John Kelly, chief culture warrior: ‘Robert E. Lee was an honorable man’

Mueller Monday was not a good day for the White House Adult Daycare. Staffers were reportedly skittering around, quietly speaking to media outlets anonymously, and trying to avoid the shrieking and wailing coming from Trump’s TV room. It’s so f–king obvious what happened next – the so-called “adult in the room,” WH chief of staff John Kelly, was sent out to do an interview. The scheme here was so obvious and childlike: on the day that everyone was talking about Russia and treason and the Mueller investigation, Trump made John Kelly go out there and be a culture warrior to try to change the subject. John Kelly spoke to Fox News, not about Russia, not about how he lied his face off about a sitting Congresswoman, not about how women used to be “sacred.” No, John Kelly wanted to talk about Hillary Clinton and Robert E. Lee. Ugh.
What should be investigated: John Kelly said he thought an investigation was needed into funding from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC for the research behind the Trump/Russia dossier, and Clinton’s involvement in the Uranium One deal. “The American people really do have a right to know what their government does… have a right to know what their government is doing on any given day, and by this same token what private citizens are doing if they break the law,” he said.
Russia probe: Kelly said he thought Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation “should wrap up soon,” and attempted to distance President Trump from any wrongdoing by the three men for whom indictments were announced Monday.
Monuments: Kelly was also asked about the removal of monuments to prominent slaveowners like George Washington and Robert E. Lee. He said it was wrong to apply modern standard to past actions, citing Christopher Columbus as an example. “Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man who gave up his country to fight for his state,” he said, adding that lessons had to be learned from history, including that “the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War.”
On his attack on a Gold Star widow & that widow’s congresswoman: Kelly condemned the “politicization” of Trump’s conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger. He said he would not apologize to Rep. Fredrica Wilson, despite having mischaracterized statements she made.
I don’t even understand the thread of logic being used by Kelly (and many other Republicans) about Hillary Clinton at this point. I’m not even going to sit here and try to figure it out, honestly, because I can tell that it’s utter bulls–t. They want to make “Hillary Clinton Uranium” the new “Hillary Clinton Emails” shorthand.
As for what he says about Robert E. Lee – the video clip is actually worse than the written quote. John Kelly sold his soul a long time ago, people. Does anyone else ever get tired of old white douchebag men demanding that we respect their racist, misogynistic and genocidal history?
Enough about John Kelly being the “adult in the room.” He’s out here praising Robert E. Lee and falsifying history. pic.twitter.com/22BXNOqSMt
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 31, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Lee was literally a traitor. I cannot with these idiots.
And I cannot believe we pay these people to lie and slander (mostly black women) on the daily. I hate everything
Kelly is a garbage person who works for garbage people.
I hate everything, too, especially social media. These people literally live in an alternate reality. I was just in a little twitter beef with a deplorable and noticed he/she posted something about “why should we be forced to use liberal-created social media outlets?” Ok, fine then. Create your own alt Twitter and separate yourself completely from reality. I can’t anymore.
John Kelly fits right in with the Trump White House. What’s the saying? When someone shows you who they are believe them. Well, believe that John Kelly is a former military general with white supremacist views and he’s just as bad as the rest of the Repugs using cultural wars to further divide Americans. Fuck you John Kelly.
Yes, why couldn’t Congress compromise more? Why couldn’t Congress have reached an agreement about how much slaves were worth in the census? They could have called it, I don’t know, the 3/5s Compromise.
Or why couldn’t they have admitted a slave state and a free state simultaneously, and then limited where slavery was legal? They could have called it the Missouri Compromise.
Yup. The Civil War was just a failure to compromise.
Don’t be coming in here with your sixth grade education acting all high and mighty, Pedro45.
Lol
If I directly recall, Lee didnt stop his men from kidnapping free slaves and selling them back into slavery. 3/5s is probably giving his views too much credit.
He was a good strategist, not a good person. They usually are separate things.
Even he didn’t want confederate statutes, the fact that most were erected in the early 1990s as Klan sympathies were up shows they weren’t about the war, just about antebellum dreams reduced to tears.
@Eliza, I was being sarcastic. I guess it didn’t land.
And to think he was supposed to bring sanity to the WH chaos..they all end up selling their souls and integrity..I really don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fox news live in a dimension where Hillary Clinton is president. I wish I lived in that dimension and the past year was a fevered dream.
If you’re normal, have some kind of integrity and decency, you’re not meant to understand the logic of these people. Your brain and nature have to have some kind of vile deviancy to follow. Consider yourself lucky.
They are liars, thieves, con artists. I will not romanticize John Kelly by saying he’s doing this all for the Republic. Look at his face. That is a devil if I’ve ever seen one.
Also, I watched Sarah Huckabee Sander’s briefing and was aghast at how that woman could stand up there and just lie. Just lie! In one breath, she accused the HRC campaign of colluding with Russians by funding opposition research, but in the same breath said that Don Jr’s meeting with Russians for stolen emails wasn’t colluding, it was opposition research because they didn’t pay for it. What? She has morals. She is one of the most disgusting people. I hate her man looking face. (yes, I’m shaming her and I don’t care. She is awful!)
Kelly’s statements are nonsensical, and have no point other than to deflect and project, which is drump-like behaviour.
Kelly is just as despicable as his boss. He’s a good secretary (can keep drump’s appointment calender), but not a good human being. He was a waterboarding advocate and approved other tortures of prisoners.
The fact that a traitor who fought to defend slavery is Kelly’s hero says everything you need to know about him.
When asked if he had anything to apologize for wrt Rep. Wilson, Kelly responded “No. Never. I’ll apologize if I need to.” That “never” is telling. I can’t imagine being socialized to have that level of blind confidence and disregard for others.
I really had high hopes that Kelly would be able to get the adult daycare center under control. Unfortunately, he’s become just like any other enabler by telling complete lies, twisting and spinning stories, and making shameful comments about Robert E.Lee being an “honorable man”
Ta-Nehesi Coates has been tweeting about this. One point that he made: Plenty of people at the time knew slavery was wrong including the people being enslaved. Going by Kelly’s way of thinking, who is being given a voice and who is being silenced ?
Remember when he was going to rein in the insanity at the White House?
I wonder how much money it takes to turn your back on a lifetime of having been well regarded by your peers to sell your soul to a malignant narcissist toddler that will turn on you as soon as he sees reason, or no reason at all?
Must have been significant.
The Hillary thing is nonsense. If Russia had wanted Hillary as President, she’d be President. And they wouldn’t have offered Trump’s campaign damaging info on her.
Also, considering how evil the Repubs think Hillary is, it’s illogical that they simultaneously believe she was too stupid to collude with Russia successfully. I guess she can get away with all these murders, and run a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor, but she just can’t win when she cheats.
AS IF “overprepared” HRC would cheat with a hostile foreign power and lose.
At this point, the moment Hillary Clinton starts to come out of somebody’s mouth in relation to the White House, I just immediate cut them off with, “I don’t give a f*ck about Hillary Clinton.” Because I don’t. She’s not the president. Her actions are not impacting the entire country. F*ck off if you think I should care otherwise.
Exactly, Veronica. This last weekend, my dad, a farmer, complained to another farmer that Trump is ruining trade for almonds by pulling out of the TPP. This other farmer, a Trumper, blamed Hillary. My dad was like, “what’s Hillary got to do with this? She ain’t in charge.” These morons literally don’t care. They wish she was President so they could keep complaining.
In fact, I’ve come to the conclusion that these Repubs really want Dems in charge keeping the country strong, so they can just complain instead of facing the fact that Repubs are incompetent idiots with bad policies. Trump is making these folks face how dumb the GOP politicians and platform are. And they’re in denial about it.
It’s effing crazy. I just heard a clip of Rush Limbaugh bleating about how none of this Trump collusion stuff is real. I honestly don’t get it. Actually I do. People get their info from news that really is fake. I don’t know how we’re ever going to put that genie back in the bottle.
Did a decorated military leader and government employee just call a man who committed treason by taking arms against his government a good man because he stood for his state?
Is this a call to crazies who want to leave the states?
Lee was not a good man. Just like the nazis werent very fine people.
What is wrong with these people? Hillarys “crimes” doesnt excuse YOURS!
For all of those people and the media who thought John Kelly would be the voice of reason for trump, restrain him for pushing the nuclear code buttons and that we could all sleep at night, you were dead wrong. I think his reputation just got worse.
This White House is going to be famous for unforced errors. They trotted out Kelly who was supposed to be a diversion for the simple minded. “ Look over here at the brave General, pay no attention to indictments and guilty pleas”. He could literally have talked about anything, and he chose to talk about another racist general. He repeated his stance that he would not be apologizing to Representative Frederica Wilson. He did indeed show us who he is, and he damaged his own reputation with every word. What a fucking disappointment he has turned out to be.
So, John, how do you think we could compromise on the issue of whether or not it was right own or indenture other human beings? Robert E. Lee was a traitor. There is no honor in treason.
THE ADULT IN THE ROOM IS A DICKHEADED STOOGE!!! shocking.
