Heidi Klum makes statement on Weinstein as his Project Runway credit is revoked

Weinstein was involved in so many projects and business dealings and thankfully a lot of those are now falling through. He’s surely frantically trying to save his failing empire as he lounges in that luxury resort in Arizona. Poor predator having to face minor consequences for raping, abusing and ruining women’s careers for decades. As Kaiser mentioned he probably won’t spend a day in jail. Now that we’re learning about the extent of Weinstein’s reach and power it’s making me sick to think of all his potential victims. He was an executive producer on Project Runway, where his wife, Marchesa founder Georgina Chapman, was often a guest judge. In the wake of the news about Weinstein, Heidi Klum, also an executive producer and the host of PR, has issued a general statement. Heidi doesn’t say whether she heard about Weinstein prior to this and she doesn’t say whether he was inappropriate toward her. She should not have to specify either of those things, I’m just saying she did not and chose to put out a more general statement about male abuse of power and the prevalence of harassment in the workplace.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” Klum, 44, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature,” the Project Runway host and judge says. “I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable,” she concludes. Klum’s statements come after Weinstein, 65, was stripped of his executive producer credit on the Lifetime reality show competition. Since Project Runway‘s premiere in 2012, the movie mogul’s former studio, The Weinstein Company, has been co-producing the show along with Bunim-Murray Productions. A source tells PEOPLE it’s unclear what will happen going forward as TWC owns a majority in Project Runway. Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman has often appeared on the show as a guest judge since 2012. “Production is already completed on the next season of Project Runway All Stars with Georgina,” a rep for the reality Lifetime series confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday. “We have yet to determine an airdate.”

[From People]

Maybe I’m too sensitive at this point (I’ve been mainlining Ben and Jerrys I’ve been so upset over this story) but it sounds like she’s saying something similar to “this happens in every industry to every woman so Weinstein isn’t anything special.” Some will appreciate that perspective though. She could be holding her tongue out of respect for Georgina, she’s probably friends with her. Heidi has surely seen and been through some sh-t, especially working in the modeling industry. She doesn’t sound very hopeful that things will change. I get that, but part of me is hoping that this is a watershed moment for women, that Hollywood, which sets so many trends while reflecting society, is changing enough that we’re going to see more widespread understanding of women’s rights and less tolerance for harassment and workplace discrimination. That’s probably a f-ing pipe dream though. Things just seem to keep getting worse this year.

