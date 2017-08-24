“Joshua Jackson’s mystery-brunette girlfriend has been identified!” links
  • August 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Amy Schumer films 'I Feel Pretty'

Joshua Jackson’s mystery brunette girlfriend is 28-year-old model/stylist Shafia West, apparently. Oh, well – I hope he’s happy. [Wonderwall]
A stand-alone Harley Quinn/Joker movie – starring Margot Robbie & Jared Leto – is in the works at Warner Bros too. [LaineyGossip]
Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna made a video together…? [Dlisted]
Best. Swan-float. Ever. OMG. [Buzzfeed]
Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell share the same taste in bad jeans. [Moe Jackson]
As I foretold, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant this morning. [Pajiba]
Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” is here & I haven’t even watched it. [JustJared]
No one wants The Batfleck anymore. Good. [IDLY]
Does anyone need a Lady Gaga documentary at this point? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Chris Hemsworth uses Instagram to promote marriage equality. [Socialite Life]

37 Responses to ““Joshua Jackson’s mystery-brunette girlfriend has been identified!” links”

  1. island_girl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I hope that he’s happy, but a 28 year old? Really Joshua?

    Reply
  2. GiBee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Mystery brunette… And it’s not me. Disappointing.

    Reply
  3. LooperFor says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    She’s gorgeous and he’s adorable. Hope they’re happy :D

    Reply
  4. Alleycat says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Why is everyone calling themselves a “model” these days? Girl, you’re 28, it’s time to move on.

    Reply
  5. Mari says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    I watched Kate Perrynew video and it’s so so bad. Nicki Minaj is fantastic in it though and almost make it worth, almost

    Reply
  6. LetitGo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Is something wrong?

    Reply
  7. sarah says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    they look cute together.

    Reply
  8. quich says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    i bet Josh gets her pregnant by the end of the year.

    Reply
  9. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    August 24, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Is it just me, or does she REALLY resemble Katie Holmes? Lips, jaw, cheekbones, coloring??

    Reply
  10. vavavoom says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    She reminded me of Demi Moore.
    I don’t get how girls can wear their hats like that over their hair and they stay on. If I did that, it would annoy the crap out of me that it was in front of my ears, but also my hair would push the hat up off the top of my head.

    It’s so weird! LOL

    Reply
  11. Littlebowbee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Holy sh*t guys! I’m 38 and my husband is 31 and all we have is a cat. WHAT IS HE THINKING? I have to go tell him he needs a 28 year old. I’ll report back. 😜😜😜 oh wait…I’m the cradle robber.

    Reply

