Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Battle’ premiere: cute or unflattering?

Fox Searchlight's Los Angeles Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' - Arrivals

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s premiere of Battle of the Sexes, the true story of the exhibition match/feminist sports event between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. I will never NOT think that it’s odd to have a big premiere on a Saturday night, but what do I know? Enjoy the photos! Emma Stone was obviously the star of the premiere, and she wore an odd Louis Vuitton number which I don’t really care for. I would be interested in seeing the shirtdress without the jacket, but I get that the whole thing is probably a straight-off-the-runway look. In general, I don’t completely hate the actual clothes. But I’m shocked by the terrible shade of blonde that Emma is going with these days. It’s standard at this point to say that I miss her as a redhead, but honestly: if she’s going to be a blonde, can she go a bit darker? Now all that being said, even though Emma looks so washed out, it’s cool that she’s owning her paleness. It would be so much worse if she was orange.

I’m also including photos of Emma with her costar Steve Carell (who plays Bobby Riggs) as well as Sarah Silverman and Andrea Riseborough. Billie Jean was there too, looking amazing. Billie was obviously a consultant on the film, and she approved of Emma’s casting. Some current tennis players also came out for the premiere, including… Maria Sharapova. Ugh. If Serena Williams didn’t just give birth, I’m sure she would have gone to the premiere. Serena and Billie are tight in real life.

As for Emma and her chance at another Oscar or Oscar nomination for this role… critics love the film and they love Emma’s performance. I think Emma will be nominated for this but she won’t win, mostly because the Academy gave her the Oscar for stupid La La Land. Vulture has a breakdown of what Emma’s Oscar chances would be – go here to read.

Fox Searchlight's Los Angeles Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' - Arrivals

Los Angeles premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' - Arrivals

Fox Searchlight's Los Angeles Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' - Arrivals

Fox Searchlight's Los Angeles Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Battle’ premiere: cute or unflattering?”

  1. Laura says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Eegads, that makeup is horrendous

    Reply
  2. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Not flattering and TERRIBLE makeup.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      September 17, 2017 at 11:37 am

      She has like thick layers of pancake make-up. I have never seen anyone her age with that many layers except for people with scars or immune skin disorders. So maybe a dermasion session went bad causing her makeup artist to cover it up? Or stress acne?

      The yellow (yes yellow) hair with the pancake makeup looks horrible. I’m sure the hair color matches her regular skin color. So more evidence she is hiding her face behind the makeup.

      The outfit I don’t mind but you can’t look away from the distracting makeup.

      Reply
  3. Fiorucci says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Everyone looks nice and I like her makeup. I Seems like she’s one of the only young female stars who doesn’t spray tan her legs. And one of the only people with fairer legs than me
    Sarah looks very cute

    Reply
  4. Ankhel says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Hm. I’m divided. On the one hand, Emma looks like Austin Powers’ secretary. On the other hand, is that a bad thing?

    Also, you guys, I think Sarah Silverman considers her boobs her best feature. I won’t say how I know.

    Reply
  5. Cintra.C says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I agree about the blonde tone on Emma’s hair. I read that her natural hair color is blonde, but I think she looks better with red hair.

    Reply
  6. Jo says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I actually love her makeup. Her lipstick was the first thing I noticed in the header photo. Hair could use some work..there’s like no separation in color from her hair to her skin tone in some of the photos.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Geez that whole look does not work. Makeup, outfit and the color of her hair…very cringe

    Reply
  8. l says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I think if Emma and Andrea kept their makeup and hair as it is but switched dresses both their looks would be great.

    Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I don’t mind the LV ensemble but Emma’s hair color and makeup are both terribly unflattering.

    I think the movie looks good.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Emma’s hair color washes her out, and the eye makeup is way too heavy.

    Reply
  11. Poop says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I think this look would be fine if she were a little tan. Otherwise, her complexion + blonde hair + white outfit = washed out look.

    Reply
  12. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Nothing good about this look. I also hate her hair blonde. Any shade of blonde, really. I really like her though.

    Reply
  13. lightpurple says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Billie Jean’s eyeglasses were the stars of that red carpet.

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’ve tried doing that leg-crossed pose for pictures while in heels and nearly toppled over. What kinda training do they all get on that?

    Reply
  15. ichsi says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Whut the hell? What happened to Andrea Riseborough?! I don’t recognise her at all with the blonde hair…

    Reply
  16. hey-ya says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:57 am

    …for LV fashion its a good look…Im glad you told us that was ARiseb cos otherwise I would nEvAh have known!!!….

    Reply
  17. Vovacia says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Damn, was just thinking of going full blonde, which I’ve never done and then I see this. Maybe not – it obviously can go so wrong.

    Reply
  18. Truthie says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    When did Emma Stone become one of the Fanning sisters?

    Reply
  19. virginfangirl says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Even though they tied the skirt into the jacket with the same pattern on the jacket cuffs, the jacket and skirt just don’t mesh well with me. They look like they came from two different outfits. Mostly silver/black doesn’t look good with cream/brown.

    Reply
  20. brownkitty says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Recently saw images of Emma with that color hair on set for the Netflix series Maniac. Hopefully just for the role.

    Reply
  21. JenB says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:06 am

    As a fellow pale folk – I think this look completely washes Emma out. She looks like a silvery sheet of printer paper. Lets get her hair back to red and a green dress on her.

    Reply
  22. Patty says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Speaking of Emma, I tried watching LaLaLand last night. I could only get through about 40 minutes, and I gave up. It’s too bad she won all the awards last year for that because now she’ll be shut out when she’s more deserving for a better film and better performance.

    Reply
  23. Veronica says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I know she’s a natural blonde, but I can see why she goes red. It creates better contrast with her fair skin.

    I don’t mind the outfit, though I think the heavy eye makeup is overwhelming her face. If she was still sporting the brown hair for the movie, it wouldn’t look as dramatic.

    Edit: After looking up pictures of their real life counterparts, I’m disturbed by how perfectly cast Carrell is, lol.

    Reply
  24. KiddVicious says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I like the outfit but Emma needs to be a redhead. The blond is doing nothing for her. I like her makeup.

    I’d forgotten the Battle of the Sexes even happened until this movie. I was pretty young when it happened and I remember thinking Bobby Riggs was an annoying twerp (strong language for a 9 yr old. LOL )

    Reply
  25. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Meldonium Shamelesspova scored an invite? Outrageous.

    Reply
  26. Ozogirl says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    The outfit is fine…it’s the hair color that’s awful on Emma…

    Reply
  27. emma33 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Did anyone else get ‘tennis dress’ from her outfit? That was the first thing I thought of.

    I feel jealous of you Americans who still get to idolize your female champions like Billie Jean…not like us poor Aussies with Margaret Court!

    Reply
  28. Penelope says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Bad makeup, hair and dress. Usually, ES is absolutely gorgeous.

    Reply
  29. kibbles says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I think her pale skin is beautiful. It doesn’t matter if you are dark or pale skinned, own up to it. I would love to stop seeing all the ugly bleaching and tanning that goes on amongst every race. I learned that my skin looks best when I put nothing on it and go as natural as possible, and avoid the sun.

    My issue is how thin Emma looks. She looked gorgeous in Easy-A. Then she lost a ton of weight after that movie. It hasn’t hurt her career the way gaining weight would have for a female actress, but she’d look better with an extra fifteen pounds. Maria Sharapova and Sarah Silverman look a lot healthier in comparison. Sharapova’s legs look amazing.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      September 17, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      I’m fair myself, so I don’t think it’s a problem that she doesn’t tan, but I do think you have to be aware of the effect flash photography has on it if you’re in a profession that requires it. When your hair isn’t dark enough to contrast against your face, you have to define the facial features more strongly so they don’t get washed out in the picture. I actually had to contour my face when I had white-blonde hair if I knew I was going to be photographed.

      I honestly wonder if the weight loss has to do with her lucrative fashion contracts, honestly. Some of the facial slimming might have been natural baby fat loss after hitting her twenties, but the rest of it is intentional. Considering she’s a bit of a fashion darling, I wouldn’t be surprised if she feels the pressure to maintain model thin looks.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        September 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        I have to be very careful with how much makeup I wear because I have light eyes and pale blonde hair and if I overdo the eye makeup I look like a corpse bride. But I am not as alabaster white as Emma I have olive undertones, and I couldn’t pull off that layer cake of makeup either. A brunette would look fantastic with that palette or a dark redhead, but for Emma, it is a non.
        If her hair had lowlights, it would look much better. I love lowlights, and they make a big difference.
        Her face is too delicate for that look, and it comes off as harsh and cartoonish. Strawberry blonde would suit her better if she has to be blonde, but her red hair looked beautiful on her.

        I have noticed she has lost a lot of weight and it doesn’t look healthy. I am the last person to skinny shame since I hate it myself, but she doesn’t look good like this. There is a thing as being too thin and since she has looked better with more weight before it is not natural for her to be this frail looking.
        We need as a society to push the idea of beauty as a person at their natural, healthy weight and that deprivation isn’t pretty.

  30. jello says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Unpopular opinion but i LOVED la la land

    Reply
  31. Annetommy says:
    September 17, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    So hate me, but Maria looks great, a prettier version of Ivanka Trump. Andrea’s dress is gorgeous but Emma, who is so lovely, is so washed out. Always good to see BJK, a true pioneer in women’s sports.

    Reply
  32. serena says:
    September 17, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I hate her with blonde hair, it just washes her out completely. As for her outift.. just terrible, but I don’t expect much from her on the fashion department.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment