/actress-accused-of-mind-boggling-nonsensical-fiction-i-1783117754
http://jezebel.com/the-zambian-embassy-in-london-has-called-out-louise-lin-1783635674
Yes, we can’t leave out her ridiculous white savior memoir that was roundly WTF’ed by all of Zambia!
Oh my GOD, that was HER?! WHAT.
Aaaw, I’m sure steve and louise married for love, though.
http://twitter.com/sambronkowitz/status/900116268488941568
i really hope meloni is using “libtard” sarcastically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FWIW: I believe the word libt*rd is an insult to developmentally disabled folks. I wish people would think about the origins of that word before using it. No offense meant. I merely point this out.
@samipup I agree. I cringe every time I see it.
Underneath that Twitter box is a tweet with a cover of an old Village Voice of Tange and his Pa. Warning! He looks like Vincent Price in the picture.
https://twitter.com/SamBronkowitz
Edit to add: I just wish to emphasize, no criticism meant. This my (probably oversensitive) opinion only.
@samipup You are right. It is ugly. It is a right wing word, not the left. It is meant to hurt and be offensive. Nothing wrong with voicing how you feel about it. I cringe when someone uses the word “retard” even when it is used about something that has nothing to do with people. example: chemical retardant. Just for a second, I wince.
She looks so cliché and uninteresting.
Uninteresting could also describe her husband. They are suited for each other
Agreed, he looks like the human equivalent of a pile of wet laundry.
But they have money, y’all! That solves all other inadequacies, right?
Hahahaha #shopattargetbitch. Thank you for that! But stop by Sally’s beauty supply to get you some blue rinse for your brassy hair while your there.
She’s got the worst set of hair extensions i’ve ever seen. Her hair simulteneaously looks plastic and strawlike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She stole them off a Barbie head. She is known for it all over Edinburgh and is banned from every toy shop in the city.
https://img0.etsystatic.com/019/1/6820841/il_570xN.482506868_cmmx.jpg
Lol.
Save Barbie from Saviour Barbie
She reminds me so much of Heidi Montag.
@ Greenmonster
Heidi Mintag???!! Lmao!
That’s savage, even for this brainless hag.
No, Heidi seems sweet, just stupid.
NYT had an amazingly snarky editorial yesterday entitled “The right way to brag on Instagram” I’m sure she was hoping this would die down but this broads, entitled, self serving bitchiness has struck a cord and this has legs. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving chick….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindy West wrote that! I love her.
Lindy West is a terrific writer! IMO, she’s one of a few who can meld traditional reportage with up to the moment commentary. I expect her to become a voice with which to be reckoned in our mess of a culture
So she’s shunned for having a tantrum. Yes, this makes sense, because the old white man who is president does it all the time and well, you know the rest.
No, we wouldn’t catch Melania doing that but Princess Nagini has the Daily Mail do it for her every single time she steps out of her house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that part of the excerpt made me laugh out loud, that blatant attempt to position Nagini as superior. She is cut from the exact same cloth.
She’s silly, petty, and ill-informed (bragging about all the taxes she pays? First of all that’s your husband, second of all the only reason he’s paying those taxes is the government saving Goldman). But I see meaner takedowns on CB every day–and why are we holding up a trophy wife as a paragon of kindness?
You know what? The taxes thing has bothered me since the first time I read her post.
We don’t know that he pays more taxes.
We haven’t seen the returns (sounds familiar 😂) and no, I don’t want to see them but in terms of proportionality to his earnings, he fits just the profile of the uber rich who gets to escape taxes as opposed to being just below and having to pay them no questions asked.
You know what I mean?
I’m sure he gets plenty of tax cuts…
Maybe NOT but either way I’m not shedding tears for him…
Trophy wife of fifth in line to the presidency. That means you control yourself and your responses, even if you are a spawn of X in private. The oh-so-measured response was no doubt written by the scrambling White House PR team.
Apparently she has taken her bit role on CSI-NY, where she dressed up as Marie Antoinette in one scene, a bit too literally. https://www.google.com/amp/www.thewrap.com/louise-linton-marie-antoinette-csi-ny/amp/
I am sorry but she looks very cheap for someone who has that much money, I guess money really doesn’t buy class.
Yep, there’s something trashy about her no matter what she wears and that DIY, bottle blonde look doesn’t help.
+100. She is unattractive in every way. I don’t understand the hair color. It is exactly the color and texture of my old Malibu Barbie’s hair–and my first Smurf. This would not be a compliment. The Smurf’s hair fell out after I brushed it too much. I hope this doesn’t have to La Linton.
Talk shit get hit Louise.
+++ ^^^ +++ ^^^
Who is she, Anne Coulter’s evil twin. What a nasty bitch. Good for Jennifer Miller for calling her out. Karma at its finest. For some reason this reminds me of the real housewife who crashed President Obama’s dinner. Trashy women Trump style.
trump must insist all his women use his colorist b/c conway, coulter and now linton all have the same yellow kentucky fried hair
Hey Louise,
I wear Roland Mouret too. And I don’t have to f*ck Steve Mnuchin.
Love,
GiBee
Burn! Love it!
Ha, awesome! The funniest part of this is how she ID’d all the designers in her IG post just assuming they would want the promotion. Um, not so much.
LOL
YAAAS BETCH
Superb!
OMG!
I can’t afford designer clothing as a general rule, and I consider not having to f*ck Mnuchin an even trade.
I loved this quote from Jennifer Miller. Such shade….lol
“Once I found out about the response, I was a little bit amused and a little bit horrified, but mostly just confused as to why she would take the time or effort or energy to put together such a response. If I had any respect for her, it probably would have been hurtful, because she was very condescending and very – she made a lot of assumptions about me and my husband and my life and my family.” CNN
She was super condescending and trying to make out Miller was only criticising her because her life was “cute” and Miller wanted to feel better about life. The controversy is instant karma!
Melania may be a trophy wife, but she’s never really been pretentious as far as her wardrobe and accessories etc., as far as name-dropping designers ad nauseum like this woman seems to do. It’s pathetic that this woman was accompanying her husband on a government trip, but she was so shallow and pretentious that she felt the need to hashtag every designer she was going to be wearing. That’s just someone who is classless.
I see Melania as someone who has a lot of street smarts but isn’t pretentious. I think she’s probably pretty intelligent too. She certainly knows how to keep her head down and never steal focus!
For some reasons I don’t hate her as much as I should (given that she supported all that birther stuff etc). I really despise Jivanka, but can’t muster the same hate for Melania.
ITA. But I cannot forget the sound of her giggling on I don’t remember on what radio show ages ago. When asked what or if she was wearing anything, she said she was n*ked. Classic. And she is FLOTUS. For now.
The correct response to that question is, “I’m wearing Chanel No. 5,” attributed to Marilyn Monroe (who knows?) There are so many individuals to despise in this “administration” that Melania is low on my list. Off-topic, I just covered a bunch of periodicals from Ibiza in the 80′s, and wow did they make it clear that (very) young women were available for purchase. The ladies didn’t look too thrilled. I was lucky to be sheltered from that as a model back in the day, but willing to bet that Melania wasn’t. You make yer choices…
There was the Gucci flower jacket that cost over $50k, yes 50k, not 5k, that she wore once and wanted us all to know the cost was no problem for her
In the new realm of “who isn’t as horrible as the other Republican sitting next to them” game? Flaunting her $50,000 jacket is apparently considered circumspect.
I hate to defend FLOTUS (and not even American) but wasn’t that Dolce and Gabbana who posted about her wearing that jacket? They looove her and it makes sense. All of them are terrible.
Also, Louise – I’m wearing Alexander McQueen and didn’t have to sleep with a walking wet rag.
I think Melania is actually smarter and much more self aware than Ivanka or this budget bimbo. Don’t get me wrong, she still married Cheeto for the money, but she’s been smart not to flaunt anything and stay discreet. She can never be Michelle Obama and knows better than to even try.
Hard to believe she is smart when she plagiarizes Michelle’s speeches. Then again, if you’re going to plagiarize I guess that’s a smart choice to steal from.
Those bolt-ons look uneven as hell and all those cheeks are missing are Italian bread crumbs. But I’ll bet she’s got that pink plastic condo with tbe hand cranked elevator!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! This whole thread is giving me life!
Louise is just so basic in every way.
And her website is still up: http://www.louiselinton.com
The gallery is hilarious. She is trying so hard to be interesting and just fails. No wonder she never made it as an actress. Plus she has pretty bad legs.
I went to her site and viewed her pictures (I like the one of her in a kilt with the eagle. My momma always taught me to say something nice first). Otherwise she looks like a typical bleach blonde actress, nothing special.
I was surprised she has a law degree, but then since my mother has one and got hers in 1973 when it was difficult for women to be taken seriously as an attorney, yeah, not impressed, Louise.
The About Me section is a hoot though. I grew up in an upper middle class area, went to a ‘good’ school and boy does she remind me of some of the twits I met there. Self absorbed and convinced on her own importance in the world. All i have to say is: I hope she got a good pre-nup!
Her law degree comes from a non-ABA-accredited law school. It is honestly not worth anything.
That gallery is tragicomic! 😂
I cannot tell these blonde plastic surgery faces apart.
She looks like she has 2 fluffy rabbits sitting on her shoulders. Tacky!
She’s an awful person and her invite to the Met Gala is permanently lost in the mail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, they just won’t bother giving her any free gear (if they ever did in the first place). A badly styled Barbie Doll-aspirant fool’s money is just as green as anyone else’s.
I just commented on this above! No true designer would ever give her free stuff. Nobody trophy wives with lots of cash are where they make their money. She’s the ideal market, why would you give her anything for free?
But they’ll make damn sure everyone knows she paid for these goods.
I must have a very different idea of high fashion because this women and her Barbie doll ilk just look basic and porn adjacent to me.
Her IG tantrum and attitude, soaked with entitlement, is no surprise (though the state of her hair is, eek!!) and I’m sure she’s just mortified at having to apologise for being such a classless brat to someone she considers less than her trophy wife self.
She’s actually his third wife. And a massive deplorable see you next tuesday.
Yeah, my first impression of her was “grade A bi^ch.” She just oozes it.
Soon to be ex. He is probably already scouting for his next shiksa.
Yes, glad she’s being hit where it hurts–trophy wife status. Hope they are both busted for using govt resources to take a pleasure trip though.
I read that it took a lot of effort to open the sealed vault(s) for this little eclipse day field trip. I hope they calculate every penny this unnecessary trip cost taxpayers, and hold them accountable.
I’m getting sick of how out of touch people like her are but I’m also getting sick of how many people think they are Instagram models. I long for a time where people did take photos and post them.
This nut is out of control. I read a study that other people don’t get satisfaction from seeing your selfie and photos, it only really gives YOU an endorphin rush.
It’s like take the photo of yourself and fing delete it once you check your hair and outfit!
And to think, all of this could have been avoided if they just rented a private plane. Creepy Moneybags can afford it.
ITA
I could not care less who she is or how ridiculous she is. How she and her husband spend their money or his money is their business. As long as no laws/ethics are broken I try to live and let live.
As long as it’s tbeir money.
The minute tax payer money is involved in any respect then you need to watch yourself. That plane was a stupid move. He should have known better.
Her need to flaunt on IG was even stupider.
Political spouse 101.
That’s it for me too, abby. If they want to blow their cash on designer stuff, I don’t care, but don’t you dare use taxpayer dollars to go frolicking around for fun.
People can lose their jobs and go to jail for abusing the system. Maybe these two need to be looked into carefully (assuming there is anyone left in the government to review ethics violations).
She looks like her own parody.
She really is seriously oblivious to how ridiculous and plastic she looks. Alien-like came to mind when I saw her wedding picture. Her dress was a hideous overreach to look like a Barbie princess.
+1
No way she wrote that apology. It’s grammatically correct and sounds like an adult wrote it rather than a semi-literate middle school mean girl.
This.
It came from her publicist (?!?) so they probably wrote it.
“You would never see Melania post a photo of herself striding in front of her husband, name-dropping expensive designer labels, especially on a government trip to discuss tax policy. She needs to exercise more discretion.”
That’s because Melanoma is trying to put as much distance between herself and her husband/the office of the First Lady as possible, not because she’s some inherently classy broad with unparalleled respect for protocol and propriety.
Please just call her Melania – it’s her name. Whenever I see people do this I get major second-hand embarrassment – it’s as cringey as “O-bummer” and “No-bama”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about calling her ‘Birtheress’. Or’ I was in the country legally and I did everything I was suppose to’. Or ‘I put in my lawsuit of Daily Mail that my brand as First Lady took a hit financially because of a article’. Or ‘I contributed to the Secret Service exhausting their budget because I refused to move to D.C. for six months’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not about whether you like her or not – I don’t like her at all, though I think she has a great wardrobe.
It makes us on the left look as childish and idiotic as those who referred to Michelle as “Moochie Obama”, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GiBee, but you have no problems with all the nicknames for Donald Trump? I’m not sure why Melania should get a free pass since she has cost taxpayers millions of dollars and has stood by Trump and tacitly supported him through all his unhinged racist, misogynistic, ableist, etc. crap even before he ran for President. She’s as complicit as Ivanka. As far as I’m concerned, the only one that’s off limits is Barron.
Calm down, love. She doesn’t “get a free pass” for any of those things. See my post. She should be called on it. But when one side uses childish nicknames, it’s easy to dismiss points they make because you’ve already dismissed them as childish.
If someone tries to engage me in conversation but starts talking about Shillary (or Killary) or O-bummer, there’s no point in listening. This goes both ways.
And the nicknames for Donald are embarrassing as well. He’s Donald Trump. She’s Melania. Michelle Obama. Barack Obama. It’s not complicated.
Telling people to calm down is as bad as calling people names, which you just said you don’t like. And I totally agree with you there. But it’s not your place to regulate people’s emotions for them and call them “love”. Makes you sound smug and pretentious, which is probably not what you were going for.
@ Gibee:
Does that mean I now have to start callling the Deranged-Mouldy-Orange-With-No-Soul by name??!!
😦😦😦
I am fully aware it is childish and that is why I do it. When other people do it I giggle at their creativity in a time when levity is welcome. At least for me. He is so over the top and extreme, low brow nicknames seem appropriate.
I hate myself for saying this, but Mnuchin reminds me of John Oliver. Poor John.
According to Wikepedia, she lived in Murrayfield, a classy but castle-free suburb of Edinburgh. The castle – Melville Castle – was according to Wikepedia empty by the 1980s, and fell into disrepair. In 1991 it was bought by William Hay (Linton’s daddy, her real name is Hay) who extensively restored the property before opening it as a luxury hotel and wedding venue. I’m not sure that really fits the definition of being brought up in a castle. But wherever she was brought up, she hasn’t turned out very well. And I’m sure there’s a bad joke to be made about Hay and her hair…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I guess she’s one of those job stealing immigrants, huh? There are AMERICANS who would gladly do the jobs of “trophy 3rd wife” and “I got 2 lines on a procedural I’m an actress”.
Seriously, you KNOW she pays $2000 a haircut only to look like she used a box of 90s Clairol..
Another fun item — her ex-spouse was a BevHills attorney who allegedly paid 200 grand to get her in a movie. And still no one knows her as an actress!
Someone in on another site (Jezebel I think) posted the Yelp of the castle. Terrible reviews, Groupon level, not luxury at all. As someone mentioned it is the Applebees of castles.
May I also add that her father bought the castle from a bankruptcy auction before converting it into a 3* hospitality establishment with terrible reviews.
Seems fitting.
Serious question: what does she do for a living? In her reply she was all over the woman stating just HOW incredibly hard she works and is thus able to pay so much more tax, holding up the economy much more than a lowly healthcare worker. But what does she work? From what I understand she used to be an actress. Albeit, one with a private acting coach as she comes from a very rich family. Now she is …accompanying her husband doing his job? Apparently not because he wasn’t working?
Not sure she does much or is just a place holder, but when Mnuchin took his current role, he gave his CEO title of his film company, Dune Entertainment, to Louise. Deadline has an article about if interested.
She got rid of the role, I believe – but I couldn’t find much info on what’s going on with that. People started to question how much he’d really divested if he just handed it off to his fiancee in title only. Dems stopped that one quickly. After, she claimed it was only meant to be temporary. Sure, Jan.
This is uncanny
I read the post here yesterday only and I was thinking how did she namedrop Tom Ford and get away with it. Ford has vociferously criticized everything about deplorables. Maybe he will issue a statement so that louisa cannot buy anything Tom Ford. And Maybe she will ask someone else to buy for her and make IG posts about tricking Ford
Can it be called deja vu if I imagine this horrible woman being boycotted from the very fashion scene she aspires to be part of and it sort of happens?
The blind items are flying about this ones past.
Keep your ears open.
Ooh…can you share?
Spill it, sista …
(I’m gettin’ the warm fuzzies for the Celebitchy days of old that I so sincerely miss)
I miss them too!
Try blind gossip (I actually don’t think it’s BI-worthy, but others might).
Her past is a cliche and obvious. Professional “mistress” is being kind.
Now she’s getting all the press she’s always wanted, Just not the type she’s wanted. Delicious. I hope she’s cut off from all the things she desperately wants. No more fancy parties. No more designer clothes and accessories. What in the world all she do now?
She can still purchase these items, but yes, knowing she is now blacklisted will kill her fragile ego.
Melania understands that a trophy wife’s primary responsibility is to look good and achieve Zen-like detachment for the two minutes and thirty-five seconds it takes before your husband rolls off you. That’s the only reason she’s better as playing the “game” than Louise Linton. Really, I wouldn’t even care about her bragging about her wealth, but it’s the fact that she is – as Miller points out – in a position of government and, really…it’s not even her money. She didn’t accomplish anything but provide a window for dressing. Earned wealth from people who don’t come from illustrious backgrounds can be admirable because it often takes a lot of work and business savvy to procure it. Gifted or persistent wealth is just dull and uninteresting. Old money knows that – hence why they can intrinsically believe they’re better than you without having to drive the Lamborghini straight from the dealer to prove it.
I agree. Louise just comes across as a nouveau-riche princess who probably lived off her family while failing as an actress and then progressed to living off her husband’s wealth. She probably has never had to work for anything meaningful, has accomplished nothing except for a self-congratulatory self-published “memoir” and a law degree from a non-accredited college. All this bragging is just a result of her feeling like she’s hit the jackpot while probably thinking of herself as a fraud IMO. She better be careful as all this negative press could tank her future as a trophy wife with her new hubby. He may not have looks but he does hold all the power and pursestrings in that relationship.
This person, who has no career or personality, who has no individuality in looks or talent, has a memoir?
This is so hilarious. She really is the gift that keeps giving.
Do you really think it takes that long? LOL
Viagra has significantly extended the frequency and length of time required to restrain the gag reflex.
@veronica.. Lol gross…
And random question… are you at based? Or is there another veronica in her 30s that was talking about celebitchy? Because… coincidences!
There is nothing elegant or sophisticated about her. Her ostentatious bragging is always a sign of someone who is not used to luxury but feels it makes them seem superior. The places where there is serious family wealth you rarely see a Louise in public. Greenwich CT or Palm Beach (island not the county) are examples.
Her phony family history would be a source of derision and humor since there are always tells, and she wouldn’t know them. Pointed questions would be asked, and she wouldn’t even know she had just been publicly exposed. It is much better to be genuine and sincere. Charm and likability go a long way no matter the economic or social status of the people someone associates with.
Government employees are required to take commercial airlines and to travel on coach. Any other class that requires more money other than coach is the financial responsibility of said employee. Just saying Cardboard Mnuchin and his plastic Barbie did not have to take AFO to Kentucky.
As a taxpayer, I want my money back. Someone should make sure Mnuchin “sacrifices” and pays for the gas on AFO.
Is it not a sackable offence?
It depends on who the manager is. I mean if someone books a commercial flight and decides to upgrade to first or business class on their own (meaning that fee does not show up on the expense report) they can. I want to know who authorized the use of AFO? It’s only reserved for POTUS. This is a cabinet member. I’m pretty sure the Orange turd told cardboard that he can take it out for a spin.
Maybe someone can file an ethics violation against them.
The day this story hit Mnuchin’s Twitter feed was full of the backlash. Yesterday i checked and all of it had been deleted. I’m sure Mnuchin forced that apology out of her.
I love that someone responded to her post by asking her to please not add a hashtag to a Hermes scarf.
It would be hilarious — how much money she spends to look SO cheap — if it weren’t taxpayer money funding those jet-setting adventures.
Are we certain that she is only 36 years old?
I just came to comment the same! Laughing my butt off right now. What a narcissist, lying about her age so she can be the trophy wife of some creep.
Wait…WAIT.
I just read that Louise-y poo is supposed to be 36.
Hahahahahahahaha
I guess the valentino rockstud line has jumped the shark then? For years I admired them and planned to eventually splurge on a pair, alas I think it must be too late…
Eh, I still love them and will splurge on a pair eventually. I still have a pair of Pradas from the stud collection from several years back that I wear because they’re a good workhorse shoe and go with pretty much everything. (Do not take this to come across like bragging – my total collection of designer shoes tops out at four, and most of those were bought on serious sale. I fill them in my shoe rack among my Payless and Target shoes for the satisfaction of knowing that somewhere Anna Wintour is clutching her pearls with unexplained dread, filled with a terrible sense that a pair of designer shoes has cried out and then were suddenly silenced.)
Something so many people do when something is trendy and will be dated quickly is to buy a good knock off. Unless someone wrestles the shoes off and looks, they never know. Those with outrageous wealth even do this. The key is a good knockoff, not something slapped together in Chinatown.
Lol, even MOMS trolled her: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJ-_IrFG0B/?taken-by=whatsupmoms
HAHAHAHA that’s great!!
That made my day!!!
She comes across as someone who envied those IG profiles of rich, privileged women showing off their outfits and now that she can finally join that world, she does it wrong. Her “fashion” is so generic she had to tag the brands/items for them to be recognised as such. You don’t tag Hermes FFS.
^^^^THIS. Well said!
Just Googled his first wife–she is MUCH prettier than this trash and they looked so happy with their three kids. I wonder what happened there.
BTW LL’s website (thanks for posting it upthread) has to be seen to be believed. She is totally delusional as to her looks, her fame, her importance, and her accomplishments.
Completely low-rent airhead. Maybe all that cheap hair dye has permeated her brain cells. As my dear old dad used to say…”measure twice cut once”. Louise…always think twice before you post some idiotic drive on IG. You WILL be measured for it.
151 almost predominantly negative responses about some random, vapid woman who has no power, no influence and is ultimately of no importance?
No wonder America is in the state it is.
#priorities.
You should read about her “book” about her gap year in Zambia. This woman is the most delusional, self-absorbed white saviour ever. Utterly useless and ridiculous, but her wealth has made her think she’s soooooo above the rest of us poors.
^^ these comments above & #VogueHatesYou have made my day!
She’s very pretty! All governments and their employees/family pull rankism and take freebies at the expense of the peons. This isnt anything new.
Ok Louise. Thanks for your opinion. It’s a conflict of interest but you wouldn’t know.
I dont think you got the nuance of my comment.
By the end of the week, I bet a former classmate comes forth with her real age.
she is actually wife #3 for Steve “buy me a vowel” Mnuchin. Apparently it helps the vetting if you are gonna work for Trump. Family values, y’all.
I realize this has probably been cleared up but libt*rd is a specific term used by whackadoodles toward liberals, Dems progressives – anyone who rebels against current ruling lack of values. That and deplorables need to be retired immediately. It reduces people to stereotypes. By deploying this terminology we are participating & strengthening the divides that Pinocchio & his ilk are using to destroy us all.
There are so many amazing posts about this pretensious twit. I apologize for duplicates.
Gap Yah
https://youtu.be/eKFjWR7X5dU
The woman Linton insulted on Twitter responds:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/23/opinions/linton-instagram-opinion-miller/index.html
Reactions to her racist, fictitious book –
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/05/zambians-hit-back-at-white-saviour-gap-yah-memoir
https://qz.com/723430/africans-are-ridiculing-this-white-savior-memoir-by-an-actress-who-spent-a-gap-year-in-zambia/
https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/LintonLies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1522708049/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_jPYNzbRR1T3SY
I’m glad the fashion elite have publicly said bye Felicia to her trashy ass.
Not to throw any more superficiality into this hot mess, but IMO, his first wife was even more beautiful than Linton. Trophy wife? Uh no- homeboy downgraded!
https://www.google.com/search?q=Steve+Mnuchin+first+wife&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwih_ZDb1vDVAhUEWCYKHUcwBRMQ_AUICygC&biw=1440&bih=794#imgrc=d3rHb-qWpxn8mM:
That is a downgrade. Maybe his eyesight is getting worse. Those are some serious glasses.
I saw that too and it speaks volumes about Mnuchin much more than anything else could.
I love every b*tchy second of this. LOVE. IT.
Louise? Girl, bye.
I tweeted that I read LL’s tweet in my #GapJeans, #WhoTShirt and #PaylessGymShoes.
She must have friends at Vanity Fair. They have posted an article basically saying its ridiculous that Jen Miller (the working mom and subject of Louise’s ire) is continuing to milk the story by publishing an Op Ed where poor Louise has apologized, moved on and everyone has already forgotten about it. Crazy right? #boycottvanityfair ?
