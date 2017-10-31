Huh, Netflix chose this week to announce the last season of ‘House of Cards’

Actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he (Rapp) was 14 years old. I believe Rapp. I also believe many, if not all, of the stories, rumors and whispers about Spacey. Those stories have been around for years, much like the Harvey Weinstein stuff. Spacey tried to hide behind a “coming out” statement, which absolutely no one bought. His statement was so bad that even GLAAD condemned him, saying: “Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that.” Word. It seems like Netflix knows that this sh-t is going to get a lot worse too, because they chose to announce the end of House of Cards within 24 hours after Rapp’s Buzzfeed interview:
Frank Underwood’s Washington tenure is coming to an end. Netflix is currently in production on a sixth and final season of House of Cards, the landmark drama that signaled its aggressive push into original programming. The final run of House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as ruthless and ambitious beltway couple, will debut its last 13 episodes in 2018. Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who replaced exiting creator Beau Willimon last year, are both expected to return as co-showrunners.
Official word on its conclusion, which has been in the works since the summer, comes at a problematic time for Spacey. The star and executive producer is embroiled in sexual assault scandal, with an actor alleging that Spacey made aggressive advances towards him when he was just 14. Spacey responded, in turn, by apologizing for “inappropriate drunken behavior” and coming out as gay. Neither the apology nor the admission have been met with a positive response. (Netflix released a reaction of its own, saying those at the streamer are “deeply troubled” by the allegations.)
Maybe I’m completely wrong, but I don’t think we can or should “blame” Netflix for Spacey. Spacey was an alleged predator long before he came to Netflix, and now that they know about it, they’re distancing themselves in a hurry. That being said… I mean, the last season is going to be a mess. They’re making the calculated risk that the story around Spacey will be different next year, and they hope most people will have forgotten. That will be even more difficult if and when more victims come forward:
A former TV anchor has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting a female relative, and another person tweeted Monday that her “young male friend” was “groped” by the actor when they worked at the Old Vic in Britain. Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, was asked Monday if she had been aware of any inappropriate behavior by Spacey when he served as artistic director of the Old Vic in the city.
“I think that many people in the theater and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes,” Featherstone told Radio 4’s “Today,” the Independent reported.
Heather Unruh, a former Channel 5 anchor in Boston, tweeted Monday, “I applaud your courage Actor Anthony Rapp @albinokid. You are not alone.” When reports emerged two weeks ago about the sexual harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Unruh had tweeted: “The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.”
She told the Boston Globe that the incident occurred last summer at a well-known restaurant that she did not name. Spacey walked in very late and people were “starstruck,” she told the paper. The actor sat beside a woman, “plied her with booze” and did something beneath the table that was “completely unexpected, completely inappropriate,” she said.
“If a woman who saw what happened didn’t tell [the alleged victim] to run while Spacey got up to go to the bathroom, I don’t even want to think about what would’ve happened,” Unruh told the Globe on Oct. 13.
Meanwhile, a friend of a man who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic claims he was “groped” by Spacey, the Daily Mail reported. “KS groped my young male friend when they were both working at the Old Vic. Was apparently always known as one to avoid. Sadly unsurprised,” Nadine West tweeted as @andiekarenina.
It will be interesting – horrifyingly interesting – to see what happens from here. Unlike Harvey Weinstein, I’d be willing to bet that Kevin Spacey does not have a long list of prominent and/or famous accusers. The people who will come forward about Spacey will most likely be waiters, young no-name wannabe actors, hustlers, etc. I hope that they are given the space to tell their stories as well, but I’m not counting on it.
Photos courtesy of Netflix and WENN.
What a coinkidink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. It is too bad that Netflix would not let Robin Wright be the new lead alone. Kevin tried to give the story to her and Netflix made a condition that he had to be available this whole season.
I think this was going to be the final season anyway.
Also, Gawker wrote a piece about Kevin in 2015 that no one legitimatized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband’s childhood best friend and the best man in our wedding has maintained for 23 years that Kevin Spacey propositioned him on a train when he was 13 years old. No one really believed him until the news broke yesterday.
This would have happened sometime in 1994. That’s about 10 years after the Anthony Rapp incident. Our friend was not a celebrity. Just a typically 13 year old boy from central Florida that had a random encounter with Spacey on a train. Imagine how many boys Spacey has done this to all these years. He should be behind bars. He needs to be taken down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stories like that are also the perfect answer to all the “If it’s true why didn’t they tell sooner”s. Because no one believes. Until the time is right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Ronan, can you hear me? Pls interview these people as well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh holy hell, that makes my blood run cold. Both the encounter and the refusal to believe the victim. 13!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I read online, Netflix decided to end the series months ago. I have to wonder if there is more nasty stuff to come out about Kevin Spacey and Netflix became aware of it months ago? Like the Harvey Weinstein scandal, there have been stories about Kevin Spacey circulating for years. Again another instance where many people may have known but said nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix will eventually have to remove the series when more victims come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the decision was made some time ago, but netflix didn’t want to field calls about it, or spacey..so the big announcement shuts down their involvement..odd that nobody is asking the actors on the series about it (if his accusers had been all young women, would the female cast members be asked their opinion?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I understand, Netflix decided several months ago to end the series due to some of the key talent not being available past the 6th season and wanting to end on “high note.” Well, now that’s not going to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am pleased about the response from GLADD. It’s one thing for celebrities to tweet reactions, however right they are, but important organizations need to issue statements as well. HOUSE OF CARDS had run its course, and NETFLIX had no choice but to respond in some way to the assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, if they’re already deep into production there’s not much they can do besides confirm it’s the final season and that they’ll no longer be working with Spacey soon.
It’s an expensive show, and I’m sure Spacey’s already been paid anyway…if this reaches Weinstein levels (which it definitely could) I’d bet they just bury it with absolutely zero promotion when it’s ready, but I don’t think they can be expected to scrap it completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Also, there are many people working for HOC: I’m not talking about actors and top level professionals, but crew members and other workers who pay their bills thanks to that show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Big loss. The last season was a chore to get thru so I won’t feel I’m missing anything when I boycott the last season. His statement made me sick. I think he really thinks he’s Frank Underwood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Froggy, I stopped watching after season 4. It went completely off the rails. There is no where else to go with these stories and they just keep killing everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m watching S5 on dvd (from my library) and it’s a slog to get through. It was fun the first three seasons but not anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s always been a lot of rumours around about Bryan Singer too. I wonder if someone’s going to come forward about him now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People have come forward. They’ve just been successfully buried, for the most part. His time is coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The connection with Spacey and Singer and the parties have been rumored for a while. His time is coming because of this. Singer won’t be able to bury this again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully. We’ll need someone to step forward. I doubt many people even know who Bryan Singer is so not many people will even be aware of all the horror stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read in Hollywood they were part of a group called ( by others ) ‘the Velvet Mafia’, all gay men predating young men in HW. I hope this all comes out and that all Singers accusers finally manage to expose him for what he is, another power crazed, entitled bumwipe, maybe this time round they will be believed and the stories won’t get buried by expensive lawyers/ pr teams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In 2014, a young man, Michael Egan, publicly name Singer and 3 hollywood execs. He held a press conference to accuse them and filed a lawsuit against them.
He was shut down, countersued by Singer and was forced to drop his own lawsuit.
Story was carried by every major news site from the Guardian to people magazine and all the industry media like the hollywood reporter, but surprisingly didn’t gain traction, and eventually went away into the land of ‘rumours’ even though the articles are still online (seriously, google Bryan Singer + sex abuse allegations. You’ll be surprised at how widely his story was reported), and it made it’s way into a documentary about hollywood pedos called AN OPEN SECRET https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Open_Secret
Heck, it’s on youtube :https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=89BzECQjf9Q
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly the stories about him and young men (mostly staff at certain places) have been around forever. Believe me now hat Rapp has come forward the non celebs will start coming forward. Which is good because Rapp opened the door for the more vulnerable. That took courage especially as a man. We all know that as badly as women are treated, male victims are basically invisible.
There are also rumors that Spacey was a frequent guest of Singer’s parties. I expect him to be the next one to be taken down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two things:
1-Didn’t Carrie Fisher our him a long time ago (maybe that was just Travolta, but I thought it was both)?
2-I’m confused by one of the articles. Did I reac correctly that someone said he sexually assaulted a woman recently. Didn’t he just come out as gay? Is he lying about being gay to deflect from his pedophilia/sexual harassment accusation that just came out?! If so, that makes it so much worse and I didn’t think it could be.😣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure about your first point, but as far as #2: in Spacey’s statement he said that he dated both women and men before choosing to live as a gay man. His statement was confusing and problematic, to say the least..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VERY problematic. If he was assaulting a woman last summer and now claiming to be gay……right around the time of this accusation. I mean, it’s possible he just recently decided…….. but it’s all shady and sketchy. I hope many others hear this story, pick up on the disconnect and it prevents his “coming out” from negatively impacting the gay community….
EDIT: Just read Frisbee’s comment. Good point about his doing it for power. In any event, he sounds like he needs help ………or is very wicked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No he’s gay but gay men do assault women, like all these assaults it has nothing to do with sex and everything to do with power, these people are out of control, they think they are invincible, getting away with assault time and time again reinforces the feeling of invincibility and they get addicted to the power they have over another, more vulnerable human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The show, The Family Guy, addressed the rumors about Spacey nearly a decade ago. Stewie goes running through the mall naked, saying “I have been trapped in Kevin Spacey’s basement.” Gross. I cannot fathom how so many have known about these sexual predators for years. Yet, nothing was ever done.
I have always found this man creepy. Makes watching American Beauty all the more disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always found him creepy, too. He has a coldness that’s always been off putting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Makes watching American Beauty all the more disturbing. ”
So true. Not to mention he won an Oscar basically for pretending he was acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another thing so sad about these horrible people is how their actions hurt so many people beyond their sexual victims. Now many people will refuse to watch movies/shows with this pervert which affects all the other actors in the show like Robin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It may be a contractual agreement they can’t get out of it – i.e. he was signed on for so much that dumping him is impossible without taking an even bigger loss. Sucks for the rest of the cast who has to be in hands reach of him, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In fairness to all of the lesser known Weinstein victims, most of Weinstein’s victims aren’t celebs either. Yes Weinstein has more celebs than Spacey, but I’m interested in the social outpouring when it is men or boys as the victims. The boys part may make it get a bigger story, but I would be interested in what people would think if his victims were all adult men. Spacey just never really had the power of a Weinstein, but I’m sure there are others do. I think Rapp did a lot of good and is very brave, in showing how it is endemic in the world. This is definitely an interesting world in Hollywood. Can I just ask how Trump isn’t getting any backlash now? All of these Hollywood men are getting some form of punishment for their conduct, but Trump none. It’s sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse