Huh, Netflix chose this week to announce the last season of ‘House of Cards’

Actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he (Rapp) was 14 years old. I believe Rapp. I also believe many, if not all, of the stories, rumors and whispers about Spacey. Those stories have been around for years, much like the Harvey Weinstein stuff. Spacey tried to hide behind a “coming out” statement, which absolutely no one bought. His statement was so bad that even GLAAD condemned him, saying: “Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that.” Word. It seems like Netflix knows that this sh-t is going to get a lot worse too, because they chose to announce the end of House of Cards within 24 hours after Rapp’s Buzzfeed interview:

Frank Underwood’s Washington tenure is coming to an end. Netflix is currently in production on a sixth and final season of House of Cards, the landmark drama that signaled its aggressive push into original programming. The final run of House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as ruthless and ambitious beltway couple, will debut its last 13 episodes in 2018. Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who replaced exiting creator Beau Willimon last year, are both expected to return as co-showrunners. Official word on its conclusion, which has been in the works since the summer, comes at a problematic time for Spacey. The star and executive producer is embroiled in sexual assault scandal, with an actor alleging that Spacey made aggressive advances towards him when he was just 14. Spacey responded, in turn, by apologizing for “inappropriate drunken behavior” and coming out as gay. Neither the apology nor the admission have been met with a positive response. (Netflix released a reaction of its own, saying those at the streamer are “deeply troubled” by the allegations.)

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Maybe I’m completely wrong, but I don’t think we can or should “blame” Netflix for Spacey. Spacey was an alleged predator long before he came to Netflix, and now that they know about it, they’re distancing themselves in a hurry. That being said… I mean, the last season is going to be a mess. They’re making the calculated risk that the story around Spacey will be different next year, and they hope most people will have forgotten. That will be even more difficult if and when more victims come forward:

A former TV anchor has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting a female relative, and another person tweeted Monday that her “young male friend” was “groped” by the actor when they worked at the Old Vic in Britain. Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, was asked Monday if she had been aware of any inappropriate behavior by Spacey when he served as artistic director of the Old Vic in the city. “I think that many people in the theater and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes,” Featherstone told Radio 4’s “Today,” the Independent reported. Heather Unruh, a former Channel 5 anchor in Boston, tweeted Monday, “I applaud your courage Actor Anthony Rapp @albinokid. You are not alone.” When reports emerged two weeks ago about the sexual harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Unruh had tweeted: “The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.” She told the Boston Globe that the incident occurred last summer at a well-known restaurant that she did not name. Spacey walked in very late and people were “starstruck,” she told the paper. The actor sat beside a woman, “plied her with booze” and did something beneath the table that was “completely unexpected, completely inappropriate,” she said. “If a woman who saw what happened didn’t tell [the alleged victim] to run while Spacey got up to go to the bathroom, I don’t even want to think about what would’ve happened,” Unruh told the Globe on Oct. 13. Meanwhile, a friend of a man who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic claims he was “groped” by Spacey, the Daily Mail reported. “KS groped my young male friend when they were both working at the Old Vic. Was apparently always known as one to avoid. Sadly unsurprised,” Nadine West tweeted as @andiekarenina.

[From Page Six]

It will be interesting – horrifyingly interesting – to see what happens from here. Unlike Harvey Weinstein, I’d be willing to bet that Kevin Spacey does not have a long list of prominent and/or famous accusers. The people who will come forward about Spacey will most likely be waiters, young no-name wannabe actors, hustlers, etc. I hope that they are given the space to tell their stories as well, but I’m not counting on it.