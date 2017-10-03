Roman Polanski: ‘As far as what I did: It’s over. I pleaded guilty. I went to jail’

Here are some photos of Roman Polanski at Cannes this year, promoting Based on a True Story, his latest film. I didn’t cover these photos during the Cannes coverage because I like to ignore Polanski whenever possible, quite honestly. Over the weekend, Polanski attended the Zurich Film Festival to promote the same movie, and he made some public comments about the reason why he would never do the American film festival circuit: because he’s still a fugitive from justice. Because he drugged and raped a 13-year-old in 1977. He pleaded guilty to some of the charges, served a few weeks in jail, but then the prosecutor wanted him in prison for a long time, and Polanski fled to Europe, where he’s been ever since, despite LA County’s attempts to have him extradited. Apparently, some enterprising journalists actually asked Polanski about his victim, Samantha Geimer, and whether he would ever see the end to this decades-long legal fiasco.
“As you know, Samantha Geimer has been asking for over 30 years for this thing to end,” Polanski said. “But, I’m sorry the judges who dealt with it the last 40 years were corrupted, one covering for the other. So I don’t maybe one of them will [eventually] stop doing it.”
Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun has suggested the L.A. court sentence Polanski in absentia to 334 days in custody, which is equal to the time he’s already served over the years in detention in U.S. and Switzerland, where he spent nearly a year under house arrest before the Swiss courts rejected the U.S. extradition request and set him free.
“As far as what I did: It’s over. I pleaded guilty,” said Polanski. “I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don’t even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times more than what was promised to me.”
Oh, did the poor baby have to serve less than a year of house arrest in his chalet? Poor sausage didn’t even know what to do with himself, “serving” all that “time” for the little charge of drugging, raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old. I get that Samantha Geimer wants this to be over and her thoughts should be heard and considered, quite honestly. She’s the victim, she’s been living with this since 1977 and I would imagine she legitimately wants this whole thing to be over now. But every time Roman Polanski opens his mouth, it’s difficult not to scream “LOCK HIM UP!” He truly thinks he’s the victim here.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Garbage. What a POS.
Yep. And the Hollywood establishment that wants everyone to forget what he did is just as bad.
Also a new accusation came out today, from a woman who was 16 years old at the time. He raped her twice, and she only brought forth charges now as her parents just passed. The assault happened some decades ago and Switzerland has a different statue of limitations, so though this is a long shot – I hope the fact that there is a pattern means this garbage ends up in jail for life.
My exact reaction!
Eva Green? NO! *sobs
I know, I love her and now she is over to me!
Roman can go to hell as far as I am concerned and the sooner the better, if he needs a lift or help packing I am free to help.
My exact reaction.
What a vile man. Lately I’ve been hearing my male supervisors talk about how Anthony wiener deserves more compassion blah blah. Men. Always victimizing themselves.
Wonder what your supervisors would say if it was their teenage daughters receiving photos of Weiner’s weiner? Yeah.
Polanski needs to stay in Europe. Maybe he can chalet-share with Bill Cosby.
I have little sympathy for child rapist. This little girl was taken advantage of in the most horrific way possible . She was violated . He took a little girl in a violent way. Until he actually pays for his crimes he should be as uncomfortable as possible . The average person would have served time and be on a list and kept away from children . He lives this glamorous life and makes movies . So no, justice hasn’t been served and he should always look over his shoulder .
AIMS – well said
Yes – this is not us looking back on something that happened in the 70s with 2017 eyes or any of that BS. It was a hideous crime then, it is a hideous crime now. And clearly there’s very little understanding of that or remorse.
Well stated. I also have zero sympathy for his supporters
He is guilty. No doubt about it. However we need to remember about US justice system and its shenanigans in this particular case.
I chose to focus on a little girl who’s life was forever changed that night. A little girl was brutally raped. She was 13 . Her abuser is wealthy, well connected and he skipped town like a coward to avoid paying for his crimes . I’m not talking about the justice system . I’m talking about a crime that he plead guilty to. He admitted he raped a child . There is no grey here . He admitted to the crime.
@Aims
I get what you are saying but she is not “a little girl” anymore. She was/is the victim but sheis a grown woman now and she is very vocal about the crime and what she is thinking about it. Sometimes I have a feeling that people – for some reason – are not hearing what she has to say NOW and focus only on the past.
Yes, I know she’s a grown adult now. I’m looking at the bigger picture . There are countless women who don’t say anything or do report a sexual assault and don’t get the justice they deserve . This case really bothers me for two reasons .
1. The victim was a little girl. Who was drugged and assaulted violently .
2. Her rapist got away with a crime that he admitted to . He’s supposed to be a talented director. So his crime is forgiven. No accountability at all.
Also I’m very mindful about the lasting impact sexual abuse/ rape has on a person.
It does seem like a bad precedent to drag justice out for so long, to make it such a burden on the VICTIM, that they beg for it to end.
as a survivor this is heartbreaking and hurtful to hear this poor excuse for a man continue to spew his vile bullshit. he violently attacked that child and i wish i had never read the report. it has shaken me. he was never punished and has lived a life of success and privilege, where heartless hollywood rats have praised him time and again. starting to lose any faith in humanity.
Reading of this man always outages me. As a child I was sexually molested by a man who never served time for it. He is actually–last I knew—quite free in the world to go about and harm others, to hurt them so that much that the scars inflicted on them will become bigger than their entire bodies. That this unrepentant rapist Polanski has gone on to enjoy his passion–making movies, receiving accolades for them—and has been free to date, to marry, to have his own *children*—–sickens me. I’m sure his victim spent many, many tormented years in a prison of *his* own making, and for that, he continues to deserve to be locked behind bars. He’s so ruthless and conscienceless and selfish–and vain–that he can’t even see and doesn’t care what he has done. Sociopath.
Yeah buddy. Your punishment is kinda over. Sort of. What about what she lives with? When is that “over”?
Exactly! The pain of sexual abuse—the awful, merciless ways in which it shapes and scars a child’s whole life— never wanes. Being sexually abused leaves a *permanent* sentence of deep pain.
FYI- He pleaded guilty to sexual perversion with a minor, not multiple accounts of sexual assault- which is what he did. Not to mention drugging her.
And he has the audacity to play the victim?! F**k him and the people who still support him.
Oh crap – I adore Eva Green. Noooooo
“If I had killed someone, it wouldn’t have had this much appeal to the press, you see? But f-ing, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to f- young girls. Juries want to f- young girls. Everyone wants to f- young Girls.” -Roman Polanski
When did he say such a vile thing?
Excuses he makes for himself are constant, but he doesn’t suffer professionally because no one considers it as bad in the film industry as they pretend to with lip service. As long as he may get you an award, then you know…it was the 70s.
I didn’t even see this and psoted the exact same thing, well below, sorry about that. It grosses me out so much that he felt ok to say this publicly.
I read her book. Wanting it to be over =/= believing he’s actually atoned for anything. She was betrayed & brutalized, and I don’t want to hear a word from him about it unless he’s calling himself a monster and begging for her forgiveness.
Polanski is garbage, plain and simple.
I give nothing but side eye and curse words to Emmanuelle Seigner.
Knowing what he did, you first thought was, ‘Yes. I am going to marry and have children with this monster.’
for a change of framing
Polanski groomed and dated a 19 year old in Emmanuelle Seigner. Imagine the decades of brainwashing after that, with an older and more experienced manipulator.
Don’t hate her for her lack of self esteem, hate him for fostering that in a young girl.
Spoken like a true sociopath,
Dude still doesn’t get it. He never will. You’re not a victim, Roman.
He is beyond contemptible, but is far from alone in that what he did is the secret fantasy of many depraved men. Anybody want to ask Jack Nicholson?
I try to be fair with criminals that have truly paid their dues to society, served their time and took appropriate measures to better themselves. Pedophiles are a different story. Let that sick f**k burn.
Problem is he never “truly paid his debt to society/nor served his time”. He has spent decades and decades fleeing from justice. That is my main issue with him. The judge got over his celebrity worship and woke up to the fact that society would not condone him giving a child rapist a few weeks in a cushy psych facility as punishment for such a hideous crime. Justice has to be served. He fled the US as a criminal and went to France to seek asylum and live like a worshipped Rock Star.
He tried to flee Justice a second time when his victim won a civil suit against him. She had to go back to court to get her settlement from him. He has been a criminal since before my birth and I have never watched any of his films. Crimes against women have to be taken serious for our gender to ever reach equality. His debt is to society whether or not he is forgiven.
I wasn’t referring to him specifically with the first part of my comment. I meant criminals in general. I know about his history. He is disgusting and unforgivable.
Selfish pedo creeper. I agree Kaiser, lock him up!
Ugh…this guy.
Oh and as I’m sure we are about to go on a “I can’t with Eva Green ever again!!” spree; I assume those of you stating that have not and will never support: Harrison Ford, Ewan McGregor, Pierce Brosnan, Christopher Waltz, John C. Riley, John Bernthal, or Ben Kingsley, to name a few?
Be mad at her sure, just remember, it’s not so simple. It’s Hollywood.
i dont support any of those people
No, only certain celebrities are held accountable. It appears in every Natalie Portman thread. And it’s interesting, as you seem to point out, that the male celebrities often get away with it while the female are called out.
I don’t mind the “call out” so to speak (although you’re right it’s done far more on women), but the phoney “ugh! They’re cancelled! Never!” thing is tiresome. So you’ve never seen a Harrison Ford movie since 1988? Never bought Star Wars merchandise? Skipped the Force Awakens? Hell, Ford didn’t just work with him, he’s picked up awards for him since he can’t travel certain places.
I’m mad about that, but I’m not a hypocrite. I saw the Force Awakens. I still think Ewan McGregor is hot. I’m not going to pick and chose convenient outrage just because I’m not as big an Eva Green fan, I’m just going to accept that Hollywood is a messed up, tricky place. I don’t pay for Polanski films. I don’t support his work. Beyond that? I let it go.
I think women tend to expect better from other women. So the betrayal cuts a little deeper.
But yeah, boo to everyone who’s worked with him. The actors, the studio bosses, the crew–everybody.
mia4s when I heard the rumors from Cory Feldman/Cory Haim about big hollywood directors raping young men, I stopped supporting those franchises associated with the directors he named (I think Bryan Singer was one?)
And of this list: Harrison Ford, Ewan McGregor, Pierce Brosnan, Christopher Waltz, John C. Riley, John Bernthal, or Ben Kingsley, Natalie Portman, emmanuelle seigner, eva green – to name a few?
I Have no problem not watching their movies. I won’t rent a woody allen movie, either. of that list, if those people are leads, what am I missing? I really believe they are not that great actors.
I am not such a fan that I believe my desire for entertainment supersedes the rights and lives of victims. I am not a stan of anyone though – all past faves even, have been problematic. And I just feel meh about most actors, movies these days after reading about the abuse via CB. Sticking to my books, pod save america, tv shows that at least try to be diverse, respectful, ethical – Broad city, insecure, bbc great british baking show, etc.
Not saying everyone has to do what I am doing, but I cannot help but put myself in victim’s shoes and think of how awful it is to see people celebrate or collaborate with someone who abused you.
He (Polanski) chuckled to one interviewer in 1979: “If I had killed somebody, it wouldn’t have had so much appeal to the press, you see? But… fucking, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to fuck young girls. Juries want to fuck young girls. Everyone wants to fuck young girls!”
No, sir pondscum. No, they do not.
Rapists tend to believe everyone else is a rapist but they just hide it better than they do. This is shocking at all.
Puerto Ricans suffering in a US territory, concert goers picked off by a mad gunman and Polanski making films. Is karma trolling us?
Karma doesn’t exist.
+1111
And when did he stop making misogynist films? He unapologetically hates women.
Roman Polanski is a putrid little man. Anyone that works with him shares his stench.
He drugged and raped a 13 yr old, and always cries that he is the real victim. Anyone that values a his art over THAT? I have serious questions about.
When people try to paper over the hideousness of his crime, I remind them he drugged and raped a 13 year old child orally, vaginally and anally and staged the crime at the home of his friend (Jack Nicholson) who was not home to say (hopefully) not ok. A mind boggling violation for a kid and a beyond sh!tty thing for a person to do in the home of a friend. And he tries to talk like she’s over it. She’s had to put that in a compartment in her mind, heart and soul marked ‘over it’s so she could survive and thrive as opposed to succumbing to to horror of it all.
Also ever forget that his victim won a civil suit against him when she became an adult and he tried to get out of that too. She had to go to court a THIRD time to get the legal system to force him to pay. He should keep her name out of his filthy mouth because he has fought tooth and Nail against her for decades! And the European media torn the victim to shreads calling her a liar, a prostitute, etc.
What I don’t understand is why so many actresses defend this guy.
What does he do? Cries in front of them and says how sorry he is?
Does he exhale cotton candy? What?
It’s just despicable this way of working on your own punishment, working around the system like this and turn yourself into the victim. That poor woman forgave him – which must have been a lot of effert and therapy for her own sake, not his – and he seems to think that it exhonerates him somehow.
I think he’s still coasting on his pregnant wife’s murder.
A wife who he also cheated on repeatedly.
Not to mention there are stories of other girls he has abused out there.
4 on the record.
VILE
I’m disgusted with this entire generation of men for the most part.
Hef, Cosby, O’Neill, Polanski, etc. Their ideas of consent, and conquest, and the broadcasting of such things as ‘manly’ and their due.
They have all furthered these disgusting urges as ‘natural’ and what men do. And men everywhere, instead of examining the why, have decided they are right to embrace a naturalistic fallacy, beause to do otherwise would require uncomfortable introspection.
I am feeling a bit sour today, with the links between the micro (this disgusting elf of a man and hef ) and the macro (rape and violence culture).
Scum. Hope he rots.
He should ashamed to even speak on this. He should keep the victim’s name out of his mouth. She’s been in survival mode all these years thanks to him. So don’t take the emotional and intellectual compromises she’s had to make to stay sane and attempt to use them to absolve yourself you pedophilic piece of trash.
Lock him up!
And Samantha Geimer isn’t the only teenage girl he went after. Not sure what the age of consent was or what the law was when he was having sex with Nastassia Kinski. But she was around 15, right? He’s scum.
Poor Nastassja Kinski had a violent, creepy father. Her sister claims he sexually abused her for years, too.
And then Polanski.
No wonder she’s so messed up, surrounded by predators all her life :/
It’s not over until you get pegged, buddy.
I used to feel sorry for him as when his wife and baby were brutally murdered by the Manson Family, but after reading an article in GQ/Vanity Fair about the rape, I decided he’s a POS. He feels no remorse and doesn’t comprehend what he did was wrong. He’s just as evil as Manson in that respect.
I’m actually shocked he used the phrase, “As for what I did . . . “. Typically, people hedge a little bit by phrasing it as – As for what happened.
Aaaaand cue my boundless rage.
It sickens me how “it’s not a big deal” demeanor he has. He ruined a 13 year olds life and he just sweeps it under the rug like it happens all the time. I hope hell is real. He deserves to burn in the hottest, deepest part.
The victim wants it over because she’s tired of being in the media. She’s tired of people saying she was “asking for it” as a 13 year old. That’s her right. But she isn’t the only victim. TWO others have come forward, as women who were underage who he raped.
This man is despicable. He got away with raping a child. The only reason I legitimately hope for an afterlife is for men like him to go to hell. And face some kind of punishment for the crimes they got away with on Earth.
“TWO others have come forward, as women who were underage who he raped.”
I didn’t know this!
there are 4 on the record.
they are speaking out because he won’t drop it, and by that I mean face his punishment like a man. they are sick of OV being dragged.
just because someone witnessed or experienced atrocities as a child does not make it acceptable for them to perpetrate crimes against children after the reach adulthood.
stop giving him any pass.
I only read the headline, I JUST CAN’T, my blood pressure won’t take this total and utter, vile, sociopathic WASTE OF HUMAN ORGANS! She was a child you moronic bastard. Done yelling at the screen now.
My sympathy to the victim, I couldn’t imagine the amount of suffering she has gone through, I hope she gets her justice and finds peace. It is pretty well known that Hollywood is the land of child rape and abuse. You’ll find many victims are actually afraid to come forward as the perpetrators are the same people who control the industry and the parents themselves would often turn blind eyes for money and fame. These people deserve the worst punishment.
The victim keeps coming out in support of him. She supports him coming back. Leave him over there I say.
And the list of “important” contemporary directors here and abroad who support this child rapist is appalling. Sorry if this is a repeat in this thread, but just in case:
http://www.indiewire.com/2009/09/over-100-in-film-community-sign-polanski-petition-55821/
Just looking at his picture creeps me out. He should have gone to jail for many, many years. Life would have been even better.
This POS. I hope his dick falls off.
He’s played the big time movie director and the devoted husband to a murdered Sharon Tate (whom he was cheating on) card for too long. Put that card down and face the justice for your actions in raping children!
Has anyone heard You Must Remember This? Podcast regarding the Manson Murders. Goes into detail about Polanksi and his pedophile ways (obvs not for the weak)
