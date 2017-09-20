James Corden tried to explain why he kissed Sean Spicer at the Emmys

James Corden (@j_corden) shows @seanmspicer some love after the former White House press secretary's surprise appearance at the #Emmys (Photo by Invision/AP/REX/@Shutterstocknow) A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

You know why I had a problem with Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys on Sunday? The bit wasn’t funny. That’s what bugged me. If the bit was actually funny, or if we felt like Spicer was truly the butt of the joke, I don’t think people would have been as angry. But having Spicer come out on stage and “make fun” of the fact that he regularly lied to the press and the American people just… wasn’t funny. On the other side, I feel like there’s way too much breast-beating about how Spicer’s cameo was the worst thing ever and HOW DARE THE EMMYS and how dare Stephen Colbert for enabling this. To that I say: eh. I get it, Spicer is a dick. But Spicer was never the biggest problem. Donald Trump is the biggest problem. Spicer was just deplorable and f–king awful at his job.

Anyway, people still have feelings about Spicer. People have feelings about the people who were NICE to Spicer at the Emmys too. Apparently, James Corden went in for a kiss, as you can see in Variety’s Instagram above. Way, way too much, James Corden. When Corden got blasted for it, this is what he said:

James Corden knows you weren’t a fan of his Sean Spicer cheek-kiss at the Emmys, and he’s (sorta) trying to make amends. On Monday’s “Late Late Show,” Corden somewhat acknowledged the backlash he’s received for kissing former White House press secretary Spicer on the cheek at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. After jokingly denying the kiss ever happened (“I know you think that’s a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer, but in the spirit of Sean Spicer, no, it isn’t”) and suggesting he was just really drunk when the kiss took place, Corden then set aside the comedy routine … for a second, at least. “Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I’m disappointed by it as well,” he said. “I’ve been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear. Truly, I do. So much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we’ve taped with Steve Bannon. Feels like a mistake today.” After showing a series of photos of himself smooching other celebs, Corden ended on a self-aware note: “Basically, what I’m saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands.”

From what I heard of the Emmy afterparties, Spicer was well-received everywhere he went though. Granted, James Corden should not have kissed him. That’s just unpleasant. But what are we going to do, make a list of all of the celebrities who shook Spicer’s hand and refused to yell “SHAME” at him? We cannot sustain that level of outrage, I’m just sayin’. I hate the Deplorables as much as everybody else, and I want all of these motherf–kers to rot in jail. But I feel like the outrage directed at Spicer’s Emmy appearance was just… too much.

Final thought: Jason Isaacs did the best thing when he saw Spicer at the Emmy after-party.

