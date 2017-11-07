Dustin Hoffman possibly groped Meryl Streep the first time they met?

Last week, we discussed Dustin Hoffman and how he’s a flaming bag of garbage. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, many other well-known and long-time sexual harassers and assailants have been “outed,” and Hoffman’s name keeps coming up. Go here and here to read the accounts of two of Hoffman’s victims.
When the Hoffman stories came out last week, I recalled the Meryl Streep story I covered last year – Vanity Fair published excerpts from a book about Meryl, and there was an account of Hoffman’s deplorable behavior towards Meryl as they filmed Kramer vs Kramer. Go back and read that story – during filming of an emotional scene, Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl (off-script) and verbally taunted her about the recent death of her lover John Cazale. It seems that Meryl also told an interviewer in 1979 that Hoffman groped her when they first met. From Slate:
Take this 1979 interview in Time magazine, in which Meryl Streep described auditioning for a play Dustin Hoffman had directed several years earlier. It was apparently the first time they had met. “He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin—burp—Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast,” Streep said. “What an obnoxious pig, I thought.” (Hoffman doesn’t appear to have responded publicly to this claim from Streep in the years since the interview.)
Streep’s story echoes Dustin Hoffman’s own account of “very gently” pinching his Graduate co-star Katharine Ross’ rear end during their first screen test. He did it, he said in a 1992 interview, “as a way to help loosen us up.” Stories about him have circulated in the press for years, framed as the behavior of a playful playboy. “I’m a flirt,” the actor told People magazine in a 1983 cover story. “I also have a lot of chauvinism, a lot of womanizing in my past. It’s hard for me to find a woman unattractive, unless she’s angry or down on herself.” He once told Playboy that he lost his virginity at 15 to a 20-year-old “nymphomaniac” when he pretended, in a darkened room, to be his older brother, Ronny.
The hagiographic 1982 biography ‘Dustin Hoffman: Hollywood’s Antihero’ rounds up several disturbing anecdotes as evidence that Hoffman is a known “womanizer”: “Even Dustin has admitted on occasion that he loves to flirt, claiming that he does it as an involuntary reflex. He has supposedly cornered women in elevators to solicit sex and has even unzipped one woman reporter’s blouse to peek down her chest during an interview. He tries to catch himself, but finds it difficult to overcome the temptation.”
Regarding the specific claim that Meryl made in 1979, Meryl’s rep told E! News that the article is “not an accurate rendering of that meeting” and “There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that.” So… something did happen and he apologized for it at some point. But why isn’t anyone discussing the story about Hoffman assaulting Meryl on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer??? Also: go and read that full Slate article that I excerpted. Hoffman is a serial harasser and assailant. He’s garbage.
just sickening
Just IMAGINE a colleague introducing himself and grabbing your boob. Do you think we’ve gotten to the point where most women would react immediately and loudly? Not shading Meryl – this was a long time ago and she probably was too horrified to speak.
The “long time ago” and “too horrified to speak” are accurate. Everyone should read the account by a 95 year old Janis Page, star from the Golden Age, who has recently recounted an assault that happened in the 40′s. There is a long and horrifying history of this behavior, and of a system that kept women afraid to speak out.
“Do you think we’ve gotten to the point where most women would react immediately and loudly?”
No. Sadly, I still don’t think we are there. I think SOME women would. But most? I really don’t think so. I think many of us would be shocked in the moment, and embarrassed. HA! WE would be embarrassed, not the guy who grabbed us, insane, right? But sadly, true.
And then there are the victim blamers who will quickly point out that the assaulted woman DIDN’T yell, she laughed, blew it off, did nothing….and so that makes it “ok”.
I am sooooooooooooooo tired lately. I am glad that all the victims are speaking out and I hope it helps them feel empowered. I hope it leads to some arrests. Or to some change. But also, it is just draining me. Not so much complaining, as just making the statement. This is all so ingrained in so many places.
A very good friend of mine, who by all accounts is a smart and decent man said something that just exhausted me. We were talking about Harvey and how there are so many victims coming forward. And he said “Yeah, I am sure he did that, but don’t you think that some of these women are just taking advantage of this and lying?” Umm…no. No I don’t. Obv I believe them all. But hell, the idea that even HW gets some kind of pass here. Like, that a SMART man could think that any of his accusers are LYING??? How do we stand a chance of ever changing things if that is what the “decent” men think?
Yes. That was still a time when callously groping a woman upon meeting her was categorized as “flirting”. Ugh.
Is there one decent man in Hollywood? ? Seriously! ! What’s so hard about keeping your hands to yourself and speaking to someone respectfully?
Tom Hanks?
I doubt it, sadly.
Def not Tom Hanks. Pig in his own right.
Mark Ruffolo, pinning all hopes on him he seems one of the few truly decent men in that cess pit.
“He once told Playboy that he lost his virginity at 15 to a 20-year-old “nymphomaniac” when he pretended, in a darkened room, to be his older brother, Ronny.”
Ah the good old rape trick.
I want to set everything on fire.
Jesus! Are there any decent men out there?
If Jessica Lange was harassed during Tootsie I am revolting.
I think it’s a safe bet that she was.
After reading in the last post, the story of how he lost his virginity, I’ll never be able to watch another of his pictures. I literally feel physical revulsion.
There’s a scene in Kramer vs Kramer in which they meet in a restaurant to discuss their impending divorce and custody of their son. Hoffman suddenly smashes his wine/water glass against the wall behind their table and that was not in script. Her reaction is genuine shock. I know that’s not sexual predation, but I read that story on imdb years ago and thought “what an asshole.” So all these other stories are just confirming that.
We need to raise our sons to be respectful to women and our daughters to know their self worth and find their voice.
I am using these stories to teach my boys and the best part is how they tell me that it’s common sense not to act like that and how disgusted they are by the behavior of these ‘men’
