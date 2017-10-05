Kaia Gerber follows in her mom’s footsteps down the Chanel runway

Opening @CHANEL 💥 never in my life could I have dreamt this. @KarlLagerfeld there are no words to describe how special this was to me. pic.twitter.com/PXcU0Qvn46
— Kaia Gerber (@KaiaGerber) October 3, 2017
The final day of Paris Fashion Week brought us the Chanel show at the Grand Palais. Opening the show was a familiar face – Kaia Gerber. Not just familiar because she’s rising among the ranks in the modeling world, walking her first catwalk for Calvin Klein at NYFW but also because she looks so much like her mom, Cindy Crawford. Since her debut, Kaia has walked for Alexander Wang, Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent and Versace in the same show her mother closed with fellow former models Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, and Helena Christensen. As it’s in this year to rollout supermodel version 2.0, Kaia was invited to open the Chanel show, just like Mom back-in-the-day. Cindy was (is?) a muse for Karl and spent a lot of time working his runways during her career. Now it’s Kaia’s turn. That’s a little runway humor for you.
Cindy Crawford‘s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has already crossed several major model milestones off her list. And, after making her runway debut earlier this month, the teen beauty is filling her mother’s supermodel shoes perfectly thanks to her most recent gig: opening the Chanel Paris fashion show on Tuesday.
Ever the proud mother, 51-year-old Crawford was sure to praise her not-so-little girl on her Insta Story, sharing a clip of Gerber at the show puckering her lips. Another shot showed Crawford posing with Lagerfeld. She later uploaded a video of Gerber strutting down the catwalk.
The Chanel show proved to be the pinnacle of Gerber’s fashion month. The gig held special significance for the mother-daughter duo though, as Crawford was a regular on the Chanel catwalk in the ’90s.
I really do not want to diminish how excited these supermodel moms are for their daughters. I think Christie Brinkley was very excited for Sailor to become an SI model as well. They have to know that on some level they handed this to their heir apparents. It’s still exciting, but not the kind of excited you get when you worked your @ss off to earn it, you know? Kaia’s 16. She’s been walking runways for a month and she opened Chanel. It’s a massive honor to walk a Chanel show at PFW.
But I won’t be a terrible grump today. It’s not like Kaia replaced me on the catwalk or anything. I do think it’s cute that Cindy was front and center taking videos and posting them, just like any other mom would. Apparently, the whole family was there. Kaia’s brother Presley, who is finding his own niche in the modeling world, has been crazy excited for her. And to be fair, Kaia seems to be making an impression. If she is a great model then good for her. I’m always happy to be surprised by talent. And what’s that old adage? A family that struts together, stays together.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter
I hope my kids get an education and real jobs. /shade
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey now, turn that around.
Hope to be the kind of parent who wants more for your kid… Kaia has been pushed this way since some very sick individuals looked at a child and tried to figure out how sexual a teenager she could be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But have you seen her extreme weight loss? She was always a thin girl, but there are side-by-side’s of her now and her knees are larger than her legs. It’s very disturbing. And I don’t usually comment on things like this, but it’s unfortunate and I hope they can keep her out of the pitfalls of modeling
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The issue is that they don’t CARE about the pitfalls of modeling.
I said this in another thread but Kaia isn’t some teen from Bumblef*ck, Nowhere off in the big city trying to get discovered and send some money home.
It’s not like her mother doesn’t know the industry.
Look at it this was – they could have let /made her finish school first; after all I think most people think of that as a standard parental responsibility. The Nepotism card would still work at 18/19.
They OK’d sending her off to do this at 16. Knowing the consequences to her health, education, self-worth…
Many 16 year old girls would want this. It’s a dream. I don’t blame her for thinking it’s OK. I blame the sick adults allowing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so much of it is Cindy’s vanity. Reliving the golden years.
Like when you see a slimeball hitting on a woman telling her she looks so young, she and her daughter could be sisters?
Cindy is basically whoring out her daughter just to hear more about how young she herself looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From this very, very far distance from the modeling world, modeling looks like a profession for girls with few other opportunities.
These legacy girls can afford college, travel, cute clothes, can get into any swanky party already. What do they need modeling for?
It has to be for something irrational, like mom’s vanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see nothing wrong with it. Mom seems to be on the sidelines all the time and why not start working now for what may be a rather short career. I doubt the kid is working all that hard anyway, a runway here, a runway there, in nice clothes and she’s likely pulling in some good money. I’d take it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Handwoven: I think a lot of it is Cindy’s vanity. She does all the commercials where c list actresses kiss her ass saying how young and beautiful she looks. She is basically Kris Jenner, wanting to be one of her young daughters and reliving her youth through them, and as you say, whoring them out. I’m sure this girl can’t wait to have a daughter to be her mini as well. She didn’t inherit her mother’s mouth mole. Bless her heart
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cindy was photographed having meetings with Kris before Kaia really launched, so we are just seeing the same ol tricks on a new face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To quote Mariah Carey: “I don’t know her.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the kids will rebel in a few years and be all “I don’t want to do this anymore.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The height of nepotism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it’s nepotism. Most is. Easily the majority by way of niece or 2nd cousin being connected. Unless you’re social media famed.
Heidi, tyra, Naomi, etc… are no longer spotted randomly by the eyes of the fashion world. Not like before looking for raw talent. Now it’s how many followers. Who you know.
But to her credit this girl has the look, presence, and she’s not making silly missteps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it, FLORC. I wasn’t impressed by Kaia before but even a nepotism baby needs to be given the credit for actually putting in the work if and when they do it.
I can’t imagine any of the Kardashian crowd having that walk, no matter how long they dreamed about becoming models or how many insta followers they had. Because the idea of being good at anything other than taking selfies is alien to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has neither “the look” nor any semblance of presence imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I need glasses, but I see very little resemblance between the daughter and mother. The daughter looks like numerous pretty girls that my son’s went to high school with, not a supermodel. I saw the mother and daughter in Paris a few years ago and the daughter was also tiny. Maybe she’s grown. The whole thing is sad. She should have gone to high school and college, not be paraded around like a prize by Cindy Crawford.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nepotism at its finest. She’s nowhere near as close as modelesque as her mom. Not to say she’s not beautiful, but high-fashion modeling isn’t just about face. Also, it seems like she’s lost a bunch of weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” high-fashion modeling isn’t just about face.”
This is actually why I think she is a good model with a lot of potential. Her legs are so incredibly long and skinny, she seems to have the idea model figure. Her proportions and frame are just so angular and sharp, I think it makes good lines.
I think what she is lacking is intent behind her eyes, but I think she can learn that in time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s definitely got A Walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she appears to have lost a hell of a lot of weight in recent months. It’s more apparent in pics this past week of her in street clothes. Very scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a little girl to me. Her features are smaller or closer together or something, so she just looks like she’s playing dress up in her mom’s clothes. I don’t think she has that “it” factor that her mom has always had either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She looks like a little girl playing in her mom’s closet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why isn’t she in school? The whole family gives me weird vibes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What makes me truly cringe is how she’s seemingly (I don’t know for certain) compensating with what appears to be anorexia; her eyes have that shadowed look, and honestly, it’s concerning. Anorexia is no joke, its the number one most deadly psychological disorder. I certainly hope I’m wrong, but may she find the enrichment of an education and full life no matter her choice of vocation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was shocked to see that she’s only 16!
Fine if she wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps, but her parents should have made her at least finish high school first, FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she goes to the Derek Zoolander School.
Sorry. Sort of.
That was mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks more like Rachel Bilson than Cindy Crawford
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that you mentioned it, I can see it. Everyone thinks she’s the spitting image of Cindy’s but I don’t see i.t. She looks more like her dad and the son looks just like Cindy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, her face is nothing special. Her brother got the model face – he’s very striking!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Olive – yup he sure is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely looks like Rachel Bilson. She’s cute but not beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
looking really gaunt in that first photo and in other pics I’ve seen. I don’t understand why her parents would push her in this direction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her brother also seems to have dropped a lot of weight recently, too, and it’s made him look a lot like Aaron Carter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes he does! I see it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s nothing like Cindy, excelt for her colouring. Her features are much softer, but she is also so very very very bland.
The only nepotism models who are stiking are Cara D and Bella Hadid, and I cam see them maybe making them on their own. The rest wpuld be modeling clotjes in a Lidl catalogue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a generic version of her mom, like Sailor is a generic version of Christie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Georgia May Jagger has something striking about her face and does good editorials. Also, she (or her entourage) was smart enough to not try to be ubiquitous.She carved herself a niche, fronting only a few brands, knowing what works for her. She’s a perfect fit for Mugler.
And as far as nepotism models go,I’ve seen a few pictures of Mingus Reedus,Helena Christensen’s son and I can definitely picture him making it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Georgia May has a face and loads of charisma. I like her as a model. Helena’s son too. I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Georgia May is cute but to me she always looked like a budget version of Lara Stone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s commercial for sure.
Lol teacakes. I can’t stop laughing. You are right but I was really trying to be positive today like Hecate said. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has close set eyes and a strong nose. Without all the hair in her face, you can see how much she resembles her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this is why she doesn’t look modelesque to me. It’s not common for a model to have close set eyes and a small forehead. It really stands out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do heads keep growing?! Her head needs a good 2-3 years to catch up to her body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not very tall either. I’m not saying she has to be, but it helps for runway models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think when they hauled her out a few years ago, she wasnt very tall. But I looked it up, and supposedly, she is 5’9. Aside from the hair, though, I see her dad not Cindy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may be 5’9″ with high heels. There’s no way she’s that height barefoot. I just looked it up and supposedly Cindy is 5′ 9″ too.
I’m nearly six feet and have been so since I was a young teenager, so I have spent a lot of analyzing how tall people are. And she’s not that height.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think 16 year olds should be used as models for adult women’s clothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good Lord- she’s only 16?!?! I would be FLIPPING out if I was her parent- the potential body image issues, the challenge to fit in study, the missing out of childhood experience…You’d have to put in a straight jacket and toss me in a padded cell before I’d let my child even THINK about having plastic facial injections…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is just barely 16. She turned 16 on Sept, 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree detritus. Also, body size/weight is sometimes but not always heritable, and kaia’s mom looked (I cannot even believe I am saying this) almost plus-sized in comparison to kaia and models now.
Where have all the boobs/thighs gone? Not that thinner women aren’t beautiful (I had no boobs either until kids, and my thighs were made fun of for the longest time because I have wide hips and nothing touches) I just have trouble with how my or anyone’s 16 year old body is held up as a standard, and then with how women’s bodies continue to shrink to walk this damned runway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tata, me too. its such a difficult subject and I stuggle with it .
Representation matters beyond seeing yourself. We recalibrate what we view as attractive and where we fit on a sliding scale. If people see more hot people, their scale is adjusted. This impacts partner and relationship satisfaction, as well as the search for new partners.
I worry for what this means when the majority of body types and faces that developing teens are exposed to is manufactured, shopped, or only obtainable with extreme diet plus genetics and the right photo angle. I worry when I see people stating that very low BMIs are healthy, and we are just fat haters of those naturally thin women. As if extreme calorie restriction, orthorexia and exercise addiction are not growing concerns.
I think our best bet is to talk about the macro – trends in media, trends in generations, trends in genders, and avoid the specific. I want to talk about how Kaia is an example of the extreme pressure for thinness, and the glorification of teens as ‘the sexiest’, but she is also a 16 year old girl trying to find her way in a world that says those things to her as truths daily. She is not the problem, her physicality is not the problem, the culture that created her need to be this way is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What talent? Walking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Walking is a skill in the modeling world, yes. It may not be a healthy or sustainable career, but walking a runway is a career aspiration for many.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Have you ever seen Gigi Hadid’s walk? It is horrendous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unlike the other insta girls, Kaia can WALK. She blows Kendall, Gigi, Bella and all these other girls out of the water. Before social media changed things, a model’s walk was everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes but she is also the blandest… so a bland model that can walk is nothing…at least Bella (not the others) have the IT factor.
There are thousands of model who can walk… you have to stand out on your own.
On the group picture here, the central model is way much more interesting than her.
She looks like a mix between Rachel Bilson and Kiki the monkey (the stuffed animal) with a wig of her mom’s hair
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she has a great walk but her print work is nothing special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has pretty obvious lip injections, too. At 16. Let that sink in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she does…Cindy has them too. Hard to fathom getting them at 16!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not ugly but she’s not model material. Cindy was beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair to her, the public saw Cindy Crawford at around 22, when she was extremely stunning.
She’s still only 16. Maybe she’ll be really beautiful at 22.
The son is very striking though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Kaia doesn’t have the face to carry all that Channel makeup from the first picture. (Which, for the record, it’s a disaster of a look. Head to toe.)
But she’s also a child, so perhaps she won’t look like she’s playing dress-up when she matures a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The son actually really does look like a model. His features are actually almost too strong to be conventionally attractive imo but that works for both male and female models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the family photographs, my eye goes to him first and I have a reaction to how striking he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, I was just about to post this. He looks FAR more like a model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The clothing and make-up in that show were so terrible. The low sitting plastic hats were atrocious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m only happy for her because I desperately need a new generation of nepotism models to take over so I never have to Kendull or the hadid sisters again. I’m sure I’ll regret this statement in a year when Kaia is everywhere. But I think she actually has a great walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure she’s ever gonna make it big in the US, but if you wanna check a new nepotism/insta model, check Jenaye Noah, daughter of former model Heather Stewart-Whyte and Yannick Noah (former tennis champ and father of Joakim Noah). In France, these last few months, mags and fashion people really try to make her happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Jenaye she is stunning! to be fair can we use the world nepotism for her? She would have easily make it on her own she is gorgeous !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read there’s been “body shaming” backlashing fot people saying she looks too skinny. But she does. She looks eating disorder skinny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am usually one to say don’t shame skinny people because it feels bad but in her case, I have noticed weight loss, and I am concerned because she is thin naturally and may feel like it makes her a better model. It is very common for models to bend to the pressure but the ones like Kaia, who is thin, just need a nutritionist to help her find a healthy way to eat without gaining and or overexercising. 😞
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not be surprised if the high paced fashion week schedule was catching up to her. She’s so so young and that wears out even experienced professional models. I also hope she’s not following the example of other models on what/when to eat (not much & not often) and that someone is watching out for her well being backstage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too Erica. She seems like a sweet girl and eager to do well but the pressure can get very hard to withstand. It is true she may be a person who loses her appetite if she is stressed and I hope this is the case. The things I have seen people do to stay thin is scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not striking at all. I don’t mean any harm, the poor thing is only 16, she is very lovely and surely has all the right “proportions” to walk high-fashion runaways.
But she just doesn’t have the X factor. Even if the resemblance to her mother is uncanny, Cindy is a whole other league.
Vittoria Ceretti (the model in the middle in the Vogue print suit photo), on the other hand, is just stunning. I could look at her all day long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed her, too, Vittoria. Stunning. But the clothes in this show are the worst.
Also, I think it’s funny Kaia said “Never in my life could I have dreamt this…” My guess is she’s been dreaming about it her WHOLE life!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s that feline look of hers. Absolutely delightful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s what caught my eye in that picture, even more than the clothing. She is beautiful.
Also, the best outfit of the three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but I just don’t see it. All I see is a scrawny kid. I also don’t see the remarkable resemblance to her mother – she looks more like her (hot) father.
I also don’t understand why most supermodel’s offspring are so desperate to become models, too. Is it just the money and fame? Why can’t they just get an education too? I am so over the lack of meritocracy and drive to better oneself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaia Gerber’s eyes are WAY too close together. It throws off her entire look. Unique features can be nice in some instances, but this is not an attractive feature. Definitely not ideal for modelling. But I agree with other posters on her walk – she does well with that and has probably practiced her whole life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, her eyes are so close together it’s distracting. All of her facial features look crowded into a too-small space, actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s funny – I always thought Cindy was a very average looking model with symmetrical features that turn into fantastic with the help of makeup. She was perfect for her period, the well-scrabbed and happy nineties. Now she would be considered too plain. Her daughter is beautiful but … she is there because her mom is Cindy.
Now, Naomi Campbell or Christy Turlington on the other hand were naturally gorgeous women, the kind that just beautiful. There are models who you would never notice passing on the street (Cindy is an example) and there are models who are simply stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to college with Christy Turlington, ran into Naomi Campbell several times over the years (cousin also worked for her for a month then quit), and was Cindy Crawford’s barista on several occasions in the late 90s.
The most beautiful of the 3 in person was hands down Cindy Crawford (and I say that as a Christy and Linda Evangelista fan). Her photos did her no justice. That woman was beautiful in lipstick, mascara and regular clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christy Turlington has aged better than all of them. She looks fantastic and not at all plastic like Cindy does now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree. I think Christy was and is but maybe it is a matter of taste. She is also very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought I was the only one who thought Cindy was not all that in beauty department. If you compare her to Helena Christensen, Linda Avengelista and Naomi Campbell, she’s pretty average. I recall she was more famous for her business venture than her beauty. She’s the first supermodel who could utilize her success in modelling into other business (exercise video, movies, MTV house of style). I was a kid in the late 80s/early 90s, so I might be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a less pretty version of Rachel Bilson. Nice looking girl, nothing to fawn over, but she can walk and could be a good model. Still totaly undeserved opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 2 girls walking beside her in the bottom photo look like real models. The difference is astonishing. I can’t put my finger on it, but she doesn’t have “it”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the Girl on the right is mica arganaraz and man she is IT and hot ! (she was curly hair and is more striking with her natural haire)
I actually sorry her in person this year ( during fashion week in central Paris you cross path with a lot of them) and it was like crossing routes with a panther, she is soooo magnetic in real life and if people think Kaia can walk, check out Mica’s ! she is the bomb!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
corrections (many mistakes sorry :/… automatical correction is absolutely wrecked on my computer)
*has
*natural hair
*saw her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Chanel’s theme “Ladies Who (Work the Corner to Pay for) Lunch”? That outfit in the top photo is every shade of wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a very good walk and isn’t stomping down the runway like Taylor Hill. But she has been practicing it from childhood. Her face is so baby like it looks odd with the clothes but she is loads better than Kendall and Gigi, and the others. But I don’t see editorial for her or “beauty” modeling as in cosmetic contracts or VS angel though that isn’t a bad thing.
Plastic surgery for a 16 year old is crazy though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She already has/had a cosmetics contract. I think it was Marc Jacobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was a novelty campaign because the pictures were not good. I haven’t seen a new one with her, but I stand corrected. Her face is so youthful and not suited to advertise cosmetics IMHO.
*shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her head is too small and it makes the clothes look too big, like they’re wearing her, not the other way around. Look at the other two girls walking with her with bigger heads, the clothes look much better.
She has a model’s figure and beautiful face, she just needs a bigger head. And look how small it is compared to Cindy’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like one of those photos where they take one half of someone’s face and mirror image it to show what they would look like if they were perfectly symmetrical. There’s something off balance/freaky looking about her face. It’s the eye and eyebrow area. So odd. And yes, small head. She wouldn’t have made it into the industry without the connection to Cindy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Legacy Model Admissions. Great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take the Crawford nepotism over the Kardashian version any day of the week.
I just hope Kaia stays natural and beautiful like her mom and not turn out like a blow up doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES to Rachel Bilson look alike! I find her very bland in these pix? Meh, nothing special. Nepotism again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have Insta-Models. I suppose we now have Nepo-Models.
She’s totally overwhelmed in the first picture. Sorry but there’s nothing striking about her. She looks like every other girl on the street. Actually, not sorry just bored.
Yeah, I’m salty today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The insta models pretty much were nepo models though. I doubt any designer would have gone near the surplus Kardashian to hire her as a model if Kanye hadn’t made the family ‘acceptable’ in his high fashion circles via association with him (she only started booking actual fashion shows after he married into the family, that’s not a coincidence).
And this nepotism model, I have to give her this much – Kaia can walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s absolutely gorgeous! The whole family is! I’m friends with one of the top male models in the world. He started modelling at 16 and has made quite a bit of money through the years. During that time he went through high school and university. He’s financially stable for the rest of his life, owns his own home and has a great career that has nothing to do with modelling which he still does when he feels like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if everyone else here is down on her, I have to give her credit for that walk. As for the ‘not pretty’ part…. plenty of legit supermodels aren’t traditionally ‘pretty’ either. Kate Moss was considered plain, Gisele has a nose that lost her modelling jobs for being too strong. That’s not going to stop Kaia at all.
None of the other nepotism insta models barring Gigi even bothered to try at the actual modelling (runway, shoots) and the fact that Kaia has basically come and snatched all their wigs while having more life behind her eyes than the surplus Kardashian, gives me life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YASSSS TEACAKES YASSSSS!
She is the only one that knew how to walk the minute she hit the runway and doesn’t have dead eyes. She is a baby supermodel of 90′s past.
…and she didn’t get skinny. She grew taller. She is built just like her mother who was thin and coltish at 16 also.
Nepotism got her in the door. That face, that walk, and her professionalism is what will keep her there. I look forward to seeing how she grows within her career.
PS: Auntie Naomi must have been her teacher because Kaia has a walk that is better than her mother’s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say this, she walks better than her mother. Remind of Naomi Campbell, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lukie – lol I was wondering if it was just me but yeah, she does have a walk that’s even better than Cindy’s. She made the girl behind her on the Alexander Wang runway look like a galumphing bumbler, she was just that smooth.
I have no beef with nepotism as long as the person getting the advantage has some talent, whether that’s Sofia Coppola in film or this girl in modelling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes but she is nowhere near Gisele or Kate Moss in terms of appeal, magnetism and IT factor.
So yes she is a normal model nothing sticks out and she won’t be here without her mom: she is pretty like thousands other kids and has nothing.
Oh yes she “can walk” so are a lot of them, who actually have the IT factor, Lexi Bowling (not conventionally pretty ) or Mica Arganaz for example.
Yes they aren’t just instar-models in Fashion …the true fashion superstars are real models with REAL charisma (victoria the girl in the middle in the group photo is one of them).
She is just an averagely cute kid push by her nostalgic mom
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It factor or no, she’s already getting plenty of love from the fashion press – she’s a nepotism baby with a major connection and some skill (it’s easy to dismiss, but a model’s walk is a job skill) if she keeps working then the sky is the limit for her as far as blue chip work goes.
If the Kardashian addon could get modelling work despite having a completely unremarkable face, dead eyes and a terrible walk, Kaia can definitely do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@teacakes: not really! that’s playing nice from the people who know her mom. That’s it. They are paying lip service… but she didn’t convince at all. She will get a gig or two for saving her mom’s face.
How do I know… I work in Fashion and do ALL Paris shows.
She is just the second coming of Ireland Baldwin: everyone praises … and that’s it no campaign or fame.
Actually the Hadid girls are model material AND very professional apparently.
ps: maybe having a “walk” was something back in (some?) day. Now it’s not that much it’s about selling power AND magnetism.the extra thing.The thing that makes a model stick out (Anna Cleveland isn’t conventionally pretty , so is Lily Mc meanly, to stick to nepotism girls, but they have an extra “something” that make them work steadily).
Kaia Gerber has not. sIt was her debut season , everyone was talking about her because of her MOM.next season will come the slap (à la ireland Baldwin)
That’s why Bella Hadid is standing her ground while her sister and Kendall are fading: She sells quite well (magazines and goods).
That’s why Karlie Kloss with her shitty walk… was HUGE.
This is a business. Mom or not you have to have a selling power…. and you can walk all day and have your mom paving the way for you but if you don’t have IT you don’t
PS2: Cindy Crawford hasn’t so much connections in the (current) fashion world, she was mainly a commercial model after wall, that doesn’t go well with the fashion crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Truthful – well, time will tell. I don’t recall hearing any legitimate buzz around the Baldwin girl that wasn’t a puff piece about her insta followers or whatever. The Hadids do seem better at the actual work part of modelling now, which isn’t bad because so many of these rich-girl models get tired of the grind after a few years (same could well apply to Kaia too).
Also, I was around back in the day and Karlie’s zombie walk was a major reason why she became the breakout model of 2007-08. Just goes to show things aren’t always predictable. I doubt former models are that loved by the fashion press either.
(And frankly I don’t care about anything other than the prospect of finally being able to buy fashion magazines unpolluted by Kardashians for the first time this half of the decade)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@teacakes
I welcome her for knocking some Insta girls out if only for that. They have not been good for fashion, and now after the headiness, it is settling, and the hysteria is over. Fashion tends to do that before they realize it is a fail, and then they bail en masse.
Surplus is a horrible model, and as you see, she is fading. I predict they all will and part of it is simple overexposure.
I would be a hypocrite if I went too hard at Kaia about her age, but her face is very young and not quite right yet for anything outside of teen or very young designers and brands. I think this route at this time isn’t right for her, but she has Cindy behind her, so it doesn’t matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@teacakes:
Baldwin did a couple of new york shows even few editorials and have been pushed throughout “portraits” and interview in some fashion magazine (maybe teen vogue ?) and then … vanished…
Kaia Gerber walked few shows..very much publicized , but still very few. That’s the big test normally for new models. I think that she walked something like 15 shows in ALL fashion weeks… that’s actually a major blow (not financially sustainable for a fashion agency to move around a model for a dozen off shows… normal models without connections got dropped normally with that kind of number).
Up and coming new faces that are here to stay walk 60 to 80 shows.
Actually Nina Marker is the big new face for the fashion industry as she just did that.
As you said time will tell… but as an insider signs are here… at least for fashion! Maybe she can model for maybelline or something like that (nothing wrong!)
And yes to a world of magazines free from real TV personas!! yes to that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MagnoliaRose: Instamodels are talked about a lot outside the industry… not in Fashion they don’t influence Fashion at all.
Superstars are Mica Arganaz, Lexi Boling, Anna Ewens , Binx Walton, Antonina Petkovij, Josephine letutour, Bhumika Arora, Amelie Roth., Edita Vilkeviciute, Dana Moldovan, Andrea Diaconuu.. most of these names aren’t known outside Fashion … but those are the girls designers fight to have them walking and MAKE fashion (the one you see in campaigns or with gigs)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That boy is all i see. He is the striking, blow you away MVP of the family.
He photographs like a dream even in pap pics, and doesn’t need the benefit of nepotism to get him to the top because he earns that spot on merit.
If you didn’t know she was Cindy Crawford’s kid, you’d say she was a Rachel Bilson lookalike who still had some growing to do. Her face isn’t there yet, but Cindy has been pushing her into modelling since she was a ten and did that inappropriate versace (?) shoot.https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSnHHygBlcQLxzsOis0neBxd3IEdCbhz5ZMP-xP8474EL5bjVQ
This is Cindy’s dream, and she’s been grooming Kaia to fulfill it since she was young(er). A wierd note from someone who was always sold as the intelligent model who valued education and had magnanimously dropped out of her chemistry degree after her career took off. Cindy also complained about the pressures she felt particularly around body image when the waif models became the de riguer thus rendering her fat and unemployable for being her (slim, but not waif) size.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on all points. Kaia is plain with standard features, there is no quirk that stands out or intrigues. Deffo not the super close eyes.
And I just remembered 10 year old Kaia and those Versace pics. 😞 And the ***** pics that were seized.
There is zero difference in the ‘crazed showbiz mama business’, between Crawford & Kris Jenner.😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always find it hilarious that Ashton Kutcher and Cindy Crawford’s wikipedia or whatever mention they were going to be biochemical engineers and thus they are really really smart, when they in reality had done less than a semester of college before dropping out to model.
By that logic anyone who took biology in college and planned to be a doctor before dropping out to become anything else is brilliant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cindy was valedictorian of her high school. So she had the smarts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I’m going to point it out – 16 is the age most models start out at, post-Supermodel era…if not younger (Karlie Kloss was 15 during her breakout Paris season, Gisele and Kate were 14 when they got discovered and 16-17 when they started to break out, Gemma Ward was 16 when she began walking for Prada).
The insta crowd were an exception because social media being used for a modelling career didn’t gain currency until they were in their late teens/20s and no one would have booked them for anything in high fashion if it wasn’t for social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is true. It is rare to start out at 20 unless there are connections or the model is exceptional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cindy Crawford WAS NEVER a Chanel girl, she walked for the house, but she isn’t amongst Lagerfeld’s muse.
Blake Lively (it pains me to even type it) was the very first american girl being amongst Lagerfeld muses as he favors europeans.
Back in the day Claudia Shiffer was (famously )his muse
Otherwise I am being fed up by this girl being shoved down our throats .
Ok she is pretty, but bland as hell, if she hasn’t have the lineage she would be one amongst many. And the smugness is annoying from her like from her mom. It’s pathetic when you have the means to be THAT fame grabby for your kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall has walked for Chanel, as have the Hadids and every single Insta/socialite model going. (If you can call what Gigi does walking 😃)
Reality stars and legacies divert attention from his fast diminishing aesthetic.
The likes of Kaia doing his show is nothing new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“walking” and being “muses” are frantically different.
The hadids or Kendall aren’t representing the brand ( like Keira Knightley, Lily Rose Depp do… the only american was Blake Lively otherwise just european girls).
Lagerfeld is smart he uses the “flavor of the months” on the runaway … but never as the face of the brand. So Cindy Crawford walked… Claudia Shiffer represented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Selma Blair American?
Because I seem to remember her doing Chanel eyewear campaigns, sitting front row etc with Karl a full half decade before Lively got near that bag gig – it was funny how no one pointed out Lively wasn’t in fact the first American to do a Chanel campaign, as she claimed (and then had to be dropped because Chanel employees thought she looked too downmarket to model for the brand)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes that’s true! forgot about it!
and true Blake lively was dropped… because she actually turned away customers from the brand… :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Cindy holding/presenting her like a show pony? Her grip on Kaia is really weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their son is always posing with his best model doucheface on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those kids won the genetic jackpot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really DOES look like Rachel Bilson. Cute, but probably not a model unless her mom wasn’t who she was. This family makes me sad. Nothing matters except looks and fame and the kids were born for that, they don’t know any different.
And Cindy vigariously living her youth through her once more makes me a little bit sick. Their instagrams are so phony and I feel sorry for this girl.
(Also yes, she looks very unhealthy but then again, when do models not :/ I don’t know why I am so baffled that her parents prefer this to finishing high school but neither of them has never striked as someone who values education very high. I could be wrong.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right. Something doesn’t seem right like she is pushed and groomed without a thought to allowing her to make her own choice.
I wouldn’t let my children do it even though they will all be tall and most likely lanky because I know it too well and I know you need to be smart to make a living and avoid the pitfalls. They are the ones who keep growing and educating themselves and use it knowing there is life afterward. I don’t know if she will know anything else or has any other interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! Modelling is all she/they’ve ever known and been pushed towards to. That gives me the creeps. They are just a more sophisticated version of the Jenners.
I am wondering what if the kids had not been model material looks-wise… Would that have been the end of Cindy’s world? Maybe then they’d be worth an education and their own choices if they had “failed” on the looks department.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The son looks more like Cindy to me and he has IT! Gorgeous!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, he’s a handsome enough young man. Nothing special.
Honestly, I see nothing unique, charismatic, or interesting about either of them. And where I work, I see better-looking young people than those two literally every day.
This is all about who their parents are, particularly their mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The son is doing his best Blue Steel face in that picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I support Brooklyn Beckham’s photography. Critics don’t love it but at least he doesn’t want Mom or Dad’s career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever wonder why women have body issues? Consider this: Designers are having a child who is just barely 16 years old model their clothes. It’s as if they’re saying, “This is what you need to look like.” If you’ve seen pics of the girl she is extremely thin. For her it’s not unhealthy because she is a teenager and she has not stopped growing. There is no way an adult woman could ever look like her and be healthy, yet the fashion industry is saying this is what you should strive to look like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sailor is beyond not model material and only there because of momma Brinkley pushing. Average as far as model material.
Kaia has a really great walk on the runway, and no dead eyes, but she’s only 16, nothing special. In a couple of years, she may blossom into a beauty. Right now she just looks like a pretty barely turned 16-year-old, nothing more, but at least she has a great strut, unlike others who are celebs’ daughters. She does have potential as she matures into a young woman.
I’m so over all these ex-models or stars pushing their daughters into modeling. Where are the amazing discoveries like the ’90s? This nepotism is getting way out of hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall Jenner has more charisma than this girl. If it weren’t for nepotism she would NEVER get primo gigs like this. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always find it curious that people expect celebrities to do ‘normal’ things. How could you possibly expect her to go to school and live a regular kind of life? She’s NOT the norm, and her life is hugely privileged, which is precisely the point. Her parents are RICH, her mother was a famous model, her father is a celebrity in his own way, she and her brother will be rich simply through inheritance, and the world they inhabit (celebrity, wealth, status, publicity, exposure) has nothing to do with people who need a job to pay a mortgage/school, etc.
They don’t need to give a rat’s ass about anyone’s opinion of them; they’re in a particular bubble, they’ll live out the values of the environment they’re in, so to think they’d be content with the ‘proletariat’ existence that includes school and a ‘real’ job is laughable!
Of course it’s nepotism; it happens everywhere and most parents who are reasonably stable will do what they can to boost their kid in order to perpetuate the money or the exposure or the
networks or to live out vicarious fantasies, whatever they may be.
At the end of the day, life isn’t fair, although the great equalizer is that happiness can never be guaranteed while death is. She’s grown up in that celebrity environment, and to expect her to repudiate it and find something out of the public eye seems hugely unrealistic. Maybe in 15 years she’ll write a book about how she felt pressured to succeed in the modelling world and now she needs to’find’ herself. Whatever…in the interim, expecting a teenager like that to resist the allure of fame is bonkers when that’s all she’s ever known via her parents/family context. The parents seem relatively stable, whatever the rumours about them (Randy’s sexual harassment thing); I doubt those kids were secretly beaten/abused. They’re just rich and beautiful and famous, and in a world where all that matters to a lot of people, they’ll go with it…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a good clothes hanger for the runway ( meaning tall and thin) with a confident walk, but she doesn’t have “It.”
Her brother got *all* the “It” factor that mama had to give.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The son definitely has “it” – looks a lot like Cindy. Girl is adorable but personally I don’t find her visually memorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To all the bitter angry people: You don’t have to be ‘striking’ to be a catwalk model. Catwalk modelling is about being a coat hanger, in terms of thinness and being able to walk. As for her age. the bulk of models are signed up at 16. What is the issue?
At 16, Kaia still has a couple of years before her looks change or mature. Cindy wasn’t so perfect at 16 either. No one is. Not even the catty commenters who are making superficial comments about her looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse