Kaia Gerber follows in her mom’s footsteps down the Chanel runway

The final day of Paris Fashion Week brought us the Chanel show at the Grand Palais. Opening the show was a familiar face – Kaia Gerber. Not just familiar because she’s rising among the ranks in the modeling world, walking her first catwalk for Calvin Klein at NYFW but also because she looks so much like her mom, Cindy Crawford. Since her debut, Kaia has walked for Alexander Wang, Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent and Versace in the same show her mother closed with fellow former models Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, and Helena Christensen. As it’s in this year to rollout supermodel version 2.0, Kaia was invited to open the Chanel show, just like Mom back-in-the-day. Cindy was (is?) a muse for Karl and spent a lot of time working his runways during her career. Now it’s Kaia’s turn. That’s a little runway humor for you.

Cindy Crawford‘s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has already crossed several major model milestones off her list. And, after making her runway debut earlier this month, the teen beauty is filling her mother’s supermodel shoes perfectly thanks to her most recent gig: opening the Chanel Paris fashion show on Tuesday.

Ever the proud mother, 51-year-old Crawford was sure to praise her not-so-little girl on her Insta Story, sharing a clip of Gerber at the show puckering her lips. Another shot showed Crawford posing with Lagerfeld. She later uploaded a video of Gerber strutting down the catwalk.

The Chanel show proved to be the pinnacle of Gerber’s fashion month. The gig held special significance for the mother-daughter duo though, as Crawford was a regular on the Chanel catwalk in the ’90s.

I really do not want to diminish how excited these supermodel moms are for their daughters. I think Christie Brinkley was very excited for Sailor to become an SI model as well. They have to know that on some level they handed this to their heir apparents. It’s still exciting, but not the kind of excited you get when you worked your @ss off to earn it, you know? Kaia’s 16. She’s been walking runways for a month and she opened Chanel. It’s a massive honor to walk a Chanel show at PFW.

But I won’t be a terrible grump today. It’s not like Kaia replaced me on the catwalk or anything. I do think it’s cute that Cindy was front and center taking videos and posting them, just like any other mom would. Apparently, the whole family was there. Kaia’s brother Presley, who is finding his own niche in the modeling world, has been crazy excited for her. And to be fair, Kaia seems to be making an impression. If she is a great model then good for her. I’m always happy to be surprised by talent. And what’s that old adage? A family that struts together, stays together.

  1. Brittany says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I hope my kids get an education and real jobs. /shade

    Reply
    • Handwoven says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      Hey now, turn that around.
      Hope to be the kind of parent who wants more for your kid… Kaia has been pushed this way since some very sick individuals looked at a child and tried to figure out how sexual a teenager she could be.

      Reply
      • menutia says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        But have you seen her extreme weight loss? She was always a thin girl, but there are side-by-side’s of her now and her knees are larger than her legs. It’s very disturbing. And I don’t usually comment on things like this, but it’s unfortunate and I hope they can keep her out of the pitfalls of modeling

      • Handwoven says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        The issue is that they don’t CARE about the pitfalls of modeling.
        I said this in another thread but Kaia isn’t some teen from Bumblef*ck, Nowhere off in the big city trying to get discovered and send some money home.
        It’s not like her mother doesn’t know the industry.
        Look at it this was – they could have let /made her finish school first; after all I think most people think of that as a standard parental responsibility. The Nepotism card would still work at 18/19.
        They OK’d sending her off to do this at 16. Knowing the consequences to her health, education, self-worth…

        Many 16 year old girls would want this. It’s a dream. I don’t blame her for thinking it’s OK. I blame the sick adults allowing this.

      • Handwoven says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        I think so much of it is Cindy’s vanity. Reliving the golden years.
        Like when you see a slimeball hitting on a woman telling her she looks so young, she and her daughter could be sisters?
        Cindy is basically whoring out her daughter just to hear more about how young she herself looks.

      • Mrs. Wellen-Melon says:
        October 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

        From this very, very far distance from the modeling world, modeling looks like a profession for girls with few other opportunities.

        These legacy girls can afford college, travel, cute clothes, can get into any swanky party already. What do they need modeling for?

        It has to be for something irrational, like mom’s vanity.

      • Sabrine says:
        October 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

        I see nothing wrong with it. Mom seems to be on the sidelines all the time and why not start working now for what may be a rather short career. I doubt the kid is working all that hard anyway, a runway here, a runway there, in nice clothes and she’s likely pulling in some good money. I’d take it.

    • Nancy says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      Handwoven: I think a lot of it is Cindy’s vanity. She does all the commercials where c list actresses kiss her ass saying how young and beautiful she looks. She is basically Kris Jenner, wanting to be one of her young daughters and reliving her youth through them, and as you say, whoring them out. I’m sure this girl can’t wait to have a daughter to be her mini as well. She didn’t inherit her mother’s mouth mole. Bless her heart

      Reply
  2. Joss RED says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:23 am

    To quote Mariah Carey: “I don’t know her.”

    Reply
  3. perplexed says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I wonder if the kids will rebel in a few years and be all “I don’t want to do this anymore.”

    Reply
  4. Citresse says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:27 am

    The height of nepotism.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      Of course it’s nepotism. Most is. Easily the majority by way of niece or 2nd cousin being connected. Unless you’re social media famed.
      Heidi, tyra, Naomi, etc… are no longer spotted randomly by the eyes of the fashion world. Not like before looking for raw talent. Now it’s how many followers. Who you know.

      But to her credit this girl has the look, presence, and she’s not making silly missteps.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        That’s it, FLORC. I wasn’t impressed by Kaia before but even a nepotism baby needs to be given the credit for actually putting in the work if and when they do it.

        I can’t imagine any of the Kardashian crowd having that walk, no matter how long they dreamed about becoming models or how many insta followers they had. Because the idea of being good at anything other than taking selfies is alien to them.

      • Penelope says:
        October 5, 2017 at 2:17 pm

        She has neither “the look” nor any semblance of presence imo.

      • AnneC says:
        October 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        Maybe I need glasses, but I see very little resemblance between the daughter and mother. The daughter looks like numerous pretty girls that my son’s went to high school with, not a supermodel. I saw the mother and daughter in Paris a few years ago and the daughter was also tiny. Maybe she’s grown. The whole thing is sad. She should have gone to high school and college, not be paraded around like a prize by Cindy Crawford.

  5. poop says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Nepotism at its finest. She’s nowhere near as close as modelesque as her mom. Not to say she’s not beautiful, but high-fashion modeling isn’t just about face. Also, it seems like she’s lost a bunch of weight.

    Reply
  6. homeslice says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Why isn’t she in school? The whole family gives me weird vibes…

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:29 am

    She looks more like Rachel Bilson than Cindy Crawford

    Reply
  8. passerby says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:30 am

    looking really gaunt in that first photo and in other pics I’ve seen. I don’t understand why her parents would push her in this direction.

    Reply
  9. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:30 am

    She’s nothing like Cindy, excelt for her colouring. Her features are much softer, but she is also so very very very bland.
    The only nepotism models who are stiking are Cara D and Bella Hadid, and I cam see them maybe making them on their own. The rest wpuld be modeling clotjes in a Lidl catalogue.

    Reply
  10. Amide says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:32 am

    She has close set eyes and a strong nose. Without all the hair in her face, you can see how much she resembles her father.

    Reply
  11. detritus says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I don’t think 16 year olds should be used as models for adult women’s clothing.

    Reply
    • differentDaze says:
      October 5, 2017 at 11:46 am

      Oh good Lord- she’s only 16?!?! I would be FLIPPING out if I was her parent- the potential body image issues, the challenge to fit in study, the missing out of childhood experience…You’d have to put in a straight jacket and toss me in a padded cell before I’d let my child even THINK about having plastic facial injections…

      Reply
    • Serene Wolf says:
      October 5, 2017 at 11:49 am

      Exactly.

      Reply
    • Tata says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      I agree detritus. Also, body size/weight is sometimes but not always heritable, and kaia’s mom looked (I cannot even believe I am saying this) almost plus-sized in comparison to kaia and models now.

      Where have all the boobs/thighs gone? Not that thinner women aren’t beautiful (I had no boobs either until kids, and my thighs were made fun of for the longest time because I have wide hips and nothing touches) I just have trouble with how my or anyone’s 16 year old body is held up as a standard, and then with how women’s bodies continue to shrink to walk this damned runway.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

        Tata, me too. its such a difficult subject and I stuggle with it .

        Representation matters beyond seeing yourself. We recalibrate what we view as attractive and where we fit on a sliding scale. If people see more hot people, their scale is adjusted. This impacts partner and relationship satisfaction, as well as the search for new partners.

        I worry for what this means when the majority of body types and faces that developing teens are exposed to is manufactured, shopped, or only obtainable with extreme diet plus genetics and the right photo angle. I worry when I see people stating that very low BMIs are healthy, and we are just fat haters of those naturally thin women. As if extreme calorie restriction, orthorexia and exercise addiction are not growing concerns.

        I think our best bet is to talk about the macro – trends in media, trends in generations, trends in genders, and avoid the specific. I want to talk about how Kaia is an example of the extreme pressure for thinness, and the glorification of teens as ‘the sexiest’, but she is also a 16 year old girl trying to find her way in a world that says those things to her as truths daily. She is not the problem, her physicality is not the problem, the culture that created her need to be this way is.

  12. Georgia says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:34 am

    What talent? Walking?

    Reply
  13. Talie says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Unlike the other insta girls, Kaia can WALK. She blows Kendall, Gigi, Bella and all these other girls out of the water. Before social media changed things, a model’s walk was everything.

    Reply
  14. Tw says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:36 am

    She has pretty obvious lip injections, too. At 16. Let that sink in.

    Reply
  15. Steph says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:36 am

    She’s not ugly but she’s not model material. Cindy was beautiful.

    Reply
  16. Cleatta says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:37 am

    The son actually really does look like a model. His features are actually almost too strong to be conventionally attractive imo but that works for both male and female models.

    Reply
  17. Tiffany :) says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:39 am

    The clothing and make-up in that show were so terrible. The low sitting plastic hats were atrocious.

    Reply
  18. Alleycat says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I’m only happy for her because I desperately need a new generation of nepotism models to take over so I never have to Kendull or the hadid sisters again. I’m sure I’ll regret this statement in a year when Kaia is everywhere. But I think she actually has a great walk.

    Reply
  19. Keira says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I read there’s been “body shaming” backlashing fot people saying she looks too skinny. But she does. She looks eating disorder skinny.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 5, 2017 at 11:50 am

      I am usually one to say don’t shame skinny people because it feels bad but in her case, I have noticed weight loss, and I am concerned because she is thin naturally and may feel like it makes her a better model. It is very common for models to bend to the pressure but the ones like Kaia, who is thin, just need a nutritionist to help her find a healthy way to eat without gaining and or overexercising. 😞

      Reply
      • Erica_V says:
        October 5, 2017 at 2:20 pm

        I would not be surprised if the high paced fashion week schedule was catching up to her. She’s so so young and that wears out even experienced professional models. I also hope she’s not following the example of other models on what/when to eat (not much & not often) and that someone is watching out for her well being backstage.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:06 pm

        I do too Erica. She seems like a sweet girl and eager to do well but the pressure can get very hard to withstand. It is true she may be a person who loses her appetite if she is stressed and I hope this is the case. The things I have seen people do to stay thin is scary.

  20. Bishg says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:45 am

    She is not striking at all. I don’t mean any harm, the poor thing is only 16, she is very lovely and surely has all the right “proportions” to walk high-fashion runaways.
    But she just doesn’t have the X factor. Even if the resemblance to her mother is uncanny, Cindy is a whole other league.
    Vittoria Ceretti (the model in the middle in the Vogue print suit photo), on the other hand, is just stunning. I could look at her all day long.

    Reply
  21. Cee says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I’m sorry but I just don’t see it. All I see is a scrawny kid. I also don’t see the remarkable resemblance to her mother – she looks more like her (hot) father.

    I also don’t understand why most supermodel’s offspring are so desperate to become models, too. Is it just the money and fame? Why can’t they just get an education too? I am so over the lack of meritocracy and drive to better oneself.

    Reply
  22. Henny In My Hand says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Kaia Gerber’s eyes are WAY too close together. It throws off her entire look. Unique features can be nice in some instances, but this is not an attractive feature. Definitely not ideal for modelling. But I agree with other posters on her walk – she does well with that and has probably practiced her whole life.

    Reply
  23. DanielleStl says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:50 am

    That’s funny – I always thought Cindy was a very average looking model with symmetrical features that turn into fantastic with the help of makeup. She was perfect for her period, the well-scrabbed and happy nineties. Now she would be considered too plain. Her daughter is beautiful but … she is there because her mom is Cindy.

    Now, Naomi Campbell or Christy Turlington on the other hand were naturally gorgeous women, the kind that just beautiful. There are models who you would never notice passing on the street (Cindy is an example) and there are models who are simply stunning.

    Reply
    • Lukie says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      I went to college with Christy Turlington, ran into Naomi Campbell several times over the years (cousin also worked for her for a month then quit), and was Cindy Crawford’s barista on several occasions in the late 90s.

      The most beautiful of the 3 in person was hands down Cindy Crawford (and I say that as a Christy and Linda Evangelista fan). Her photos did her no justice. That woman was beautiful in lipstick, mascara and regular clothes.

      Reply
    • ira says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      I thought I was the only one who thought Cindy was not all that in beauty department. If you compare her to Helena Christensen, Linda Avengelista and Naomi Campbell, she’s pretty average. I recall she was more famous for her business venture than her beauty. She’s the first supermodel who could utilize her success in modelling into other business (exercise video, movies, MTV house of style). I was a kid in the late 80s/early 90s, so I might be wrong.

      Reply
  24. crogirl says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:52 am

    She looks like a less pretty version of Rachel Bilson. Nice looking girl, nothing to fawn over, but she can walk and could be a good model. Still totaly undeserved opportunity.

    Reply
  25. Tim H says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:57 am

    The 2 girls walking beside her in the bottom photo look like real models. The difference is astonishing. I can’t put my finger on it, but she doesn’t have “it”

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      the Girl on the right is mica arganaraz and man she is IT and hot ! (she was curly hair and is more striking with her natural haire)

      I actually sorry her in person this year ( during fashion week in central Paris you cross path with a lot of them) and it was like crossing routes with a panther, she is soooo magnetic in real life and if people think Kaia can walk, check out Mica’s ! she is the bomb!

      Reply
  26. Va Va Kaboom says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Was Chanel’s theme “Ladies Who (Work the Corner to Pay for) Lunch”? That outfit in the top photo is every shade of wrong.

    Reply
  27. magnoliarose says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    She has a very good walk and isn’t stomping down the runway like Taylor Hill. But she has been practicing it from childhood. Her face is so baby like it looks odd with the clothes but she is loads better than Kendall and Gigi, and the others. But I don’t see editorial for her or “beauty” modeling as in cosmetic contracts or VS angel though that isn’t a bad thing.

    Plastic surgery for a 16 year old is crazy though.

    Reply
  28. KiddVicious says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Her head is too small and it makes the clothes look too big, like they’re wearing her, not the other way around. Look at the other two girls walking with her with bigger heads, the clothes look much better.

    She has a model’s figure and beautiful face, she just needs a bigger head. And look how small it is compared to Cindy’s.

    Reply
  29. Marcus says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    She looks like one of those photos where they take one half of someone’s face and mirror image it to show what they would look like if they were perfectly symmetrical. There’s something off balance/freaky looking about her face. It’s the eye and eyebrow area. So odd. And yes, small head. She wouldn’t have made it into the industry without the connection to Cindy.

    Reply
  30. Frosty says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Legacy Model Admissions. Great.

    Reply
  31. Sequinedheart says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I’ll take the Crawford nepotism over the Kardashian version any day of the week.
    I just hope Kaia stays natural and beautiful like her mom and not turn out like a blow up doll.

    Reply
  32. Pandy says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    YES to Rachel Bilson look alike! I find her very bland in these pix? Meh, nothing special. Nepotism again.

    Reply
  33. Reece says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    We have Insta-Models. I suppose we now have Nepo-Models.
    She’s totally overwhelmed in the first picture. Sorry but there’s nothing striking about her. She looks like every other girl on the street. Actually, not sorry just bored.
    Yeah, I’m salty today.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      The insta models pretty much were nepo models though. I doubt any designer would have gone near the surplus Kardashian to hire her as a model if Kanye hadn’t made the family ‘acceptable’ in his high fashion circles via association with him (she only started booking actual fashion shows after he married into the family, that’s not a coincidence).

      And this nepotism model, I have to give her this much – Kaia can walk.

      Reply
  34. Joannie says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    I think she’s absolutely gorgeous! The whole family is! I’m friends with one of the top male models in the world. He started modelling at 16 and has made quite a bit of money through the years. During that time he went through high school and university. He’s financially stable for the rest of his life, owns his own home and has a great career that has nothing to do with modelling which he still does when he feels like it.

    Reply
  35. teacakes says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I don’t care if everyone else here is down on her, I have to give her credit for that walk. As for the ‘not pretty’ part…. plenty of legit supermodels aren’t traditionally ‘pretty’ either. Kate Moss was considered plain, Gisele has a nose that lost her modelling jobs for being too strong. That’s not going to stop Kaia at all.

    None of the other nepotism insta models barring Gigi even bothered to try at the actual modelling (runway, shoots) and the fact that Kaia has basically come and snatched all their wigs while having more life behind her eyes than the surplus Kardashian, gives me life.

    Reply
    • Lukie says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      YASSSS TEACAKES YASSSSS!
      She is the only one that knew how to walk the minute she hit the runway and doesn’t have dead eyes. She is a baby supermodel of 90′s past.

      …and she didn’t get skinny. She grew taller. She is built just like her mother who was thin and coltish at 16 also.

      Nepotism got her in the door. That face, that walk, and her professionalism is what will keep her there. I look forward to seeing how she grows within her career.

      PS: Auntie Naomi must have been her teacher because Kaia has a walk that is better than her mother’s!

      Reply
      • ira says:
        October 5, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        I was going to say this, she walks better than her mother. Remind of Naomi Campbell, really.

      • teacakes says:
        October 5, 2017 at 2:49 pm

        @Lukie – lol I was wondering if it was just me but yeah, she does have a walk that’s even better than Cindy’s. She made the girl behind her on the Alexander Wang runway look like a galumphing bumbler, she was just that smooth.

        I have no beef with nepotism as long as the person getting the advantage has some talent, whether that’s Sofia Coppola in film or this girl in modelling.

    • Truthful says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      Yes but she is nowhere near Gisele or Kate Moss in terms of appeal, magnetism and IT factor.
      So yes she is a normal model nothing sticks out and she won’t be here without her mom: she is pretty like thousands other kids and has nothing.

      Oh yes she “can walk” so are a lot of them, who actually have the IT factor, Lexi Bowling (not conventionally pretty ) or Mica Arganaz for example.

      Yes they aren’t just instar-models in Fashion …the true fashion superstars are real models with REAL charisma (victoria the girl in the middle in the group photo is one of them).

      She is just an averagely cute kid push by her nostalgic mom

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        October 5, 2017 at 2:42 pm

        It factor or no, she’s already getting plenty of love from the fashion press – she’s a nepotism baby with a major connection and some skill (it’s easy to dismiss, but a model’s walk is a job skill) if she keeps working then the sky is the limit for her as far as blue chip work goes.

        If the Kardashian addon could get modelling work despite having a completely unremarkable face, dead eyes and a terrible walk, Kaia can definitely do better.

      • Truthful says:
        October 5, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        @teacakes: not really! that’s playing nice from the people who know her mom. That’s it. They are paying lip service… but she didn’t convince at all. She will get a gig or two for saving her mom’s face.

        How do I know… I work in Fashion ;) and do ALL Paris shows.

        She is just the second coming of Ireland Baldwin: everyone praises … and that’s it no campaign or fame.

        Actually the Hadid girls are model material AND very professional apparently.

        ps: maybe having a “walk” was something back in (some?) day. Now it’s not that much it’s about selling power AND magnetism.the extra thing.The thing that makes a model stick out (Anna Cleveland isn’t conventionally pretty , so is Lily Mc meanly, to stick to nepotism girls, but they have an extra “something” that make them work steadily).

        Kaia Gerber has not. sIt was her debut season , everyone was talking about her because of her MOM.next season will come the slap (à la ireland Baldwin)

        That’s why Bella Hadid is standing her ground while her sister and Kendall are fading: She sells quite well (magazines and goods).
        That’s why Karlie Kloss with her shitty walk… was HUGE.
        This is a business. Mom or not you have to have a selling power…. and you can walk all day and have your mom paving the way for you but if you don’t have IT you don’t

        PS2: Cindy Crawford hasn’t so much connections in the (current) fashion world, she was mainly a commercial model after wall, that doesn’t go well with the fashion crowd.

      • teacakes says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

        @Truthful – well, time will tell. I don’t recall hearing any legitimate buzz around the Baldwin girl that wasn’t a puff piece about her insta followers or whatever. The Hadids do seem better at the actual work part of modelling now, which isn’t bad because so many of these rich-girl models get tired of the grind after a few years (same could well apply to Kaia too).

        Also, I was around back in the day and Karlie’s zombie walk was a major reason why she became the breakout model of 2007-08. Just goes to show things aren’t always predictable. I doubt former models are that loved by the fashion press either.

        (And frankly I don’t care about anything other than the prospect of finally being able to buy fashion magazines unpolluted by Kardashians for the first time this half of the decade)

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:35 pm

        @teacakes
        I welcome her for knocking some Insta girls out if only for that. They have not been good for fashion, and now after the headiness, it is settling, and the hysteria is over. Fashion tends to do that before they realize it is a fail, and then they bail en masse.
        Surplus is a horrible model, and as you see, she is fading. I predict they all will and part of it is simple overexposure.

        I would be a hypocrite if I went too hard at Kaia about her age, but her face is very young and not quite right yet for anything outside of teen or very young designers and brands. I think this route at this time isn’t right for her, but she has Cindy behind her, so it doesn’t matter.

      • Truthful says:
        October 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        @teacakes:

        Baldwin did a couple of new york shows even few editorials and have been pushed throughout “portraits” and interview in some fashion magazine (maybe teen vogue ?) and then … vanished…

        Kaia Gerber walked few shows..very much publicized , but still very few. That’s the big test normally for new models. I think that she walked something like 15 shows in ALL fashion weeks… that’s actually a major blow (not financially sustainable for a fashion agency to move around a model for a dozen off shows… normal models without connections got dropped normally with that kind of number).

        Up and coming new faces that are here to stay walk 60 to 80 shows.

        Actually Nina Marker is the big new face for the fashion industry as she just did that.

        As you said time will tell… but as an insider signs are here… at least for fashion! Maybe she can model for maybelline or something like that (nothing wrong!)

        And yes to a world of magazines free from real TV personas!! yes to that!

      • Truthful says:
        October 5, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        @MagnoliaRose: Instamodels are talked about a lot outside the industry… not in Fashion they don’t influence Fashion at all.

        Superstars are Mica Arganaz, Lexi Boling, Anna Ewens , Binx Walton, Antonina Petkovij, Josephine letutour, Bhumika Arora, Amelie Roth., Edita Vilkeviciute, Dana Moldovan, Andrea Diaconuu.. most of these names aren’t known outside Fashion … but those are the girls designers fight to have them walking and MAKE fashion (the one you see in campaigns or with gigs)

  36. LAK says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    That boy is all i see. He is the striking, blow you away MVP of the family.

    He photographs like a dream even in pap pics, and doesn’t need the benefit of nepotism to get him to the top because he earns that spot on merit.

    If you didn’t know she was Cindy Crawford’s kid, you’d say she was a Rachel Bilson lookalike who still had some growing to do. Her face isn’t there yet, but Cindy has been pushing her into modelling since she was a ten and did that inappropriate versace (?) shoot.https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSnHHygBlcQLxzsOis0neBxd3IEdCbhz5ZMP-xP8474EL5bjVQ

    This is Cindy’s dream, and she’s been grooming Kaia to fulfill it since she was young(er). A wierd note from someone who was always sold as the intelligent model who valued education and had magnanimously dropped out of her chemistry degree after her career took off. Cindy also complained about the pressures she felt particularly around body image when the waif models became the de riguer thus rendering her fat and unemployable for being her (slim, but not waif) size.

    Reply
    • Amide says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      Agree on all points. Kaia is plain with standard features, there is no quirk that stands out or intrigues. Deffo not the super close eyes.
      And I just remembered 10 year old Kaia and those Versace pics. 😞 And the ***** pics that were seized.
      There is zero difference in the ‘crazed showbiz mama business’, between Crawford & Kris Jenner.😝

      Reply
    • Tata says:
      October 5, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      I always find it hilarious that Ashton Kutcher and Cindy Crawford’s wikipedia or whatever mention they were going to be biochemical engineers and thus they are really really smart, when they in reality had done less than a semester of college before dropping out to model.

      By that logic anyone who took biology in college and planned to be a doctor before dropping out to become anything else is brilliant.

      Reply
  37. teacakes says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Also, I’m going to point it out – 16 is the age most models start out at, post-Supermodel era…if not younger (Karlie Kloss was 15 during her breakout Paris season, Gisele and Kate were 14 when they got discovered and 16-17 when they started to break out, Gemma Ward was 16 when she began walking for Prada).

    The insta crowd were an exception because social media being used for a modelling career didn’t gain currency until they were in their late teens/20s and no one would have booked them for anything in high fashion if it wasn’t for social media.

    Reply
  38. Truthful says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Cindy Crawford WAS NEVER a Chanel girl, she walked for the house, but she isn’t amongst Lagerfeld’s muse.

    Blake Lively (it pains me to even type it) was the very first american girl being amongst Lagerfeld muses as he favors europeans.

    Back in the day Claudia Shiffer was (famously )his muse

    Otherwise I am being fed up by this girl being shoved down our throats .

    Ok she is pretty, but bland as hell, if she hasn’t have the lineage she would be one amongst many. And the smugness is annoying from her like from her mom. It’s pathetic when you have the means to be THAT fame grabby for your kids.

    Reply
    • Amide says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Kendall has walked for Chanel, as have the Hadids and every single Insta/socialite model going. (If you can call what Gigi does walking 😃)
      Reality stars and legacies divert attention from his fast diminishing aesthetic.
      The likes of Kaia doing his show is nothing new.

      Reply
      • Truthful says:
        October 5, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        “walking” and being “muses” are frantically different.
        The hadids or Kendall aren’t representing the brand ( like Keira Knightley, Lily Rose Depp do… the only american was Blake Lively otherwise just european girls).

        Lagerfeld is smart he uses the “flavor of the months” on the runaway … but never as the face of the brand. So Cindy Crawford walked… Claudia Shiffer represented.

    • teacakes says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Isn’t Selma Blair American?

      Because I seem to remember her doing Chanel eyewear campaigns, sitting front row etc with Karl a full half decade before Lively got near that bag gig – it was funny how no one pointed out Lively wasn’t in fact the first American to do a Chanel campaign, as she claimed (and then had to be dropped because Chanel employees thought she looked too downmarket to model for the brand)

      Reply
  39. YaYa says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Why is Cindy holding/presenting her like a show pony? Her grip on Kaia is really weird.

    Reply
  40. Penelope says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Their son is always posing with his best model doucheface on.

    Reply
  41. carrie says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Those kids won the genetic jackpot

    Reply
  42. GinT says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    She really DOES look like Rachel Bilson. Cute, but probably not a model unless her mom wasn’t who she was. This family makes me sad. Nothing matters except looks and fame and the kids were born for that, they don’t know any different.
    And Cindy vigariously living her youth through her once more makes me a little bit sick. Their instagrams are so phony and I feel sorry for this girl.
    (Also yes, she looks very unhealthy but then again, when do models not :/ I don’t know why I am so baffled that her parents prefer this to finishing high school but neither of them has never striked as someone who values education very high. I could be wrong.)

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      You are right. Something doesn’t seem right like she is pushed and groomed without a thought to allowing her to make her own choice.
      I wouldn’t let my children do it even though they will all be tall and most likely lanky because I know it too well and I know you need to be smart to make a living and avoid the pitfalls. They are the ones who keep growing and educating themselves and use it knowing there is life afterward. I don’t know if she will know anything else or has any other interests.

      Reply
      • GinT says:
        October 5, 2017 at 5:30 pm

        Exactly! Modelling is all she/they’ve ever known and been pushed towards to. That gives me the creeps. They are just a more sophisticated version of the Jenners.

        I am wondering what if the kids had not been model material looks-wise… Would that have been the end of Cindy’s world? Maybe then they’d be worth an education and their own choices if they had “failed” on the looks department.

  43. prissa says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    The son looks more like Cindy to me and he has IT! Gorgeous!!

    Reply
    • Penelope says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Meh, he’s a handsome enough young man. Nothing special.

      Honestly, I see nothing unique, charismatic, or interesting about either of them. And where I work, I see better-looking young people than those two literally every day.

      This is all about who their parents are, particularly their mom.

      Reply
  44. dumbledork says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    The son is doing his best Blue Steel face in that picture.

    Reply
  45. browniecakes says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    This is why I support Brooklyn Beckham’s photography. Critics don’t love it but at least he doesn’t want Mom or Dad’s career.

    Reply
  46. The Mad Zak says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Ever wonder why women have body issues? Consider this: Designers are having a child who is just barely 16 years old model their clothes. It’s as if they’re saying, “This is what you need to look like.” If you’ve seen pics of the girl she is extremely thin. For her it’s not unhealthy because she is a teenager and she has not stopped growing. There is no way an adult woman could ever look like her and be healthy, yet the fashion industry is saying this is what you should strive to look like.

    Reply
  47. Jayna says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Sailor is beyond not model material and only there because of momma Brinkley pushing. Average as far as model material.

    Kaia has a really great walk on the runway, and no dead eyes, but she’s only 16, nothing special. In a couple of years, she may blossom into a beauty. Right now she just looks like a pretty barely turned 16-year-old, nothing more, but at least she has a great strut, unlike others who are celebs’ daughters. She does have potential as she matures into a young woman.

    I’m so over all these ex-models or stars pushing their daughters into modeling. Where are the amazing discoveries like the ’90s? This nepotism is getting way out of hand.

    Reply
  48. NoKiddingCats says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Kendall Jenner has more charisma than this girl. If it weren’t for nepotism she would NEVER get primo gigs like this. Sigh.

    Reply
  49. gucci says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    I always find it curious that people expect celebrities to do ‘normal’ things. How could you possibly expect her to go to school and live a regular kind of life? She’s NOT the norm, and her life is hugely privileged, which is precisely the point. Her parents are RICH, her mother was a famous model, her father is a celebrity in his own way, she and her brother will be rich simply through inheritance, and the world they inhabit (celebrity, wealth, status, publicity, exposure) has nothing to do with people who need a job to pay a mortgage/school, etc.
    They don’t need to give a rat’s ass about anyone’s opinion of them; they’re in a particular bubble, they’ll live out the values of the environment they’re in, so to think they’d be content with the ‘proletariat’ existence that includes school and a ‘real’ job is laughable!
    Of course it’s nepotism; it happens everywhere and most parents who are reasonably stable will do what they can to boost their kid in order to perpetuate the money or the exposure or the
    networks or to live out vicarious fantasies, whatever they may be.
    At the end of the day, life isn’t fair, although the great equalizer is that happiness can never be guaranteed while death is. She’s grown up in that celebrity environment, and to expect her to repudiate it and find something out of the public eye seems hugely unrealistic. Maybe in 15 years she’ll write a book about how she felt pressured to succeed in the modelling world and now she needs to’find’ herself. Whatever…in the interim, expecting a teenager like that to resist the allure of fame is bonkers when that’s all she’s ever known via her parents/family context. The parents seem relatively stable, whatever the rumours about them (Randy’s sexual harassment thing); I doubt those kids were secretly beaten/abused. They’re just rich and beautiful and famous, and in a world where all that matters to a lot of people, they’ll go with it…

    Reply
  50. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    She’s a good clothes hanger for the runway ( meaning tall and thin) with a confident walk, but she doesn’t have “It.”

    Her brother got *all* the “It” factor that mama had to give.

    Reply
  51. Biki says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    The son definitely has “it” – looks a lot like Cindy. Girl is adorable but personally I don’t find her visually memorable.

    Reply
  52. EMAu says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    To all the bitter angry people: You don’t have to be ‘striking’ to be a catwalk model. Catwalk modelling is about being a coat hanger, in terms of thinness and being able to walk. As for her age. the bulk of models are signed up at 16. What is the issue?
    At 16, Kaia still has a couple of years before her looks change or mature. Cindy wasn’t so perfect at 16 either. No one is. Not even the catty commenters who are making superficial comments about her looks.

    Reply

