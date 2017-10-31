Kelly Ripa’s teen daughter had her delete an Instagram so she showed it on TV

Embed from Getty Images
Parents usually embarrass their teenagers no matter what, right? We’re not supposed to like the same things they do and if we do they say they don’t like that thing anymore and we’re out of touch. We’re supposed to fade in the background and we’re supposed to still provide for them without getting in the way of their social lives. It’s actually not that bad with my 13 year-old but I was hanging out with my friend and her 16 year-old daughter this weekend and I felt my friend’s pain. The daughters’ friend was over and when I was able to distract them from their phones briefly I quizzed them about their favorite shows. They love Riverdale especially, they’re obsessed with it and they Snapchat about it. So how would a typical teenager react if their parent appears on show they like? In a recent interview on The Tonight Show (f-k Jimmy Fallon) Kelly Ripa talked about her daughter having to deal with her dad, Kelly’s husband Mark Conseulos, starring on Riverdale. Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola, is 16 and it sounds like she’s jaded about her dad’s role and is still coming to terms with it. Kelly mocked her daughter’s voice and mannerisms (she’s done that before and I think it’s rather rude) to show how Lola reacted. You can watch the video below and here’s what she said.
[Mimicking daughter acting annoyed] “‘I cannot believe dad is actually on a show that I actually watch.’
“I believe that you were hanging out with my daughter and her friends when you came up with this character [Ew, more on that here]. That is who they are…
“She watches Riverdale. You know, so Veronica – she’s 16 also – and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV!’ ”
Kelly on not being allowed to post photos of her daughter on social media
It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever. Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media? I’m like, you know what she can’t get mad at an 8 year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback. I’m in the elevator coming up here. The phone rings and it says Lola. She’s like [mimics crying] ‘You’re taking it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this.’
I was like, you know what, I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you. And that was the end of the discussion. She didn’t say ‘where are you going, what are you doing?’ I will take it down from Instagram. [Shows photo on Tonight Show]
[From video on The Tonight Show via People]
Teenage kids are all about their peer group and they want to control their image on social media. My kid doesn’t let me post photos of him either without his approval. I ask every time, even for older photos, and most of the time I get turned down. While I don’t entirely understand it I won’t go against his wishes. Of course I put my foot down on other issues, but this isn’t one of them. That’s his picture and he gets to say whether it’s online. So it’s rather obnoxious of Kelly to not only tell this story, but to then show the photo on The Tonight Show to get back at Lola. That’s some emotionally manipulative sh-t to do to your teenager, right? Yes they are annoying and can get on our last nerve, but I’m sure we do the same to them. We don’t need to resort to power plays like this. They’re ahead of us in so many ways and can only escalate a cold war.
Here’s the video. You can watch it with the sound off and get the gist too.
photos credit: Getty, WENN and screenshots from The Tonight Show
That’s a d!ck move. I’m surprised at Kelly. Her daughter is beautiful and deserves a right to privacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really. I think Kelly has shown she can be a dick. Also, It is weird to see her beautiful daughter look more like a woman than Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was just going to say…she’s gorgeous and her mother looks like a boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Lola. That was so embarrassing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly is wearing a Disney Princess dress and her daughter is wearing an adult dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is straight up body shaming. Some women are curvy. Some women are leaner with fewer curves. All women have womanly bodies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why parents intentionally try to embarrass their kids. When I see some of the photos and videos they post I wonder why the parents think it’s a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my mom used to tease me like this when i was younger. she was trying to be funny and it was never mean spirited but i HATED it and even though i’m 34 – i can still think of a few times she did it in front of friends that still make my blood boil. it is one thing i truly vow never to do to my kids. she is an awesome mom but everyone makes mistakes and intentionally embarrassing me for a laugh was hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mocking her daughter by imitating her voice is awful. Be annoyed at your kids, roll your eyes at their stupid teenage behavior – but never mock them, esp. in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I…don’t really see what the big deal is. “emotionally manipulative” seems a little much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine a close friend of yours put up an unflattering photo of you on Facebook. Mouth open, double chin, bad hair. You get embarassed and ask her to take it down, which she does. She then proceeds to tell EVERYBODY about it, mimicking your voice and showing them the photo for laughs.
See? That’s not friendly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, parents have been doing this since time immemorial. In my view, it’s especially important for famous parents to let their more privileged children know that the world doesn’t revolve around them. I don’t think this is that huge a deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So to prevent those children from getting big heads, their parents should put them down a lot. Sounds like a recipe for a loving family indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a low blow, and I’m surprised she chose a late night show to do it..seems like something her am fans would eat up, but doesn’t she have a single interesting story for fallon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no social media accounts. I have asked family not to post photos of my son, and I was told I didn’t have the right to control
It is just so creepy to me that people I don’t know might know my son’s face or name because people didn’t respect my request.
So yeah Kelly can suck a nut, respect your kids request.
Completely unrelated, I can’t look at Mark since his AHS role lol. He was so greasy and gross. They make a beautiful family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate when people say that. As if you don’t have a right to control who sees your child. My friend just had a baby and even though I got to take pictures with her several times…I ask her each time if it’s okay to post. Because the pictures are for me not the internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you, CharlieBouquet. I very rarely allow photos to be taken of myself, and when I do agree to a photo, it is on condition that it is not posted to social media. I have no social media accounts, either. I can’t imagine how worrisome it must be to be constantly concerned that some highly disrespectful person will post YOUR child’s photo to social media, even after you’ve asked them not to. And yes, you DO have the right to control – legally and/or morally – how and where YOUR son’s image is used. I know a couple of parents who simply will not allow others to take photos of their children. It sounds a bit drastic, I know, but understandable, considering the times we live in. There’s nothing they can do if their daughter happens to appear in a photo while other parents take shots of a netball game, though. Stick to your rules and don’t feel bad about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. My aunt stopped letting one of her friends take pictures with her kids after they continued to post them on SM. It was awful but she held her ground. The friend came around and apologized for being an @$$
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This seems um… not on. I wouldn’t do that to the Sixlets. I know it’s tricky balancing the whole online thing when they’re young, but really – common sense tells you not to do stuff they find humiliating, even if they are a bit precious about it.
That said, the Sixlets don’t really do social media much and when they do they seem to spend as much time joshing and being joshed by their relatives as they do their friends. I suspect I may have dodged some bullets thus far. Fingers crossed it stays that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like you’ve struck a nice balance there, Sixer – well done! I don’t know if we get Kelly Ripa down here, unless it’s on pay-TV, but she needs to grow up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly has said before that she’s her kids parent, not their friend, so I’m thinking her thought process here is that her 16 year old does not get to tell her what to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m barely on social media, but I don’t post pictures of my family online. Part of me is worried about privacy and potential stalking, since I am a psychiatrist. I also don’t have pics of my family in my office for the same reason. But I still wouldn’t post pics of my kids because they have a right to privacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes Kelly sound like a real jerks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! My daughter is 15 and I would never, ever publicly mock her like that. I know we all have differing opinions but that was flat out gross to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that wasn’t nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a talk show where all the witty (supposedly) anecdotes are pre-planned. I think if Lola was really really gonna freak out about it, it wouldn’t have happened. You know how kids are. Getting a sideways shout out on The Tonight Show might be better than being on Mom’s lame Instagram in Lola’s mind. And then again, sometimes you make power moves on the kiddies to let them know you don’t run me. I’m the parent. Parents can’t concede to their kids petty foolery all the time. The kids will become monsters that way.
Y’all find odd things to excoriate people for from time to time. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, yes. Sometimes you have to be a bit hard. If your child refuses to dress for the season, or won’t do any chores, or bullies other kids. This is not like that. This was a kid asking their parent not to put up an embarrassing photo. I really don’t see why some people (Kelly) enjoys embarrassing and dominating their kids so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a boundary and entitlement issue. I have a family member who loves posting things on Facebook— regardless of anyone else’s approval. I logged on recently to see pictures of the interior my house decorated for a Halloween party. To say I was not pleased is an understatement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I know people who do that kind of thing all the time. It’s crazy to me how much they put themselves (and inadvertently others) out for public consumption.
I loosely monitor my kids IG accounts but it’s kinda futile to see what they’re really up to since Snapchat is where they spend the majority of their social media time. From what I can gather, though, they have listened to me about not posting anything they wouldn’t want their grandparents or a college admissions officer to see. At least compared to some of their friends on IG. Teens, sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter is 14 and I insist that she let me “audit” her SC, but we have an agreement. I don’t read her conversations, I just want to see the stories. Those alone can tell me if I should freak out if she’s hanging with a particular kid. Plus, I look at her story and she gets no warning. This mom I know tells her daughter they’re going to go over her phone together, then suddenly the daughter has to go to the restroom…and the mom just giggles (eye roll)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister is this way. We lost our mom in 2015 and are still struggling with it. My sister deals by posting pictures of my mom and old family photos. I never get a warning so when I log on to fb and see my beautiful mother looking back at me it rips my heart open and I need a day to pull myself together. I can’t say anything to my sister because she is extremely sensitive, she’ll be devastated, hurt and dejected because it would never occur to her that it bothers me. It brings her comfort and she gets lots of support from her network. It’s not worth it to tell her so I just try to keep a stiff upper lip. Maybe one day it will hurt less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Kelly and her obvious, abundant issues are not easier for a teen girl daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Some people never really leave high school. “Milfs” who are uncomfortable with the ageing process can be quite unpleasant to their young daughters, I’ve noticed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a teenage daughter, and I’ll admit that I don’t get it when I post a pic thinking it’s super flattering and she disagrees. I ask beforehand now, since my idea of flattering and hers are clearly not matching up. What’s interesting is, she only cares about Instagram. I’m on FB too, but she isn’t and I don’t allow kids to friend or follow me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You sound like a great mum, JustJen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a fan of her or Jimmy. I’d rather not watch the video because I don’t think I could handle that much fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would think it is hard to be the daughter of such famous people. That moody hormonal age is all about fitting in and not having ‘loud’ (for lack of a better term) parents. Remember when you used to have your parents drop you off a block before the movie theater? I feel for Lola!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh that is jacked up, your home is your nest! I would feel violated.
Thanks for being a polite poster Nicole, that’s exactly how I feel. I’m the parent and want to control who knows my kiddos face and name. The world is full of freaks, I don’t want someone approaching him by name like they aren’t a stranger.
Sucking a werthers. Back in my day only immediate friends and family looked at photo albums while sitting on your couch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has “I own you” written all over imo. Like it’s a power play on Kelly’s part, which is gross. I can’t imagime how difficult it must be to be the daughter of someone like Kelly that clearly has a lot of issues but a lot of people just think is soooo wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse