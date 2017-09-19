Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus went to the Emmys, didn’t walk the carpet

Ben Affleck’s “new” girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, was an actual Emmy winner prior to this weekend, did you know that? She first won an Emmy in 2015 for producing Saturday Night Live’s 40th anniversary special. Sunday she added another when SNL took home an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. (SNL won multiple acting Emmys for its performers this year along with an Emmys for Best Directing and of course Variety Sketch Series.) So Shookus was at the ceremony and after parties, as was her high profile boyfriend, Ben Affleck. So many outlets are breathlessly reporting that Affleck was seated at the Emmys with Shookus and that he went to an after party with her, where they hung out with Larry David.
[Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus] sat together at the 2017 Emmy Awards, though they skipped the red carpet earlier. The actor, 45, supported the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, as she took the stage when the show won outstanding variety sketch series.
Affleck also joined Shookus as she attended the HBO afterparty, where they sat with Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David and Jeff Garlin. (Shookus and Affleck had joined David for a pre-Emmys date on Saturday as well.)
I guess this is the next step after all those pap strolls and glowing insider reports. At least they didn’t pose on the red carpet together. Affleck is thought to have sworn that off after the J.Lo debacle on which he continues to blame his career slump.
There’s a video of Affleck and Shookus walking together on Emmys night below. It’s unclear whether they’re already at the venue or walking in, but E! reports that they were “spotted making their way into Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater via a side stage VIP entrance.” They also claim that Affleck held Shookus’s clutch for her(!) and they have a photo of her holding on to his arm. Also, Shookus was allegedly overheard saying she wanted to eat pizza. Such a cool girl.
In the video below you can see the side of Shookus’s dress, it’s got gold sequins straps holding it together at the upper thigh and looks somewhat cheap. She hikes up the side of her gown, which is backless. I’ve done that plenty of times and no shade for that, but that dress could be improved. She’s somewhat of a layperson though, I guess it’s a perfectly acceptable dress for the event.
Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP
When SNL won for Best Variety Show, Shookus was on stage behind creator Lorne Michaels as he accepted the award.
Oh and in case you didn’t get the message, US has some insider quotes about what a great boyfriend Affleck is “He was the most supportive boyfriend. He was taking photos of her with her Emmy and her castmates. He seemed totally enamored with her. They were laughing and having a fun time.”
So Affleck and Shookus went to the Emmys together. I wonder if he feels like she’s so different than his estranged wife because Shookus is a career woman and a two time Emmy winner. Garner was also more focused on her career when she met Affleck, she had multiple Emmy nominations for Alias, but she changed her career trajectory to focus on being a mom. That very much seemed like her choice, I’m just saying.
It looks like they had a fun night. In fact they look like they’re always having fun.
What was the JLo debacle and how could that be blamed for his career slump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He constantly blames J.Lo for the fact that he became a tabloid fixture when in reality that was due to his own choices including Gigli and the Jenny from The Block video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think BA’s in a ‘career slump, because personally, I think his acting SUCKS!! I think he is just awful. To me, he shows no emotion when he’s supposedly “acting,” and I think he has the personality of a wet mop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@naomipaige exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. Affleck is not an emotionally accessible actor. He always seems closed off. In fact, I see more emotion from Affleck in these stills with this woman than I have at any time before. He seems really into Ms. shookus moreso than any woman I’ve seen him with, and not in a superficial way. Seems real.
J.lo was a suitable target to blame to make his career slump explicable, so he went back to it for years and years- but your right, the truth was, the charisma he might posess, doesn’t come through in romantic leading man roles (which he’s beyond and not suited for any longer anyway), he’s at his best playing morally compromised and flawed men, and possible villains. No shade. Just the truth.
I think he’s a smart guy who’s always on the right side of an issue. That debacle on green light with Damon, and that Bill Maher episode showed that. I used to think Damon was the brains behind GWHunting, just because Ben annoyed me. Now I truly believe Affleck probably gave the movie it’s heart(re writing/concept). Maybe they were both equal contributors, but I now lean more towards Affleck.
I think both damon and he grew up with strong career moms, who had their own lives and I think Garner, despite being a year or so older, was a bit too twee, and Betty homemaker for him. I know her credit card commercials where she sounds 12 annoy me. Speak like a grown up FGS. She’s of an age where sounding young, awkward and squeaky voiced was a thing in the 90s, at 45 though its just creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Casey
That’s interesting, I have the exact opposite view on Damon vs Affleck. I thought that the Maher episode showed Affleck to be truly ignorant, and I believe Damon is clearly the ‘brains’ behind their collaborations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been saying that for years. He is not good. He was popular which is not the same.
Also he is turned on by successful women but he also cannot seem to handle their success. He is a weirdo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Casey
Your take is what has been their dynamic. Damon is more likable and charming, but he is more creative and intelligent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NaiomiPaige, exactly and I think the only movie I have seen where he was great was the one where he played the autistic accountant because there is no emotion and he’s void throughout the movie. Which IS him. And he killed it for me in Batman. Completely ruined it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can think about when I’m seeing a recent movie with him in it is how bloated he is these days. The Accountant, Live By Night. He looks uncomfortable and ill at ease with his new bulk. I agree he’s average to poor in acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I figured this story was coming once I saw the blind about him yesterday. And if it’s true he’s still an @$$.
I do love the fact that their PR people are trying so hard to convince us that she’s SO COOL and not his mistress of several years. Oh and that he’s not cheating on her because let’s be real he probably is.
On the plus side he looks more sober here than he has the last several months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was the blind?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That he’s been skipping big events with his kids (after promising he would be there) to vacation and show that he’s a “good bf” to the masses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blind said that the dad went on vacation with his gf instead of being there for his kids’ first day of school. However, we saw pics of Ben at his kids’ first day of school so it can’t be him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Different age kids…different schools…different start dates perhaps? It was clearly describing Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That one is far too blatant to be a true blind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh ok, thanks guys!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have posted on Blind Gossip before many times. I submitted a comment about this particular blind –the dad missing the first day of school– that it seemed to be designed to be Ben Affleck but that I didn’t think it was, since we had pap photos of him being there. They published 100+ comments …but not mine. That site knowingly published a false blind to tarnish someone for something that he didn’t do. Terrible. They are trash. ETA:
This *has* to be someone on this board: https://twitter.com/psychopigeons/with_replies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
charice, yes, Blind Gossip has its favorites. I quit it because it seemed like it was more RW friendly when it posted political blinds. And some of the posters sound like Fox-watching morons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Minx, I noticed a lot of pro-Trump kind of blinds during the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@charice – I’ve had similar experiences with BG where they wouldn’t/didn’t post my comments related to a Ben/Jen blind. In one of them, I said that the blind sounded like something given to them directly by Jen’s team (I said it in a nice/appropriate way, but I guess they didn’t like that!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two things, I see she’s just one of those people that look better in motion and…clean.
Also, I love Larry David.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree that she looks much better in motion. Also, as much as I get why everyone would hate this r/s, the comments about her looks are truly excessive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I refuse to go down that road.
I don’t understand all the anger when there has never been clear proof about when they hooked up and when his marriage was over. She is an accomplished woman at the top of her game, and I won’t shade her looks for the sake of Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m not a fan of his by any stretch of imagination, but i don’t get the vitriol towards her. wasn’t the nanny the reason why jg and ba separated?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The truly childish “ewww what’s wrong with her leg?!” comments that I see about her birthmark, as well as stuff about her looks in general, say more about those who are posting that stuff than it does about Shookus. Ugly people say ugly things. A friend of mine has a port wine birthmark on her arm (and is pretty self-conscious about it) and seeing stuff like that really bothers me.
Some are taking Ben’s moving on with a new woman WAY too personally. Some of them sound downright unhinged and scarily obsessed. Looking at you, Lainey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the vitriol towards her, especially towards her looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I can understand the anger at this relationship, but I feel like the comments on her looks are people’s response to their feelings on that, and not based on objective reality. Lindsay is actually gorgeous! Her actions and her choice to enter this relationship may be in poor taste, but there’s no denying that she’s stunning, and by all accounts intelligent and accomplished as well. We should focus our criticism on Ben, as he is the one who failed in his marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the hate for Lindsay either. Affleck looks genuinely happy with her for now. After seeing some pics of her from last night and today in that maxi dress I’m starting to believe she really is pregnant which would be too funny as Garner was also knocked up 6 months after starting to date Affleck. Time will tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. The vitriol towards her is bizarre and the barrage of comments about her appearance are OTT and gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@zara
I thankfully only really read CB and thus haven’t seen too many horrible comments about her birthmark but that breaks my heart a little bit because my daughter has the exact same port wine stain birthmark on her leg. She’s not even 2 yet so she doesn’t even seem to notice it’s there but I worry about how she’ll feel about it as she grows up. We just insist that it’s super cool like her own unique tattoo, so hopefully that will help. But I actually really appreciate that Lindsay doesn’t hide hers or anything. People are so childish and rude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe people associate her looks with her alleged ugly personality as well? I don’t think her looks would be a big deal if she was not the mistress turned rebound of Ben Affleck. People in the entertainment industry are public figures who should expect the public to critique their looks to some extent, but it’s so much easier to attack a plain or less than attractive person when that person is also committing ugly acts. I really could care less about her looks, but when I look at her I just find her to be a very off putting not very nice person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No ill-will. Just think she looks rough in literally every picture she’s in. As if bathing and grooming are optional for her. Now that I’ve seen her in motion and clean, she’s cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too and agree. I was surprised how good she looked on stage last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think BA was ever really “in love” with JG. He got together with her almost right after he broke up with J.Lo. JG got pregnant almost immediately after they started dating. I think JG fell hard for Affleck and wanted the whole family thing, but my impression is he felt trapped into marriage and stayed. Every time there were rumors of marital problems, they would have another kid. Their last kid was a band aid kid.
That said, I want to say nice things about Affleck and Shookus, but I can’t. Every time I see them together, I like JG that much more even though I know she wasn’t an innocent party in hers and Affleck’s toxic relationship.
I must say this though, it appears as if he is actually invested in this relationship. I can’t recall the last time we saw Affleck smile or was loving towards Garner?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can’t be alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has a lot of free time now as he has no current projects so he looks invested in this relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It always seemed like garner was in love enough for both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is how he has looked in all of his public relationships. It changes to boredom over time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 for sure. he’s always smitten when it’s new. they’re out from behind the shadows. but when it’s old and comfortable then that becomes a different story. the vacancy she left will soon be filled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing Ben is invested in is the bottle. He has plenty of time to drink and play. Lindsey is just the current playmate. He likes her because she doesn’t try to keep him from his bottle whereas Jen was trying to help and be supportive because of the kids. If he cared he would stop drinking or go back to rehab
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same thought recently, that he never looked like this at Garner. Not once in 10+ years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did, though. In their early days he was clearly in love with her. Many things happened and changed in their lives (kids, success, booze, affairs), and they obviously wanted different things, hence the divorce. But he was very loving and touchy with her early on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with the comment that it never seemed like Ben and Jen were truly in love.
It seems so clear even just from still pictures that his chemistry with Lindsay is deeper. He has made poor decisions, for sure, but it seems like he and Lindsay have a real spark. She is probably a better intellectual match for him, which creates a deeper type of chemistry between two people that sustains over time.
On another note, I’m tired of the juvenile comments about Lindsay’s birthmark. It seems like this story has touched a nerve with many people, and caused them to react viciously! Lindsay is a stunning looking woman, very fit and sexy. I can see why a man would be interested in her. Jen is also cute and a great mom. They are both fine women. I just think Jen appeals to a different type of guy. She’s more of the girl next door, and I don’t think Ben was ever into that. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with her! They were just so poorly matched from the start. It seemed like all work and compromise to make their relationship last as long as it did, rather than the natural flow of lovers with a true connection.
I truly believe they will both be much happier apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that she refuses to cover her birthmark. It is rather badass of her. It is superficial to think everyone’s relationships are boiled down to looks. She just isn’t photogenic, but she is attractive and fit. More importantly, she is successful and is clearly her own woman.
Way too much projection going on with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“better intellectual match”
Sorry that made me chuckle. A lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay is what my partner calls nasty hot. For example, Meghan Markle, Rih, Megan Fox, they have it too.
Garner does not. Garner is like the anti-nasty hot.
I sometimes think this is why people get bent out of shape. It’s the pitting of woman against woman, ‘good girl vs bad girl, madonna’ vs ‘whore’.
Ben visibly picked sex and drugs over stability when he picked Lindsay and thats gonna piss people off. Especially people who’d rather blame another woman for a mans straying than the fact he can’t keep it in his pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus
Exactly this. I do know what nasty hot is and men flip for it that is why I am not surprised Harry wants to lock it down. I don’t say that on the royal threads because it is very proper there, but I know what has him hot and bothered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ magnolia rose
I agree with all you said. I think she is a tour de force to him compared to past partners. She doesn’t need him… he needs her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno. Maybe he genuinely likes her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. He does, and it is evident. I realized that last night as I saw them that they aren’t just hanging out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes there are all these theories and I am not invested in either. Its his life. It was JG decision to stay and stay and I am not knocking her for anything but its a risk you take. She hoped she could see Lindsay off and hang on. She wanted the whole Hollywood family A-list set-up and she got it for a while. They actually seem ok together. Let them live there lives, make their own mistakes. We can just sit back and watch his face get redder, and JG do the pap walks.
I wish Lindsay would get a decent blow-out though. Some nice conditioner, nice blow, out. better clothes and I would not peg the washing out in that light weight thin denim jacket she loves so much. Please someone. Help her with the clothes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like they have more in common at the end of the day. JG and BA were such a miss match. I always wondered if JG baby-voiced southern belle persona was just an all act because she was married to such a bad boy/party boy Ben and was around him for so many years. But I think now that she is straight edge and put up with Ben’s lifestyle because she was in love with him so much more than he was with her.
Now i wonder if he only ever married JG cuz of the pregnancy. Whether you like Shookus or not, he looks like a completely different person around her. He is playing the supportive boyfriend role while not shying away from the cameras either. He is proud of her and proud of being with her, that is obvious. He has never seemed this visibly happy with JG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he did. It’s been years since we saw this on him because it’s been years since he was with someone new publically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought, too. I don’t ever remember him looking like that at JG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are lots of photos from their early days that show otherwise. He was very affectionate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think him having an affair with her was proof enough he actually liked her. Congrats to Lindsay on her come up from the mistress to the girlfriend. Living the dream!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kevin Hart analogy here…proof that the mistress moving up creates a job opening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let’s not give kevin hart credit for a saying that’s been around a long time. he has enough ego problems as it is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha fair enough!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I wonder if he feels like she’s so different than his estranged wife because Shookus is a career woman…”
He feels like she’s different because they party together and she enables him. Must be such a drag to have a wife throwing around phrases like,”you need rehab” and “please, the kids can see you. Just stop” 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shookus has a kid and Garner has an acting career and is involved in several other businesses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true. I just felt like being snarky I guess 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From all you hear about the SNL work environment, there is a LOT of partying, plus her job is, in part, scouting talent so a lot of nights in bars and clubs. She’s good at her job (I guess, this is the first year in forever I’ve paid attention to SNL) but imagine Affleck also likes some of the fruits of her labor, so to speak
Also, know it’s photo assumptions,, but do either of them spend much time their kids anymore?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marion- I was thinking the same about the kids but I think they’re taking a week or two off from pap strolls and then doing multiple in a row so it feels like it’s constantly happening. So I do think they’re seeing their kids, they’re just (thankfully) keeping them out of the sweaty, bloated pap strolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they do spend much – maybe flying visits – with the kids. As said below, they are documenting their time together through the tabloids. That documentation shows clearly they are together on opposite coasts of either children MOST of the time. The very few days they are not together leaves little. It’s also so public, His kids have apparently not even met her yet, but their friends are no doubt seeing this stuff and talking about it in front of his kids. Can you imagine how awful that is for them? Not seeing their dad, but hearing about all the things he is doing with his new GF? That’s where he has really messed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you and “Deb” the same person? The tabloids don’t cover 24/7. Where was Ben Affleck yesterday? Did he do the school run? Tell me about his Monday since you seem to think you know his entire life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless someone has surveillance on them 24 hours a day, no one knows how much time they spend with their children. NYC is a media saturated city so of course there are going to be lots of photos taken of them when they are out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben lives down the street from his kids. We aren’t privy to his day-to-day life. But he moved down the street for a reason, I guess so the kids could go back and forth easily, be in the same neighborhood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not saying they never see their kids. They probably do see them a bit. My point was that they are documenting their travels to opposite coasts and the days they are together for the benefit of the tabloids. It doesn’t take much looking over all the articles to see the timeline that precludes them having much time LEFT to actually be with their kids in any quantitative amount of time. Those are MY observations.
It does reflect on their lack of prioritization of their kids TO ME. Also, the fact they are being tabloid heavy – Ben’s kids will be negatively impacted by that. They don’t see him because the tabloids show he is VERY OFTEN with his GF. They will have to process that and live with it at school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx I live in NYC. yes, it’s media-saturated in that many publications are headquartered here BUT for pap strolls to happen as often as they do with Ben and Shookus in NY? no. celebs can easily fly under the radar here and be unseen. it’s not LA. you’ve got to have your publicist call the paps to be seen in NYC unless someone asks for a selfie with you (but that’s likely going to be a tourist as NYers don’t care). I’ve run into some big names randomly around NY in my 10+ years here and only once – in RocK Center entering for SNL – did I see paps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grapefruit, I certainly agree with you. My point was about how BA and LS parent their kids..we just don’t know, particularly in her case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t live in NYC then. There are literally hundreds of pap pics of celebs in NYC every day. They staked out Rockefeller Center because that’s where Lindsay works and it would be the most convenient place to catch them. It’s not rocket science. Photos of them clearly sell for a lot of money. Paul Giamatti was papped today in NYC for example — I guess old Paul called them to do a pap stroll?!? What an absurd claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!! Of course you are going to look happy with someone who is right along with you for the ride on the party wagon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he bloated bc he’s still drinking or fat and bloated bc he is eating to compensate for not drinking?
I work w a doctor who says like when giving up smoking you can turn to food….
He looks unwell and it’s depressing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drinking I’d guess. There is a glass of what appears to be whiskey next to the glass of water where he was sitting at the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the exception of the champagne flutes, you cannot tell what is in a glass just from looking at it. PS. There is no champagne flute in front of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
other photos show him sitting in a chair beside the booth and the glass of whiskey (that’s what’s it appears to be) sitting directly in front of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You literally have no idea what liquid is in the glass. You can’t tell if it’s water or vodka or whisky or iced tea. It’s really …weird… how you keep trying to assign specific drinks to random glasses in a photograph.
You seem completely obsessed with Ben and Lindsay. I hope they know about you and have some kind of protective order out against you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always looks dirty? Is it just me but how did they even meet? The whole thing is bizarre!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I like her too, if only for her casual approach. She’s already an established career woman, doesn’t need Ben for better clout in the business (not that his current status would help her there, anyway), doesn’t care about looking her absolute best out in public…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to bash her looks because she’s not an A list celebrity out there with a stylist and hair and makeup everyday and god knows how us mere mortals would look on any given day in the lens of the paps on our way to work or on a lazy Sunday however I will judge on her getting with a married man. Sorry. Can’t get past it. It’s messy and tangled and gross. There was overlap on both their sides not to mention she’s with a man who we all know cheated on his wife with the nanny? And she’s ok with that? No girl, no. There is an age old saying: you’ll lose him how you got him. She’ll wake up eventually. He’s not moving to NY because of his kids. She’s not moving to LA because of her kid and job. The commute will get old. She’ll start wanting more. He’ll grow tired now that the illicit thrill of sneaking around is gone. Eventually they will become to each other what they both left: the bickering married couple. Happens all the time. For someone that seems to have a head on her shoulders she sure is dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s well-known that Jen screwed around on Husband #1, who she thoughtlessly ditched as soon as she found a better catch. Then she ditched the catch for the A lister Ben, a guy who had to be driven to rehab by Charlie Sheen and who had cheated on his fiancee with strippers. Garner still thought that he’d be the best father and husband!? So stupid. She had bad karma coming her way so I don’t feel much sympathy for her. When Shookus sacrifices her career, marries and has kids with him, then I’ll call her dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000 Denise!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Denise, Jen has said she and Ben were separated at the time of nannygate. She has said the nanny was not the cause of the separation. They just hadn’t announced their separation yet. They were waiting until school was out and had the kids away on vacation and then announce it when they were in the Bahamas and tell the kids there. Was she happy when she found out Ben was sleeping with the nanny in their home when they had only been separated a few months? Uh, hell no.
But Ben did cheat on Lindsay with the nanny. Ben was apparently already cheating with Lindsay when they separated and the cause of the separation. Well, one of the causes. Ben wanted out back then. Lindsay was just the one in Jennifer’s face she found out about.
So Lindsay isn’t with a man she knows cheated on his wife with the nanny. She’s with a man that she knows cheated on her, the mistress, with the nanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1,000 @B. Scott Foley has probably been laughing his ass off for the last two years.
It’s only cheating if you’re in an exclusive relationship. We don’t really know if Ben and Lindsay have had that discussion yet or if they have, when that was. That said, Ben has cheated on literally every woman that he’s ever been “committed” to so I highly doubt this relationship will be any different. He always seems to find women who are willing to put up with it for some reason *cough* Garner *cough* so Lindsay is probably no different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no interest in taking a dump on her…she clearly is good at her job and respected by all. Alec shouted her out when he won as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her job is managing the talent isn’t it? Talent in this industry is frequently high maintenance with massive egos. Those would be very helpful skills in maintaining a relationship with Affleck I would think. Sadly, giving him whatever he wants to keep him happy isn’t likely to end well for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their mouth/chin area is almost identical. They could be brother and sister. It makes me uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Kevin Bacon to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re like a living, breathing V.C. Andrews novel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not rare Hollywood. Of course narcissistic people are attracted to people who look like them. Brad and gwyneth, Benjamin Bratt and his wife are 2 I think of right away but re are plenty more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That totally makes sense, Danielle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nothing strange. People are attracted to facial features that resemble their own and their opposite sex parents’. Ben looks a lot like Jennifer’s dad. Lindsay looks a lot like Ben’s mom. Now I wasn’t able to find Lindsay’s dad on Google to complete the circle but you get the picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given his well known concerns about climate and the environment, I thought he declined walking the red carpet to visibly signal his discomfort with the fact that it was air conditioned—even though it was located outdoors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He flies all over in a private jet frequently. How concerned can he truly be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By the same logic as that, how concerned with poor kids can Jen Garner be when she spends thousands and thousands of dollars on ugly handbags and shoes and lives in a home valued at $40m?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a great deal of hypocrisy throughout that industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember Lainey’s “not so blind” item about the wife taking college courses in order to converse with her oh so brilliant 🙄 husband. Some of these comments about how impressed and admiring he is of Lindsay’s work and accomplishments are an absolute slap in the face to Garner. Sorry honey, you just weren’t interesting or smart enough for me. Damn…that’s cold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That blind has always struck me as odd because JG is a college graduate herself of Denison University.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This blind came of Jennifer Garner’s interviews during Peter Berg’s The Kingdom promotion.She said she knew nothing about the political situation before to be with Affleck (and Affleck went to Harvard to study foreign politics)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben never went to Harvard. He was never even accepted there. He did one semester at U Vermont and that’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Don’t kill me I am French-Affleck did not attend Harvard. That was Matt Damon.
He did go to the University of Vermont for a few months and maybe another school but I don’t think he ever got a degree. Many people have described Ben as being very smart though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay’s work is different than what JG does. Ben, of course would say that because she is his current gf, or whatever you call it. JG has a lot of projects that doesn’t limit herself to just being in the Hollywood industry. Both women could be good in doing what they are doing . Plus Ben is an A-hole. He forever bashed JLO, blaming her for his career before he won his second Oscar while married to JG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justice league is sill filming with Batman looking like That.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao. they’re gonna spend a fortune on cgi making ba look decent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are still filming?! That movie comes out in 2 months! It’s going to flop so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you say her last name? Is it Shook- us like it is spelled, ie past tense of “shake”? I was watching Access Hollywood yesterday and they said it differently (like Snook – us) and I wasn’t sure if she said it wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks enormous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a younger version of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
dead on!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a bit of a Brooklyn Decker vibe to me, she can look really pretty but is SO SO messy. In every sense of the word!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he’s having more fun, it’s always more fun with less responsibilities. Jen is at home doing the hard stuff while he plays around and parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
these comments are so funny to me. jen is very wealthy, i’m sure she has plenty of help with the hard stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Help is not what the kids need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
none of us know a single thing about ba’s relationship with his children though? for all we know, the children might just be fine. i’m a child of divorce, and provided both of your parents love you and stay in your life, i can assure you it’s not the end of the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was separated it was hard but both of us love our children, and our adult issues were between us only. I get a little wary when someone accuses someone else of poor parenting when we have no idea about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Mary. Sure Jen has a lot of money and help, but she’s still raising the kids without their father around. Now that they’re back to school, it doesn’t seem like Ben is spending an awful lot of time with them at least on the weekends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘she’s still raising the kids without their father around’
and you know this because…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ell…open any tabloid for the past 2 months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that the media does not make Jennifer Garner, the next Jennifer Aniston. I hope JG just move on with her life, in whatever direction she chooses: mom, career, both and is happy. While I think the public exposure to Ben’s relationship can be painful for her,I hope she is over it, moves on and even if his new love interest is accomplished, it doesn’t have to reflect back onto her. They are separate people now and shouldn’t be looked down upon or felt sorry (pity) for what Ben decides to do with his life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally won’t believe that she’s over Ben until she starts publicly dating someone else. There’s just way too much evidence to support the notion that she’ll let him get away with murder (including going public with another woman) before she lets go of being Mrs. Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Let’s see her on a date with someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see her on a date!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see her in a positive relationship, too, because she does deserve to be treated with love and respect.
But, why does it take being with another man to “prove” she’s moved on. She is embarking on a new business venture. She is going back to her roots as an a**kicker in a movie. She is speaking at events with other fairly influential people. Her kids seem to be doing well. Isn’t that proof enough? If she were still caught up in his drama, do you think she would be so successful and organized in all these other areas? Wouldn’t she have her head buried under the covers, ignoring life?
Can’t that obvious success be enough for a woman to show she is doing very well? Please don’t keep up the hype that it’s all about having a man to make her look good. Surely we’ve moved beyond that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because AS I SAID there is too much evidence that she’ll take him back no matter what. Read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Emma Oh, for sure. Think back to the last 10 years, all of the stuff that she tolerated (that we know about), all the stuff that we don’t know about. I’ll never believe that SHE left him — it was the other way around. He let the faux marriage limp along because it was easier, until he decided to get serious with a gf. Then suddenly he’s moving out and they’re doing family things separately. It was so obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Garner needed to read “He’s Just Not That Into You” about 9 years ago. Might have spared herself a lot of wasted time and energy. I think she still carries a torch for him and won’t date anyone else until there is literally a less than zero chance of convincing him to come back. Maybe if he marries Lindsay or has a kid with her, Jen will move on. Actually scratch that, I think she would look the other way regardless. But she’ll maintain the faithful wife image just in case. She’s always ready to resurrect that dead horse. Besides, if she moves on publicly also, she doesn’t get to play the victim in the tabloids. Poor ol’ Jen, just like Aniston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My question is when does Lindsay ever see her daughter? She has been papped with Ben for the last 3 weeks or am I wrong?
And not to exclude Ben, when is he with his children since they have been papped together constantly !
I think that one blind about an a-lister actor who really did not want joint custody but knew it would look bad might be Ben! A lot of the guesses were Chris Pratt but a few were also Ben Affleck!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comments like this baffle me. Lindsay is not a celebrity. She isn’t doing pap strolls on a daily basis. She was just in NYC (when Ben was with her) with her kid. She’s been in LA for the Emmy weekend. What is the big deal about that? It is honestly next-level the way that Garner stans are trying to trash this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sara
Who said she was a celebrity?
I am talking about her child & his children.
Don’t kid yourself….she enjoyed herself hanging out with Ben & all the other celebs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so true. especially because they keep attacking her. attack HIM. he was the arse who cheated.
ETA: and what’s wrong with enjoying herself at an award show?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Carmike You seem to think that since Jen is seen on many pap strolls with her kids that she’s mom of the year. We aren’t going to get similar pics of Lindsay and her kid because she’s not famous. As for enjoying spending time with celebrities — what, like that anecdote Jen Garner has told about being so intent on having dinner at George Clooney’s house that she didn’t let a lice infestation stop her? She applied the lice treatment, pulled her hair back and went to his home with Ben. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the public is trashing BOTH Lindsay & Ben. If u read DM, the public is bashing both of them.
I am not pro Ben or Lindsay. They both have children and are putting their needs above their children. You don’t think the kids at school didn’t see their date on national tv & are teasing them about it! Kids will be kids.
Discretion has never been one of Ben’s virtues!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘They both have children and are putting their needs above their children.’
in what way though? as someone else has pointed out, she’s not a celebrity and is only papped when she’s with him. we literally don’t know how much time she spends with her kid. as for him, depending on what sort of arrangement ba and jg have concerning the kids, he might spend with them as much time as he’s allowed.
speaking from personal experience, my parents divorced and my sisters and i lived with my mum, so most of our time was with her. but we saw my dad every week. i don’t think of him as a lesser parent because i saw him less, it just happened that was my family situation and i’m very close to both of my parents. i know lots of people whose parents never divorced, and they’re not as close with their parents as i am. there are so many assumption and misconceptions about divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ ell- Have you spent time on these threads before? Nobody knows anything but everyone projects and speculates like crazy about BA (and JG for that matter) to the point where people literally make up narratives and ascribe them to BA & JG’s relationship.
I’m not throwing shade–it’s a gossip blog after all–but you’re wasting your time trying to be objective. People made up their minds about Ben a looooong time ago when he was dating J. Lo.
FWIW, while I recognize that Affleck has many issues (understatement, I know), I do not for one second believe that he’s a bad father.
*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitten
I don’t believe he is a bad parent either. He has issues, but I think he tried to stay for them. I don’t like when someone accuses someone of being a bad parent just because they lead an adult life separate from them.
Thought I should tell you we kidnapped Pickles so…sorry not sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten i usually stay out of these threads bc of this reason, but hey i tried
same btw, i’m not a fan of his as an actor or director and i do believe he has issues as a person (and i also think he and jg were a bad fit), but the deadbeat dad accusations are just odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magnolia & ell- EXACTLY. I just feel like it’s a low blow to accuse someone of being a sh*tty parent without evidence.
Oh and I too usually avoid these threads like the plague lol
LMFAO, Magnoliarose!!!!
.. OT but oh my god has anybody heard of Aaron’s Animals? This cat, Prince Michael looks EXACTLY like Pickles except Pick has floppier ears:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSsrg6TS4qs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell The script is flipped in this place. Last year there was a pic of Ben at a Golden Globes after party sucking down a drink. I speculated that it was alcohol based on the specific type of glass that it was in. People jumped on me, claiming that it was coke/pepsi because that’s all he drinks in public!11! Of course, that was when they still thought he was going to reconcile with Garner. Now that he’s with Lindsay and the Garner ship has firmly sailed, every drink within five feet of him is alcohol, he NEVER sees his kids, blah blah. -”Emma”, aka Ben Affleck
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitten I know how Pickles looks cause he’s right here with his cute floppy ears and Scottish purrs. Prince Michael is adorable lol
Ben is getting is the Brad Pitt treatment but he at least it makes sense to drag him some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I find unbelievable about all of this is that there has never even been any actual proof that Ben had an affair with this woman years ago. That all started in a tabloid. And if it’s not true, this rage that has been directed at this woman over the past several months is unconscionable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t a tabloid. It was Jennifer Garner leaking the full details. That shows how pissed off she was that he ended up with Lindsay. And guess what, no adamant denials from Ben, Lindsay or her husband. Jennifer wanted to make sure the world knew the sordid beginnings of this relationship, with the mother of his kids begging her to leave Ben alone. Jen also didn’t deny it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I disagree. He looks fine to me? Shrug. He has lost weight. He wouldn’t have been able to fit into that tuxedo that he wore to the Emmy’s six months ago. I think he looks like he’s on some kind of medication (or maybe has fillers in his face? dunno) but his eyes look clear and bright to me in the recent pics that I’ve seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh I think his eyes and face look problematic actually. His cheeks are very red and pupils dilated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw pics of Jen from Sunday looking haggard and rough af. I guess it’s safe to assume that she’s abusing drugs. She looks like a closet pill popper to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erica if Jen had a well documented and self acknowledged problem with drugs, that would be a reasonable assumption.
Since Ben does have all of the above as to alcohol…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone ever see “Dazed and Confused?” To me, Ben Affleck will always be O’Bannion, the loud-mouthed stupid bully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hated O’Bannion, Ben played that role so well. Love Dazed and Confused!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem happy because they’re drinking, you’d be happy too if you were always tipsy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, exactly. Serious booze bloat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben’s current big project is being a tabloid fodder. The new relationship is being fed to the public on a daily basis and it gets a lot of clicks. So, a new career for him, back to the JLo era.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they have chosen this to be a tabloid heavy relationship it’s very easy to document their time and very little is left for kids. Especially as one or the other is typically across country from theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally agree. back to being in the tabs each week but also acting so above it. >eye roll< clearly Shookus doesn't mind. I still lol at that random photo of her with her ex and her kid strolling through NYC then "casually" going to the park to workout even though she's stretching and smiling directly at the camera. it's all so sloppy and staged and sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they look happy together. Good for them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m grateful for Ben’s new relationship, I wish he would have started dating her publicly sooner. Would have spared us from all of those months of breathless, B.S. will-they-reconcile? tabloid articles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HE LOOKS SO PUFFY. God help him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So… “Emma” is Ben Affleck, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And “Deb” is Ms. Garner then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for that but no. I am actually Deb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Deb- Of course I know it’s you. I was only illustrating a point. I just find the Affleck-bashing around here a little out of control. Anyone making a balanced judgement on two adults who “consciously uncoupled” two whole YEARS ago is automatically labelled an Affleck stan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Missreader – there’s a difference between being pragmatic/being positive about Ben Affleck and saying this to a commenter you disagree with: “You seem completely obsessed with Ben and Lindsay. I hope they know about you and have some kind of protective order out against you.” That’s just…. a bit much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I am Ben Affleck. LearningtheSystem and Deb and the other obsessed weirdo stalkers on the board analyzing my every move can mark this down in their schedules. (And for the slow members on the board, THIS IS A JOKE.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, take a chill pill, LoL. Calling you Ben Affleck was a joke but also a compliment because if you aren’t Ben then the alternative is much scarier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t walk the red carpet because he was HER plus one. She was nominated. Most producers, writers, showrunners, directors etc (most of the people at the Emmys) don’t do the red carpet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very pretty with her hair pulled back. Every time I see a picture and think she looks good, her hair is pulled back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember an interview with Jen when she talked about Ben courting her. She said he wrote wonderful messages to her.
Also, she has said how wonderful it was the day he proposed. She said they had always planned to marry but it was still so great when he came and proposed.
Can you imagine what he was promising to her and how persuasive he was? She believed what he said and chose to marry and share a family with the guy that pursued her so well.
She then stood by him for years and time and again tried to help him overcome addiction so he could be the father to his kids he really wanted to be.
He has credited her significantly with having a huge role in the turn in his career, which was pretty much dead when they married..in his own words!
She deserves more respect from him now than this tabloid love affair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gag. Give me a break with all of the hearts and flowers BS. I wonder what forever promises he made to Jennifer Lopez? I mean, he proposed to her and she wasn’t even pregnant. Then he went and cheated on her with strippers. Garner still decided to marry this person (the Charlie Sheen thing is true, too, which is amazing). She’s so DUMB, wasted her best young years being his doormat and it still took her 12.5 years to file for divorce. As for respect they have been separated since June 2015. He didn’t publicly date another woman for TWO YEARS. He isn’t going back to Jen. Get over it, get a life, move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sometimes marriage doesn’t last. life really does go on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol Courting… Shotgun weddings are just soooo romantic! Ben Affleck has been Trash since the very beginning. None of his latest antics are new. This is who he’s always been. Any woman with half a brain wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole. Garner is the dumb hick who married and had three kids with him then was surprised when it all flopped in her face. Ben is the guy you dirty fuck on a slow weeknight, not the guy you try to turn into Husband and Father of the Century.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben didn’t have to marry her just because she was pregnant. Looks like JG is being blamed as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah he did. His rep was hanging by a thread post jlo and it would not have survived if he hadn’t. But tell yourself that it was twue luvvv 4eva if it helps you get through the days. And Jen Garner is going to have to cop to being dumb as there is no other explanation for someone spending 12+ years married to Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And poor jen cant see it for what it was..a total womanizer played her like a fiddle from the get go. Sure he probably liked her enough, maybe wrote some letters to get laid but at the end of the day she got screwed over by him. I hope she can move on he sounds like a total phoney cheater
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because we don’t see Jen with a man does NOT mean she is not dating. We bash her for doing things in public and then turn around and say..she’s not over Ben until she dates a man in public!!!! What the hell? Jen has 3 kids to think about. They already have one borderline drug addicted, alcoholic, stripper lovin, affair havin parent….they don’t need 2 people trying to prove a point to each other or the public.
Jen may have a man that she is seeing. There is a difference between discretion and secrecy.
You don’t think his oldest daughter can read and has friends at school with access to the internet. She is the one thinking about her children…not their father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t understand what the children could read that is so scandalous; that dad has a new gf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that their dad who has been single for 2+ years, is dating. I wonder which psychiatric drugs they will need to take in order to be okay with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe for their sake he could have kept it discreet until they had gotten to know her? That’s might have helped them with the transition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who says that she hasn’t met his kids yet? Only the tabloids have claimed that. Ben has spent so much time on the East coast with Shookus and her family that I find it hard to believe that he hasn’t met her daughter. I mean, who really knows for sure what’s going on in their lives? They are strangers to us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LoL, that he’s dating his mistress and has relapsed hard?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL then I guess ol’ Jen shouldn’t have had kids with a drunk who had major fidelity issues then. What an idiot. I hope her kids read it all. Boohoo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anybody cared about these kids’ privacy they wouldn’t get papped constantly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zara please tell me you are kidding. Did she really do that?! I would roundhouse a person that came to dinner knowingly with head crabs gahhhhhh! You bring wine to a dinner party not lice!
Also I really find it bad that a career woman at the top of her game is getting snark over her looks and fashion. Maybe the reason she has been awarded little golden statues is because she concentrates on what she wants to achieve and not what a mirror says.
I’ll see myself out;)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m kind of shocked at this thread of comments right now. So, people who hate on Ben and Shookus are automatically Jen stans? And those who strongly advocate for Ben and Shookus are automatically Ben stans? There’s no in between? I find that hard to believe. All three of these fools seem to be deeply messed up, troubled people (it is Hollywood after all). To me, Ben is still a sloppy disappointment who only genuinely cares about himself. Shookus is just gross going for a married man (lest we all forget) who cheated on her (and his then-wife) with a f-ing nanny and is so thirsty with this “I’m the cool girl” schtick. And Jen isn’t even worth mentioning because she wasn’t at the Emmys. why bring her up? the only kudos I give to her is when she pulls her Amazing Amy routine because that’s entertaining AF. go read Lainey’s post about this yesterday. it’s smart, on point and accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Why do we have to always add JG in this conversation when the story is about Ben and his new GF. JG and Ben are over so stop adding her in this conversation. It is over!!! Stop analyzing Ben’s relationship with the ex-wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” She’s somewhat of a layperson though, I guess it’s a perfectly acceptable dress for the event.”
oooh…shadeskees!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Shookus looked great at the Emmys. Her dress was sexy. After a decade plus of frump and matronly Garner, Ben no doubt wanted some sexiness. I almost feel like she’s showing off her birthmark which is awesome — that’s a real eff you to the juvenile posters who have made fun of it in the Daily Fail comments.
Gotta disagree on the lainey gossip post. That woman gets more weird with every subsequent post she writes about Ben Affleck. She is completely obsessed with him! Yo, Lainey — Ben is not checking for Jen Garner. He hasn’t checked for her in years. He’s not going to be ~impressed and like, love her again or something, just because she’s putting out a baby food line. WTf sometimes I think that woman is a teenager or stuck in that mentality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you missed Lainey’s point. She is merely pointing out observations on Ben’s character, such as it is. I don’t see where she thinks he should be impressed with anything about Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of Jennifer Garner bashing on here!
Very interesting considering this topic has nothing to do with her! She wasn’t even there! This is about Ben and Lindsay together at the Emmy’s but not walking the red carpet. MAYBE in order to defend Ben, they have to bash Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If both are happy together, this is life. I’ve gotten dumped and burned and thing is, that at some point we have to have lives of our own and move on. If this is Ben’s way of making it very publicly clear that there won’t be a reconciliation, it’s best the ambiguity end and Jen be forced to accept this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Jen let that go long ago and wouldn’t touch him with a pole no matter how long it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it interesting that some people are so upset with the “Jen bashing” on this post since it isn’t specific to Jen. From a logical standpoint, I agree with you. Why bring Jen into it at all? But then the reverse should hold true too, right? Except it doesn’t. Those same posters take any and every opportunity to bash Affleck and Shookus and make completely unfounded claims about them, their kids, etc., no matter how tangential the topic, so I guess logic is out the window here.
Also, while Ben has clearly been a cheater in every relationship he’s had, I don’t think anyone can claim to know he cheated on Lindsay with the nanny. That’s a huge leap that has never even been discussed in the tabloids. I’d wager that he had a lot of on/off periods with Lindsay since they met in 2013 and also that his relationship with Garner was unofficially on/off since around that timeframe. It’s entirely likely that his tryst with the nanny was during an “off” period with Lindsay. I’m not defending him or saying it’s out of the realm of possibility that he cheated on Lindsay … it’s not. Simply saying that I highly doubt he and Lindsay have been “on” since the time they met in 2013, so there’s no way to know he “cheated” with the nanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he did all this, this is serious. That’s what they want to convey. That they are very serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Zara
Carmike was right! People has a pic of Lindsay the day after the Emmy’s (Mon.) stepping out solo in LA. Now that she is dating Affleck, she is going to be hounded by the paps, celebrity or not!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hounded? Haha no way is she being hounded. She is more likely chasing them. She is quite kardashian-like in that regard I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is ENORMOUS interest in her and her life. She doesn’t have to hound them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The illusion of interest is due to Ben’s well paid PR team. That is very obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m taking the low road and commenting on her looks. She has gigantic shoulders. Maybe rethink the halter neck styles in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay is by no means beautiful, stunning or even pretty. She is none of those things. Period.
She is simple not an attractive woman and her morals are f-ed up.
She looks like she is into some heavy drug and alcohol – just look at her!- She looks so much older than 37, so haggard. This is a huge downgrade in my opinion but I think they have a lot in common. Affleck is trash with no moral compass. Match made in junkie heaven tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse