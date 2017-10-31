Jenny Slate & Chris Evans were in Washington DC together this weekend

In mid-October, we learned that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate were maybe-probably spending time together. The gossip mags picked up the story from social media sightings, apparently – people saw Jenny and Chris hanging out in Atlanta, where he’s filming a movie, and they were seen out to dinner. Then, a week later, they were sending each other some really cloying and annoying tweets. The whole vibe is very middle school. The whole thing, actually – Jenny has said before that Chris is her “dream seventh grade boyfriend,” and that’s what this whole thing reminds me of: the shady hookup, the cutesy togetherness, the dramatic split, the melodramatic post-breakup interview, and now they’re back together and trying to be cute about it.
So, what’s new in their twee world? Jenny was performing in DC over the weekend. And Chris seemingly traveled to DC to see her perform and to hang out – go here to see LaineyGossip’s story and the tweets. I mean… they’re back together. There’s not a doubt in my mind that they got back together in the past few months. This isn’t a “just friends” or “friendly exes” situation. They’re dating again. Now, I’ll give you this: I have my doubts as to their exclusivity. I think Chris is dating other people. A source mentioned that to People Magazine weeks ago, that Chris is “still dating around” and he’s “been seen with various women in Atlanta during filming.”
Meanwhile, one of the devoted Evans-Slate watchers tweeted to me, wanting us to point out that Slate has a history of problematic tweets. If this is an unaltered NSFW tweet, then yes, she’s tweeted some problematic sh-t. I don’t think she’s a monster – I think she probably gets drunk and tweets stupid sh-t and then deletes it later. Still, none of this is a good look!
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
meh
These two are becoming exhausting
Oh jeez, are we gonna get a new article every week about their stupid “are we/are we not together?
WHO. CARES.
she needs to wear more sunscreen. thats all i got.
I had to look up her age. Wow! I’m 30 years older and my skin looks better.
I have a hard time believing that
YTbet—I’m 65 and have no crows’ feet and just a few faint lines on my forehead. I have genetics to thank for it, plus I’m not skinny and that helps.
His lips always look wet and I don’t like that, but the butt is very cute.
They both seem problematic and like they speak before thinking. So I guess, gods speed you silly twits.
😂😂😂
I originally read this as his lips always look wet and HER butt is very cute. I was like, what a strange series of attributes to pull from both. Re-read, makes more sense now
lol, well I’m sure her butt is very cute as well, but she doesn’t showcase it quite the same way Chris does his.
The lips are weird. I’m not sure if he licks them constantly, or if he just loves a good gloss.
She’s gonna be the one to get wrecked when this ends again. I read that Vulture interview and she seems so into him. He seems to like her too, but she has it bad.
That’s my vibe but I can only go on so much and that Vulture article was…MUCH. I’m also curious how that PEOPLE article fits in since it denies Chris dating anyone exclusively. When her Vulture interview came out it really did seem like she was still very much into him but the feeling may not have been mutual since she said they weren’t even speaking to each other. Then again he claims he remains friends with all of his exes so who knows. With Jenny, maybe her appeal is that she seems like ‘one of the dudes’ sort of thing with her personality and brand in comedy. She can hang with the guys and it’s appealing to a lot of guys. I guess we’ll see. Like a lot of others, I’m curious what happens after filming ends for either of them.
I looked that Slate tweet (yeah, not great I suppose) but then also the Twitter page of “one of the devoted Evans-Slate watchers” that was linked to and wow…it’s more like Chris Evans fan/serious Slate hater.
That person says or retweets some pretty awful things about Slate – so they have plenty of their own tweets I find problematic. Reminds me of the how fans attacked Sophie Hunter or FKA Twigs. No bueno.
I agree. She has said some dumb shit. I get it. But she seems to be in that weird comedic zone of line crossing and sometimes it’s just not funny or offensive. But most comics stumble into that from time to time. I’m not excusing it but I don’t Think she’s Satan either. There’s a bizarre corner of the internet that is like exhaustingly hateful of her and this relationship. The energy expended is just bizarre. I like Chris blogs for pictures but it’s gotten kind of insane and now I don’t check them out anymore. It’s very reminscent of the Sophie Hunter situation. I also agree if people have such a problem with her tweets they should watch their own comments.
I mostly adore him and cap and tbh I’m not actually that invested in his personal life. Good for them together or not.
I’m here for the gossip but I’m also not invested too much into his personal life, aside from articles like this. I guess his fans are justified in disliking her as the tweets could be taken personally and as offensive. They seem to feel she got a free pass for the derogatory tweets and it’s something Chris would speak out against? That and she tweeted those in the first place. That’s what I got from previous articles on here about these two.
I don’t think those for or against the relationship realize how little they factor into a relationship that isn’t even relatively their own. I guess it can be said about all celebrity relationships. The investment from fans just comes off as entitlement on both sides.
I agree. I don’t have a problem with her. (Like it matters.) She can be a bit immature and twee as Kaiser has described. The timeline of her marriage ending and her dating Chris is a but murky, but who really knows except for the involved parties. There are some now deleted problematic tweets that are definitely gross. But she’s human and she f*cked up.
If he can see past it…
Idk, there is something so hot about him to me. Yes he’s good looking, and yes hes socially aware. But he’s vot something and I like it.
I think I’m a little more of the opinion that just because it may have been drunk tweeting, it’s still a bad look and she probably deserves to be called out for it. Let’s not forget all of the other actors these past few months being called out for their dumb stuff. Jenny’s tweets could be on par with some of them who were being dragged. Those tweets are offensive and derogatory. I don’t know why she should get a free pass where it’s chalked up to being drunk/stupid so it’s ok. At least that’s what a lot of her fans are claiming. That and it was so long ago. Kaiser is right though, it’s not a good look, she’s not a monster, but for me, she at least needs to be properly called out and made to apologize just like everyone else.
Huh. Just seems like a stupid tweet, nothing problematic really. All I’m getting though is that she’s going to be heartbroken (again) when he finds someone younger, cuter, funner. She needs to take it easy on the tanning. Her skin looks PARCHED. Chris is a douche.
“I think she probably gets drunk and tweets stupid sh-t and then deletes it later”
According to VERY angry but thorough Tumblrers, she erased the “problematic” tweets YEARS later, after ppl started pulling them when she 1st publicly hooked up w/ Capn Murica in ’16.
They’ve collected them (abt 15?) & the one that stuck out to me was when she called an overweight boy “madame” at the pool saying he should cover his “breasts.” So she did the tweet/delete more than a little bit. Not a good look for either.
She just seems super thirsty and pressed to be with him. Between leaving her husband for him and the weirdo vulture thing, this is not a good look for her.
I don’t think I’m allowed to post links here but there are a lot more of her problematic tweets where she’s fat shaming or the tweets are homophobic/transphobic/ableist and generally tweeting derogatory language. I think most of them have been deleted but if you do a search you can find them on Tumblr. I guess what’s bad is that a lot of them were for lolz and done as jokes.
Also, these two have become exhausting.
I agree they have become very exhausting because the PR is overkill now and always will be.
A large group of people, commenters here as well seemed to think the dating rumor articles are from her team. I’m actually inclined to believe it because I see her benefiting greatly from the attention and getting more followers through Chris and people who love gossip on celeb relationships. Her team knows how to strike when it’s hot lol. Even the tone of the dating rumor articles seemed different from the PEOPLE one.
Her deleted tweets aren’t great and she gets a lot of side eye , but so does that fan account whos whole purpose seems to be to tell an actor she doesn’t actually know who to date … I mean I know this has been going on forever and we can replace Chris’s name with Benedict, Tom , Michael , but still each time it skeeves me out with how involved they are.
Chris is just having sex with her at the most. The guy is randomly dating. Exclusive my ass.
Totally agree. Evans is “meh” to begin with. I also can’t stand Slate and her brand of “feminism.” She falls back on it when it suits her, like Lena Dunham who can have all the seats. I saw in Lainey’s post the link to an article in The Cut where Slate says celebrity gossip is just a result of pushing the patriarchy forward and the fact that she uses gossip to further her relevancy then dismisses it just completely infuriates me. She’s all about her “privacy” in that article and in her Vulture piece but does the exact opposite in real time. This is the same chick who puts her emotions on blast on Twitter, publicly tweets at an ex (hello, if you cared about privacy then just DM it) and spills the tea in epic detail in a printed publication about her then-recent split. She is such a glaring hypocrite and a sad excuse for a feminist. #endrant
I’m curious what’ll happen when both of them no longer have the convenience of filming in Atlanta for their respective movies. Did Chris give himself an out with the People article stating he’s not exclusively dating anyone?
That’s what I’ve been thinking too. Right now they have the benefit of filming in the same area for a handful of months. Isn’t that what happened with Gifted and then Chris not working for a good chunk of 2016? Proximity and convenience seems to drive them right now. Let’s be real, a flight from ATL to DC is nothing for a man who travels for work all of the time. I believe both of them have the convenience of not having to film on weekends too. Imma keep my eye on what Kaiser mentioned about the People article.
Saaame. Some other person said the situation is reminiscent of when they filmed Gifted because of proximity/convenience. Take that away and see what happens.
Actually I believe it’s when they’re apart that they seemed to work best, as ironic as that is. It’s when they were in the same place at the same time for an extended period that he was probably finally like “WTF DID I GET MYSELF INTO” She seems exhausting on a good day. Imagine being around her 24/7.
It’s kinda sad actually and a pathetic look for her… She gets to bang the “hot guy” finally and she’s head over heels for it/ him. Too bad she’s just another option for him when he’s bored. Fast forward to 2018… he’s with a hot model/ actress and she’s waxing poetic about how their love burned too bright and they weren’t ready or prepared for such intense passion but she’s loves him dearly and always will have a piece of her heart and soul!!! Then hell text her for some ass when he’s filming and is in town… wash rinse repeat.
You read my mind
MTE! Especially since she is willingly putting herself in this situation, having already gone through it the first time. She even elaborated beyond the tried and true “scheduling conflicts” PR reason in her Vulture interview as to why they broke up. I don’t feel much sympathy for her since she is WILLINGLY going back.
I still laugh at the “scheduling conflicts” excuse as to why they broke up since both of them were doing dick when they split. Jenny is an epic thirst bucket and much like the first time, this won’t last. They’re both still the same people. She’ll try to remain on her best behavior for him, but she craves the attention too much and it’ll be a repeat of last time.
It’s not a good look for her at all. I guess the plus side is, she’s getting more attention and media buzz. I think from their first go both of her Boston shows were sold out so maybe this time with the possibility of Chris showing up, tickets will sell well. I know some people were talking about the posted then deleted IG her PR/agent posted from their dinner where Chris was the only one visible but the others were tagged. The picture wasn’t up for long so her team knows how to build the buzz. People get to talking and then delete the picture so they don’t have to monitor comments. They know how to hustle.
Gotta give her props for landing a role in a movie that films exactly where Chris’ does. I know she did some voice work for a LEGO movie but a comicbook movie never seemed like anything she was interested in. But uh, huh, I see ya girl. Giving some of that Gifted at the same location feels.
Her role will probably be what Kat Dennings had in Thor or something a long the lines of it. I think, so far, she’s just listed as playing a scientist. I’ll be honest and say my brow raised when I saw she got a part in Venom since Chris would be in Atlanta filming the Avengers lol.
I’m sure she had a small fanbase prior to being linked with Chris but I had no idea who she was prior to being Chris’ +1. She was probably D List at best, C for a little credit since she does voice work but I don’t even know what for. I didn’t even know/remember she was the one who bombed on SNL her first go. So, I think it might be fair to say that being with Chris has raised her profile considerably and it’s a little sketch tbh. Crazy/angry fans they may be, but some of that tweet/delete and other factors they bring up? Kinda sketch I’ll give them that. I know some of us here mentioned it does seem attention seeking and just a bad look for her, especially after everything she said about Round 1.
“Still, none of this is a good look!”
Agreed on multiple aspects. I saw more of her deleted tweets and while I know next to nothing about her stand-up stuff, I certainly hope what I saw in the tweets didn’t translate into her act as though it’s funny. Her brand just seems all over the place in addition to her seemingly wanting to be coddled and treated like a baby (see: tweets, IG posts). Her acting like she’s helpless when she’s almost 40 is so weird. So, not a good look #1.
For not a good look #2, whatever…this is with Chris. Is this officially being called Round 2? Well, Round 2 is already exhausting but I’m still here for the gossip. What’s an even worse look in this case is the PEOPLE article, with a source, saying Chris is being seen with various women and is basically dating around aka NOT exclusive. I guess she’s OK with that because as others previously mentioned, her name is getting out there more. Although, in an interview over the summer she said she was tired of being gossiped about so…kind of contradictory on her part. We also all know about the infamous Vulture article saying how it didn’t work out because they were two different people with two different lifestyles and the relationship stressed her out. Another…OK then.
I’ll echo sentiments on being curious what happens after filming ends but multiple rounds with exes seems to be Chris’ thing.
Yeah, not a good look for her. Maybe she just needs to take some time for herself and be single. She got out of that long marriage, jumped into a relationship with Chris and then that ended in a disaster and then wasn’t she seen with Jon Hamm not too long ago at the movies and elsewhere? Now she’s back with Chris? I mean, come on. You even have Chris going the not exclusive route. I’m usually skeptical on sources but all of the articles posting about dating rumors only mentioned eyewitnesses whereas People claimed source. I was also told People has a reputation for being reputable when it comes to sources because PR teams run People and therefore have the direct source.
Yeah but realistically Chris stans aren’t in meltdown because she made a joke about objectifying men one time. They’d be in meltdown any over any woman he dated. That’s what stans do.
I find this statement true re:women he dates, but there are more problematic tweets from Jenny, not just what that Twitter account posted (the one Kaiser linked to). I think someone above said they counted at least 15 that range from body shaming to homophobic. It’s not a good look to do that as a joke/comedic purposes. Lesser has been dragged before. Girl owes an apology tbh.
This is the first time I’m actually seeing an article call Jenny out on her problematic tweets. Props to Kaiser for stepping up. While I don’t think she’s a monster, her problematic tweets deserve to be called out and she probably owes an apology just like the other problematic celebrities we’ve recently dragged lol. I can see why some a very upset with her being given what they call a “free pass”
I’m going to have to join in on them being exhausting and how this particular case of relationship backsliding makes zero sense to me because of everything Jenny said didn’t work the first time. They both still have different lifestyles, he’s still famous and etc etc.
I will say the previous article about them on here nailed how I felt about Jenny’s brand: twee. It’s also almost inconsistent in that she wants to be known for all of these things so it’s almost aimless in how she goes about portraying herself.
Unfortunately, apologies are a dime a dozen nowadays and are usually meaningless because there are so many repeat offenders. They apologize then go right back to what they previously did and try to hide it better. She also falls in the being a comedian thing who often gets a pass because it’s their shtick and will often borderline offensive. She clearly has fans who go for that sort of thing.
I’m focusing more on what Kaiser perfectly summed up with their all over the place relationship since I still remember the Vulture article everyone brings up.
You nailed it Kaiser, cloying, annoying and especially about the “dream seventh grade boyfriend” with how you describe you see their relationship. It’s As The Twee World Turns with those two. I’m glad you also cited back to the PEOPLE article to question their exclusivity. We may need a flow chart to follow a long with this because it’s all over the place. With the PEOPLE article though, I’ll reiterate the question of what becomes of them when they are no longer conveniently filming in the same place as the other? I think Chris has a stint on Broadway coming up, will Jenny try and find something to do in NY? Find out next time on…As The Twee World Turns.
I have secondhand embarrassment for her when it comes to this relationship or whatever it is.
I guess it works because it’s currently convenient and they already know each other from their previous attempt at it. But, is Jenny forgetting everything she put out there about why their relationship didn’t work? I’m not privy to anything outside of what they (mostly she) shares so I can only go on what’s public knowledge. There’s also the question of them being exclusive or not because of the article People published. Maybe she needs to re-evaluate her situation lol. Then again, she’s a willing participant so…oookay.
The best part of their relationship is the inevitable image destroying tell-all Jenny will do about Chris. Last year when she was promoting memoir about her beloved childhood home, she said she would burn it down rather than allow new people to live in it. She has that scary ‘if I can’t have it then no one else will’ mentality. She suffers from low self esteem and other serious issues and Evans is her biggest source of validation. This has train wreck written all over it.
I heard Evans fans are pissed at him cause they bought all the prince charming bs his team has tried to feed us for the past years. So now that he is showing his true colors, dating a vulgar comedian and acting like an hypocrit, they are all hurt and bleeding. Please, move on, Hollywood is full of better Chrises.
Oh my. Respect yourself girl because doing this relationship backslide in this particular case isn’t a good look after everything you said about it the first time around after it imploded. The attention and media buzz may be nice but eesh.
I get how people are saying they don’t care about them and the countless articles but we all care enough to comment on the articles and give our opinions. For real, the caring may not equate to investment in their relationship but it’s of interest to me enough to where I probably will continuously comment and question what’s going on with them since it’s ridiculously funny with the back and forth lol. Dating? Exclusive? Previous issues from their first try?
It’s exhausting but it’s fun. Plus, I’m here for Kaiser’s subtle…opinions of their relationship and Jenny’s social media “twee brand” because I’m over here laughing.
Why would Jenny issue an apology when the only people who using those old tweets against her are also calling her ugly/attacking her and telling Chris not to date her?
Wait…are you actually saying she doesn’t have to apologize for her derogatory tweets because people are attacking her appearance (the large majority aren’t)? So…all of the celebrities that were called out for their behavior, I’m sure many people have commented on their appearance before so they’re excuse for their actions? And the evidence of the celebrities’ problematic behavior can all be said to be used against them. So…just, wow.
Slate tweeted something to throw shade at that fan… I don’t know who is the most immature between the two of them. Kindegarten catfight.
