Ben Affleck & girlfriend Lindsay Shookus spotted looking for a house together

There are new photos of Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus out in LA this week, which you can see on The Daily Mail and TMZ’s site. (They’re exclusive to one agency and we can’t afford them frankly.) Lindsay is wearing a sheer black v-neck sleeveless shirt with a bra underneath. Visible bras and bras as tops are actually in this season, but I don’t have the nerve to try to pull that look off, so good for her. I’m not saying it’s a great look on her, she should have taken one look in the mirror and changed her shirt. I do enjoy seeing her fashion and style choices though because she’s so deliberately casual like she doesn’t want us to think she carefully styles herself. Maybe I’m making that assumption because I plan my outfits, but it also takes one to know one.
TMZ is reporting that Lindsay and Ben are house hunting in LA and that they looked at three mansions ranging in price from 12 to 18 million. Real question: would you date Ben Affleck for that lifestyle? Given what we’ve learned about him in the past few weeks especially, I would not. Imagine the ways he would manipulate, lie to and gaslight you. It’s not worth the trade off, although I admit it would be fun for a month tops, especially in the love bombing stage. Ben has an opening he needs to fill and Lindsay is stepping in. He’s been renting a home and now he’s ready to buy. I don’t think Lindsay will be spending more than half her time there though. She has a career in New York and that makes this relationship especially appealing to Ben.
Meanwhile InTouch is reporting that friends are still urging Affleck to go to inpatient rehab. I know that our coverage of their past story on this was controversial as many of you said that inpatient rehab is not a cure all and is not for everyone. We’ve seen Ben at outpatient treatment frequently over the past few weeks, almost as if he wants us to know he’s been going. According to InTouch friends say Affleck’s addictions are “worse than ever” and that they’re still urging him to seek 30 days of inpatient treatment or more. Another source tells InTouch that Affleck is “trying to figure out what treatment works for him.” That means he’s trying to do it his way and we’ve seen how that works. I do hope he achieves sobriety though. He is looking more sober lately I’ll give him that.
Given how much flack Matt Damon is getting for continually changing his story on Weinstein and generally sounding clueless, how much do you want to bet that Affleck, a man who has groped three or more women that we’ve heard of and seen, is happy he’s not on the press circuit right now? I bet WB is going to keep him off Justice League promotional duties, or at least severely restrict his press opportunities, for that reason. Remember that this dude is known for trying to censor the questions at press junkets. If Affleck does promote JL, Weinstein and groping questions will be off the table. Just send Gal Gadot out there. We love her and she’s already a huge box office draw. Affleck’s record is spotty.
Oh and Affleck was spotted out at church on Sunday because of course he was. He should just take that husky puppy for walks and dote on it in front of the paps. I think that would be a better strategy. These photos of Ben and Jennifer Garner together are from Monday when they were at their kids’ school for a meeting. Ben went to outpatient rehab afterwards and has been seen out with his sober companion. The photos of him in the cranberry colored leather jacket are from 10/19. Photo of him in the bomber jacket with Lindsay is from 9/11. Credit: Backgrid
They look like ageing 90′s grunge c listers
In retrospect Jennifer Garner provided the shine to Ben Affleck. With this Lindsey person Ben and Lindsey look like the alcoholic couple down the street that just barely keeps their life together. I mean, ugh.
Yep. It becomes more and more apparent just how much she kept him together. I highly doubt he’s sober and if he is I suspect he may fall off the wagon during promo.
I don’t think outpatient would work for someone like him. But I do know they CAN work. It takes a lot of self-motivation
I have to agree. Though, he was much better looking and groomed and thinner for most of Jen’s time with him. I don’t know how much shine even Jen could put on this Ben. But still, she did add some shine to Ben like you say.
But looking like he looks now and paired with Lindsay, they are a rough-looking couple, and I think she’s perfect for him these days. I remember those early pap outings being shocked by how gross Ben looked and how rough Lindsay looked. I used to think we’d see him out with Kate Beckinsale or someone like that when he started publicly dating. But I was the one wrong. Lindsay fits Ben in all their glorious blechness.
Jen propped him up for a decade. She finally got tired and quit. JLo propped him up too. No surprise he looked and acted his best when he was with them. This lady is sort of like his mirror twin. Nothing good will come out of this.
Propping someone else up is not helping, it’s enabling. He has been a mess for years because no one ever made him do the hard work himself, just covered up for him, etc.
After the “Sad Affleck” video for Batman vs Superman, they were probably already planning to restrict him. Even though that meme is hilarious, his bosses couldn’t be pleased that he was sitting in an interview looking like he was about to cry, vomit, or pass out. “Hello, darkness, my old friend . . .”
There is video today of the JL panel. While Gal is speaking Ben takes something out of his pocket, he holds it for a bit then puts it in his mouth while pretending to be resting his chin in his hands. Then a few moments later takes a drink of his water. He is being very sneaky the whole time. Why not wait? How bad do you need something while your in the middle of a promotional panel interview. The JL promotion/PR team must be going nuts trying to figure out how to get Ben over the finish line.
Could it be a vapor cigarette he put in his mouth? He’s a very heavy smoker, and I noticed he’s been trying to quit and using the e-cigs also.
@Jayna- Nope it was something small that he swallowed. This was at a formal press event. I don’t know if there is a nicotine replacement that you swallow but perhaps that’s it. Who knows. Just seems strange he wanted whatever it was so bad that he couldn’t wait until the press conference was over. He was trying to hide what he was doing, but wasn’t very good at it.
Maybe he is on medication that he has to take at a certain time. I really don’t understand the big deal about this.
I saw that outfit and it is horrendous. Maybe on a tall, striking, 19 yo. But otherwise, no.
Horrible outfit and usually horrible fashion choices, even for casual wear. Every once in a while she wears something that looks good on her.
I noticed this past month or so her hair has had a lot of effort put into it. No more frizz and damaged hair like their early pap walks. Also, it’s even much thicker. I think she’s now using hair extensions or pieces put in to fill it out.
Interesting. He had already moved out and supposedly into a house not far from the kids. Are we not bothering with that anymore Ben? Close and perhaps too close for the ex and the ex-mistress?
The various film reporter types have already reported the WB is trying to ban any and all Weinstein and groping questions from the junket. Oh and there will be no junket in the USA, only UK. They’re all in China now for promotion.
That was only a rental they’ve had since they separated. I don’t know how much he used it until the divorce filing. But I’m sure he wants to buy and why wouldn’t he? And when dating someone else after a split, it would be easier for all concerned to not be in the same neighborhood, same street, no matter how decently you are both handling the divorce.
Yes, I agree. If I were JG, I would want Ben and his ex-mistress as far away from me as possible. If he wants to see the kids, get in your car and drive. There is but so much cordiality in the world.
Omg, LS is such a downgrade from JG. In between her job and flying to see Affleck, how does she have the time to see her daughter?
The more I see pics of these two, the more I like JG.
Concern trolling = :/
We have no reason to believe she’s a bad parent.
Stop it. Did I say she was a bad parent?
Don’t assume to know my intentions.
“how does she have the time to see her daughter”… yeah, you implied that she’s a bad parent. And I don’t get that at all. She was with Ben for a couple of days this week. Before then, when was she last in LA? A couple of weeks ago? So she was with her kid in NYC for all that time. I guess it’s convenient for some people to ignore that and call her a bad mom.
Thank you. The vitriol towards this woman gets ridiculous sometimes.
@Christie: So you personally know her schedule?
@minx: So now she is this wonderful person?
Really?–Did I say she’s a wonderful person? There’s a difference between snarking about someone’s looks and slurring someone’s parenting.
I never said that I knew her schedule. Do YOU? You seem to think that you do based on your post about her being a bad parent. Check yourself. You sound hostile and unhinged over these photos and this relationship.
Both of you are investing a lot of time and energy into my comments, which says a lot.
Ask yourselves why.
@Really? LOL People disagree with your post and have called you on it. Deal with it.
Ask yourself why you’re so obsessed with this woman that you don’t know and her parenting skills. PS. You still sound hostile and I hope you find some peace.
Really?
It doesn’t take a lot of time and energy to point out the flaws in your logic. These are all opinions at the end of the day but why so hostile?
Yes, I’m sure Weinstein questions would be off the table, just like questions about Casey Affleck have clearly been banned from Damon’s current press tour. As at least The Mercury News had the good judgement to point out yesterday, Matt’s getting off easy during these interviews not having to field a single question about his direct support/promotion of Casey.
As for Ben having a void and Lindsay stepping in to fill it, I don’t think that’s the case. We know he’s already been seeing her for the last 3-4 years, probably with the exception of a few “off” periods where he probably grudgingly tried to [pretend to] work on his marriage. I don’t think Jen Garner threw in that towel because of Ben’s drinking alone – I think the final “nail” was that she had to acknowledge Lindsay wasn’t going anywhere. Maybe Lindsay is Ben’s Camilla Parker Bowles. lol.
ITA with your second paragraph and CPB is a pretty good analogy.
I think she meets his current needs. Adulation, acceptance, willing to give up anything for him, likely joins him in his fun activities. He is now free to be who he wants to be.
Sadly, that will be the freedom that will likely take him down. He is not well.
Not her fault! She isn’t responsible for his choices in any way! But he is giving himself permission and found someone who lets him be who he wants to be. Doesn’t really make her an enabler cause I don’t think she has a problem with his stuff and sees nothing to hide. She’s an adult too.
There’s something so low rent and gross about them. I can picture their new home looking like an Econo Lodge room. Like the giant shack in Steve Martin’s The Jerk.
A giant porch to drink on. A huge lounge to drink in. A home movie theatre with extra cup holders. A kitchen with his & hers ice dispenders. A library with books bought whole sale and a whisky bar.
Ben and Lindsay are certainly making sure that the world knows they are serious. Who brings a photographer to look at houses? Their behavior is beyond my comprehension.
Celebs do this trick all the time. I’ve seen this same play before. You’re right it’s to say “I’m serious!”
X17 follows Ben Affleck around all day every day. It’s actually not new or unusual.
TMZ had the exclusive on this so yeah they were called. There have been blinds/reports that the media outlets have taken their sides on the divorce and TMZ has been on Ben’s camp early. I think Ben is creating all kinds of headlines to bury all the bad headlines now – what Matt said and what Hilarie Burton’s husband had said. Lainey is saying he wants different talking points outside of HW. And if he is indeed allowed to join the JL press tour, maybe he’ll be even willing to discuss LS just to avoid that other topic
TMZ simply bought the pics as did Daily Mail. Pics of Ben and Lindsay house hunting are obviously going for a lot of money and this site even said that they couldn’t afford to buy them.
TMZ had a scoop on this ahead of everyone else. DailyMail followed soon after and they do buy the pictures from elsewhere. It took X17 almost half a day after those two to have an article on this.
OMFG because they bought the photos and posted it first. X17 took the pics — they are even credited on the TMZ site.
I already feel sorry for his puppy.
Ben looks awful. Lindsay and Ben look awful together. I know it’s horrible for me to say, but they are just messy as hell.
Jennifer Garner must be in a great place. I can’t imagine how freeing it must feel to not have to deal with his crap if she doesn’t want to. She gets to choose whether or not she wants to deal with messy Ben. I’m sure a few years ago, if she’d had her way, they would still be together. But fate- or Ben’s doggish ways – stepped in and did her a solid. You could tell she’s in a good place. If she weren’t and now that his relationship with Lindsay is out in the open, would she be willing to be around Ben? That smile right there on Jen’s face, is a smile you give to your ex when you’re thanking the lord that you don’t have to put up with their sh-t anymore and you’re trying to be civil for the sake of the kids.
Nope. They have children together. As long as those kids are around, Jen actually doesn’t have a choice in regards to dealing with “messy Ben.” She’s handcuffed herself to him for life.
True. But not day-to-day. That’s what I meant. She doesn’t have to sit in bed wondering what time Ben will be home. What is Ben doing? If he’ll come home late, drunk as hell, and she has to put him to bed without the kids knowing (that’s what I envision their marriage being). They don’t live with each other anymore. That’s some relief. No?
She is still going to have to monitor him if they have joint custody, only now she’s going to have to either take his word (lol) that he’s sober, or have him take sobriety tests since they don’t live together. I don’t envy her, her life is going to suck. This is why you really have to know the person with whom you have kids. Trying to share custody with an addict is no joke.
@A says, he will never have joint custody, and I don’t believe he would even try to do that to Jen.
I occasionally look at JG’s IG. She doesn’t post much, but when she does you can sense she is free, free, free. Finally over him. Doing her own thing. Last week she was in Kentucky for Save the Children, then to NYC for a charity event, schmoozing with Joe and Jill Biden and wearing a dress totally out of her comfort zone, then to Chicago on a panel with Mark Shriver talking about early childhood education. She seems to be enjoying her new life and it looks good on her.
Yeah okay. That’s what she *wants* people to think with her horribly contrived IG. But she was still doing pap strolls with/for him this week. I don’t believe that the strolls were FTK (for the kids) either. They were for Ben and his rep and those things are for some reason still her #1 priority. SMH. Will she ever learn or move on?
They’re done. They’ve both moved on. No need to keep on hating her, stanning for him, but you do your thing.
Lindsay I don’t know you but seriously what the f are you doing with this loser???
You are educated, you have a career, you have what I imagine was once a normal healthy happy life. This guy is only going to bring you down with him, and trust me, when he cycles back “up” again he is going to drop you like a hot potato and date a ‘good girl’ that will help his image. Trust.
Totally agree, Adele. She really needs a good friend to tell her exactly this.
People quit and move jobs all the time. She’s worked at SNL for a long time — maybe she wants to try something else? If she and Ben are that serious, I can see her taking her daughter and moving in with him. Why not? She wouldn’t be the first woman to put her career in the backseat for Ben Affleck.
And her husband, who has half custody, or at this point maybe even a little more than half, can fight her as far as taking THEIR child (not hers) out of state to live, depriving him of the right to be a constant figure in his daughter’s upbringing. My friend’s then fiancee/now husband, who had half custody of his sons, fought his wife moving out of state with her new husband and taking the children, and it was ruled in his favor. They stayed for a year and then moved, and my friend’s husband was given primary custody.
I don’t think Lindsay is moving. I think she is just looking at houses with her boyfriend as he gets set to buy. For right now, I think it will still be a bicoastal relationship. He was also looking at a place in NYC, what, a month ago?
We don’t know anything about Kevin Miller or what he’d be willing to do or not do. Time will tell, I guess. I think Ben took Lindsay house shopping with him because she’s going to be sharing the place with him and he wants to make sure that she likes it.
I’m with Jayne on this one. If course, Shookus will spend time at Ben’s house but that’s all it will be. I mean it is his house, not their house. IMO, the only healthy thing that Ben is doing right now is not getting engaged/married or moving in with his girlfriend. They will spend time together but living together? I don’t see it happening, not if they are in the same city most of the time.
It would be difficult to see Ben tie himself down in any substantial way after finally breaking his marriage once and for all. Who knows how long he and Shookus will last. Maybe as long as they can party together, as long as little is expected of him or until someone else interests him. I could be wrong but I dont see this as long term.
Her daughter’s father is in NY and it appears they have been very much sharing physical custody. Unlikely he would agree to her moving to LA full time.
Oh girlie, good luck with this. You’re going to need it.
He’s trying to make people forget he grabbed three women and was involved somewhat with HW by going around with Shookus. Except for that half-assed apology to Hilary Burton, he didn’t give any statement or anything.. and honestly, HE FRIGGING SHOULD.
Agree 100%
Nah. Matt Damon was barely involved in anything and has been talking about it. He’s been dragged for everything that he’s said. The same would happen to Ben. He’s smart for avoiding the topic.
She really does look just like him. And he has breasts. That’s all I have.
His chest area looks fine now that he’s lost weight.
I just think it’s funny how the same people will say how great he looks, etc when he’s in co-parenting pics with Jen. But then in pics with Lindsay from like, the same day, he’s fat, bloated, still drunk, etc. Bennifer 2 stans need to move on already…
Everyone but the Garner stans has moved on. They say the ugliest things ever about Ben (and his girlfriend) but deep down they want him back with Jen. They still think that he’s actually the greatest thing ever and the best that Garner could ever get, despite their ugly comments. They want the (fake) perfect family back together. That’s why they blame everyone but BEN for his own cheating and drinking.
really? where? every post i see its about how gross ben looks now.
This is funny because it is true of pretty much all stans!
Brad Pitt is either the best or worst actor/person/parent depending on the state of his relationship with his wife. Ben Affleck is either handsome and successful or disgusting and untalented depending on his relationship with Garner. Robert Pattison, I don’t even know what the parameters are! Maybe if he isn’t with Kristin Stewart, he sucks. Selena Gomez is fine unless she is with Beiber, I think, or I know it’s tied up with Beiber somehow.
I’m laughing but I get it because there are people that I ship too. For instance, I was disappointed that James McAvoy and Ann-Marie Duff divorced. I genuinely lost some of my enthusiasm for him even though it has nothing to do with me and I don’t know why they divorced. Still, I won’t deny his talent. I think that is where people do get over the top, just black and white thinking, all good or bad.I
BTW, I am not saying all fans are like this, just some that are usually really vocal.
I said he looked much better a few days in a row only because of damage control, dressing nicer, hair combed, going to rehab, bloated face gone, going to church in dress slacks/shirt, going to school function dressed nicer, not because of Jen, but as part of his damage control rollout, the new and improved Ben. LOL
Despite what I said, I agree with you. I think Affleck is smart enough to know when to smooth out the rough edges. Also, I may get stoned for this but I believe that he kind of dresses to expectation in some instances. For instance, out with Shookus, meh, we’re going to have a good ole time! Out with children, mother, or ex-wife, maybe I should be less wrinkled and step it up a notch. Given Ben’s stepping it up in recent years is a low bar indeed.
When I look back at his photos from JLo and early Garner, he was very attractive.
Lindsay’s top would look so much better with a black CAMI under the sheer blouse rather than the black BRA. That is a nighttime look not a daytime look!
I can’t see anything good coming out that relationship. He doesn’t want to get sober, and Lindsey seems fine with that. He wants a party pal, and that’s what he’s got. Which is fine, except that he has very young children. He has all money and support in the world to sober up for them, and he couldn’t be bothered. He probably thinks that he’s a great dad just by providing for them. Sad.
That’s one of the sad things about addiction. The addict lies to himself above all others. It isn’t until they get sober (for real sober – not for a few days but still plan to drink sober) that they can even see clearly what they were doing.
Addiction is vicious disease. Ben is going to outpatient rehab seemingly every day and to therapy as well. How do you still say that he “doesn’t want to get sober”? Because he isn’t with the person you want him to be with? What matters now is that Ben is happy in his life. It simply doesn’t matter if Jen was the most supportive wife who monitored him and was a second mommy and gave up everything to do it. She can’t live his life for him. He didn’t want to be with her or he would have made it work. He wasn’t happy. Shookus seems to make him happy otherwise he would not go to the ends of the world to stay in a relationship with her. If Buddhist outpatient rehab is more effective for him and his lifestyle than inpatient rehab, then so be it. The point is that whatever he’s doing WORKS and that it is something that he can maintain. He shouldn’t have to do what other people want him to do just to make THEM feel better about his life.
I am sure that TMZ will be the first to report when Ben& Jen’s divorce is final. It seems odd, though that one would buy a house in the middle of divorce proceedings when all the assets have not been divided up? There is a lot of property to be settled in this divorce. I know one thing if Ben does remarry, you can bet there will be a prenup this time!!!
To me it indicates that their financials have probably been mostly worked out and they may be close to finalizing the divorce.
When Jen and Ben married, she was worth as much as Ben. She was wealthy. She still is in her own right. He didn’t even have a lot on the horizon as far as work when they married. He had no way of knowing how far back on top he would eventually be again.
She has brought in money during the marriage, but he has brought in the bulk of it throughout their marriage, especially as the years went on. She probably made more the first couple of years. She got 7 million for The Kingdom.
I, honestly, don’t feel he is upset about splitting the earnings he made during their marriage. She was a huge support to him and raised three children, children that he really wanted, yet didn’t have to sacrifice his career for because of Jen. And she’s a great soon-to-be ex-wife considering how ugly we see so many divorces go, and he has always praised her as a mom. Whatever their issues, I don’t believe reaching an equitable settlement in his divorce with Jen is one of them. But it should be giving him inspiration to get clean and get his career back on track again, since he will be having hefty child support payments and splitting up their fortune.
@Jayna How hilarious (and inaccurate). According to the reported salaries on IMDb, Ben had made almost $100m before he was married. Garner never made that kind of money in her life.
I love watching how shameless Affleck is in using the apps – he’s close to entering Taylor Swift territory. I know Jen has done/does the same but Ben has been so OTT recently – ice cream dates and school drop-offs with his young daughters, going to and leaving outpatient treatment, adopting a stray puppy and now displaying how super serious and stable his relationship with the former mistress is that they are house hunting together, etc. And that is in only the past two weeks!
