America Ferrera posts heartbreaking message about being abused as a young girl

America Fererra has posted a heartbreaking message to Instagram revealing that she was sexually abused at the age of nine by a man who sounds like a neighbor. It was hard to read, I’m sure it was triggering for so many people, as we’ve seen with so many stories these last two weeks, and it made my stomach sick. In fact I’ve had a lot of anxiety reading these accounts of women being abused, threatened, having their careers and livelihoods taken away and having their innocence and trust shattered. It’s both heartbreaking and gives some hope that we can change things for the next generation, which is what America wrote.
I feel so badly for her, especially for the young America who was just a child. I hope that she’s right and that this current crop of horrible men running the country and the corporations, smirking down the street and at schools and in churches, are the last of their kind that will benefit from our silence. I hope that things change but it’s been such a hard year and everything has seemed so dire. It’s so difficult to read these stories, to look back at our own histories and to realize that we were never immune and that our friends and family went through this too in so many horrifying ways. The POS play acting at running our country has spoken about preteen girls like sex objects, has abused and raped women and has bragged about his exploits, all caught on tape and yet he still was elected president and is still holding that position despite all the ways he’s shown that he thinks we’re disposable (and is otherwise completely incompetent). In fact he just called over a dozen accusers “fake news” as Kaiser reported. We’re here, we remember and we’re telling our stories.
Photos credit: WENN.com
the saddest thing to me, is that she writes ‘first time i can remember being sexually assaulted’. most women i know have some story of being harassed, assaulted or both, and as women this is something we have to deal with for all our lives.
i really do hope that talking about it and raising awareness can make a change, it’s too sad to think otherwise.
That tripped me up too. Then I also think about what women are socialized to not consider as assault or harassment, and just boys being boys. Pinching/grabbing butts, finding ways to feel or brush past women’s boobs, slapping butts, etc. Some of these things people think are playful, but they are violations.
Okaaaaaay, let’s not pretend this is rare. Let’s just not. Thanks for writing about this though, I needed this
I only hope this reaches further than a hashtag. Because the powerbalance in many workplaces is still the same and there are still men taking advantage of that. And as long as we have an abuser as president I am not very confident.
I was 6.
It damages you for life.The only men I wasn’t afraid of for the longest time were my dad and brother.
Btw,when I told my brother he told me he was raped when he was 8.
Sexual crimes are heinous,more so when they happen to children.We need to be relentless in our pursuit of destroying this epidemic of sexual violence in our society.It can happen to anyone,everywhere and the sheer volume of women from Hollywood sharing their stories tells you how widespread it is.
And just imagine,if women from in of the most developed/liberal places in the world’s most developed nation are treated this way how it is for women elsewhere.
I could write and write and I have so much to say but it all comes to this.
The gates have opened and we must revolutionise our society.No child ever deserves to feel what I’ve felt.
You are very right, no one deserves to feel like that. And hopefully we can keep speaking out, and make this known, and felt as the epidemic it is.
Awareness is the first step, and by sharing we contribute to that.
Me Too. I was the same age as her and my abuser was my uncle….as strong as you are, as strong as you try to be, that kind of abuse takes something away from you. I’m so glad she is speaking up, the “as a 9 year old, was responsible for the actions of a grown man….”…that resonates with me so much. For so long I was ashamed thinking I was at fault, but now 36 years later, when I typed “Me too” as my FB status yesterday, it hit me that the person who should be ashamed is my uncle, not me.
Thank you America, and thank you everyone else for speaking up and shining a light on an issue that has plagued us all for far too long.
Scarlett, your absolutely right you have nothing to be ashamed of. Our abusers do. Thank you for adding your voice & speaking the truth. It’s astounding to see how many of us have suffered in silence. Thank you for adding your strength. May you be healed, whole & free.
America’s story reminds me of Oprah’s recounting of having been assaulted by a family “friend”, and finding herself years later making breakfast for him and other family members, almost all of whom certainly knew what the friend had done. And she felt she couldn’t say anything. OPRAH.
Seems to me the real money in Hollywood is being a therapist who specializes in helping sexual-abuse victims. Good Lord.
On a much lighter note, America is incandescent in that green dress…
Oprah was one of the first women to speak publicly and create a forum for discussion of sexual abuse. Her talking about it on her show is what helped my mother open up about her own abuse, and I am so thankful to her for that. As for those monsters who have hurt America Ferrera, I wish a terrible violence on them.
Me, too.
I was five when a family member on my father’s side molested me. Another time he tried to drug me into compliance first. I told my father about him trying to drug me – although I did not know that is what it was – and the man was promptly thrown out of the family. Our immediate sphere of it, at least. I still never felt comfortable enough to tell my dad about the man touching me.
I was eight when a family member on my mother’s side of the family started molesting me, eventually moving further and further the depravity scale until he finally raped me. It was as if he became inured to each act and needed to find new ways to degrade me. He would shame me for it, putting the onus of his perversion on me, as if I were at fault. It took me over a decade to speak out and many members of my still prefer to act as if these events never occurred.
I was twenty-six when a friend tried to force himself on me. I didn’t tell anyone at all as I had just been hospitalized for depression and knew I’d never be taken seriously. I just never saw or spoke to the person again.
I’m thirty now. I’m still terrified and, to be honest, the only reason I was able to type all this out was because of the implied anonymity. I go to support groups every so often, but hardly ever share anything aloud. I know intellectually that there’s nothing to fear, but emotionally I feel stuck. I know it’s the same for many women and men.
I was molested when I was 9 and I feel stuck too. I just realized that I’ve been single for the last few years because I’m still protecting myself which was frustrating because it means that I’ve still got so much work to do. I realized that if I’m really going to get where I want to go emotionally I have to keep pushing for my healing but sometimes I just feel so emotionally tired. I just wanted to encourage you because you are not alone.
((hugs))
I wish you luck in your healing, but I also want you to make sure that you know it is okay to not be emotionally perfect, even decades later.
I believe you, and I can tell you, truly, it was not your fault. None of those things were your fault, not caused by you and not contributed to by you. And It is very brave of you to share here, even anonymously.
Galaxias, we see you. Ur not alone.
Thank you for sharing ur story; it made me feel less alone.
Here’s to changing things for all of us.
These stories can be upsetting and bring up bad memories.
If anyone needs help, please reach out to a professional.
RAINNs US national hotline is 1-800-656 HOPE
Canadians – the hotline.org or ASW 1-866-863-0511
Most women’s crisis lines can be used by men experiencing crisis as well.
Me too. I was molested at 6 and have dealt with sexual harassment multiple times.
