James Corden tried to explain why he kissed Sean Spicer at the Emmys

You know why I had a problem with Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys on Sunday? The bit wasn’t funny. That’s what bugged me. If the bit was actually funny, or if we felt like Spicer was truly the butt of the joke, I don’t think people would have been as angry. But having Spicer come out on stage and “make fun” of the fact that he regularly lied to the press and the American people just… wasn’t funny. On the other side, I feel like there’s way too much breast-beating about how Spicer’s cameo was the worst thing ever and HOW DARE THE EMMYS and how dare Stephen Colbert for enabling this. To that I say: eh. I get it, Spicer is a dick. But Spicer was never the biggest problem. Donald Trump is the biggest problem. Spicer was just deplorable and f–king awful at his job.

Anyway, people still have feelings about Spicer. People have feelings about the people who were NICE to Spicer at the Emmys too. Apparently, James Corden went in for a kiss, as you can see in Variety’s Instagram above. Way, way too much, James Corden. When Corden got blasted for it, this is what he said:

James Corden knows you weren’t a fan of his Sean Spicer cheek-kiss at the Emmys, and he’s (sorta) trying to make amends. On Monday’s “Late Late Show,” Corden somewhat acknowledged the backlash he’s received for kissing former White House press secretary Spicer on the cheek at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

After jokingly denying the kiss ever happened (“I know you think that’s a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer, but in the spirit of Sean Spicer, no, it isn’t”) and suggesting he was just really drunk when the kiss took place, Corden then set aside the comedy routine … for a second, at least.

“Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I’m disappointed by it as well,” he said. “I’ve been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear. Truly, I do. So much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we’ve taped with Steve Bannon. Feels like a mistake today.”

After showing a series of photos of himself smooching other celebs, Corden ended on a self-aware note: “Basically, what I’m saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands.”

From what I heard of the Emmy afterparties, Spicer was well-received everywhere he went though. Granted, James Corden should not have kissed him. That’s just unpleasant. But what are we going to do, make a list of all of the celebrities who shook Spicer’s hand and refused to yell “SHAME” at him? We cannot sustain that level of outrage, I’m just sayin’. I hate the Deplorables as much as everybody else, and I want all of these motherf–kers to rot in jail. But I feel like the outrage directed at Spicer’s Emmy appearance was just… too much.

Final thought: Jason Isaacs did the best thing when he saw Spicer at the Emmy after-party.

71 Responses to “James Corden tried to explain why he kissed Sean Spicer at the Emmys”

  1. Crowdhood says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Jason Issacs told not one single lie!

    Reply
  2. Mara says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Hello to Jason Isaacs

    Reply
  3. Valois says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:09 am

    I think I just fell in love with Jason Isaacs.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:09 am

    I like James Corden, I think he is funny and kind. But you know what bugs me most about his non-apology non-acknowledgment,,,this

    Truly, I do. So much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we’ve taped with Steve Bannon.

    As if its one big joke. If you feel you made a mistake OWN it. Don’t discount the gravity of your mistake by making it a joke. If he had offered a straight up apology…you know…fine, you f*cked up. But ughghuhguhgg No.

    How disappointing that the one arm of the media who have, so far, been consistently critical of Trump and his loonbags, the late night chat shows, have embraced this farce, in one way or another. Kimmel, Corden, and most disappointingly Colbert. And of course the Fallon boat sailed months ago.

    Reply
  5. Lori says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Well put Jason Isaacs.

    Reply
    • velourazure says:
      September 20, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Ditto. I could not disagree more that Spicer’s appearance would have been OK if only it was funny. Someone who worked (incompetently albeit) on a daily basis to sow division, lies and hate should be redeemed with a funny bit on a TV show? NO NO NO. These people need to pay the consequences for their awful choices.

      Reply
  6. trollontheloose says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Spicer may not have been the biggest problem but he was part of the problem. he enabled 45 just like Scarmuche did. Let’ not pretend that what they said while in the job didn’t happen. I don’t know how one can work for a racist white supremacist and then once ousted from the job be given a platform when they can say “hahahaa… I had fun criticizing reporters and their “fake news”, spreading lies to the gullible deplorable and here I am among you, snowflakes”. They are countless people deserving to be in lieu of Spencer. But Hollywood welcomed him by patting his back and “oh look I got to kiss Spicer”..

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Spicer at the Emmys was just unnecessary. He simply wasn’t needed. So why invite him?

    Meanwhile, DT whining that the deplorables (he actually called them that, wtf!) are smart, not Hollywood. “No puppet no puppet you’re the puppet” anyone?

    Reply
  8. Mel says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I was surprised to see him there because Stephen Colbert himself pointed out to Kimmel the other day that in order to forgive Spicer, maybe he should ask for forgiveness first.
    The privilege was overwhelming in that room and those after parties but it’s not exactly a surprise.
    It could also be that he is soooo yesterday that people can’t even remember him and all he’s done. Remember that Orange keeps a very fast pace like when you surf the channels. It’ s on purpose. It’s one distraction after the other. But I do appreciate that Instagram post from Jason Isaacs.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Jason for the win.

    Reply
  10. Maggie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I can’t tell the difference between the entertainment industry and politics anymore and that’s scary.

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      September 20, 2017 at 9:11 am

      This. Right here. Julianne Moore commented recently that she didn’t think politics etc should be covered in entertainment shows or even discussed by anyone with an entertainment type of platform because it’s serious – it’s not entertainment, its government and policy and lives hang in the balance.

      It wasn’t until she said this that I understood why I didn’t care for Alec Baldwin doing Trump on SNL. He minimized the gravity of Trump and reduced it all to entertainment. The USA was built on this but they blurred lines, starting with Reagan which was the worst and the beginning. Now, here we are.

      Reply
      • Skylark says:
        September 20, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        Agree so much. Biting comedy should have responsibility and to see it actively and self-servingly trying to dilute and make a joke of the grievous, amoral fuckery that is this administration is so wrong. It’s seeking to lull people into a ‘hey, if we’re laughing, it can’t be that bad’ false sense of security.

        There’s nothing funny here, no matter how cleverly or entertainingly it’s parodied.

    • Christin says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:59 am

      I agree. The news is blending into entertainment, as is politics. Anything for ratings, it seems.

      Reply
  11. Maria F. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:27 am

    i just feel it is very hypocritical of the Hollywood elite. You cannot be critical of the government and let’s face it, Sean Spicer was never a ‘normal’ press secretary and then go to a party and pretend that it is all good. They could have just given him the cold shoulder at least.

    And let’s face it, this is just the first of many. I believe that all the disgusting politicians, members of the Trump family will come out of this unscathed. There is just not any integrity when money is involved. But apparently Jason Isaacs.

    Reply
  12. tifzlan says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:30 am

    But like… they SHOULD be ashamed of themselves. If they weren’t reacting like Jason Isaacs, then they SHOULD be ashamed. And we SHOULD shame them as much as Jason Isaacs shamed Sean Spicer. Because Sean doesn’t get to joke around and laugh about what he did. He SHOULD be ashamed!

    This is a very serious matter. He not only corrupted (or had a part in corrupting) institutions, but people as well. How many people listened to him spread untruths and lies on behalf of his boss and bought into that? What are the effects of this administration going to be on the American public and American processes and American institutions going to be, how long will those last?

    He should have never been invited, they should have never laughed, he should have been shunned. And they ALL should be ashamed (except Jason Isaacs and anyone else who did the same thing he did).

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I love spicey food, but that Spicey is something I’d never want near my mouth. Yuck! I’d barf if I kissed Sean Spicer

    Reply
  14. Arvedia says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Well put, Jason Isaacs. But I have to admit something that has been bothering me myself ever since the inauguration: As despicable as the brazen-faced liar Spicer is, and as much as he deserves to not get any media attention whatsoever, on a personal level I always found him oddly likable, even charming. Now I wonder if other people have the same impulse and are succumbing to it, for instance Stephen Colbert. Why Spicer should come across as even faintly appealing has me puzzled.

    Reply
  15. MeowuiRose says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Absolutely shameful. I’ve lost respect for Colbert (my opinion of Cordon is he seems like an eager beaver who begs for validation). I will be hand delivering it to Jason Isaacs…hopefully he will ask me to stay for tea! **swoons**

    Reply
  16. Izzy says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Three cheers for Jason Isaacs.

    If Spicer had made a comment about any other group of people like the one he made about ‘Hitler never used gas on his own people,’ Spicer would NEVER have been invited to try to normalize himself on a major awards show. But he said it about a man who specifically targeted Jews and called them a separate race, and used gas to try to exterminate them all. I guess that’s just fine if they’re talking about Jewish people.

    L’Shana Tovah. May the aholes who came up with this idea do some serious reflection during the next ten days.

    Reply
  17. Jaii says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:02 am

    A real shallow comment to make but my goodness Jason Isaacs is beautiful, he is really like a fine wine .

    Reply
  18. Scout says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Okay, but where are Sean Spicer’s eyebrows? The entire Trump administration is ugly as sin, it’s incredible. I think a lot of people are upset about this because it could signify what things will be like in the future, where these psychopaths are embraced for the lulz. How do you think Trump got elected? Sean Spicer literally cut Hitler some slack! He is combative, he is hateful, he is an anti-Semitic bigot who firmly believes Muslims should be banned in principal and that you don’t deserve health care.

    Reply
  19. grabbyhands says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I don’t feel a bit sorry for shaming them. Inviting that a**hole on to the show was a stupid move and inviting him to the after party and watching the celebs sucking up to him added insult to injury. Just because he was a mouthpiece and not the person coming up with the bile makes not a whit of difference. He voluntarily said it and supported it and continues to do so. Why Hollywood thinks that it is okay to dismiss all that with a chuckle, I don’t know.

    And James Corden can GTFO with that “apology”. I might have thought it worth something if he hadn’t felt compelled to stick one more one liner about Steve Bannon in. Humor is good, but this isn’t a funny situation. He should have just admitted he made a shitty decision, apologized and left it at that.

    Jason Isaacs is the only one who got it right. Ten points to Slytherin.

    Reply
  20. Alix says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:18 am

    In that top pic, it looks like Spicer’s eyes have been totally erased from his face!

    Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:22 am

    lets not forget that sean spicer only quit b/c he didn’t become comms director. he was more than happy to do his job, be humiliated by trump and he wanted more. he wanted the promotion and didn’t get it. that is why he quit not b/c he found morality.

    Reply
  22. BJ says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Colbert,Kimmel,etc has had Spicer and Mooch on their shows.Where was the outrage then? What’s the difference? Why didn’t people boycott them then?

    Reply
  23. The Original G says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Wow, if Spicer wants to rehab his image I wish Hollywood would let him lift that rock himself.

    Reply
  24. Flipper says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I dislike Corden. That’s it.

    Reply
  25. lower case lois says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I am just baffled by why Hollywood is giving Sean Spicer a pass. They are to charitable to him than he was to the nation, to freedom of speech, and to the truth. Did Melissa McCarthy make him a pathetic, sympathetic character ? That is why Hollywood now likes him. The antihero. I don’t know.

    Reply
  26. K-Peace says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I always liked Jason Isaacs. (Amazing actor.) But now I’m in love with him. Now THAT–Isaacs’ comments–is how the presence of Spicer should’ve been regarded. Call him out for the evil-doing piece of excrement that he is! Thank you Jason Isaacs for voicing my exact thoughts. (Although with more wit than I could’ve come up with.)

    Reply
  27. Amelie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Has anyone seen the Sean Spicer interview on Jimmy Kimmel? It was pretty good and is available on Youtube for anyone to watch. While amusing at times, Kimmel kept asking him questions that were clearly aimed at getting him to trash Trump. He really was trying to understand what the heck Spicer was doing in the Trump administration. Spicer doesn’t criticize Trump once but Kimmel clearly wasn’t pandering to him or letting him off easy.

    Reply
  28. SM says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:57 am

    No. Just no. I agree, there is no need to sustain all that hate but kissing the ass of someone ypu made ratings calling out for hypocrisy and made ratings out of it it sure feels like a hypocritical move right there. I said it and I will say it again. We need to be better than all the Trump supporters. That means calling them out but not acting in the same way thr moment we turn the corner, tell the truth and not oppose the lie with another lie for a shorcut, etc. Do not give the opposition the reason. And by they way, he is not the boss, I indersant that his boss was the source of all evil but usually evil prevails at the hand of willing executioners.

    Reply
  29. robyn says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Ugh!!!

    Reply
  30. Skylark says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:37 am

    That Corden needed the internet to school him as to why kissing a shameless, unrepentant bigot was all shades of wrong says a lot – all of it bad – about Corden’s moral compass. Also, missing the point large by thinking a handshake was the way forward. The way forward would be to stop indulging shameless, unrepentant bigots for so-called ‘comedic’ purposes.

    Bravo to Isaacs for telling it like it is.

    Reply
  31. Her Higness says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:42 am

    that pic makes me believe aliens are among us, where are his eyes

    Reply
  32. Twink says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Spicer looks like one of those Silent Hill monsters without eyes in that pic where Corden is kissing him. Disgusting.

    Reply
  33. island_girl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    That photo is freaking me out. With his eyes squeezed shut like that it looks as though he has no eyes at all!

    Reply
  34. happyoften says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I have no problems with who JC wants to kiss, honestly. His lips, his disinfecting problem.

    And Jason Isaacs is perfection. I have loved that man since he tried to kill Mel Gibson in The Patriot. He made it impossible for me to hate Lucius Malfoy. (call him lucious to this day, my kids have finally stopped correcting me)

    Reply

