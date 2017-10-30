Kathy Griffin: TMZ’s Harvey Levin & Andy Cohen ‘live to take women down’

Back in May, Kathy Griffin did a photoshoot where she posed with an obviously fake “decapitated” Donald Trump head. TMZ got their hands on the photos, published them and all hell broke loose. Trump made a stupid statement about how Barron saw the photo and got upset (eyeroll), and Kathy lost pretty much every job – CNN fired her from their New Year’s Eve show, all of her stand-up performances were canceled and on and on. Since then, Kathy has basically been like a feral animal, lashing out at anyone and everyone who she believes wronged her. While I think Kathy got a raw deal overall, I’m surprised that she was surprised, you know? Anybody could have predicted that if she did something stupid like that, it was going to cost her. Still, that was no reason for Deplorables and everyone else to literally send her death threats and treat her like the Pariah of the Year. The Kathy story was a sideshow, the “circus” of the “bread & circus” of the Trump administration.
Anderson Cooper publicly cut ties with Kathy following the controversy and she lashed out at him. Then CNN announced that Andy Cohen would be Anderson’s replacement co-host for this year’s NYE show, and so of course Cohen was asked about Kathy recently by a TMZ videographer. Cohen literally said “I don’t know her” like he was Mariah Carey.
Andy Cohen, who worked closely with Kathy Griffin at Bravo for years, pretends he doesn't know who she is when asked by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/kF0Cs7CVRU
I mean, Cohen is obviously being an utter a–hole here, and very obviously pretending to not know Griffin. At first, Kathy tweeted this: “Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.” Then she posted this video on YouTube… NSFW for language, and bless you if you can get through the entire video:
Kathy is mad. Really, really mad. She releases Harvey Levin’s phone number by playing a message he left for her. She connects Levin to the Trump administration, which is not shocking in the least considering TMZ’s increasingly “deplorable” content. She says she was doxxed repeatedly in the wake of the scandal, and she promises to spill the tea on Andy Cohen, but only reveals a few little nuggets of gossip: one, that Cohen is a “miserable boss” and two, that he once offered her cocaine in his office just before she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She also says that men like Levin and Cohen “live to take women down.” I agree – that’s their M.O. I’ll say it – this made me feel sorry for Kathy. She’s dealt with a lot of bullsh-t for a long-ass time.
Griffin has been a bully for years. She has no room to criticize anyone.
She is and she’s still right to call out TMZ. Victims don’t have to be warm and cuddly.
We can in fact do both. It doesn’t negate the bullying towards her at all.
That said is anyone shocked by what she says here?
Exactly. And you’re right, her revelations aren’t shocking. I feel for her. A man most definitely wouldn’t have lost all his jobs for the decapitated head photo shoot. In fact he might have been congratulated for it.
I completely disagree. If a male comic who worked for CNN held a fake head of Obama when he was prez, I’m pretty sure he would have been fired by CNN as well. Kathy doesn’t deserve death threats, but please, she is no victim. And even though I can’t stand the housewives chain, I dont think Cohen was being an a-hole on TMZ at all
If a male comic had done the same thing, there would have been one day of controversy and then every other male comic would have rallied around him.
Again I don’t disagree that she should’ve been fired but are we forgetting that people were hanging Obama and lynching his likeness. Fox didn’t care ONE IOTA about it nor about his kids.
Anyways that does not excuse years of bullying by Cohen. This whole “perfect victim” is an excuse to smear victims of racism, assault and countless other things. Its gross.
She’s not wrong. I can’t stand TMZ and have completely stopped reading them. Between the gold digger accusations flung at nearly every woman in the middle of a divorce or the victim-blaming/taking the side of the abuser in nearly every instance of abuse, I just started feeling gross every time I was on the website and stopped.
Tmz says racist and misogynistic things all the time. Levin gets away with it because people seem to believe you can’t be gay and a misogynist or racist.
As if the gay community doesn’t have an issue with LGBTQIA people of color. It’s quite rampant in that community just like every other community that exists.
But yea he’s trash
It’s all coming back to him now.
I don’t and have not followed Kathy, she is not my brand of humour.
I supported Cooper not reaching out to her on her schedule, because IMO that’s not how friendship works- one side doesn’t get to define the friendship based only on their needs, and that is what I feel kathy did to Cooper in this situation.
She certainly did not take into account the ramifications of her actions on her friends and acquaintances. Talk about a rock and a hard place.
I don’t like her. I think she dishes but doesn’t take it- but not when it comes to dealing with the people who have power over her, like Andy Cohen. I support that she was treated terribly and in no position to counter it, and for that I feel for her because I’ve been there too.
I hope she can find some peace, because girl has so much bottled up.
Harvey Levin and the Terrible TMZ cemented their place on The Wrong Side of History when they sided with Johnny Depp in his abuse scandal. They choose the man, every single time, especially when that man is an abusive prick. Their allegiances are clear. They might as well start running the White House press briefings
Would we notice? It’s not as though anything that Sarah Huckabee Sanders says is any more credible than TMZ.
I don’t think anyone should be surprised about either Harvey Levin or Andy Cohen. If you have ever seen either man, you know they are deeply misogynistic.
+1000000
I was surprised about Harvey Levin speaking a few times a week with Trump. That’s scary. I always thought Real Housewives chose the D list type of women because that was all they could get. But after years of watching, this year I stopped because it was so boring. I’m grateful to hear Kathy’s honest views.
She called Anderson Cooper just a few days before that a “Spineless heiress.” She’s the jerk acting out because she’s off the New Year’s Eve show.. So when asked about her as he was walking, he just sarcastically pretended he didn’t know her. Go Andy!
Anderson Cooper is Andy’s best friend. I’m on Andy’s side, sticking up for his best friend in his own way after that bashing of Anderson by Kathy.
Kathy going after Anderson Cooper like that for no reason was disgusting. He is a journalist, has been a war zone journalist. I also felt it was a gay slur calling him “heiress,” not even heir. But it doesn’t matter. He has said he won’t ever inherit any of the Vanderbilt fortune and is fine with that. But that’s not really the point. Whether he did or did not, she was trying to disparage a respected journalist in a demeaning way because she is vicious when she turns on you, even people who were her friends.
She just keeps on burning bridges.
As far as TMZ, I never read their stuff, unless it’s some breaking news that someone mentions.
Ididn’t know any of that
I agree with you, it was a gay slur and absolutely not ok.
Kathy’s gay bashing has flown under the mainstream radar for YEARS… she thinks she gets a pass because she was close to Anderson Cooper and has a large gay fanbase. She actually refers to her fans as “my gays.” I did some reading about her this weekend and found that a lot of members of the LGBT community can’t stand her because of how offensive she often is toward them under the guise of humor.
I’m not really here for her attempts to become this feminist icon and activist all because she feels slighted now, honestly. Yes, she has a history of referring to herself as a feminist and she has been vocal that “all feminism means is that you want equal rights,” HOWEVER, she’s pretty ridiculous and hypocritical naming other women’s names and trying to throw them under the bus in this video accusing them of being “complicit” when SHE has been friends for years with these men she’s going after now.
I have no tolerance for people like this, who buddy up to the bullies and are bullies themselves but try to make themselves into some sort of beacon of justice for others when they are the ones who are “victims.” Personally I can’t stand TMZ or Harvey Levin, and Andy Cohen is the scum of the earth; I actually view Cohen as a threat to feminism for the way he thrives on pinning women against one another…. but Kathy was cool with all of these people until her career hit the skids and she expected them to somehow save her. She’s a grown woman and no one is responsible for saving her career but her. This is all a crock of shit for her to try to stay relevant/find a new fanbase because her career is hanging on by a thread.
If anything, Kathy is the prime example of FAUX, white feminism–she only cares when it suits her.
anderson cooper and kathy griffin were extremely close friends. she is mad at him b/c he totally ditched her when the trump picture came out and scolded her publicly. i don’t think she is going after him for no reason. have you ever had a bad breakup with a close friend? it is more painful than any romantic breakup.
I disagree. He is a journalist on a news program show. What he said was truthful as far as his reaction to it. He would lose credibility if he didn’t.. He wasn’t pushing her under the bus. I’ve had sad breakups with friends and I would never publically trash them in a vicious way, like calling him a “spineless heiress.”
And it was CNN that ousted her from her NYE gig because of it. I thought what she did was horrible. If someone did it of Obama, we would be up in arms. Other than that, even if she is hurt by Anderson, it’s not okay to go after him in a vicious way like that. She could have done it in a different way. She is the one that doesn’t let the dumb decision to do that blow over. She has a career now that only she is hurting by keeping this going.
I like Kathy but I have never liked the way she humiliates people she called friends. Like going to Brooke Shield’s wedding and using her interview on Howard Stern to humiliate Brooke by carrying on how drunk Brooke’s mom was and Brooke’s mom awful drunken speech. What kind of person does that to a friend just to get a laugh on HS? I was disgusted.
I would never have a friend like Kathy, because when they are mad, they turn on you in an ugly way. And I don’t trust people like that. I’ve had a friend similar to Kathy once. Never again.
I agree. I never found her funny for years, just annoying. I’d turn on the NYE show with Anderson Cooper but ultimately turn channels quickly because of her (and associative embarrassment for him.)
She did something very very stupid with that head. She made a horrid situation worse with how she handled iT, and she still continues to milk her victim pose for all is worth only no one is buying it,
So some of these guys are jerks. Big Whoopie. Pot, kettle, black. Doesn’t make me like her anymore, Feel sympathy for her, or believe I Need to support her in any way. How she’s treated AC makes her cancelled to me, and I am not even a big fan of his. But trying to call out his friendship as tarnished, the gay slur etc?
This woman would do well to sit down, shut up and go away for a long time. No one is rallying to her with her continuous bile and lack of real remorse for her own bad choices.
None of this real tea…it’s all known. Andy talks openly about his using on Howard Stern, his books, etc… and Harvey did a Fox News fluff piece on Trump after he was elected!
I’ve seen a few of her recent interviews and she definitely has gone off-the-rails…she’s not as quick and light as she formerly was. You can see that the damage has been done to her, sadly. But I do think she is minimizing what she did. It’d be a scandal no matter who the president was and she doesn’t get to wave it off simply because Trump is deranged.
I can’t stand Andy Cohen and stopped watching his crappy housewives shows years ago.
Same. He has serious issues with women. Granted, he doesn’t make the women on the shows behave the way that they do, but the level of joy he gets from watching women attack each other is sick and twisted. It’s not entertaining, it’s hateful and gross. Andy Cohen is disgusting.
No but he does edit them to be worse and creates situations for the drama to happen. The reality is that with a few exceptions none of the women cast on these shows would know each other or interact in real life. That is the reality show formula. Take people who are polar opposites, create a conflict, and sit back to watch the resulting drama.
We as women need to stop watching shows like the Housewives series, it perpetuates the idea that women are catty, self-involved and petty.
The deplorable a weren’t the only ones to hate her- the entirety of Hollywood is democratic and that is where she’s no longer welcome.
I stopped going to tmz after they published the police photos of Rihanna after Chris Brown assaulted her.
Her employment and shunning problems are of her own making, and I feel no sympathy there, she was looking for attention and got it.
But she’s not wrong about Andy and Harvey.
I’m sorry but is this supposed to be a revelation? If you’ve seen about 15 seconds of any of their projects it’s pretty clear they live to take women down.
I agree with Kathy that TMZ and Cohen tear women down for entertainment. That’s why I don’t read/watch either one. I think Kathy is having a really difficult time right now, and I wish someone could help her channel that outside of public videos. She just lost her sister to cancer a little over a month ago, and I think this was the last straw for her. I’m a fan of her humor, read her first biography, and as a lesbian have always appreciated her support of the LGBT community before it was popular to do so. I think Kathy is heartbroken from the loss of friendships and her sister. I hope she can find some peace.
And I’ve watched a ton of Kathy’s stand-iup. Guess who tears down women for entertainment? Kathy. Some of it is funny and/ or well-deserved. Some of it is truly mean-spirited and crosses a line and not funny trying to humiliate a woman just because she’s famous. I’ve always rooted for Kathy, but she has lost the plot in how she keeps carrying on regarding the Donald Trump head.. And I was disgusted by her “spineless heiress” comment about Anderson.
Kathy makes a lot of money from stand-up, and her fans aren’t going to abandon her over this. She got a few shows canceled, nothing she can’t rebound from. CNN is a big news corporation. She did something that lost her a gig. It happens.
But wait..wasn’t hanging with Andy okay when it benefited her? It looks like she’s on a revenge tour. She’s trying to taken them down, but it will only put the nail on the lid of her career. No one will work with her. When it comes to the characters of Levin and Cohen, there are no new revelations here. These guys were never saints by any stretch of the imagination.
Andy hijacked Mariah’s “I don’t know her” shtick, and he failed miserably.
Don’t forget how TMZ also tried to take down Amber Heard after she was assaulted multiple by Johnny Depp. All they did was try to demean and discredit her despite her witnesses and evidence. They are a horrible organization.
That’s some harsh makeup 💄
