America Ferrera posts heartbreaking message about being abused as a young girl



America Fererra has posted a heartbreaking message to Instagram revealing that she was sexually abused at the age of nine by a man who sounds like a neighbor. It was hard to read, I’m sure it was triggering for so many people, as we’ve seen with so many stories these last two weeks, and it made my stomach sick. In fact I’ve had a lot of anxiety reading these accounts of women being abused, threatened, having their careers and livelihoods taken away and having their innocence and trust shattered. It’s both heartbreaking and gives some hope that we can change things for the next generation, which is what America wrote.

#metoo A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

I feel so badly for her, especially for the young America who was just a child. I hope that she’s right and that this current crop of horrible men running the country and the corporations, smirking down the street and at schools and in churches, are the last of their kind that will benefit from our silence. I hope that things change but it’s been such a hard year and everything has seemed so dire. It’s so difficult to read these stories, to look back at our own histories and to realize that we were never immune and that our friends and family went through this too in so many horrifying ways. The POS play acting at running our country has spoken about preteen girls like sex objects, has abused and raped women and has bragged about his exploits, all caught on tape and yet he still was elected president and is still holding that position despite all the ways he’s shown that he thinks we’re disposable (and is otherwise completely incompetent). In fact he just called over a dozen accusers “fake news” as Kaiser reported. We’re here, we remember and we’re telling our stories.