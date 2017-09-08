The Sun: Meghan Markle will ‘have to zip her lip a bit,’ royal experts claim

There are three kinds of “leaks” when it comes to royalty and the royal-adjacent. The first kind of leak is from the royals themselves, or people working on behalf of the royals. Those kinds of leaks are of the “Prince William saved a life because he is a manly chopper pilot” variety. The second kind of leak is from pissy, prissy people who work for the royals in some capacity, and those people usually want to let some damaging information out for various reasons. A good example of that: the Queen’s “courtiers” will often throw Prince Charles or William under the bus just as a way to further the Queen’s interest, even if she didn’t specifically ask for them to do that. The third kind of leak is trickier to explain… there’s a vibrant cottage industry of “royal experts,” people who work full-time on various royal hagiographies, ghost-write memoirs and that sort of thing. Consider this kind of “leaker” to be close enough to royalty to pick up some actual interesting gossip, but those leakers often hold on to the salacious stuff out of a sense of loyalty. It’s weird, I know.
Anyway, I’m still convinced that Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover interview was done with palace approval at every level, meaning that Kensington Palace – Prince Harry’s office – signed off on it, and that Buckingham Palace and Clarence House are working with KP to give Meghan and Harry’s engagement a proper rollout. That is what the royal reporters have assumed, likely because they’ve been given the nod from the second kind of source, the people who work for the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry. Meghan is in the fold of royalty, and they are “managing” her, so to speak. But that hasn’t stopped the third kind of “leaker” – those royal hagiographers – to assume that Meghan is just another grasping American famewhore who just ruined her chances of ever marrying a prince. The Sun ran a story on Thursday claiming in their headline: “Meghan Markle faces furious backlash from royal experts after she gushed about her love for Prince Harry in Vanity Fair interview.”
Meghan Markle faced a furious backlash after gushing to a glossy mag about her love for Prince Harry. The US actress was advised to “zip her lip a bit” by experts who said she had made Harry’s appeal for privacy look “ridiculous”. Meghan, 36, invited Vanity Fair into her Toronto home and told them in a candid chat: “We’re a couple. We’re in love.”
But Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said: “For her this probably seemed a perfectly normal thing to do. But it will not have gone down well at the palace. Maybe someone like Meghan would be good for the monarchy but I think she’s going to have to zip her lip a bit.”
Suits star Meghan told the magazine she doesn’t “read any press” despite Harry, 32, last year claiming stories about her had been damaging and appealing for her privacy. Ms Seward went on: “It makes a nonsense out of Harry’s plea.”
Biographer Penny Junor said royals in the most successful relationships stay silent. She warned: “The less said publicly the better. It may bite her in the backside.”
Penny Junor is the same “biographer” who recently did a book about how the Duchess of Cornwall is perfect and Camilla never sought to destroy Princess Diana’s marriage whatsoever. Ingrid Seward is more established, I grant you. I feel like both women are being a bit prissy about Meghan, perhaps because *sniff* that’s not the way it was done in their day. But isn’t that the whole point of “modernizing” the royal family? To actually bring in some new, different people who have different ideas about how to do things? I actually know exactly what Meghan was thinking, because it’s such an American way of handling things: she thought, “It’s better to just address this head on, without playing games, and answer these questions about my relationship directly.” Poppycock, the royal sycophants clucked. Pushy, they said. Too American, they whispered.
Photos courtesy of Vanity Fair.
I really do not think Meghan would play by the rules for a year, only to sabotage herself and her relationship by giving an unauthorized interview. These people sound very petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree and tbh, Meghan is getting to places they never could so it isn’t going to be easy.
MM should brace herself for more of these sort of comments from more of these ‘royal experts’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. Something I don’t understand. Who had to ask permission from whom?
1. Meghan from Harry. Harry from TQ/men in grey suites?
2. VF magazine from Harry or the BRF PR machine?
Looking forward to more interviews. And bring on the engagement and wedding, please! Honk honk!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s about permission. But when you date a royal of Harry’s status, you’ll be made aware of the rules and I think we’ve seen that she knows the rules. Closed down her website etc. So she’ll know not to go rogue like that. If VF approached her, she’ll have consulted with Harry/KP/BP by extension. I have no idea how this interview came about though. And I don’t think she “has to” ask permission but I imagine she wouldn’t want to put her bf in a difficult position.
As for these experts … my god. “Zip her lip” is just about the most condescending sh*t they could’ve come up with. It implies she’s loud, classless, and doesn’t know “how things work”. Get used to it ladies, this is 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still find it hard to imagine a liberal California girl being able to tolerate that backwards, stuffy, anachronism of a family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think behind-the-scenes is as stuffy as one might think. There is job protocol, and family protocol that HM has put in place so nobody gets their nose out of joint (I see you Anne, Alexandra). Otherwise? Philip and Charles are both pro-sustainable agriculture, organic farming, “going local” – things she probably agrees with. The younger generation of royals – Zara and Mike are “stuffy”?
In the day-to-day, she wouldn’t be living with them, she’d be living with her husband. You follow the family rules when you’re at big events, but this royal family has always been a “set your own schedule, do work that interests you” kind of family. As long as she shows up to the local engagements and charms people one-on-one, she’d have an enormous platform to do charity work if she wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda think these royal adjacent “third group” have, in their own minds, elevated themselves above regular common folk through their closeness to the royals. To have a commoner come in, someone who has never been inside the circles they have lurked on the margins for years probably feels threatening to their (perceived) special status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am inclined to agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely agree.
And editors like Junor/Seward are also majorly pissed they didn’t land the interview with Markle themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. They wouldn’t be complaining if the interview were in ‘Majesty’ as opposed to ‘Vanity Fair.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one in this world is more dangerous than those who feel their special status is threatened. See also: Trump supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why they didn’t report on the true state of the Wales marriage for years; because it put their own jobs in jeopardy. Why Murdoch keeps all the dirt he has on the royals hidden, with broad hints that he’ll release it once HM and PP are no longer with ut.
Also why they rarely report the facts of W&K and what they’re really up to, because spinning the pro-Golden Child message keeps royal reporters employed. For many years their frustrations were taken out on Harry by treating him far more harshly in the press than William. Now Harry is in a relationship with someone who knows how PR works outside the hallowed halls of royal insiders, and they don’t like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ingrid Seward and Penny Junor are pro-Royal to the nth degree. Nauseating really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make their living at it and have for years. Unlikely they’d change course now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ingrid Seward did say in a recent interview that William and Kate were “spoiled and entitled”. interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she’s starting to feel the pinch in lower Majesty sales? I would also think the old school royal reporters have a lot of affection for the older royals, including the eldery work horses that get so little attention. They might be hacked off to see the younger ones doing so little, when the elders clearly need a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree there’s a weird section of royal reporters who get kinda hung up on how it used to be. I mean does the BRF seriously have the power to dictate the life of someone marrying in? I can see sort of streamlining the “brand” but I’ve just never bought this idea that the Queen hands down some decree of how you must be now that you marry in. People are still adults with rights I guess? Meghan’s already non-traditional so it seems stupid to me to suggest the family will force her to be the traditional duchess. Isn’t it kind of becoming not quite so scandalous when a royal marries a non- royal who keeps doing their own non-royal thing? Isn’t one of the Swedish sisters married to a banker? I realize an actress is different and maybe her career will change if they get married, but I guess I just don’t quite buy this “she will have to change every single thing about herself in order to this per orders from above”. I dunno I could be wrong about all this! Ingrid Seward sound a little stuck in the past to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may not have to change everything about her but she will have to change quite a few things. She (and other people) are deluded if they think she can carry on as she was when marrying in to an historic insinuation like the British Royal Family. There will be non-negotiable rules, etiquette, customs and traditions that she will have to follow because this isn’t just any family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BRF is one of the most powerful families in the world. They do whatever they want and take no prisoners.
I think KP approved this piece but didnt VF editor quit now?
And doubt there will be big royal wedding since she is divorced. Cos they have their rules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The long time editor-in-chief is leaving in December. It has nothing to do with Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Graydon Carter is retiring after 25 years. Totally unrelated to Meghan.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/09/graydon-carter-vanity-fair-editor-farewell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Westminster Abbey has already stated they would be happy to marry them. If they want a big church wedding, they’ll have it.
If they marry, I’m hoping for St George at Windsor. Televised but much less expensive for the taxpayers re. security. bluhare wants it at St Martin in the Fields in London. bluhare, if they don’t get married in winter, are you willing to celebrate in your tinfoil tiara even if it is at Windsor? Or would you prefer a spring/summer event still at St Martin (which is gorgeous).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sorta agree with your statement. She won’t be fully traditional. However this is what happens in a marriage…sometimes you take on customs or ways of your partner. Not to change but to merge your two ways of life into one. Add to this situation is the fact that this family is different and has customs that date back hundreds of years. If Meghan thinks she’s not going to have to learn the ways of the monarchy she’s naive. However I don’t think she believes this at all. She will bring some needed fresh air to the royals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Dixie Belles: Yes, Ingrid Seward is most definitely stuck in the past. I remember hearing her say that Meghan will most likely have to be taught absolutely everything…..even how to hold a knife and fork.
These Royal adjacent types tend to be the most dangerous. I can absolutely imagine that Ingrid will be asking herself why the Prince has to stoop to Meghan’s level when Daughter Seward is still single, white and at least upper middle class…..
Her criticisms will always be the most biting. Plus, isn’t she friends with Carole Middleton?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have seen Americans hold and use fork and knife in a very peculiar way (like a pitchfork-I am not kidding!!). Would not want to visit a nice restaurant with them, certainly not sit with them on the same table as the queen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really @Ama! You could actually say that about an entire citizenry?
As for sitting at the same table as the queen, you’re obviously talking about Meghan in particular. Well guess what from the looks of it, she’s going to do that very soon and she going to eat just fine. Luckily for you, you’ll be absent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ AMA:
Lol…..I seriously doubt that Meghan is unable to use crockery properly. Having said that, I guess Americans have their own style of cutting and placing the knife across the top of the plate and all that……but I wouldn’t call that unrefined…..just different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ AMA : LOL that reminds me of my mother! My parents were from London, moved to Canada after my oldest sister was born. Growing up near Toronto, i was scolded at the dinner table and told to stop holding my fork “like a weapon” and to stop eating “like a Canadian”! Too funny to hear you talk about it now. And every Sunday was a dinner of roast beef, potatoes and Yorkshire pudding! Ah, the sixties and seventies!
But I get your point about the way people here hold their cutlery ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Americans use utensils in the old European style — the way it was when we were just a colony. You modernized to be more efficient, we didn’t. Many of the spelling and grammar differences between American and British versions of English are similarly historical. We held on to the traditional — the way it was before independence — and you modernized.
It’s not a moral issue. If people can chew with their mouths closed and refrain from licking the plate, they’ll do well enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’d have to learn royal etiquette and dress protocol, and learn all the internal family politics. But as for the traditional mold of royal spouse from 30 years ago? The other royal houses do more progressive work than the BRF, many attached to the UN. Maxima with microfinance, Mette-Marit with HIV/AIDS, Letizia with Nutrition, Mary with FGM. She fits that mold fine and could become a real asset to them.
As LAK wrote in another thread, they are encouraged to work in areas of personal interest. As wife of soon-to-be 6th in line, she’d have more leeway eventually but maybe not at first. For example Sophie was able to participate in a cross-country bicycle fund-raising event, which would have been seen as impossible even 10 years ago. With Harry and Sentebale, I’d expect these two to become the members of the BRF who take on HIV/AIDS related causes in the UK too. Harry has started doing that already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think when the Queen Mum was around, people seemed to follow what she wanted. Even the Queen seemed to bow to her influence.
Maybe now that the Queen is 90 something, she’s content to let the younger generation do things the way they want and let the chips fall where they may. I have no proof though. I’m only speculating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Seward and Junor haven’t really been fans of Meghan from the beginning, so of course they would be the ones going out of their way to slam her. Interesting though that Dickie Arbiter who called the relationship a fling in November, is now supportive of Meghan. He seems to understand that this interview was given with palace approval.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are also pissy because American outlets are getting the scoops and interviews on this couple, using the British press would be “how things are done”. They just come across as old fashioned scolds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep and Meghan, a public figure in her own right, will always have the American press in her back pocket for whenever she needs an assist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Abs:
Do you have a link to Dickie Arbiters comments supporting Meghan please?
If not, how do you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Bellagio, if you scroll down his twitter feed for September 5th, you’ll find it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dickie Arbiter @RoyalDickie Sep 5
Dickie Arbiter Retweeted Victoria Arbiter
On the basis of this good honest Vanity Fair interview it should work for Meghan and Harry, with her an additional asset to the RF
***
I hadn’t seen that. Both the Arbiters agreeing that she’d be an asset to the BRF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Beammeup & NotASugarHere…….off to find it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other explanation for doing this interview could be that she has KP’s approval to do this to force the Queen’s hand in to giving permission to Marry. It seems plausible. Maybe they don’t have permission for the Queen yet? Maybe H +M think that they have a better chance of getting permission by showing the world how in love they are and getting the public on their side?
We all know that the members of the BRF don’t talk to each other directly, they need press officer’s to relay messages to each other. We also know that press offices at KP, BP,CH, SJP never sing from the same hymn sheet hence the current mess in trying to bring all the different press offices under one roof. So it does seem plausible that they would go down this route.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen doesn’t need her hand forced. Outside of people projecting their personal feelings on the Queen, there is nothing to suggest that she will not give permission.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We already had the Palace leak, back in November, that whatever concerns there might be, HM and Charles will not stand in the way of Harry’s happiness. “Harry’s happiness is paramount” was the quote iirc.
No need to force anybody’s hands – if these two want to marry they will. This wasn’t done without multi-palace approval; it was done with everybody on-board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know nothing about ‘royal etiquette’, but was curious..did any of his previous girlfriends give interviews about him? I would guess they would be approached for a story..just wondering…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cressida has done quite a few, but they were after because she’s trying to promote herself as an actress now. I don’t think Chelsy ever did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea did as well (a few comments, anyway) whilst promoting her jewelry line
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the only reason she’s given this interview/cover is that theyre already engaged – at this point shes not just some girlfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ingrid Seward is a snob. I think people like Seward are stuck in the past. They project their own issues onto the Queen. I think the Queen is quite traditional but I also think she has better things to do. And I’m not sure that after all the shenanigans from her kids over the years, that she has any f*cks to give at this point in her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Queen interfered then Kate would have been forced to get a job or do charity work during the dating years. Outside of her saying “but what does she do?” about Kate’s laziness, she didn’t interfere and she isn’t going to stop Harry from marrying Meghan if that is what he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She mostly doesn’t interfere. After HM said that, Carole immediately ran out and got her daughter a less than part-time job as an accessories buyer. Granted it only lasted 9 months until William dumped her again, but the royal courtiers letting that comment of HM’s slip did have an impact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get an off vibe from these two. I feel like (for no particular reason) she is way more invested in the relationship that he is. Likely because the wedding photos over the summer where she was touching him and smiling and he was looking away. And her gushing now – that always signals the end. Wish them all the best, but not holding my breathe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any number of photos can be taken in a matter of seconds. I’d hate for someone to diagnose my relationship as unhealthy or one-sided because I dared look over my shoulder at some point and it was captured on film.
People who fixate on the wedding photos as proof that Harry’s just not that into her seem to forget that many pictures also exist in which he looks engaged and happy to be with her so…*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Goats! The photos of them at the airport in Botswana show a man who appears very happy and contented to be with the one he loves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol @diagnosing anything on a gossip site. Just having fun and throwing in my 2 cents:) hope that’s still allowed.
let’s remember we don’t actually know these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I wasn’t and still am not fully sold that PH is so into her that he would want to take the next big step! Something about her just seems off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t know what to think about MM and PH…I sort of have a wait and see attitude. There was something about her VF “we’re so in love” interview that seemed…premature? Or maybe she should have allowed others to say “they are so in love.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Even if it’s done with the approval of the palace, why not wait until it’s official.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jenna. I agree those pics from the Caribbean wedding were not good optics. He looked like he wanted to run. But I wonder if Harry was just p***ed off that someone was taking pictures of them obvious for tabloid fodder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with diagnosing a relationship based on a couple of photographs published by the media is that the photographer chose when to press the button, an editor decided which images to print and still others decided which ones to pick up on and publicize further. In other words, you would need to know what, if any, agenda any and all of those people had to determine whether those images you saw were carefully curated for you to draw a certain conclusion based on a couple of seconds of their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good god. They all just make it up as they go along. And they’re all so bloody humourless about it. We have MUCH better making-it-ups in the comment sections here. At least we are entertaining about it.
I’m sticking with my flying Elvi. And I also think they should be married by York, not Canterbury. John Sentamu has done skydiving with the Red Devils and everything. He’d be flying Elvi-friendly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Humourless is the word. How bitter are they.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sixer
I so agree!
The Archbishop of York will be fabulous and he has such a great personality. I’m a non-practising Christian but after seeing him chatting to Cameron’s disabled son, I just melted! Makes you want to believe that religion is always good.
Still a non-practising Christian though! Lol…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As atheist as they come here, but I love Sentamu. He’s always game for a laugh and I am sure he would happily accommodate flying Elvi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR?
He will be more than happy for it to be an informal fun event. But heyho….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, do you think York’d be willing to train with them? He could parachute in with them for the start of the ceremony, a la HM and the Olympics – only real this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly how I’m imagining it – like the Olympics but with an archbishop and some flying Elvi instead of Her Maj. Can you imagine? It would be the BEST WEDDING EVER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’d have to bolt one of his bright mitres to his head though, to make sure it didn’t fly off during the descent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Three of the Queen’s four children are divorced. Charles and Andrew both had high profile marriages/divorces that made headlines. Any one remember the media storm regarding Andrew dating Koo Stark? Or go back further there was the scandal of Princess Margret and her relationship with Peter Townsend? Then there is also her own uncle and Wallis Simpson.
At this point in her life I would think the Queen has realized that sometimes the “royal way” of doing things is not always the right way. The family may ask for her approval because they love and respect her. The Queen may listen to her advisors but that does mean she has to take their advice. At the end of the day she is like any parent that just wants their family to be happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This – and not to make the same mistakes again, the families higher than average divorce rate alone should persuade her it’s a good idea not to stand in Harry’s way and I don’t think she will. Also Harry is a long way down the line of succession so they probably think it’s worth the risk of letting him marry who he likes at this point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with your take, Kaiser. Many of the comments on these rags have been from people bemoaning that he’s not with Chelsy or Cressida anymore. What could possibly make Meghan so objectionable? Gee, I wonder.
I have read Penny Junor’s Camilla hagiography. I don’t especially dislike Camilla, but it’s written in such a unabashedly propagandist style from the first page that it’s hard to take. No subtlety. I read Sally Bedell Smith’s biography of Charles at the same time and its tone is much more serious and even-handed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not British and she’s not Prince Harry’s 7th cousin removed, so they are unimpressed. A lot of these royal reporters were hoping for someone like Cressida Bonas because they’re snobs. Kate caught a lot of this too simply for being “middle class” but she was still an English rose, in the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be very interesting to know how Harry presented Neghan to the royal family. Either:
1) I’ve met this girl who might just be perfect for me/us……what does everyone think? Or
2) I’ve met my wife and how we get married is entirely up to you (BRF): I’ll either marry her with your blessing and backing OR as a private citizen. Please let me know your choice asap.
Which is more likely?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a romantic, so I am going with (2)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s option 3: “I’ve met this wonderful girl who I love and want to marry. I hope we have your blessing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cynical Ann, (3) is even better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Beammeup:
You’re right…..3 is definitely more realistic, but i want it to be 2! Show up with an AK47 and ready for combat…..let them know you’re not messing about….lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The main reason for a lot of the backlash is that Meghan gave this interview to an American publication. Emily Andrews from The Sun basically ended up admitting it after going on & on about how it was due to Meghan & Harry’s “hypocrisy”. She finally said that the royal reporters “work hard” to cover the RF, so her giving the interview to American Vanity Fair was a “slap in the face”.
Emily wouldn’t own up to the fact that the reason the British media haven’t gotten scoops regarding Meghan/Harry is because of the racist, sexist way they reacted when news of the relationship broke. And Emily’s publication is one of the main pubs printing such crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Sun is a horrid publication best used as toilet paper. Why would Meghan and/or Harry talk to them when a Vanity Fair cover is possible? These tabloids are in a tawdry business and they should accept that this is their lane. Sun, Mail and other tab comments sections on stories about her are full of racism and bile. Wouldn’t touch these rags with a ten foot pole if I were Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t get wrong, its understandable why they gave VF the exclusive but honestly they are playing with fire by excluding the British Press. Its not the American public or press that is keeping the BRF in power it’s the British. Annoy the British press and they will get their pitch folks out, it will be easy for them to sway the public in to demanding a Republic. You only have to look at how furious the British public was to the Royal family in the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death. It was the press’s doing. They almost brought the Monarchy to its knee’s. H + M will need to throw the British press a bone no matter how much they hate them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOATHE Penny Junor -she’s a manipulative sycophant who radiates spite. Ugh. Nothing MM said in the interview would give the Royals pause, it was pretty benign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Penny still resents that Charles didn’t see the light and marry *her* instead of Camilla. So much of her behavior has the scent of unrequited love about it. She writes pro Charles and pro Camilla things to stay on his good side, but gets in her digs where she can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has written several pro-Royal books which are a total distortion of the truth.
She gushes all over Charles and Camilla and describes Diana as being mentally ill.
I wonder if Charles would approve of that. And how is that helpful to William and Harry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, a cousin of mine was rescued and her life saved by the East Anglian Air Ambulance service, so enough with the snark. He did a great job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SBK, good to know. Credit where credit is due.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was the doctors and paramedics who saved her, in addition to the pilot. The co-pilot who showed up to work 10 times in 4 months? Unlikely he had anything to do with it. Praise the hard-working, dedicated professionals of EAAA, yes. But the manchild who pretended to hide out “working” there to avoid his royal job?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they ALL knew about the interview, just maybe not how much was said. Like PC and HM heard she was doing an interview on Suits and her humanitarian work but not the relationship questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree. I think the openness was a little “weird,” not really the idea of doing an interview itself. Royals are pretty reserved with their feelings. Although I guess the full profile did kind of read like a promotional piece for Prince Harry as well, not just her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eye roll…Meghan hasn’t said a word since she and Henry started dating. Even the Vanity Fair article she barely says anything but that they are in love and “my boyfriend.” Penny and Ingrid need to chill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. She went into no detail at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You get the sense here that these people were still refusung to accept the reality of them being in a long term relationship and probably expecting to have the official end of the relationship announced any day now
That is probably why her refering to him as “My boyfriend” was so jarring to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly cannot for the love of me take the side of someone who uses a phrase ‘zip her lip a bit’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Katherine:
It’s also so condescending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…” But isn’t that the whole point of “modernizing” the royal family?”…
Modernizing a monarchy can be one pretty tricky thing. There’s such a difference between the belief that a royal touch can cure scrofula and the modern times with stem sells research and DNA cures…and so on.
To find a proper footing while “keeping the magic”…eh, ood luck with that.
The young generation seems to be a bit self-centered on their private issues.
I don’t think that Meghan as she is, is “unpalatable “for RF. They have seen a lot. However her conduct during their relationship will be a lot more under fire than let’s say Kate’s.
Kate is boring but she doesn’t rock the boat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A woman who continues to do her job while in a relationship with a prominent man vs. woman who lived off her parents (or shady Uncle Gary) for a decade to marry a prince.
The Middletons traded off their royal connection for 10 years, and continue to do so now. Hired a PR consultant, had a pap on speed dial. Even paid Issa back for all the freebie dresses by having KM wear an Issa dress for the engagement interview.
I don’t see anything Meghan Markle has done that makes her conduct questionable. Lots of people ascribe things to her, none of which are proven. One interview in one year of dating, in which she says basically nothing and has the full-approval of her boyfriend and his family firm in doing the interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re putting words in my mouth, which I haven’t said.
I’ve never been Kate’s apologist. She was critisized for not working, correctly so, however she adopted Princess Diana’s stance (before the marriage) not to talk. So much that she rarely talks now when it’s really expected from her. The last epic spat were the interviews and books penned with Charles and Diana’s approval doing the dirty laundry in public. It was so unprecedented that the Queen ordered, ahm, “advised” them to divorce.
My point is that European Royalty in general don’t comment on the state of personal relationships till it’s nessesary. Gossip rags do so, the Palaces not. Tha’s what I meant as “conduct”. You may call it old-fashioned or whatever, my personal opinion is that nothing much has changed there.
As for the full approval- from Harry’s side it’s a deafening silence so far. Even the sources that confirm how much in love they are, are from Meghan’s side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Middleton did plenty of talking and manipulating, via her personal pap and their DailyMail PR hack. A great deal of manipulation and public campaigning by the Middletons eventually brought about the marriage.
The “sources” are never confirmed, so assuming she has anything to do with them is *assuming*. This interview was done with Palace approval, that has been made clear. This was Harry and Meghan working together to present this to the public, not her off on a solo jaunt. It isn’t the way the royal reporters are used to things, but this is the way they choose as a couple to do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Middletons did, Kate “herself” didn’t.
As for the rest-time will tell. I must admit I was hopeful at the beginnit. Now I see it as 50-50 at best. It’s just a gut feeling. I might be wrong of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean her public comments about how William’s daddy was to blame for their breakups, etc.? That was her. Landing The Prince was a family campaign, with Kate front and center.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ridiculous to expect the same roll out that Kate had, for better or worse Meghan isn’t the typical royal girlfriend because she has had an established public profile prior to her relationship. People have heard her speak/ express opinions prior to her engagement interview. She was always going to require a more active narrative rewrite, they couldn’t just state things as fact and count on people taking their word for it when her own words are already out there. She took time off of her regularly scheduled career related PR and shut down a lot of what was associated with her “old public self” (social media etc) and now has re emerged to introduce her “new” public self. It pretty much had to come from her, because that’s where it’s always come from before. Doing it in a publication like VF makes sense because it’s both royal approved ( the queen herself has been on the cover), but also still a pretty well respected publication for people in artistic careers. Celebs go to vanity fair when they want a “serious” profile, it’s fashiony but not frivolous. So she gets to reintroduce herself, while the palace gets some level of plausible deniability that it’s all part of the promotional responsibility of a capital A “Actor.” ( even though no one on early believes that she has the type of career that would normally merit this type of cover feature) But of course the headline makes sure that people know there’s relationship “scoop”in there ( though she revealed literally nothing we didn’t know) gotta make sure people pick it up after all, the medsage is water if it doesn’t reach the intended audience. But let’s face it the BRF’s fingerprints are all over this, it was shot in London, her makeup was done by the person who was well known for doing Diana’s makeup etc. most importantly, there is simply no way that VF risks it’s relationship with the BRF over a profile w/ a little known actress. I’d honestly argue that the roll out began with the list of women who inspire her that was published recently in Glamour I think, that list was tailor made to be inoffensive but still meet likeable levels of female empowerment.
the British press & certain royal adjacent folks are just grumbling about the VF cover because they didn’t get the scoop, but honestly, what comparable British outlet could they have used?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Starryfish, This!
I have seen VF refered to as the BRF’s ‘house’ magazine, so I cannot imagine that they would not seek BP’s approval before doing Meghan’s cover.
To your point – the author of the piece, the photog, the make up artist etc are amongst VF’s most senior collaborators, so her cover is not a casual decision. Looks to me like a good investment,
I think they got the inside scoop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who marries into that family has to zip their lip, not only Meghan. Whether it’s practised or not, is another matter.
Anyway all the best and while I think Meghan is giving up more than Harry will, I wish them a happy marriage. I hope Meghan gets close to Sophie as part of her learning to be a royal journey, and carries out her obligations with Harry. Doing it with style is a bonus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another reason to like Meghan, that she’s putting those old po-faced biddies’ noses out of joint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“someone” like Meghan? what does that even mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh you know-black, divorced, common, American. Not their perceived “sort.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
terrible, isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could almost imagine the pinched pursed lips and sniff of disdain that followed it. Horrible old bat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry complained of press following her around not what they were writing about her. So how does her saying she doesn’t read her own press belittle his request for privacy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t. He didn’t say stop covering us in his press statement, he admitted the interest would be there and that was accepted. He called them out for their illegal activities (trying to break into houses), harassing her family, the racist headlines they published, and how major news outlets allowed unchecked racist comments about her to run riot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have any idea who is this “third group” but now things are getting interesting for the royal gossip watchers. *grabs popcorn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one who truly doesn’t care about Meghan, Harry, William, or Kate? I like seeing pictures of the children, but that’s about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She says she’s not defined by who she is dating but that’s the only reason she’s on the cover of this magazine. And it’s come out when TIFF is on. Score! I dont see her saying anything inflammatory. I dont think it means theyre engaged either. An engagement after only a year of dating Prince Harry seems unlikely to me. It’s media hype imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse