Kevin Hart’s wife forgives him: ‘She listens to her husband, is not going to get stressed out’

As you know, Kevin Hart recently posted an apology video to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and to his kids with his first wife, Torrei Hart. It’s been widely reported that Kevin was videotaped in a compromising position(s) and that the other party is demanding money or will release the footage. (TMZ has the details that Kevin had sex with the woman in question and some of her friends in Vegas on the weekend of August 18-20. She has reportedly been trying to sell the footage to the blogs and allegedly demanded a large sum of money to take a lie detector test. Kevin contacted law enforcement to investigate.) In the video Kevin said, in part, “I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did.”
This whole thing is predictably blowing up in Kevin’s face. TMZ reports that the woman’s name is Montia Sabbag, that she’s 27 and works as a “traveling stripper… who hits up whatever clubs she can book.” Less misogynistic outlets have confirmed her identity and have a more generous description of Sabbag’s career, calling her an “actress and model.” People reports that Sabbag has hired attorney Lisa Bloom (who is also representing the plaintiffs in the Usher herpes lawsuit) and that she will hold a press conference this morning at 9am PST. (We’ll report on that tomorrow.)
Meanwhile Kevin’s wife, Eniko, seems to be standing by him. The two were photographed out together yesterday and E! reports that she’s forgiven him, however that news came out before new photos were published on TMZ of Kevin practically sitting on a woman’s lap at a club. Those were said to be taken on August 19, which is consistent with the cheating timeline. Read the insider quotes given to E!, which make it sound like Eniko is well aware of the cheating:
“Eniko is aware of what’s going on and that Kevin is not perfect,” the insider explained. “She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”
“She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it,” the source said. “But she does her best to ignore it all and move forward. She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him.”
“Kevin is really embarrassed by what happened. He wishes he could take what happen all away,” a source shared with us. “He doesn’t want to lose the women [sic] he adores so he is doing whatever he can to gain her trust back.”
Notice how that insider quote is phrased. “Kevin is really embarrassed by what happened” as if it just happened to him and it wasn’t a series of deliberate choices. Kevin is not embarrassed he slept with a bunch of women in Vegas, he’s embarrassed it went public.
So Eniko “listens to her husband” but whether she believes him or not, she’s not going anywhere. They just did a pap stroll together yesterday. Meanwhile Kevin’s first wife, Torrei Hart, has confirmed in a new interview with Inside Edition that Kevin did cheat on her with Eniko, however she refuses to speculate whether Kevin would similarly cheat on Eniko. Torrei has spoken out prior to this about the fact that Kevin cheated, but she’s remained above board throughout it all. She told IE “When I met [Kevin], he was selling sneakers. He starts to get fame and I’m feeling, okay, well, a little left behind.” In Kevin’s standup routine he jokes “Yes people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No. Do I wish that I could take it back? No.” Torrei said “I have an ex husband who has routinely used me in [jokes].” She’s only stating facts. Kevin traded Torrei in for a woman who would look the other way and now Eniko is doing just that. She’s not going to divorce him now, she’s going to wait it out, probably until the magical ten year mark. Rumor has it they don’t have a prenup.
Photos credit: WENN, Getty and Backgrid
Blackmail/extorsion = jail ? Because it’s illegal???????
He seems like such an ass.
Well, its over folks. Lisa Bloom has arrived.
And more women will come out of the woodwork. This is going to get interesting.
Straight drama!
Well, apparently the one thing that stays the same across all races is the ability of men to treat their women like garbage.
and vice versa
And the ability of women to look away if the men are monied.
Not that I don’t think Kevin is lower than dirt but I’m sorry I loathe Lisa Bloom. Your client is not sympathetic as she tried to extort someone for millions. I don’t care about the press conference or whatever sob story she will spin. Everyone involved in the extortion plot deserves jail time
And of course the wife is staying. She’s the jump off and she’s in it to win it.
@Nicole… I saw this on LovelyTi this morning and also brought up the fact that she was Blac Chyna’s lawyer, fighting the good fight against people spreading graphic images w/o consent and yet, she’s now repping someone who likely did the very same thing.
Yeah… Lisa Bloom is an opportunist piece of cr@p!
Oops… I meant that LovelyTi brought up the absurdity of Bloom being in the mix.
I consider myself savvy, but nearly missed that bit of hypocrisy.
LOL
She knows it’s who he is because she cheated with him on his first wife. She can’t expect anything different. That baby is her payday for putting up with him. Too bad Eddie Cibrian couldn’t be the one who could get pregnant and guarantee his payday.
Maybe she doesn’t care that much if he cheats? I mean, *I* would. But I am not her.
Frankly, when she was the side piece, she was “sharing” him with his ex-wife. Is it really that different for her to now be the wife and share with new side pieces? She has access to his money, and he does come home….eventually. Again, not saying that I would want any part of this myself, but maybe she doesn’t care.
Kevin Hart is a horrible person. Eniko is in a crappy situation because she is pregnant and she used to be the side chick.
Sorry, but I kind of love it when “what goes around comes around” happens to the side chick.
Me too, it’s justice served. Surely Eniko didn’t think she was special enough to make him change, no one ever is with men like him.
Crappy or not, Eniko is in a situation of her own making. She got EXACTLY what she wanted – a lying, cheating douchecanoe of a husband.
Eniko has said publicly that Kevin and Torrei were living separately when she started dating him, that she wasn’t the original person Kevin cheated with and that there were others before her. I don’t know what that says about her.
Anyway, Kevin is a dog. He used to always talk about how much he loves Eniko, nicknaming her his “rib”. Blah.
I saw portions of the tape on a blog that IG has since deleted. No doubt Kevin had sex with at least 2 women in the video.
No shit! Of course she’s not leaving.
IKR? She wants the money and will put up with him.
Yup. Kevin loves his money so I”m surprised there isn’t a prenup. Eniko will stay until she’s sure she can get enough money to live comfortably. We all know Kevin (messy bitch that he is) will have another public cheating scandal so I don’t see this union being able to stand the test of time.
It must be very stressful being pregnant and having to deal with this mess.
There was a video of her in a parking garage and the paps are saying the most awful things to her.
Former side chick or not – no pregnant woman deserves to be harassed.
I agree that the language of the article is implying that this is happening to Kevin and not a direct result of his deliberate choices. Also the that she’s supporting him but who’s supporting her through her public embarrassment? Just seems to me it’s Kevin’s world and eniko just lives in it
I had a feeling about Eniko and her mindset, she was not upset by the cheating, she was upset that there is confirmation in the press about it.
She really did get on that high horse with Torrie, didn’t she?
Oh yes she did get on that high horse, only to have her own husband embarrass her in front of the whole world. (Yes, I’m still enjoying this.)
she actually said that it was Torrei’s fault for not creating a good home or something to that effect. Well, well, well …
Did she say that??? I will be happy to join you ladies in seeing Eniko get what she deserves. That is a pretty long fall off that high horse. She should have kept Torrei’s name out of her mouth.
I believe Eniko knew about the cheating and looks the other way. Her problem is that it is now public and the world knows what Kevin does. To the person that said that Eniko thinks she is special and Kevin wouldn’t do that to her….I believe she feels differently now.
What some ppl will put up with for a payday. Eh are we surprised tho? She didn’t go for Kevin for his sexual magnetism, rugged good looks or his heart of gold. She wants that money and she sure as hell hasn’t been banging that gross troll for nothing. No sympathy and let them each get what they deserve.
…of course shes sticking with him…of course shes sticking with him…of course shes sticking with him…lololololol…
He “comes home to her”…. Hummm… she better hope he’s not bringing anything home with him like herpes, BV, HPV, syphilis, gonorrhea, HIV… (Or a side baby)
Is money worth your health or life???
That was my first thought also. He needs a full workup before he goes near her even just to shake hands.
Of course, we don’t even know if they are having any sexual contact since the baby was conceived. They may have an agreement. The problem here is that it became public. Sad for his older kids to have to deal with it.
“In Kevin’s standup routine he jokes “Yes people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No. Do I wish that I could take it back? No.”
I had zero opinion on this issue (Maybe they have an arrangement where she’s cool with it – different strokes I guess?) until I read that. I cannot imagine being a woman who fell in love with a guy selling sneakers, supporting him as he rose to fame, bearing his children, then being cheated on, left, and have him outwardly be ok with his actions to millions of people, and make millions of dollars from it. Millions of dollars off of someone else’s pain. Seriously, this makes my stomach turn. Whoever this Torrei is, she is a far more classy woman than I think I could be in this type of situation.
Yeah, any goodwill for him after reading that was gone.
He exposed the person you promised to love and cherish to possible disease and disrespected her. To have zero shame is sociopathic.
Eniko is staying because what choice does she have. She was his mistress during his first marriage. She knows he’s a dog. She’s pregnant with their child. Why go through the drama and stress of divorcing him when they can live separately in their massive house?
When the man has money, some women recover like Wolverine.
Bwaha…it’s so hard not to live in the land of petty on this one..every time I think I’m out, I see something and prance right back in again.
And you know, Ca-Ching!!!
I saw his statement where he was basically saying he put himself in a place where bad things happen, like he had no fkng control over himself, whatever! He’s a lying serial cheater and got busted again, bet his ex wife is loving this, as she should. I feel sorry for the children and unborn baby, they deserve a better father.
So Eniko listens to her husband, huh? What a good girl >>>barf<<<
Enigma don’t care. From day one, she came for the money, and nothing but the money. Ya’ll didn’t really believe that she fell in love with Kevin, did you?……Bwaaahaha! He came for a light-skinned biracial woman, who can deliver a light-skinned baby. Yeah, there are a lot of ignorant Black men and women, who are ashamed of their dark skin, that “treasure” being able to “produce” a light-skinned baby, with “good hair”. Yeah, I know it’s sad and pathetic…but it’s true. Enigma ain’t going no where…..not broke…….like she was when she first got there.
AMEN!!! @LuciLu
LMAO @ Enigma! I have been loving the nicknames ppl have been calling her, especially on the Shaderoom’s IG page.
He’s so overrated as an entertainer and apparently not a great person either. What’s with the “he’s not perfect” stuff? I’m not either, but I know the difference between right and wrong.
I was going to say I hope she made sure to put a cheating clause in the pre-nup considering how she got him. But if they don’t even have a pre-nup, she’s in like Flynn. She’s working on her retirement plan. She isn’t going anywhere for a while.
Their marriage their business
Their marriage is a business.
