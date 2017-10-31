Kelly Ripa’s teen daughter had her delete an Instagram so she showed it on TV

Embed from Getty Images

Parents usually embarrass their teenagers no matter what, right? We’re not supposed to like the same things they do and if we do they say they don’t like that thing anymore and we’re out of touch. We’re supposed to fade in the background and we’re supposed to still provide for them without getting in the way of their social lives. It’s actually not that bad with my 13 year-old but I was hanging out with my friend and her 16 year-old daughter this weekend and I felt my friend’s pain. The daughters’ friend was over and when I was able to distract them from their phones briefly I quizzed them about their favorite shows. They love Riverdale especially, they’re obsessed with it and they Snapchat about it. So how would a typical teenager react if their parent appears on show they like? In a recent interview on The Tonight Show (f-k Jimmy Fallon) Kelly Ripa talked about her daughter having to deal with her dad, Kelly’s husband Mark Conseulos, starring on Riverdale. Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola, is 16 and it sounds like she’s jaded about her dad’s role and is still coming to terms with it. Kelly mocked her daughter’s voice and mannerisms (she’s done that before and I think it’s rather rude) to show how Lola reacted. You can watch the video below and here’s what she said.

[Mimicking daughter acting annoyed] “‘I cannot believe dad is actually on a show that I actually watch.’ “I believe that you were hanging out with my daughter and her friends when you came up with this character [Ew, more on that here]. That is who they are… “She watches Riverdale. You know, so Veronica – she’s 16 also – and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV!’ ” Kelly on not being allowed to post photos of her daughter on social media

It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever. Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media? I’m like, you know what she can’t get mad at an 8 year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback. I’m in the elevator coming up here. The phone rings and it says Lola. She’s like [mimics crying] ‘You’re taking it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this.’ I was like, you know what, I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you. And that was the end of the discussion. She didn’t say ‘where are you going, what are you doing?’ I will take it down from Instagram. [Shows photo on Tonight Show]

Teenage kids are all about their peer group and they want to control their image on social media. My kid doesn’t let me post photos of him either without his approval. I ask every time, even for older photos, and most of the time I get turned down. While I don’t entirely understand it I won’t go against his wishes. Of course I put my foot down on other issues, but this isn’t one of them. That’s his picture and he gets to say whether it’s online. So it’s rather obnoxious of Kelly to not only tell this story, but to then show the photo on The Tonight Show to get back at Lola. That’s some emotionally manipulative sh-t to do to your teenager, right? Yes they are annoying and can get on our last nerve, but I’m sure we do the same to them. We don’t need to resort to power plays like this. They’re ahead of us in so many ways and can only escalate a cold war.

Here’s the video. You can watch it with the sound off and get the gist too.



