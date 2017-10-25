Kris Jenner reportedly negotiated a new $150 million, 5-season contract with E!

I didn’t even realize that the Kardashians’ contract was up for renewal by E!, but it was. You know what’s next-level about that fact? Kris Jenner managed to negotiate a new contract with E! while three of her daughters are expecting: Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant, and Kim is expecting her third via surrogacy. Since pregnancy and baby storylines are catnip to reality shows, E! basically just loaded up the money truck and dumped it out at Kris Jenner’s feet. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been extended through 2020.
The Kardashians are staying put at E! for at least another three years, Variety has confirmed — and they don’t come cheap. The network has extended the famous family’s contract for all-things-Kardashian, including the flagship series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” An insider says the renewal deal will take the show through 2020 and amounts to “below $100 million,” though E! declined to comment.
When contacted by Variety, an E! spokesperson confirmed the network had extended their deal with the Kardashian-Jenners, but would not elaborate on any terms of the deal.
“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spinoffs, and Season 14 is off to a strong start,” an E! spokesperson tells Variety. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”
E! last renewed the Kardashian family’s contract in February 2015. The new extension was first reported by The Blast, though the site reports the Kardashians re-signed through 2019 for a whopping $150 million — our source says that number is far off, and says the family has actually renewed through 2020.
TMZ actually maintains that Kris negotiated a five-season contract for $150 million, with $30 million per season. And guess who gets to “distribute” the paychecks? Kris Jenner. E! and Kris worked it out so that the network is just giving the money to the family and “the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves.” I hope Kourtney barely gets anything, because she’s the most boring one. Apparently, Kris scored a $15 million check in manager’s fees… which checks out, that’s a 10% cut.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I can’t stand people who are Trump supporters, I can’t stand Weinstein/Polanski/Allen supporters, and I can’t stand people who watch the Kardashians and make their profitable, mindless empire possible. WHY??????
The deal with the devil. It IS a sign of the Apocalypse.
Vade retro satana
I’m crying, I thought my mom was the only one who said that 😂
Never heard it before, but I’m sure going to remember and use that one!
Why has it even been around all these years? Please tell me there won’t be any more spinoff shows!
Demi demon.
Methinks they are staying at the party a bit too long,
Uh I’d overstay my welcome too if somebody gave me $150 million for it.
Is Kim’s hair ok? It’s looking a bit tired in that pic.
I don’t understand why E! did this. Their ratings are at an all time low. Their popularity is dwindling. If they wanted to create a new reality show for their younger audience, I get that, but this is bizarre.
I had the same thought.
I think it is due to market share and brand loyalty. If E! didn’t sign them, they would likely be picked up by a different network in direct competition with E. Despite their lagging ratings they bring a coveted demographic for advertisers.
I’d like to think a diff network wouldn’t pick them up but money trumps all I’ve learned.
I think you’re on the right track though and E’s problem is made worse by the fact that the kardashians is all they feature at this point. If they left there would be no E.
They are still huge in international markets even if US popularity is at an all time low. I’m guessing they have atleast another 5-10 years in this. There is no escape!
If they’re willing to pay $150M, then they’re making money. It’s just business.
I hate to admit this, but a few weeks ago I was channel surfing and landed on the Kardashian show. I thought, “I’ll just watch a couple of minutes and then find something else.” Three hours later I realized I was still watching them. One of the cutest scenes was when Kris and Scott took a bunch of the little kids to Nobu and they started talking about favorite music. One of the kids said, “I like rap music!” and Kris turned to North and said, “Who’s your favorite rapper?” North gave this big grin and said, “Kanye West is my daddy!” It was adorable.
I’ve not watched it since, but I will admit that it’s mindlessly addicting “entertainment.”
I thought that was so cute too, Sherry. My husband and I were just saying last night that despite best efforts you end up watching the same episode like three times … it’s just great entertainment
I mean I’m all for getting money, but does anyone watch this show? People certainly follow them and read about them on various websites. I know people who still care about them and read articles about them online but I don’t know a single person who watches their show…or at least they don’t admit to it.
On another note, is this a good Halloween costume? I’m pregnant and am thinking of going as Kylie Jenner. Thoughts?
Great idea going as kylie
Depends on if people will recognize your costume, and how patient you are explaining if they don’t (which can get tiring fast found that out the hard way).
So depressing.
It’s been nice not to hear about them the last couple of days. They’ll do anything to stay in the limelight. Anything.
I am appalled that the family decides how to split the money. Seriously? Those girls let their mother negotiate that deal? Can you imagine the power Kris has over them? Sorry Kendall… until you get yourself pregnant or have a quickie wedding/divorce, only X dollars for you.
Kris Jenner is worth every penny they pay her.
Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo! Noooooo!
I keep hoping this dreadful family will fade into oblivion. Given the fact I’m 61, that they keep getting their show renewed, and with them procreating, the chance of seeing that hope realized is fading. 😩
The “origins” of all this nonsense is a bad sex tape featuring a golden shower. Imagine, all this fame and obscene amounts of money due to this one lousy little sex tape. The whole family is utterly shameless.
“Make money your god and it will plague you like the devil.”
Have Kylie or Khloe confirmed that they are expecting? Actually has Kris made any statement?
Considering how much this family likes social media and being photographed. Kylie and Khloe have been very low key
No – neither has technically confirmed or denied either way. Their SOP points to both being a reveal on the new season, probably in the finale.
This family and Trump and his family have RUINED THE LAST DECADE. Who the hell watches this show??????? Effing Seacrest too, for starting this all.
This pleases me. I love the Kardashians. My brain needs a break from reality sometimes and for some reason these people help me click into relaxation mode. Sorry to all y’alls that find this news disturbing but I can’t wait to watch them eat salad and take selfies.
It is so funny to me how different people’s interests can be. I tried watching them with a friend when I’d visit at her house and I couldn’t take it. I’d find myself really irritated by how superficial and baby voiced they are. It took me a while to realize the reason I started hating my friend’s house was because of these idiots. To each their own. I liked Jersey Shore so I’m clearly not one to talk taste. lol
Civilization is over.
Didn’t they lie about the amount their last contract renewal got though?
Clearly they have something on E, or at the very least it’s become another one of their unhealthy codependent relationships. Honestly though the fact they still have viewers and fans to even barely justify this move is the real tragedy.
I don’t understand how they’re getting renewed? I feel like even people I know who watched the show have zero interest in it now. Their reasoning is basically that you can figure out everything that’s going on through social media so there’s no point in watching. I personally started feeling fatigued by then years ago, so I really don’t get it lol
I think the E network it self is going down hill, all there shows are junk. They started out as a journalist type network. Some of the early shows were certainly watchable. But now I hate this network and the Kardashian’s are trAsh in my opinion. I don’t care how rich they are, taste isn’t bought and they have none.
