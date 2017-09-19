Javier Bardem: Jennifer Lawrence talks about the Kardashians like they’re ‘Einstein’

Jennifer Lawrence is “so relatable” for many reasons. For what it’s worth, I think most of J-Law’s “relatability” is not contrived – I think she’s a Millennial pop culture addict, and she genuinely loves to veg out on reality shows and Disney movies, whilst eating Doritos and pizza. I buy that she’s really that person. Now, how she talks about it is another story – there’s something slightly contrived about her Jen So Real schtick. But whatever, she really does watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the Real Housewife franchises. She’s made a big deal in interviews that ‘mother!’ was so hard on her, psychologically, that she needed a “safe space” – a tent with candles and marathons of KUWTK. It seems like her costar Javier Bardem didn’t even realize that the Kardashians were a thing:

Jennifer Lawrence is inducting new members into her reality series fan club. Her mother! costar Javier Bardem, 48, told MTV News Friday that he didn’t understand Lawrence’s obsession with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“She told me once about the Kardashians,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn’t know who they were. She was laughing at me so hard, ‘You don’t know who the Kardashians are?’ Like she was talking to me about Einstein,” he continued. “‘No, I don’t know who those people are. Who are them? What’s their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?”‘

Honestly, it’s fun to “introduce” people to something you love, like if you’re obsessed with Bridget Jones, maybe you introduce your new friend or boyfriend to your favorite movie or whatever. But introducing Javier Bardem – who lived in blissful ignorance of the Kardashians – to her favorite reality show? I feel sorry for Javier now. But I laughed at this: “Like she was talking to me about Einstein.” Thank God she didn’t try to explain Lisa Vanderpump to him, his head would have exploded.

Meanwhile, did you know that J-Law wanted to be Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl? She apparently auditioned for the role that ended up going to Blake Lively:

Hey pop-culture readers, Vulture here, your one and only source into the alternate career timelines of Hollywood’s elite. This little tip comes to us from Josh Schwartz, the creator of some iconic shows of adults playing teens, like The OC, but more importantly, Gossip Girl. Apparently one director-dating A-lister desperately wanted to play Serena van der Woodsen back when she was a teen who. “We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned,” Schwartz told us in an upcoming interview for the tenth anniversary of Gossip Girl. “This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.”

Did he watch the tape? “We can’t remember if we saw it or not. It was ten years ago, and she would’ve been how old, 15?” Schwartz demurred. (Our fact-checking says she would have been 16.) Instead, Schwartz and co-creator Stephanie Savage had their minds set on Blake Lively as their effortless “It” girl to set the CW brand.

It’s interesting from a what-could-have-been perspective. Would J-Law have been an Oscar darling if she had been transitioning to film from a popular TV show like Gossip Girl? Maybe, maybe not. I say… probably not. That being said, J-Law was a TV girl – one of her first roles as a teenager was on The Bill Engvall Show. She was on that show for like three years. No one ever remembers that. Which is why she was able to transition so seamlessly to film stardom.

52 Responses to “Javier Bardem: Jennifer Lawrence talks about the Kardashians like they’re ‘Einstein’”

  1. M. says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I don’t know how anybody with more than a few brain cells can enjoy watching the kardasians. After about a minute I get a headache listening to them with all the like, they say like every four words

    Reply
  2. Casey says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Her schtick is so obvious that its painful.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:34 am

      While I’m only here for Javier, I agree. She was interesting for a small while a couple of years back but I now find her grating and tedious.

      That Javier was, is and is happy to remain blissfully immune to the stink of the trashardians is no more than I’d expect from someone so removed in every possible way from them.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Agreed. I used to find her so relatable to me since we are around the same age (I’m a year younger). Now I find her so try hard that she is still doing the same schtick 6 years later. Like did we not evolve or…? Because college me was a smart but kind of an idiot with my first taste of freedom. I’m definitely able to have fun but I’ve grown up. She seems the exact same

      Reply
  3. Micki says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:28 am

    …” “safe space” – a tent with candles and marathons of KUWTK”….
    I’m speechless…

    Reply
  4. Spaniard says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:28 am

    She also was in Cold Case. I remember it because that episode was especially sad and I ended up in tears!

    Maybe someone else remembers it, it was about a mother and her 2 daughters that ended up living in a car….

    Regarding the Kardashians, JB must be living in a bubble, because in Spain are quite famous too.

    Reply
  5. Radley says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I’ve occasionally watched KUWTK in bemused disbelief. It’s interesting how they became a thing by being an amped up version of alot of what’s wrong with America. Not a fan by any means.

    JLaw bugs alot of people. She doesn’t bother me though. Maybe because she tends to play older in the movies people forget she’s having the normal arc of young adult growing pains which includes doing and saying some stupid s#it.

    Reply
  6. Ytbtet says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Jennifer Lawrence is not the blonde model bombshell that blake lively is. Clothes fit Serena like a glove ( I personally think Blake pulls off the red carpet better than Lawrence) and while she is nice Serena was not relatable or attainable. Jlaw has been the girl next door and the reason she got so famous was because she seemed normal. Remember Serena had to overshadow Blair and even Blake could barely pulled that off.

    Also as much as I like Jennifer I HATE that she likes the kardashians. I don’t think watching that show is a average person thing. Most lpeople are obsessed with game of thrones, black mirror, west world, heck even old shows like friends

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 19, 2017 at 11:20 am

      Jennifer Lawrence is a better actress than Blake Lively though. She’s not a “bombshell” but I wonder if Serena might have been less annoying in Lawrence’s hands. It was really hard to feel sorry for Serena, even though I think at times we were expected to do so.

      Reply
    • BengalCat2000 says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      Blake Lively a bombshell? I don’t see it. Different strokes I guess.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        September 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        I think she’s a bombshell in the conventional way. She’s tall, has a figure, and has long blonde hair. I don’t think her facial features are extraordinary, but she has the long hair and long legs and looks very good in a skirt — objectively, that’s good enough to be counted as a bombshell. The only problem with her is when she starts talking. She sounds so tired when she speaks…

        I suppose the other problem is that Blair Waldorf was so pretty in her own way, despite not being blonde, I didn’t necessarily see guys going ONLY for Serena. People are pretty in different ways, and Blair was pretty in another kind of way that also appeals to people. The same problem existed on Dawson’s Creek for awhile. For the first few seasons it didn’t make sense for Dawson to be ignoring Joey no matter how blonde Jen Lindley might way. Like, duh, they’re both pretty! (with okay enough personalities) but simply in different ways, and yet Hollywood seems to be under the delusion that people go for only one kind of beauty. As far as I’ve been able to tell in real life, men are not THAT picky, although I guess Dawson was a teenager (maybe teenagers are a different beast altogether? Who knows.) But how he never noticed Joey in her short shorts, until maybe Jen pointed out her beauty to him, was a bit baffling to me. Even if you’re best friends with a guy, they’ll still notice when you clean up nicely in your short shorts.

        I don’t know how I managed to go off on this tangent…clearly, I’ve been holding this in for a long time.

      • BengalCat2000 says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:28 pm

        It’s an aesthetic thing. I’m tall and blonde but I’ve always found women with dark hair (Eva Green, omg) or darker skin like Iman to be the ultimate beauty ideals. I didn’t mean to insult your taste!

      • perplexed says:
        September 19, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        No, I wasn’t insulted. She’s not someone I aspire to look like. I just think she fits a very conventional (possibly Hollywood) ideal, and in that sense I get why she fit the role. It’s what the majority of the media has dictated to us that counts as beauty, so I would be hesitant to say she’s not a bombshell (whatever that means, to quote Prince Charles).

        I was insulted by Gossip Girl’s writing that insisted that everyone would prefer Serena over Blair, even though they were equally beautiful in different ways (and Blair had the wit and brains). Since Blair had beauty, with and brains, and well, Serena had only beauty, it never made sense to me that everyone would fall all over themselves to prefer Serena. In real life, Blair would not be a Jan Brady.

    • KB says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t always wear great clothes, but her body is so much better than Blake’s, imo. Blake has those obvious implants. J Law has hips and a tiny little waist. I’d kill for J Law’s figure.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      Really? Jlaw is also tall, blonde and has a great figure plus she’s a much better actress than Lively can ever hope to be. If she’d played Serena, who knows, the character might actually have been interesting. Plus much better to watch her go up against Leighton.

      Reply
  7. Yeahright says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Who had the temerity to state how smart they thought Jlaw was when we bashed her for being taken with Darren?
    This chick urinates on sacred rocks and thinks fart jokes are charming.
    She was also bff’s with racist joke Schumer.
    There are no hidden depths folks! She watches Kuwtk on purpose!

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:56 am

      Yea I will admit I thought she was growing up and becoming smarter and more aware.
      I definitely take it all back…or I took it back once Passengers promo started. She sounded so dumb and offensive it was ridiculous. Its only gotten worse from there. The rocks story, the peeing in her yard, her falling over drunk in a strip club, taking up with an abusive d*ck and doing this misogynistic movie and calling it feminist.
      Definitely take it back. She’s like taylor…they never seem to grow up

      Reply
    • Shirurusu says:
      September 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Girl’s gotta live and she’s entitled to her own (bad) taste I guess, but I have to agree, it’s a little disappointing that she comes off as shallow as she does and tells really tasteless stories, most recently about pouring beer over a fan who was asking for a picture. I like her acting in a few movies and I don’t hate her, but I’ve only ever managed to watch two interviews with her because she’s so crass to me.

      Reply
    • Jordan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I’ve always felt she was overrated. Granted I’ve only had to see her in the xmen movies. Her acting always felt like she was reading it off cue cards to the side.

      Reply
    • Cami says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      Jennifer never urinated on the sacred rocks. The cast and crew of hunger games had permission to film near rocks. They were not told rocks special beforehand. This incident happened many years ago. I agree that she shouldn’t of made a joke about it. She actually told this same incident years ago on talk show and no one got upset. Now people are digging up dirt from things she said when she was younger . It’s become popular to hate on successful women. Hathaway experienced it and now jennifer. Even brie is feeling it a little bit on the internet. We don’t do this to male actors!

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        Jen retold the story during passengers promo. And she sounded as offense now as she did the first time she told the story. No one “dug it up” she told the story thinking she would get laughs.
        The world is different and people are not into white people desecrating their artifacts.
        Jen has no one to blame for her reputation these days except herself. No one has to look for something to hate on. She freely tells these stories thinking we are still into her dumb America’s sweetheart schtick. It may work for stans like yourself but the rest of us are no longer amused.

  8. Bellagio DuPont says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Leverage your 60 IQ points into billions of dollars? Sorry, you’re Einstein to me 😁😁😁

    Reply
  9. Sara says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Ugh, he sounds like the ‘I’m a reader’ girl. I’m not American and I don’t really watch TV, but I sure as hell know who the Ks are. Pretty sure he’s not going to get as much criticism as that girl did, of of course.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      September 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

      That’s just silly, trying to put words into his mouth. All he said was he hadn’t a clue who the Ks were, nothing at all about being above anything or even looking down on them, for that matter. Is it really that hard for you to believe that the Ks don’t impact upon a huge % of the populations’ consciousness, particularly that of those of us outside of the US?

      But I agree with you re the rather OTT criticism Shailene was subjected to yesterday for the sin of not watching tv.

      Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      My husband has no idea who the Kartrashians are although our kids vaguely tried to explain a few times.

      Reply
  10. oya says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I really want to know how she “explained” who the Kardashians are to Bardem. It’s not like they have a specific talent or storyline.

    Reply
  11. Tim H says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:15 am

    “Relatable”. Somebody shoot me. Sorry, but I’m with Javier on this one. There is nothing relatable about the pure stupidity of the Kardashians. And I find J-Law just as vapid and insufferable, only in a different way, as she’s not marketed as “sexy” to the public. Interestingly, people seem to fall for this and think she’s smart because of her average “relatable” looks. Sigh.

    Reply
    • J'tame says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      I don’t think her people are trying to sell her as adorable for behaving like a dog, if you will. I think they are trying to make her relatable like she’s a tempest shrouded by her own complacent existence within the Hollywood structure that may well be like a large prison. The idea that someone so down to earth could lose it one day over something irrelevant or miniscule is more what I think they are selling rather than pounding beers and bending simple rules =adorable.

      Reply
    • Coconut says:
      September 19, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      ” think she’s smart”

      She’s also marketed as a genuine talent (Oscar at 23 or whatever), but the reality is she’s been bad to mediocre in everything – even Hunger Games and those David O Russell outings – since Winter’s Bone. One hit wonder but the world hasn’t caught up with it yet.

      Reply
  12. Snowflake says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I used to watch KUWTK from time to time. I liked seeing the great places they went on vacation. But even drunk, i can’t watch it anymore. Their plastic surgery looks even worse on film. Kris, IMO, has good work done. But the daughters go overboard. And what they do is so unnecessary. I can seeing trying to maintain like Kris done. But Kim thinks shes Mrs. Potatohead and can rearrange constantly.

    Reply
  13. Happy21 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:48 am

    She was actually really adorable and funny in the Bill Engvall Show.
    I never watched Gossip Girl so can’t have an opinion on that…

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Javier, Javier, Javier…….. Where was I? Oh, right. Javier, Javier, Javier. What a hot couple he and Penelope are.

    Reply
  15. Veronica says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Man, I can’t even hate her for this. I *LOVE* introducing my friends to trashy indulgences. There’s a kind of pleasure in seeing the horror on their face when I tell them I actually like the Star Wars prequels, fundamentally undermining any respect they had for my sense of taste, lol.

    Reply
  16. Marie says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Yeah. And Shailene is being killed because she is a reader.

    Reply
  17. Dj Jazzy Jen says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I really just can’t grasp why she thinks bringing up her love of the Kardashian’s would make anyone feel like she is super relatable. She has been doing more serious films and then brings the Kardashian’s up as though the target audience for her movies are the same as the target audience for them. I cringe every time she brings them up, and as much as I’d like to say it doesn’t change how I view her, after so many times it definitely does.

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Jennifer and I need to take a break from each other and reassess our relationship. It isn’t about the Ks it is just too much of her in average movies and her relationship with Darren.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      September 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Yep. I started getting that feeling after Passengers and it’s firmly cemented. And I used to be such a fan. the last two movies I saw at premiere screenings so I wouldn’t have to pay. And thank goodness because they were awful

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        September 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

        I think it is worse to do mediocre film after mediocre film instead of one big flop and move on. Her career makes no sense anymore, and she hasn’t lived up to her initial potential. Until she does something great, I am going to skip her.
        Screenings always make me feel better when I watch a lackluster movie I would have resented paying to see.

  19. Coconut says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    She’s never made a secret of loving KUWTK. She’s crass and enjoys celebrating “high culture,” not. Red Sparrow trailer looks so bad. Another very mediocre blonde leading actress HW keeps trying to shove down our throats. Blonde, tall, attractive, young, indie-film cred (Winter’s Bone), so ticks all the boxes and is easier to sell to mainstream audiences. Directors want a hit so they keep casting her, so we the audience lose out, as does quality of cinema.

    Reply

