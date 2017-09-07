In Touch: Brad Pitt will seek a ‘bifurcation’ divorce from Angelina Jolie

Embed from Getty Images

Considering our educated readership, I know there are some lawyers who enjoy gossip and rooster stories, and I enjoy the comments from lawyers as they explain what’s really happening in these celebrity divorces/lawsuits/legal issues. I don’t know a lot about the legal logistics of divorce, and I feel like I end up learning a lot from the comments. So here’s a question, to all of the gossip-loving lawyers: what the sh-t is a bifuraction? I Googled it and I still don’t really understand why it’s a thing – a bifurcation divorce is where two people get legally divorced without having to work out all of the details about spousal support, child support and custody. It will make Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie “free agents” and able to remarry – right? – but they haven’t solved anything with custody or money. In Touch Weekly says that Brad wants a bifurcation:

In an exclusive cover story last September, In Touch magazine revealed the details inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s $400 million divorce. Now almost exactly one year later, In Touch magazine is exclusively reporting that Brad plans to take drastic measures to finally end the marriage. Brad — who shares kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with his ex, 42 — “is planning on asking his lawyer to speed up the divorce,” an insider tells In Touch. Brad, 53, will seek a bifurcation, a legal maneuver that, if granted by a judge, would make him and Angelina single before their custody and asset arrangements are officially settled. “Restoring his status to a single person isn’t about Brad going out on the town and dating, but about his beginning a new chapter.” “There has been little progress in getting close to a settlement,” the insider tells In Touch. “Brad has had enough. He’s ready to officially take back control of his life.” “His life has been at a standstill while he’s spent a year appeasing Angelina,” a source tells In Touch. “He wants to move on to the next phase of his life without having his hands tied by her — and he wants it soon.”

Just a reminder, Angelina was the one who filed for divorce. And now Brad is the one who is like “let’s speed this up!” Granted, it’s been a year, and granted, the divorce seems to be moving at a sloth’s pace. I would imagine that if a bifurcation happens – ?? – it will be little more than a paperwork change. Brad’s not getting remarried anytime soon and neither is Angelina. And they’re going to be sniping at each other over the kids for years, I think. The money stuff should be pretty easy though, and I bet they’ve already worked out most of the financial part of their divorce – they generally kept their assets separate, even in marriage, and except for some real estate, there wasn’t a lot that they held jointly.

