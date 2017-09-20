James Corden tried to explain why he kissed Sean Spicer at the Emmys

You know why I had a problem with Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys on Sunday? The bit wasn’t funny. That’s what bugged me. If the bit was actually funny, or if we felt like Spicer was truly the butt of the joke, I don’t think people would have been as angry. But having Spicer come out on stage and “make fun” of the fact that he regularly lied to the press and the American people just… wasn’t funny. On the other side, I feel like there’s way too much breast-beating about how Spicer’s cameo was the worst thing ever and HOW DARE THE EMMYS and how dare Stephen Colbert for enabling this. To that I say: eh. I get it, Spicer is a dick. But Spicer was never the biggest problem. Donald Trump is the biggest problem. Spicer was just deplorable and f–king awful at his job.
Anyway, people still have feelings about Spicer. People have feelings about the people who were NICE to Spicer at the Emmys too. Apparently, James Corden went in for a kiss, as you can see in Variety’s Instagram above. Way, way too much, James Corden. When Corden got blasted for it, this is what he said:
James Corden knows you weren’t a fan of his Sean Spicer cheek-kiss at the Emmys, and he’s (sorta) trying to make amends. On Monday’s “Late Late Show,” Corden somewhat acknowledged the backlash he’s received for kissing former White House press secretary Spicer on the cheek at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.
After jokingly denying the kiss ever happened (“I know you think that’s a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer, but in the spirit of Sean Spicer, no, it isn’t”) and suggesting he was just really drunk when the kiss took place, Corden then set aside the comedy routine … for a second, at least.
“Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I’m disappointed by it as well,” he said. “I’ve been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear. Truly, I do. So much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we’ve taped with Steve Bannon. Feels like a mistake today.”
After showing a series of photos of himself smooching other celebs, Corden ended on a self-aware note: “Basically, what I’m saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands.”
From what I heard of the Emmy afterparties, Spicer was well-received everywhere he went though. Granted, James Corden should not have kissed him. That’s just unpleasant. But what are we going to do, make a list of all of the celebrities who shook Spicer’s hand and refused to yell “SHAME” at him? We cannot sustain that level of outrage, I’m just sayin’. I hate the Deplorables as much as everybody else, and I want all of these motherf–kers to rot in jail. But I feel like the outrage directed at Spicer’s Emmy appearance was just… too much.
Final thought: Jason Isaacs did the best thing when he saw Spicer at the Emmy after-party.
Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people's glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago? Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn't think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He's deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium. #TooSoon #MuchTooSoon
Jason Issacs told not one single lie!
Oh, Luscious Malfoy, I knew I loved you for a reason.
bless him tbh.
and thank goodness he flat out said what we are all thinking. its not that we have to HATE spicer, though many do, but to reward that weasel for all he has done with trump? no way. that is gross . once again hollywood is deeply out of touch with the reality of americans and the fact that we cannot laugh off what is happening in this country because we lack the safety of their wealth and privilege.
I didn’t think Jason Isaacs could possibly be anymore attractive to me and then he posted that.
Hello to Jason Isaacs
Hmmm time for a Celebitchy Cranny in the Parish…
👍🏻
I think I just fell in love with Jason Isaacs.
I know, right? His facial expression. And his whole caption — “poisonous purveyor of lies” — is perfection.
I have no idea who this is but I am now a fan.
Hillary writes a book and gets non-stop vitriol. Spicer gets invited to rub elbows with fancy people. This is not OK.
O.M.G. Ok go to IMDB and look him up. He’s done some great work BUT Case Histories is my fav so far of his work. You might like. He’s wonderful.
Also way to go Jason on this post.
He was in a show where he lived in two realities. One where his wife dies in a car crash, and one where his son dies instead. It was really good, but only lasted one season.
I sat beside him on a flight from London to Toronto and could barely contain myself. Had so many questions to ask but played it cool for 8 hours pretending I didn’t know who he was. 1) Was the Lucius Malfoy wig itchy? 2) Do you scare yourself when you watch the OA?
Jason has been in so many films and TV-shows that you surely saw him somewhere. I must say that – unlike any other actor, really – I’ve never seen him turn in a bad performance. His movies are often shyte but he’s always good (except maybe the accents, but I’m not from an English speaking country so I wouldn’t recognise failed ones unless they were VERY obvious).
@bobslaw – Wow. I would have died
Oh, and ETA: He’s Jewish and after Mel Gibson did his infamous rant, they met again a few months after and Isaacs called Mel “Rabbi Gibson”. To his face. (They’re kind of friends, or at least acquaintances, since The Patriot.) I always found that funny.
Oh, and ETA #2: He’s very outspoken and can have a dark sense of humour, so he’s often angering readers and viewers on all sides of political spectrum. Man I love this guy.
He had me at “giant festering abscess.”
Yes. I loved that description. So apt.
I like James Corden, I think he is funny and kind. But you know what bugs me most about his non-apology non-acknowledgment,,,this
Truly, I do. So much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we’ve taped with Steve Bannon.
As if its one big joke. If you feel you made a mistake OWN it. Don’t discount the gravity of your mistake by making it a joke. If he had offered a straight up apology…you know…fine, you f*cked up. But ughghuhguhgg No.
How disappointing that the one arm of the media who have, so far, been consistently critical of Trump and his loonbags, the late night chat shows, have embraced this farce, in one way or another. Kimmel, Corden, and most disappointingly Colbert. And of course the Fallon boat sailed months ago.
James is just a big needy mess, to the extent he can only take his moral/ethical cues from the immediate environment. That’s why he kissed Spicer and that’s why he had his moments of opprobrium while he was still this side of the Pond.
He means well, but he’s not courageous.
Compare to Jason Isaacs, who *does* know where he stands without reference to anyone else to check it’s the right place.
Exactly what I was thinking re James, but much better said.
i’ve never been overly fond of james corden tbh.
I actually like him. But he’s not the sharpest tool in the box and also has a pathological need for approval. That’s why he’ll always be a virtue-signalling weather vane who sometimes gets it wrong. Underneath that, though, I do think he’s basically decent.
Exactly, Sixer. I don’t mind Corden, but he’s never going to take a stand for what he believes in. Love Jason Isaacs though. I cannot wait to see Armando Ianucci’s The Death of Stalin. Cannot wait.
Also looking forward to that film!
Sixer… “a virtue signalling weathervane” … that is sad but true. Also funny phrase.
I thought, when this first happened at the Emmys, when Spicer came out, “THIS is how the USA ended up with Trump as President. And here they are doing it again.”
It struck me that most of the women in the audience were horrified or reserved in reaction but the men!….most of the men, Kevin Spacey even, laughed out loud and applauded.
Thank you for so stating what bugged me about his “apology” too. It wasn’t an apology. These people are straight up gaslighting and destroying the country, but it’s all a joke for someone who won’t in any way be effected by their disastrous, malignant actions.
Also, Jason Isaacs rules.
Well put Jason Isaacs.
Ditto. I could not disagree more that Spicer’s appearance would have been OK if only it was funny. Someone who worked (incompetently albeit) on a daily basis to sow division, lies and hate should be redeemed with a funny bit on a TV show? NO NO NO. These people need to pay the consequences for their awful choices.
Spicer may not have been the biggest problem but he was part of the problem. he enabled 45 just like Scarmuche did. Let’ not pretend that what they said while in the job didn’t happen. I don’t know how one can work for a racist white supremacist and then once ousted from the job be given a platform when they can say “hahahaa… I had fun criticizing reporters and their “fake news”, spreading lies to the gullible deplorable and here I am among you, snowflakes”. They are countless people deserving to be in lieu of Spencer. But Hollywood welcomed him by patting his back and “oh look I got to kiss Spicer”..
Exactly. Spicer was the the voice of Trump. He does not get a pass.
Personally, I ended a 20 year friendship over voting for Trump. So my tolerance for people accepting anyone who supports him is pretty low.
Exactly. So nah I’m going to disagree with this article. Spicer was trumps lying mouth piece. He does not get a pass.
Nowhere did I say that Spicer deserves any kind of pass. I’m just saying that I think the level of outrage could be better directed.
Spicer at the Emmys was just unnecessary. He simply wasn’t needed. So why invite him?
Meanwhile, DT whining that the deplorables (he actually called them that, wtf!) are smart, not Hollywood. “No puppet no puppet you’re the puppet” anyone?
I was surprised to see him there because Stephen Colbert himself pointed out to Kimmel the other day that in order to forgive Spicer, maybe he should ask for forgiveness first.
The privilege was overwhelming in that room and those after parties but it’s not exactly a surprise.
It could also be that he is soooo yesterday that people can’t even remember him and all he’s done. Remember that Orange keeps a very fast pace like when you surf the channels. It’ s on purpose. It’s one distraction after the other. But I do appreciate that Instagram post from Jason Isaacs.
Jason for the win.
I can’t tell the difference between the entertainment industry and politics anymore and that’s scary.
This. Right here. Julianne Moore commented recently that she didn’t think politics etc should be covered in entertainment shows or even discussed by anyone with an entertainment type of platform because it’s serious – it’s not entertainment, its government and policy and lives hang in the balance.
It wasn’t until she said this that I understood why I didn’t care for Alec Baldwin doing Trump on SNL. He minimized the gravity of Trump and reduced it all to entertainment. The USA was built on this but they blurred lines, starting with Reagan which was the worst and the beginning. Now, here we are.
Agree so much. Biting comedy should have responsibility and to see it actively and self-servingly trying to dilute and make a joke of the grievous, amoral fuckery that is this administration is so wrong. It’s seeking to lull people into a ‘hey, if we’re laughing, it can’t be that bad’ false sense of security.
There’s nothing funny here, no matter how cleverly or entertainingly it’s parodied.
I agree. The news is blending into entertainment, as is politics. Anything for ratings, it seems.
i just feel it is very hypocritical of the Hollywood elite. You cannot be critical of the government and let’s face it, Sean Spicer was never a ‘normal’ press secretary and then go to a party and pretend that it is all good. They could have just given him the cold shoulder at least.
And let’s face it, this is just the first of many. I believe that all the disgusting politicians, members of the Trump family will come out of this unscathed. There is just not any integrity when money is involved. But apparently Jason Isaacs.
But like… they SHOULD be ashamed of themselves. If they weren’t reacting like Jason Isaacs, then they SHOULD be ashamed. And we SHOULD shame them as much as Jason Isaacs shamed Sean Spicer. Because Sean doesn’t get to joke around and laugh about what he did. He SHOULD be ashamed!
This is a very serious matter. He not only corrupted (or had a part in corrupting) institutions, but people as well. How many people listened to him spread untruths and lies on behalf of his boss and bought into that? What are the effects of this administration going to be on the American public and American processes and American institutions going to be, how long will those last?
He should have never been invited, they should have never laughed, he should have been shunned. And they ALL should be ashamed (except Jason Isaacs and anyone else who did the same thing he did).
bravo!
Hear hear! I agree wholeheartedly. Anyone who accepted his presence should be ashamed. You don’t have to punch the guy in the face, but posing for selfies, kissing his cheek, and chatting him up like he wasn’t the guy who called concentration camps HOLOCAUST CENTERS is unacceptable.
I’m really disappointed in Colbert too, and I hate to say that because I think he’s genuinely a good guy, but this was a mistake. A big one.
I wish he had been booed off the stage and I don’t understand why he wasn’t.
It was a moment for those who TALK about resisting while accepting awards to actually ACT on that and they didn’t.
I love spicey food, but that Spicey is something I’d never want near my mouth. Yuck! I’d barf if I kissed Sean Spicer
Well put, Jason Isaacs. But I have to admit something that has been bothering me myself ever since the inauguration: As despicable as the brazen-faced liar Spicer is, and as much as he deserves to not get any media attention whatsoever, on a personal level I always found him oddly likable, even charming. Now I wonder if other people have the same impulse and are succumbing to it, for instance Stephen Colbert. Why Spicer should come across as even faintly appealing has me puzzled.
According to Washington insiders, Spicer was pretty well liked before he went to work for Trump. So he might be coasting on some traces of residual goodwill. I still think it was a terrible idea to invite him and he deserves nothing except to be shunned.
Absolutely shameful. I’ve lost respect for Colbert (my opinion of Cordon is he seems like an eager beaver who begs for validation). I will be hand delivering it to Jason Isaacs…hopefully he will ask me to stay for tea! **swoons**
Three cheers for Jason Isaacs.
If Spicer had made a comment about any other group of people like the one he made about ‘Hitler never used gas on his own people,’ Spicer would NEVER have been invited to try to normalize himself on a major awards show. But he said it about a man who specifically targeted Jews and called them a separate race, and used gas to try to exterminate them all. I guess that’s just fine if they’re talking about Jewish people.
L’Shana Tovah. May the aholes who came up with this idea do some serious reflection during the next ten days.
A real shallow comment to make but my goodness Jason Isaacs is beautiful, he is really like a fine wine .
You really need to catch him in Case Histories. He’s delectable in that.
Okay, but where are Sean Spicer’s eyebrows? The entire Trump administration is ugly as sin, it’s incredible. I think a lot of people are upset about this because it could signify what things will be like in the future, where these psychopaths are embraced for the lulz. How do you think Trump got elected? Sean Spicer literally cut Hitler some slack! He is combative, he is hateful, he is an anti-Semitic bigot who firmly believes Muslims should be banned in principal and that you don’t deserve health care.
I don’t feel a bit sorry for shaming them. Inviting that a**hole on to the show was a stupid move and inviting him to the after party and watching the celebs sucking up to him added insult to injury. Just because he was a mouthpiece and not the person coming up with the bile makes not a whit of difference. He voluntarily said it and supported it and continues to do so. Why Hollywood thinks that it is okay to dismiss all that with a chuckle, I don’t know.
And James Corden can GTFO with that “apology”. I might have thought it worth something if he hadn’t felt compelled to stick one more one liner about Steve Bannon in. Humor is good, but this isn’t a funny situation. He should have just admitted he made a shitty decision, apologized and left it at that.
Jason Isaacs is the only one who got it right. Ten points to Slytherin.
In that top pic, it looks like Spicer’s eyes have been totally erased from his face!
lets not forget that sean spicer only quit b/c he didn’t become comms director. he was more than happy to do his job, be humiliated by trump and he wanted more. he wanted the promotion and didn’t get it. that is why he quit not b/c he found morality.
No.Lies.Detected.
Colbert,Kimmel,etc has had Spicer and Mooch on their shows.Where was the outrage then? What’s the difference? Why didn’t people boycott them then?
Some of us did
Wow, if Spicer wants to rehab his image I wish Hollywood would let him lift that rock himself.
I dislike Corden. That’s it.
I am just baffled by why Hollywood is giving Sean Spicer a pass. They are to charitable to him than he was to the nation, to freedom of speech, and to the truth. Did Melissa McCarthy make him a pathetic, sympathetic character ? That is why Hollywood now likes him. The antihero. I don’t know.
I always liked Jason Isaacs. (Amazing actor.) But now I’m in love with him. Now THAT–Isaacs’ comments–is how the presence of Spicer should’ve been regarded. Call him out for the evil-doing piece of excrement that he is! Thank you Jason Isaacs for voicing my exact thoughts. (Although with more wit than I could’ve come up with.)
Has anyone seen the Sean Spicer interview on Jimmy Kimmel? It was pretty good and is available on Youtube for anyone to watch. While amusing at times, Kimmel kept asking him questions that were clearly aimed at getting him to trash Trump. He really was trying to understand what the heck Spicer was doing in the Trump administration. Spicer doesn’t criticize Trump once but Kimmel clearly wasn’t pandering to him or letting him off easy.
No. Just no. I agree, there is no need to sustain all that hate but kissing the ass of someone ypu made ratings calling out for hypocrisy and made ratings out of it it sure feels like a hypocritical move right there. I said it and I will say it again. We need to be better than all the Trump supporters. That means calling them out but not acting in the same way thr moment we turn the corner, tell the truth and not oppose the lie with another lie for a shorcut, etc. Do not give the opposition the reason. And by they way, he is not the boss, I indersant that his boss was the source of all evil but usually evil prevails at the hand of willing executioners.
Ugh!!!
That Corden needed the internet to school him as to why kissing a shameless, unrepentant bigot was all shades of wrong says a lot – all of it bad – about Corden’s moral compass. Also, missing the point large by thinking a handshake was the way forward. The way forward would be to stop indulging shameless, unrepentant bigots for so-called ‘comedic’ purposes.
Bravo to Isaacs for telling it like it is.
that pic makes me believe aliens are among us, where are his eyes
Spicer looks like one of those Silent Hill monsters without eyes in that pic where Corden is kissing him. Disgusting.
Gaaaahhhh! I just commented on that! Its awful.
That photo is freaking me out. With his eyes squeezed shut like that it looks as though he has no eyes at all!
I have no problems with who JC wants to kiss, honestly. His lips, his disinfecting problem.
And Jason Isaacs is perfection. I have loved that man since he tried to kill Mel Gibson in The Patriot. He made it impossible for me to hate Lucius Malfoy. (call him lucious to this day, my kids have finally stopped correcting me)
