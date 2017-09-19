Javier Bardem: Jennifer Lawrence talks about the Kardashians like they’re ‘Einstein’

Jennifer Lawrence is “so relatable” for many reasons. For what it’s worth, I think most of J-Law’s “relatability” is not contrived – I think she’s a Millennial pop culture addict, and she genuinely loves to veg out on reality shows and Disney movies, whilst eating Doritos and pizza. I buy that she’s really that person. Now, how she talks about it is another story – there’s something slightly contrived about her Jen So Real schtick. But whatever, she really does watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the Real Housewife franchises. She’s made a big deal in interviews that ‘mother!’ was so hard on her, psychologically, that she needed a “safe space” – a tent with candles and marathons of KUWTK. It seems like her costar Javier Bardem didn’t even realize that the Kardashians were a thing:
Jennifer Lawrence is inducting new members into her reality series fan club. Her mother! costar Javier Bardem, 48, told MTV News Friday that he didn’t understand Lawrence’s obsession with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
“She told me once about the Kardashians,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn’t know who they were. She was laughing at me so hard, ‘You don’t know who the Kardashians are?’ Like she was talking to me about Einstein,” he continued. “‘No, I don’t know who those people are. Who are them? What’s their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?”‘
Honestly, it’s fun to “introduce” people to something you love, like if you’re obsessed with Bridget Jones, maybe you introduce your new friend or boyfriend to your favorite movie or whatever. But introducing Javier Bardem – who lived in blissful ignorance of the Kardashians – to her favorite reality show? I feel sorry for Javier now. But I laughed at this: “Like she was talking to me about Einstein.” Thank God she didn’t try to explain Lisa Vanderpump to him, his head would have exploded.
Meanwhile, did you know that J-Law wanted to be Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl? She apparently auditioned for the role that ended up going to Blake Lively:
Hey pop-culture readers, Vulture here, your one and only source into the alternate career timelines of Hollywood’s elite. This little tip comes to us from Josh Schwartz, the creator of some iconic shows of adults playing teens, like The OC, but more importantly, Gossip Girl. Apparently one director-dating A-lister desperately wanted to play Serena van der Woodsen back when she was a teen who. “We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned,” Schwartz told us in an upcoming interview for the tenth anniversary of Gossip Girl. “This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.”
Did he watch the tape? “We can’t remember if we saw it or not. It was ten years ago, and she would’ve been how old, 15?” Schwartz demurred. (Our fact-checking says she would have been 16.) Instead, Schwartz and co-creator Stephanie Savage had their minds set on Blake Lively as their effortless “It” girl to set the CW brand.
It’s interesting from a what-could-have-been perspective. Would J-Law have been an Oscar darling if she had been transitioning to film from a popular TV show like Gossip Girl? Maybe, maybe not. I say… probably not. That being said, J-Law was a TV girl – one of her first roles as a teenager was on The Bill Engvall Show. She was on that show for like three years. No one ever remembers that. Which is why she was able to transition so seamlessly to film stardom.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t know how anybody with more than a few brain cells can enjoy watching the kardasians. After about a minute I get a headache listening to them with all the like, they say like every four words
Report this comment as spam or abuse
amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that he said “Who?” and I hope that it gets back to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I found out that my husband didn’t know the Kardashians I was kind enough not to introduce him to the concept – or the people or the show (that I never watched, if I’m honest). Why clutter the poor man’s brain? JLaw, that was clearly an act of cruelty to introduce this fine man to such brain-dust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Bardem even more now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
I didn’t even know vocal fry was a thing and now, thanks to the Kardashians, I’m constantly on alert for it, damn it! I can’t even listen to anyone without scoping for it, which is very distracting when people are trying to communicate with you, and makes me look like a jerk!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Gwen Stefani’s makeup commercial grating for just this reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her schtick is so obvious that its painful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I’m only here for Javier, I agree. She was interesting for a small while a couple of years back but I now find her grating and tedious.
That Javier was, is and is happy to remain blissfully immune to the stink of the trashardians is no more than I’d expect from someone so removed in every possible way from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I used to find her so relatable to me since we are around the same age (I’m a year younger). Now I find her so try hard that she is still doing the same schtick 6 years later. Like did we not evolve or…? Because college me was a smart but kind of an idiot with my first taste of freedom. I’m definitely able to have fun but I’ve grown up. She seems the exact same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…” “safe space” – a tent with candles and marathons of KUWTK”….
I’m speechless…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really smart girl. Fart jokes and drinking and Kardashians. She has so much to be proud. Especially now with this bf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a stank fart of a woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also was in Cold Case. I remember it because that episode was especially sad and I ended up in tears!
Maybe someone else remembers it, it was about a mother and her 2 daughters that ended up living in a car….
Regarding the Kardashians, JB must be living in a bubble, because in Spain are quite famous too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she was in monk. as a mascot lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was in Granada we had cable in our AirBnB and saw the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve occasionally watched KUWTK in bemused disbelief. It’s interesting how they became a thing by being an amped up version of alot of what’s wrong with America. Not a fan by any means.
JLaw bugs alot of people. She doesn’t bother me though. Maybe because she tends to play older in the movies people forget she’s having the normal arc of young adult growing pains which includes doing and saying some stupid s#it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence is not the blonde model bombshell that blake lively is. Clothes fit Serena like a glove ( I personally think Blake pulls off the red carpet better than Lawrence) and while she is nice Serena was not relatable or attainable. Jlaw has been the girl next door and the reason she got so famous was because she seemed normal. Remember Serena had to overshadow Blair and even Blake could barely pulled that off.
Also as much as I like Jennifer I HATE that she likes the kardashians. I don’t think watching that show is a average person thing. Most lpeople are obsessed with game of thrones, black mirror, west world, heck even old shows like friends
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence is a better actress than Blake Lively though. She’s not a “bombshell” but I wonder if Serena might have been less annoying in Lawrence’s hands. It was really hard to feel sorry for Serena, even though I think at times we were expected to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blake Lively a bombshell? I don’t see it. Different strokes I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s a bombshell in the conventional way. She’s tall, has a figure, and has long blonde hair. I don’t think her facial features are extraordinary, but she has the long hair and long legs and looks very good in a skirt — objectively, that’s good enough to be counted as a bombshell. The only problem with her is when she starts talking. She sounds so tired when she speaks…
I suppose the other problem is that Blair Waldorf was so pretty in her own way, despite not being blonde, I didn’t necessarily see guys going ONLY for Serena. People are pretty in different ways, and Blair was pretty in another kind of way that also appeals to people. The same problem existed on Dawson’s Creek for awhile. For the first few seasons it didn’t make sense for Dawson to be ignoring Joey no matter how blonde Jen Lindley might way. Like, duh, they’re both pretty! (with okay enough personalities) but simply in different ways, and yet Hollywood seems to be under the delusion that people go for only one kind of beauty. As far as I’ve been able to tell in real life, men are not THAT picky, although I guess Dawson was a teenager (maybe teenagers are a different beast altogether? Who knows.) But how he never noticed Joey in her short shorts, until maybe Jen pointed out her beauty to him, was a bit baffling to me. Even if you’re best friends with a guy, they’ll still notice when you clean up nicely in your short shorts.
I don’t know how I managed to go off on this tangent…clearly, I’ve been holding this in for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an aesthetic thing. I’m tall and blonde but I’ve always found women with dark hair (Eva Green, omg) or darker skin like Iman to be the ultimate beauty ideals. I didn’t mean to insult your taste!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I wasn’t insulted. She’s not someone I aspire to look like. I just think she fits a very conventional (possibly Hollywood) ideal, and in that sense I get why she fit the role. It’s what the majority of the media has dictated to us that counts as beauty, so I would be hesitant to say she’s not a bombshell (whatever that means, to quote Prince Charles).
I was insulted by Gossip Girl’s writing that insisted that everyone would prefer Serena over Blair, even though they were equally beautiful in different ways (and Blair had the wit and brains). Since Blair had beauty, with and brains, and well, Serena had only beauty, it never made sense to me that everyone would fall all over themselves to prefer Serena. In real life, Blair would not be a Jan Brady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t always wear great clothes, but her body is so much better than Blake’s, imo. Blake has those obvious implants. J Law has hips and a tiny little waist. I’d kill for J Law’s figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Jlaw is also tall, blonde and has a great figure plus she’s a much better actress than Lively can ever hope to be. If she’d played Serena, who knows, the character might actually have been interesting. Plus much better to watch her go up against Leighton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who had the temerity to state how smart they thought Jlaw was when we bashed her for being taken with Darren?
This chick urinates on sacred rocks and thinks fart jokes are charming.
She was also bff’s with racist joke Schumer.
There are no hidden depths folks! She watches Kuwtk on purpose!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I will admit I thought she was growing up and becoming smarter and more aware.
I definitely take it all back…or I took it back once Passengers promo started. She sounded so dumb and offensive it was ridiculous. Its only gotten worse from there. The rocks story, the peeing in her yard, her falling over drunk in a strip club, taking up with an abusive d*ck and doing this misogynistic movie and calling it feminist.
Definitely take it back. She’s like taylor…they never seem to grow up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl’s gotta live and she’s entitled to her own (bad) taste I guess, but I have to agree, it’s a little disappointing that she comes off as shallow as she does and tells really tasteless stories, most recently about pouring beer over a fan who was asking for a picture. I like her acting in a few movies and I don’t hate her, but I’ve only ever managed to watch two interviews with her because she’s so crass to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re that beer-over-fan story, the fact that she did this and relished it is bad enough but that she also thought it was funny enough to relate as an anecdote takes her into new worlds of assholey crassness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always felt she was overrated. Granted I’ve only had to see her in the xmen movies. Her acting always felt like she was reading it off cue cards to the side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer never urinated on the sacred rocks. The cast and crew of hunger games had permission to film near rocks. They were not told rocks special beforehand. This incident happened many years ago. I agree that she shouldn’t of made a joke about it. She actually told this same incident years ago on talk show and no one got upset. Now people are digging up dirt from things she said when she was younger . It’s become popular to hate on successful women. Hathaway experienced it and now jennifer. Even brie is feeling it a little bit on the internet. We don’t do this to male actors!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen retold the story during passengers promo. And she sounded as offense now as she did the first time she told the story. No one “dug it up” she told the story thinking she would get laughs.
The world is different and people are not into white people desecrating their artifacts.
Jen has no one to blame for her reputation these days except herself. No one has to look for something to hate on. She freely tells these stories thinking we are still into her dumb America’s sweetheart schtick. It may work for stans like yourself but the rest of us are no longer amused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leverage your 60 IQ points into billions of dollars? Sorry, you’re Einstein to me 😁😁😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it was more Kris than anyone who made it happen, but ultimately, I agree. 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if that’s why J-Law is intrigued by them. I don’t think Taylor Swift is talented at singing or even at writing lyrics, but I am super-impressed she’s able to make money off extreme limitations. Maybe it’s the same kind of fascination J-Law has going on…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, he sounds like the ‘I’m a reader’ girl. I’m not American and I don’t really watch TV, but I sure as hell know who the Ks are. Pretty sure he’s not going to get as much criticism as that girl did, of of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s just silly, trying to put words into his mouth. All he said was he hadn’t a clue who the Ks were, nothing at all about being above anything or even looking down on them, for that matter. Is it really that hard for you to believe that the Ks don’t impact upon a huge % of the populations’ consciousness, particularly that of those of us outside of the US?
But I agree with you re the rather OTT criticism Shailene was subjected to yesterday for the sin of not watching tv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband has no idea who the Kartrashians are although our kids vaguely tried to explain a few times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really want to know how she “explained” who the Kardashians are to Bardem. It’s not like they have a specific talent or storyline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Relatable”. Somebody shoot me. Sorry, but I’m with Javier on this one. There is nothing relatable about the pure stupidity of the Kardashians. And I find J-Law just as vapid and insufferable, only in a different way, as she’s not marketed as “sexy” to the public. Interestingly, people seem to fall for this and think she’s smart because of her average “relatable” looks. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think her people are trying to sell her as adorable for behaving like a dog, if you will. I think they are trying to make her relatable like she’s a tempest shrouded by her own complacent existence within the Hollywood structure that may well be like a large prison. The idea that someone so down to earth could lose it one day over something irrelevant or miniscule is more what I think they are selling rather than pounding beers and bending simple rules =adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” think she’s smart”
She’s also marketed as a genuine talent (Oscar at 23 or whatever), but the reality is she’s been bad to mediocre in everything – even Hunger Games and those David O Russell outings – since Winter’s Bone. One hit wonder but the world hasn’t caught up with it yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to watch KUWTK from time to time. I liked seeing the great places they went on vacation. But even drunk, i can’t watch it anymore. Their plastic surgery looks even worse on film. Kris, IMO, has good work done. But the daughters go overboard. And what they do is so unnecessary. I can seeing trying to maintain like Kris done. But Kim thinks shes Mrs. Potatohead and can rearrange constantly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was actually really adorable and funny in the Bill Engvall Show.
I never watched Gossip Girl so can’t have an opinion on that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Javier, Javier, Javier…….. Where was I? Oh, right. Javier, Javier, Javier. What a hot couple he and Penelope are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, I can’t even hate her for this. I *LOVE* introducing my friends to trashy indulgences. There’s a kind of pleasure in seeing the horror on their face when I tell them I actually like the Star Wars prequels, fundamentally undermining any respect they had for my sense of taste, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. And Shailene is being killed because she is a reader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really just can’t grasp why she thinks bringing up her love of the Kardashian’s would make anyone feel like she is super relatable. She has been doing more serious films and then brings the Kardashian’s up as though the target audience for her movies are the same as the target audience for them. I cringe every time she brings them up, and as much as I’d like to say it doesn’t change how I view her, after so many times it definitely does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer and I need to take a break from each other and reassess our relationship. It isn’t about the Ks it is just too much of her in average movies and her relationship with Darren.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I started getting that feeling after Passengers and it’s firmly cemented. And I used to be such a fan. the last two movies I saw at premiere screenings so I wouldn’t have to pay. And thank goodness because they were awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is worse to do mediocre film after mediocre film instead of one big flop and move on. Her career makes no sense anymore, and she hasn’t lived up to her initial potential. Until she does something great, I am going to skip her.
Screenings always make me feel better when I watch a lackluster movie I would have resented paying to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s never made a secret of loving KUWTK. She’s crass and enjoys celebrating “high culture,” not. Red Sparrow trailer looks so bad. Another very mediocre blonde leading actress HW keeps trying to shove down our throats. Blonde, tall, attractive, young, indie-film cred (Winter’s Bone), so ticks all the boxes and is easier to sell to mainstream audiences. Directors want a hit so they keep casting her, so we the audience lose out, as does quality of cinema.
Report this comment as spam or abuse