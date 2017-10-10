Star: Henry Cavill & his girlfriend Lucy Cork are talking about having a baby

The lady with Henry Cavill in this Instagram is his girlfriend, Lucy Cork, a 25-year-old stuntwoman. They met while filming Mission Impossible 6 earlier this year – Lucy was working on the film as Rebecca Ferguson’s stuntwoman. Considering Lucy is not a college freshman like Henry’s previous girlfriend, I was all for it. I prefer Henry with stuntwoman-types, strong ladies who could kick his ass. I think he enjoys that kind of woman too. At most, Henry and Lucy have been together for possibly about six months. He’s already declared his undying devotion to her on social media, and obviously, they are Instagram-official and event-official. So… what happens now? Apparently, Lucy wants a baby.
Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, sexy stuntwoman Lucy Cork, are trying to get pregnant, a source tells Star.
“Having a baby is more of a priority than marriage, especially for Lucy,” blabs the whistleblower. “Henry very much wants to have a house full of children as soon as possible.”
Cavill, 34, met Lucy, 25, on the set of Mission Impossible 6 in early July – and she’s since melted the “insufferable” Man of Steel, adds the insider: “Henry’s become so much more laid-back since Lucy came into his life. This is something to celebrate.”
Do you think she really wants a baby or is this just tabloid bulls–t that they make up about any given couple? Considering Henry’s emotional declaration of love for Lucy, I actually wouldn’t be surprised if they were moving very quickly. I think he’s probably like that, like a teenager who gets obsessed with a new girlfriend and thinks THIS IS IT, SHE IS THE ONE every single time. How else do you explain the Kaley Cuoco mess other than the fact that he’s an immature romantic? So, yeah, I think it’s perfectly possible they’re both thinking about babies. And why not? F–k it. I think it’s all a horror show, but you do you. Go ahead, have a Cavill baby.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Good for him ! For her ! For them,! They are happy and want a baby
For a guy playing an icon like Superman he really does just sort of…fade into the background doesn’t he? It’s actually bizarre.
I….nope I have nothing else to add, I’m bored now. 🤷♀️
In TUDORS, I thought he was charming and gorgeous. Since then, he’s become one of the most boring actors in the business. My favorite critic quote on SUPERMAN: ” There goes Henry Cavill, putting everyone to sleep again.”
I loved the Tudors! You’re so right. Then the spark just kind of disappeared. I enjoyed the heck out of Man From UNCLE but he just doesn’t stick 5 minutes after I’ve seen him.
I loved Cavill on The Tudors but honestly? I think he’s an underrated Superman. Don’t get me wrong, I think the movies have underserved him and I think they have been overly dark etc. But I also think some of the moments where he’s just given dialogue to TALK and be tender are actually kind of lovely. They just get overshadowed by too much CGI and other crap.
Also, for what it’s worth, his short scene with Adams in the Justice League trailer has been the headline since that trailer broke. It remains to be seen what will happen with this career but I do suspect that after Justice League people are going to view him differently as Superman.
I don’t know if I buy the 25 year age.
I think it’s the horrible old lady eyebrows that make her look mid-30s.
Haha Kaiser! I was thinking he was the male Kaley Cuoco, and then you went there! Love it.
I think Henry is a hot mess who moves from woman to woman always convinced that this one is “the one.” That said, I do kind of believe that he wants a child. He is one of 5 and all of his brothers have children. He was always notoriously asking Amy Adams about “being a mum” and doting on her child on the Superman set. I think he wants a child. Whether this woman is the one to have a kid with, remains to be seen.
I also think the common thread among the women he likes is less anything physical and more that, for the most part with few exceptions, they are “regular” people. For better or worse, most of the women he has been with aren’t other movie stars. They are just regular girls. In his line of work, the “regular girls” he meets work on movie sets. I’ve never seen him as someone who was going to marry a movie star. I’ve always felt that if and when he finally settled down it would be with someone who was not an actress and not famous.
Also? All complaints about the DCEU aside? I thought Cavill and Adams were the highlight of the Justice League trailer. The visuals in the trailer for cool and I’m always here for more Wonder Woman but I actually found his line reading of the “So I’ll take that as a yes” in the trailer to Lois to be genuinely chill worthy. I think he could be a good Superman if they stand back and let him be one. Just my opinion.
