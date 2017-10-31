John Kelly, chief culture warrior: ‘Robert E. Lee was an honorable man’

Embed from Getty Images

Mueller Monday was not a good day for the White House Adult Daycare. Staffers were reportedly skittering around, quietly speaking to media outlets anonymously, and trying to avoid the shrieking and wailing coming from Trump’s TV room. It’s so f–king obvious what happened next – the so-called “adult in the room,” WH chief of staff John Kelly, was sent out to do an interview. The scheme here was so obvious and childlike: on the day that everyone was talking about Russia and treason and the Mueller investigation, Trump made John Kelly go out there and be a culture warrior to try to change the subject. John Kelly spoke to Fox News, not about Russia, not about how he lied his face off about a sitting Congresswoman, not about how women used to be “sacred.” No, John Kelly wanted to talk about Hillary Clinton and Robert E. Lee. Ugh.

What should be investigated: John Kelly said he thought an investigation was needed into funding from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC for the research behind the Trump/Russia dossier, and Clinton’s involvement in the Uranium One deal. “The American people really do have a right to know what their government does… have a right to know what their government is doing on any given day, and by this same token what private citizens are doing if they break the law,” he said. Russia probe: Kelly said he thought Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation “should wrap up soon,” and attempted to distance President Trump from any wrongdoing by the three men for whom indictments were announced Monday. Monuments: Kelly was also asked about the removal of monuments to prominent slaveowners like George Washington and Robert E. Lee. He said it was wrong to apply modern standard to past actions, citing Christopher Columbus as an example. “Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man who gave up his country to fight for his state,” he said, adding that lessons had to be learned from history, including that “the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War.”



On his attack on a Gold Star widow & that widow’s congresswoman: Kelly condemned the “politicization” of Trump’s conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger. He said he would not apologize to Rep. Fredrica Wilson, despite having mischaracterized statements she made.

[From Axios]

I don’t even understand the thread of logic being used by Kelly (and many other Republicans) about Hillary Clinton at this point. I’m not even going to sit here and try to figure it out, honestly, because I can tell that it’s utter bulls–t. They want to make “Hillary Clinton Uranium” the new “Hillary Clinton Emails” shorthand.

As for what he says about Robert E. Lee – the video clip is actually worse than the written quote. John Kelly sold his soul a long time ago, people. Does anyone else ever get tired of old white douchebag men demanding that we respect their racist, misogynistic and genocidal history?

Enough about John Kelly being the “adult in the room.” He’s out here praising Robert E. Lee and falsifying history. pic.twitter.com/22BXNOqSMt — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 31, 2017

Embed from Getty Images