In Touch: Brad Pitt will seek a ‘bifurcation’ divorce from Angelina Jolie

Considering our educated readership, I know there are some lawyers who enjoy gossip and rooster stories, and I enjoy the comments from lawyers as they explain what’s really happening in these celebrity divorces/lawsuits/legal issues. I don’t know a lot about the legal logistics of divorce, and I feel like I end up learning a lot from the comments. So here’s a question, to all of the gossip-loving lawyers: what the sh-t is a bifuraction? I Googled it and I still don’t really understand why it’s a thing – a bifurcation divorce is where two people get legally divorced without having to work out all of the details about spousal support, child support and custody. It will make Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie “free agents” and able to remarry – right? – but they haven’t solved anything with custody or money. In Touch Weekly says that Brad wants a bifurcation:

In an exclusive cover story last September, In Touch magazine revealed the details inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s $400 million divorce. Now almost exactly one year later, In Touch magazine is exclusively reporting that Brad plans to take drastic measures to finally end the marriage. Brad — who shares kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with his ex, 42 — “is planning on asking his lawyer to speed up the divorce,” an insider tells In Touch.

Brad, 53, will seek a bifurcation, a legal maneuver that, if granted by a judge, would make him and Angelina single before their custody and asset arrangements are officially settled. “Restoring his status to a single person isn’t about Brad going out on the town and dating, but about his beginning a new chapter.”

“There has been little progress in getting close to a settlement,” the insider tells In Touch. “Brad has had enough. He’s ready to officially take back control of his life.”

“His life has been at a standstill while he’s spent a year appeasing Angelina,” a source tells In Touch. “He wants to move on to the next phase of his life without having his hands tied by her — and he wants it soon.”

Just a reminder, Angelina was the one who filed for divorce. And now Brad is the one who is like “let’s speed this up!” Granted, it’s been a year, and granted, the divorce seems to be moving at a sloth’s pace. I would imagine that if a bifurcation happens – ?? – it will be little more than a paperwork change. Brad’s not getting remarried anytime soon and neither is Angelina. And they’re going to be sniping at each other over the kids for years, I think. The money stuff should be pretty easy though, and I bet they’ve already worked out most of the financial part of their divorce – they generally kept their assets separate, even in marriage, and except for some real estate, there wasn’t a lot that they held jointly.

86 Responses to “In Touch: Brad Pitt will seek a ‘bifurcation’ divorce from Angelina Jolie”

  1. lunchcoma says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Eh, that seems like a reasonable thing to want given all these rumors about them reuniting. It might be just paper, but it seems like that gossip keeps coming up until people are either legally divorced or one finds a new partner.

    Reply
  2. SBK says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Ugh, she is foul. Run, Brad, run!

    Reply
  3. Liz T says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:51 am

    They were together forever, but honestly shouldnt have bothered getting married as short lived as that was! What a headache

    Reply
  4. Loopy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:53 am

    $400 MILLION really? As i have learned especially from this site,these celebs don’t have as much money as we think,right? And the ‘bread winner’ here would be Brad ? As famous as Angie is I dont think she is worth that much..she doesn’t do too many endorsements or even movie deals at this point!

    Reply
  5. Skylark says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Maybe for tax purposes?

    Reply
  6. crogirl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    In your post about Tiffany Trump you said you have to deal with various magazines and publicists. Is there some deal that you can’t shade any or do you really suddenly believe InTouch is legit?

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Interesting that this story about Brad wanting to speed things up comes out the same week as her saying she doesn’t like being single.

    I think Brad is, and always has been, a pretty shitty person who will do whatever it takes to present a certain public image. Gross.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:38 am

      I’m not going to crap on him for that. If he had filed for divorce in the first place THEN this happened the same week that interview came out, that would be kind of excessive. But she’s the one who filed in the first place, and I don’t think that this will bother her that much at the end of the day. It’s better for everyone to move it along.

      Reply
    • Pam_L says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:53 am

      But Brad didn’t initiate the divorce, Angelina did. I wouldn’t want my life on hold or made to feel dangled in the wind while my soon to be ex-partner passive aggressively dropped little daggers in interviews about me being the cause of all the emotional pain and suffering in the family. Best to just get it over with. And this is no shade on Angelina. I just think they would both be better off with it over with at this point.

      Reply
    • serena says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      Honestly, I don’t think his publicist is doing him any favour. He’s just portraying him like a douchebag .. and maybe he is, who knows. But stop with this press releases BS Brad, it’s bad!

      Reply
  8. Jenna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:03 am

    She is foul? Goodness me. She is a humanitarian, ambassador and single mother whose put parenting first despite the removal of her breasts and uterus. She is an inspiration.

    Why should poor Brad be ‘running’ from her? I really hate the smack talk that every single one of his exes face. Why does he get a free pass? Every. Single. Time.

    Reply
    • Cbould says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:16 am

      100% agree with you, Jenna.

      Sexism is real. He will be gladly embraced by the public, despite his faults; his redemption story can always be framed as a bad boy gets it together. While any mistake Angie makes (and that VF casting interview was problematic…her response, or lack of a foreceful one, also not great) will be used against her. Just like Hil. 😒

      Sisterhood sustains, if we ourselves be sisters.

      Reply
      • V4Real says:
        September 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

        Oh please, everything is not about sexism. Plenty of celebrity women have separated from their husbands and they are treated no different in Hollywood. Paltrow, Gwen Stefanie, two of Halle Berry’s ex even called her crazy and she wasn’t treated any different.

        If most of you still stand by what you always said about AJ being criticized no matter what then nothing has changed with her either.

    • Thief Keef says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:15 pm

      Very strange to me how Angelina seems to be treated as equally culpable for this shit show. The idea that you shouldn’t air out your grievances when you (or especially your children) have been deeply hurt and that doing so brings you down to the same level is plain odd.

      Why wouldn’t you expose them?

      Who would feel obligated to keep their husband’s affair a secret to protect his rep? Or keep shtum as your child’s dead beat daddy flaunts them all over social media despite contributing zero to their upkeep and basically picking up/ dropping them as and whenever they feel like?

      I’m so confused. Was it ok for Joss Whedon and Elon Musk’s exes to speak out? Or is only wrong when the spouse in question is an A list ex heartthrob? Even one who traumatized his own child?

      If Angelina had been the one who had behaved badly enough to warrant a third party calling CPS, if some of her kids still no longer wanted to see or speak to her, if she all out admitted to still having a drug/alcohol problem etc…. she would have been crucified and Brad would be the hero for prioritising his children’s well being and divorcing her.

      Reply
      • Keaton says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:17 pm

        Amen @Theif Keef.
        Can you imagine how people would have reacted if Angelina was the one who got drunk and emotionally traumatized one of her kids? Seriously, people should stop a second and imagine that. Imagine how the public would react. She’d probably be the most hated person in America. More hated than Trump.
        Brad definitely has his gender working in his favor. But he also has this personal mysterious hold on the public’s affection where nothing sticks to him. This dude is teflon. I will never get over the fact Angie and Jen Aniston were both ripped to shreds during that stupid triangle while he, the actual CHEATER (emotional or sexual – whatever) skated. Hell he got SYMPATHY because “Jen Aniston won’t have Brad’s babies. Poor Brad” I shake my head at it.

  9. Kate says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:09 am

    It’s basically just what you say, a way to get divorced even if there’s still a ton to work out.

    In this case I’d guess that the custody issues are going to be very drawn out, possibly the real estate stuff too (I suspect Miraval is an issue). With this they can get divorced instead of remaining technically married for years to come.

    It’s a smart thing to do. It makes it very clear what their situation is, and aside from the PR benefit, that’ll be a good thing for their children too.

    Reply
  10. Alexandria says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Rubbish. Actually he was seeking the bifocals he left at Angie’s.

    Reply
  11. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Appeasing Angelina?

    god, if that is true and he feels that way, what an ass.

    Reply
  12. Originaltessa says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Does Plan B have some big movies coming up? In California, assets acquired while married get split. So if he doesn’t want to split anything else with her, then he’d better get a divorce, stat.

    Reply
  13. The Original G says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:20 am

    He probably wants to tidy his financial situation so that he can make independent investments and his partners have the security of knowing that nothing can be tied up or influenced by possible litigation.

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I hate the wording from this “insider”–”appeasing Angelina,” his “hands are tied by her.”

    Reply
  15. Mia4s says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    There are some financial reasons for it, it can affect taxes. Sometimes it’s because the party wants to remarry quickly. Wouldn’t that be a mess?

    They’re done, I think that’s been clear for awhile. He needs to focus on staying sober and repairing his relationship with his older children. The rest is secondary.

    Reply
  16. crogirl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I understood that it would only restore his single status while everything else would remain unresolved. What are the financial reasons than?

    Reply
  17. Sophie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    They make a snipe at Angelina because like every tabloid, they are the most sexist, misogynist form of gossip media. They tear women down every day. They make women fail at being a mother, wife, daughter, girlfriend, overweight or underweight etc. And the most frustrating fact is, it is done as a form of gossip entertainment for women, who are their main consumers. That’s why as women we can’t move forward until women stop tearing other women down in a very destructive way.

    Reply
  18. mkyarwood says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The only other time I’ve seen that word, is in relation to elective penis surgeries lol

    Reply
  19. Tiffany says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Kelsey Grammer got one from Camille so he can marry his current child bride. Camille was livid about that going down the way it did.

    Reply
  20. sage says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I believe it, because I think his team has been feeding In touch a bit. Anyway, it’s best for both parties and would stop the reconciliation rumours. I also think he wants to debut his new gf………..

    Reply
    • crogirl says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      Nothing will stop the rumors. He divorced Aniston more than 12 years ago, got 6 kids, gotten married, broke up with Angie and those tabs are still linking him and Jennifer together. It will be the same for him and Angie and it will only get worse when one of them debuts someone new, the endless comparisons etc.

      Reply
  21. Savasana Lotus says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I’m a paralegal. In high monetary divorce, bifurcation is very common. Basically it means to split. The sorting out of property and assets can take years. The bifurcation allows the divorce to finalize while assets are settled later. They have property before their marriage and property during marriage. There may also be issues because of the fact that they were only legally married for two years. Also the could be selling assets and have outside litigation to settle.

    Reply
  22. MoreSalt says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

    That W Magazine photoshoot from 2005 was like tempting fate, and eerily predictive. Scrolling through it again, while paying attention to current gossip, is really sad.

    https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie/all (not sure if links are ok?)

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      And it was Brad who made the concept of the photos he is crazy …. as Brad himself said in 2013 Angelina did not meet the old Brad, who was drugged and did not finish things, a Brad that he hated and that most people say was a Brad happy, healthy …… there in the interview of this year on GQ, he says that he had become a man he hated, especially with the children, that he realized that he did not have an affective connection with the children, that he needed to be more to them, that he was not being good at it … that the movies were not important, that he did not even see himself as an actor anymore, that he needed to show more love to his children, that he abandoned them physically on account of work, and even when he was with his children he was authoritarian, angry and that he kept thinking about work …. that the children are delicate, that probably his behavior affected their children deep and that he was only realizing it with the divorce then divorce was something inevitable and Angelina be firm and think about the children and the “health of the family, in the end helped Brad to finally seek help, because Brad is surrounded by people who only think of doing what he wants, he is a person very controlling and focused on image and career.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      Thanks for the link, MoreSalt.

      Reply
  23. Maya says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Brad was the one who asked for more time to check the financial and property, and he in the GQ interview, said that he is happy because he was in the middle of the process and not in the end, 6 months have passed and he remained sober.

    Divorce takes time to finish

    Brad has never been tied in Angelina, he was always free to do whatever he wanted, he always traveled, he produced movies, he acted, he dedicated himself to several activities related to art, he had control of a lot …

    And after the divorce nothing prevented him from living his life, he promoted his films, began “sculpture” classes, traveled with his sculptor friend, his friend’s wife and her daughter, went to shows, participated in comedy programs, is already filming Ad Astra, his life was not affected in any way ….. he seems to be unable to devote to his family ….. he is already living his life all happy, nor does it look like he is a father of 6 kids …. looks like he wants to forget about it …..
    Whoever stayed with all the big decisions and great changes was Angelina, who had to be strong during this time was Angelina ….

    It is not a simple divorce, DCFS was involved, the court appointed a new custody evaluator, to evaluate the whole process ….

    People think they hit Angelina, but she was much more demanded of her because she was the relative of the custodians of their children, and S & O was drafted with those responsible for DCFs only indicates that the investigation was closed because whoever would have children while Brad dealt with his problems it would be the mother …… they have been doing it for over 1 years and we did not see Brad with his children, that is what these magazines should focus on …. worry and try to find out why …..

    Angelina has already bought a house, she lives with her children and the progress of Brad with his children is in the hands of Brad, his children and therapists …… Angelina has nothing to do ……. Brad is free and light and loose, filming, producing, he lost 2 great friends in the week that he promoted War Machine …. and he was all happy smiling ….. … I think he with the years of drugs, and drinking is incapable of feeling emotions, as Wellood-Harrelson said, ‘But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes … well, you know. I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.

    It was Brad who said that if you love someone let her free

    It is clear that Angelina does not think about reconciliation, no one buys such an expensive home thinking about reconciliation …… maybe if Brad really dedicated himself to his children in 6 months to 1 year he would already have made a much bigger progress with his children .. …. but Brad is like he speaks one thing and acts completely different …… and children who have alcoholic parents sometimes it is a long journey until they have a good relationship again …..

    Reply
  24. d says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I wonder if this is actually related somehow also to Jolie’s comment about being the breadwinner of the family now in her interview. It made no sense from the outside unless it’s a secret that Pitt is no longer supporting the family? Wouldn’t THAT be a big story? So it’s odd. Why would she say that unless it’s a hint or shot at Pitt about something related to their divorce negotiations? The whole thing is weird.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      Angelina is independent, she did not ask for money either for herself or her children, and the ultimate goal from the outset is to split custody, as her lawyer said in the e-mail, that Angelina and Brad committed to DCFS and probably Brad was caught up in alcohol and drugs, must be in Family Recovery and Reunification Program to heal the family and reunite and recover from 6 months to 1 year, depending on Brad’s progress and to succeed in reversing the truma he submitted his children .. ….
      Each one will take care of the children with their money without depending on the other … she will be responsible for her house and Brad for his house ……. the last film that Angelina must have received a great salary was Maleficent, and she started filming in 2012, in the last 5 years she has had 2 major surgeries that affected her body and the last one in 2015 is the one that affected the most, because it is more drastic and aggressive in the body and in the emotional of women, she dedicated herself ……. and So Maleficent 2 will be financially good for her and her family.

      1347/5000
      And it was certainly said with humor, she even laughed when she said that ….

      It’s just like Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp to say that working to give their children a comfortable life … and actually is to spend on themselves, motorcycles, cars, houses, reforms, their passions, art, music .. …

      I think Angelina realized that Brad exaggerated in his passion for art, renovation, architecture, he seems to be extremely obsessive, he himself says that it is not healthy, that even this “sculpture” activity, he has to be careful not to get carried away, otherwise he just focuses on it
      And as he says that children should not give a damn about all the details he spent years and years worrying about the house, light from the window, but he considers the Los Feliz house as the children’s childhood home and that he hopes that someday something will be important for his children …. it’s as if neither living in his house the children want, I think his house must have so much Custom Furniture made for Brad, all made to be art, that for who has 6 children ends up being a not so pleasant place, I think that this was a question raised in the therapies by the children, that the father gives more importance for material things, loses time with it than actually being with his children ….Brad even says that he exhausts everything to the maximum and then leaves …

      That he still surprises himself from making movies, since nothing lasts for long for him…..

      Angelina even said that Brad gets angry with her because she is not careful with the things, even the way she leaves the glasses on the table bothers him, I think that this importance he gives to material things was one of the big problems

      Reply
  25. sage says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    That breadwinner comment is being overblown. Jolie is the breadwinner now for HER household. Theres no deeper meaning to the comment.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Yeah, that’s right. She needs to support herself plus her half of the children’s expenses, which basically entails a full time staff regardless. She hasn’t seemed to have much in the way of financial obligations the past few years, yet became accustomed to living large while with Pitt. Her directing gigs won’t pay these bills.

      Reply
    • truth hurts says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      People take everything she says and turns it into a mountain. Me thinks she doesn’t want to get back with Pitt and I honestly think he is a petty little whiner. He hates she left him and embarrassed him. He is all about image remember. People hate her for exposing him for who he really is. I don’t think he really wants joint custody it all pony and show.
      She lived with him for 12 years, don’t think she doesn’t know him better than anyone and so does those kids. I think he treated the adopted ones differently. Sorry. You can always tell what’s going on with Angie because she has been saying this for years vaguely, yet saying what a great dad he was. She was hiding a lot for good reasons. They had a lot to lose and that the media would/did have a field day.
      Also someone explain to me why the police were called to their home several times in the past? I recall one being for a panic button. Now, if a panic button is pressed they call the home first. They have security on site. So I cannot wrap my head around some of the mysterious police calls, the scratches on his face, the bruises, falls with Viv. I mean am I the only one who saw this coming or do we want to act like these things didn’t happen because it is Brad PItt.

      Reply
  26. Curious18 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I saw a breakdown on another site of California adoption laws. How did Brad Pitt adopt Maddox, Pax, and Zahara back when they claimed he did in 2007. The law required for a couple to be married or in a registered domestic partnership. They did not marry legally unto 2014 . The law then included his consent. On another site it said he is only had parental legal guardianship and that is causing the delay in the custody . Any lawyers here know why they would present them as adopted when it was not legally possible to do ?

    Reply
  27. Alix says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Never mind bifurcation — what’s a rooster story?

    Reply

