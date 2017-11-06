Meghan Markle & Prince Harry might wait a year to announce an engagement??

It’s November. The month we’ve been waiting for, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be announcing their engagement at any moment, right? RIGHT?? We were promised! Actually, we weren’t promised anything. Royal-watchers simple read the tea leaves and figured out that the engagement announcement would be coming any day now, and that Meg and Harry would be married by next summer. But what if we were rushing them? What if Meg and Harry won’t announce jack sh-t this year? NooooOOOOoooo.
Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are poised to imminently announce their engagement may be wide of the mark, sources say, with some insiders speculating that the couple will want to live together full time for up to a year before making any permanent, public commitment.
Despite there being little doubt that the couple have privately made a serious commitment to each other, the theory that Meghan’s Vanity Fair interview (which would not have been conducted without Harry’s agreement) was going to be swiftly followed by an announcement is starting to look less likely, as October rolls inexorably into November and the careful choreography of the royal Christmas impends.
“There won’t be any announcement until at least after Kate has had her baby in April,” one source with excellent contacts in the palace confidently tells The Daily Beast. The source said that they expect Harry and Meghan may even want to live together for as much as a year—as is normal among their peer group—before taking the next step. There is, theoretically, a window over the next three weeks in which an engagement could be announced, but if there is no announcement by the end of the month there is unlikely to be one this year.
Harry may have a reputation as a royal iconoclast, but he cares deeply about not upsetting his grandmother, and would be wary of appearing to seek to upstage the carefully planned royal Christmas schedule with an announcement any time after late November. There is little sign of any chatter in Harry’s royal office at Kensington Palace which would suggest a major announcement is in the offing.
Says another source: “The signs of seriousness are there—her VF cover, appearing together in public—but there is always room for doubt because he is a serial commitment-phobe. He is said to be a ‘love addict’ and his parents’ example is far from encouraging.”
Again, what is this obsession with tying Harry and Meghan’s wedding plans to Kate’s pregnancy? This is not Kate’s first pregnancy – I would understand the “walking on eggshells” vibe if it was her first pregnancy, because she would be pregnant with the future king or queen. But this is her third pregnancy and no one really gives a sh-t. No one is going to cancel or postpone their future plans because Kate is keen to avoid work for another few years. My take is still that the engagement announcement will happen this year, in the coming weeks (most likely). My take is that the confidant “source with excellent contacts in the palace” is none other than a Middleton plant, maybe even Carole. The Middletons are really nervous about Meghan, can’t you feel it? That’s the sideshow story right now, but in the coming years, it will be a much bigger story.
What?! No! We can’t wait a year! We *need* a royal wedding 😑
ETA: “careful choreography” of the royal Christmas? If I recall correctly, last year W&K stole the spotlight on Christmas morning with their own set of (staged) photos featuring the kids and no one cared about the Queen’s plans after that.
Maybe William was reprimanded and this year the Cambridges will fall into line with the rest of the family?
And ITA with Kaiser that it is ridiculous that anything has to be planned around Kate’s THIRD pregnancy.
I would laugh so hard if the “source” here turned out to be Carole! She’s definitely the only one who thinks this pregnancy is important enough to warrant impacting Harry’s plans. Good grief.
@lorelai
Yes to everything you said!!! I don’t want to wait a year!!! Get married NOW already. I need this wedding.
+2 We NEED this!
Yeah, I’m not sure why every article about them involves Kate’s pregnancy. The world doesn’t revolve around Kate freaking Middleton. First they were talking about the actual wedding which is more understandable…but now a simple announcement?! The reports weren’t even this cautious about the queen’s anniversary. I agree all this obsession surrounding Kate seems like a Middleton plant.
LMAO at “the world doesn’t revolve around Kate freaking Middleton.”
ITA but good luck getting Carole or Kate to accept this fact gracefully!
Why would you think that KateM has anything to do with it? It is not her decision. They have weird protocols cos they are freaking royals…
It seems like the opposite of a Middleton plant. Why would they want that? Everything about Charlotte’s birth showed they knew it was a nicer, low-key thing.
Megan leaks like a sieve to all the press. Perhaps she’s getting nervous.
@Handwoven: perhaps Meghan is getting nervous about what?
don’t usually comment about them. But she looks very lovely in the header pic. Very pretty.
My heart can’t take this. I need a win!
My god if they keep trying to schedule this announcement around all the other royal goings on it’ll never happen.
LOLLLLLLLLLLLLL i can only laugh.
It makes sense that they may want to live together, but we can’t wait a year!!!
My hope is that they will make an announcement in December, after the Queen and PP ‘s anniversary.
I agree with you Kaiser, no one cares about Kate’s third baby. Anyway she had been pretty well MIA since the beginning of September.
She’s been “pretty well MIA” since…forever
I think they will roll this out in the coming days to take pressure off the paradise papers and the Queen having money offshore in a tax haven. Probably this week is my guess.
Edit: I sort of hope for their sake they do take a few months to just live together. It doesn’t sound like they’ve spent more than a few weeks together at a time.
Good point!
Oooh, @WhatAbout, that makes sense and I hope you’re right!
Yup, something will have to be thrown together quickly to take a bit of heat off the BRF and their dodgy finances.
Ohhhh gawd….I gotta wait for Game of Thrones, now I gotta wait longer for this wedding. What to do…..
I don’t believe it. They need to announce now and get the plans going. It makes no sense to make such a big deal out of Kate’s 3rd baby but Meghan is no spring chicken.
Meghan is a whole few months older then Kate.
I wonder if Meghan has had eggs frozen? Because if I were her, that’s the only way I would be able to be so relaxed about this and willing to kick back for an extra year.
I’m not age-shaming, just being realistic. If I (and my uterus) were going to be the focus of worldwide attention, I’d be nervous at her age. It’s not right that our society is like this in 2017, but it’s the way things are, like it or not. She’s going to be judged no matter what she does or does not do and you know every magazine will have a “bump watch” starting literally the day after their wedding.
Although I guess with all of the terrible sh!t that has already been written about Meghan, she probably has a pretty thick skin at this point.
@Nessa: yes that’s true, but Kate has been married since 2011 and is on her third kid. Plus, Kate knows that she can get pregnant and carry a baby to term. That’s the difference.
You are quite right Lorelai her uterus unfortunately will be the focus of world attention. I think this latest story is rubbish and is to throw people of the scent. Harry “would be wary of appearing to seek to upstage the carefully planned royal Christmas schedule”…this tells me that the story is rubbish. Everytime its Meghan is going to upstage this, Meghan is going to upstage that, some people really are fearful of Meghan. Pippa’s wedding was a right old face.
She is 36 & it’s unlikely she will have menopause tomorrow. My goodness Amil Clooney had twins at 39, her friend Serena just had a baby (same age as Meghan), Halle Berry had 1st child in her 40’s. Janet Jackson had her child in her 50’s.
Unless she have early menopause or some other medical issues (likely unrelated to her age), it’s clear she will be able to have children for a while. Why y’all obsess with her uterus…
@Nessa, I don’t think anyone is saying she should be afraid of menopause. That’s definitely not what I’m saying.
But you need to take into account that there’s still the engagement announcement, then the engagement/wedding planning, then presumably they would want to enjoy at least a little time together, married, before immediately having a child and so she’s what? 38 now when they first start trying? No it’s not impossible but it is harder at that age and can take a lot longer to get pregnant than it would have when she was 20 — and if they want more than one kid (which I think Harry probably does), even more so. I had my first baby at 35 and was already considered “geriatric” and high-risk. I’d be nervous if I were her. That’s all. They’re not normals like us who can start trying whenever they want, regardless of marital status.
Also, no one should be using Janet Jackson’s pregnancy at 50 as some sort of bar…that is an aberration and I think most of us can agree, not realistic (or even desirable!) for most women.
Y’all are assuming they want children.
This. No way are they waiting another year if they want kids. If they’re in love, which they appear to be, no way they don’t get married next summer.
A baby and a wedding are both great PR for the BRF, so I guess they may be stacking the events, rather than running them simultaneously, but it’s the third baby. I mean, sure, babies are cute, but a third baby doesn’t trump a royal wedding in my mind. I want to see fancy dresses, crazy hats, and lots and lots of bling.
Oh please! They are not waiting for Kate to pop out her 3rd kid before announcing their plans. I’m with Kaiser. The announcement will happen as soon as Suits wraps up filming in a few weeks.
The whole article is still saying it will be this year or early next year. Lol I can see more so early next year because of the legal aspects. Also I’ve heard stories of Meghan trying to rent out an office in London, ready to set up her own foundation focused on women in need. Either way….we will see.
I feel like that article was written as a way to remind people Prince Harry is the fuck up, not William since the author is Williams friend. While Harry was praised for his obama summit appearance, William have been dragged for his tone deaf speech. But overall the article said nothing, it keep repeating “we don’t know but remember Harry is unfocused & a commitment phobe”.
Also wanted to add this was written before the offshore stuff….sooo….might shift things. Lol
You make good points here! This could definitely be William throwing Harry under the bus and trying to make him look bad to help prop William up (again).
Why is everyone obsessed with trying to marry them of a wedding isn’t something you rush into if its meant to be it will happen on there own time using kate as an excuse so people can attack her is getting boring
These things won’t seem so odd if people could accept the fact that the rf doesn’t think or behave the way we do. They’re people and they’re a family but they are also an institution. They don’t call it The Firm for nothing. With any luck we’ll get a royal wedding and a Trump perp walk at the same time.
Listen, the ONLY job these people have aside from cutting ribbons is to provide us with gossip and images of gorgeous weddings and cute babies. If they can’t even do that in times of massive stress …. what are they thinking???
This has to be bs. And … royal iconoclast? Dial it down a bit.
Her Maj is in the crosshairs today for appearing in the Paradise Papers and investing Duchy of Lancaster money in an offshore fund.
So I have decided on a conspiracy theory that they were going to use that money to pay for our flying Elvi but will now have to give it to the exchequer instead.
I like this conspiracy theory – if only to provide some diverting amusement that might stop me from blowing my stack completely – so I’m going to run with it!
I’ve been ignoring the papers, I just don’t give a sh*t today. I don’t know if it’s just fatigue that will go away or if I’m honestly over it. Burn it all down, it’s a nightmare and the only thing I demand is that greedy rich f*cks and sex offenders go first so we can watch.
I just … I mean that got dark really quickly. I don’t even know. I just want that damn wedding and a cookie when I get home.
If QEII thinks she can get out of the tacky wedding Elvi she is WRONG. Find the money. Sell off the Duchess’ coatdresses or something.
I mean, if we can’t have flying Elvi out of 2017, what’s the bleeding point?!
@LittleMissNaughty — you nailed it! If they’re going to be so greedy and craven, the least they can do is use some of that money on beautiful weddings and adorable babies for us to ogle. Especially in the garbage year that is 2017.
Can we also talk about the statement Harry made re: royal charities last week about how “turning up once a year isn’t beneficial to anybody?” I thought W, K & H’s whole plan was to minimize the number of engagements, but this statement seems to be priming people for them to start ditching patronages altogether, no?
Ironic since William and Kate literally do not even show up once a year for the majority of their patronages. Even when an event is *in their own home* they often can’t be bothered to walk next door.
Please hurry!! We need Meghan-infused ginger babies!!!
I have no problem with a couple deciding to wait and live together before committing to marriage. I did it with my husband for 10 months. Nobody should get married under social pressure. Is not that we still live in the 50′s where living together before marriage was unthinkable.
Maybe they aren’t even engaged, and are laughing at how obsessed fans are about when and where the big “announcement” will be made, what month the wedding they might never even have will be, and if they plan it around Kate’s due date. I don’t understand the excitement about this couple
This is bullcrap! Are you kidding me? A whole year to announce a wedding? For a freaking baby no less! Nah fam! That royal source be tripping and smoking on crack.
Honestly, I feel a wedding is on the horizon. And it does make sense to live together first but is that even an option? Won’t that be breaking royal protocol? Bc u can’t live together unless there’s a ring, right?
And honestly, I agree with Kaiser. This smells like Carole Middleton or someone who purely doesn’t want to see Meghan and Harry take the plunge. The world needs a royal wedding rn after the shit ths world itself is experiencing this year. Kate’s baby didn’t save 2017 but a royal wedding COULD! And idu how an engagement can upstage christmas or even Queens 70th anniversary? Like it’s been 70 years, im sure PP and QE2 don’t even know the year they got married lol so I just dont understand.
I feel there will be an announcement end of November or Early December or End of December but nothing beyond that. It’s obvious Megs is going to be at the christmas party and I heard she finishes filming suits in a week so…whats the hold up?
And didn’t W&K announce they’re engagement November 16 2010? Four days before the Queens anny?
Mmmm……
The hold up might simply be legalities…she is a foreigner. I think one paper Prince Harry might fill out, fiancée thing, but they have to marry within 6 months.
Why are people so excited for this wedding? It’s just another exorbitant expense, and another distraction from all the other expenses and dodgy dealings the BRF is racking up.
Harry’s dim, tone-deaf, culturally insensitive, ridiculously entitled and until recently, was consistently out-worked by an ill 96yr old. The fact that Meghan’s remotely interested in a man like that really doesn’t suggest she’s going to be some amazing breath of fresh air either. So why the hype?
I’m not excited for it. The only thing I really enjoy about the Royals is the jewelry, and the dogs. That’s all I particularly care for. But I don’t really understand the hype of these two – or the need to make Kate a villain. At the end of the day they’re a bunch of humans who lucked out in life. They were born into the ‘right’ family, or lucky enough to marry into it. Non of them are workaholics, none of them are staggeringly AMAZING humans. They all have faults and nice things about them – but I find the obsession so strange. And hell, for all we know Meghan doesn’t even want children. The obsession with her womb is especially strange to me. I don’t like to put people up on these giant pedestals – it’s just setting yourself up for disappointment when they inevitably do something stupid.
This so much this especially the pedestal part. People on here never hold him accountable for his less then stellar actions or turn a blind eye to it.
Suits wraps up filming Nov 15. I hope Meghan brings Harry home for Thanksgiving and then they make the announcement!
I hope she’s frozen some eggs cause by the time they get approval from the palace, she’s gonna be in her 40s. (I kid, but seriously, she’s not in her 20s, the clock is ticking.)
I find the narrative that Meghan somehow only exists to undermine Kate to be harmful to both women.
Carole as a mastermind becomes less believable the more I read about it. If Carole was that good then she would have forced Kate to be doing more events a long time ago to combat all the stories about laziness.
They are only good for having big weddings and scandals other than that they are a waste of money. They’re not even the best looking royal family just the messiest.
They are not remotely the messiest. Read up on the Grimaldis of Monaco.
Loooooool. So funny. I read that story on Daily Beast some days ago and I told myself that when Celebitchy picks the story, everyone would call the story fake news. Any story that doesn’t say Harry and Meghan are engaged and will announce as soon as she wraps up suits is fake news. When Tom Sykes, the author of the story wrote about Meghan’s tea with the Queen and its symbolism, he was praised on this site and Lainey has said repeatedly on her site that he is someone with authentic royal sources and info. Now that he has written about how Harry might wait for one year before marrying Meghan, his story is now ‘planted by Carole Middleton’.
When he wrote on how royal reporters complain about William and Kate’s lazy and stubborn ways, he was praised as someone with genuine royal contacts whose story on Will and Kate was gospel truth, but now, his story was probably planted by the Middleton family. Any negative story on Will and Kate is very true, but any not too wonderful story on Meghan and Harry was planted by Kate and her conniving mother. Looooooooool.
My aunt, who I’ll describe as colorful, declared that “he’s never going to marry her”.
Now I want them married TOMORROW. Yes, that makes me petty but I’m okay with that. I never quite cared before.
I think I found something just as annoying as people (Tumblr folks) shouting about Prince Harry and Meghan not being together, This narrative of evil KM & CM plotting on Meghan or KM getting pregnant just not to work (when she never worked much when she wasn’t preggers so that makes no sense) oh well.
Meg looks great in that photo tho.
This is likely nonsense. All of these stories about her just randomly moving to UK to chill out with Harry ignore the little inconvenience of immigrations laws. She can’t just move there without a job, what type of visa would she be on? Is she going to leave the country every few months so that she can keep entering of a tourist visa? There are those who are claiming that she’s going to move there and set up shop for her charity work. Again, foreign nationals can’t just move somewhere without gainful employment and the relevant work visas. I can already see the headlines about how she used her royal connections to get some plum position so that she could move to be with Harry and wait for the ring, or how she’s given up her career to sit around and wait for proposal, and everything she does will be construed as campaigning for the job of princess. All of it would be a PR nightmare, especially given the post Brexit focus on who gets to immigrate to the UK and under what circumstances. They’d be setting themselves up for a lot of unnecessary negative press, I sincerely hope they are smarter than that. My money is still on an early December announcement.
I’m ok with them waiting to announce an engagement. He’s probably very wary of divorce, and his brother and sister in law are no doubt unhappily married (besides witnessing his own parent’s divorce).
Announce in May, have a fall wedding? I don’t know. They need to do what’s right for them.
The hype is because weve spent the last eighty years being brainwashed that these lot are special were paying 370 million dollars for Buckingham palace despite the fact she gets a yearly grant for upkeep at least we now know where she’s hiding the cash next time thy claim poverty someone needs to bring this up 😂
