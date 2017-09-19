Did Tom Brady avoid visiting the White House because he banged Ivanka Trump?

Embed from Getty Images

Tom Brady openly supported Donald Trump during the 2016 election. He didn’t go to any Trump rallies or anything, but Brady proudly kept a red “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker, in full view of reporters. Brady also refused to say one bad word against his friend Bigly, and instead said many words about how he didn’t get why their friendship was a “big deal.” Tom is a “positive person,” you see. He was such a positive person, he had no idea what was going on with anything involving Trump. Brady and Trump really did have a relationship/friendship for years before Bigly ever decided to run for president, for what that’s worth. So maybe that’s why Trump was a little bit butthurt when his buddy Tom Brady didn’t go the White House for a visit after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Many believed that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, stopped Brady from going. But what if there was another reason? The Mooch has a theory!

Anthony ‘The Mooch’ Scaramucci mused that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady skipped out of the White House visit because he may have had a relationship with Ivanka Trump. In the coyest manner, the Mooch implied while guest hosting TMZ Live on Monday that Gisele Bündchen may have encouraged her husband not to visit. The former White House communication director said Gisele may have been possessive: ‘My guess is, which is typical, there could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go. Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know.’ Brady said he couldn’t make the traditional Superbowl champion White House visit citing ‘personal family matters.’ He was spotted with a Make America Great Again hat in the Patriots locker room and has admitted to being friends with President Trump in the past. Gisele, however, claimed the couple did not vote for Trump in response to an Instagram comment. Trump has praised Brady and the Patriots on Twitter and is close with the team’s owner Robert Kraft. Brady was among several Patriots players who skipped the traditional visit. A source told TMZ that Ivanka and Brady never dated, but they have known each other for years. Ivanka and Brady have been married to their respective spouses since 2009. Scaramucci’s second wife filed for divorce from the banker in July shortly after his 10-day run at the White House.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, the timeline is what doesn’t make sense here. I would be willing to go along with the idea that Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump could have hooked up IN THEORY, but in reality… when would they have had the time? Tom sort of overlapped relationships with Bridget Moynahan and Gisele, and he basically hasn’t been single in a dozen years. If Ivanka and Tom did date, when did it happen? Like, 2002? That’s possible, actually, when I think about it. Ivanka would have been in her early 20s, Tom was in his mid-20s (he’s just five years older than Ivanka) and so… yeah, maybe they did hook up. Who knows? But that’s not why Brady refused to visit the White House. He didn’t go because Gisele understands that Trump is deplorable.

